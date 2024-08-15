MNK-driven eIF4E phosphorylation regulates the fibrogenic transformation of mesenchymal cells and chronic lung allograft dysfunction

mTORC1/2 independent, MNK-eIF4E Ser209 phosphorylation in fibrotic MCs. eIF4E activity is regulated by 2 major signaling pathways, mTOR and MAPK, both of which play critical roles in regulating cellular functions (27–29). Our previous reports demonstrate that PI3K/mTOR pathways are activated in MCs in CLAD (11, 12). To determine whether eIF4E phosphorylation at Ser209 is also dysregulated in CLAD, we compared protein phosphorylated eIF4E (phospho-eIF4E) (Ser209) expression in MCs from lung-transplant patients with (n = 9) or without CLAD (n = 9) (Figure 1A). Each sample represents MCs derived from the BAL fluid of an individual patient, and clinical variables for the patients and BAL samples are presented in Table 1. Whole-cell lysates of MCs derived from patients with CLAD (Fib-MCs) had significantly higher eIF4E (Ser209) protein expression as compared with MCs derived from control, CLAD-free patients (non-Fib-MCs) (P = 0.006). CLAD samples included both predominant phenotypes of RAS and BOS; no significant difference was noted in eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation between RAS and BOS MCs (P = 0.59).

Figure 1 Phosphorylation of eIF4E (Ser209) is MNK1 dependent but mTORC-independent in fibrotic MCs derived from lung-transplant patients. (A) Protein expression of phosphorylated and total forms of eIF4E and MNK1 was measured by Western blot analysis in MCs derived from normal (non-Fib-MCs) or fibrotic (Fib-MCs) human-lung allografts. Densitometry analyses of phospho-eIF4E to total eIF4E are shown with Fib-MCs for RAS (circles) and BOS (triangles). (B) Lentiviral infections were performed using empty pLenti-LoxEV vector or vector expressing active MNK1 (T344D) in nonfibrotic MCs or kinase-dead MNK1 (D191A) in Fib-MCs. Western blotting and corresponding densitometry analyses were performed for phospho-eIF4E and total eIF4E. (C) Fibrotic MCs treated with eFT-508 (10 μM, 24 hours) were subjected to m7GDP cap pulldown assay followed by Western blotting analyses. (D) Fib-MCs were transfected with RPTOR-specific or scrambled siRNA, and protein lysates were analyzed by Western blotting. Representative immunoblots and corresponding densitometry are shown for phospho-eIF4E and total eIF4E. (E and F) Fib-MCs were treated with ATP-competitive mTORC inhibitors (AZD8055: 250 nM; rapamycin: 250 nM) for 24 hours and analyzed for phospho-eIF4E and total eIF4E by Western blotting and densitometry. (G) Fib-MCs were transfected with MNK1-specific or scrambled siRNA. Protein lysates were immunoblotted for mTORC1/2 substrates. Representative immunoblots and corresponding densitometry are shown for phosphorylated and total forms of 4E-BP1, p70S6K1, and AKT. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test.

Table 1 Patient demographics and transplant statistics of MCs cultured from BAL fluid derived from lung-transplant patients

To ascertain that MNK is the primary kinase that phosphorylates eIF4E in human lung MCs, plasmids expressing flag-tagged MNK1 were utilized to overexpress constitutively active or kinase-dead MNK1 in non-Fib and Fib-MCs, respectively. As seen in Figure 1B, non-Fib-MCs expressing constitutively active MNK1 demonstrated significantly higher levels of phospho-eIF4E Ser209 compared with scrambled control. Fib-MCs demonstrated higher MNK1 phosphorylation (Figure 1A), and expression of kinase-dead MNK1 resulted in significantly decreased eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation in these cells (Figure 1B). To confirm the role of MNK-driven eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation in modulating cap-dependent translation, a cap pulldown assay was utilized to assess the amount of eIF4E (Ser209) on the cap-initiation complex and its response to MNK inhibition. As seen in Figure 1C, phospho-eIF4E (Ser209) was found to be highly associated with eIF4G at baseline in Fib-MCs, suggesting phosphorylation is present during active cap translation. Upon MNK1/2 inhibition with eFT-508, eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation was almost ablated and 4E-BP1 was reassociated with eIF4E, demonstrating that MNK inhibition is effective at halting cap translation in Fib-MCs.

Next, we investigated whether increased eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation noted in Fib-MCs depends on mTOR activation. Neither silencing of mTORC1 critical component RPTOR nor treatment with combined mTORC1 and mTORC2 inhibitor AZD8055 (30) resulted in any change in eIF4E phosphorylation in Fib-MCs (Figure 1, D and E). Consistent with what has been previously reported in other cell types (15, 19, 31), rapamycin treatment of Fib-MCs led to increased phosphorylation of eIF4E (Ser209) (Figure 1F). As a previous report implicates a role for MNK-driven mTORC1 activation (31), MNK1 silencing was performed in fibrotic MCs and mTORC substrate phosphorylation was assessed. No significant reduction in 4E-BP1 (Thr37/46), p70S6 kinase (Thr389), or AKT (Ser473) phosphorylation was noted in response to MNK1 silencing (Figure 1G). Together, these data suggest that mTORC1/2 and MNK/eIF4E represent 2 separately activated pathways in lung MCs and an mTORC-independent eIF4E phosphorylation is noted in CLAD MCs.

To further investigate the upstream signaling contributing to constitutive phosphorylation of eIF4E in fibrotic MCs, human lung allograft-derived Fib-MCs were treated with MAPK inhibitors U0126, SP600125, and SB203580 targeting MEK/ERK, JNK, and p38MAPK, respectively. Interestingly, JNK inhibition resulted in the most robust decrease in eIF4E phosphorylation in these fibrotic MCs (Figure 2A). This surprising role of JNK in regulating constitutive phosphorylation of eIF4E in fibrotic MCs was further confirmed by utilizing JNK-IN-8, a more selective JNK inhibitor (32), which also significantly decreased eIF4E phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2B). To determine whether JNK activity is sufficient to drive eIF4E phosphorylation, we induced the expression of a constitutively active form of JNK1 in nonfibrotic MCs as previously described (12). A significant increase in eIF4E phosphorylation, sensitive to MNK1 but not mTORC inhibition, was noted in non-Fib-MCs with constitutive activation of JNK1 (Figure 2C). Next, utilizing MCs expressing a bicistronic reporter plasmid by which translation of renilla luciferase occurs via cap-dependent translation and firefly luciferase directed by a polio internal ribosome entry site measures cap-independent translation (12) (33), active JNK1 expression was noted to induce an increase in cap-dependent translation (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 MNK/eIF4E (Ser209) activation is mediated by upstream JNK signaling. (A–C) MCs derived from fibrotic human lung allografts (Fib-MCs) were treated with pharmacologic inhibitors against MEK1/2 (U0126), JNK (broad spectrum effect — SP600125), and p38 MAPK (SB203580) at 10 μM for 2 hours (A), treated with the indicated doses of irreversible JNK1/2/3 inhibitor (JNK-IN-8) (B, 2 hours), or subjected to lentiviral infections of empty pLenti-LoxEV vector or vector expressing constitutively active JNK1, followed by treatment with eFT-508 (C; 10 μM, 2 hours) or AZD8055 (C; 250 nM, 2 hours). Protein lysates were analyzed by Western blotting. Representative immunoblots and corresponding densitometry are shown for phospho-eIF4E and total eIF4E. (D) MCs derived from normal human lung allografts (non-Fib-MCs) were infected with lentiviral particles containing constitutively active JNK1 for 48 hours, followed by infection with particles containing rLuc-PolIRES-fLuc cap-translation luciferase vector. Twenty-four hours later, lysates were collected and readings for Renilla and Firefly luminescence were performed. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test (A–C); 2-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test (D).

MNK/eIF4E Ser209 signaling axis drives the profibrotic function of MCs. To investigate the role of eIF4E Ser209 phosphorylation in regulating fibrotic functions of MCs, we infected Fib-MCs with a lentiviral vector containing the nonphosphorylatable eIF4E mutant, harboring a serine-to-alanine mutation (S209A). As seen in Figure 3A, infection of Fib-MCs with S209A lentiviral vector significantly decreased MC migration in a modified Boyden chamber Transwell assay (13). Conversely, expression of a constitutively phosphorylated mutant with a serine–to–aspartic acid mutation (S209D) in non-Fib-MCs resulted in increased migration capacity (Figure 3A). To investigate the role of eIF4E (Ser209) phosphorylation in regulating matrix protein expression, Fib-MCs were transfected with nontargeting control or EIF4E-specific siRNA and collagen I protein expression assessed by immunoblotting. As seen in Figure 3B, EIF4E silencing significantly inhibited collagen I expression in Fib-MCs. To subsequently determine whether eIF4E phosphorylation is required to drive collagen I expression, MCs were silenced with siRNA for EIF4E, followed by infection with lentiviral vectors containing WT, S209A, or S209D mutants of eIF4E. Only MCs reintroduced with the constitutively phospho-eIF4E S209D mutant exhibited a rescue in collagen I expression, supporting the notion that in Fib-MCs, phosphorylation of eIF4E (Ser209) is required for driving collagen I expression. The effect of MNK inhibition on collagen I expression was also studied by genetic and pharmacologic approaches. MNK1 silencing resulted in a 90% decrease in collagen I expression in Fib-MCs along with significantly blunted expression of SPARC, a marker of matrix remodeling (Figure 3C). Pharmacologic inhibition of MNK1/2 utilizing eFT-508 significantly decreased collagen I and SPARC expression in Fib-MCs (Figure 3D) and was also noted to decrease MC proliferation and cyclin D1 expression (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 MNK/eIF4E (Ser209) activation drives profibrotic phenotypes in lung MCs. (A) MCs isolated from fibrotic (Fib-MCs) and normal human lung allografts (non-Fib-MCs) were infected with lentiviral particles containing pLenti-LoxEV–eIF4E (S209A) and pLenti-LoxEV–eIF4E (S209D), respectively, and then cultured in Matrigel-coated Transwells. Cell migration was assessed by MTT assay. (B) Fib-MCs were transfected with EIF4E or scrambled control siRNA followed by lentiviral infection of empty vector or vector expressing S209A or S209D. Protein lysates were immunoblotted against collagen I. Representative immunoblots and corresponding densitometry are shown. (C and D) Fib-MCs were transfected with scrambled or MNK1 siRNA (C) or treated with eFT-508 (10 μM, 2 hours) (D). Protein lysates were immunoblotted against collagen I and SPARC. Representative immunoblots and corresponding densitometry are shown. (E) Proliferation was assessed in Fib-MCs treated with eFT-508 (10 μM, 72 hours) using Cyquant Proliferation Assay Kit. Protein lysates were immunoblotted for cyclin D1 as well as phosphorylated and total eIF4E. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test (A, C, D, and E); 1-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test (B).

eIF4E Ser209 phosphorylation as a translational regulator of key fibrogenic factor ATX in lung MCs. We have previously demonstrated that human lung–derived MCs secrete ATX and that ATX expression is significantly increased in Fib-MCs (3). This autocrine ATX generates LPA, and subsequent downstream LPA1 signaling can regulate both MC migration and collagen I expression (3, 13). However, despite the recognition of the substantial role of ATX in fibrotic diseases, regulation of ATX expression in MCs is not well understood. Interestingly, the ATX gene ENPP2 was a top hit among mRNAs significantly downregulated in polysome profiling utilized to sequence the specific mRNAs engaged on actively translating ribosomes between immortalized embryonic fibroblasts derived from WT mice and Eif4eSer209A/A mice (14). Eif4eSer209A/A mice developed in house have a serine to alanine mutation that renders eIF4E nonphosphorylatable (14). To investigate whether eIF4E (Ser209) regulates ATX expression in lung MCs, infection of Fib-MCs with S209A lentiviral vector was first utilized. As shown in Figure 4A, significantly decreased expression of secreted and cellular ATX was noted. Conversely, expression of a constitutively phosphorylated mutant S209D in non-Fib-MCs resulted in elevated ATX cellular and secreted levels. Expression of CD44, a cell-surface protein with reported migratory (6, 34) and profibrotic functions (6, 35), in MCs was also significantly abrogated in Fib-MCs upon S209A expression, while non-Fib-MCs expressing S209D eIF4E mutant demonstrated increased expression of CD44 (Figure 4B). We next investigated the role of MNK1 in regulating ATX expression of MCs. Fib-MCs demonstrated decreased ATX and CD44 expression upon MNK1 silencing (Figure 4C). MNK1/2 inhibition utilizing the pharmacological inhibitor eFT-508 resulted in a significant reduction in both expression and activity of ATX, along with reduced expression of CD44 (Figure 4, D and E), with no significant reduction in ATX mRNA expression noted (data not shown). This pathway was further validated by utilizing MCs from lungs of WT, Eif4eSer209A/A, and Mnk1/2 double-knockout mice. MCs isolated from lungs of Eif4eSer209A/A and Mnk1/2-KO mice demonstrated no detectable eIF4E Ser209 phosphorylation when compared with MCs from WT lungs. Lower expression of ATX protein was noted in cell homogenate (Figure 4F) and supernatant (Figure 4G) in Eif4eSer209A/A and Mnk1/2-KO lung MCs.

Figure 4 MNK/eIF4E (Ser209) positively regulates ATX expression and activity in fibrotic lung MCs. (A) MCs isolated from fibrotic (Fib-MCs) or normal (non-Fib-MCs) human lung allografts were infected with lentiviral vectors containing pLenti-LoxEV–eIF4E (S209A) and pLenti-LoxEV–eIF4E (S209D) plasmids, respectively. Protein lysates were analyzed by Western blotting for cellular and secreted ATX expression. Representative immunoblots and densitometry for cellular ATX are shown. (B) Immunoblots for CD44 protein expression in lentiviral-infected MCs described in A. (C and D) Fib-MCs were transfected with MNK1 or scrambled siRNA (C) or treated with eFT-508 (10 μM, 2 hours; D). Protein lysates were analyzed by Western blotting. Representative immunoblots of phospho-eIF4E and total forms of eIF4E, and expression of cellular ATX and CD44 are shown. (E) Conditioned media of Fib-MCs treated with eFT-508 (10 μM, 24 hours) were measured for ATX activity utilizing the fluorogenic substrate FS-3. n = 9. (F) Cultured mouse lung fibroblasts from WT, Eif4eSer209A/A, and Mnk1/2-KO mice were assessed by immunoblotting for cellular ATX, MNK1, phospho-eIF4E, and total eIF4E. (G) Secreted ATX levels were analyzed in the conditioned media by sandwich ELISA. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test (A and B); simple linear regression (E); 1-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test (G).

MNK1/eIF4E Ser209-driven ATX expression drives β-catenin expression in fibrotic MCs. MCs derived from fibrotic lung allografts demonstrate constitutive nuclear β-catenin expression, which has been shown to be dependent on autocrine ATX secretion and LPA1 signaling (3). Secondary to the ability of MNK/eIF4E Ser209 to regulate protein expression of ATX, we investigated to determine whether β-catenin is regulated via this pathway in Fib-MCs. In Fib-MCs, MNK1 siRNA–mediated silencing led to a 3-fold decrease in nuclear β-catenin levels (Figure 5A). Additionally, the nonphosphorylated active form of β-catenin was significantly decreased in lysates of MNK1-silenced MCs (Figure 5B). Time-course treatment with MNK inhibitor eFT-508 led to a significant decrease in nuclear β-catenin expression at 48 and 72 hours after treatment in fib-MCs (Figure 5C). Non-Fib-MCs expressing constitutively active S209D eIF4E mutant demonstrated an over 2-fold induction in the expression of active β-catenin (Figure 5D). Finally, to determine the requirement of ATX expression in MNK/eIF4E-induced β-catenin activation, non-Fib-MCs expressing constitutively active MNK1 were silenced for ATX and immunoblotted for active β-catenin protein expression. As seen in Figure 5E, ATX silencing significantly reduced MNK1-driven active β-catenin expression in non-Fib-MCs.

Figure 5 MNK/eIF4E (Ser209)/ATX signaling drives β-catenin expression in lung MCs. (A and B) MCs derived from fibrotic human-lung allografts (Fib-MCs) were transfected with MNK1 or scrambled control siRNA. (A) Nuclear extracts were analyzed by immunoblotting for β-catenin expression. Representative image from 6 cell lines. (B) Whole-cell lysates were assessed for active, nonphosphorylated β-catenin by immunoblotting and densitometry. (C) Fib-MCs were treated with eFT-508 (10 μM). Nuclear extracts were assessed for β-catenin expression by immunoblotting and densitometry. (D) Nonfibrotic MCs (non-Fib-MCs) were subjected to lentiviral infection with pLenti-LoxEV–eIF4E S209D plasmid. Protein lysates were assessed for active β-catenin expression. (E) Non-Fib-MCs were silenced with scrambled or ATX siRNA followed by lentiviral expression of active mutant pLenti-LoxEV–MNK1 (T344D). Western blotting analyses were performed for active β-catenin, MNK1, and phospho-eIF4E. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test (B and D); 1-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test (C and E).

MNK1/eIF4E Ser209 drives ATX expression in vivo and MNK inhibition attenuates fibrosis in a murine orthotopic lung-transplant model of chronic rejection. Our in vitro investigations of human lung allograft–derived MCs suggested an obligatory role for MNK1-induced eIF4E phosphorylation at Ser209 in upregulation of key profibrotic autocrine protein ATX and fibrogenic transformation of these cells. Next, we aimed to investigate the in vivo significance of the MNK/eIF4E Ser209 signaling axis in regulating ATX and the pathogenesis of chronic allograft rejection by utilizing an established orthotopic murine lung-transplant model of chronic allograft rejection. These F1–to–parent mouse (B6D2F1/J→C57BL/6J) left lung transplants mimic RAS, a particularly aggressive form of CLAD marked by robust peribronchial and pleural fibrosis (36). Lung allograft recipients were treated with MNK1/2 inhibitor eFT-508 (5 mg/kg) or vehicle administered once daily by oral gavage from days 7 to 28 after transplant (Figure 6A). Trichrome staining demonstrated decreased bronchovascular bundle fibrosis (Figure 6B). A 50% reduction in transplant lung hydroxyproline content, a measure of total collagen levels, was noted upon eFT-508 administration when compared with placebo controls (Figure 6C). We have recently demonstrated that Gli1+ bronchovascular bundle MCs play a key role in allograft fibrogenesis (10). Gli1CreERT2/WT;Rosa26mTmG/WT mice treated with eFT-508 confirmed decreased expansion of this cell population with MNK inhibition (Figure 6D). To investigate whether the effect of MNK inhibition on allograft fibrogenesis was predominantly by its effect on the MC functions and to determine whether it can be utilized in established CLAD, treatment was started at day 28 when peak fibrosis occurs. These allografts were harvested at day 40, and collagen content quantitated by hydroxyproline assay was found to be lower in eFT-508–treated allografts compared with vehicle (Figure 6E). To determine the in vivo effect of MNK inhibition on ATX expression, protein levels were measured in transplant lung homogenates by ELISA. A 50% decrease in lung ATX expression was noted upon eFT-508 treatment (Figure 6F). Consistent with reduced ATX levels, ATX activity, as measured with the fluorogenic substrate FS-3, was significantly reduced in lung allografts administered eFT-508 compared with placebo controls (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Pharmacologic MNK inhibition utilizing eFT-508 decreases lung allograft fibrosis and ATX expression in a murine orthotopic left lung–transplant model of RAS. (A) Experimental schematic. B6D2F1/J donor lungs were transplanted into C57BL/6J recipient mice, followed by treatment with eFT-508 (5 mg/kg/d; oral gavage) between days 7 and 28. (B) Histopathology examination of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues — isografts (Iso), RAS allografts (Allo), and eFT-508-treated RAS allografts (Allo+eFT-508) at day 28 using H&E staining (top panels) and Masson’s trichrome staining (bottom panels). Scale bars: 100 μm. V, vessel; AW, airway. (C) Acid-digested lung homogenates were assessed for collagen content by hydroxyproline assay. n = 6–8. Data are represented as means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA; post hoc test: Bonferroni’s test. (D) Gli1CreERT2/WT;Rosa26mTmG/WT murine allograft controls or treated with eFT-508 were harvested at day 14 after transplant. Top panels: dual-labeling against GFP (green) and α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (red). Nuclear counterstaining was by DAPI. Original magnification, ×400. Scale bars: 50 μm. Bottom panels: Masson’s trichrome staining in contiguous sections indicating collagen deposition (blue). (E) eFT-508 therapeutic treatment regimen from days 28 to 40 after transplant resulted in reduced collagen content as measured by hydroxyproline assay. *P < 0.05, unpaired t test. (F and G) Supernatants from day 28–transplanted lung homogenates were analyzed for ATX levels by sandwich ELISA (F) and ATX activity utilizing FS-3 fluorogenic substrate (G). n = 7–9. Data are represented as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, simple linear regression.

Utilizing gene-deleted mice as donors versus recipients in transplant models allows for delineation of the specific contribution of resident somatic versus infiltrating immune cells to disease pathogenesis. Our murine lung-transplant model utilizes lung grafts from B6D2F1/J, which are the first filial generation of C57BL/6J and DBA2/J. This precluded Eif4eSer209A/A and Mnk1/2-KO mice being used as donors. However, Eif4eSer209A/A mice and Mnk1/2-KO C57BL/6J mice were utilized as recipients and allograft fibrosis assessed by hydroxyproline assay and trichrome staining. No difference was seen in allograft fibrosis between B6D2F1/J grafts transplanted into WT, Eif4eSer209A/A, and Mnk1/2-KO mice, suggesting that the protective effect of MNK1 inhibition on allograft fibrogenesis is not mediated via immune cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). Flow cytometry was utilized to compare infiltrating immune cell populations in these allografts placed into WT, Eif4eSer209A/A, and Mnk1/2-KO mice, and no significant differences were noted (Supplemental Figure 1E).

To further validate the role of the MNK/eIF4E-S209 axis in lung fibrogenesis, we utilized another murine model in which intratracheal administration of bleomycin leads to lung fibrosis with evidence of peribronchial fibrosis. Lung homogenate from bleomycin-treated lungs demonstrated increased eIF4E phosphorylation at Ser209 by Western blot analysis as compared with that in saline-treated controls (Figure 7A). C57BL/6J (WT), Eif4eSer209A/A, and Mnk1/2-KO mice were administered bleomycin, and the extent of fibrosis was investigated on day 21. Histology demonstrated decreased fibrosis in the peribronchial regions, and collagen induction in response to bleomycin was significantly reduced in Eif4eSer209A/A and Mnk1/2-KO mice as compared with WT controls when quantitated by hydroxyproline assay (Figure 7, B and D). ATX expression in lung homogenates was measured by ELISA. While bleomycin-injured WT mice demonstrated an approximately 2-fold increase in ATX, no change was noted in Eif4eSer209A/A and Mnk1/2-KO mice upon bleomycin-induced injury (Figure 7C).