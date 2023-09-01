SAP30 promotes breast tumor progression by bridging the transcriptional corepressor SIN3 complex and MLL1

SAP30 is upregulated in human breast tumors and correlates with poor survival of patients. To study the clinical relevance of the SIN3 complex in human breast cancer, we queried the mRNA expression of the complex core subunits in human breast tumors from several publicly available gene expression data sets. Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) breast cancer cohort revealed that breast tumors from more than 50% of patient populations highly expressed SAP30 and RBBP7 mRNAs with few other genetic alterations compared with normal breast tissues (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168362DS1). SIN3B, HDAC1, HDAC2, SUDS3, and RBBP4, but not SIN3A and SAP18, were also upregulated to a lesser degree in human breast tumors (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). However, only SAP30 mRNA was upregulated in all of 3 Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) data sets with clinically annotated breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). We further found that mRNAs of SAP30, HDAC1, RBBP4, and RBBP7 but not other core subunits were significantly induced in all 4 major subtypes of breast tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F). Again, only SAP30 mRNA exhibited a gradual increase from the lowest level in luminal A breast cancer to the highest level in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), which correlated with tumor aggressiveness (Supplemental Figure 1F). Next, we performed immunohistochemical staining to assess SAP30 protein levels in human breast tumors. The specificity of SAP30 antibody was validated in scrambled control (SC) and SAP30-knockout (KO) MDA-MB-231 tumors harvested from the orthotopic xenograft mouse model (Supplemental Figure 1G). SAP30 protein was predominantly localized in the nucleus of cancer cells and upregulated in human ER+, HER2+, and TNBC tumors compared with their adjacent normal tissues (Figure 1, A–E). Notably, SAP30 protein was significantly elevated in metastatic breast tumors compared with the matched primary tumors (Figure 1, F and G). Kaplan-Meier analysis of 5 independent GEO data sets revealed that high levels of SAP30 were associated with poor overall and metastasis-free survival of patients with breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1, H–L). Collectively, these findings indicate that SAP30 is upregulated in all major molecular subtypes of breast tumors, particularly metastatic breast tumors, and correlates with poor clinical outcomes in patients with breast cancer.

Figure 1 SAP30 is upregulated in human breast tumors. (A–C) Representative SAP30 immunohistochemical staining in human ER+ and HER2+ breast tumors and adjacent normal tissues (A). Staining is quantified with H-score (B and C). (D and E) Representative SAP30 immunohistochemical staining in a human TNBC TMA (D). Staining is quantified with intensity score (0–3, E). ND, not detected. (F and G) Representative SAP30 immunohistochemical staining in human paired primary and metastatic breast tumors (F). Staining is quantified with H-score (G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Paired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, and G); χ2 test (E). Scale bars: 50 μm (A and F), 200 μm (D).

SAP30 promotes TNBC growth and distant metastasis in xenograft mouse models. To investigate the role of SAP30 in TNBC progression, we knocked out SAP30 without altering other SIN3 complex components in 2 TNBC cell lines, MDA-MB-231 and SUM159, by using 2 independent single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) with the CRISPR/Cas9 technique (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). SAP30 KO had no effect on proliferation of MDA-MB-231 and SUM159 cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Next, we implanted MDA-MB-231-SC, SAP30-KO1, and SAP30-KO2 cells into the mammary fat pad of female NSG mice, respectively. SAP30 KO1 or KO2 significantly inhibited breast tumor growth in mice compared with SC (Figure 2A). These results were confirmed by in vivo bioluminescence imaging (Figure 2B). Similar results were also found in the orthotopic SUM159 xenograft mouse model (Supplemental Figure 2E). To confirm our findings from CRISPR KO studies, we used a short hairpin RNA (shRNA) targeting SAP30 and found that knockdown (Kæ D) of SAP30 similarly attenuated MDA-MB-231 tumor growth in NOD/SCID mice (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Collectively, these results indicate that SAP30 promotes TNBC growth in mice.

Figure 2 SAP30 promotes TNBC progression in mice. (A) Growth of SC and SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice (n = 4). After harvesting, tumors were imaged (inset) and weighed (right). (B) In vivo bioluminescence imaging in mice after orthotopic implantation of SC or SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 4–5). (C and D) Immunohistochemical staining (top) and quantification (bottom) of Ki67 (C), cleaved caspase-3 (CC3) (C), endomucin (D), and podoplanin (D) in SC and SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors (n = 4). (E) In vitro angiogenesis of HUVECs incubated with conditional media from SC or SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 cells (top). Total tube length is quantified (bottom, n = 3). (F–I) Lung and liver metastasis in mice bearing SC or SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors by H&E staining (F, n = 4), qPCR (G and H, n = 4), and bioluminescence imaging assays (I, n = 4–5). (J) CTCs in blood from mice bearing SC or SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors by qPCR assay (n = 4). (K and L) Lung colonization of SC and SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells by qPCR (K) and bioluminescence imaging (L) assays (n = 5). (M) Migration and invasion of SC and SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 cells (left) and their quantification (right). n = 3. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Two-tailed Student’s t test (I and K); 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (A, right, C–E, G, H, J, and M); 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (A, left). Scale bars: 50 μm (C, D, and M), 100 μm (E and F).

Immunohistochemical analysis showed that SAP30 KO1 and KO2 had no effect on Ki67 and cleaved caspase-3 levels in MDA-MB-231 tumors (Figure 2C), which excluded an effect on cancer cell proliferation or death as the cause of SAP30-mediated tumor growth. In contrast, the levels of endomucin, a vascular endothelial cell marker, were significantly reduced in SAP30-KO1 and -KO2 tumors compared with SC tumors (Figure 2D). The lymphatic vessel density as shown by podoplanin immunohistochemical staining was also decreased by SAP30 KO1 or KO2 in the peritumoral regions of MDA-MB-231 tumors (Figure 2D). The inhibitory effect of SAP30 KO on density of microvessels and lymphatic vessels was also found in SUM159 tumors (Supplemental Figure 2H). To determine whether tumor angiogenesis is directly regulated by tumor cell–derived SAP30, we performed in vitro angiogenesis assay. Conditional culture media from MDA-MB-231-SC, SAP30-KO1, or SAP30-KO2 cells were collected and incubated with human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) for 5 hours. The length of tubes was significantly decreased in HUVECs cultured with SAP30 KO1 or KO2 conditional medium compared with SC conditional medium (Figure 2E). The inhibitory effect on tube formation was also found in HUVECs cultured in SUM159–SAP30 KO1 or KO2 conditional medium (Supplemental Figure 2I). Together, these in vitro and in vivo results indicate that SAP30 increases angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis in TNBC.

Extensive spontaneous metastasis to the lungs, lymph nodes, and/or liver was detected by H&E staining in mice bearing MDA-MB-231-SC or SUM159-SC tumors, which was significantly inhibited by SAP30 KO or KD (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). These metastasis burden results were further confirmed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) quantification of human genomic DNA in mouse lungs and liver and ex vivo bioluminescence imaging of mouse lungs (Figure 2, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 2, L and M). To rule out the possibility that reduced metastatic burden in mice bearing SAP30-KO or -KD tumors is due to the reduced primary tumor volume, we euthanized SAP30-KO tumor–bearing mice 15 days later than control mice when SAP30-KO tumor volumes matched with those of SC tumors in mice at day 48 (Supplemental Figure 2N). Again, few metastatic foci were found in the lungs from mice with the matched volume of SAP30-KO1 tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, O and P). Next, we studied the effect of SAP30 on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the orthotopic xenograft mouse model and found that CTCs were markedly eliminated in blood from mice bearing SAP30-KO1 or -KO2 tumors (Figure 2J). Finally, we studied whether SAP30 controls TNBC cell colonization at distant organs, a critical step for metastatic tumor outgrowth. SC, SAP30-KO1, or SAP30-KD MDA-MB-231 cells were injected into the tail vein of female NOD/SCID mice. Three weeks after injection, mouse lungs were harvested for detection of human genomic DNA with qPCR. As expected, a fair amount of human genomic DNA was detected in the lungs of mice injected with SC cells, indicating cancer cell colonization and outgrowth in the lungs (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2Q). In contrast, few SAP30-KO1 or -KD MDA-MB-231 cells were detected in mouse lungs (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2Q). These results were confirmed by in vivo bioluminescence imaging (Figure 2L and Supplemental Figure 2, R and S). Consistent with in vivo metastasis results, in vitro Boyden chamber assay showed that SAP30 KO1 or KO2 markedly reduced migration and invasion of MDA-MB-231 and SUM159 cells (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 2T). Collectively, these results indicate that SAP30 promotes distant TNBC metastasis by controlling multiple metastatic cascades in mice.

SAP30 promotes luminal mammary tumor initiation, growth, and distant metastasis in a genetically modified mouse model. To determine the role of SAP30 in luminal breast cancer development, we generated Sap30-KO mice by deleting exons 2 and 3 of the Sap30 gene with the CRISPR/Cas9 technique (Figure 3A) and crossed these mice with MMTV-PyMT transgenic mice, a well-characterized mouse model of luminal mammary tumor. Homozygous but not heterozygous deletion of Sap30 completely knocked out SAP30 protein in mammary glands (Figure 3B). In line with human breast tumors (Figure 1, A–E), MMTV-PyMT tumors strongly expressed SAP30 protein compared with normal mammary glands (Figure 3C). Homozygous KO of SAP30 modestly but significantly inhibited mammary tumor initiation compared with wild-type (WT) or heterozygous deletion of SAP30 (Figure 3D). At postnatal day 155, we harvested mammary tumors from these mouse models and found that both total tumor number and weight were significantly reduced in SAP30-homozygous-KO mice compared with SAP30-WT or heterozygous mice (Figure 3, E and F). Likewise, spontaneous lung metastasis was significantly inhibited in SAP30-homozygous-KO mice as shown by the percentage of mice with lung metastasis and the number of lung metastatic foci (Figure 3, G–I). Immunohistochemical staining with anti-endomucin and anti-podoplanin antibodies showed reduced tumor angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis, respectively, in SAP30-KO mice (Figure 3, J–L). Taken together, these results indicate that SAP30 promotes luminal breast tumor initiation and progression in a genetically modified mouse model.

Figure 3 Loss of Sap30 suppresses mouse mammary tumor initiation and progression. (A) Scheme of constitutive Sap30 KO strategy in mice. Exons and introns are not drawn to scale. (B) PCR genotyping and Western blotting (WB) of SAP30 protein in Sap30+/+, Sap30+/–, and Sap30–/– mice. (C) Immunoblot of SAP30 and actin proteins in normal mammary gland and MMTV-PyMT mammary tumors from mice. (D) Tumor-free period in MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/+, MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/–, and MMTV-PyMT Sap30–/– mice. (E and F) Mammary tumor number (E) and weight (F) in MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/+, MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/–, and MMTV-PyMT Sap30–/– mice. (G) Lung metastasis ratio in MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/+, MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/–, and MMTV-PyMT Sap30–/– mice. (H and I) Quantification of metastatic foci (H) from lung H&E images (I) in MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/+, MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/–, and MMTV-PyMT Sap30–/– mice. (J–L) Immunohistochemical staining of endomucin and podoplanin in MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/+, MMTV-PyMT Sap30+/–, and MMTV-PyMT Sap30–/– mammary tumors (J). Endomucin-positive (K) and podoplanin-positive (L) tumor areas are quantified (mean ± SEM, n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D); χ2 test (G); 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (E, F, H, K, and L). Scale bars: 100 μm (I), 50 μm (J).

SAP30 promotes breast cancer progression in a SIN3A/3B-dependent manner. To determine whether the SIN3 complex mediates breast cancer progression, we knocked out both SIN3A and SIN3B proteins with the CRISPR/Cas9 technique in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). The orthotopic mouse xenograft studies showed that SIN3A/3B double KO (DKO) significantly reduced MDA-MB-231 tumor growth and lung metastasis in mice (Figure 4, A–C). Migration and invasion of MDA-MB-231 cells were significantly inhibited by SIN3A/3B DKO in vitro (Figure 4D). Endomucin and podoplanin immunohistochemical staining revealed reduced angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis, respectively, in SIN3A/3B-DKO tumors compared with parental MDA-MB-231 tumors (Figure 4E). In vitro angiogenesis assay supported that SIN3A/3B DKO in tumor cells resulted in inhibition of HUVEC tube formation (Supplemental Figure 3B). Collectively, these findings indicate that SIN3A and SIN3B phenocopy SAP30 to promote breast tumor angiogenesis, growth, and metastasis in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 4 The SIN3 complex promotes TNBC progression in mice. (A) Growth of parental and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice (n = 5). After harvesting, tumors were imaged (inset) and weighed (right). (B and C) Lung metastasis in mice bearing parental or SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 tumors by H&E staining (B) and qPCR assay (C). n = 5. (D) Migration and invasion of parental and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells (top). Migrated or invaded cell numbers are quantified (bottom). n = 3. (E) Immunohistochemical staining of endomucin and podoplanin in parental and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 tumors (left). Endomucin- and podoplanin-positive tumor areas are quantified (right). n = 5. Data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Two-tailed Student’s t test (A, right, and C–E); 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test (A, left). Scale bars: 100 μm (B), 50 μm (D and E).

We next studied whether SAP30 mediates breast cancer progression through the SIN3 complex. A previous structural study reported that SAP30 binds to SIN3A mainly through its amino acid (aa) residues Val148, Phe186, and Phe200 (20). We generated the rescued cell lines by transducing MDA-MB-231 SAP30-KO cells with lentivirus encoding empty vector (EV), WT SAP30, or F186E/F200E mutant SAP30 (Supplemental Figure 3C). Coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay confirmed that F186E/F200E abolished association of SAP30 with the SIN3 complex in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Next, we orthotopically implanted SAP30-KO and rescue cell lines and MDA-MB-231-SC cells into the mammary fat pad of female NSG mice, respectively. As expected, SAP30 KO blocked MDA-MB-231 tumor growth and distant metastasis to the lungs and liver, which was fully rescued by re-expression of WT SAP30 (Figure 5, A–F). Expression of F186E/F200E mutant prevented the rescued effect of SAP30 on tumor growth and metastasis to the lungs and liver, although it slightly increased SAP30-KO tumor growth, maybe owing to its very high protein levels (Figure 5, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 3C). Consistent with their effect on distant metastasis, WT but not F186E/F200E SAP30 restored migration and invasion of MDA-MB-231 SAP30-KO1 cells in vitro (Figure 5G). Likewise, reduced tumor angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis in MDA-MB-231 SAP30-KO1 tumors were also reversed by WT but not F186E/F200E SAP30 (Figure 5H). A similar rescued effect on angiogenesis was also observed in HUVECs in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3E). Collectively, these findings indicate that SAP30 promotes breast tumor growth, tumor angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and distant metastasis in a SIN3A/3B-dependent manner.

Figure 5 SAP30 promotes breast cancer progression in a SIN3A/3B-dependent manner. (A–C) Growth of SC, SAP30-KO, and SAP30-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice (A). After harvesting, tumors were imaged (B) and weighed (C). n = 4. (D–F) Lung and liver metastasis in mice bearing SC, SAP30-KO, or SAP30-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors by H&E staining (D) and qPCR assay (E and F). n = 4. (G) Migration and invasion of SC, SAP30-KO, and SAP30-rescue MDA-MB-231 cells (top). Migrated or invaded cell numbers are quantified (bottom). n = 3. (H) Immunohistochemical staining of endomucin and podoplanin in SC, SAP30-KO, and SAP30-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors (top). Endomucin- and podoplanin-positive tumor areas are quantified (bottom). n = 4. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C and E–H); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (A). Scale bars: 100 μm (D), 50 μm (G and H).

The canonical SIN3 corepressor complex is dispensable for breast cancer progression. We next determined whether the corepressor function of the SIN3 complex controls breast cancer progression. To this end, we first mapped the SIN3A domain binding to HDAC1/2 using a series of SIN3A protein truncates. Co-IP assay showed that deletion of amino acids 687–829 abolished the interaction of SIN3A with HDAC1 and HDAC2 in transfected HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 4A), which validated a previous report (31). However, this deletion mutant impaired SAP30 binding to SIN3A in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). Further analysis with a series of SIN3A deletion mutants narrowed down the HDAC1 and HDAC2 binding site to amino acids 709–728 of SIN3A in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). We next reintroduced full-length (FL) SIN3A and its aa708–728 deletion mutant into MDA-MB-231 SIN3A/3B-DKO cells and confirmed that deletion of amino acids 708–728 abolished binding of both HDAC1 and HDAC2 to SIN3A without interfering with SIN3A-SAP30 interaction in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 6, A and B). We implanted parental and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells and FL SIN3A or SIN3A (Δ708–728) deletion mutant rescue cells, respectively, into the mammary fat pad of female NSG mice, and found that single expression of FL SIN3A partially reversed the inhibitory effect of SIN3A/3B DKO on tumor growth, angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and distant metastasis to lungs and liver in mice (Figure 6, C–G). Remarkably, the identical rescued effects were observed for SIN3A (Δ708–728) in mice (Figure 6, C–G). Likewise, FL SIN3A and its Δ708–728 deletion mutant equally and significantly restored the ability of migration and invasion of SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells in vitro (Figure 6H). Taken together, these findings indicate that HDAC1/2-mediated SIN3/SAP30 corepressor function is not essential for breast cancer progression.

Figure 6 Canonical SIN3 complex is dispensable for breast cancer progression in mice. (A) Immunoblot of indicated proteins in parental, SIN3A/3B-DKO, and SIN3A-rescue MDA-MB-231 cells. FL, full-length. SIN3A and SIN3B blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (B) Co-IP assay showing that Δ708–728 mutation abolishes FLAG-SIN3A binding to HDAC1 and HDAC2, but not SAP30, in SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). WCL, whole-cell lysate. (C) Growth of parental, SIN3A/3B-DKO, and SIN3A-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice (n = 5). After harvesting, tumors were imaged (inset) and weighed (right). (D–F) Lung and liver metastasis in mice bearing parental, SIN3A/3B-DKO, or SIN3A-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors by H&E staining (D) and qPCR assay (E and F). n = 5. (G) Immunohistochemical staining of endomucin and podoplanin in parental, SIN3A/3B-DKO, and SIN3A-rescue MDA-MB-231 tumors (top). Endomucin- and podoplanin-positive tumor areas are quantified (bottom). n = 5. (H) Migration and invasion of parental, SIN3A/3B-DKO, and SIN3A-rescue MDA-MB-231 cells (top). Migrated or invaded cell numbers are quantified (bottom). n = 3. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C, right, and E–H); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C, left). Scale bars: 100 μm (D), 50 μm (G and H).

SAP30 coactivates genes involved in angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and cell motility. Given the identical role of SAP30 in both luminal breast cancer and TNBC (Figures 2 and 3), we used TNBC models to investigate the mechanism of SAP30-mediated breast tumor progression. We analyzed SAP30- and/or SIN3A/3B-dependent transcriptome in MDA-MB-231 cells with RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq). SAP30 KO1 or KO2 altered an almost equal number of upregulated and downregulated genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 7A, left). A similar pattern of gene regulation was observed in SIN3A/3B-DKO cells (Figure 7A, right). Interestingly, about half of SAP30 target genes overlapped with SIN3A/3B target genes (Figure 7B). Gene ontology analysis of these overlapped genes revealed that SIN3A/3B/SAP30-corepressed genes were involved in development of multiple organs, which was consistent with previous findings (13); whereas angiogenesis- and cell migration–related pathways were highly enriched among SIN3A/3B/SAP30-coactivated genes (Figure 7C), which supported SAP30/SIN3A/3B-mediated tumor phenotypes in breast cancer mouse models (Figures 2–4). Reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) assay validated that SAP30 KO or SIN3A/3B DKO similarly decreased the expression of 6 representative genes, PDGFB, PDGFD, CLDN1, RDX, ADM2, and NOTCH3, which were selected based on their well-known role in angiogenesis and/or cell migration, in MDA-MB-231 and SUM159 cells (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Inhibition of PDGFD by SAP30 KO was confirmed at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 5C). Moreover, WT but not F186E/F200E SAP30 was able to restore the expression of PDGFD, CLDN1, and ADM2 in MDA-MB-231 SAP30-KO1 cells (Figure 7E). Together, these results indicate that SAP30 coactivates genes involved in angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, and cell motility in a SIN3A/3B-dependent manner.

Figure 7 SAP30 coactivates genes involved in cell motility, angiogenesis, and lymphangiogenesis in breast cancer cells. (A) Volcano plot of SAP30 (left) and SIN3A/3B (right) target genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (B) Venn diagram of overlapped genes regulated by SAP30 and SIN3A/3B in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (C) Gene ontology analysis of SAP30- and SIN3A/3B-coregulated genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2) . (D) RT-qPCR analysis of indicated mRNAs in parental, SAP30-KO, and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (E) RT-qPCR analysis of indicated mRNAs in SC, SAP30-KO, and SAP30-rescue MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (D) or Tukey’s test (E).

We next performed chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-Seq) in MDA-MB-231 cells to study whether SAP30 directly controls the transcription of genes involved in angiogenesis and cell motility. SAP30 was highly enriched at the promoter, intergenic region, and intron (Figure 8A). SIN3A and SIN3B predominantly occupied the promoter, although a quarter of SIN3B was also enriched at the intergenic region and intron (Figure 8A). Remarkably, the majority of SIN3A ChIP-Seq peaks and 50% of SAP30 ChIP-Seq peaks overlapped and positively correlated in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 5D). SIN3B ChIP-Seq peaks also overlapped and correlated with SAP30 ChIP-Seq peaks to a lesser degree (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 5E). As expected, we detected co-occupancy of SAP30, SIN3A, and SIN3B at the transcription start sites of corepressed genes (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). A similar enrichment pattern was also found at their coactivated genes (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). Enrichment of SAP30, SIN3A, and SIN3B at the coactivated genes PDGFD, CLDN1, RDX, and ADM2 was validated by ChIP-qPCR in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 8D). Notably, SAP30 KO significantly reduced occupancy of SIN3A and SIN3B at these coactivated genes (Figure 8D). In contrast, SIN3A/3B DKO had no effect on SAP30 binding to coactivated genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 8E). These results indicate that SAP30 mediates the recruitment of SIN3A/3B to their coactivated genes in breast cancer cells.

Figure 8 SAP30 recruits the SIN3 complex to the chromatin and regulates chromatin accessibility in breast cancer cells. (A) Genomic distribution analysis of SAP30, SIN3A, and SIN3B in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (B) Venn diagram of overlapped ChIP-Seq peaks by SAP30, SIN3A, and SIN3B (n = 2). (C) Metagene plot and heatmap of ChIP-Seq assay showing occupancies of SAP30, SIN3A, and SIN3B on their coactivated genes (n = 2). RPKM, reads per kilobase per million mapped reads; TSS, transcription start site; TES, transcription end site. (D) ChIP-qPCR assay showing relative SIN3A and SIN3B occupancies on representative SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in parental and SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (E) ChIP-qPCR assay showing relative SAP30 occupancy on representative SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in parental and SIN3A/3B-DKO MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (F) Metagene plot and heatmap of ATAC-seq assay showing chromatin accessibility on SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in parental and SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (G) Metagene plot and heatmap of ChIP-Seq assay showing RNA polymerase II occupancy on SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in parental and SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). Data are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (D and E).

The catalytic subunits HDAC1 and HDAC2 are responsible for SIN3 complex–mediated gene silencing by deacetylating histones (26, 27). Indeed, we found that SAP30 KO1 decreased HDAC2 enrichment at SAP30/SIN3A/3B-corepressed genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 5K). In line with this, SAP30 KO1 increased H3K9ac enrichment at these corepressed genes (Supplemental Figure 5, G, H, and L). However, HDAC2 and H3K9ac enrichment at SAP30/SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes was not altered in SAP30-KO1 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, M and N). These results suggest that an unknown SIN3 complex–associated epigenetic coregulator rather than HDAC1/2 is responsible for SAP30/SIN3 coactivator function.

Gene transcriptional activation requires open chromatin and RNA polymerase II binding to the promoter. Next, we performed the assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-seq) and found that SAP30 KO decreased chromatin accessibility at SAP30/SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). In contrast, the repressed genes HSPA6 and IPO13 became more accessible in SAP30-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Consistently, RNA polymerase II occupancy at SAP30/SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes was also significantly reduced by SAP30 KO in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). Collectively, these findings indicate that SAP30 regulates chromatin accessibility to increase RNA polymerase II occupancy at the promoters, leading to transcription of genes involved in angiogenesis and cell motility.

SAP30 recruits MLL1 via its transactivation domain leading to transcriptional coactivation in breast cancer cells. We analyzed the human SAP30 amino acid sequence with a 9aaTAD algorithm to search its potential transactivation domain (32). Two 9aaTAD motifs were identified within amino acids 195–206 of SAP30 (Figure 9A), identical to the conserved transactivation domains ϕ-×-×-ϕ-ϕ and ϕ-ϕ-×-×-ϕ (where ϕ represents hydrophobic residues and × represents any residues) found in p53, VP16, and EZH2 (33–35). The amino acid sequence of these potential SAP30 transactivation domains was highly conserved from yeast to mammals (Supplemental Figure 6A). To determine the transactivation activity of SAP30, we generated a 9aaTAD motif–containing 180–220 amino acids of SAP30 fused to Gal4 DNA-binding domain (DBD) and performed Gal4 luciferase reporter assay. Expression of Gal4DBD-SAP30 (180–220 aa) significantly increased the firefly/Renilla luciferase activity in HEK293T cells as compared with Gal4DBD alone (Figure 9B). F186E/F200E mutation abolished SAP30 transactivation activity in HEK293T cells, albeit its expression levels were much higher (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 6B). These findings provide direct evidence that SAP30 is a transcriptional coactivator.

Figure 9 MLL1 binds the transactivation domain of SAP30. (A) Predicted SAP30 transactivation domain. The key hydrophobic residues for transactivation activity are highlighted in yellow. (B) Gal4 luciferase reporter assay in HEK293T cells transfected with indicated plasmids (mean ± SEM, n = 3). ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (C) Co-IP assay showing that MLL1 interacts with SAP30 and SIN3A in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (D) Co-IP assay showing that MLL1 binds F186/F200 residues of SAP30 in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (E) Co-IP assay showing that SIN3A/3B DKO increases MLL1-SAP30 interaction in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). SIN3A and SIN3B blots were run in parallel using the same biological samples. (F and G) Coomassie staining and immunoblot of purified human SAP30 (F, n = 3) and SIN3A (G, n = 2) protein treated with or without β-mercaptoethanol (β-ME) and boiling.

To dissect the mechanism underlying SAP30-mediated transcriptional coactivation, we screened SAP30-interacting proteins with GST pull-down assay followed by mass spectrometry (MS). GST-tagged SAP30 was expressed and purified from bacteria and then incubated with nuclear lysates extracted from MDA-MB-231 cells. MS analysis identified that 226 proteins overlapped from 3 independent experiments were pulled down by GST-SAP30, suggesting that these proteins are potential SAP30-interacting proteins (Supplemental Figure 6C). Among these, we sorted out 13 epigenetic coregulators (Supplemental Figure 6D), of which KMT2A, also known as MLL1, was selected for further studies because 9aaTAD is known to interact with histone modifiers (32). To validate our screening results, we performed co-IP assay using anti-MLL1 antibody or IgG, showing that anti-MLL1 antibody but not IgG precipitated endogenous SAP30 and SIN3A besides MLL1 itself in MDA-MB-231 and SUM159 cells (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 6E). Interestingly, the SAP30-MLL1 interaction was inhibited by F186E/F200E mutation but increased by SIN3A/3B DKO in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 9, D and E), suggesting that MLL1 shares the binding residues of SAP30 with SIN3A/3B. However, MLL1 KO failed to influence SAP30 binding to SIN3A in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 6F). We also found that SAP30 KO had no effect on MLL1 binding to SIN3A in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 6G). We next assessed the oligomeric state of SAP30 and SIN3A to further biochemically dissect SIN3A-SAP30-MLL1 interaction. We detected dimeric SAP30 protein that was expressed and purified from bacteria under non-reducing conditions (Figure 9F). SAP30 homodimer was also supported by ab initio protein structural modeling (Supplemental Figure 6, H–K) (36). In contrast, SIN3A protein was monomeric under non-reducing conditions when it was expressed and purified from Sf9 cells (Figure 9G). Together, these results suggest that each subunit of homodimeric SAP30 respectively binds to MLL1 and SIN3A through F186/F200 residues in breast cancer cells.

Next, we generated 2 independent MLL1-KO MDA-MB-231 cell lines with the CRISPR/Cas9 technique (Supplemental Figure 6L) and analyzed MLL1 transcriptome in these KOs and their parental cells with RNA-Seq. Volcano plots showed that an almost equal number of genes were either induced or repressed by MLL1 in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 10A). Importantly, a quarter of MLL1-induced genes overlapped with about 60% of SAP30/SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes (Figure 10B), and these overlapped genes were highly enriched in angiogenesis- and cell motility–related pathways (Figure 10C). RT-qPCR assay confirmed that SAP30-coactivated genes including PDGFD, CLDN1, RDX, and ADM2 all were induced by MLL1 in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 10D). A similar pattern of gene regulation was also observed in SUM159 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, M and N). To determine whether MLL1 is required for SAP30 coactivator function, we generated parental and MLL1-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells expressing SAP30 or empty vector (Figure 10E). RT-qPCR assay showed that ectopic expression of SAP30 significantly increased the transcription of PDGFD, CLDN1, RDX, and ADM2, which was abolished by MLL1 KO1 in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 10F). To determine whether SAP30/SIN3A/3B complex recruits MLL1 to coactivate gene transcription, we performed ChIP-qPCR using anti-MLL1 antibody or IgG and found that MLL1 was highly enriched at PDGFD, CLDN1, RDX, and ADM2 in MDA-MB-231 cells, which was significantly inhibited by SAP30 KO1 or SIN3A/3B DKO (Figure 10, G and H). Although MLL1 bound the SAP30/SIN3A/3B-corepressed genes ARTN, IPO13, and HSPA6, SAP30 KO1 or SIN3A/3B DKO had no effect on MLL1 binding these genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, O and P). These results indicate that the SAP30/SIN3A/3B complex specifically recruits MLL1 to its coactivated genes. Consistently, SAP30 KO1 reduced H3K4me3 enrichment at SAP30/SIN3A/3B/MLL1-coactivated genes but not SAP30/SIN3A/3B-corepressed genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (Figure 10, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 6, Q–T). Taken together, these results indicate that MLL1 interacts with SAP30/SIN3A and acts as a downstream executor to control the transcription of SAP30/SIN3-coactivated genes in breast cancer cells by increasing H3K4me3 levels.

Figure 10 MLL1 is required for SAP30 coactivator function in breast cancer cells. (A) Volcano plot of MLL1 target genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (B) Venn diagram of overlapped activated genes by SAP30, SIN3A/3B, and MLL1 in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (C) Gene ontology analysis of SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-, and MLL1-coactivated genes in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). (D) RT-qPCR analysis of indicated mRNAs in parental and MLL1-KO MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (E and F) Immunoblot (E) and RT-qPCR (F) of indicated proteins or mRNAs in parental and MLL1-KO1 MDA-MB-231 cells overexpressing EV or SAP30 (n = 3). (G and H) ChIP-qPCR assay showing relative MLL1 occupancy on representative SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-coactivated genes in parental, SAP30-KO1 (G), and SIN3A/3B-DKO (H) MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 3). (I and J) Metaplot and heatmap of ChIP-Seq assay showing H3K4me3 occupancy on SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-, MLL1-coactivated genes (I) and SAP30-, SIN3A/3B-corepressed genes (J) in MDA-MB-231 cells (n = 2). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (D); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (F–H).

MLL1 is required for SAP30-mediated breast tumor growth and metastasis. Next, we investigated whether MLL1 promotes breast cancer progression. Both MLL1 KO1 and KO2 significantly attenuated MDA-MB-231 tumor growth and distant metastasis to the lungs and liver in the orthotopic xenograft mouse models (Figure 11, A–D). More robust inhibition of tumor growth and lung metastasis was observed in mice implanted with MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 SUM159 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Boyden chamber assay showed that MLL1 KO1 or KO2 significantly inhibited migration and invasion of MDA-MB-231 and SUM159 cells in vitro (Figure 11E and Supplemental Figure 7D). We further found profound inhibition of angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis by MLL1 KO1 or KO2 in vitro and in tumors (Figure 11, F and G). These results indicate that MLL1 phenocopies SAP30 to promote breast tumor angiogenesis, growth, and distant metastasis in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 11 MLL1 promotes TNBC progression in mice. (A) Growth of parental and MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors in mice (n = 4). After harvesting, tumors were imaged (inset) and weighed (right). (B–D) Lung and liver metastasis in mice bearing parental and MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors by H&E staining (B) and qPCR assay (C and D). n = 4. (E) Migration and invasion of parental and MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 cells (top) and their quantification (bottom). n = 3. (F) Immunohistochemical staining (top) and quantification (bottom) of endomucin and podoplanin in parental and MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 tumors. n = 4. (G) In vitro angiogenesis of HUVECs incubated with conditional media from parental and MLL1-KO1 or -KO2 MDA-MB-231 cells (left). Total tube length is quantified (right). n = 3. Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (A, right, and C–G); 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (A, left). Scale bars: 100 μm (B and G), 50 μm (E and F).

Lastly, we investigated whether MLL1 is required for SAP30-mediated breast cancer progression. SAP30 overexpression significantly increased growth of parental MDA-MB-231 tumors but not MLL1 KO1 tumors in mice, even after an extended breeding of MLL1-KO1 tumor–bearing mice for an additional 2 weeks (Figure 12A and Supplemental Figure 7E). MLL1 KO1 also abolished SAP30-induced lung metastasis, tumor angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis, and in vitro cell migration and invasion (Figure 12, B–E). Collectively, MLL1 loss-of-function effects on SAP30-mediated breast tumor growth and metastasis were supported by the in vitro and in vivo results from MLL1 binding–resistant SAP30 F186E/F200E mutant (Figure 5, A–H), and thus these combined results indicate that SAP30-mediated breast cancer progression is MLL1 dependent.