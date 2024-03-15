Safety and protective efficacy of PfSPZ Vaccine administered to HIV-negative and -positive Tanzanian adults

Study participants

Study participants were scheduled to receive a 5-dose regimen of Sanaria PfSPZ Vaccine (9.0 × 105 PfSPZ of PfSPZ Vaccine per dose) or NS administered by direct venous inoculation (DVI) on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 29. Both products were clear, colorless, odor free, administered as 0.5 mL, and indistinguishable by study staff or participants, enabling a randomized, double-blind design. Nine HIV– participants (6 male, 3 female; median age, 25 years) were enrolled first into group 1 and randomized to receive PfSPZ Vaccine (n = 6) or NS (n = 3) (Figure 1). After vaccine safety was demonstrated, 12 HIV+ participants were enrolled. Three participants were allocated to a reduced-dose, open-label pilot safety cohort (group 2a) receiving 4.5 × 105 PfSPZ of PfSPZ Vaccine, after which 9 participants (6 male, 3 female; median age, 40 years) were randomized to receive 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ of PfSPZ Vaccine (n = 6) or NS (n = 3) (group 2b). Further details on participant demographics, the medical history for each HIV+ participant, and the reasons for screening failure are presented in Supplemental Tables 1–3 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169060DS1). HIV– participants receiving the 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ dose were younger (median age, 25.5; range, 18–33 years) than the HIV+ participants receiving the same dose (median age, 41.5; range, 30–43 years).

Figure 1 CONSORT flow diagram. Reasons for screen failure can be found in Supplemental Table 3.

Parasitemia during vaccination

Study participants were recruited from the town of Bagamoyo in northern, coastal Tanzania. The surrounding Bagamoyo district is considered an area of moderate Pf malaria transmission, although risk is uneven throughout the district, with substantial variability observed in malaria risk indicators such as antenatal clinic prevalence rate (2.0%), annual parasite incidence (7.24%), and Pf prevalence in 5- to 16-year-old schoolchildren (73.6%) (27). Participants were screened by thick blood smear (TBS) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) for asexual blood-stage parasitemia prior to immunization, and none were positive. Immunizations were initiated without presumptive malaria treatment of the study participants to clear any latent, undetected parasitemia. Two IV+ participants were diagnosed with Pf infection during the immunization period. One was a control participant with asymptomatic parasitemia by qPCR 2 days after the fourth dose of NS, who was treated with artemether/lumefantrine (AL) and confirmed negative by qPCR at the time of the fifth dose of NS and before CHMI (Figure 2, participant M). The second was a vaccinee who presented with asymptomatic parasitemia by TBS (257 Pf/μL) prior to the fifth dose of PfSPZ Vaccine. The participant was treated with AL, was not administered the fifth dose, and underwent CHMI on schedule 3 weeks later (Figure 2, participant N). This sample was not available for microsatellite testing (Supplemental Table 4), although a subsequent qPCR-positive sample obtained during the CHMI period did not match NF54.

Figure 2 Detection of parasitemia by qPCR at screening, during vaccination and before, during, and after CHMI in HIV+ participants. Three HIV+ participants (J, K, and L) did not undergo CHMI and are not included in this figure. Participant S withdrew prior to CHMI. Participant N was excluded from analysis after genotyping demonstrated the parasitemia detected during the CHMI period was not NF54, the challenge strain. S, screening; V, vaccination; C, CHMI,

Safety

AEs following immunization. Solicited local AEs at the site of injection were recorded for 2 days and solicited systemic AEs for 7 days after each immunization (Supplemental Table 5). No solicited local or systemic AEs were reported in any of the participants receiving PfSPZ Vaccine or NS. Unsolicited AEs were recorded for 2 weeks after each immunization. Three grade-1 and 2 grade-2 unsolicited AEs were reported in 5 participants receiving PfSPZ Vaccine: 4 HIV– participants experienced abdominal pain, a superficial burn, contact dermatitis, and vaginal bleeding, respectively, the latter developing into a serious AE (SAE) (see below), and 1 HIV+ participant experienced grade 2 diarrhea. One grade 1 unsolicited AE (lower abdominal pain) was reported in an HIV– control (Supplemental Table 6). All unsolicited AEs were deemed unrelated to the study product.

One SAE was reported in an HIV– participant who was hospitalized for vaginal bleeding and incomplete abortion after the self-administration of misoprostol. The participant had been withdrawn from further immunization a few days prior for a positive serum pregnancy test prior to the scheduled fifth immunization. The participant recovered without complications, and the SAE was deemed unrelated to study participation. Based upon this history, the participant likely conceived 4 days prior to the informed consent process and screening evaluation (6 days prior to first immunization), at which time serum pregnancy test had been negative.

Laboratory abnormalities following immunization. Hematology and biochemistry (alanine transaminase [ALT], aspartate aminotransferase [AST], total bilirubin, and serum creatinine) were obtained prior to each of the 5 immunizations, 2 and 7 days after the fourth immunization and the fifth immunization. Although grade-1 and -2 leukopenia and neutropenia were observed more frequently in the HIV+ vaccinees and controls, there were no significant differences in the number of participants experiencing laboratory abnormalities between HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees who received the 9 × 105 PfSPZ dose (Supplemental Table 7). Grade 3 neutropenia (580 cells/μL) was observed in 1 HIV+ participant 2 days after the second dose of PfSPZ Vaccine. The third dose was not administered due to this finding, but as the neutrophil count rose, the fourth dose was administered 2 days later. Two days after the fourth dose of PfSPZ Vaccine, the absolute neutrophil count was 1,030 cells/μL (lower limit of normal 1,180 cells/μL) and remained above 1,000 cells/μL for the duration of the trial.

HIV viral load remained below the lower limits of quantitation (40 copies/mL) for all participants at all time points throughout immunizations and CHMI. No changes were noted in the CD4+ lymphocyte counts 3 weeks after the priming series of immunizations or 29 days after the booster among the 3 HIV+ participants who served as a pilot safety group (Supplemental Figure 1A). Among the 9 HIV+ participants from group 2b who received sequential doses of 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ or NS, there was no consistent pattern to suggest CD4+ lymphocyte counts or percentages declined in response to immunization (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

AEs following administration of PfSPZ Challenge (through day +6). CHMI was performed by DVI of 3.2 × 103 PfSPZ of Sanaria PfSPZ Challenge, a product identical to PfSPZ Vaccine using the same West African–derived parasite strain (NF54), except that the parasites are not irradiated and are therefore fully infectious (4). The PfSPZ Challenge parasites develop in the liver during the first 5 to 6 days after injection, before breaking out into the blood. One HIV+ participant reported solicited AEs (arthralgias, fatigue, and headache) attributed to PfSPZ Challenge 6 days after administration (Supplemental Table 8). This participant was consistently qPCR negative until 15 days after CHMI (Figure 2, participant Q).

VE

PfSPZ Challenge was administered by DVI 3 weeks after the last booster dose of vaccine (except for 1 participant who missed the pre-CHMI booster dose but received CHMI on schedule; see below). Participants were followed daily by TBS starting 7 days (day 8) after injection. If TBS was positive, qPCR was run to confirm the result prior to treatment, and if qPCR was positive, participants were then treated with a 3-day course of AL using directly observed treatment (DOT). VE was defined as 1-relative risk and computed by comparing the number of vaccinees developing parasitemia to the combined control groups.

NS controls. Three of 3 HIV– and 3 of 3 HIV+ controls participated in CHMI (Figure 1). Six of 6 developed parasitemia by qPCR (Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4) at a median of 10 days (9, 9, and 11 days for HIV– and 8, 11, and 18 days for HIV+) after CHMI. Five of 6 were positive by TBS on days 12, 12, and 14 for HIV– participants and on days 13 and 16 for the HIV+ participants.

Figure 3 Detection of parasitemia by qPCR at screening, during vaccination, and before, during, and after CHMI in HIV– participants. Results for the PlasQ qPCR target PfvarATS are in red; results for pan-plasmodium 18s rDNA are in blue.

Figure 4 Time to parasitemia in vaccinees and controls participating in CHMI as assessed by qPCR. All 5 HIV– vaccinees received 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 29. Three HIV+ vaccinees received 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 29; 1 HIV+ vaccinee received 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 7, and 29. Three weeks after the last vaccination, participants underwent homologous CHMI.

Group 1: HIV– PfSPZ Vaccine recipients. Five of 6 PfSPZ Vaccine recipients received 5 immunizations with 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 29 and participated in CHMI (Figure 1). Four of 5 were negative by both qPCR and TBS (Figure 3 and Figure 4). One of 5 was positive by qPCR (13 days after CHMI) and TBS (18 days after CHMI). VE 3 weeks after the last dose of vaccine was 80% (4 of 5 vaccinees versus 0 of 6 controls negative by qPCR, P = 0.012, Barnard’s test, 2-tailed).

Group 2b: HIV+ PfSPZ Vaccine recipients. Four of 6 participants received 5 immunizations with 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 5, 7, and 29 (Figure 1). One participant was qPCR positive for Pf just prior to the scheduled CHMI and did not participate in CHMI; the other 3 participants all developed parasitemia by qPCR and TBS (Figure 4). One participant received 4 immunizations with 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 7, and 29 (the third dose was held for asymptomatic grade 3 neutropenia), participated in CHMI, and was subsequently positive by qPCR and TBS (Figure 4). One participant received 4 immunizations with 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ on days 1, 3, 5, and 7, was TBS positive (257 Pf/μL) without symptoms prior to the fifth dose, received a full course of AL, and proceeded to CHMI without the fifth dose. This participant developed parasitemia by qPCR on day 9 (Figure 2, participant N) and was TBS positive on day 20. The Pf genotype of this infection (Supplemental Table 4), however, did not match NF54, and this participant was excluded from the VE analysis. The median prepatent period for the remaining 4 participants by qPCR (Figure 4) was 12.5 (range 11, 14) days after CHMI. VE 3 weeks after the last dose of vaccine was 0% (0 of 4 vaccinees versus 0 of 6 controls negative by qPCR, P = 1.0, Barnard’s test, 2-tailed). VE was also significantly different between HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees (4 of 5 versus 0 of 4 negative by qPCR, P = 0.014, Barnard’s test, 2-tailed).

Parasitemia and symptoms during and after CHMI (day +7 onwards)

Seven to 28 days after administration of PfSPZ Challenge, clinical manifestations attributable to malaria (fever, chills, headache, fatigue, malaise, myalgia, arthralgia, nausea, or vomiting) were reported in 6 of 12 participants positive by qPCR (6 of 11 positive by TBS), including 1 HIV– participant (NS control) and 5 HIV+ participants (3 PfSPZ and 2 NS). The most frequently reported symptom was headache, occurring in all 6 participants (Supplemental Table 8). Grade 3 fever was reported in 1 HIV– control, while all other events were grade 2 or less. All events resolved within 12 hours after the start of antimalarial treatment. None of the qPCR-negative participants reported symptoms.

One day prior to the last scheduled study visit (55 days after CHMI and 40 days after completion of AL administered by DOT), 1 of the HIV+ NS control participants presented with fever (axillary temperature 38.0°C) and was TBS positive (23,951 Pf/μL) (Figure 2, participant T). Parasite genotyping strongly suggested that this participant had PfNF54 parasitemia 12.5 days after CHMI (which was subsequently treated) and acquired new, unrelated Pf infection 55 days after CHMI (Supplemental Table 4). The other 2 HIV+ NS controls and 1 of the 5 HIV+ vaccinees, all of whom had been treated for PfNF54 parasitemia during CHMI, were determined to have Pf parasitemia by qPCR without symptoms on day 56 after CHMI (Figure 2, participants M, P, and R). One additional HIV+ vaccinee was qPCR positive at the same study visit (Figure 2, participant S); this participant was qPCR positive just prior to CHMI, was treated with AL, and did not undergo CHMI, but was followed to the end of the study. These 4 participants were retreated with 6 doses of AL administered by DOT, followed for 55 to 60 additional days (to day 111 or 116 after CHMI), then confirmed negative by qPCR. While it is presumed that all 4 infections were naturally acquired, each had very low estimated parasite densities by the more sensitive PlasQ qPCR (range 0.040 to 0.1 copies/μL) and it was not possible to perform parasite genotyping successfully.

Antibody responses

Antibodies were assessed in sera from participants from all groups prior to the first immunization and 2 weeks after the final immunization (Supplemental Table 9).

IgG and IgM antibodies to PfCSP by ELISA. All 10 participants (5 HIV– who received all 5 doses and 5 HIV+, 2 of whom only received 4 doses) who received PfSPZ Vaccine followed by CHMI met our criteria for development of IgG and IgM antibodies to Pf circumsporozoite protein (PfCSP) (seroconversion) (Supplemental Table 10); none of the 6 NS control participants met these criteria. Net anti-PfCSP IgG and IgM antibodies were substantially higher for vaccinees than placebo controls for HIV– and HIV+ participants for each of the assays. IgG antibodies to PfCSP trended lower in the HIV+ vaccinees than in the HIV– vaccinees, whereas IgM antibodies trended higher in the HIV+ vaccinees compared with the HIV– vaccinees, but the differences were not significant (P = 0.86 for both comparisons) (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 Antibodies to PfCSP and PfSPZ and functional activity of sera against PfSPZ. Antibodies and functional activity assessed in sera taken 2 weeks after the final dose of PfSPZ Vaccine in participants who were uninfected (protected) (black circles) and infected (white circles) during homologous CHMI with PfSPZ Challenge (NF54) administered 3 weeks after the final dose. Median and interquartile range of net OD 1.0 for IgG (A) and IgM (B) antibodies to PfCSP by ELISA. Median and interquartile range of net IgG antibodies to PfSPZ by aIFA (C). Net serum dilution for 80% inhibition of PfSPZ invasion of hepatocytes by aISI (D). There were no significant differences between HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees for antibodies to PfCSP by ELISA or PfSPZ by aIFA. However, the serum dilution at which there was 80% inhibition of PfSPZ invasion of hepatocytes (aISI) was significantly higher in HIV– vaccinees than in HIV+ vaccinees (P = 0.047, Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney test adjusted for multiple comparisons).

IgG antibodies to PfSPZ by automated immunofluorescence assay. All (5 of 5) HIV– (100%) and 4 of 5 HIV+ (80%) participants who received PfSPZ Vaccine, but none of the 6 NS control participants, met our criteria for development of antibodies to PfSPZ (Supplemental Table 10). Net anti-PfSPZ IgG antibodies were higher for vaccinees than for the placebo controls for HIV– and HIV+ participants. IgG antibodies to PfSPZ trended lower in the HIV+ vaccinees than in the HIV– vaccinees, but the differences were not significant (P = 0.86) (Figure 5C).

Functional activity of sera by automated inhibition of sporozoite invasion assay. All (5 of 5) HIV– (100%) and 4 of 5 HIV+ (80%) participants who received PfSPZ Vaccine, but none of the 6 NS control participants, met our criteria for developing inhibition of sporozoite invasion (ISI) activity (Supplemental Table 10). Net serum dilutions at which there was 80% inhibition were higher for vaccinees than for controls for HIV– and HIV+ participants. The net serum dilutions for 80% inhibition in the ISI, adjusted for multiple comparisons, was significantly higher in the HIV– vaccinees (21) than in the HIV+ vaccinees (11) (P = 0.047) (Figure 5D).

IgG antibodies to PfMSP5 by ELISA. Only 1 participant met our criteria for development of antibodies to Pf merozoite protein 5 (PfMSP5). This HIV+ individual received 4 doses of PfSPZ Vaccine, on days 1, 3, 5, and 7. The subject did not receive the fifth dose because naturally acquired Pf parasitemia was detected on day 29 (Supplemental Table 10 and Supplemental Figure 2). Antibodies to PfMSP5 were detected on day 41.

Systems serology analysis. Since we saw a difference in the automated ISI (aISI) between HIV+ and HIV– vaccinees, but failed to find significant differences in levels of IgG or IgM antibodies to PfCSP (Figure 5, A and B) or PfSPZ (Figure 5C), we hypothesized that non–titer-driven differences in antibody profiles might be implicated in the lack of protection of HIV+ subjects. To determine whether the HIV status of vaccinees altered the anti-Pf humoral immune responses and potentially explained the differences in VE, we measured antibody isotype, IgG subclass, Fc receptor–binding (FcR-binding) profiles, and complement activity using 7 Pf proteins expressed in SPZ and/or liver-stage parasites (Supplemental Figure 4). The antigens were PfCSP, sporozoite surface protein 2/thrombospondin-related anonymous protein (PfSSP2/PfTRAP), apical membrane antigen 1 (PfAMA1), exported protein 1 (PfEXP1), liver-stage antigen 1 (PfLSA1), cell-traversal protein for ookinetes and SPZ (PfCelTOS), and erythrocyte binding antigen 175 (PfEBA-175) (Supplemental Figure 3). HIV– vaccinees did not develop significantly higher IgA, IgM, IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, or IgG4 antibodies to any of the malaria antigens compared with HIV+ vaccinees (Figure 6A), supporting the ELISA data showing that differences in the levels of antibodies between HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees could not explain the differences in VE.

Figure 6 Systems serology analysis. (A) Box plots of PfCSP isotype and levels of IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, and IgM in prevaccination (blue) and postvaccination (orange) samples for HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees. (B) PCA plot of postvaccination HIV+ (cyan) and HIV– (green) participants based on the elastic-net selected features (α = 0.75). Principle component 1 explained 70% of the variation observed. (C) Bar plot of the loadings for PC1. Features with a positive value were enriched in HIV– individuals, and features with a negative value were enriched in HIV+ individuals. (D) Elastic-net selected features cocorrelation network. All measured features that had a Spearman’s r > 0.5 and P < 0.2 with 1 of the selected features was included in this network plot. The color of an edge connotes the direction of correlation (red edge = +; blue edge = –), and the width of an edge connotes the significance of the relationship (wide edge = more significant; thin edge = less significant). (E) Box plots of CSP elastic-net selected and cocorrelated features from C and D of prevaccination (blue) and postvaccination (orange) samples for HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees. (F) Box plots of elastic-net of non-CSP antibody features of prevaccination (blue) and postvaccination (orange) samples for HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees. Mann-Whitney U method was used for statistical testing (A, E, and F). *P < 0.1; **P < 0.05; *** P < 0.01.

To further investigate how humoral profiles differed between the 2 groups, we performed a multivariate analysis. Using elastic-net to identify the core antibody features among the high dimensional humoral antibody profiles, our principal component analysis (PCA) separated HIV– and HIV+ vaccinees primarily based on principal component 1 (PC1) (Figure 6B). Separation seen in PC1 was primarily driven by PfCSP and PfCelTOS functional antibody enrichment in HIV– vaccinees, specifically antibody-dependent complement deposition (ADCD) activity and Fcγ3B binding of PfCSP antibodies and ADCD activity of PfCelTOS antibodies (Figure 6C). A network consisted of strongly correlated features of PfCSP functional attributes, including PfCSP Fcγ3B, Fcγ3A, and antibody-dependent neutrophil phagocytosis (ADNP), that were enriched in HIV– vaccinees (Figure 6D). PfCSP Fcγ3B, Fcγ3A, and ADCD were each significantly enriched in HIV– as compared with HIV+ vaccinees, while PfCSP ADNP trended toward enrichment (Figure 6E), demonstrating that the functional anti-PfCSP antibody response was diminished in HIV+ vaccinees. These findings suggest that lower functional anti-PfCSP antibody responses may have contributed to the decrease in VE found in HIV+ vaccinees.

On the other hand, PfCelTOS Fcγ2A, PfLSA1 IgG1, and PfSSP2/TRAP Fcγ2B features were enriched in HIV+ vaccinees (Figure 6C). Cocorrelation analysis revealed a network of the PfCelTOS, PfLSA1, and PfSSP2/TRAP features that were enriched in HIV+ vaccinees without additional close correlations observed (Figure 6D). Though PfCelTOS ADCD, PfCelTOS Fcγ2A, PfLSA1 IgG1, and PfSSP2 Fcγ2B had significant differences between HIV+ and HIV– vaccinees, the prevaccination time points were similar or higher than the postvaccination time points (Figure 6F). This suggested that the differences observed for these features, largely enriched in HIV+ vaccinees, were less likely to be due to a response to vaccination. Taken together, these findings suggest that PfSPZ vaccination in HIV– individuals resulted in higher functional anti-PfCSP antibody responses that potentially contributed to the greater VE in HIV– vaccinees.

T cell responses to PfSPZ

T cell responses to PfSPZ were assessed by polychromatic flow cytometry on cryopreserved PBMCs acquired prior to immunization, 2 weeks after the fourth scheduled dose of PfSPZ Vaccine and 2 weeks after the fifth scheduled dose of vaccine in participants who received 9.0 × 105 PfSPZ of PfSPZ Vaccine per dose. The percentages of memory CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ, IL-2, or TNF-α or expressing CD154 in response to PfSPZ stimulation (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 6) 2 weeks after the initial priming immunizations were significantly higher than before immunization (HIV–, P = 0.012; HIV+, P = 0.020; Kruskal-Wallis test). Cytokine expression 2 weeks after the final immunization in vaccinees, however, declined and was not significantly different from before immunization (HIV–, P = 0.54; HIV+, P = 0.70). There was no significant difference in the increase in median frequency of cytokine-producing memory CD4+ T cells between the HIV– vaccinees and the HIV+ vaccinees (P = 0.423, Kruskal-Wallis test), although the median percentage of expression was higher in HIV– (0.92) than in HIV+ (0.48) vaccinees. PfSPZ-specific CD8+ T cell responses 2 weeks after the fourth and fifth immunizations were undetectable for all but 2 vaccinees, 1 HIV– and 1 HIV+ (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6).

Figure 7 PfSPZ-specific memory CD4+ T cell responses before and after immunization. Percentages of memory CD4+ T cells in the blood expressing IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, or CD154 at preimmunization or 2 weeks after the fourth and fifth doses of PfSPZ Vaccine (9.0 × 105) in HIV– (A) and HIV+ (B) participants. Results show the percentages of cytokine-producing cells after incubation with PfSPZ minus the percentages of cytokine-producing cells after incubation with vaccine diluent (medium with 1% human serum albumin). Bars indicate median values within each group, and circles indicate individual participant data. The number of CD4+ T cells expressing IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, or CD154 2 weeks after the initial series of 4 immunizations was significantly higher than before immunization (P = 0.012, HIV–; P = 0.020, HIV+, Kruskal-Wallis test), but not significantly different between HIV– and HIV+ participants (P = 0.59). Cytokine expression 2 weeks after the final immunization in vaccinees was not significantly different from before immunization (P = 0.54, HIV–; P = 0.70, HIV+, Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney test adjusted for multiple comparisons).

Prior studies of PfSPZ Vaccine have shown an association between the levels of Vδ2+ gδ T cells prior to immunization and protection (5, 7, 19, 28). Although no statistically significant differences were identified, the following observations were made. In the HIV– vaccinees, the median percentage of CD3+ T cells that were Vδ2+ (Figure 8A) was higher 2 weeks after the fourth dose compared with before immunization (4.41% versus 2.82%, P = 0.54) and higher than in the HIV– controls (4.41% versus 1.35%, P = 0.25). In HIV+ vaccinees, the median percentage of CD3+ T cells that were Vδ2+ (Figure 8B) was higher 2 weeks after the fourth dose compared with before immunization (1.51% versus 0.75%, P = 0.70), but was not higher in vaccinees compared with the HIV+ controls (1.51% versus 1.90%, P = 0.88). The median percentage of CD3+ T cells that were Vδ2+ (Figure 8C) was higher in the HIV– vaccinees compared with the HIV+ vaccinees before immunization (2.82% versus 0.75%) and after immunization (4.41% versus 1.51%, P = 0.59, Kruskal-Wallis).