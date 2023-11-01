Targeting TREM1 augments antitumor T cell immunity by inhibiting myeloid-derived suppressor cells and restraining anti–PD-1 resistance

Mice. Trem1-KO mice on a C57BL/6J genetic background were generated as described previously (6). Breeding of Trem1 heterozygous parents (Trem1+/–) yielded Trem1–/– and Trem1+/+ offspring. PCR genotyping was performed based on the product sizes 300 and 506 bp for the Trem1+/+ and mutant alleles, respectively. The ratio of Trem1–/–, Trem1+/–, and Trem1+/+ offspring did not deviate from the expected 1:2:1 ratio. All animals had normal weight and appearance. Trem1 expression was analyzed by PCR amplification of a 152-bp product using forward (5′-CGCCTGGTGGTGACCAAGGG-3′) and reverse (5′-ACAACCGCAGTGGGCTTGGG-3′) primers. Trem1+/+ littermates were used as control for in vivo tumorigenesis studies. NOD scid γ (NOD.Cg-PrkdcscidIl2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ, JAX 005557) mice, 6–8 weeks of age, were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Age- and sex-matched animals were included in all experiments.

Tumor models and treatments. 8-week-old Trem1+/+ or Trem1–/– mice were s.c. injected with syngeneic 1 × 105 B16F10 murine melanoma cells or 1 × 106 MCA205 fibrosarcoma cells into their right flanks. Tumor growth was measured alternate days using a digital caliper; tumor volumes were calculated using the formula V=L × W2 × (π/6), where L and W denote length and width of the tumor. For pharmacological inhibition of TREM1, 20 mg/kg VJDT or vehicle (DMSO) were administered intraperitoneally in Trem1+/+ mice on day 8 after tumor cell injection and continued alternate days until day 20. For specific groups, anti-PD-1 treatment was performed with 200 μg anti-PD-1 antibody (BioXCell, BE0273, clone: 29F.1A12) or the corresponding IgG2a isotype control (BioXCell, BE0089, clone: 2A3) injected i.p. alternate days from days 8 to 20 of tumor growth. Mice were euthanized on day 22 after tumor cell injection. In cell line–derived xenograft studies, 1 × 106 TREM1 knockdown clones of HepG2 cells or vector control cells were s.c. injected into the right flank of 6-to-8 week-old immunodeficient NSG mice. Tumor volume was measured alternate days as described previously; mice were euthanized on day 24 of tumor growth. For PDX studies, patient-derived melanoma xenograft tumor models were purchased from JAX Mice, Clinical and Research Services (Jackson Laboratory, TM00943). Tumor growth was measured alternate days and volume calculated as described previously. Pharmacological inhibition of TREM1 was performed by VJDT treatment (20 mg/kg) or vehicle (DMSO) by i.p. injections from days 30 to 48 of tumor growth. Mice were euthanized on day 50 of tumor growth.

Flow cytometry analysis of MDSCs. Freshly harvested tumors from Trem1+/+ or Trem1–/– mice were processed into a single-cell suspension using gentleMACS Octo Dissociator with Heaters (Miltenyi Biotech) in combination with the tumor dissociation kit (Miltenyi Biotech). Cells were stained with fluorochrome–conjugated antibodies according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For surface staining, cells were prepared and suspended in PBS and incubated with following antibodies (all from BioLegend) at 4°C for 45 minutes in dark: TruStain FcX (clone: 93, 101319, 1:50 dilution), anti-F4/80-APC (clone: BM8, 123116, 1:100 dilution), anti-F4/80-FITC (clone: BM8, 123108, 1:100 dilution), anti-CD11b-APC (clone: M1/70, 101212, 1:100 dilution), anti-CD11b-PE (clone: M1/70, 101208, 1:200 dilution), anti-CD11b-APC/Cy7 (clone: M1/70, 101226, 1:100 dilution), anti-Gr1-APC/Cy7 (clone: RB6-8C5, 108423, 1:100 dilution), anti-Ly6C-PE (clone HK1.4, 128007, 1:200 dilution), anti-Ly6C-APC/Cy7 (clone: HK1.4, 128026, 1:100 dilution), anti-Ly6G-PE (clone: 1A8, 127608, 1:200 dilution), and anti-Ly6G-APC/Cy7 (clone: 1A8, 127624, 1:100 dilution). Cells were acquired on the Attune NxT Acoustic Focusing flow cytometry platform (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and data were analyzed on FlowJo v10.0.

Flow cytometry analysis of T cells. Tumors were processed as described in the above section for MDSC analysis and were incubated with the following antibodies (all from BioLegend) at 4°C for 45 minutes in the dark: TruStain FcX (clone: 93, 101319, 1:50 dilution), anti-CD4-APC (clone: RM4-5, 100516, 1:100 dilution), anti-CD3-FITC (clone: 17A2, 100204, 1:100 dilution), anti-CD8-PerCP (clone: 53-5.8, 140417, 1:200 dilution), and anti-CD25-APC/Cy7 (clone: 3C7, 101918, 1:100 dilution). Following staining, cells were fixed and permeabilized using the Cyto-Fast Fix/Perm Buffer (BioLegend, 426803) according to manufacturer’s protocol and stained intracellularly with following antibodies: anti-TNFα-PE (eBioscience, clone: MP6-XT22, 12-7321-81, 1:200 dilution), anti-TGF-β1-PE (BioLegend, clone: TW7-16B4, 141403, 1:200 dilution), anti-IFN-γ-PE (BioLegend, clone: XMG1.2, 113603, 1:100 dilution), anti-IL-2-PE (eBioscience, clone: JES6-5H4, 12-7021-81, 1:200 dilution), anti-IL-10-PE (BioLegend, clone: JES5-16E, 3505007, 1:200 dilution), anti-IL-17-PE (BioLegend, clone: TC11-18H10.1, 506903, 1:200 dilution), anti-IL-1b-PE (eBioscience, clone: NJTEN3, 12-7114-80, 1:200 dilution), and anti-Granzyme B-FITC (BioLegend, clone: GB11, 506903, 1:200 dilution). All samples were acquired on the Attune NxT Acoustic Focusing flow cytometry platform (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Further analysis was performed on FlowJo v10.0. Forward versus side scatter (FSC versus SSC) gating were used to exclude dead cells.

scRNA-Seq sample preparation. Freshly harvested tumors from Trem1+/+ and Trem1–/– mice were pooled separately into 2 groups to maximize isolation of tumor infiltrating myeloid cells. Tumors were dissociated using gentleMACS Octo Dissociator with Heaters (Miltenyi Biotech). Single-cell suspensions were purified by incubation with CD45 (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-110-618) and CD11b Microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-049-601) per manufacturer’s instructions to enrich tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells. Quality and quantity of cells were assessed by trypan blue staining; dead cells were removed with dead cell removal kit (STEMCELL) per the manufacturer’s instructions. To capture 5,000 targeted cells, 7,000 to 8,000 live myeloid cells were loaded onto the Chromium Controller (10× Genomics), and scRNA-Seq libraries were generated using Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Reagent kit v3.1 (10× Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The libraries were sequenced on NextSeq 500 (Illumina) using Mid Output v2.5 (150 cycles) kit (Illumina) with 28 bp (Read 1), 8 bp (Indexing Run), and 91 bp (RNA Read 2) to collect approximately 23 K mean reads per cell at the range of 1,294,379 median genes per cell. Reads from the raw fastq files were mapped to the mm10 mouse genome reference by STAR aligner linked with Cell Ranger v5.0.1 pipeline to output clusters representing the cell populations. Upregulated genes were annotated as the cell surface markers in each population. The output was imported into Loupe Browser v6.0 (10× Genomics) for visualization and further analysis.

scRNA-Seq data processing. Loupe Browser v6.0 (10× Genomics) and Partek Flow (Partek) were utilized for data processing and analysis of the scRNA-Seq results. Initially, cells with high levels of mitochondrial genome transcript reads were filtered out. Additionally, all cells were confirmed to actively express Ptprc (CD45). Principal component analysis (PCA) and dimensional reduction were performed using Cluster function based on the top globally distinguishing genes among the cell populations. Classification and cell annotation were performed by comparing the expression profile of each cluster with a correlating data set from the ImmGen Consortium and the expression of classical gene markers. Briefly, Marco and Ly6c2 were used for broad identification of macrophage/monocytic populations consisting of infiltrating monocytes expressing Ccr2 and Cx3cr1 (28, 33), TAMs positive for Cd68 and Cd163 (17, 89), tumor-infiltrating macrophages with high levels of Irf8 expression (31, 42), and cycling macrophages positive for Mki67 (32). High expression of Ly6g2, S100a8, and MMP8 were used to classify neutrophilic populations consisting of MMP8 neutrophils and infiltrating neutrophils expressing Cd163, Ly6g2, and Il6 (35). MDSCs defined as Arg2, Nos2, Il1b, Stat3, and Cd84–expressing cells were diffusely represented in various clusters. The top locally distinguishing gene set per cluster was extracted and utilized for GSEA analysis, as described previously. In experiments where the entirety of CD45+ TICs were utilized for scRNA-Seq, the lymphoid clusters were classified based on expression of activation markers such as Gzmk and Gzmb (28) or exhaustion markers such as Tigit, Lag3, and Ctla4 (28, 30). UTC αβ clusters were separately classified based on contiguous expression of 50 gene markers in specific clusters (53).

T cell suppression assay. Tumor-infiltrating MDSCs were isolated from freshly harvested B16F10 tumors of Trem1+/+ or Trem1–/– mice using the MDSC isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) per the manufacturer’s instructions. The purity of MDSCs was over 80%–90% as verified by flow cytometry. CD3+ T cells were harvested from spleens of Trem1+/+ mice and enriched by negative selection via Pan T cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) per the manufacturer’s instructions. The purified CD3+ T cells were stained with CFSE (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C34570, 2 μM) and maintained in complete medium consisting of RPMI (STEMCELL Technologies), 10% heat-inactivated FBS (Hyclone),100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Corning). For proliferation, CD3+ T cells were primed using anti-CD3/CD28 beads (Gibco, 11-452-D) for 72 hours according to manufacturer’s recommendation and cocultured with purified MDSCs at a 2:1 ratio. T cell proliferation was subsequently measured by acquiring the extent of CFSE dilution in T cells on an Attune NxT Acoustic Focusing flow cytometry platform (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed using FlowJo v10.0.

ROS detection. MDSCs were isolated from Trem1+/+ or Trem1–/– tumor-bearing mice as described earlier. ROS were detected using the ROS assay Kit (Invitrogen) per the manufacturer’s instructions. For induced activation experiments, MDSCs were cocultured with 30 ng/mL PMA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 50-058-20001). ROS formation was acquired on an Attune NxT Acoustic Focusing flow cytometry platform (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed using FlowJo v10.0.

Lentiviral TREM1 knockdown in HepG2 cells. TREM1 knockdown was performed using 5 TREM1 shRNA–containing lentiviral vectors purchased as the Human pLKO.1 Lentiviral Human TREM1 shRNA target gene set (Horizon Discovery, RHS4533-EG54210). The target sequences were: sequence 1 AAGGTTGATTTCAGAGTCAGG, sequence 2 ATCTTCCACTTGAAGGTTGAC, sequence 3 TAGGGTACAAATGACCTCAGC, sequence 4 ATTATCTGCCAAGCTTTCTGG, and noncoding control sequence 5 AATGACAATGTTGAACACCGG. The 5 glycerol stocks of Escherichia coli, each containing the pLKO.1 vector with individual shRNA constructs targeting the human TREM1 gene or nontargeted scrambled control, were propagated in LB agar plates and grown in terrific broth (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Plasmid DNA from bacterial growth was isolated using QIAprep Spin Miniprep kit (Qiagen). Lentiviral preparation and packaging were performed using the Trans-Lentiviral shRNA packaging kit (Perkin Elmer) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Finally, HepG2 cells were transduced with pseudo-lentiviral particles, and transfected HepG2 cells were enriched by growth in puromycin-containing (Sigma-Aldrich, 5 μg/mL) selection medium.

Signaling pathway analysis and GSEA. CEL output data files from microarray gene expression profiling were further analyzed. Signaling pathway estimation and scatter plot depiction were performed using Transcriptome Analysis Console v4.0 (Applied Biosystems). The significant gene list of each sample group was used for GSEA analysis utilizing the curated gene sets of the Molecular Signature Database v4.0 (MsigDB) provided by Broad Institute (http://www.broad.mit.edu/gsea) according to GSEA user guide (http://www.broadinstitute.org/gsea/doc/GSEAUserGuideFrame.html). The FDR for GSEA is the estimated probability that a given normalized enrichment score represents a false-positive finding, and an FDR under 0.25 is considered to be statistically significant for GSEA.

TREM1 expression profiling in TCGA database. TREM1 expression profiling was performed across both the TCGA database and Genotype Tissue Expression (GTEx) projects containing the mRNA expression data in various types and stages of cancer. We used Gene Expression Profile Interactive Analysis (GEPIA) (http://gepia.cancer-pku.cn/), a web server for analyzing RNA-Seq expression data of TREM1 across different cancer tissues. Additionally, GEPIA was employed to conduct Kaplan-Meier survival analyses for TREM1 expression across all available tumors. Patient samples were classified into high- and low-expressing groups based on 50% quantile of TREM1 expression. The expression correlation between TREM1 and relevant genes of interest was evaluated using the GEPIA database. An R value greater than 0.1 was selected as a positive association, and a P value under 0.05 was the criteria for statistical significance.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 9 (v.9.0.0). Data are presented as mean ± SD, if not otherwise stated. Graphs represent either group mean values ± SD (for in vitro experiments) or ± SEM (for in vivo experiments) or individual values. If data sets followed a normal distribution and comparisons were done between 2 experimental groups, then unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. For in vitro studies, statistical comparisons were made with unpaired t tests when comparing 2 groups, and for in vivo studies, 2-way ANOVA was used for the multiple comparison of longitudinal tumor growth between various groups. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Statistical analyses were implemented in consultation with the Biostatistics and Data Science Division of Augusta University.

Study approval. The IACUC of Augusta University approved the study protocol (2008-0051). Animals were housed in a climate-controlled specific pathogen-free environment within the Augusta University animal facilities. Experimental animals were provided with standard rodent food supplemented with grain and water ad libitum.

Data availability. The data generated or analyzed are included in this manuscript and its supplemental files. Single-cell sequencing data are deposited at EMBL-EBI ArrayExpress and are available under the accession numbers E-MTAB-13237, E-MTAB-13246, and E-MTAB-13300. The microarray data is available under accession numbers E-MTAB-13249 and E-MTAB-13257. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All other data relevant to the current study are available from corresponding authors upon reasonable request excluding confidential patent information.