Research ArticleBone BiologyGenetics Open Access | 10.1172/JCI168783

Impaired glycine neurotransmission causes adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wang, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Yue, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Cheung, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Cheung, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Fan, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wu, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wang, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Zhao, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Khanshour, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Rios, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Chen, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wang, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Tu, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Chan, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Yuan, Q. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Qin, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Qiu, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wu, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Zhang, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Ikegawa, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wu, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Wise, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Hu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Luk, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Song, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. 3School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 4Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 5Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Medical Research Center, Key Laboratory of Big Data for Spinal Deformities, State Key Laboratory of Complex Severe and Rare Diseases, Beijing Key Laboratory for Genetic Research of Skeletal Deformity, Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. 6Center for Pediatric Bone Biology and Translational Research, Scottish Rite for Children (SRC), Dallas, Texas, USA. 7Eugene McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development, Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA. 8Department of Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 9Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Health, Hong Kong Institute of Science & Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 10Laboratory of Bone and Joint Diseases, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. 11Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong–Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, China. 12State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, China. 13Centre for Translational Stem Cell Biology, Tai Po, Hong Kong, China. 14Key Laboratory of Regenerative Medicine, Ministry of Education, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong, China. Address correspondence to: Jason Pui Yin Cheung, Department of Orthopaedics & Traumatology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Professional Block, Queen Mary Hospital, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.2255.5579; Email: cheungjp@hku.hk. Or to: You-Qiang Song, School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, 21 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3917.9245; Email: songy@hku.hk. Or to: Bo Gao, School of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shatin, Hong Kong. Phone: 852.3943.6801; Email: bogao@cuhk.edu.hk. Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors. Find articles by Gao, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Authorship note: Xiaolu Wang, MY, and JPYC are co–first authors. JPYC, YQS, and BG contributed equally to this work and are co–corresponding authors.



J Clin Invest. 2024;134(2):e168783.

© 2024 Wang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 134, Issue 2 on January 16, 20242024;134(2):e168783. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168783 © 2024 Wang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.