Glutamate shall not pass: a mechanistic role for astrocytic O-GlcNAc transferase in stress and depression

The proportion of the global population living with major depressive disorder (MDD) is estimated at 322 million people (4.4%), with an additional 260 million (3.6%) being affected by anxiety disorders (1), which are often comorbid with depression. MDD-associated symptoms and treatment responses are highly heterogenous, representing a challenge for understanding the pathogenesis of this mood disorder. While the neurobiology underlying MDD symptomatology is not completely elucidated, a major hallmark is dysregulation of monoamine (serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine) neurotransmission in midbrain circuits responsible for emotion regulation and reward responses (2, 3).

Evidence supports that this dysfunction is due to erratic excitatory glutamatergic activity in the prefrontal cortex (PFC), a brain region involved in regulation of social behavior and emotion, resulting in a loss of top-down control of midbrain activity (4). However, antidepressant drugs targeting synapses have proven only modestly effective, with a substantial proportion of treatment resistance, suggesting underlying factors remain unaddressed (5). Interestingly, MDD has been linked to metabolic disturbances (6) and is highly comorbid with disorders characterized by disruption of glucose metabolism, including diabetes (7). Positron emission tomography scanning of individuals with depression reveals diminished glucose metabolism in the PFC (8, 9), but a direct link between deficient glucose metabolism and depressive symptoms has yet to be determined.

While glucose is mainly used in the brain for energy generation, a small amount is redirected through the hexosamine biosynthesis pathway, which produces N-acetylglucosamine (GlcNAc). This glucose derivative is appended onto certain proteins in a posttranslational modification referred to as O-GlcNAcylation and catalyzed by the O-GlcNAc transferase (OGT) enzyme. OGT is expressed ubiquitously, but its level is about ten times higher in the brain than in the periphery. OGT activity is essential during embryogenesis and development (10), and loss of OGT expression in adulthood leads to progressive neurodegeneration (11). Furthermore, experimental manipulation of O-GlcNAcylation can influence depressive and anxiety-like behavior in rodents (12), suggesting a role for OGT in regulating affective neural circuits. This role is supported by recent findings highlighting alterations in the brain of O-GlcNAcylation profiles in a rat model of depression (13). Nevertheless, a mechanistic pathway linking OGT to MDD pathogenesis has remained to be described.