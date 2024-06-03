Androgen receptor splice variants drive castration-resistant prostate cancer metastasis by activating distinct transcriptional programs

Overexpression of AR-V7, but not AR-FL, induces osteoblastic bone lesions in PCa. PCa frequently metastasizes to bone. To directly compare the functions of AR-V7 and AR-FL in bone metastasis, we generated 2 lentiviral stable lines expressing doxycycline-regulated V5-tagged AR-V7 (C4-2-tet-ARV7) or AR-FL (C4-2-tet-ARFL) using the C4-2 PCa cell line, which was derived from castration-resistant LNCaP xenografts and does not express AR-V7 (Figure 1, A and B). The induced expression levels of AR-V7 in C4-2-tet-ARV7 cells were similar to the endogenous levels of AR-FL in these cells and comparable to the overexpressed levels of AR-FL in C4-2-tet-ARFL cells. We next assessed the effect of AR-V7 on bone metastasis by injecting these cells into the tibias of castrated male mice. As shown in Figure 1, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168649DS1), the expression of AR-V7, but not AR-FL, markedly increased the area of bone lesions at 4–6 weeks after injection, and induced osteoblastic bone formation characterized by a significant increase in bone volume fraction and trabecular bone number. Micro-CT and 3D reconstruction revealed massive bone destruction, typical of mixed osteoblastic and osteolytic bone lesions, on the surface and inside of the tibias injected with AR-V7–inducing cells, but not in uninduced cells or cells overexpressing AR-FL (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1C). We also examined SOX9 expression, a well-studied metastasis driver (29–32), in these bone lesions. As shown in Figure 1, H and I, SOX9 expression dramatically increased in tumors expressing AR-V7, but remained low and unchanged in tumors overexpressing AR-FL. Consistently, SOX9 protein expression appeared to be induced by AR-V7 expression, but not AR-FL, in cell culture (Figure 1, J and K). A similar effect on bone metastasis was also observed in the AR-V–positive CWR-22Rv1 model with the use of an RNAi approach to target AR-V7 (Supplemental Figure 1D). These findings suggest a potential role for AR-V7 in promoting osteoblastic bone metastasis, specifically in the stages of bone colonization and outgrowth, highlighting its significance in CRPC progression.

Figure 1 Overexpression of AR-V7, but not AR-FL, induces osteoblastic bone metastasis in PCa. (A and B) Immunoblotting for AR-V7 or AR-FL in C4-2–derived lentiviral stable lines overexpressing doxycycline-regulated, V5-tagged AR-V7 (C4-2-tet-ARV7) (A) or AR-FL (C4-2-tet-ARFL) (B). Cells were pretreated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. (C and D) C4-2-tet-ARV7 (C) or C4-2-tet-ARFL (D) cells were injected into the tibias of castrated NSG mice, which were then fed with or without a doxycycline-supplemented diet. The bone lesion area was monitored and quantified. (E and F) Normalized bone volume (BV) and trabecular bone number (Tb.N) in C4-2-tet-ARV7 tumors (E) or C4-2-tet-ARFL tumors (F) were compared. TV, total volume. (G) Structural views of bones scanned by μCT and 3D reconstructed for the C4-2-tet-ARV7 model. (H and I) Immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining for SOX9 in tumor samples from the C4-2-tet-ARV7 model (H) and the C4-2-tet-ARFL model (I). Scale bars (H and I): 500 μm (left) and 100 μm (right). (J and K) Immunoblotting for AR (antibody against N-terminus) and SOX9 in C4-2-tet-ARV7 (J) and C4-2-tet-ARFL cells (K), which were treated with 0, 0.1, 0.5, or 1 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. All the cell lines were hormone depleted prior to the experiments. Unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

AR-V7 activates a unique transcription program enriched for EMT and metastasis functions. Given our functional studies, we hypothesized that AR-V7 regulates a distinct transcription program, activating the metastatic cascade in bone. Since AR-FL expression is consistently upregulated upon castration and its overexpression alone in CSPC cells is capable of inducing resistance to castration (33, 34), we then generated lentiviral stable lines expressing doxycycline-regulated V5-tagged AR-V7 (LN-tet-ARV7) and AR-FL (LN-tet-ARFL) using the androgen-sensitive LNCaP cell line. Low-dose doxycycline treatment induced AR-V7 to levels comparable to androgen-stimulated endogenous AR-FL in LN-tet-ARV7 cells, but lower than overexpressed AR-FL in LN-tet-ARFL cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). As a comparison to AR-V7, we also generated an LNCaP-derived stable cell line that expresses cumate-regulated FLAG-tagged ARv567es (LN-cu-ARv567es), which upon cumate treatment, induced SOX9 protein expression similarly (Figure 2C). The options for CRPC cell line models to study endogenous AR-V7 are limited, with CWR-22Rv1 being the primary model. To address this issue, we established a new AR-V7–expressing CRPC cell line by adapting a LuCaP 35CR patient-derived xenograft (PDX) (35) to tissue culture. The established 35CR cell line exhibits high levels of AR-V7, which can be dramatically reduced by high-level androgen treatment, aligning with our previous findings (9) (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 AR-V7 activates a unique transcription program in CRPC. (A) Immunoblotting for AR (N-terminus) in LNCaP cells stably expressing doxycycline-regulated V5-tagged AR-FL (LN-tet-ARFL) or AR-V7 (LN-tet-ARV7) treated with 0–1 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. (B) Immunoblotting for AR in LN-tet-ARV7 cells treated with or without low-dose doxycycline (0.1 μg/mL for 48 hours) or DHT (10 nM for 24 hours). (C) Immunoblotting for indicated proteins in LNCaP cells stably expressing cumate-regulated FLAG-tagged ARv567es (LN-cu-ARv567es) with the treatment of 0, 30, or 60 μg/mL cumate for 48 hours. (D and E) Immunoblotting for AR-V7 and N-terminal AR in CWR-22Rv1 (D) and LuCaP 35CR cells (E) transfected with siRNAs against nontarget control (NTC) or AR-V7 for 3 days. (F) RNA-seq analyses were conducted to compare the AR-V7 transcriptome (22Rv1 and 35CR transfected with siNTC or siARV7 for 3 days, LN-tet-ARV7 treated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours) with the ARv567es transcriptome (LN-cu-ARv567es treated with or without 30 μg/mL cumate for 48 hours) and DHT-stimulated AR-FL transcriptome (LNCaP/C4-2/VCaP stimulated with or without 10 nM DHT for 24 hours, LN-tet-ARFL treated with 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline and stimulated with or without 0.1 nM DHT for 24 hours). GSEA normalized enrichment scores (NES) of MSigDB Hallmark gene sets in each model were plotted (red, AR-V7– or AR-FL–activated pathways; blue, AR-V7– or AR-FL–repressed pathways). All the cell lines were hormone depleted prior to the experiments. (G and H) The expression of AR-V7–specific targets (17-gene signature) in these cell lines (G) and in human PCa cohorts: Normal (n = 52) and androgen-dependent primary PCa samples (n = 498) from TCGA data set versus metastatic CRPC samples from SU2C (n = 266) and UW data sets (n = 138) (H). P values are shown above the horizontal bars. (I) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis for the overall survival from the initiation of the first-line ARSi in mCRPC patients (SU2C cohort, n = 99) was conducted, comparing top 25th percentile of median score expression (red, n = 25) versus lower 75th percentile (blue, n = 74). P value was calculated using the log-rank test from the score test. Statistical analyses were conducted using unpaired, nonparametric 2-sample Wilcoxon’s test for box-and-whisker plots, with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

RNA-seq analyses were conducted on LN-tet-ARV7 cells treated with or without doxycycline to identify the AR-V7 transcriptome. Similarly, analyses were performed on LN-tet-ARFL cells treated with doxycycline and stimulated with or without 0.1 nM dihydrotestosterone (DHT, to mimic castration levels of DHT) to identify the AR-FL transcriptome under castrated conditions. The results were compared with the AR-V7 transcriptome in 22Rv1 and 35CR cells (with AR-V7 silencing) (Figure 2, D and E), the ARv567es transcriptome in LN-cu-ARv567es cells (treated with cumate), the AR-FL transcriptome in parental LNCaP cells (stimulated with 10 nM DHT), and our previously published AR-FL transcriptome data in C4-2 and VCaP CRPC cell lines (stimulated with 10 nM DHT) (36, 37). Gene set enrichment analyses (GSEA) using hallmark gene sets revealed that while AR-V7– and AR-FL–activated genes were similarly enriched for the classic androgen response pathway in most models, genes activated by AR-V7 or ARv567es in all the models were specifically enriched for the EMT functions, a pathway not activated by AR-FL in any of these PCa models (Figure 2F). Interestingly, AR-V7 also appears to exert transcriptional repression function, similar to AR-FL stimulated by high-level androgens, targeting many shared targets and enriching for E2F signaling and cell cycle pathways (38, 39) (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). This repressive activity aligns with findings from a prior study (40), though it varies from others (41), likely due to differing experimental conditions or models. To further explore the unique activity of AR-V7 in patient samples, we developed a 17-gene signature representing AR-V7 specifically activated genes (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4A). The scores of this signature were significantly increased in metastatic CRPC (mCRPC) patient cohorts compared with primary hormone–dependent PCa cohorts (42–45) (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, patients within the top quartile scores of this signature experienced significantly worse clinical outcomes compared with the others (Figure 2I), suggesting that these distinct AR-V7 targets may play crucial roles in CRPC progression.

Next, we identified a panel of 37 genes specifically activated by AR-V7 in EMT pathways, including SOX9 and SHH, the latter of which is also known to promote cancer metastasis (46, 47) (Figure 3A). Intriguingly, ARv567es activates only approximately 25% of these EMT genes. Considering the role of many EMT genes in metastasis, we conducted further GSEA using 2 bone metastasis signatures derived from lung cancer and PCa (48, 49). This analysis revealed strong enrichments in the transcriptomes of AR-V7 and ARv567es, but not consistently in AR-FL (Figure 3B). We then examined the androgen regulation of this gene subset using our recently published RNA-seq analyses in LN-tet-ARFL cells treated with varying combinations of doxycycline and DHT (low versus high) (50). As shown in Figure 3C, under none of these conditions did AR-FL broadly activate the expression of this metastasis-associated gene subset, although a small fraction might be upregulated by high-dose androgen treatment (10 nM DHT) in the context of AR overexpression.

Figure 3 AR-V7–activated transcription program is enriched for EMT/metastasis functions. (A) Heatmap view of identified AR-V7–activated EMT genes (37-gene signature). (B) GSEA NES of 2 public bone metastasis signatures (VICENT_BONE_MET, 20-gene; CAI_BONE_MET, 44-gene) in each model were plotted (red, activated pathways; blue, repressed pathways). Statistical analyses were conducted using unpaired, nonparametric 2-sample Wilcoxon’s test for box-and-whisker plots, with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. (C) Fold-change of AR-V7–activated EMT genes (37-gene signature) in 22RV1, 35CR, LN-tet-ARV7, and LN-tet-ARFL cells. P values by Wilcoxon’s test are shown above the horizontal bars. (D) qRT-PCR for a panel of AR-V7–regulated genes in LN-tet-ARV7 cells treated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline. (E and F) qRT-PCR for a panel of AR-V7–regulated genes in 22Rv1 (E) or 35CR (F) cells transfected with siNTC or siARV7. (G) qRT-PCR for SOX9 and COL25A1 in LN-cu-ARv567es cells treated with 10 nM DHT for 24 hours or 30 μg/mL cumate for 48 hours. (H) qRT-PCR for a panel of AR-V7–regulated genes in parental LNCaP cells treated with or without 10 nM DHT for 24 hours. All the cell lines were hormone depleted prior to the experiments. For the bar graphs, an unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Using LN-tet-ARV7, 22Rv1, and 35CR cells, we confirmed the regulation of SOX9 and several other identified metastasis genes by AR-V7, along with 2 previously identified common targets in lipid biosynthesis pathways (MBOAT2, ELOVL5) shared by AR-FL and AR-V7 (51) (Figure 3, D–F). This upregulation is not a nonspecific response to doxycycline treatment, as shown in Supplemental Figure 5A. Additionally, we validated the upregulation of the SOX9 gene by ARv567es (Figure 3G). However, the expression of those metastasis targets was not increased by androgen-stimulated AR-FL, whereas the expression of lipid synthesis targets was androgen-induced (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 5B). Overall, these results suggest that LBD-truncated AR variants, such as AR-V7, distinctly activate specific transcription programs, which are strongly enriched for EMT and metastasis functions.

AR-V7 can bind to a subset of chromatin sites distinct from AR-FL binding. To elucidate the molecular basis for the distinct AR-V7 activity, we performed V5 ChIP-seq in LN-tet-ARV7 cells under hormone-depleted conditions to examine AR-V7 chromatin binding and identified 3,801 high-confidence binding peaks (Supplemental Figure 6A). We next performed ChIP-seq on total AR-FL in LN-tet-ARFL cells treated with doxycycline and stimulated by low-dose DHT to determine the AR-FL cistrome under castrated conditions and identified 6,971 high-confidence peaks. We then compared the AR-V7 cistrome with AR-FL and found 986 overlapping sites (Figure 4, A and B). Next, we conducted a binding and expression target analysis (BETA) (52) to examine the association of AR-V7/AR-FL binding with their regulated genes. As shown in Figure 4, C and D, AR-V7 and AR-FL total chromatin binding sites were all highly associated with their transcription activation function. Importantly, AR-V7/AR-FL common binding sites and AR-V7 unique sites were all strongly associated with AR-V7–activated genes (P = 7.9 × 10–11, P = 2.12 × 10–8, respectively) (Figure 4E), indicating AR-V7 binding at its specific sites are also transcriptionally active. We next examined enriched motifs at the AR-V7–specific sites versus the common or AR-FL–specific sites. Consistent with previous findings (17–19), AR binding motifs were top-ranked in all AR-V7 sites as well as AR-FL sites (Figure 4F). The motif of FOXA1, a critical pioneer factor for AR access to chromatin (53), was highly enriched in AR-FL–specific and the common sites, but not in AR-V7–specific binding sites. This finding is consistent with previous reports (17, 18) and implies that the chromatin structure at AR-V7–specific sites may be different.

Figure 4 AR-V7 can bind to a subset of chromatin sites distinct from AR-FL binding. (A and B) ChIP-seq analysis of V5 was conducted in LN-tet-ARV7 cells (hormone depleted) stimulated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. Similarly, ChIP-seq analysis of AR (antibody against N-terminus) was performed in LN-tet-ARFL cells stimulated with 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline and then treated with 0.1 nM DHT for 4 hours. The Venn diagram (A) and heatmap view (B) demonstrate the unique or overlapping sites of AR-V7 versus AR-FL. (C–E) Binding and expression target analysis (BETA) was used to assess the association of total AR-V7 sites with AR-V7–regulated genes (C), total AR-FL sites with androgen-upregulated genes (D), and the unique or common sites of AR-FL/AR-V7 with androgen-upregulated genes or AR-V7–regulated genes (E). P values were calculated by BETA as a measure of the significance of the association between transcription factor binding and gene expression changes. (F) Motif enrichment analyses were conducted for the AR-FL/AR-V7 unique or common sites and ranked by z score (black, common enriched motifs; purple, uniquely enriched motifs).

Several studies have proposed that the major activity of AR-V7 in CRPC is to promote AR-FL chromatin binding under castrated conditions through heterodimerization with AR-FL (13, 16, 26). Therefore, we next determined whether inducing AR-V7 expression can increase endogenous AR-FL binding by performing ChIP-seq analyses on AR-FL in LN-tet-ARV7 cells. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6B, AR-V7 induction did not significantly change the chromatin binding of AR-FL in the absence of DHT treatment, but markedly decreased the number of AR-FL binding sites in the presence of DHT. We then identified 403 and 1,100 AR-FL/AR-V7 co-occupied sites in the absence or presence of DHT, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6C). The intensity of basal AR-FL binding was not significantly changed in either AR-FL unique sites or AR-FL/V7 co-occupied sites (Supplemental Figure 6D), indicating that AR-V7 cannot increase the chromatin recruitment of AR-FL in the absence of androgens. Interestingly, while the binding intensity of DHT-stimulated AR-FL at the co-occupied sites was not significantly changed by AR-V7, a strong repressive effect on AR-FL binding at AR-FL unique sites was observed (Supplemental Figure 6D), suggesting that there was a possible indirect repressive effect on AR-FL binding by AR-V7. The repressed AR-FL binding also led to markedly reduced chromatin accessibility (Supplemental Figure 6E). We noticed that the protein expression of AR-FL was repressed by AR-V7, particularly in the presence of androgen treatment (Figure 2B). Since our early studies showed that AR-FL can function as a transcriptional repressor to repress its own gene expression through binding to a suppressive site at its intron 2 and recruiting a repressor complex (36), it is likely that AR-V7 may maintain this repressor function and can transcriptionally repress AR-FL. This model was supported by further experiments showing that the mRNA level of endogenous AR-FL was indeed repressed by AR-V7 (Supplemental Figure 6F). Nonetheless, these findings suggest that AR-V7 may not enhance the chromatin binding of AR-FL in CRPC cells.

AR-V7 can bind to compact chromatin regions. FOXA1, a pioneer transcription factor, functions to decompact chromatin structure through its winged-helix forkhead DNA binding domain, thereby facilitating the binding of AR and the estrogen receptor (54, 55). To examine the levels of FOXA1 binding at AR-V7 unique sites, we performed ChIP-seq of FOXA1 in LN-tet-ARV7 cells treated with or without doxycycline. The results showed that AR-V7 overexpression did not globally alter the FOXA1 chromatin binding (Figure 5A). Consistent with motif enrichment analysis, only approximately 18% of AR-V7 binding sites were pre-occupied by FOXA1 compared with approximately 48% for AR-FL binding sites (Figure 5, B and C). Interestingly, AR-V7 binding was found to increase FOXA1 occupancy at AR-V7 binding sites from approximately 18% to approximately 28% (Figure 5D). Notably, the average FOXA1 binding intensity at AR-V7–specific sites was much lower than at common sites prior to AR-V7 chromatin binding (Figure 5, E and F). This suggests that AR-V7 is capable of binding to cryptic AREs that are less enriched for putative FOXA1 binding motifs and typically inaccessible to AR-FL, and that its binding at these sites can subsequently stimulate FOXA1 binding.

Figure 5 AR-V7 can bind to more compact chromatin regions. (A–D) ChIP-seq analyses of FOXA1 were conducted in LN-tet-AR-V7 cells treated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. Venn diagrams demonstrate FOXA1 binding sites in treated versus untreated cells (A), FOXA1 binding sites in untreated cells versus AR-V7 sites (B), FOXA1 binding sites in untreated parental LNCaP cells versus AR-FL binding sites (C), and FOXA1 binding sites in doxycycline-treated cells versus AR-V7 sites (D). (E) ATAC-seq and ChIP-seq analyses of H3K27ac were performed in LN-tet-AR-V7 cells treated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. The heatmap shows peak intensity of FOXA1, ATAC, and H3K27ac at AR-FL/AR-V7 common sites or AR-V7–specific sites. (F–H) The average intensity curves of FOXA1 (F), ATAC (G), and H3K27ac (H) at AR-FL/AR-V7 common sites versus AR-V7–specific sites. All the cell lines were hormone depleted prior to the experiments.

To further investigate chromatin structure at AR-V7 binding sites, we performed ATAC-seq to examine chromatin accessibility and ChIP-seq of acetylated histone 3 lysine 27 (H3K27ac) to evaluate enhancer activation in LN-tet-ARV7 cells. The results showed that the average intensity signals of ATAC and H3K27ac were approximately 2- to 3-fold lower at AR-V7–specific sites compared with common sites. However, these signals notably increased upon AR-V7 binding (Figure 5, E, G, and H). These findings were corroborated at specific AR-V7 binding sites near the 37 EMT/metastasis genes and validated at several target gene sites (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Collectively, these data indicate that AR-V7 uniquely binds to AREs within compact chromatin, subsequently promoting FOXA1 binding, enhancing chromatin accessibility, and activating enhancers.

AR-V7 transcriptionally activates the SOX9 gene. Among the identified AR-V7 targets, the stem cell and metastasis transcription factor SOX9 plays a critical role in PCa development (27). In developing prostate, SOX9 is expressed by epithelial cells invading into urogenital sinus mesenchyme, and its loss results in profound defects in prostate ductal morphogenesis in mouse (56). In Pten-deficient mouse prostate, we and other groups have demonstrated that prostate-specific Sox9 overexpression promotes the development of invasive carcinoma (27, 57). Examination of published data sets (18, 20, 43, 44, 58, 59) revealed consistently increased SOX9 expression in metastatic CRPC compared with primary PCa and its upregulation by AR-V7 (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Previously, we identified a cryptic ARE site in the 3′ downstream region of the SOX9 gene, termed the S2 site (Figure 6A), which, in cooperation with nearby transcription factors such as ERG, regulates SOX9 expression under high-dose androgen stimulation (27). CRISPR-mediated transcriptional activation (CRISPRa) of this site significantly increased SOX9 expression (Supplemental Figure 8D). Using quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR), we confirmed that SOX9 expression is strongly activated by AR-V7 but not by castration-level androgen-stimulated AR-FL (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). AR-V7 strongly binds to the FOXA1-low S2 site, inducing FOXA1 recruitment and increasing the levels of H3K4me2 and possibly H3K27ac (Figure 6C). In the SU2C mCRPC data set, SOX9 expression was more strongly associated with AR-V7 than AR-FL (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 AR-V7 transcriptionally activates SOX9. (A) Genome browser view for indicated protein binding at the S2 site of the SOX9 gene (Note: AR-FL binding indicates AR ChIP-seq peaks in LN-tet-ARFL cells treated with doxycycline; other tracks are for LN-tet-ARV7 cells). (B) qRT-PCR for SOX9 mRNA in LN-tet-ARFL cells (0.1 nM DHT for 24 hours, 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours) and in LN-tet-ARV7 (0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours). (C) ChIP-qPCR for V5 (AR-V7), FOXA1, H3K4me2, H3K27ac, and C-terminal AR (AR-FL) at the S2 site in LN-tet-ARV7 cells treated with/out 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours or 0.1 nM DHT for 4 hours. (D) Spearman’s correlation of SOX9 expression with AR-V7 or AR-FL expression in the SU2C mCRPC data set. (E) Matrigel invasion assay in LN-tet-ARV7 cells (doxycycline) compared with LN-tet-ARFL cells (0–10 nM DHT, 0.1 μg/mL doxycycline for 3 days). (F and G) Immunoblotting for SOX9 (F) and Matrigel invasion assay (G) in LN-tet-ARV7 cells transfected with siNTC or siSOX9 for 3 days. (H) Immunoblotting for SOX9 in GFP-labeled C4-2-tet-ARV7 cells transfected with siNTC or siSOX9 for 3 days. (I) GFP-labeled C4-2-tet-ARFL (grown under 0.1 nM DHT) or C4-2-tet-ARV7 stable cells, pretreated with or with out 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline and transfected with siNTC or siSOX9 for 3 days, were injected into the zebrafish embryos. AR-V7–mediated tumor cell intravasation process was observed within 1 hour (indicated by red arrow). The proportion of invaded embryos relative to the total number of embryos injected is displayed. (J) C4-2 cells stably expressing doxycycline-regulated AR-V7 together with doxycycline-regulated shRNA against SOX9 (LN-tet-ARV7/shSOX9) were established. Immunoblotting for AR-V7 and SOX9 was performed (right panel). LN-tet-ARV7/shSOX9 or control LN-tet-ARV7 cells were then injected into the tibias of castrated male mice, which were then fed with a doxycycline-supplemented diet. The bone lesion area was monitored and quantified (left panel). (K and L) Immunoblotting for AR-V7 and SOX9 (K) and zebrafish embryo metastasis assay (L) in GFP-labeled LNCaP-95 cells transfected with siNTC or siARV7 for 3 days. (M and N) Immunoblotting for AR-V7 and SOX9 (M) and zebrafish embryo metastasis assay (N) in GFP-labeled 35CR cells transfected with siNTC or siARV7 for 3 days. All the cell lines were hormone depleted prior to the experiments. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (B, C, E, G, and J), Fisher’s exact test (K and L), or χ2 test (N). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Interestingly, while DHT-stimulated AR-FL can increase LNCaP cell proliferation, AR-V7 did not stimulate cell growth (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), suggesting that AR-V7 specifically promotes metastasis rather than proliferation. To further investigate whether SOX9 is a downstream effector of AR-V7’s pro-metastasis function, we performed in vitro Matrigel invasion assays. The results showed that AR-FL only slightly increased cell invasion, whereas AR-V7 expression dramatically promoted it (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9C). Notably, this AR-V7–induced cell invasion was markedly repressed by SOX9 silencing (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 9D), suggesting a critical role of SOX9 in CRPC invasion and metastasis.

In a zebrafish metastasis model, we further assessed whether SOX9 mediates the pro-metastasis function of AR-V7 in vivo. Zebrafish do not develop an adaptive immune system until 14 days after fertilization, and can be used to rapidly evaluate cancer cell intravasation and dissemination, early steps in the metastasis cascade (60). The GFP-labeled AR-V7– and AR-FL–overexpressing C4-2 cells were injected into zebrafish embryos (~10–20 per group) to examine their metastatic potential. AR-V7–expressing cells invaded the blood vessel within an hour after injection (9/10 versus 0/10 invaded embryos), whereas cells overexpressing AR-FL under DHT stimulation did not invade and stayed within the perivitelline space of each embryo (0/12 versus 0/11 invaded embryos) (Figure 6, H and I). Notably, silencing SOX9 in AR-V7–expressing cells dramatically prevented invasion (2/29 versus 22/23 invaded embryos). Moreover, overexpressing SOX9 alone was sufficient to drive LNCaP cell metastasis (8/10 versus 0/10 invaded embryos) (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F), highlighting the critical pro-metastasis function of SOX9 in PCa. Finally, we tested the involvement of SOX9 in AR-V7–induced bone lesion formation using the C4-2-tet-ARV7 cell line, now stably incorporating a doxycycline-inducible shRNA targeting SOX9 (C4-2-tet-ARV7/shSOX9). In this model, doxycycline treatment induces AR-V7, but simultaneously prevents SOX9 induction (Figure 6J). Remarkably, silencing SOX9 in this context dramatically inhibited the formation of bone lesions induced by AR-V7 (Figure 6J). In fact, this alteration completely halted bone lesion development, indicting a pivotal role of SOX9 in mediating PCa tumor metastasis driven by AR-V7.

Additionally, we tested whether endogenous AR-V7 expression similarly promotes metastasis. Unlike AR-V7–negative parental LNCaP cells or LNCaP-derived C4-2 cells, LNCaP-95 cells, expressing high levels of AR-V7 (20), exhibited strong invasive and metastatic capabilities. Silencing AR-V7 markedly reduced the metastatic activity of these cells both in vitro and in vivo (Figure 6, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 9G). A similar effect was also observed in the 35CR model (Figure 6, M and N). Overall, these data clearly indicate that SOX9 is a critical downstream effector of AR-V7 in promoting CRPC metastasis.

Ser81 phosphorylation is required for AR-V7–induced metastasis. We next examined whether posttranslational modifications of the AR-V7 protein may affect its activity. A candidate for such modification is Ser81 phosphorylation, previously reported to increase AR-FL protein stability, chromatin binding, and transcription activity (61–64). A recent study also suggests that this modification is associated with AR reactivation in CRPC (65). However, the role of Ser81 phosphorylation in regulating AR-V7 function remains unclear. To investigate, we created a loss-of-function S81A mutant in C4-2 cells. Intriguingly, this mutation led to slower migration of the AR-V7 protein, suggesting that a second posttranslational modification might be tightly linked with S81 dephosphorylation (Figure 7A). We then injected these cells into the tibias of castrated mice to assess the impact of the S81A mutation on bone metastasis. Remarkably, the S81A mutant failed to induce osteoblastic bone lesions, showing no increase in bone lesion area, bone volume fraction, trabecular bone numbers, or bone surface/cavity destruction (Figure 7, B–D), suggesting a defect in its pro-metastasis function. We also examined SOX9 protein expression in the bone lesions and observed no induction of SOX9 expression (Figure 7E), in sharp contrast to the wild-type (WT) AR-V7 activity (Figure 1). Furthermore, we conducted a zebrafish embryo metastasis assay comparing cells expressing WT AR-V7 and the S81A mutant. As shown in Figure 7F, the mutant displayed substantially impaired metastatic activity compared with the WT (5/16 versus 12/12 invaded embryos). These findings clearly demonstrate the critical role of S81 phosphorylation in maintaining the pro-metastasis function of AR-V7.

Figure 7 Ser81 phosphorylation is required for AR-V7–induced metastasis. (A) Immunoblotting for indicated proteins in C4-2-tet-ARV7 and C4-2-ARV7S81A cells (C4-2 cells expressing doxycycline-regulated V5-tagged AR-V7-S81A mutant) treated with 0–1 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. (B) C4-2-ARV7S81A cells were injected into the tibias of castrated male mice, which were then fed with or without a doxycycline-supplemented diet. The bone lesion area was monitored and quantified. Note: this experiment was conducted simultaneously with the C4-2-tet-ARV7 and C4-2-tet-ARFL experiments shown in Figure 1. (C) Normalized bone volume and trabecular bone number were compared. (D) Structure views of bones scanned by μCT and 3D reconstructed. (E) IHC staining for SOX9 in tumor samples. Scale bars: 500 μm (left) and 100 μm (right). (F) Zebrafish embryo metastasis assay in GFP-labeled C4-2-tet-ARV7WT and C4-2-tet-ARV7S81A cells pretreated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline for 48 hours. All the cell lines were hormone depleted before experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (B, C, and E) or Fisher’s exact test (F).

Ser81 phosphorylation selectively enhances the AR-V7–regulated metastasis program. We then created an S81A mutation in LN-tet-ARV7 cells to study its molecular function in regulating AR-V7. As shown in Figure 8A, S81 was highly phosphorylated in WT AR-V7 protein but not endogenous AR-FL under hormone-depleted conditions. The slower migration of AR-V7-S81A proteins was consistently observed in this model, and it was not affected by the addition of phosphatase (Supplemental Figure 10A). Interestingly, overexpressing the AR-FL-S81A mutant in LNCaP cells did not indicate any significant alteration in AR-FL protein movement during electrophoresis (Supplemental Figure 10B), suggesting that this effect is specific to AR-V7 protein. Nonetheless, we performed RNA-seq analyses to determine the effect of the S81A mutation on the AR-V7 transcriptome. As shown in Figure 8, B and C, while the enrichment of the classic AR signaling pathway was barely affected, the enrichment of EMT and bone metastasis functions were markedly repressed by the S81A mutant. This suggests that S81 phosphorylation may selectively enhance this distinct transcription program of AR-V7. Indeed, the overall expression levels of AR-V7 specifically activated genes (17-gene signature) or AR-V7–regulated EMT/metastasis genes (37-gene signature) were significantly decreased by the S81A mutation, while the levels of classic androgen-regulated genes and previously identified AR-FL/AR-V7–regulated lipid biosynthesis pathway genes were not suppressed (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Consistently, AR-V7–induced expression of SOX9 and other metastasis genes was significantly decreased by the S81A mutant, while AR-V7–induced lipid synthesis genes were not affected (Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 8 Ser81 phosphorylation selectively enhances the AR-V7–regulated metastasis program. (A) Immunoblotting for S81-phosphorylated (p-S81) AR-FL and AR-V7 in LN-tet-ARV7 and LN-tet-ARV7S81A cells (LNCaP cells expressing doxycycline-regulated V5-tagged AR-V7-S81A mutant). (B and C) RNA-seq analyses were conducted in these stable lines treated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline. GSEA using Hallmark gene sets (B) or predefined bone metastasis gene sets (C) was performed. (D) Relative fold change for AR-V7 regulation of indicated gene sets. (E) qRT-PCR for AR-V7–activated EMT/metastasis genes and lipid synthesis genes. (F) Immunoblotting for SOX9 and AR in LN-tet-ARFL, LN-tet-ARFLS81A, LN-tet-ARV7, and LN-tet-ARV7S81A cells, treated with 10 nM DHT or 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline. (G–I) ChIP-seq analysis of V5 was performed in LN-tet-ARV7S81A cells stimulated with or without 0.25 μg/mL doxycycline. The Venn diagram for AR-V7-WT bindings sites versus AR-V7-S81A binding sites (G), heatmap view for peak intensity at AR-V7-WT and AR-V7-S81A unique or common sites (H), and heatmap view for peak intensity at AR-V7 and AR-FL unique or common sites (I) are shown. All the cell lines were hormone depleted before experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Wilcoxon’s test (D) or unpaired, 2-sided Student’s t test (E). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

To further determine whether the altered AR-V7 transcription program by the S81A mutant is due to decreased chromatin binding at its specific sites, we performed ChIP-seq analyses of AR-V7-WT and AR-V7-S81A. Surprisingly, decreased AR-V7 binding by the S81A mutant was only observed at a small fraction of binding sites, and the overall AR-V7 binding intensity at the AR-FL/AR-V7 common binding sites or AR-V7 specific sites was not notably changed (Figure 8, G–I). Interestingly, we also observed a large amount of gained binding sites (5,012 sites) associated with AR-V7-S81A. The genes annotated with these sites were functionally enriched for adherens junction and Hippo signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). Consistent with these global findings, the AR-V7 binding and its associated FOXA1 binding at the SOX9-S2 site were not significantly changed (Supplemental Figure 10, G and H). These data suggest that S81 phosphorylation may affect AR-V7 activity through mechanisms independent of chromatin binding.

CDK9 inhibition prevents phosphorylation of AR-V7 Ser81 and impairs AR-V7–mediated metastasis. Prior studies have identified S81 on AR-FL as a phosphorylation site for CDK1 and CDK9 (61, 62). However, we found that while CDK1 inhibitors effectively blocked the S81 phosphorylation in AR-FL, they do not have the same effect on AR-V7 (Supplemental Figure 11A). This observation led us to explore the potential role of CDK9 in phosphorylating S81 on AR-V7 and to examine whether inhibiting CDK9 could suppress the metastasis-promoting activities of AR-V7. Our experiments with LN-tet-ARV7 cells, treated with 2 clinically tested CDK9 inhibitors, AZD4573 and atuveciclib (66, 67), revealed that these inhibitors abolished S81 phosphorylation on the AR-V7 protein and markedly reduced the expression of key AR-V7 target genes, such as SOX9 and CDH2 (Figure 9, A and B). Notably, while higher doses of AZD4573 might affect AR-V7 expression levels, lower doses had minimal effect on its protein and mRNA expression (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11B). Furthermore, treatment with low-dose AZD4573 nearly completely inhibited the metastatic capability of C4-2-tet-ARV7 cells in the zebrafish model (Figure 9, C and D). A similar effect was also observed in the LuCaP 35CR model (Figure 9, E–G). To assess the efficacy of inhibiting CDK9 in the context of AR-V7–induced bone lesions, we treated mice bearing intratibial C4-2-tet-ARV7 tumors using AZD4573. The results, as demonstrated in Figure 9, H and I, showed that AZD4573 treatment reduced the formation of bone lesions induced by AR-V7 and markedly suppressed SOX9 expression. Collectively, these findings support the further exploration of CDK9 inhibitor treatment as a strategy to target the AR-V7–induced metastasis cascade in CRPC.