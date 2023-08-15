Transepidermal water loss rises before food anaphylaxis and predicts food challenge outcomes

Table 1 details the composition of the “static” TEWL (sTEWL) measurement cohort. sTEWL measurements were obtained from 125 OFCs. The mean age was 8.7 years. The group was 38% female, predominantly White, and included a high proportion of individuals with other atopic conditions, including atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, and allergic rhinitis/rhinoconjunctivitis. Table 2 details the FA composition of this group. A broad array of FAs is represented, particularly milk, egg, peanut, tree nut, and sesame allergies. Baseline demographic characteristics were largely similar between groups.

Table 1 Demographic data for the static TEWL group

Table 2 FA-related data for the static TEWL group

In our initial studies, the location of the TEWL measurement was optimized to determine the most consistent method of data collection. We compared baseline TEWL measurements by body site in the first 10 nonreactive participants and found no significant difference between sites at baseline (arm mean = 9.82 g/m2/h; neck mean = 10.32 g/m2/h; back mean = 10.87 g/m2/h; n = 10 per group) (Figure 1A). The most consistent measurements were from the forearm, where measurements were stable and changed little, whereas measurements on the neck or back showed substantial variability and a notable change from baseline (Figure 1B). Given the ease of measuring TEWL on the forearm and these favorable measurement characteristics, we conducted the rest of the study using only forearm measurements. This approach is consistent with prior studies attempting to measure TEWL for atopic diseases (25, 26). Using forearm measurements, baseline TEWL decreased nonsignificantly with increasing age (R2 = 0.026, P = 0.0952) (Figure 1C) but did not vary significantly by sex (Figure 1D), race (Figure 1E), or ethnicity (Figure 1F). A small decrease in TEWL was associated with a higher BMI (R2 = 0.065, P = 0.008) (Figure 1G), and there was a trend toward a greater baseline TEWL among participants with AD (no AD mean = 10.15 g/m2/h; AD mean = 10.32 g/m2/h) (Figure 1H), but this was not significant. Thus, the forearm allowed consistent baseline data accumulation and was thereafter used to compare reacting versus nonreacting patient populations in this study.

Figure 1 Influence of participants’ intrinsic characteristics on baseline TEWL. (A) Baseline TEWL results from 3 body areas (volar forearm, supraclavicular neck, upper posterior torso over the scapula). n = 10 per group. (B) Difference between baseline TEWL and TEWL at food dose 2 or 3 during the OFC. n = 9 per group. (C–H) Baseline TEWL on volar forearm shown by age (n = 107), sex (n = 107), race (n = 106), ethnicity (n = 105), BMI (n = 107), and AD status (n = 107). (C and G) Simple linear regression results with baseline static TEWL as the dependent variable and (C) age or (G) BMI as the sole independent variables.

We then compared the change in TEWL obtained before the OFC started (baseline) with the value from the midpoint of the OFC (generally after food dose 3) for nonreactors and to the last measurement before anaphylaxis for reactors. Three placebo food challenges were included in the data set. We found that TEWL rose significantly during OFC reactions but was largely unchanged in the absence of a reaction (reaction mean increase = 2.93 g/m2/h vs. nonreaction mean increase = –1.00 g/m2/h, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2A). This phenomenon was present both when comparing the change in TEWL during reactions to nonreactions (Figure 2A) and when making a pairwise comparison of each individual’s baseline and mid-OFC TEWL values between reactors and nonreactors (Supplemental Figure 1). The rise in TEWL was also present when only severe reactions that required epinephrine were compared with nonreactors (reaction mean increase = 3.44 g/m2/h vs. nonreaction mean increase = –1.00 g/m2/h, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B). TEWL values in patients with allergic reactions returned to levels similar to those of the unchanged nonreactors by the end of the challenge regardless of whether reactors received epinephrine (Figure 2, C and D). There was a trend toward a greater TEWL rise during Consortium for Food Allergy Research (CoFAR) grade 2 reactions (mean increase = 3.44 g/m2/h, n = 9), which required epinephrine, versus grade 1 reactions (mean increase = 1.91 g/m2/h, n = 5), which did not (Figure 2E), but this was not significant, and no reaction of grade 3 or higher occurred during the study period. The rise in TEWL noted during reactions was similar regardless of whether the participant had AD (Figure 2F) and across the age spectrum (Figure 2G). We further stratified the TEWL results by food. Four food groups, including peanut, egg, milk, and tree nuts, contained OFC reactions. The nonreacting peanut, egg, milk, and tree nut OFCs each demonstrated mean decreases in TEWL (peanut = –1.06 g/m2/h; egg = –1.32 g/m2/h; milk = –1.02 g/m2/h; tree nut = –1.07 g/m2/h), and all were statistically significant except for milk OFCs (Figure 3, A–D). The reacting peanut and egg OFCs demonstrated significant increases in TEWL (peanut = 2.96 g/m2/h; egg = 2.00 g/m2/h) (Figure 3, A and B), while the reacting milk and tree nut OFCs showed increases in mean TEWL that trended toward significance (milk = 5.39 g/m2/h; tree nut = 4.85 g/m2/h) (Figure 3, C and D). Estimation plots for pairwise comparisons are shown for each group in Figure 3.

Figure 2 Change in sTEWL during OFC. (A and B) Difference between baseline TEWL and TEWL at food dose 2 or 3 (nonreactors, n = 62) or prior to epinephrine or other treatment (reactors) during the OFC. (A) All reactors (n = 14) and (B) only the reactors who required epinephrine (Epi) (n = 10). (C) Difference between baseline TEWL and TEWL at the end of the OFC (nonreactor, n = 58; reactor, n = 11). (D) Difference between baseline TEWL and TEWL at the end of the OFC for reactors only, separated according to participants who required epinephrine (n = 8) and those who did not (n = 3). (E) Difference between baseline TEWL and prior to epinephrine or other treatment versus CoFAR grade of anaphylaxis (n = 14). (F) Difference between baseline TEWL and prior to epinephrine or other treatment versus AD status (n = 14). (G) Difference between baseline TEWL and TEWL at food dose 2 or 3 (nonreactors, n = 62) or prior to epinephrine or other treatment (reactors, n = 14) during the OFC, shown by age and color coded for reaction status. Simple t tests were used to compare means for 2-variable plots. ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 3 Change in sTEWL results by food type. Each panel shows the change in TEWL from baseline to either food dose 2 or 3 for nonreactors or prior to epinephrine or other treatment for reactors, with each panel delineated by food type. Estimation plots for pairwise P values for each group are shown. (A) Peanut OFCs (nonreactors, n = 10; reactors, n = 3). (B) Egg OFCs, which included both baked and cooked egg challenges (nonreactors, n = 27; reactors, n = 4). (C) Milk OFCs, which included both baked and unbaked milk OFCs (nonreactors, n = 8; reactors, n = 2). (D) Tree nut OFCs, which included all tree nut OFCs in the study (nonreactors, n = 28; reactors, n = 3). Paired t tests were used to compare means for 2-variable plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Given that the TEWL changes documented here occurred on uninvolved skin (Figure 2, A and B), we also evaluated whether TEWL increases over the wheal or flare of urticarial lesions from resting baseline. We found that TEWL increased over both the wheal and the flare of histamine-induced hives as compared with baseline skin (baseline mean = 7.60 g/m2/h, flare mean = 10.19 g/m2/h, wheal mean = 11.54 g/m2/h) (Supplemental Figure 2). We also evaluated whether the observed increase in TEWL correlated with baseline food skin or blood IgE testing. We found that the degree of food sensitization defined by skin test wheal, skin test flare, or food-specific IgE did not show a significant correlation with the degree of TEWL change during OFCs (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Together, these data indicate that TEWL measurements correlated with the induction of a systemic anaphylactic response to OFC.

We sought to define whether the clinical reactions observed correlated with biochemical evidence of anaphylaxis. We therefore analyzed plasma from all participants that consented to give blood. We screened these samples for immune markers including tryptase, TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-3, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-9, IL-10, IL-13, and VEGF. At baseline, there were no significant differences between the reactor group and the nonreactor group in any marker tested (Figure 4, A–K). We did note a trend (P = 0.08) toward a greater IL-9 baseline systemic level among reactors (mean = 70.28 pg/mL) versus nonreactors (mean = 45.47 pg/mL), which may reflect prior studies indicating a role for elevated IL-9 activity in individuals with FA (27–29).

Figure 4 Baseline systemic immune markers. Baseline plasma results for (A) tryptase (n = 20), (B) IL-1β, (C) IL-3, (D) IL-4, (E) IL-5, (F) IL-6, (G) IL-9, (H) IL-10, (I) IL-13, (J) TNF-α, and (K) VEGF (n = 18 for B–K). All results are shown by reaction status. Simple t tests were used to compare 2-variable plots with normally-distributed data (tryptase, IL-1β, IL-5, IL-9), and Kruskal-Wallis tests were used to compare non-normally-distributed data (IL-3, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-13, TNF-α). Normality testing results are shown in Supplemental Table 1.

In contrast, we noted a significant increase in tryptase (mean increase = 1.34 ng/mL) and IL-3 (mean increase = 1.09 pg/mL) results compared with baseline in participants during clinical allergic reactions (Figure 5, A–K, and Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, the change in tryptase and the change in TEWL were significantly correlated with one another (Pearson’s r = 0.5915, P = 0.0076), whereas the changes in IL-3 and TEWL were not significantly correlated when analyzed together (Supplemental Figure 4). There were also nonsignificant trends toward increases in IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α in the participants with reactions, but no significant change in VEGF.

Figure 5 Change in systemic immune markers during OFC. Difference between post-OFC value and pre-OFC baseline result for the following markers: (A) tryptase, (B) IL-1β, (C) IL-3, (D) IL-4, (E) IL-5, (F) IL-6, (G) IL-9, (H) IL-10, (I) IL-13, (J) TNF-α, and (K) VEGF (all n = 19). All results are shown by reaction status. Simple t tests were used to compare 2-variable plots. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

We sought to define the timing of the increase in TEWL observed among reactors as in Figure 2, A and B. We reviewed the timing of TEWL values for reactors during OFCs. Most reactions demonstrated a steady rise in TEWL from baseline, followed by a decrease after epinephrine (example in Figure 6A). We quantified the time to first symptom, the time to a TEWL rise of 1 g/m2/h from baseline, the time to the maximal TEWL change seen from baseline, and the time to epinephrine administration according to minutes after the start of the OFC and according to the food dose during which an event occurred. The time to first symptom (mean = 58.2 minutes) and the time to a 1-unit TEWL rise (mean = 65.4 minutes) were similar for most reactions, regardless of whether those reactions led to anaphylaxis (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5). There was variability in whether the 1-unit TEWL increase or the first symptom occurred first from reaction to reaction. The time to a first symptom (mean = 44.4 minutes) and the time to a 1-unit TEWL rise (mean = 64.4 minutes) were each significantly less than the time to epinephrine (mean = 112.6 minutes) during anaphylaxis events (Figure 6C). Correspondingly, the food dose on which the first symptom or 1-unit TEWL rise also occurred earlier than the food dose of epinephrine administration (Figure 6D). The time to first symptom (no cutaneous symptoms mean = 37.0 minutes, cutaneous symptoms mean = 70.0 minutes) and the time to a 1-unit TEWL rise (no cutaneous symptoms mean = 57.0 minutes, cutaneous symptoms mean = 70.0 minutes) were not statistically different between individuals who produced any cutaneous symptoms (i.e., hives, angioedema, flushing) during their reactions and individuals who never produced a cutaneous symptom during their reactions (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Timing of TEWL changes in relation to clinical events. (A) Representative time course of TEWL results for a reactive OFC (red) that led to anaphylaxis and a nonreactive challenge (blue). (B and C) Time to first symptom, to a 1 g/m2/h rise in TEWL, to the maximal TEWL rise, and to anaphylaxis (if it occurred) during OFCs resulting in (B) any reaction (n = 14) or (C) anaphylaxis that required epinephrine administration (n = 9). (D) Food dose of first symptom, of a 1 g/m2/h rise in TEWL, and of epinephrine administration during OFCs resulting in anaphylaxis and requiring epinephrine administration (n = 9). (E) Time to first symptom and to a 1-unit TEWL rise among reactors with cutaneous symptoms at any point (n = 5) or no cutaneous symptoms at any point (n = 9). Simple t tests were used to compare 2-variable plots, and ANOVA was used to compare means for plots showing 3 or more variables. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Given the early rise in TEWL noted here prior to anaphylaxis clinical diagnosis, we elected to evaluate whether cTEWL monitoring could predict clinical anaphylaxis. Table 3 defines the baseline characteristics of the individuals who had cTEWL measurement during the OFCs. The mean age was 13.5 years, which was older than the mean age of individuals in the sTEWL group. The group was 40% female and predominantly White and, again, included a large proportion of individuals with other atopic conditions. Table 4 details the FA composition of this group. Again, a broad array of FAs was represented. Baseline demographic characteristics were largely statistically similar between the reactor and nonreactor groups.

Table 3 Demographic data for the cTEWL group

Table 4 FA-related data for the cTEWL group

We evaluated the use of cTEWL monitoring in a subsequent group of individuals who underwent OFCs. Typical cTEWL results for individuals with and without allergic reactions are shown (Figure 7A). When taken together, the maximal net TEWL change after any food dose was significantly greater in the individuals with anaphylaxis than in the group of individuals who had no reaction or who had reactions without clinical anaphylaxis (Figure 7B). Among anaphylaxis reactions, a 1-unit TEWL increase generally occurred early during the reaction, in many cases prior to the time of the first symptom (first symptom mean = 48.0 minutes, 1 unit-TEWL increase mean = 14.4 minutes, anaphylaxis mean = 106.8 minutes (Figure 7C). On the basis of these results, we sought to define a TEWL change that would predict anaphylaxis before it was clinically evident. We used the time of epinephrine administration as a proxy for the onset of anaphylaxis and tested a variety of potential OFC stopping rules using these data. TEWL increases of 1 or 2 g/m2/h alone were not specific for anaphylaxis but did provide good sensitivity (100% for a 1-unit increase) (Figure 7D). Symptoms, whether subjectively reported or objectively adjudicated, indicated high sensitivity (100%) for anaphylaxis but also were not specific in isolation (Figure 7D). We should note that because the diagnosis of anaphylaxis requires that an individual have allergic symptoms/signs, the sensitivity value here reflects the definition of anaphylaxis, not a real predictive capacity. When we tested a potential stopping rule using the combination of any objective symptom/sign with a TEWL rise, we found that a 1 g/m2/h rise in TEWL plus any single objective symptom/sign of an allergic reaction produced 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity for impending anaphylaxis and provided an average of 38 minutes of warning prior to clinical anaphylaxis (Figure 7D).