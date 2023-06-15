Basement membrane proteins in extracellular matrix characterize NF1 neurofibroma development and response to MEK inhibitor

Defining the ECM profile during pNF development. As ECM accumulation is a hallmark feature of neurofibroma, we set out to define the components of the ECM and to understand their role in neurofibroma biology. To do this, we first isolated spinal cords and extracted dorsal root ganglia (DRGs) (Figure 1A), where pNFs develop in GEMMs, from Hoxb7-Cre Nf1fl/fl and Hoxb7-Cre Nf1fl/– mice (H7;Nf1mut) (n = 4); by 12 months of age, pNFs have typically already formed in these mutant mice as reported in previous studies (10). DRGs from age-matched wild-type (WT) mice (n = 3) were used as control. Protein was extracted from DRGs, and ECM protein was enriched using a CNMCS Compartmental Protein Extraction Kit and then subjected to mass spectrometry. Mass spectrometry results showed that 1,094 of 1,588 targets were increased and 91 targets were significantly upregulated in pNF samples (Figure 1B). We then input these 91 targets into the Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID; https://david.ncifcrf.gov/tools.jsp) for Gene Ontology (GO) analysis. The GO cellular component analysis showed that multiple ECM-relevant categories were highlighted, including ECM, BM, extracellular region, protein complex involved in cell-matrix adhesion, and dystrophin-associated glycoprotein complex (Figure 1C). Conversely, 494 targets were decreased and 48 targets were significantly reduced in pNF samples. The GO cellular component analysis of these 48 targets showed that myelin sheath and neurofilament were decreased in pNF samples (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168227DS1), suggesting the underrepresentation of normal myelinating Schwann cells and neurons in pNF DRGs. Additionally, the GO molecular function analysis of the 91 upregulated targets in pNF samples highlighted multiple ECM-related categories, such as ECM structural constituent, integrin binding, and ECM structural constituent conferring tensile strength (Figure 1D). The GO biological pathway analysis showed upregulation of ECM-related pathways in the pNF group, including ECM organization, cell adhesion, positive regulation of integrin-mediated signaling pathways, positive regulation of cell adhesion, cell-matrix adhesion, and substrate adhesion-dependent cell spreading (Figure 1E). These results are consistent with pNF biological features and, collectively, validate our analytical pipeline. As collagen enrichment is one of the key pathological features in pNF diagnosis, we analyzed the collagen profile in our data sets. After normalization to total protein abundance, the collagen isoforms exhibited varied expression levels in pNF compared with WT, with Col18a1 as the only significantly upregulated isoform (Figure 1F). We also analyzed ECM regulators based on the mouse matrisome database, MatrisomeDB (20), and found that multiple ECM regulators were significantly upregulated in pNF, including ITIH1, ITIH5, SERPINH1, F13A1, and TGM2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Altogether, these results demonstrate the enrichment of ECM in pNF.

Figure 1 Plexiform neurofibroma development is characterized by ECM enrichment. (A) Representative images showing spinal cords extracted from wild-type (WT) mice (n = 3) and H7;Nf1mut mice, which develop plexiform neurofibroma (pNF) (n = 4). The pNF spinal cord shows enlarged dorsal root ganglia (DRGs), indicating pNF formation. (B) Volcano plot of the mass spectrometry data set showing P values against fold changes (fc). The red line indicates P value equal to 0.05, and targets above the red line are significantly changed. (C–E) Gene Ontology (GO) analysis showing the top 10 significantly upregulated categories in cellular component (C), molecular function (D), and biological pathway (E) in pNF compared with WT. The left y axis indicates the level of significance of each category. FDR, false discovery rate. The right y axis indicates the number of targets included in each category. (F) Mass spectrometry data analysis for the indicated collagen isoforms based on the abundance ratios. Data are presented as means ± SEM. Comparisons among groups were performed by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

MEK inhibitor decreases ECM deposition in pNF. As MEK inhibition has been approved by the FDA as a treatment strategy for inoperable pNF, we next examined how the ECM in pNF changes in response to MEK inhibitor (MEKi) treatment. DRGs were isolated from H7;Nf1mut mice at 6–8 months of age and split into 2 groups for ex vivo culture: one group was treated with the MEKi PD0325901 and the other with vehicle (n = 3). Protein was extracted from DRGs after 3 days, and treatment efficacy was verified by Western blot for phospho-ERK levels, which were greatly reduced with MEKi treatment (Figure 2A). ECM protein was enriched with the CNMCS Compartmental Protein Extraction Kit, followed by mass spectrometry. The same analysis principles as in Figure 1 were applied, and 1,291 targets were selected with a threshold of 10 peptide-spectrum matches. The average fold changes in the 3 pairwise comparisons were calculated, and 729 of 1,291 targets were decreased in the MEKi-treated group compared with vehicle (Figure 2B). One hundred ninety targets were consistently decreased in all 3 MEKi-treated samples. We then input these 190 targets into DAVID for GO analysis. The GO cellular component analysis emphasized BM, ECM, extracellular region, and extracellular space (Figure 2C). Consistently, the GO molecular function analysis highlighted ECM structural constituent, integrin binding, and ECM structural constituent conferring tensile strength (Figure 2D). In addition, the GO biological pathway analysis highlighted cell adhesion and ECM organization (Figure 2E). Thus, the GO analysis confirmed reduced ECM deposition following MEKi treatment. Furthermore, we also examined the expression profile of multiple collagens after MEKi treatment and found that several collagen isoforms were significantly decreased by MEKi treatment, including COL6A2, COL28A1, COL15A1, COL14A1, and COL18A1 (Figure 2F). On the contrary, neuron- and myelination-related targets were found to be increased after MEKi treatment (Supplemental Figure 2A), consistent with the reduction of neoplastic Schwann cells by MEKi treatment and corresponding upregulation of neuron and myelination targets, further validating our data analysis pipeline. We also analyzed ECM regulators and found that ITIH2 was significantly decreased by MEKi treatment (Supplemental Figure 2B). In summary, we found that MEKi treatment reduced ECM deposition in pNF, which likely contributes to its therapeutic efficacy.

Figure 2 MEK inhibitor treatment of pNF decreases ECM deposition. (A) Western blots of DRGs extracted from H7;Nf1mut mice, cultured ex vivo, and treated with vehicle (Veh) (n = 3) or MEK inhibitor (MEKi) (n = 3) for 3 days. (B) Volcano plot of the mass spectrometry data set showing P values against fold changes (fc). The red line indicates P value equal to 0.05, and targets above the red line are significantly changed. (C–E) GO analysis showing the top 10 significantly downregulated categories in cellular component (C), molecular function (D), and biological pathway (E) in the MEKi-treated groups compared with vehicle-treated. The left y axis indicates the level of significance of each category. FDR, false discovery rate. The right y axis indicates the number of targets included in each category. (F) Mass spectrometry data analysis of the indicated collagen isoforms based on the abundance ratios. Data are presented as the ratios of MEKi compared with vehicles. Data are shown as means ± SEM. Comparisons among groups were performed by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

ECM dynamics reveal TGF-β1 regulation of ECM deposition in pNF. Our 2 mass spectrometry data sets demonstrate a correlation between ECM deposition and pNF growth and treatment response: ECM deposition is increased in pNF compared with WT tissue and is decreased upon MEKi treatment. To investigate the mechanism underlying this correlation, we input the 91 targets increased in pNF compared with WT and the 190 targets decreased with MEKi treatment into the Enrichr website (https://maayanlab.cloud/Enrichr/), respectively, and searched for enrichment of biological pathways. With the BioPlanet 2019 database, the biological pathway of “TGF-beta regulation of extracellular matrix” was identified for both data sets. In the 91 targets increased in pNF, the target profile reflecting “TGF-beta regulation of extracellular matrix” includes SRPX, POSTN, VCAN, LUM, OGN, FN1, LAMC1, AEBP1, and TGFBI (Figure 3A). In the 190 targets decreased following MEKi treatment, the target profile reflecting the same pathway included POSTN, COL15A1, GOT1, TNC, FN1, AKR1B1, AEBP1, LAMC1, FBLN5, ADH5, MFAP5, ACLY, TF, EFEMP1, PKM, OGN, TGFBI, CKB, and FBN1 (Figure 3B). We next verified the expression of TGF-β1 with immunohistochemistry in pNF samples. The expression level of TGF-β1 in the pNF DRGs was more abundant in comparison with the adjacent normal DRGs (Figure 3C). We also confirmed the upregulation of TGF-β1 in the E13.5 DRG neurosphere cell transplantation model, showing that the expression level of TGF-β1 was higher in the pNF region compared with the normal sciatic nerve region (Supplemental Figure 3). These immunohistochemistry data are consistent with previous publications regarding hyperactivation of TGF-β1 in neurofibroma both in vitro and in vivo (21–24).

Figure 3 ECM dynamics reveal TGF-β1 regulation of ECM deposition in pNF. (A) Heatmap showing enrichment of TGF-β–related targets in pNF compared with WT by mass spectrometry quantification. Expression levels were z score–normalized by row. These targets are predicted to be involved in the biological pathway of TGF-β regulation of ECM based on the BioPlanet 2019 database. (B) Heatmap visualization of mass spectrometry quantification showing the TGF-β–related targets decreased in MEKi-treated compared with vehicle-treated DRGs from H7;Nf1mut mice. Expression levels were z score–normalized by row. These targets are predicted to be involved in the biological pathway of TGF-β regulation of ECM based on the BioPlanet 2019 database. (C) Representative immunohistochemistry images showing expression of TGF-β1 in pNF (T) and normal (N) DRGs on the same tissue section. Scale bars: 500 μm in ×4 image; 200 μm in ×10 images; 100 μm in ×20 images. n = 3 pairs of mice. (D) Representative images showing spinal cords extracted from H7;Nf1mut mice implanted with PBS- or TGF-β1–releasing capsules. The spinal cord from TGF-β1–treated mice shows enlarged DRGs, indicating pNF formation. DRG volumes were measured and were significantly larger in mice harboring TGF-β1–releasing capsules. n = 3 pairs of mice with 19–24 DRGs quantified for each mouse. (E) Representative images showing H&E staining and S100β and SOX10 immunohistochemistry of DRG sections from TGF-β1–treated mice. n = 3 pairs of mice. (F) Representative images showing immunohistochemistry for phospho-ERK (p-ERK) expression in DRGs from PBS- and TGF-β1–treated groups. Ratios of p-ERK+ cells were quantified. n = 3 pairs of mice with 4–6 images quantified for each mouse. (G) Representative images showing immunohistochemistry of TGF-β1, FN1, LAMB1, and NID1 in DRGs from the TGF-β1 group. n = 3 pairs of mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are shown as means ± SEM. Comparisons among groups were performed by nested t test. *P < 0.05.

We next wanted to determine whether TGF-β1 hyperactivation actually contributes to pNF pathogenesis in our mouse models. Previous studies demonstrated that TGF-β1 induces NF1 patient–derived fibroblasts to form neurofibroma-like phenotypes in vitro, including excessive collagen deposition (21). However, such evidence from in vivo experiments is lacking. Thus, we implanted TGF-β1–releasing capsules into H7;Nf1mut mice at 4–6 months of age, when they have just begun to develop neurofibroma. After 1 month, we isolated spinal cords and characterized pNF progression. We found that the mice implanted with TGF-β1 capsules had significantly larger DRGs than the control H7;Nf1mut mice implanted with PBS capsules (Figure 3D). Furthermore, the acceleration of pNF progression by TGF-β1 treatment was confirmed by H&E staining and immunohistochemistry, which revealed hypercellularity and disorganized structure, as well as expression of Schwann cell markers S100β and SOX10, respectively (Figure 3E). Moreover, the expression level of phospho-ERK was significantly increased by TGF-β1 treatment (Figure 3F), suggesting that TGF-β1 may be an upstream regulator of the RAS/MAPK pathway. In addition, TGF-β1 and several ECM components, including FN1, LAMB1, and NID1, were abundantly expressed in the DRGs with TGF-β1 capsule implantation (Figure 3G). These data suggest that TGF-β1 upregulation promotes pNF progression in vivo.

Schwann cells express BM proteins that contribute to ECM deposition in pNF. To understand the underlying mechanism by which TGF-β1 hyperactivation contributes to pNF pathogenesis, we investigated whether and how different types of cells in pNF respond to hyperactivation of TGF-β1. We revisited our mass spectrometry results with the GO cellular component analysis (Figure 1C and Figure 2C) and found that those targets reflecting ECM dynamics during pNF and treatment response highlight a profile of a specific ECM structure: BM. Several BM proteins were observed to be enriched in pNF, including LAMB1, LAMC1, LAMB2, LAMA2, NID1, HSPG2, AGRN, TGFBI, ITGB1, ENTPD2, MATN2, FN1, and COL18A1 (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Schwann cells express BM proteins that contribute to ECM deposition in pNF. (A) Heatmap of mass spectrometry quantification showing BM targets enriched in pNF compared with WT DRGs. The expression levels were z score–normalized by row. These BM targets were identified in the GO cellular component analysis shown in Figure 1C. (B) Violin plots showing the expression levels of indicated targets. NMSC, non-myelinating Schwann cells; MSC, myelinating Schwann cells; MDSC, myeloid-derived suppressor cells. (C) Representative images showing the coimmunofluorescence of LAMB1 and SOX10 in mouse pNF tissue. Scale bar: 100 μm.

To characterize the cellular sources of these BM proteins, as well as gain insights into the regulation of ECM deposition by TGF-β1 in pNF, we performed scRNA-Seq experiments with mouse pNF tissues. Cells were isolated from H7;Nf1mut mouse DRGs, and then subjected to scRNA-Seq using 10x Genomics technology. By comparison of the marker lists recently characterized in Dhh-Cre Nf1fl/fl pNF mouse models (25), 14 major cell type clusters were identified, including Schwann cells, fibroblasts, immune cells, and neurons (Supplemental Figure 4A). We first analyzed the cellular expression of BM components. It was not surprising to observe that Cd34+ fibroblasts produce multiple BM proteins in pNF. However, Plp1+ Schwann cells also contribute to deposition of a number of BM proteins, including Lamb1, Nid1, Matn2, Hspg2, Lamc1, Lama2, and Col18a1, but not Fn1 and Tgfbi, both of which were predominantly expressed by Cd34+ fibroblasts and Ptprc+ immune cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). We confirmed our scRNA-Seq data with coimmunofluorescence in mouse pNF tissue and found that LAMB1 was indeed colocalized with SOX10+ Schwann cells (Figure 4C) while FN1 was less colocalized (Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, we also compared BM protein expression in Schwann cells and fibroblasts. Although fibroblasts have an overall higher capacity for BM protein deposition, Schwann cells deposit specific BM proteins at comparable levels, such as Lamb1, Matn2, Col18a1, and Hspg2 (Supplemental Figure 4B). We also verified BM protein expression in primary Schwann cells and fibroblasts isolated from mouse pNF DRGs. Cells were collected at early passages (passage 0–2) to minimize the effects of cell culture. Both types of cells express LAMB1 and NID1, with higher expression in fibroblasts, consistent with our scRNA-Seq analysis (Supplemental Figure 4D). Additionally, we examined the expression of ECM regulators identified in our mass spectrometry data sets and found that Schwann cells express multiple peptidases, proteases, protease inhibitors, and other regulators (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting an active role for Schwann cells in ECM remodeling. Notably, several ECM regulators, such as Itih5, were predominantly expressed by Schwann cells, which warrants further investigation. In summary, these data demonstrate that Schwann cells contribute to ECM remodeling in pNF.

Macrophages and T cells secrete TGF-β1 in pNF. Using the scRNA-Seq data set, we also analyzed TGF-β1 ligand and receptor expression. TGF-β1 initiates signaling in the pathway by binding to the TGF-β1 receptor complex composed of type I (TGFBR1) and type II (TGFBR2) subunits. We found that Tgfb1 is predominantly expressed by immune cells, including macrophages and T cells (Figure 5A). To verify, we performed coimmunofluorescence experiments and found that TGF-β1 was indeed colocalized with macrophage marker IBA1 in pNF tissues (Figure 5B). We also found that the number of macrophages was much higher in pNF compared with normal DRG tissue (Figure 5C), consistent with a previous report showing that the number of macrophages correlates with neurofibroma progressive disease severity, from normal phenotype to neurofibroma to malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (14). Interestingly, a large fraction of IBA1+ macrophages in pNF express a much higher level of TGF-β1 than IBA1+ macrophages in normal DRG tissues (Figure 5, B and D). In addition, we found that TGF-β1 was colocalized with T cell marker CD3 in pNF tissues (Figure 5E). CD3+ T cells were barely detectable in normal DRG tissues but were induced in pNF tissues (Figure 5E), consistent with a previous publication showing that T cells are necessary for neurofibroma formation (26). In addition, Schwann cells express the TGF-β1 receptors Tgfbr1 and Tgfbr2 (Figure 5A), suggesting that Schwann cells may respond to TGF-β1 by depositing ECM components in pNF. Altogether, these data collectively suggest a previously unappreciated role for macrophages and T cells in pNF tumorigenesis.

Figure 5 Macrophages and T cells secrete TGF-β1 in pNF. (A) Violin plots showing the expression levels of TGF-β1 ligand and receptors in different cell populations. NMSC, non-myelinating Schwann cells; MSC, myelinating Schwann cells; MDSC, myeloid-derived suppressor cells. (B) Immunofluorescence images showing coimmunofluorescence of TGF-β1 and IBA1 in mouse pNF tissue and adjacent normal DRG tissue. Insets show higher magnification. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Graphical analysis of B showing the number of IBA1+ cells per field in mouse pNF tissue and adjacent normal DRG tissue. n = 6. (D) Graphical analysis of B showing the ratios of TGF-β1+ cells in IBA1+ cells in mouse pNF tissue and adjacent normal DRG tissue. n = 6. (E) Immunofluorescence images showing coimmunofluorescence of TGF-β1 and CD3 in mouse pNF tissue and adjacent normal DRG tissue. Insets show higher magnification. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are shown as means ± SEM. Comparisons among groups were performed by Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001.

Expression levels of BM proteins change with pNF growth and treatment. To further characterize BM proteins in pNF, we examined their abundance levels based on our mass spectrometry results. The 91 targets identified to be significantly enriched in pNF were ranked based on their abundance ratios, which were calculated as the percentages of target protein abundances in the total protein abundances. Interestingly, the top 7 upregulated ECM proteins in pNF were all BM proteins: LAMA2, HSPG2, LAMC1, LAMB2, TGFBI, NID1, and LAMB1 (Table 1). Given that these BM proteins can be deposited by Schwann cells, these results are consistent with the increase of Schwann cell number in pNF. We verified the enrichment of LAMB1 and NID1 with immunohistochemistry, which showed a dramatic accumulation in pNF DRGs compared with adjacent normal DRGs (Figure 6A). We also examined the expression of LAMB1 and NID1 in human pNF tumor samples and found that both were abundantly deposited in human pNF samples compared with normal sciatic nerve (Figure 6, B and C). These results collectively verified the enrichment of BM proteins in pNF. Notably, both LAMB1 and NID1 were also enriched in mouse and human cNF compared with normal skin tissues (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 Expression levels of BM proteins change with pNF growth and treatment. (A) Representative immunohistochemistry images showing LAMB1 and NID1 expression in pNF (T) and normal (N) DRGs on the same tissue section. Scale bars: 500 μm in ×4 image; 200 μm in ×10 images; 100 μm in ×20 images. (B and C) Representative immunohistochemistry images showing LAMB1 (B) and NID1 (C) expression in human pNF tissue and normal sciatic nerve tissue. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Heatmap showing the BM targets identified in mass spectrometry quantification of vehicle- and MEKi-treated DRGs. The expression levels were z score–normalized by row. These BM targets were identified in the GO cellular component analysis shown in Figure 2C. (E) Representative Western blots showing expression levels of the indicated proteins in DRGs treated with vehicle or MEKi ex vivo. n = 3.

Table 1 Top 10 most abundant pNF-enriched ECM proteins

On the other hand, the BM category was also highlighted in the GO cellular component analysis of the 190 significantly decreased targets following MEKi treatment (Figure 2C). There were 19 BM proteins that were reduced by MEKi treatment: LAMB1, LAMA2, LAMA5, LAMC1, NID1, TGFBI, HSPG2, FN1, AGRN, COL18A1, COL5A1, COL15A1, COL28A1, EFEMP1, FBN1, TNC, TRF, THBS4, and VWA1 (Figure 6D). By Western blot analysis, we confirmed the reduced expression of LAMB1 and NID1 following MEKi treatment in the ex vivo DRG cultures from H7;Nf1mut mice (Figure 6E). Combined with the upregulation of BM proteins in pNF development, these results suggest that changes in BM protein levels correlate with pNF growth and treatment response. Thus, determining BM protein levels in pNF could have potential for diagnosis and treatment response monitoring.

The MAPK pathway mediates TGF-β1–induced BM protein expression in Schwann cells. To begin to understand the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying Schwann cell deposition of BM proteins in pNF, we searched the Sciatic Nerve Atlas database (https://snat.ethz.ch/index.html) for the expression pattern of LAMB1 and NID1 during mouse sciatic nerve development. Based on bulk RNA-Seq with tissues collected on a time scale of sciatic nerve development, both LAMB1 and NID1 are abundantly expressed at E17.5 when immature Schwann cells (iSCs) form and dominate during Schwann cell differentiation (Figure 7A). Moreover, the scRNA-Seq from P1 sciatic nerve demonstrates that both LAMB1 and NID1 are abundantly expressed by iSCs and promyelinating Schwann cells (Figure 7B). These data correlate with a large body of evidence that the cells of origin of pNF reside in the earlier stages of Schwann cell lineage (4).

Figure 7 The MAPK pathway mediates TGF-β1–induced BM protein expression in Schwann cells. (A) Bulk RNA-Seq results showing the mRNA levels of Lamb1 and Nid1 on a time scale of sciatic nerve development (generated from the Sciatic Nerve Atlas; https://snat.ethz.ch). RPKM, reads per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads. (B) T-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plots showing Lamb1 and Nid1 expression in sciatic nerve cells collected from mice at P1 (generated from the Sciatic Nerve Atlas). EC, endothelial cells; EnC, endoneurial cells; EpC, epineurial cells; FbRel, fibroblast-related cells; IC, immune cells; iSC, immature Schwann cells; Per/VSMC, pericyte and vascular smooth muscle cells; pmSC, promyelinating Schwann cells; PnC, perineurial cells; prol. Fb, proliferating fibroblast-like cells; prol. SC, proliferating Schwann cells. (C) Quantitative PCR analysis showing the mRNA levels of the indicated BM and non-BM ECM proteins in hTERT ipn02.3 2λ cells after NF1 knockdown (n = 8). (D) Representative Western blots showing the expression levels of the indicated proteins in hTERT ipn02.3 2λ cells after NF1 knockdown. n = 3. (E) Representative Western blots showing the expression levels of the indicated proteins in Nf1fl/fl E13.5 DRG neurosphere cells following transduction with adenovirus-Cre and/or treatment with TGF-β1. n = 3. (F) Representative Western blots showing the expression levels of the indicated proteins in hTERT ipNF05.5 cells after treatment with TGF-β1 alone or TGF-β1 plus MEKi. n = 3. Data are shown as means ± SEM. Comparisons among groups were performed by Dunnett’s test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

In addition to the cellular association with pNF tumorigenesis, we asked whether these BM proteins are molecularly associated with pNF pathogenesis by examining their expression levels in the human Schwann cell line hTERT ipn02.3 2λ after siRNA-mediated NF1 knockdown. The mRNA levels of selective BM components, including COL6A1, LAMB1, and NID1, were upregulated in cells with NF1 knockdown (Figure 7C). We confirmed the upregulation of LAMB1 and NID1 by Western blots (Figure 7D). We also verified the regulation of LAMB1 and NID1 in Nf1fl/fl E13.5 DRG neurosphere cells: upon adenovirus-Cre–mediated Nf1 loss (Supplemental Figure 7), the expression levels of LAMB1 and NID1 were increased. Importantly, this upregulation was further increased by TGF-β1 treatment (Figure 7E). We also confirmed the upregulation of LAMB1 and NID1 by TGF-β1 in the human pNF cell line hTERT ipNF05.5 (Figure 7F). Notably, the expression level of phospho-ERK was increased by TGF-β1 treatment in hTERT ipNF05.5 cells (Figure 7F), consistent with the upregulation of phospho-ERK observed in TGF-β1 capsule–implanted mice (Figure 3F), suggesting activation of the MAPK signaling pathway by TGF-β1 in pNF. Furthermore, the induction of LAMB1 and NID1 by TGF-β1 was attenuated by MEKi treatment (Figure 7F), indicating that the MAPK pathway mediates TGF-β1–induced LAMB1 and NID1 expression. Altogether, these data support the existence of a regulatory pathway in pNF whereby NF1 loss (an intrinsic factor) and TGF-β1 signaling (an extrinsic factor) cause increased deposition of BM proteins.