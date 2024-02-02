DNA methylation–mediated Rbpjk suppression protects against fracture nonunion caused by systemic inflammation

Systemic inflammation alters progenitor cell differentiation in mice. Fracture repair is a well-organized multistage process that requires the coordinated participation of multiple cell types. Although many studies have documented that systemic inflammation negatively impacts fracture repair, the precise cellular and molecular changes caused by systemic inflammation remain unclear in fracture callus. To address this knowledge gap, we employed a previously established model of inflammation-mediated fracture nonunion (RA mice) (17), isolating fracture callus tissue for subsequent scRNA-seq. To ensure integrity of the cell population and minimize unnecessary contamination of original bone cells and bone marrow cells, we scraped callus tissue along the periosteal surface followed by enzymatic digestion to release cells localized in fracture callus (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168558DS1). Our scRNA-seq analysis, employing an unbiased clustering approach, revealed 20 distinct cellular clusters representing various lineages and potential transitional states (Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Specifically, these clusters encompassed 3 major populations: (a) 6 myeloid lineage subsets characterized by the expression of myeloid marker Cd68 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3A), (b) 6 mesenchymal lineage subsets characterized by the expression of Prrx1 and stem cell antigen 1 (Sca1/Ly6a) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3B), and (c) 3 endothelial lineage subsets characterized by the expression of Pecam1/Cd31, and pan-endothelial marker VE-cadherin (Cdh5) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3C) (44). In line with the elevated systemic inflammation, we identified higher proliferation of inflammatory endothelial cells (cluster 7) and inflammatory T cells (cluster 12) in RA mice, although inflammatory M1 macrophages were decreased. Conversely, a reduction in antiinflammatory M2 macrophages (cluster 3), which play a critical role in resolving inflammation (45), was observed in RA mice (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 scRNA-seq analysis of fracture callus reveals distinct differentiation trajectories of progenitors in control and RA mice. (A and B) Twenty cell clusters from control and RA fracture callus at 4 and 7 dpf (n = 3). A tSNE projection of 25,467 single-cell transcriptomes, annotated post hoc and colored by clustering (A), or by key cell type–specific markers (B). (C) Cluster signature genes. Expression of top differentially expressed genes (rows) scaled across the cells (columns) in each cluster (color bar on top corresponds to color scheme in A), grouped by lineage and conditions (group identity indicated at the bottom). Key genes of some clusters are highlighted on the right. (D) Number of cells in each cluster. Color scheme as in A. (E) Differentiation trajectory of mesenchymal lineage cells constructed by Monocle and colored by pseudotime order (left) and Seurat clusters (right). Cell fractions of each cluster of different conditions (control, unshaded; RA, shaded) shown by pie charts. (F) Pair-wise comparison of cellular compositions of mesenchymal subset by conditions (Control_4d vs. Control_7d; RA_4d vs. RA_7d; Control_4d vs. RA_4d; Control_7d vs. RA_7d), visualized by alluvial plots. (G) The enriched KEGG pathway analysis of genes unregulated and downregulated in RA fracture callus compared with those in controls.

We then focused on the population of mesenchymal lineage that plays a key role in forming fracture callus. We observed 5 distinct cell types according to lineage-specific gene signatures, e.g., common mesenchymal cells (cluster 13), committed mesenchymal progenitors (cluster 1), osteochondral progenitors (cluster 15), mesenchymal stromal cell–like (MSC-like) fibroblast/fibroblast precursors (cluster 2), and fibroblasts (cluster 4) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). To evaluate cell proliferation and differentiation dynamics, we inferred differentiation trajectories using Monocle and identified a bifurcated path. Notably, common mesenchymal cells (cluster 13) predominantly occupied one trajectory end, whereas osteochondral progenitors (cluster 15), fibroblast precursors (cluster 2), and fibroblasts (cluster 4) were exclusively localized along the opposing, divergent branches. This distribution likely signifies distinct paths of skeletal and fibroblastic differentiation (Figure 1E). We also observed pseudotemporal differences in the lineage progression. The most primitive progenitor cells (cluster 13) were mainly present at early time points. Cluster 1 cells spanned all 3 branches, exhibiting a continuous differentiation time (distance) relative to the initial point, implicating a transitional, intermediate differentiation state with dual potential branching into skeletal and fibroblastic lineages, accompanied by the molecular profile heterogeneity. In contrast, cluster 15 (osteochondral progenitors) and cluster 4 (fibroblasts) were entirely present toward the terminal points of divergent branches, indicative of multipotent common mesenchymal cells. Importantly, analysis of heterogeneity in the bifurcated branches by examining cell fractions revealed that the cells from control fractures were prone to follow the skeletal differentiation pathway, whereas the cells from RA fractures exhibited a greater proportion within the fibroblastic trajectory. Moreover, within the mesenchymal population, examination of cell fractions highlighted a significant increase in cells associated with the skeletal lineage in control fracture callus from 4 to 7 days post fracture (dpf). Conversely, fibroblastic lineage cells became predominant at 7 dpf in RA fracture callus (Figure 1F). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis of differentially expressed genes within the mesenchymal population revealed enrichment of distinct pathways in RA callus as compared with control mice (Figure 1G). Alongside the anticipated inflammation-related pathways consistent with elevated inflammation in RA fractures, analysis of upregulated genes revealed enrichment for several classic developmental pathways, including Notch, TGF-β, and Hedgehog signaling. Notably, the Notch pathway was the top ranked, with its transcriptional factor Rbpjk showing the highest upregulation in uncommitted progenitor cells (cluster 13) (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting its potential role in dysregulating mesenchymal differentiation under RA conditions. Interestingly, downregulated gene–enriched pathways were associated with cellular metabolism, thermogenesis, and ECM-receptor interactions, all of which reflect their reduced bone regeneration function in RA mice. Our findings at both the cellular and molecular level suggest that systemic inflammation induces changes in early lineage differentiation from mesenchymal progenitors, consequently impacting subsequent events of bone regeneration.

Intrinsic inflammation impairs progenitor homeostasis and fracture repair. In addition to RA fracture callus, we also observed elevated inflammation in the fracture callus isolated from aging mice and high-fat diet–induced obese mice, as reflected by increased Il1b and Tnfa expression (Supplemental Figure 4). This observation underscores a broader implication of inflammation in the reparative processes of fractures across diverse pathological conditions. It therefore inspired our investigation into the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms that govern regenerative dysfunction mediated by systemic inflammation. Given that the progenitor lineage was one of the most affected populations in the context of RA callus, we chose to concentrate on periosteal progenitor cells (PPCs), one of the major progenitors contributing to endochondral ossification and fracture callus formation (46). We isolated PPCs from adult (3-month-old) wild-type C57BL/6J mice (Supplemental Figure 5A) and treated them with 1 ng/mL IL-1β. PPCs were indeed responsive to exogenous inflammatory stimuli, as evidenced by increased intrinsic levels of multiple inflammatory factors, including Ikk2, Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also induced PPCs with intrinsic inflammation to mimic the persistent state of systemic inflammation caused by Ikk2ca. Not surprisingly, proteoglycan production and mineral deposition were reduced in Ikk2ca PPCs, as illustrated by the decreased Alcian blue and alizarin red staining during chondrogenesis and osteogenesis, respectively (Figure 2A). Furthermore, key genes associated with chondrogenesis and osteogenesis were also significantly reduced by Ikk2ca in PPCs (Figure 2B). Together, these in vitro findings suggest PPCs are responsive to inflammatory signals and elevated intrinsic cellular inflammation induced by Ikk2ca detrimentally influences the differentiation of PPCs.

Figure 2 Constitutive activation of Ikk2 impairs PPC homeostasis and fracture repair. Chondrogenic pellet and osteogenic differentiation assays were performed within Ikk2cafl/+ PPCs following Ad-GFP (control) or Ad-Cre (Ikk2ca) transfection. (A) Alcian blue and alizarin red staining of chondrogenic pellet sections and osteogenic cultures on day 28 and day 21, respectively (n = 3). (B) Real-time qPCR analyses of gene expression for Ikk2, Sox9, Col2a1, Alp, and Spp1 in control or Ikk2ca PPCs (n = 3). (C) ABH/OG staining of fracture callus sections from Ikk2cafl/+ (control) and Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ (Ikk2caPrx1) mice at 7, 10, and 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm. (D) Histomorphometric quantifications of mesenchyme, cartilage, and bone areas based on ABH/OG staining (n = 5). (E) Micro-CT reconstruction of mineralized bony calluses from Ikk2cafl/+ and Ikk2caPrx1 mice at 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 0.5 mm. (F) Bony callus volume and BV/TV measured on micro-CT assessment of Ikk2cafl/+ and Ikk2caPrx1 fractures at 14 dpf (n = 5). Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Considering the complexity and heterogeneity of fracture callus, we employed genetic mouse models to provide a more focused understanding of the precise mechanism in progenitor cells. We generated Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ (Ikk2caPrx1) mice to specifically activate intrinsic inflammatory responses in progenitors. To ascertain the cell lineages targeted by Prx1CreERT2 during fracture repair, we examined tibia fractures of Prx1CreERT2;Ai9fl/+ mice at 7 dpf. Consistent with prior research (47, 48), the Prx1-expressing osteochondral progenitors gave rise to all skeletally related cells within fracture callus, in particular the external cartilaginous and bony callus along the periosteal surface (Supplemental Figure 6A), which likely originated from PPCs (47, 49). Following the same strategy as in lineage tracing, we administered tamoxifen 2 weeks prior to creating tibia fractures in Ikk2caPrx1 and littermate controls (Ikk2cafl/+) at 3 months of age. Gene expression analysis revealed an approximately 4- to 6-fold increase in Ikk2, Il1b, and Tnfa expression in 5 dpf Ikk2caPrx1 fracture callus (Supplemental Figure 6B). Histological evaluations of fracture repair were performed using Alcian blue/hematoxylin/Orange-G (ABH/OG) staining of fracture callus sections at 7, 10, and 14 dpf (Figure 2C). Control mice exhibited normal fracture healing processes, with robust cartilaginous and bony callus formation. In contrast, Ikk2caPrx1 mice developed impaired healing, with a diminished cartilage template and newly formed woven bone. This observation was confirmed by quantitative histomorphometry at 10 and 14 dpf (Figure 2D). Notably, there appeared to be less mesenchymal tissue initially in Ikk2caPrx1 fractures; however, it remained at the fracture site by 10 dpf, suggesting compromised progenitor differentiation potential (Figure 2C). Micro-CT imaging of mineralized calluses from control fractures displayed a nearly complete bridging of bony callus by 14 dpf. In contrast, Ikk2caPrx1 fractures presented with an apparent radiolucent gap between broken cortices, with reduced bony callus formation observed externally on both ends (Figure 2E). Reconstruction of micro-CT data confirmed a significantly reduced volume of newly formed bony callus and a lower bone volume–to–total volume ratio (BV/TV) in Ikk2caPrx1 fractures (Figure 2F). Furthermore, TRAP staining indicated reduced fracture callus remodeling, evident from decreased osteoclast surface per bone surface (Oc.S/BS) in Ikk2caPrx1 fractures (Supplemental Figure 7). Collectively, these data strongly suggest that Ikk2ca expression disrupts the fracture repair process by impeding progenitor cell differentiation.

Rbpjk inhibition attenuates Ikk2ca-induced progenitor differentiation and fracture repair defects. After identifying the Rbpjk-mediated Notch pathway as the most regulated pathway in progenitor lineages under systemic inflammatory conditions, and observing a nearly 5-fold increase in Rbpjk expression in PPCs due to intrinsic cellular inflammation induced by Ikk2ca (Figure 3A), our subsequent investigation aimed to establish whether the upregulation of Rbpjk directly contributed to the progenitor differentiation disruption and fracture defects induced by Ikk2ca. As expected, we found that progenitor differentiation deficiencies caused by Ikk2ca were mitigated by Rbpjk ablation, as indicated by the restoration of chondrogenic and osteogenic potential in Ikk2ca;Rbpjk loss-of-function (LOF) PPCs (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Rbpjk inhibition attenuates Ikk2ca-induced progenitor differentiation and fracture repair defects. (A) Real-time qPCR analyses for Rbpjk gene expression within Ikk2cafl/+ PPCs following Ad-GFP (control) or Ad-Cre (Ikk2ca) transfection (n = 3). (B) Chondrogenic pellet and osteogenic differentiation assays were performed within control and Ikk2ca PPCs in the presence or absence of Lenti-shRbpjk (Rbpjk LOF) viral infection. Alcian blue and alizarin red staining of chondrogenic pellet sections and osteogenic cultures on day 28 and day 21, respectively (n = 3). (C) ABH/OG staining of fracture callus sections from Ikk2cafl/+ (control), Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ (Ikk2caPrx1), Prx1CreERT2;Rbpjkfl/fl (RbpjkPrx1), and Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+;Rbpjkfl/fl (Ikk2ca;RbpjkPrx1) mice at 7, 10, and 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm. (D) Micro-CT reconstruction of mineralized bony calluses from control, Ikk2caPrx1, RbpjkPrx1, and Ikk2ca;RbpjkPrx1 mice at 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 0.5 mm. Data expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups.

To further explore the possibility of alleviating impaired fracture healing in Ikk2caPrx1 mice through Rbpjk ablation, we generated Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+;Rbpjkfl/fl double-mutant mice (Ikk2ca;RbpjkPrx1, Ikk2ca;Rbpjk LOF) by crossing Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ with Rbpjkfl/fl mice. In the context of Ikk2caPrx1 fractures, impaired fracture healing was consistently observed (Figure 3C). In accordance with previous findings achieved by a pharmacological approach (42, 50), genetic deletion of Rbpjk in progenitors resulted in enhanced endochondral ossification, evident in quantitative histomorphometry (Supplemental Figure 8). Importantly, the impaired fracture healing induced by Ikk2ca was restored by Rbpjk ablation in progenitor cells. Quantitative assessments of cartilaginous and bony callus areas revealed no significant difference between the Ikk2ca;Rbpjk LOF mutant and control fractures (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 8). Moreover, micro-CT images and quantitative measures of newly formed bone further illustrated that Rbpjk ablation resulted in enhanced endochondral ossification and restoration of fracture repair defects, in particular the unification of broken cortices in Ikk2caPrx1 mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 9). Additionally, under the Ikk2caPrx1 background, Rbpjk LOF restored fracture callus remodeling at 14 dpf (Supplemental Figure 10). Collectively, the findings from both in vitro and in vivo experiments suggest that intrinsic cellular inflammation driven by Ikk2ca upregulates Rbpjk in progenitor cells that, in turn, results in compromised progenitor differentiation and delayed fracture repair.

Inflammation leads to Rbpjk upregulation via DNA methylation changes in progenitor cells. To understand the mechanism by which Ikk2ca regulates Rbpjk, our primary focus was on investigating the epigenetic regulation, particularly DNA methylation. Epigenetic DNA modifications have recently emerged as an important hallmark of inflammatory diseases (28, 51, 52), and there is evidence linking DNA methylation changes to fracture-related complications in patients (29). Our data underscored a reduction of approximately 25% in DNA methylation within the Rbpjk promoter region in Ikk2ca PPCs, therefore reinforcing our hypothesis (Figure 4A). With a specific emphasis on DNA methylation, we initiated an examination of Dnmt expression patterns under Ikk2ca during fracture repair. Intriguingly, we observed a significant decrease in Dnmt3b expression in 5 dpf Ikk2caPrx1 callus, while Dnmt1 and Dnmt3a remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 11). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) further validated diminished Dnmt3b staining in Ikk2caPrx1 callus, in contrast with its robust expression in control callus among progenitors and chondrocytes (Figure 4B). Consistent with in vivo observations, both Ikk2ca (Figure 4C) and IL-1β treatment (Supplemental Figure 12) exclusively suppressed expression of Dnmt3b in PPCs, with Dnmt1 and Dnmt3a unaffected. More importantly, CpG islands, known as Dnmt3b binding sites, were identified in the Rbpjk promoter and gene body, and ChIP assays validated Dnmt3b’s interaction with these binding sites in PPCs (Supplemental Figure 13). Reintroducing Dnmt3b into Ikk2ca PPCs led to downregulation of Rbpjk to levels comparable to controls (Figure 4D). Altogether, these findings strongly support the notion that Dnmt3b is the sole Dnmt responsive to inflammatory signals, and the upregulation of Rbpjk due to DNA methylation changes is likely attributable to Dnmt3b suppression.

Figure 4 Inflammation induces Rbpjk expression through Dnmt3b-mediated DNA methylation reduction. (A) Methylation qPCR for the Rbpjk promoter region in Ikk2cafl/+ PPCs following Ad-GFP (control) or Ad-Cre (Ikk2ca) transfection (n = 3). (B) IHC for Dnmt3b on callus sections from Ikk2cafl/+ (control) and Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ (Ikk2caPrx1) mice at 10 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm. (C) Real-time qPCR analyses of gene expression for Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, and Dnmt3b in control and Ikk2ca PPCs (n = 3). (D) Real-time qPCR analyses for Rbpjk within control and Ikk2ca PPCs in the presence or absence of Lenti-Dnmt3b (Dnmt3b GOF) viral infection (n = 3). (E) Schematic representing the selection of C3H10T1/2 cell lines modified by the dCas9-Dnmt3a epigenetic editing system specifically targeting CpG islands of the Rbpjk gene. (F) Western blot analyses for Rbpjk in protein extracts from dCas9-Dnmt3a-scramble gRNA (control) and 12 individual dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk gRNA-engineered C3H10T1/2 cell lines (n = 3). Lane C: dCas9-Dnmt3a-scramble gRNA. Lanes 1–10: dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-1-10 gRNAs targeting CpG island 1 of the Rbpjk gene. Lanes 11 and 12: dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 2-1-2 gRNAs targeting CpG island 2 of the Rbpjk gene. (G) Chondrogenic pellet and osteogenic differentiation assays were performed within dCas9-Dnmt3a-scramble (control) and dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 C3H10T1/2 cell lines in the presence or absence of IL-1β. Alcian blue and alizarin red staining of chondrogenic and osteogenic cultures on day 28 and day 21, respectively (n = 3). Data expressed as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and C) or by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test (D).

To further confirm the role of DNA methylation in Rbpjk regulation, we utilized the CRISPR/dCas9 editing system to manipulate local DNA methylation within the Rbpjk gene. Compared with other methylation editing systems (53, 54), the dCas9/Dnmt3a system exhibited higher efficiency and precision in engineering DNA methylation (55). dCas9-Dnmt3a with 1 single guide RNA (gRNA) could induce an approximately 30% increase in DNA methylation within a 150-bp region (55). Accordingly, we designed 12 specific gRNAs to cover both CpG islands in the Rbpjk gene, including 1.5 kb in the promoter and 300 bp in the gene body (Supplemental Figure 14A). Lentiviral delivery of dCas9-Dnmt3a was used to transduce C3H10T1/2 murine progenitor cells. Specific gRNAs, validated by next-generation sequencing (Table 1), were employed to guide the methylation activity in the Rbpjk gene. Following selection, 12 individual C3H10T1/2 cell lines were obtained for downstream in vitro functional assays (Figure 4E). Western blot analyses confirmed reduced Rbpjk protein expression in each cell line (except cell line 1, Figure 4F). Conversely, we employed the dCas9/Tet1 editing system in conjunction with 12 specific gRNAs to reduce local DNA methylation in Rbpjk (Supplemental Figure 14B), and demonstrated that reduced DNA methylation resulted in upregulation of Rbpjk in cells. These findings provide compelling evidence supporting 2 CpG islands as the key epigenetic elements in the regulation of Rbpjk expression in progenitor cells.

Table 1 gRNA sequences for epigenetic modification of Rbpjk

Next, to establish the connection between inflammation and DNA methylation in the Rbpjk gene, we explored whether maintenance of local DNA methylation in the Rbpjk gene could restore progenitor cell differentiation under inflammatory conditions. We selected the dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 cell line, which exhibited the most reduced Rbpjk protein expression among the 12 cell lines (Table 2) for in vitro cell differentiation assays. Bisulfite sequencing analysis validated an approximately 1.5-fold increase in DNA methylation within our targeted promoter region in dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 cells (Supplemental Data File 1). As a result, no upregulation of Rbpjk or its direct downstream target Hey1 was observed in dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 cells compared to control (dCas9-Dnmt3a-scramble) cells upon IL-1β stimulation (Supplemental Figure 15), indicating effective epigenetic editing of the Rbpjk gene. Importantly, unlike the diminished cell differentiation observed in control cells, the differentiation capacity remained unaltered in dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 cells under inflammatory conditions, as illustrated by similar intensity of Alcian blue and alizarin red staining between control and IL-1β–treated cells (Figure 4G). Gene expression analyses during differentiation mirrored the pattern observed in the stained differentiation cultures. The markers associated with chondrogenic (Sox9, Col2a1, and Acan) and osteogenic (Sp7, Runx2, and Alp) differentiation were markedly reduced by IL-1β in control cells (Supplemental Figure 15), suggesting impaired cell differentiation. However, there were no significant differences in gene expression between vehicle- and IL-1β–treated dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 cells during differentiation. In fact, both groups exhibited comparable or slightly enhanced expression levels compared with vehicle-treated control cells (Supplemental Figure 15), indicating that the downregulation of Rbpjk via epigenetic modification effectively restored cell differentiation capacity.

Table 2 Rbpjk expression in epigenetically engineered C3H10T1/2 cells

Dnmt3b deficiency–mediated Rbpjk upregulation causes impaired fracture repair under inflammatory conditions. In our previous investigations utilizing murine models, we established impaired endochondral ossification and fracture repair as a result of Dnmt3b ablation (42) and Rbpjk deletion (47) in progenitor cells (Figure 5A). Encouraged by the in vitro evidence showing interactions among Ikk2, Dnmt3b, and Rbpjk in progenitor cells, we were motivated to validate the Ikk2/Dnmt3b/Rbpjk axis and explore its role in regulating progenitor cell homeostasis by using genetic mouse models. As Dnmt3b emerged as the exclusive Dnmt responsive to both systemic and intrinsic inflammation, and considering that Dnmt3b LOF similar to Ikk2ca hindered progenitor cell differentiation and fracture healing in mice, we examined whether Dnmt3b overexpression could compensate for Ikk2ca-induced cellular defects. Ikk2cafl/+ PPCs were isolated and infected with Ad-Cre and/or Lenti-Dnmt3b to overexpress Ikk2 and/or Dnmt3b, followed by chondrogenic and osteogenic assays (Figure 5B). Ikk2ca consistently attenuated chondrogenesis and osteogenesis in PPCs, as evidenced by diminished Alcian blue and alizarin red staining. Notably, Dnmt3b overexpression mitigated progenitor differentiation defects induced by Ikk2ca, evident in the restored chondrogenesis and osteogenesis that resembled those in control cells. To further validate those observations in vivo, we generated tissue-specific and inducible Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+;Rosa-rtTA fl/+;tetO-Dnmt3b (Ikk2ca;Dnmt3b-tgPrx1, Ikk2ca;Dnmt3b gain-of-function [GOF]) mice to determine whether Dnmt3b overexpression could protect against the inflammation-induced fracture repair defects driven by Ikk2ca in progenitor cells. Prior to fractures in 3-month-old mice, tamoxifen and doxycycline were administered to activate Ikk2 and Dnmt3b, respectively, in progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 16). Histological assessments showed that Ikk2caPrx1 mice consistently exhibited impaired fracture healing (Figure 5C). Dnmt3b GOF (Dnmt3b-tgPrx1) mice displayed enhanced fracture repair, reflected by more robust cartilaginous callus formation. More importantly, Ikk2ca;Dnmt3b GOF mice exhibited bone repair process in a timely manner comparable to that observed in control fractures, suggesting that Dnmt3b GOF protected against fracture repair defects induced by Ikk2ca in progenitors (Figure 5C). These histological observations were further supported by quantitative measures of fracture callus composition at 7 and 10 dpf for mesenchyme and cartilage area, respectively (Supplemental Figure 17). In addition, accelerated mineralization of bony callus in Dnmt3b GOF fractures and timely complete bone bridging in Ikk2ca;Dnmt3b GOF fractures were further demonstrated by micro-CT images and quantification of bony callus volume and BV/TV ratio (Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 5 Intrinsic cellular inflammation induces Rbpjk via downregulation of Dnmt3b, leading to progenitor differentiation impairments and fracture repair defects. (A) Schematic demonstration of previously established NF-κB/Dnmt3b/Rbpjk axis in regulating fracture repair. Dashed line: Relationship established by in vitro experiments. Solid line: Relationship established in mice. Dashed circle: Role of the gene established in vitro. Solid circle: Role of the gene established in mice. (B) Chondrogenic pellet and osteogenic differentiation assays were performed within control and Ikk2ca PPCs in the presence or absence of Lenti-Dnmt3b (Dnmt3b GOF) viral infection. Alcian blue and alizarin red staining of chondrogenic pellet sections and osteogenic cultures on day 28 and day 21, respectively (n = 3). (C) ABH/OG staining of fracture callus sections from Ikk2cafl/+ (control), Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+ (Ikk2caPrx1), Prx1CreERT2;Rosa-rtTAfl/+;Dnmt3b-Tg (Dnmt3b-tgPrx1), and Prx1CreERT2;Ikk2cafl/+;Rosa-rtTAfl/+;Dnmt3b-Tg (Ikk2ca;Dnmt3b-tgPrx1) mice at 7 and 10 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm. (D) ABH/OG staining of fracture callus sections from Dnmt3bfl/fl (control), Prx1CreERT2;Dnmt3bfl/fl (Dnmt3bPrx1), Prx1CreERT2;Rbpjkfl/fl (RbpjkPrx1), and Prx1CreERT2; Dnmt3bfl/fl;Rbpjkfl/fl (Dnmt3b;RbpjkPrx1) mice at 7 and 10 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm.

Regarding the interplay between Dnmt3b and Rbpjk, we examined whether Rbpjk LOF could mitigate the cellular defects mediated by Dnmt3b LOF. Dnmt3bfl/fl;Rbpjkfl/fl PPCs were isolated and infected with Ad-Cre to induce Dnmt3b and Rbpjk knockdown, followed by chondrogenic and osteogenic assays. Similar to Ikk2ca, Dnmt3b LOF led to reduced chondrogenesis and osteogenesis in PPCs. However, under Dnmt3b LOF conditions, Rbpjk LOF restored PPC differentiation capacity, as evidenced by improved Alcian blue and alizarin red staining in Dnmt3b;Rbpjk LOF cells (Supplemental Figure 19). We then generated Prx1CreERT2;Dnmt3bfl/fl;Rbpjkfl/fl mice (Dnmt3b;RbpjkPrx1, Dnmt3b;Rbpjk LOF) and observed a restored cartilaginous callus formation in Dnmt3b;Rbpjk LOF mice along with increased mesenchyme and cartilage tissue at 7 and 10 dpf, respectively (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 20). Micro-CT analysis further confirmed a timely and robust bony callus formation, characterized by improved bony callus volume and BV/TV ratio in 14 dpf Dnmt3b;Rbpjk LOF callus compared with Dnmt3b LOF callus (Supplemental Figure 21). Together with in vitro mechanistic evidence, these findings imply that the suppression of Dnmt3b leading to Rbpjk upregulation, at least in part, contributes to the impaired bone healing induced by Ikk2ca in progenitors.

Rbpjk inhibition by genetic and epigenetic engineering approaches rescues fracture nonunion in RA mice. Given that both Ikk2ca-mediated inflammation and Dnmt3b broadly influence the entire genome, Rbpjk is a more specific downstream target capable of regulating progenitor cell differentiation and bone repair. To assess the feasibility of Rbpjk inhibition as a therapeutic approach, we employed a well-established RA fracture nonunion model to simulate systemic inflammation–induced fracture complications. We utilized Prx1CreERT2;Rbpjkfl/fl (RbpjkPrx1, Rbpjk LOF) along with its littermate controls (Rbpjkfl/fl), administering K/BxN arthritogenic serum during the fracture repair process. As expected, Rbpjkfl/fl RA mice exhibited a lack of bony union and failure of fracture repair, as revealed by the absence of apparent callus formation with persistence of undifferentiated tissue (Figure 6, A and B), unbridged broken cortices with minimal mineralized callus (Figure 6, C and D), and compromised biomechanical properties (Figure 6E). In contrast, under the same induction of systemic inflammation, RbpjkPrx1 mice displayed a comparatively normal repair process. Histological assessment showed an increase in cartilaginous and bony callus formation, occurring in a timely fashion (Figure 6, A and B). This in turn resulted in significantly greater bony callus and complete fracture unification in RbpjkPrx1 RA mice, as confirmed in micro-CT analyses (Figure 6, C and D). Additionally, the remodeling of fracture callus was accelerated in RbpjkPrx1 RA mice, as evidenced by increased Oc.S/BS in 14 dpf callus (Supplemental Figure 22). Ultimately, biomechanical properties, serving as a definitive indicator of fracture repair outcome, were evaluated by torsion testing on the repaired tibia at 28 dpf. Compared with Rbpjkfl/fl RA mice, RbpjkPrx1 RA mice exhibited a significant increase in maximum torque (4.3-fold increase), with a decreased displacement angle, indicating markedly improved mechanical competence (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Rbpjk ablation abrogates fracture nonunion of RA mice. (A) ABH/OG staining of fracture callus sections from Rbpjkfl/fl (control) and Prx1CreERT2;Rbpjkfl/fl (RbpjkPrx1) RA mice at 7, 10, and 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 100 mm. (B) Histomorphometric measures of mesenchyme, cartilage, and bone areas based on ABH/OG staining (n = 5). (C) Micro-CT assessment of mineralized bony calluses of control and RbpjkPrx1 RA mice at 14 dpf (n = 5). Scale bars: 0.5 mm. (D) Bony callus volume and BV/TV quantifications on micro-CT analyses of control and RbpjkPrx1 RA fractures at 14 dpf (n = 5). (E) Biomechanical torsion testing of control and RbpjkPrx1 RA fractures at 28 dpf. Maximum torque and displacement at maximum torque were recorded during testing (n = 5). Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

In addition to genetically ablating Rbpjk in progenitor cells, we also explored a translational approach: cell therapy in the RA fracture nonunion model. To this end, we employed a previously documented scaffold made of polycaprolactone (PCL), a US FDA–approved biodegradable polymer for tissue engineering applications (56). To provide a proof of concept and determine the feasibility, we fabricated tissue containing simultaneously electrospinning PCL fibers and electrospraying the adipose-derived GFP+ progenitors (86) (Supplemental Figure 23A). Scaffold architecture and cell distribution were characterized by scanning electron microscopy and confocal fluorescence microscopy, respectively. These analyses revealed that PCL fibers closely mimicked collagen morphology in tissues, offering sufficient micropores for cell migration (Supplemental Figure 23B). Moreover, the GFP+ progenitor cells were evenly distributed in the scaffolds, evident from GFP fluorescence (Supplemental Figure 23C). More importantly, upon implantation at the fracture site, the GFP+ progenitor cells within the scaffolds exhibited the capacity to differentiate into both cartilaginous and bony callus (Supplemental Figure 23D), suggesting that the scaffolds themselves did not impede fracture repair, but instead facilitated localized cell therapy.

Encouraged by the in vivo bioactivity of PCL scaffold–delivered progenitors, we moved on to employ the scaffolds loaded with epigenetically modified dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 C3H10T1/2 cells (3 × 105 cells/cm3) in RA fractures. As previously established, immediately following fractures, a 2-mm scaffold (~200 μm thick) was wrapped around the fractured bone of RA mice (Figure 7A). Histological and micro-CT evaluations revealed that RA fractures treated with PCL scaffolds encapsulating dCas9-Dnmt3a-scramble cells were characterized by the persistence of mesenchymal tissue and the absence of a unified rigid structure (Figure 7, B–E). In contrast, PCL scaffolds loaded with dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 C3H10T1/2 cells induced a regenerative response. This was evidenced by the emergence of new vessel formation at 10 dpf (Supplemental Figure 24) as well as enhanced bony callus formation, fracture unification, and restored callus remodeling at 14 dpf (Figure 7, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 25) under RA conditions. Notably, the maximum bone strength in RA mice treated with dCas9-Dnmt3a-Rbpjk 1-9 C3H10T1/2 cells was significantly restored by 28 dpf, coincident with reduced degrees of displacement during torsion testing (Figure 7F). Hence, these findings provided robust evidence that PCL scaffold–mediated localized delivery of progenitors, wherein Rbpjk is inhibited via epigenetic modifications, represents a potent therapeutic strategy for addressing delayed fracture union or nonunion under inflammatory conditions.