Multiscale modeling uncovers 7q11.23 copy number variation–dependent changes in ribosomal biogenesis and neuronal maturation and excitability

Generation of an isogenic allelic series of 7q11.23 CNVs. Human genetic heterogeneity poses a formidable challenge for disease modeling, being at once the very aspect that one would wish to capture for patient-tailored precision, but also a significant potential confounder for the dissection of disease mechanisms. Isogenic and patient-derived settings can thus provide complementary insights, allowing to focus with the former on the phenotypes exclusively imputable to the mutation at hand, while excluding with the latter any potential artifact arising from the genetic manipulation per se or from the spurious interaction of the mutation with the given genetic background. Building on the empirical benchmarks we had previously derived from the meta-analysis of the 2 large iPSC resources, we set out to complement our cohort of patient-derived iPSC lines (4, 19) with a fully isogenic allelic series that recapitulates, in the same genetic background, the 3 dosages of the 7q11.23 interval (hemiduplicated, control [CTL], and hemideleted; Figure 1A). To this end, we exploited the presence of the 7q11.23 duplication in the cells originating from a 7Dup patient and targeted the Cas9 onto the WBS critical region (WBSCR). We used a single guide RNA (gRNA) that simultaneously recognized both duplicated sequences and consequently introduced an intrachromosomal deletion, thus effectively generating an isogenic healthy control (isoCTL) in a female 7Dup background (Figure 1A). Successively, we performed a second round of CRISPR/Cas9 editing starting from isoCTL to generate an isogenic WBS (isoWBS) line, using 2 gRNAs that flank the whole WBSCR (Figure 1A). The deletions were screened by digital PCR assays on genomic DNA and validated by FISH analysis (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168982DS1). Western blot analysis confirmed that isogenic iPSC lines preserved a 7q11.23 dosage imbalance of proteins encoded by genes located in the WBSCR interval (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), while a short tandem repeat (STR) analysis confirmed their identity (Supplemental Figure 1D). Next, we generated neurogenin 2–driven (Ngn2-driven) induced cortical glutamatergic neurons (iNeurons) (19) by ectopic expression of Ngn2 delivered with a PiggyBac transposon system (19, 20), which ensured high reproducibility between different rounds of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1E). Isogenic iNeurons faithfully recapitulated the dosage imbalances of WBSCR genes, similar to those of patient-derived iNeurons, at the level of both transcriptome and proteome (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1, F–H).

Figure 1 7q11.23 isogenic iNeurons preserve dosage. (A) Scheme of experimental design and generation of 7q11.23 isogenic lines. (B) Two-color FISH analyses using 7 alpha satellite probes (see Supplemental Methods) as a control for the chromosomal number (yellow) and ELN, a WBSCR gene (red). ELN showed 3 signals in 7Dup, 2 in isoCTL, and 1 in isoWBS, corresponding to the 7q11.23 copy number in respective clones. (C–E) WBSCR genes maintain the dosage at the RNA and protein levels. RNA-seq data for WBSCR genes are shown for both patient-derived and isogenic neurons for all 3 genotypes. Although GTF2I transcripts were not downregulated in isoWBS in the RNA-seq analysis, both the translatome and proteome data showed 7q11.23 dosage–dependent expression (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G) that was also confirmed by Western blot (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1H), suggesting that the upregulation observed at the mRNA level is probably an artifact of sequencing of repetitive regions. Western blot results from the same neuronal preparation, run on 2 gels, are shown in D. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Quantification of Western blots (shown in D and Supplemental Figure 1H) is shown as relative expression in E. Non-normalized data are shown as mean ± SEM (n = 4). The statistical comparisons were done with 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Correlation analysis of transcriptome signatures from 30-day-old patient-derived and isogenic iNeurons with the signature of the human developing neocortex (21) revealed that our differentiation paradigm recapitulates cortical early upper layer neurons (gestation week [GW] 16–18; Supplemental Figure 2A), in line with previous reports (22–24). We further performed KaryoStat analysis (see Supplemental Methods) to assess the genomic integrity of neurons derived from isogenic lines. The analysis uncovered a large amplification of chromosome 14 (Chr14) in isogenic lines, which probably originated in the mosaicism of the original patient line used for the generation of the isogenic lines (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C; the list of amplified genes is provided in Supplemental Table 1). In line with the Chr14 amplification in all 3 genotypes, the comparison of the transcriptomes did not show any substantial change in the expression of the amplified region between the original 7Dup line and the isogenic derivatives (Supplemental Figure 2D). Furthermore, we inspected for possible interactions between proteins encoded by genes located at Chr14 and those within the WBSCR (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). While a handful of Chr14 proteins interacting with WBSCR genes showed small variations in expression, with an absolute log(fold change) (|logFC|) of 0.457 or less (Supplemental Figure 2F), we see no indication of a significant impact of Chr14 trisomy on the described 7q11.23 phenotypes.

Therefore, we concluded that this unique series of isogenic lines offers the opportunity to study the effect of 7q11.23 CNV and reveal disease-relevant endophenotypes in a highly controlled setting and in conjunction with patient-derived lines.

7q11.23 dosage alters neuronal differentiation in a symmetrically opposite manner. Upon differentiation into iNeurons, the occurrence of dosage-dependent differences in the dynamics of morphological changes (Supplemental Figure 2G) prompted us to systematically compare the kinetics of differentiation between genotypes, starting from the earliest stages. We exploited 3 different neuronal models (aligned timelines of specific cell types and the expression of the analyzed markers in each model are depicted in Figure 2A) and assessed the expression of (i) pluripotency (OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG) and neural progenitor (PAX6) markers in early NPCs differentiated with STEMdiff (day 5; Figure 2B); (ii) mature neuron marker MAP2B in Ngn2-iNeurons (day 10, 20, and 30; Figure 2, C and D); and (iii) proliferative marker Ki67, PAX6, and postmitotic deep-layer neuron marker CTIP2 on day 18 and 50, respectively, in brain organoids (Figure 2E). In all 3 neuronal models, we found symmetrically opposite kinetics of differentiation (by symmetrically opposite, we mean that WBS and 7Dup go in opposite directions compared with CTL). Thus, while isoWBS NPCs still expressed pluripotency markers (OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG), 7Dup already had high levels of the neural progenitor marker PAX6 on day 5 of differentiation, indicating that isoWBS had delayed and 7Dup had accelerated differentiation kinetics compared with isoCTL (Figure 2B). The expression of MAP2B followed 7q11.23 dosage. On day 10 of differentiation, there was a statistically significant difference only between isoWBS and 7Dup (P < 0.0001), on day 20 also between isoCTL and 7Dup (P < 0.001), while on day 30, in addition to isoWBS versus 7Dup and isoCTL versus 7Dup, we found a significant difference also between isoWBS and isoCTL (P < 0.01), which suggests that with time the symmetrically opposite kinetics of differentiation becomes more apparent in this model (Figure 2, C and D). Similarly to iNeurons, also in brain organoids symmetrically opposite kinetics of differentiation became more apparent at later time points. Ki67 was enriched in isoWBS compared with 7Dup on day 18 (P < 0.05; Figure 2E), while on day 50, when brain organoids contain a mixed population of NPCs and postmitotic neurons (25), PAX6 was higher in isoWBS compared with 7Dup (P < 0.05), whereas CTIP2 was enriched in 7Dup compared with both isoCTL and isoWBS (both P < 0.0001), confirming symmetrically opposite kinetics of differentiation (Figure 2E). These results are in agreement with the longitudinal analysis of brain organoids and Gtf2i dosage–specific murine models in our recent paper (5), where we also found symmetrically opposite dynamics of neural progenitor proliferation and accelerated production of excitatory neurons in 7Dup. Therefore, these data robustly underscore the idea that 7q11.23 gene dosage imbalances regulate the timing of neuronal differentiation, both across models and in patient-specific versus isogenic designs.

Figure 2 7q11.23 hemideletion delays, whereas hemiduplication accelerates, neuronal differentiation. (A) Diagram showing the timing of neuronal differentiation in 3 different neuronal models: STEMdiff-driven (dual-Smad-based; see Supplemental Methods) and Ngn2-driven iNeurons, and cortical brain organoids. The expected change in profiled markers in each model is schematized. Red, iPSCs; green, NPCs; blue, neurons. (B) Expression of stem markers (OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG) and NPC marker PAX6 in early NPCs (n = 3) measured by qPCR. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of 30-day-old Ngn2-iNeurons from isoWBS, isoCTL, and 7Dup stained for the mature neuronal marker MAP2B (red) and with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of MAP2B fluorescence intensity versus the cell number in Ngn2-iNeurons assessed at 10, 20, and 30 days of 2 independent differentiations (14–18 fields of view). IsoWBS and 7Dup were normalized to controls. (E) Immunofluorescence in cryosections of cortical organoids from isogenic lines on days 18 and 50 for proliferative marker Ki67, neural progenitor marker PAX6, and neuronal postmitotic marker CTIP2. Scale bars: 50 μm. First row, quantification of Ki67: isoWBS n = 3 organoids, isoCTL n = 4, 7Dup n = 3; second row, quantification of PAX6: isoWBS n = 5 organoids, isoCTL n = 4, 7Dup n = 3; third row, quantification of CTIP2: isoWBS n = 5 organoids, isoCTL n = 4, 7Dup n = 3. Data points are organoids’ sections from 2 independent experiments. All data are shown as mean ± SEM. The statistical comparisons were done with 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Symmetrically opposite transcriptional regulation of translation and neuronal transmission genes in WBS and 7Dup. Isogenic and patient-derived iNeurons showed remarkably consistent 7q11.23-associated transcriptome changes (Supplemental Figure 3A; results obtained in the 2 models are shown in Supplemental Table 2), though — as expected — not all changes were significant in both systems, highlighting the value of using the 2 modeling paradigms in their complementarity. A merged analysis of the data sets revealed a highly reproducible signature of the CNV across 2132 differentially expressed genes (DEGs; either in WBS vs. CTL, 7Dup vs. CTL, or in the regression on copy numbers), including 1061 high-confidence genes (FDR < 0.01 and changing by at least 40%), which formed the basis of our downstream analysis (Figure 3A). This revealed a largely linear dosage sensitivity, with 85% of genes having a fold change in opposite directions in WBS and 7Dup (although not always with the same magnitude, and generally slightly weaker in 7Dup; see Supplemental Figure 3B), in line with the partially symmetrically opposite phenotypes of the syndromes in the neural domain. The 7q11.23-sensitive genes showed highly significant enrichments for several biological processes, with ribosomal genes and translation initiation factors being downregulated when 7q11.23 copy number dosage was increased (Figure 3B in red, and Figure 3C), whereas ion channels and synaptic transmission genes were upregulated (Figure 3B in green, and Figure 3D), all changes in alignment with aforementioned symmetrically altered kinetics of differentiation (26, 27). Enrichment analysis for genotype-specific DEGs was less clearly related to neuronal function (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), further suggesting the relevance of symmetrically opposite changes for the neural domain phenotypes. In addition, the enrichments for cell cycle–related terms in WBS (Supplemental Figure 3C) are in agreement with the observed differences in neuronal differentiation and increased proliferation of NPCs in isoWBS organoids (Figure 2E and ref. 5). Finally, the DEGs were significantly enriched for ASD-associated genes (Fisher’s P = 1 × 10–12; the most significant ASD-associated DEGs are shown in Figure 3E), underscoring the impact of 7q11.23 dosage on critical genes associated with sociability and cognitive phenotypes.

Figure 3 Robust transcriptional changes in translation- and neural transmission–related genes. (A) Fold changes of DEGs in the merged analysis of isogenic and patient-derived lines (in either WBS vs. CTL, 7Dup vs. CTL, or regression on 7q11.23 copy number), showing robust transcriptional signatures that are largely symmetrically opposite between genotypes. SRP, signal recognition particle. (B) Enriched GO terms in the regression on 7q11.23 copy number. Similar terms are clustered (denoted by colors) and only the top term per cluster is shown. (C–E) Top DEGs associated with translation (C), ion channels and their regulation (D), or ASD (E). (F) Comparison of fold changes at the RNA and protein levels (for the union of genes found significant at either level), in each of the 3 comparisons performed. (G) Expression of the transcriptionally dysregulated translation genes that could also be measured at the proteome level, highlighting a buffering in 7Dup.

Neuronal transmission genes are transcriptionally controlled, while translation-related genes show dosage-dependent posttranscriptional regulation. As expected from the higher measurement noise and lower coverage of proteomics (2300 unique proteins quantified across all samples, and 3057 quantified across at least 75% of the samples), only 27% of DEG RNAs could be measured also at the protein level. Although very few of those DEGs passed multiple testing in the proteome, the relative changes in the proteome were largely correlated with the transcriptome, albeit with partial buffering (Figure 3F, i.e., mitigation of the impact of mRNA alterations on the proteome; refs. 28, 29). Although proteins forming complexes often show stronger buffering, we observed only a weak effect in this direction (Supplemental Figure 3F). Of note, most of the buffering appeared condition specific, like in the case of ribosomal protein and translation initiation factor buffering (Figure 3G).

To investigate the posttranscriptional regulation underlying the observed buffering, we performed analysis of ribosome-protected fragments (RPFs) in isogenic iNeurons. Integrated analysis across the 3 layers (transcriptome, translatome, and proteome) revealed significant buffering at the level of translation for a subset of genes and confirmed that these were distinct in WBS and 7Dup (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). To explore these different sets of genes, we clustered the union of DEGs with significant differences at both RNA and protein levels, according to the direction of their fold change (with |logFC| < 0.2 considered 0) in each condition and layer (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 3). Genes whose expression was roughly linearly correlated with copy number both at the RNA and protein levels (“forwarded opposite,” i.e., their symmetrically opposite dysregulation is forwarded from the transcriptome to the proteome) were related to protein polymerization, neuronal projections, synaptic plasticity, and ion transport (Figure 4B; some example genes are shown in Supplemental Figure 3E). For those genes, buffering was minor (regression of the protein logFC on RNA logFC yielded a slope of 0.8). In contrast, genes that were buffered at the protein level in either genotype were related to translation, mostly ribosomal proteins and translation initiation factors (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 3). Other gene clusters did not show statistically significant enrichments. Hence, while the expression of genes most proximally related to neuronal transmission is primarily transcriptionally controlled, translation-related genes display a more complex, multilayered regulation that entails significant posttranscriptional buffering. Of note, many dysregulated translation-related genes belong to the group of 5′ terminal oligopyrimidine (TOP) mRNAs, which undergo coordinated translation control (30). We thus probed the fold change distribution (isoWBS vs. isoCTL and 7Dup vs. isoCTL) at the level of RNA, RPF, and proteins of the whole core set of genes with a 5′ TOP motif (31). While 5′ TOP genes tended to be transcriptionally downregulated in 7Dup and upregulated in WBS, we observed a highly significant (P < 2 × 10–16 by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test) opposite trend at the level of translation efficiency (TE), which buffered their expression at the protein level, pointing to a major translation remodeling counteracting transcriptional imbalances (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Posttranscriptional regulation. (A) Cross-layer clustering of DEGs reveals distinct patterns of transcriptional and translational regulation, emphasizing condition-specific buffering and genes forwarded to the proteome. Buffering coefficients (capturing the reduction or amplification of the fold change at the protein level) for each condition are shown in the center. (B and C) Enriched GO terms in the forwarded (B) and buffered (C) clusters. (D) Translational buffering opposes the transcriptional dysregulation of genes encoding TOP mRNAs in 7Dup. Cumulative distribution plots comparing the fold changes in both conditions and across gene expression layers of genes encoding 5′ TOP mRNAs to that of other genes are shown. RPF, ribosome-protected fragments; TE, translation efficiency.

Genotype-specific mTOR dysregulation. The mTOR signaling pathway (Figure 5A) is the key regulator of the translation of 5′ TOP mRNAs (30). To assess its activity, we profiled the total protein levels and the phosphorylated forms of 2 principal downstream effectors of mTOR, p-RPS6 and p-4EBP. RPS6 can be phosphorylated at multiple sites, where phosphorylation at serine 240 and 244 (S240/S244) is specific for S6K1/2, whereas S235/S236 can be phosphorylated by multiple kinases, such as PKA, RSK, PKC, PKG, and DAPK, and S247 by CK1, in addition to S6K1/2 (8). Similarly, 4EBP1/2 can be phosphorylated at threonine 37 (Thr37), Thr46, S65, S70, S83, S101, and S112, where Thr37/Thr46 serve as a priming event and are specific for mTOR signaling (32). Since iNeurons are grown in a rich medium supplemented with various growth factors, we did not expect to see significant differences in the mTOR pathway activity in basal conditions. Thus, to see potential differences in the activity of the mTOR pathway, we treated iNeurons from the 3 genotypes with increasing amounts of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which activates the mTOR signaling pathway via the NTRK2 (TRKB) receptor, and with a TRKB inhibitor (K252a; ref. 33), on the fourth day following the last medium change (i.e., to ensure BDNF depletion). As expected, we did not observe any statistically significant changes in basal conditions, while the treatment highlighted differential activity of the mTOR pathway between genotypes (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Consistent with translational buffering (Figure 4D), total RPS6 levels did not change between genotypes (Figure 5B), while treatment with increasing BDNF concentrations led to the progressive increase in phosphorylation levels at S240/S244 and S235/S236 and the corresponding decrease when pretreating cells with the TRKB inhibitor K252a (Figure 5, C and D). In concordance with increased translation of the TOP mRNAs specifically in 7Dup (Figure 4D), we observed more responsiveness in 7Dup to the BDNF treatment in comparison with isoWBS and isoCTL, which was true for both S240/S244 and S235/S236 (p-RPS6 at S240/S244 levels normalized to the total levels, Figure 5C; only p-RPS6 S240/S244 levels, Supplemental Figure 4, A and B; p-RPS6 at S235/S236 levels normalized to the total levels, Figure 5D; only p-RPS6 S235/S236 levels, Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). The genotype-specific effect was more enhanced at S235/S236 compared with S240/S244 (Figure 5, C and D; please consult the figures for the significance), indicating the contribution of more kinases in phosphorylating RPS6 downstream of TRKB. Surprisingly, p-4EBP responded instead to a much lesser extent to the BDNF treatment in all 3 genotypes, at both Thr37/Thr46 and S65 sites (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 4E). While we could observe the expected trend in the increase in phosphorylation upon BDNF treatment, none of the changes were statistically significant. However, we did observe statistically significant differences between genotypes in total 4EBP levels (Figure 5E; please consult the figure for the significance), which were reflected in the phosphorylated levels of 4EBP (Figure 5F for Thr37/Thr46 and Supplemental Figure 4E for S65). Consequently, as expected, when p-4EBP levels were normalized to the total protein levels, no statistically significant differences were observed for either of the phosphorylated forms of 4EBP (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4F). Genotype-specific differences in the mTOR pathway (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5) and transcriptional and translational dysregulation of the translation apparatus (Figure 4D) prompted us to verify global TE by puromycin incorporation assay. Consistent with decreased p-RPS6 levels upon activation with BDNF as well as higher total 4EBP levels in isoWBS when compared with 7Dup, we found reduced TE in isoWBS compared with 7Dup (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4G; isoWBS vs. 7Dup, P < 0.05). Finally, we also found a significant reduction in TE in isoWBS when compared with isoCTL (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 4G; isoWBS vs. isoCTL, P < 0.001), suggesting that other components, in addition to the mTOR pathway, affect translation. In that regard, we checked the phosphorylation of EIF2α, but we did not observe any significant change (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I).

Figure 5 Genotype-specific dysregulation of p-RPS6, but not p-4EBP, in 30-day-old iNeurons. (A) Simplified scheme of mTOR signaling. (B–G) Quantification of Western blot analyses for total RPS6 (B), p-RPS6 S240/S244, and p-RPS6 S235/S236 normalized to RPS6 levels (C and D respectively), 4EBP (E), p-4EBP Thr37/Thr46 (F), and p-4EBP Thr37/Thr46 normalized to 4EBP levels (G). The experiment was done on 6 different iNeuron preparations, differentiated in 2 different rounds of differentiation. (H) Representative Western blot quantification for B–G. Other quantified blots are shown in Supplemental Figure 5. (I and J) Quantification of puromycin incorporation assay (I; n = 5) with representative Western blot (J). Other quantified blots are shown in Supplemental Figure 4G. All data are shown as mean ± SEM. The statistical comparisons were done with 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–G) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Black asterisks indicate significance between treatments, whereas the red asterisks indicate significance between genotypes.

Symmetrically opposite intrinsic excitability in WBS and 7Dup iNeurons. Next, we set out to assess whether the symmetrically opposite changes in neuronal differentiation kinetics are reflected in functional differences. To this end, we examined the intrinsic excitability of neurons, a key determinant of neuronal function. We performed whole-cell current-clamp recordings to quantify the number of action potentials (APs) elicited by a series of incremental steps of current injection in iNeurons plated at low density (Figure 6A). iNeurons from WBS and 7Dup patients elicited, respectively, a consistently higher and lower number of APs, compared with iNeurons from CTL, across all current steps above 35 pA (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7I), in agreement with the progressive decrease in intrinsic excitability with neuronal maturation (34). In line with intrinsic excitability differences, WBS iNeurons exhibited a higher AP amplitude and a lower rheobase compared with those from 7Dup (P < 0.05; Figure 6, D–G). Conversely, passive properties (input resistance and resting potential) were comparable between genotypes, confirming the healthy state of the recorded neurons. To gain further insight into the altered intrinsic excitability of iNeurons, Na+ and K+ currents were recorded in the 3 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D) and no differences were found. These data exclude a crucial contribution of the voltage-gated sodium and potassium channels in the altered excitability observed in WBS and 7Dup neurons. To confirm that the observed effect in intrinsic excitability was the result of 7q11.23 gene dosage differences rather than a mere reflection of cell line variability, we repeated the experiments with isogenic iNeurons (Figure 6H) and confirmed that isoWBS iNeurons generated a higher number of APs compared with iNeurons from either isoCTL or 7Dup across all current steps above 15 pA (Figure 6, I and J). Similarly, AP amplitude was also consistently higher in iNeurons from isoWBS compared with those from isoCTL and 7Dup, while, again, passive properties were unaltered (Figure 6, K–N). These results uncover a 7q11.23 CNV–dependent selective impact on neuronal excitability that is highly robust across patient-derived and isogenic settings.

Figure 6 7q11.23 CNV causes symmetrically opposite neuronal excitability dynamics. (A) Bright-field images of CTL, WBS, and 7Dup patient-derived iNeurons. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Representative AP trains in response to steps of 5-pA depolarizing current lasting 500 ms from –60 mV in iNeuron recordings. (C) Quantitative analysis depicting the number of elicited APs in the current-clamp configuration in the 3 genotypes (WBS: 4 lines, n = 29 neurons; CTL: 3 lines, n = 40; 7Dup: 4 lines, n = 16) in response to increasing current steps (CTL vs. WBS: current step 35*, 45–60*, 75–85*; WBS vs. 7Dup: 35–40*, 45–50**, 55–80***, 85–95*). (D) Bar graph depicting the amplitude of elicited APs. (E–G) Membrane resistance was calculated in the current-clamp mode without current injection. Input resistance was calculated in voltage-clamp mode using a pulse test of 10 mV. Rheobase was calculated as the minimum current required to elicit 1 AP. (H) Bright-field images of isogenic iNeurons. Scale bars: 200 μm. (I) Representative AP trains in response to steps of 5-pA depolarizing current lasting 500 ms from –60 mV in isogenic iNeurons. (J) Quantitative analysis depicting the number of elicited APs in the current-clamp configuration in the isogenic iNeurons (isoWBS, n = 23 neurons; isoCTL, n = 22 neurons; 7Dup, n = 25 neurons) (isoCTL vs. isoWBS: 15–95****; isoCTL vs. 7Dup: 25–75****, 80–95**; isoWBS vs. 7Dup: 15–95****). (K) Bar graph depicting the amplitude-elicited APs. (L–N) Passive properties and rheobase of the iNeurons recordings from isogenic lines, calculated as above. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are the average of 3 independent experiments. For comparing AP frequency, we used 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, while for comparing passive properties we used 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

The REST regulon mediates dosage-dependent pathophysiological phenotypes in the isogenic line. The aforementioned CNV-dependent and symmetrically opposite endophenotypes prompted us to search for the mediating factors. We thus performed a master regulator analysis, estimating TFs’ activities based on their curated targets (see Methods). This predicted several TFs as changing in activity linearly with 7q11.23 copy number. Interestingly, several of them were also differentially expressed at the transcriptional level in a 7q11.23 copy number–dependent manner, pointing to an extensive transcriptional rewiring determined by 7q11.23 dosage (Figure 7A, TFs in boxes). Among them, we prioritized REST for functional interrogation, given its well-established role as a key regulator of neuronal differentiation by the temporal control of the expression of neuron-specific genes, including those for intrinsic excitability (26, 35). Despite its transcriptional upregulation in WBS and downregulation in 7Dup iNeurons (Supplemental Figure 6E), we found no change at the REST protein level between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 6F). Given its ranking in the master regulator analysis, we thus hypothesized that changes in the composition of REST-containing transcriptional complexes could be responsible for the transcriptional rewiring we observed. The analysis of the expression of the REST interactome (36) uncovered that nearly all reported REST interactors were transcriptionally dysregulated in a 7q11.23 dosage–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 6G), including HDAC2, which we also previously showed to interact with GTF2I (4). To functionally validate the involvement of REST, we treated isoWBS iNeurons, which show downregulation of ion channels and other REST targets, with the REST inhibitor X5050 (37). As expected, REST inhibition rescued a set of potassium channels, including those that changed with 7q11.23 copy number (Figure 7, B and C). Interestingly, the treatment also triggered the downregulation of several important translation initiation factors and ribosomal protein transcripts that we found downregulated in 7Dup, thereby pointing to a role of REST also in the time-dependent regulation of ribosomal proteins and translational apparatus during neurogenesis (Figure 7C). Finally, we found that administration of X5050 rescued isoWBS iNeurons’ intrinsic excitability, restoring a physiological firing rate and AP amplitude comparable to those of control iNeurons (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E), while it had no impact on iNeurons from isoCTL (Supplemental Figure 7F). Next, we assessed the impact of REST inhibition on 4 WBS patient–derived lines, but failed to reproduce the effect of REST inhibition we observed in isoWBS (Supplemental Figure 7H). Expectedly, the REST inhibitor treatment of 4 CTL had no significant impact on the intrinsic excitability (Supplemental Figure 7G). However, despite not being able to reproduce the REST inhibitor effect in patient-derived lines, we could replicate the higher AP frequency in WBS compared with CTL also in this differentiation round (Supplemental Figure 7I).