Organ-specific features of human kidney lymphatics are disrupted in chronic transplant rejection

Characterization of lymphatic architecture and spatial relationships in the healthy human kidney. To characterize lymphatic architecture in the healthy human kidney, we analyzed tissue samples from 4 deceased organ donors with minimal chronic damage (<10% interstitial fibrosis or tubular atrophy, Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168962DS1) (36). Intact tissue samples (<3 mm3) were immunolabeled using a D2-40 monoclonal antibody targeting podoplanin (PDPN) (37) and imaged using confocal or light-sheet fluorescence microscopy (LSFM) (16, 38). PDPN+ vessel networks were visualized in the human kidney cortex (Figure 1A and Supplemental Video 1), and antibody-omitted controls displayed minimal autofluorescence or nonspecific binding (Supplemental Figure 1A). Mapping vessel radius revealed a hierarchical network, with small lymphatics (radius ~3.5 μm) initiating in the cortex and converging into larger vessels (radius ~50 μm) at the corticomedullary junction (Figure 1B). The cells lining these vessels expressed prospero homeobox protein 1 (PROX1) (Figure 1C), a canonical LEC transcription factor (39, 40) but showed sparse expression of lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE1) (Figure 1D), a glycoprotein important for leukocyte entry into lymphatics (41).

Figure 1 3D imaging of lymphatics and their spatial relationships in the human kidney. (A) Representative maximum intensity z-projection, from low-resolution confocal tile scans, of n = 3 human kidney tissues labeled for PDPN and UMOD, demonstrating PDPN+ lymphatics (arrowheads). Scale bar: 2,000 μm. (B) Segmented and rendered light-sheet imaging of lymphatics from the same kidney tissue in A, representative of n = 3 images. 3D color renderings represent vessel branch radii, with blue representing the smallest radius (<3.5 μm, asterisks) and red representing the largest radii (>50 μm, arrowheads). (C and D) Representative 3D reconstruction of cortical regions from n = 2 human kidney tissues labeled for PDPN and either PROX1 or LYVE1. The PROX1 signal and LYVE1 signal are masked to only include expression from within the vessel, demonstrating expression of PDPN+ cells. Sparse membrane localization of LYVE1 is demonstrated (arrowheads). Representative of 5 regions of interest imaged. Scale bars: 30 μm. (E–G) Regional localization of lymphatics (arrowheads) in the human kidney using LTL (cortex), UMOD (medulla), and UAE-I (with dotted lined delineating the capsule). Regional structures are indicated with asterisks, including proximal tubules in E, loops of Henle in F, and glomeruli in G. Scale bars: 70 μm (E), 150 μm (F), 100 μm (G). (H–K) Spatial relationships of lymphatics (arrowheads) relative to UAE-I+ renal arterioles (RA) and glomeruli (G) in H, LRP2+ proximal tubules (PT) in I, CALB1+ distal nephron tubules (DT) in J, and DBA+ collecting ducts (CD) in K. Scale bars: 50 μm (H), 80 μm (I and J), 300 μm (K). (L) Schematic depicting the spatial relationships of lymphatics (arrowheads) to nephron segments. All imaging from E–K representative of 5 regions of interest imaged across n = 2 kidneys.

To elucidate the microanatomical localization of lymphatics in the human kidney, autofluorescent tissue signals were captured alongside PDPN labeling. Large caliber lymphatics were observed adjacent to arteries at the corticomedullary junction branching into smaller cortical vessels (Supplemental Video 2). Colabeling with Lotus tetragonolobus lectin (LTL, proximal tubules) and uromodulin (UMOD, loop of Henle) revealed PDPN+ blind-ended lymphatics in the renal cortex (Figure 1E and Supplemental Video 3) and their absence from the medulla (Figure 1F). Despite previous reports of subcapsular lymphatics (42, 43), these were not detected in 3D reconstructions (Figure 1G) or optical z-sections (Supplemental Figure 1B), even with the kidney capsule intact. In the cortex, lymphatics followed UAE-I+ arterioles toward glomeruli (Figure 1H), extending terminal branches near megalin (LRP2+) proximal tubules (Figure 1I) and calbindin 1 (CALB1+) distal nephron epithelium (Figure 1J and Supplemental Video 4). Lymphatics converged toward the kidney hilum, adjacent to medullary Dolichos biflorus agglutinin (DBA+) collecting ducts (Figure 1K) and UMOD+ medullary tubules (Supplemental Figure 1C). A model summarizing these findings is presented in Figure 1L.

Determination of the molecular identity of healthy human kidney lymphatics. Because of the rarity of lymphatics in the human kidney relative to other cell types, isolating sufficient LECs for molecular profiling is challenging. To surmount this, we leveraged published scRNA-Seq data from 59 kidneys, supplemented with 5 new samples (Supplemental Figure 2A). This integrated dataset comprised 217,411 human kidney cells, with 151,038 control samples (living donor biopsies or unaffected regions of tumour nephrectomies) and 66,373 cells from diseased samples (chronic kidney disease, CKD) and kidney allograft injury; covering both chronic rejection and non-alloimmune etiologies) (Supplemental Figure 2B). All cell types were manually annotated (Supplemental Figure 2C), revealing 38 clusters (Figure 2A), including a transcriptionally distinct LEC cluster containing 700 cells.

Figure 2 Profiling kidney lymphatics and their molecular signature through scRNA-Seq of human kidney tissue. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of an integrated atlas of 217,411 cells, including 151,058 control cells from live biopsies or nephrectomies, 46,540 cells from different etiologies of graft injury, and 19,813 from chronic kidney disease. TREM, triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2. (B) Dot plot of top 20 markers of lymphatic profiles across all control cell types in the atlas. Groupings for each cell type are shown on the right. (C–F) Analysis of nonlymphatic expression of PROX1 and LYVE1 using 3D imaging. Arrowheads show the expression of each marker relative to CDH1+ medullary tubules (C), CD31+ vasa recta (D), or CD68+ macrophages (E) and peritubular capillaries (F). Scale bars: 50 μm (C, E, and F), 30 μm (D). (G and H) Examination of ACTA2 expression relative to PDPN+ lymphatics (arrowheads) in the renal hilum (G) and cortex (H). Scale bars: 50 μm (G), 100 μm (H). (I) Subclustering analysis of n = 452 lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) derived from human control kidney datasets reveals 2 transcriptionally distinct clusters, which we term LEC 1 and LEC 2 . (J) Feature plots demonstrating expression of markers of all LECs (PROX1, PDPN), lymphatic capillaries (CCL21, LYVE1), and lymphatic collecting vessels (GATA2, FOXC2). (K) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the 2 lymphatic subclusters, with each point representing a gene. The x axis represents average log-fold change (log 2 FC), whereas the y axis represents –log 10 of the adjusted P value of the Wilcoxon rank-sum test for differential expression. Blue dots represent genes that meet significance. Selected marker genes for each cluster are shown in boxes.

From control samples, we curated a transcriptional signature of healthy kidney lymphatics (Supplemental Data 1), comprising 227 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from 295 LECs. These genes were enriched for gene ontology (GO) terms associated with lymphatic fate commitment (GO:0060838, fold-enrichment > 100, FDR = 1.66 × 10–2) and lymphangiogenesis (GO:0001946, fold-enrichment = 67.4, FDR = 8.37 × 10–3). Canonical LEC markers were identified, including PROX1 (log 2 FC = 2.97), PDPN (log 2 FC = 2.65), neuropilin 2 (NRP2, log 2 FC = 2.73), and C-C motif ligand CCL21 (log 2 FC = 7.23) (Figure 2B). We also identified genes previously linked to kidney disease (44–46), such as fatty acid binding protein 4 (FABP4, log 2 FC = 5.69), trefoil factor 3 (TFF3, log 2 FC = 5.58), and angiopoietin 2 (ANGPT2, log 2 FC = 2.46) (Figure 2B).

Given the frequent use of PROX1 and LYVE1 to identify or target kidney lymphatics in preclinical studies (11, 14), we examined their expression within the human kidney in more detail. PROX1 was detected not only in LECs, but also in loop of Henle and distal convoluted tubule clusters (Figure 2B), a finding validated by PROX1 and E-cadherin (CDH1+) immunolabeling of medullary tubules (Figure 2C) (47). In contrast to mouse data (38, 48), PROX1 was not detected in vasa recta at both the transcript (Figure 2B) and protein level (Figure 2D). LYVE1, meanwhile, was expressed by macrophages (Figure 2E) as reported in mouse (49) and human kidneys (50), and it was also detected in glomerular (Figure 2F) and peritubular capillary endothelium (Supplemental Figure 1, D–E).

To probe the phenotype of human kidney lymphatics, and whether the vessels we detected included smooth muscle–lined collecting vessels (51) as in the lungs (52) and skin and mesentery (53), we costained kidneys for PDPN and α-smooth muscle actin (ACTA2). Kidney lymphatics in both hilum and cortex lacked smooth muscle coverage (Figure 2, G and H). We corroborated this using subclustering analysis of our scRNA-Seq atlas, combining 295 LECs from healthy kidney with 157 additional cells from a recent study (54). This revealed 2 transcriptionally distinct LEC subclusters (Figure 2I), which expressed LEC capillary markers PROX1, PDPN, and CCL21 (Figure 2J) with sparse LYVE1 expression, consistent with our imaging data (Figure 1D). Only rare cells, not specific for either subcluster, expressed molecular markers of lymphatic valve endothelial cells, GATA2 and FOXC2 (Figure 2J). Differential expression analysis between the 2 capillary subclusters identified 129 DEGs (Supplemental Data 2). One subcluster was enriched for adipose signaling peptide neurotensin (NTS, log 2 FC = 3.60) (55), and the other expressed CCL2 (log 2 FC = 3.30), CXCL2 (log 2 FC = 4.22), and ICAM1 (log 2 FC = 4.15) (Figure 2K), indicative of capillaries involved in immune cell egress.

A multiorgan transcriptomic atlas reveals an organ-specific kidney lymphatic profile. To investigate if, akin to their blood vascular counterparts, kidney lymphatics possess an organ-specific signature (56, 57), we created a multiorgan human LEC atlas by integrating our 452 kidney LECs with scRNA-Seq data of LECs from other organs, including skin (n = 4,765 cells) (58), breast (n = 4,991) (59), heart (n = 432) (60, 61), lung (n = 1,891) (62), and small and large intestine (n = 462 and 471, respectively) (63). The final dataset encompassed 13,454 LECs from 19 anatomical sites (Supplemental Figure 3A). We resolved 5 transcriptionally distinct subclusters (Figure 3A and Supplemental Data 3). Four subclusters expressed lymphatic capillary markers CCL21 and LYVE1, while the fifth expressed lymphatic valve markers FOXC2 and integrin alpha 9 (ITGA9) (Supplemental Figure 3B) (64). Visceral organ–derived LECs (kidney, heart, lung, intestines) were predominantly grouped within 1 subcluster (LEC 1 ), whereas breast lymphatics were found in LEC 1 , LEC 2 , and LEC 3 , and skin lymphatics in LEC 2 , LEC 3 , and LEC 4 (Figure 3B). This spatial segregation was reflected in predicted transcription factor activity (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 3 A single-cell atlas of human organ lymphatics reveals organ-specific molecular heterogeneity of kidney lymphatic endothelial cells. (A) Integrated UMAP featuring 13,454 cells from a total of 7 human organs incorporating kidney, skin, breast, heart, lung, small intestine, and large intestine. Unsupervised clustering resulting in 5 transcriptionally distinct clusters of lymphatic cells, which we designate LEC 1, LEC 2 , LEC 3 , and LEC 4 , all of which have capillary identity, and a fifth cluster representing valve LECs. (B) UMAPs highlighting the cells corresponding to each organ and where they are represented within the dataset. Based on this analysis, LEC 1 and LEC 2 are dominated by cells from visceral organs, including kidney, heart, lung, and intestines. Conversely, LEC 3 and LEC 4 are dominated by cells from superficial organs, the skin and breast tissue. All organs show cells mapping to valve LECs. (C) Heatmap showing the top 35 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) enriched in kidney lymphatic cells versus top 35 genes that have low expression by kidney lymphatics compared with other organs. (D) Dot plot of differentially expressed chemokines, interleukins, and immune trafficking receptors across lymphatics of different organs. (E) Expression of DNASE1L3 and MDK (F) at the RNA level in the tubulointerstitium of patients within the publicly available NephroSeq database. Number of patients per condition are shown as follows for DNASE1L3: healthy (n = 8), diabetic kidney disease (DKD, n = 11), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS, n = 22), lupus nephritis (n = 31, **P = 0.0013), minimal change disease (MCD, n = 9), and MDK: healthy (n = 14), DKD (n = 10, ****P < 0.0001), FSGS (n = 18, ****P < 0.0001), lupus nephritis (n = 31, ****P < 0.0001), MCD (n = 5). For both genes, significance values represent increase relative to healthy samples.

Comparative analysis (Supplemental Data 4) identified 118 DEGs upregulated in kidney LECs compared with other organs (Figure 3C). The top kidney lymphatic-enriched genes included DNASE1L3 (log 2 FC = 3.77, P = 3.24 × 10–148), the chemokine CCL14 (log 2 FC = 3.03, P = 7.00 × 10–59), the netrin receptor UNC5B (log 2 FC = 2.26, P = 9.65 × 10–29), the growth factor midkine (MDK, log 2 FC = 1.98, P = 5.56 × 10–21), and the anti-protease α2 macroglobulin (A2M, log 2 FC = 1.80, P = 4.00 × 10–33). Most of these genes were also expressed by blood endothelia in the kidney, whereas A2M was also expressed by stromal cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Among the 251 DEGs with lower expression in kidney LECs compared with those from other organs (Figure 3D) were LYVE1 and the major neutrophil chemoattractant CXCL8 (65), the latter of which was also absent from heart, lung, and intestinal LECs. Conversely, LECs in these visceral organs expressed the alarmin cytokine IL33 (66), which was reduced in lymphatics of the skin and breast (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3E).

To provide pathological context to the kidney lymphatic DEGs, we examined their expression in NephroSeq, a gene expression database of kidney diseases. DNASE1L3 was significantly upregulated in the tubulointerstitium of patients with lupus nephritis (n = 31) compared with controls (n = 8, mean difference in log 2 expression = 1.1 ± 0.34–1.9, P = 0.0013) (Figure 3E). Conversely, MDK was significantly upregulated in several inflammatory and metabolic kidney diseases, except for minimal change disease (Figure 3F).

Collectively, our analyses demonstrated that kidney LECs have an organ-specific molecular profile, enriched for DNASE1L3, MDK, and CCL14, with reduced expression of canonical immune trafficking markers such as LYVE1 and CXCL8.

Perturbation of kidney lymphatic architecture and endothelial junctional configuration in chronic transplant rejection. Lymphangiogenesis has been observed during transplant rejection in both rodent models (23, 25, 31, 67) and humans (24, 26–28), but whether this is protective or promotes alloimmunity remains unclear. To investigate this in the human context, we profiled kidney transplants with chronic mixed rejection, a setting in which both donor-specific antibodies and T cells target HLA+ molecular expressed on tubular epithelial and blood endothelial cells.

We analyzed 3 allografts with histological features consistent with chronic mixed rejection, including T cell– and antibody-mediated injury (Supplemental Table 2), and compared them with control kidneys obtained from nontransplanted donor organs. In rejecting allografts, the lymphatic vascular network exhibited marked disorganization, with loss of the hierarchical structure observed in controls (Figure 4A). Quantitative analysis revealed a 7-fold increase in mean lymphatic vessel density (95.12 ± 49.21 vs. 690.3 ± 121.6 vessels/mm3, P = 0.0014), accompanied by reductions in the distribution of vessel lengths (median difference = 132 vs. 68.4 μm, P = 0.0001), vessel radius (9.05 vs. 4.9 μm, P < 0.0001), and branching angle (112 versus 103, P < 0.0001) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Videos 5 and 6). Notably, lymphatic vessels also infiltrated the allograft medulla, a region devoid of lymphatics in healthy kidneys (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 Structural remodeling of lymphatics in chronic transplant rejection. (A) 3D renderings of segmented lymphatic networks from donor kidneys and rejecting kidney allografts using LSFM; n = 3 samples per group. Vessel branch radii are color-coded: blue is smallest radius (<3.5 μm; asterisks) and red the largest (>18 μm; arrowheads). (B) Quantitative analysis of lymphatic branching architecture. Vessel metrics are shown per kidney (scatterplot, n = 3 per group) and pooled across vessels (violin plots, n = 75,036 vessels). Vessel density was significantly increased in rejection (95.12 ± 49.21 vs. 690.3 ± 121.6 vessels/mm3, **P = 0.0014, unpaired t test). Vessel length, radius, and branching angle distributions were significantly shifted in rejection (****P < 0.0001 for each; Kolmogorov–Smirnov tests). (C and D) Confocal imaging of PDPN+ lymphatic vessels (arrowheads) in cortex adjacent to DBA+ tubules (C) and medulla adjacent to UMOD+ tubules (D), showing lymphatic expansion in cortex and infiltration into medulla. Representative of 6 regions across n = 3 kidneys/group. Scale bars: 200 μm (C), 100 μm (D). (E and F) 3D reconstruction of CDH5+ lymphatic endothelial junctions in control (E) and rejecting (F) kidneys (n = 2 kidneys/group). Junctions identified within PDPN+ lymphatics using surface rendering in Imaris. Scale bars: 30 μm. Below: surface-rendered high-magnification views of lymphatic vessel blind ends from E and F, showing discontinuous CDH5+ “button-like” junctions in controls and continuous “zipper-like” junctions in rejection. Scale bars: 4 μm (control), 10 μm (rejection). (G and H) Quantification of total PDPN+ lymphatic vessel volume per field (G) and density of discontinuous CDH5+ junctions per mm³ of vessel volume (H). Each point represents a single image; circles, Repeat 1 and squares, Repeat 2. Rejecting kidneys showed increased lymphatic volume (mean difference = 2.01 × 10–4 ± 6.83 × 10–5 mm3) and reduced density of discontinuous junctions (mean difference = 265,674 ± 73,557 discontinuous junctions per mm3).

LEC-cell junctions are key regulators of immune cell trafficking. In homeostasis, these junctions form discontinuous “button-like” structures that facilitate leukocyte entry into lymphatics, whereas during chronic inflammation, they transition into continuous “zipper-like” formations that impair lymphatic drainage (68–70). Given the accumulation of infiltrating lymphocytes in chronically rejecting grafts (71–73), we hypothesized that altered lymphatic junctional architecture might be a feature of rejection. To assess this, we immunostained for vascular endothelial cadherin (CDH5), a key component of endothelial junctions (Supplemental Video 7), and used PDPN to distinguish lymphatics from blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 4). Discontinuous CDH5+ LEC junctions were quantified in both control (Figure 4E) and chronic rejection (Figure 4F) samples, and values were normalized to total lymphatic network volume (Figure 4G). We observed a reduction in disconnected (button-like) junctions in rejecting allografts compared with controls (Figure 4H, mean difference = 2.7 × 105 ± 7.3 × 104 CDH5+ junctions per mm3 lymphatic vessel), consistent with a shift toward a zipper-like configuration.

Tertiary lymphoid structures form around lymphatics in chronic transplant rejection accompanied by altered intralymphatic and perilymphatic lymphocyte accumulation. Given the structural perturbation of kidney lymphatics in rejecting allografts, we next examined their spatial relationship to organized immune responses within chronic rejection. A hallmark of alloimmunity is the formation of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs), ectopic lymph node–like aggregations of T cells and B cells, where follicular DCs and high endothelial venules (HEVs) also develop. TLSs facilitate local antigen presentation and lymphocyte activation, and they have been associated with progressive graft injury and dysfunction (74–79).

Using triple immunolabeling, we found PDPN+ lymphatics were observed close to CD4+ T cell– and CD20+ B cell–rich aggregates (Figure 5A) in 3 rejecting allografts, consistent with previous reports (26–28). To assess the relationship between lymphatics and TLS maturation, we examined PDPN+ lymphatics relative to CD21+ follicular DCs and peripheral lymph node addressin (PNAd+) HEVs, the latter serving as a marker of mature TLS (67, 80, 81). The lymphatic network in rejecting allografts interconnected multiple mature TLSs containing HEVs (Figure 5B and Supplemental Video 8). Such connections were not detected between CD31+ vessels (Supplemental Figure 5A). Spatiotemporal analysis revealed that all identified TLSs were near lymphatic vessels (Figure 5C) (n = 9/9, 100%), whereas only half contained HEVs (n = 5/9, 55.6%, P = 0.023). In mature TLSs with HEVs, PDPN+ LECs were significantly closer to the TLS core than HEVs (Figure 5D, mean distance = 49.53 ± 23.83 μm vs. 109.6 ± 25.13 μm, 95% CI = 24.33–95.76, P = 0.0047), suggesting that lymphatics are an early feature of TLS organization.

Figure 5 Spatial association between lymphatics and maturation of tertiary lymphoid structure. (A) Representative segmented confocal images of PDPN+ lymphatics (white arrowhead), CD20+ B cells, and CD4+ T cells in regions with evidence of ectopic lymphoid aggregation. A tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) is shown (white asterisk). Representative image of 4 T cell– and B cell–rich TLSs taken from n = 2 rejecting allografts. Scale bar: 40 μm. (B) 3D rendering of TLS interconnected by lymphatics. Such interconnections (white arrowhead) were observed between TLSs in all (n = 3) rejecting allografts imaged. (C) Representative segmented confocal images of TLS, containing PDPN+ lymphatics (white arrow), CD21+ follicular DCs (FDCs) and peripheral lymph node addressin (PNAd+) high endothelial venules (HEVs). Nine TLSs were imaged across n = 3 rejecting allografts. Each image represents TLSs at different stages, with either HEVs absent (early stage; top image), scant (mid-stage; middle image), or present (late-stage, bottom image). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Comparison of distance between the CD21+ FDC core and lymphatic vessel (green) or HEVs (orange), with each data point representing an individual TLS imaged. Circles represent Repeat 1, squares Repeat 2, and triangles Repeat 3. Lymphatic vessels were significantly closer to CD21+ FDCs than HEVs (mean difference = 60.04, 95% CI = 24.33–95.76, **P = 0.0047, unpaired t test).

To explore lymphatic-lymphocyte relationships beyond defined TLS regions, we performed 3D imaging and spatial quantification of PDPN+ lymphatics relative to CD20+ B cells and CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Video 9). Intraluminal CD20+ B cell density was reduced by half in rejecting allografts compared with controls (Figure 6C), although total B cell numbers were equivocal, suggesting that this reflects increased lymphatic volume rather than changes in B cell abundance. In contrast, total intraluminal CD4+ T cells increased in rejecting kidneys, with a 3-fold increase in CD4+ T cell density (Figure 6D) relative to controls, a markedly higher density than was detected in the surrounding allograft parenchyma.

Figure 6 Molecular and spatial analyses indicate impaired T cell trafficking by kidney lymphatics in alloimmunity. (A and B) Segmented (A) and rendered (B) confocal images of PDPN+ lymphatics (white arrow), CD20+ B cells (yellow asterisk), and CD4+ T cells (white asterisk). In B, the transparency of rendered lymphatics is increased to visualize intraluminal B cells and T cells. Scale bars: 30 μm. (C and D) Number of intraluminal CD20+ B cells (C) or CD4+ T cells (D), normalized by volume, was quantified and compared with that of the tissue parenchyma. Each point represents 1 volume of interest imaged, with circles representing Repeat 1 and squares representing Repeat 2. Luminal CD20+ B cell density was higher than that of the tissue parenchyma in both control kidneys and rejecting allografts. A similar trend was observed for intraluminal CD4+ T cells, with a greater magnitude in increase in density within rejection. (E and F) Spatial point-pattern of perilymphatic CD20+ cell (E) or CD4+ cell (F) density, where lymphatic branch points represent gray dots and CD20+ cells are color-coded according to their density around the lymphatic network. (G and H) Histograms of CD20+ cell (G) or CD4+ T cell (H) frequency as a function of distance from the nearest lymphatic vessel. P values demonstrate whether lymphocytes are clustered around lymphatics greater than would be expected under complete spatial randomness. The only significant association observed was between CD4+ T cells and lymphatics in donor kidneys (*P = 0.029). All imaging data are representative of n = 5 imaging volumes, each acquired from n = 2 allografts with chronic mixed rejection and n = 2 donor controls.

To further assess how lymphocyte position relative to lymphatics is altered in rejection, we performed spatial statistical analysis, by computing a normalized distance metric for each B cell (Figure 6E) and T cell (Figure 6F) to its nearest lymphatic vessel, and comparing this to a null model of random spatial distribution (82). CD20+ B cells showed no significant spatial association with lymphatics in either control kidneys (n = 703 cells; P = 0.631) or rejecting allografts (n = 2,963 cells; P = 0.326) (Figure 6G). However, CD4+ T cells (n = 2,149 cells across 2 controls) had a peak distribution within 0–100 μm from the nearest lymphatic vessel and were significantly enriched near lymphatic vessels compared with a random distribution (P = 0.029). This association was lost in rejecting allografts (n = 4,382 cells, P = 0.699) (Figure 6H), indicating disrupted T cell–lymphatic proximity in the context of chronic rejection.

Molecular profiling reveals IFN-γ–driven coinhibitory remodeling and alloantibody targeting of allograft lymphatics. Having established that lymphatics are structurally perturbed and spatially associated with immune aggregates in chronic rejection, we next investigated whether LECs in this setting exhibit an altered molecular profile. To do this, we first performed comparative transcriptomic analysis of LECs from healthy kidneys, rejection, and CKD (Supplemental Data 5–7).

GO revealed that LECs from rejecting allografts were enriched for pathways related to the negative regulation of viral process (GO:0048525, fold-enrichment = 90.26, FDR = 5.95 × 10–2), including IFN-induced transmembrane proteins IFITM2 (log 2 FC = 1.76, P = 5.89 × 10–5) and IFITM3 (log 2 FC = 1.62, P = 6.86 × 10–11) (Figure 7A). IFN-γ was specifically enriched in T cells and NK cells in our scRNA-Seq dataset (Figure 7B), whereas other IFN types were not detected. We then examined an IFN-γ response signature — including levels of IFITM2, IFITM3, and the IFN-γ receptor subunits IFNGR1 and IFNGR2 — which was prominent in LECs and in blood endothelial cells and macrophages from rejecting allografts (Figure 7C). To contextualize this response, we compared the LEC profile in chronic rejection with that of HEVs, identified by enrichment for PNAd (NTAN1) and downregulation of Notch pathway genes RBPJ and JAG1 (Supplemental Figure 5B) (83, 84). Unlike LECs, HEVs lacked lymphatic markers PROX1 and PDPN (Supplemental Figure 5C). Instead, they expressed transcripts involved in leukocyte recruitment, activation, and regulation, such as CXCL16, fractalkine (CX3CL1), CD40, and IL-32 (Supplemental Figure 5D and Supplemental Data 8), highlighting a distinct immune regulatory profile compared with LECs.

Figure 7 Interrogating kidney lymphatic–T cell crosstalk reveals a type 2 IFN-driven immunoinhibitory molecular landscape in alloimmunity. (A) Violin plots showing upregulation of IFN-inducible genes IFITM2 and IFITM3 in LECs from rejecting allografts. (B) UMAP of the scRNA-Seq data showing enrichment of IFN-γ within the T/NK cell cluster. (C) UMAP showing enrichment of an IFN-γ signature, including IFNGR1, IFNGR2, IFITM2, and IFITM3. (D) CellPhoneDB interaction map depicting predicted lymphatic-CD4+ T cell crosstalk in rejection. Inhibitory interactions (blue) include PVR and LGALS9; stimulatory interactions (red) are also shown. Node size reflects expression frequency; line intensity indicates interaction strength. Ligands of interest, PVR and LGALS9, are highlighted. (E) Heatmap of immune checkpoint interactions between LECs and effector CD4+ T cells across disease states. Color indicates normalized CellPhoneDB interaction score. All scores were normalized for each ligand-receptor pair. (F) Immunofluorescence validation of PVR expression on PDPN+ lymphatics (arrowhead) in rejecting kidneys (n = 2); CD4+ T cell shown in contact (asterisk). Scale bar: 30 μm. (G) IFN-γ stimulation of cultured human LECs increases LGALS9 levels at 24 and 48 hours (qPCR; ***P = 0.0002, **P = 0.0093, respectively) relative to HPRT. (H) LGALS9 protein secretion increased at 48 and 72 hours (ELISA; ***P = 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001, respectively) after IFN-γ stimulation of cultured human LECs. qPCR and ELISA experiments were repeated 3 times, and all assays were performed in duplicate, with each dot on the graph representing the mean data obtained for each repeat.

We next explored potential ligand-receptor interactions between LECs and lymphocytes using CellPhoneDB (85). Predicted cell-cell communication was highest in rejecting kidneys compared with CKD or healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 6A), with most interactions occurring between LECs and T cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 6B). These included IFN-γ–IFNGR signaling from CD8+ T cells to LECs across both control and rejecting kidneys (Supplemental Figure 6C). Chemokine-based interactions included established axes such as CCL21, CCL2, and ACKR2 (Supplemental Figure 7A), although CCL14/ACKR2 signaling with CD4+ effector T cells was reduced in rejection. Many chemokine receptors for ACKR2 ligands, including CCR2, CCR5, and CCR7, were expressed by T cells (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Notably, most of the remaining predicted interactions were coinhibitory in nature. These included LEC expression of poliovirus receptor (PVR) and galectin 9 (LGALS9), which suppress effector T cell responses via TIGIT and HAVCR2 signaling, respectively (86) (Figure 7D). While also present in CKD and non-alloimmune graft injury (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), these interactions had higher signaling scores in chronic rejection (Figure 7E). Immunostaining confirmed PVR expression on PDPN+ lymphatics in direct contact with CD4+ T cells in rejecting allografts (Figure 7F). When stimulated by IFN-γ, blood endothelia express PVR and LGALS9 to dampen T cell responses (87, 88). To examine whether this was the case for LECs, we stimulated a human LEC line with recombinant IFN-γ. LGALS9 transcripts were significantly upregulated after 24 hours (mean FC = 9.05, 95% CI = 5.37–12.73, adjusted P = 0.0002) and remained elevated at 48 hours (mean FC = 5.10, 95% CI = 1.42–8.78, adjusted P = 0.0093) (Figure 7G). Corresponding increases in LEC-secreted LGALS9 protein were observed at 48 hours (difference in mean concentration = 5.54 ng/mL, 95% CI = 3.26–7.83, adjusted P = 0.0002) and 72 hours (difference in mean concentration = 16.87 ng/mL, 95% CI = 14.58–19.16, adjusted P < 0.0001) (Figure 7H), confirming that LECs can acquire a coinhibitory profile in response to IFN-γ exposure.

However, in solid organ transplantation, IFN-γ–induced expression of HLAs on endothelial cells can facilitate alloantigen presentation and antibody binding to donor vasculature (89, 90). Similarly, we found rejected allograft LECs also expressed HLA-DP and HLA-DR (Figure 8A). To determine whether lymphatics were of donor or recipient origin, we assessed genotype using single-nucleotide variant calling, and found a majority of LECs were donor derived, with a small recipient cell contribution (n = 3/247, 1.2%) (Figure 8B), consistent with a previous study of sex-mismatched renal allografts (91). Immunostaining for HLA-DR in chronic rejection (Figure 8C) demonstrated its expression on CD31+ blood endothelial cells (Figure 8D), CD68+ macrophages (Figure 8E) (92, 93), and PDPN+ lymphatics (Figure 8, F and G). Importantly, we detected complement factor C4d deposition, a histological hallmark of alloantibody-mediated complement activation, on PDPN+ lymphatic vessels in 2 rejecting allografts from patients with de novo donor-specific antibodies (Figure 8H). These HLA-DR+ lymphatic regions were surrounded by CD3+ T cells (Supplemental Video 10), suggesting coordinated alloantibody and T cell engagement. Together, these data demonstrate that LECs in chronic rejection acquire an IFN-γ–responsive, immune-inhibitory transcriptional phenotype, marked by coinhibitory ligand expression, HLA class II upregulation, and evidence of complement activation.