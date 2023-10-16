Angiopoietin-2 blockade suppresses growth of liver metastases from pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors by promoting T cell recruitment

Endothelial ANGPT2 increases with liver metastasis in patients with PanNETs and PanNET mice. To identify potential vascular regulators involved in PanNET metastases, we conducted an RNA-Seq analysis focusing on angiogenesis-related genes, using an established RNA-Seq data set of 30 human PanNET liver metastases (36) and 119 healthy livers obtained from the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) biobank. Our comparative transcriptomics identified ANGPT2 as a differentially expressed gene in human PanNET liver metastases, with a 10.5-fold increase compared with healthy liver samples (Figure 1, A and B). Additionally, we observed an elevated level of ANGPT2 in human PanNET primary tumor samples as compared with healthy pancreatic samples in the RNA-Seq data set. Differential expression of some angiogenic factors, such as PDGFA, was also noted when comparing human primary PanNETs to liver metastases (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167994DS1). Furthermore, patients with higher concentrations of circulating ANGPT2 in plasma (cutoff, 0.66 ng/mL, average ANGPT2 concentration) showed poor survival compared with patients with PanNETs with lower levels of ANGPT2 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In line with the transcriptomic analyses, ANGPT2 immunoreactivity was stronger in the vessels of liver metastases from patients with PanNETs than in those of adjacent normal liver (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Increased ANGPT2 expression in PanNET liver metastases. (A and B) Volcano plot (A) and heatmap (B) from RNA-Seq transcriptome analyses of differentially expressed angiogenesis-related genes in liver metastases of patients with PanNETs (n = 30) and normal human liver tissues (n = 119), with ANGPT2 noted in red. (A) The horizontal dotted line in the volcano plot represents a FDR of 1%; the vertical lines represent the threshold (±2-fold) of the log 2 fold change. (B) The heatmap shows normalized RNA-Seq data for angiogenesis-related genes (rows) from 149 samples (columns). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of patients with PanNETs with low (n = 9) or high (n = 11) concentrations of plasma ANGPT2 (cutoff, 0.66 ng/mL). (D and E) Increased ANGPT2 immunoreactivity in liver metastases of patients with PanNETs (n = 11) compared with that in normal livers (n = 5) (scale bar: 50 μm) (D) and quantification of ANGPT2+ vessels (unpaired t test) (E). (F–H) Whole-liver-lobe cross-sections showing the metastatic tumor progression of RT2;AB6F1 mice (scale bar: 1 mm) (F). Mice at 15, 18, and 20 weeks of age were stratified by percentage area of metastasis (low, <1%; medium, 1%–10%; high, >10%). Quantification of ANGPT2+ vessels (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test) (G) and representative images showing increased ANGPT2 during metastatic growth (scale bar: 50 μm) (H). (I) Analysis of plasma ANGPT2 concentrations by ELISA (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (J and K) Greater vascular leakage marked by extravasated fibrin in metastatic colonies of the liver with high ANGPT2 compared with colonies with little or no ANGPT2 staining in RT2;AB6F1 mice at 20 weeks of age (scale bar: 50 μm) (J) and its quantification (unpaired t test) (K). The cutoff value for high and low ANGPT2 was 13.8, the average ANGPT2 expression (ANGPT2/CD31, %). For E, G, I, and K, each data point represents an individual human or mouse. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

C57BL/6 RIP-Tag2 B6 (RT2;B6) mice have a low frequency of liver metastasis and high mortality after 12 weeks due to hypoglycemia from insulin-producing PanNETs. To address the limitations observed in RT2;B6 mice, we created RT2;AB6F1 mouse hybrids, bred from female animals with an A/J genetic background and RT2;B6 male animals, based on previous studies (37, 38). We confirmed that RT2;AB6F1 hybrids had extensive liver metastases but longer survival due to less severe hypoglycemia (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Using the RT2;AB6F1 mouse model to recapitulate the poorly functional, highly metastatic clinical PanNETs, we classified mice aged 15–20 weeks into 3 groups based on the metastatic burden (percentage SV40+ area) in the liver: low (<1%), medium (1%–10%), or high (>10%) fractional area of liver (Figure 1F). Examination of ANGPT2 immunoreactivity in blood vessels of normal liver and PanNET metastases revealed little or no immunoreactivity in normal sinusoids but clear immunostaining in metastases that increased with metastatic growth (Figure 1, G and H), which was also consistent with increased ANGPT2 levels in plasma (Figure 1I). We also observed a progressive increase in the expression of other angiogenic genes — VEGFA, HIF1A, PDGFA, and FGF1 — accompanying metastatic growth. However, there were no notable changes in the expression of other genes related to the angiopoietin-TIE pathway — ANGPT1, TIE1, and TIE2 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Higher ANGPT2 expression in liver metastases was accompanied by greater vascular leakage, as evidenced by perivascular fibrin staining (Figure 1, J and K). Taken together, these data show a strong association of endothelial ANGPT2 with PanNET metastatic burden in the liver.

ANGPT2 inhibition suppresses liver metastasis and prolongs survival in PanNETs. To investigate the antimetastatic effects of ANGPT2 blockade, we conducted a series of experiments targeting ANGPT2 in metastatic PanNET mouse models. For pharmacologic ANGPT2 inhibition, we used an anti-ANGPT2 antibody (REGN910) to treat RT2;AB6F1 mice from 15 to 18 weeks of age (early-stage metastasis) and from 18 to 20 weeks of age (late-stage metastasis) (Figure 2A). Remarkably, inhibition of ANGPT2 delayed growth of liver metastases at treatment onset in both the early- and late-stage groups (Figure 2, B–D). Apoptotic tumor cells, marked by cleaved caspase-3, were greater in metastases of mice treated with anti-ANGPT2 than in IgG-treated controls (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). ANGPT2 blockade also reduced the burden of primary PanNETs in RT2;AB6F1 mice when the treatment started at 18 weeks of age but not at 15 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). This age-dependent difference in the efficacy of ANGPT2 blockade in primary tumors may be attributed to temporal changes in the expression of ANGPT2. Specifically, 15-week primary tumors showed significantly lower ANGPT2 immunoreactivity compared with 18-week primary tumors (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Furthermore, prolonged treatment of RT2;AB6F1 mice with the anti-ANGPT2 antibody from 15 to 23 weeks of age significantly improved survival (Figure 2G). To exclude possible complications associated with primary tumors, we tested the effects of ANGPT2 inhibition in wild-type AJ mice following tail vein injection of AJ-5257-1 cells, which demonstrated a preferential metastasis to the liver compared with the lungs (38). Consistent with the results in RT2;AB6F1 mice, treatment with anti-ANGPT2 antibody reduced the growth of liver metastases in mice injected with AJ-5257-1 cells (Figure 2, H and I). Micro-CT imaging analysis showed that ANGPT2 blockade delayed growth of liver metastases and reduced metastatic burden over a 4-week treatment period in mice injected with AJ-5257-1 cells (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 2 ANGPT2 inhibition suppresses liver metastases and improves overall survival in mice with metastatic PanNETs. (A) Experimental timeline for treatments in RT2;AB6F1 mice beginning at 15 (early-stage metastasis) or 18 weeks (late-stage metastasis) of age, followed by perfusion at 18 or 20 weeks of age, respectively. (B) Gross view images of liver lobes from RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 at 20 weeks of age. (C and D) Metastatic burden of whole-liver-lobe cross-sections in RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 starting at 15 or 18 weeks of age (scale bar: 1 mm) (C), and corresponding quantification of SV40 T-antigen+ metastatic burden (D). Quantification in D compares liver metastatic burden at the onset of treatment and 15 or 18 weeks (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). (E and F) Representative images comparing apoptosis, measured by cleaved caspase-3 in liver metastases of 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 (scale bar: 50 μm) (E) and its quantification (unpaired t test) (F). (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 (IgG, n = 19; anti-ANGPT2, n = 17). (H and I) Micro-CT images (top) and macroscopic images of livers (bottom) showing decreased liver metastases in AJ-5257-1–injected mice treated with anti-ANGPT2 compared with those treated with IgG. Asterisks indicate individual metastatic lesions in the liver. (H) Quantification of SV40 T-antigen+ metastatic burden (unpaired t test) (I). (J) Schematic of inducible Cre-loxP system in Angpt2iΔEC mice for endothelial Angpt2 depletion (top). Experimental timeline for Angpt2iΔEC mice treated with tamoxifen and, subsequently, inoculated with AJ-5257-1 cells after 7 weeks (bottom). (K and L) Reduced metastatic burden in Angpt2iΔEC mice compared with that in control mice (scale bar: 1 mm) (K) and corresponding quantification of SV40 T-antigen+ metastatic burden (unpaired t test) (L). For D, F, I, and L, each data point indicates an individual mouse. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

We generated Angpt2iΔEC mice, which have an endothelial cell–specific deletion of ANGPT2, to complement the pharmacologic approach to ANGPT2 blockade. These mice were produced by crossing Angpt2fl/fl mice (39, 40) with VE-cadherin–Cre-ERT2 mice (41), and they were injected with AJ-5257-1 cells intravenously (Figure 2J). Angpt2iΔEC mice developed liver metastases with little or no ANGPT2 immunoreactivity on blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 7). Compared with wild-type mice, liver metastases in Angpt2iΔEC mice were significantly smaller (Figure 2, K and L). These results provide evidence that ANGPT2 blockade or deletion reduces liver metastases and improves survival in mice with metastatic PanNETs.

ANGPT2 inhibition enhances vascular integrity in PanNET liver metastases. Improved vascular function in tumors treated with antiangiogenic agents is accompanied by reprogramming of the immune microenvironment and increased antitumor immunity (19, 42). To elucidate the mechanisms responsible for suppressing liver metastatic growth following ANGPT2 blockade, we investigated the potential of ANGPT2 inhibition to improve vascular integrity in PanNET liver metastases. In RT2;AB6F1 mice, liver metastases showed a reduction in perivascular fibrin when mice were treated with the anti-ANGPT2 antibody between the ages of 18 to 20 weeks (Figure 3, A and B). Additionally, the treatment decreased fibrin extravasation in primary tumors at 20 weeks, when the antitumor effect was observed, but not at 18 weeks (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). While the vascular density in the metastases remained relatively unchanged after treatment with anti-ANGPT2 or IgG (Figure 3C), blood vessels in the metastases exhibited several changes after anti-ANGPT2 treatment. Notably, there was a 2.3-fold increase in desmin+ pericyte coverage and enhanced staining for VE-cadherin at adherens junctions by 1.2-fold and claudin-5 at tight junctions by 3.4-fold (Figure 3, D and E). Taken together, our findings suggest that ANGPT2 blockade may mitigate vascular leakage and enhance vascular integrity in PanNET liver metastases.

Figure 3 ANGPT2 inhibition restores vessel integrity in PanNET liver metastases. In RT2;AB6F1 mice, anti-ANGPT2 and IgG were administered twice per week starting at 18 weeks. Mice were perfused after 2 weeks of treatment at 20 weeks of age. (A and B) Alleviation of vascular leakage, as evidenced by decreased extravasation of fibrin in metastatic colonies, in mice treated with anti-ANGPT2 (scale bar: 50 μm) (A) and its quantification (unpaired t test) (B). (C) Comparison of VEGFR2+ vascular density in liver metastases of RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 (unpaired t test). (D and E) Representative images comparing desmin+ pericyte coverage and VE-cadherin+ and claudin-5+ endothelial cell junctions in metastatic regions from 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 (scale bar: 50 μm) (D), and the corresponding quantification of desmin+, VE-cadherin+, and claudin-5+ sinusoids (unpaired t test) (E). Dotted lines in D indicate metastatic tumor regions indicated by “T.” For B, C, and E, each data point represents an individual mouse. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

ANGPT2 inhibition improves T cell infiltration of PanNET liver metastases. The infiltration of immune cells into the tumor microenvironment is essential for promoting an antitumor immune response and is necessary for the success of immunotherapies (43). Consistent with previous evidence of a cold tumor microenvironment in PanNETs (44, 45), our findings showed that human PanNET liver metastases had low numbers of both CD8+ (Figure 4, A and B) and CD4+ T cells (data not shown).

Figure 4 ANGPT2 regulates T cell infiltration in PanNET liver metastases. (A) Human PanNET liver metastasis (T) stained by H&E, outlined with dashes (scale bar: 2 mm). (B) CD8+ T cells in human PanNET liver metastasis. Arrowheads mark individual CD8+ T cells (scale bar: 50 μm). (C) CD8+ T cell infiltration into the low ANGPT2-expressing (top) or high ANGPT2-expressing (bottom) metastatic livers from patients with PanNETs and corresponding quantification (unpaired t test) (scale bar: 50 μm). The cutoff value for high and low ANGPT2 was 13.8, the average ANGPT2 coverage (ANGPT2/CD31, %). (D) Analysis of CD8+ T cell infiltration into the liver metastases with low ANGPT2 (top) or high ANGPT2 (bottom) expressions from 18- to 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice and corresponding quantification (unpaired t test) (scale bar: 50 μm). The cutoff value for high and low ANGPT2 was 13.4, average ANGPT2 expression (ANGPT2/CD31, %). (E and F) Increased CD8+ (E) and CD4+ (F) T cell infiltration into the liver metastases in 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with anti-ANGPT2 for 2 weeks compared with low T cell infiltration in IgG-treated control mice and corresponding quantifications (unpaired t test) (scale bar: 50 μm). (G and H) Analysis of flow cytometry showing frequencies of activated (CD69+) CD8+ or CD4+ T cells (G), activated (granzyme B+) CD8+ T cells (H, left) and regulatory (Foxp3+) CD4+ T cells (H, right) in the experimental metastasis mouse model inoculated with AJ-5257-1 cells (unpaired t test). Three weeks after inoculation, mice were treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 twice per week for 4 weeks and perfused 7 weeks after inoculation. (I) Analysis of gene expression patterns for CXCL9, CXCL10, CXCL11, VCAM-1, and ICAM-1 by qPCR using the metastatic liver tissues of 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with either IgG or anti-ANGPT2 (unpaired t test). For C–I, each data point represents an individual human or mouse. Data are displayed as the mean ± SEM.

To understand the correlation between ANGPT2 and CD8+ T cell infiltration of human PanNET liver metastases, we categorized specimens based on their degree of endothelial ANGPT2 immunoreactivity. Metastases with strong ANGPT2 staining had significantly fewer CD8+ T cells than those with weak ANGPT2 staining in patients (Figure 4C). Similarly, in RT2;AB6F1 mice, liver metastases exhibiting a higher ANGPT2 immunoreactivity in blood vessels were associated with a reduced presence of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4D). A similar pattern was observed for CD4+ T cells in both human and mouse PanNET liver metastases (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Next, to determine whether ANGPT2 can suppress T cell infiltration of metastases, we measured CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in liver metastases of RT2;AB6F1 mice with or without pharmacologic ANGPT2 inhibition. Notably, after ANGPT2 blockade, the density of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in metastases was significantly greater than in IgG-treated controls (Figure 4, E and F). In the primary tumors treated with IgG, we observed a higher density of CD8+ T cells within the tumor periphery than in the tumor core. While anti-ANGPT2 treatment did not alter the density of CD8+ T cells in either the tumor periphery or the tumor core at 18 weeks, it significantly enhanced the infiltration of CD8+ T cells into both these areas by 20 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Building on our findings that ANGPT2 inhibition can enhance T cell infiltration into both primary and metastatic PanNETs, we investigated the potential therapeutic efficacy of combining anti-ANGPT2 with an anti–programmed cell death protein-1 (anti–PD-1) checkpoint inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 10A). As expected, due to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment of PanNET, we found resistance to anti–PD-1 monotherapy, indicated by a liver metastatic burden similar to that of control mice (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). However, the metastatic burden significantly decreased when anti-PD-1 was combined with anti-ANGPT2, mirroring the effect of anti-ANGPT2 monotherapy. This implies no additive or enhanced benefit from combining anti-ANGPT2 and anti–PD-1 for the treatment of liver metastases in PanNET.

Further immune analysis using flow cytometry showed that ANGPT2 inhibition in mice injected with AJ-5257-1 cells increased the proportion of activated (CD69+ or granzyme B+) CD8+ T cells in liver metastases but not the effector memory (CD44hi CD62Llo) CD8+ T cells (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8C). The population of activated (CD69+) CD4+ T cells was also increased with no changes in effector memory (CD44hi CD62Llo) or regulatory (Foxp3+) CD4+ T cells in the liver metastases following ANGPT2 inhibition (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 8C). We also explored changes in the density of myeloid cells in the liver metastases of RT2;AB6F1 mice after ANGPT2 inhibition. The ANGPT2 blockade resulted in a decreased proportion of TIE2-expressing monocytes, despite their total frequency being low (0.15% of CD45+ cells). There were no significant changes in the frequencies of M1 macrophages (CD206loCD11chi), dendritic cells (MHC II+CD11c+), and monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (CD11b+Ly6C+Ly6G–). However, there was an approximate 3-fold reduction in M2 macrophages (CD206hiCD11clo) in liver metastases following ANGPT2 inhibition (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G).

To better understand the mechanism by which vascular changes resulting from ANGPT2 inhibition promote T cell infiltration in liver metastases, we examined the expression patterns of chemokines and adhesion molecules crucial for T cell recruitment (46) using quantitative PCR (qPCR). Our study revealed a significant increase in the expression of CXCL11, but not CXCL9 and CXCL10, after ANGPT2 blockade in the liver metastases of RT2;AB6F1 mice (Figure 4I). Furthermore, we observed no significant differences in the expression of adhesion molecules, including vascular cell adhesion molecule 1 (VCAM-1) and intracellular adhesion molecule 1 (ICAM-1) (Figure 4I). Collectively, our results suggest that ANGPT2 exerts a potentially immunosuppressive effect on T cell immunity.

ANGPT2 blockade reduces growth of PanNET liver metastases by increasing T cell influx. To test the hypothesis that ANGPT2 blockade can reduce the growth of PanNET liver metastases by augmenting T cell infiltration, we investigated whether the antimetastatic effects of ANGPT2 inhibition were negated in SCID mice, which lack both T and B cells. We injected 2 distinct mouse-derived PanNET cell lines, 99-3o and AJ-5257-1, into SCID mice for a comparative study (Figure 5A). We selected these cell lines based on their differing metastatic capabilities when tested in RT2;B6 mice, with AJ-5257-1 cells being more aggressive than 99-3o cells (38). We found that the anti-ANGPT2 antibody did not slow the growth of liver metastases in SCID mice (Figure 5, B–E). The degree of apoptosis in liver metastases in SCID mice remained consistent after treatment with either the anti-ANGPT2 antibody or the control IgG (Figure 5, F and G). Despite the limited reduction in metastatic burden in SCID mice treated with anti-ANGPT2, liver metastatic regions had less extravasated fibrin and stronger VE-cadherin staining at endothelial cell junctions than IgG controls, mirroring our findings in immunocompetent mice (Figure 5, H–K).

Figure 5 T cells mediate the antimetastatic response of ANGPT2 blockade. (A) Experimental timeline for SCID mice injected with 99-3o or AJ-5257-1 cells. (B–E) Whole-liver-lobe cross-sections comparing metastatic burden in 99-3o cell–injected (scale bar: 1 mm) (B) or AJ-5257-1 cell–injected (scale bar: 1 mm) (D) SCID mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2, and the corresponding quantifications of SV40 T-antigen+ metastatic burden (unpaired t test) (C and E). (F and G) Expression of cleaved caspase-3 in 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG (top) or anti-ANGPT2 (bottom) (scale bar: 50 μm) (F) and its quantification (unpaired t test) (G). (H–K) Expression of fibrin (scale bar: 50 μm) (H) and VE-cadherin (scale bar: 50 μm) (J) in 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG or anti-ANGPT2 and quantification of vascular leakage (I) and VE-cadherin coverage (K) (unpaired t test). (L) Experimental timeline of CD8+ or CD4+ T cell depletion study in which RT2;AB6F1 mice were treated with IgG, anti-ANGPT2, and combination of anti-ANGPT2 with anti-CD8 or anti-CD4 antibodies beginning at 18 weeks of age. (M and N) Whole-liver-lobe cross-sections comparing metastatic burden in RT2;AB6F1 mice treated with IgG, anti-ANGPT2, and combination of anti-ANGPT2 with anti-CD8 or anti-CD4 antibodies (scale bar: 1 mm) (M) and quantification of SV40 T-antigen+ metastatic burden (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test) (N). For C, E, G, I, K, and N, each data point indicates an individual mouse. Data are displayed as mean ± SEM.

To confirm the contribution of T cells to the antimetastatic effect of ANGPT2 blockade in the liver, we depleted CD8+ or CD4+ T cells by administration of anti-CD8 or anti-CD4 antibodies 2 days before introducing the anti-ANGPT2 antibody. This treatment persisted for 2 weeks, after which we assessed the metastatic burden in the livers of 20-week-old RT2;AB6F1 mice (Figure 5L). Under these conditions, metastatic burden after CD8+ T cell depletion plus ANGPT2 inhibition (15.9% metastatic burden) was similar to that in IgG-treated controls, demonstrating an abolishment of the antimetastatic effect of ANGPT2 inhibition (Figure 5, M and N). In contrast, CD4+ T cell depletion plus ANGPT2 inhibition (5.7% metastatic burden) did not significantly suppress the antimetastatic effect of ANGPT2 inhibition (2.7% metastatic burden). These findings further emphasize the vital involvement of CD8+ T cells and the supplemental role of CD4+ T cells in the antimetastatic activity of ANGPT2 blockade in these PanNET liver metastasis models.