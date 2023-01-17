Accelerated resolution of inflammation underlies sex differences in inflammatory responses in humans

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI168068
BACKGROUND. Cardiovascular disease occurs at lower incidence in premenopausal females compared with age-matched males. This variation may be linked to sex differences in inflammation. We prospectively investigated whether inflammation and components of the inflammatory response are altered in females compared with males. METHODS. We performed 2 clinical studies in healthy volunteers. In 12 men and 12 women, we assessed systemic inflammatory markers and vascular function using brachial artery flow-mediated dilation (FMD). In a further 8 volunteers of each sex, we assessed FMD response to glyceryl trinitrate (GTN) at baseline and at 8 hours and 32 hours after typhoid vaccine. In a separate study in 16 men and 16 women, we measured inflammatory exudate mediators and cellular recruitment in cantharidin-induced skin blisters at 24 and 72 hours. RESULTS. Typhoid vaccine induced mild systemic inflammation at 8 hours, reflected by increased white cell count in both sexes. Although neutrophil numbers at baseline and 8 hours were greater in females, the neutrophils were less activated. Systemic inflammation caused a decrease in FMD in males, but an increase in females, at 8 hours. In contrast, GTN response was not altered in either sex after vaccine. At 24 hours, cantharidin formed blisters of similar volume in both sexes; however, at 72 hours, blisters had only resolved in females. Monocyte and leukocyte counts were reduced, and the activation state of all major leukocytes was lower, in blisters of females. This was associated with enhanced levels of the resolving lipids, particularly D-resolvin. CONCLUSIONS. Our findings suggest that female sex protects against systemic inflammation-induced endothelial dysfunction. This effect is likely due to accelerated resolution of inflammation compared with males, specifically via neutrophils, mediated by an elevation of the D-resolvin pathway. TRIAL REGISTRATION. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01582321 and NRES: City Road and Hampstead Ethics Committee: 11/LO/2038. FUNDING. The authors were funded by multiple sources, including the National Institute for Health Research, the British Heart Foundation, and the European Research Council.
Krishnaraj S. Rathod, Vikas Kapil, Shanti Velmurugan, Rayomand S. Khambata, Umme Siddique, Saima Khan, Sven Van Eijl, Lorna C. Gee, Jascharanpreet Bansal, Kavi Pitrola, Christopher Shaw, Fulvio D’Acquisto, Romain A. Colas, Federica Marelli-Berg, Jesmond Dalli, Amrita Ahluwalia
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):169–182. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI89429
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(2):e168068. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168068
The authors recently became aware that representative illustrations presented in Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A might be mistaken for original data. As these schematics were used strictly for demonstrative purposes, they have been removed from the figure for clarity. Tabular representations of the experimental findings are provided in Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Table 6.
Female blister exudates display a pro-resolving mediator profile. Lipid mediators from exudates were extracted using C18 solid-phase extraction and profiled using LC-MS/MS–based lipid mediator profiling. (A) MS/MS spectra employed for identification of lipid mediators. (B) Partial least squares discriminant analysis of exudate lipid mediator profiles: left panel, 2D score plot; right panel, corresponding 2D loading plot. (C–E) Cumulative levels for the lipid mediator from the (C) docosahexaenoic acid, (D) eicosapentaenoic acid, and (E) arachidonic acid SPMs, arachidonic acid–derived LTB4, and ratio of SPM to LTB4. Results shown are mean ± SEM of n = 11 females and n = 13 males for B–E. Statistical significance determined using Student’s 2-tailed unpaired t test; *P < 0.05 for C–E.
The updated Figure 6A and the legend for Figure 6 appear below. The supplemental document has been updated online.