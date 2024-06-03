Increased endothelial sclerostin caused by elevated DSCAM mediates multiple trisomy 21 phenotypes

CHD cardiac tissue samples. Under the auspices of the Pediatric Cardiac Genomics Consortium (PCGC), we enrolled individuals with CHD and obtained discarded cardiovascular tissue at the time of surgical repair (11, 12). From 284 enrolled probands (mean 2.8 years; range, newborn to 19.8 years), 298 CHD tissues were obtained (Supplemental Tables 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167811DS1), including 51 tissues from 49 individuals with T21 and 236 tissues from 226 individuals with eCHD without clinically identified cytogenic abnormalities. T21 individuals were equally likely to be male (47% vs. 58%, P = 0.16) but were younger (mean 1.4 vs. 3.1 years, P = 0.002) than eCHD individuals. Atrioventricular canal CHD was more common in T21 participants (27 of 49 vs. 10 of 226, OR 25.9, P = 3.9 × 10–16), while tetralogy of Fallot was evenly distributed (2 of 49 vs. 31 of 226, OR 0.3, P = 0.09).

RNA levels of genes encoded on chr21 and euploid chromosomes of T21 genomes. RNA sequencing of tissues was performed and annotated as described previously (12). CHD tissues expressed on average approximately 13,300 genes, irrespective of tissue site or genotype (Supplemental Table 4). Principal component analyses of RNA sequencing data showed clustering by tissue type, irrespective of genotype (Supplemental Figure 1). Accordingly, we deduced that T21 did not globally disrupt transcription in CHD tissues (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Genome-wide transcript analyses identifies increased expression of SOST and ZNF467 in T21 cardiac tissues. (A) Graphical representation of the log 2 fold change in RNA expression z score for all autosomal genes in 51 tissues from 49 individuals with T21 compared with and 236 tissues from 226 individuals with eCHD. ZNF467 is represented by the black dot within the red circle. (B and C) Standard (z) scores for differentially expressed chr21 genes in T21 (B) and eCHD (C) tissues, excluding genes with 1.35 < z score < 0.65 or 2-tailed t test P > 0.002. (D) Quantification of SOST expression (RPKM) demonstrates 11.03-fold-higher expression in T21 than eCHD (2-tailed t test P = 1.2 × 10–8) RA tissues. (E) Quantification of SOST expression (RPKM) is based on rs6503474 genotypes of RA tissues from eCHD (A/A n = 12; A/G n = 29; G/G n = 21) and T21 (A/A n = 7; A/G n = 20; G/G n = 10) patients and indicates a similar effect size in T21 (42%) and euploid (35%) tissues. (F) Expression of ZNF467 and SOST transcripts (RPKM) is correlated in eCHD (black) and T21 (red) tissues. In D and E, the box represents the first quartile (bottom) and third quartile (top) values, while the line represents 1.5 times the interquartile range beyond those values.

We calculated tissue type–specific z scores by comparing transcript levels in each T21 tissue with levels in all eCHD tissues. Analyses of z scores in right atrial (RA) samples from 37 T21 and 83 eCHD individuals yielded P values similar to those obtained by direct comparison of transcript levels (r = 1.0; Supplemental Figure 2). Both methods identified 29 chr21 genes with significantly increased expression (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 3) and 5 non-chr21 genes with significant differential expression (Supplemental Table 6) in RA samples. We report findings combining observations made in multiple cardiac tissues.

chr21-encoded genes were expressed, on average, at 1.45-fold-higher levels in T21 tissues than in euploid tissues (Figure 1, B and C). Thirty-one of the 113 chr21 genes expressed in all cardiac tissue types were upregulated in T21 samples (fold change ≥ 1.5; P ≤ 4.4 × 10–4; Supplemental Table 7). Twenty-six genes encoded on other autosomes were differentially expressed in T21 tissues (Figure 1A, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 8). Notably, SOST (chr17) expression was 11-fold greater in T21 than eCHD samples (all tissue sites; Supplemental Figure 4), while other upregulated genes increased less than 2.2-fold. In RA, SOST expression was 12-fold higher in T21 (3.3 ± 2.5 reads per kilobase of transcript per million reads [RPKM]) than eCHD samples (0.28 ± 0.37 RPKM; P = 7.3 × 10–9; Supplemental Table 9) and did not vary with age (r = 0.22; P = 0.18; Supplemental Table 10). Bulk SOST RNA expression within T21 and eCHD tissues did not significantly vary by specific cardiac phenotype, sex, or oxygen status (Supplemental Table 11). SOST levels were comparable in RA samples from eCHD individuals when stratified by lesion. For example, SOST levels in RA samples from T21 subjects with AVSD (n = 19) were 14.8-fold higher than in euploid subjects (n = 5) with the same lesion (P = 1 × 10–6). Similarly, SOST levels in RA samples from T21 subjects without AVSD (n = 18) were 10.8-fold higher than in euploid tissues (n = 78) from subjects with the same lesion (P = 0.0008). SOST levels exceeded 2.5 RPKM in 62% of T21 samples but in none (0%) of the euploid RA samples (Figure 1D).

Table 1 Protein-coding genes residing on autosomes outside of chr21 genes with significant differential expression in T21 versus eCHD tissues

SOST expression quantitative trait locus. Comparative analyses of gene expression and genome sequences identified the polymorphism rs6503474 (normalized genotype effect size –0.25; minor allele frequency [MAF] 0.36) (13) as an expression quantitative trait locus (eQTL) for SOST in adult RA tissues (14). Among PCGC participants, genotypes at rs6503474 correlated with SOST expression in both eCHD (r = 0.35, P = 3 × 10–3; n = 61) and T21 (r = 0.41, P = 7 × 10–3; n = 37) RA tissues (Figure 1E). rs6503474 was also correlated with SOST expression in aorta and atrial appendage tissues in the Genotype Tissue Expression (GTEx) database (adjusted P values 2.5 × 10–14 and 3.9 × 10–6, respectively) (15). The genotype effect size was larger in magnitude in T21 than in eCHD tissue (–5.3 vs. –0.65, respectively), and the mean T21 SOST levels (RPKM) per genotype were A/A 5.8, A/G 3.9, and G/G 2.2. Overall, this eQTL explained a similar proportion of the variance in SOST expression in T21 and eCHD RA samples (42% vs. 35%)

ZNF467, a transcriptional activator of SOST. ZNF467 (chr7), which encodes a zinc finger transcriptional activator of SOST (16), was also upregulated in T21 tissues (1.4-fold, P = 8.7 × 10–8; Figure 1F, Table 1, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Tables 9 and 10). Moreover, expression of SOST correlated with the expression of ZNF467 in all tissues (r = 0.32, P = 1.5 × 10–7; Supplemental Table 12. None of the previously described eQTLs for ZNF467 (14) correlated with expression in eCHD and T21 tissues.

Single-nucleus RNA sequencing demonstrates endothelial cell expression of SOST and ZNF467 in human euploid and T21 atrial tissues. Single-nucleus RNA sequencing of RA tissues from 10 patients with T21 CHD, 13 patients with eCHD, and 12 adult participants without CHD (Supplemental Tables 13–15) defined 10 cardiac cell types (17). Cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts were the most abundant cells (Figure 2A). SOST expression was highest in endothelial cells, 42-fold greater than in atrial cardiomyocytes, and 6.9-fold higher in T21 compared with eCHD endothelial cells (P = 2.7 × 10–27; Figure 2, B and C). Within endothelial cells, 133 chr21 genes were expressed (mean expression ≥0.01 RPKM) in eCHD and/or T21 samples, of which 68 had T21 expression proportional to gene dosage, 49 had greater than and 16 had less than the expected 1.5-fold-increased expression (all P < 3.7 × 10–4; Supplemental Table 14). ZNF467 was coexpressed at 2.7-fold-higher levels in T21 than eCHD endothelial cells (P = 1.6 × 10–54). Single-nucleus RNA sequencing of fetal tissues (18, 19) also reported SOST expression in endocardial cells, a lineage that was not captured in the CHD samples studied here.

Figure 2 Single-nuclear RNA sequencing defines cell-type expression of SOST, ZNF467, and DSCAM in CHD tissues. (A) A uniform manifold and projection graph of single-nuclear RNA sequencing right atria from participants with T21 (n = 10) and eCHD (n = 13) and healthy adults (n = 12) identifies 8 major cell types (Adi, adipocytes; CM, atrial cardiomyocytes; Endo, endothelial cells; Fibro, fibroblasts; Lym, lymphocytes; Mye, myeloid cells; NA, not assigned; Neu, neural cells; Peri, pericytes). (B) Comparison of endothelial cell transcript levels for SOST, ZNF467, and DSCAM in T21 and eCHD samples. More endothelial cells demonstrate expression (≥0.01 RPKM) of SOST, ZNF467, and DSCAM in T21 compared with eCHD tissues: SOST 2.8% vs. 0.2%; ZNF467 12.4% vs. 2.8%; DSCAM 14.2% vs. 3.2%. Boxes represent the first quartile (bottom) and third quartile (top) values, while the line represents 1.5 times the interquartile range beyond those values. Each dot represents a cell with the indicated number of reads; cells with no reads are clumped at the origin. (C) Feature plots demonstrating variable expression of SOST, ZNF467, and DSCAM in different cell lineages within T21, eCHD, and healthy adult RA. Note the different scales in the heat maps; scale bars: 25 μM. (D) Schematic representation of the 0.96 Mb CHD critical region on chr21 with protein-coding genes DSCAM, BACE2, PLAC4, and C21orf62.

SOST RNA in situ hybridization confirms greater expression in T21 than in eCHD tissues. We employed single-molecule RNA in situ hybridization to confirm endothelial cell expression of SOST. Fluorescently labeled RNA probes for the endothelial cell–specific transcript VWF and SOST colocalized (Figure 3, A–J, Supplemental Figure 5, and Supplemental Table 16) in more endothelial cells from T21 (mean 20.2%) than in those from eCHD tissues (mean 7.7%; Figure 3K). T21 endothelial cells also had more SOST puncta (mean 0.52) than cells from eCHD tissues (mean 0.08, P = 2.4 × 10–12; Figure 3L and Supplemental Table 17).

Figure 3 Single-molecule RNA in situ hybridization identifies prominent SOST expression in endothelial cells. (A–J) Fluorescently labeled RNA probes detect colocalization (white arrows) of SOST (red, C and H) and the endothelial cell–specific maker von Willebrand factor transcripts (VWF; cyan, B and G) in eCHD (n = 3, A–E) and T21 (n = 4, F–J) RA tissues. Nuclei are DAPI-stained (blue, E and J), and cell membranes are defined by wheat germ agglutinin (WGA: green, D and I). Scale bars: 25 μm; original magnification, 63×. (K) The proportion of endothelial cells with coexpression of SOST and VWF expression is significantly higher in T21 (20.2%) compared with eCHD (7.7%) tissues. Box represents the first (bottom) and third quartile (top) values, while the line represents 1.5-times the interquartile range beyond those values. (L) SOST expression per endothelial cell is significantly higher in T21 (n = 514, mean number of red puncta 0.52) compared with eCHD (n = 337, mean number of red puncta 0.08; 2-tailed t test P = 2.4 × 10–12 across all cells).

Correlation of chr21 genes with SOST in endothelial cells. We considered the potential chr21 gene(s) responsible for elevated endothelial cell expression of ZNF467 and SOST by correlative assessments of the transcript levels for these two genes and each chr21 protein-encoding gene (20) (Supplemental Table 18). We excluded chr21 noncoding RNAs, as many of these were not robustly captured by single-nucleus RNA sequencing, and assessed 133 of 224 chr21 protein-encoding genes expressed in cardiac endothelial cells. Levels of C21orf62 — which resides approximately 5 Mb telomeric to the T21 CHD critical region, is expressed in endothelial and other cardiac cells (Supplemental Figure 6), and encodes a protein of unknown function — correlated with SOST but not ZNF467 (r = 0.70, P = 2.4 × 10–4). Levels of DSCAM correlated with both SOST (r = 0.77, P = 1.9 × 10–5) and ZNF467 (r = 0.69, P = 2.9 × 10–4) in T21 and eCHD endothelial cells (Figure 2, B and C). DSCAM resides within the CHD critical region (Figure 2D) and encodes an immunoglobulin cell adhesion molecule, and overexpression of DSCAM has been implicated in CHD (21). Consistent with their chr21 location, both DSCAM and C21orf62 were expressed at higher levels in T21 than eCHD endothelial nuclei (DSCAM: 4.0-fold, P = 7.0 × 10–97; C21orf62: 1.4-fold, P = 1.9 × 10–30; Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 6).

DSCAM is necessary for upregulation of SOST expression in endothelial cells. We directly tested the role of DSCAM in SOST expression by deleting 1, 2, or 3 DSCAM alleles in T21 iPSCs using CRISPR/Cas9 homologous recombination (Supplemental Figure 7). From differentiated endothelial cells (iPSC-ECs) we assessed secreted levels of sclerostin using an ELISA and SOST and ZNF461 RNA levels (Supplemental Figure 8). In comparison to the parental T21 iPSC-EC line, disruption of 2 or 3 DSCAM alleles resulted in 69% and 60% reduction in sclerostin secretion (P = 8.0 × 10–7 and P = 9.9 × 10–6, respectively; Figure 4A). Levels of SOST and ZNF461 transcripts showed high correlations with secreted sclerostin levels (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 A model for SOST activation and Wnt inhibition in T21. (A) DSCAM is necessary for increased sclerostin secretion in iPSC-derived endothelial cells as measured by an ELISA assay, grouped by DSCAM genotypes (+/+/+, n = 19; +/+/–, n = 14; +/–/–, n = 17; –/–/–, n = 17 replicates). Error bars represent mean ± SD in each group. P values were obtained by 2-tailed Student’s t test, with P < 0.0083 considered statistically significant following Bonferroni’s correction. Bold bars represent the mean, while the outer bars represent 1 standard deviation. (B) Cleavage of DSCAM, followed by nuclear translocation of the intercellular domain (ICD), which contains a nuclear localization signal (NLS), activates transcriptional responses (32). The expression of DSCAM, which resides within the chr21 CHD critical region, is correlated with both ZNF467 (chr1) and SOST (chr17) mRNA levels in cardiac endothelial cells from T21 heart tissues. The downstream effects of these molecular signals increase the binding of sclerostin to low-density lipoprotein receptor–related proteins 5 and 6 (LRP5, LRP6) and inhibit Wnt signaling through the frizzled receptor, resulting in attenuated expression of Wnt target genes. Reduced Wnt activity during development could promote CHD, limit skeletal bone maturation resulting in short stature, and increase risks for bone demineralization. Figure created with BioRender.com.

Downstream effects of increased endothelial cell SOST expression on Wnt signaling. From snRNA sequencing analyses of CHD, we considered whether SOST expression was informative of Wnt activity. Using gene ontology (UniProt, http://uniprot.org) analysis, we identified 65 Wnt target genes (of 410 total) with significantly altered expression (Bonferroni’s threshold P < 1.2 × 10–4; fold change ≤0.66 or ≥1.5) in T21 versus eCHD endothelial cells (n = 65 genes) and atrial cardiomyocytes (68 genes), with overall concordance in both cell lineages (Supplemental Table 19). We observed marked, significant changes in Wnt receptors: LRP5 (1.8 × 10–132) was upregulated in cardiomyocytes, while LRP4 (P < × 10–250), with high binding affinity for sclerostin, was downregulated in cardiomyocytes and endothelial cells (22). Expression of GLI3 (P = 1.8 × 10–54), dependent on Wnt activity, was reduced in cardiomyocytes (23). Expression of dishevelled gene family members DVL3 (P < 10–250) and DVL1 (P = 8.2 × 10–12), which transduce canonical Wnt signaling, were increased, as was that of NPHP3 (P = 4.43 × 10–244), a primary component of cilia that regulates endothelial-mesenchymal transformation (EMT) and inhibits dishevelled-induced Wnt signaling (24, 25). Increased expression of AXIN1 (P = 1.9 × 10–9) and GSK3α (P = 8.2 × 10–19), which regulate cytosolic and nuclear localization of β catenin and the dynamically expressed Wnt inhibitor DAB2 (P = 7.1 × 10–111), also implied aberrant Wnt signaling (26, 27).

We also observed increased expression of IFT80 (P = 3.2 × 10–100), a primary component of cilia modulating Shh and Wnt signals, and of HES1 (P = 4.0 × 10–134), a direct target of Shh and GLI3 signaling (Supplemental Table 20) (28, 29). Human IFT80 mutations cause skeletal dysplasia and CHD (29).