Seeking neuroprotection in multiple sclerosis: an ongoing challenge

Multiple sclerosis (MS) follows an unpredictable clinical disease course most frequently characterized by initial episodes of neurologic relapses with variable recovery; up to 50%–60% of patients with MS in the pretherapeutic era were subsequently found to develop a progressive increase in neurologic deficits. Genetic factors, including approximately 250 polymorphisms, have been linked to disease susceptibility, yet only now are independent markers linked to progressive disease being identified (1). MS has long been considered an autoimmune disorder, and systemic immune-directed therapies can virtually eliminate clinical relapses, including their MRI counterparts, such as T2 signals or gadolinium-enhancing lesions, collectively referred to as disease activity. Similar therapies when prescribed for the progressive phase have little effect on disease course, independent of the effects on disease activity (2). Based on a review of approximately 200,000 Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) transitions from more than 27,000 patients, Lublin et al. concluded that, although relapses contribute to the accumulation of disability, primarily early on, progression in the absence of disease activity (referred to as PIRA) becomes the principal driver of disability accumulation in the progressive phase of the disease (3).

The dynamic neuropathology of MS further emphasizes the need for early and sustained neuroprotection, as well as repair, and raises concern regarding the timing after which damage becomes irreparable. The acute lesion in MS is characterized by the presence of adaptive immune cells and their products as well as innate constituents. In such lesions, there is evidence of acute axonal transections, but there is still substantial axonal presence (4). The demyelination that defines acute lesions is associated with relative preservation of oligodendrocyte (OL) cell bodies, but OL cell processes die back (5, 6), consistent with such cells being under stress, as confirmed by single-cell molecular analyses of OLs derived from MS lesions (7). Ludwin, as early as 1981, proposed that unraveling of the spiral wrap of myelin was an early event in the development of an MS lesion (8). Spontaneous repair of MS lesions is usually attributed to the recruitment of new OLs that arise from resident OL precursor cells (OPCs) (9). One speculates whether stressed, mature OLs could be rescued and induced to restore axonal wrapping. In more chronic MS lesions, there is progressive loss of OLs and axons; active remyelination is rarely noted (2).

The ongoing challenge in MS is to identify the actual PIRA mechanisms and determine how to target these processes therapeutically. Neurologic disability reflects the loss of nerve impulses reaching their required targets. Meaningful insights require an understanding of the basic physiologic mechanisms that permit and maintain optimal nerve conduction within the CNS and then a determination for how these mechanisms are perturbed in MS. Limitations in animal models that fail to recapitulate the features of progressive MS provide an immediate dilemma in linking physiologic and pathologic states and in translating preclinical findings to the clinic. The most used model of autoimmune-initiated CNS inflammatory and demyelinating disease is experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), which is usually induced in young adult animals by immunization with CNS tissue or myelin peptides over a relatively short period. Toxin models are used to induce acute demyelination, usually with robust spontaneous recovery (9). Targeting specific OL and axon pathways by genetic deletion or pharmacological agents overlooks the complex neuropathology of the CNS in MS, such as the state of glia (including microglia and astrocytes) and extracellular matrices (10, 11).

Advances in imaging and molecular manipulations continue to define the precise physical and molecular properties that underlie OL interactions with axons and allow bidirectional transport of nutrients (reviewed in refs. 12, 13). Myelin critically contributes to organizing the functional domains along axons that are required for saltatory conduction of action potentials. Flanking the node of Ranvier, the layers of compact myelin at the end of a mature internode open to form cytoplasm-filled paranodal loops, establishing specialized septate-like junctions that link the OL to the axon. The paranodal axo-glial junction acts as a molecular fence on either side of the node, which contains densely clustered voltage-gated sodium channels. At the paranode, a cell-cell adhesion complex, composed of the proteins CASPR1 and contactin on the axonal plasma membrane, binds to neurofascin-155 on the OL paranodal loops. The paranode is then flanked by clustered axonal potassium channels in the juxtaparanode.

In this issue of the JCI, Kapell, Fazio, and co-authors show that Kv7.2 potassium channels localize to nodes flanked by CASPR1 in juxtaposition with Kir4.1 on OLs at paranodal loops and inner and outer tongues of noncompacted myelin (Figure 1) (14). Nodal and paranodal regions have been considered particularly vulnerable sites of immune-mediated injury in MS (15). Alterations in these regions can even be observed in normal-appearing white matter (16, 17) and are implicated in contributing to disease progression in MS (17). Ultrastructure changes include uncompacting of myelin, unmasking of potassium channels, and increased axonal energy demand.