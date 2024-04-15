Complement C3 and marginal zone B cells promote IgG-mediated enhancement of RBC alloimmunization in mice

IgG2c causes antigen modulation without increased complement C3 deposition during AMIE. The KEL-K2lo mouse expresses low levels of the human Kell glycoprotein variant with epitopes of K2, Kpb, and Jsb (36). Monoclonal anti-Kpb IgG2c was injected intravenously 2 hours before transfusion, followed by transfusion of a 1:1 mixture of DiOC18(3)-labeled (DiO-labeled) KEL-K2lo RBCs and transgenic mCherry RBCs. The general experimental design, depicted in Figure 1, was utilized throughout the rest of the study, without alteration unless noted. Representative flow cytometric plots are shown to demonstrate post-transfusion enumeration of transfused RBCs (Figure 1).

Figure 1 General experimental design. General schema of the experimental design used throughout this study. For IgG2c-induced AMIE, anti-Kpb (α-Kpb) was infused 2 hours prior to transfusion. Transfusion consisted of DiO-labeled KEL-K2lo RBCs mixed at a 1:1 ratio with transgenic mCherry–expressing RBCs. Blood samples were taken at the indicated time points. Serum was analyzed for anti-KEL IgM and anti-KEL IgG, while RBCs were monitored for post-transfusion survival, antibody binding to the RBC, antigen modulation, and C3 deposition (methods for each analysis are presented in subsequent sections; Figures 2–4, Figure 6, A, B, D, and E, and Figure 7, B, C, E, and F). Representative flow cytometric plots are shown to indicate the empty gates in untransfused (naive) mice and the visualized DiO+ and mCherry+ cell populations in transfusion recipients. This figure was prepared with BioRender.com.

Consistent with our previous report (37), anti-Kpb IgG2c enhanced both early production of anti–Kell IgM and later production of anti–Kell IgG (Figure 2, A and B). Also consistent with our previous report, KEL-K2lo RBCs induced IgM but not IgG on its own (i.e., PBS control) (37). Approximately 15% of KEL-K2lo (DiO+) RBCs cleared by 24 hours, after which no additional clearance was observed (Figure 2C). We measured antigen modulation by staining with a monoclonal antibody that recognizes an unidentified epitope on the KEL-K2 gene product (anti-KEL)) that is not blocked by anti-Kpb (37). This avoided the problem of decreased staining due to antigen masking and allowed direct assessment of the amount of Kell glycoprotein on RBCs. The anti–Kpb IgG2c induced 50% antigen modulation by 24 hours, with ongoing modulation to low residual levels by day 6 (Figure 2D). Coating of KEL-K2lo RBCs with the injected anti-Kpb (i.e., direct antiglobulin test [DAT]) was measured by staining with anti-IgG2c. As predicted, we detected a strong signal on KEL-K2lo but not control RBCs at 24 hours (Figure 2E); the DAT decreased over the time course in parallel with decreased anti-KEL staining, suggesting antigen modulation of both epitopes. By day 21, the DAT was weakly positive on KEL-K2lo RBCs in control mice pretreated with PBS (Figure 2E) and antigen modulation was observed (Figure 2D). We interpret this as low-level spontaneous immunization against KEL-K2lo RBCs that then caused antigen modulation. The anti–KEL IgG was probably not detected in serum from PBS-treated mice at the same point (21 days) (Figure 2B), as the anti-KEL antibody was bound to circulating KEL-K2lo RBCs.

Figure 2 RBC clearance, antigen modulation and C3 deposition during IgG2c-induced AMIE. (A and B) Using the experimental design in Figure 1, anti-Kpb IgG2c enhanced anti-KEL IgM at day 7 and IgG at day 14. (C) Anti-Kpb IgG2c caused approximately 15% clearance of KEL-K2lo RBCs by 24 hours, with no additional clearance at later time points. (D) RBCs were stained with anti-KEL, which is not blocked by prebound anti-Kpb, to assess antigen modulation over time, which had increased magnitude and kinetics in mice treated with anti-Kpb. (E) RBCs were stained with anti-IgG2c to test the amount of antibody coating RBCs. As predicted, RBCs were coated in mice that received anti-Kpb IgG2c but not in PBS-treated control mice. (F) RBCs were stained with anti-C3 to assess the amount of C3 fixed to the RBC surface. All experiments were carried out a minimum of 3 times with 10–15 (A and B) and 6–10 (C–F) mice per group with similar results. P values were calculated using a multiple Mann-Whitney test U test and are designated as P > 0.05 (NS) and *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0005, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test (A and C–F) and repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with -Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (B).

Staining with anti-C3 antibody demonstrated deposition that was first detected by day 6 in both the anti–Kpb IgG2c antibody and PBS-treated groups, with no significant differences noted (Figure 2F). RBC surface C3 remained elevated until day 14 and then decreased by day 21. Anti-C3 staining specifically recognized C3, as control incubations with opsonized RBCs showed strong signal in serum from WT but not C3-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167665DS1).

IFN signaling through the IFNAR is not required for IgG2c-induced AMIE. To test whether the IFNAR is required for IgG2c-induced AMIE, as it is for enhancement of alloimmunization during viral infection and systemic lupus erythematosus–like (SLE-like) disease (22, 23, 25), we used IFNAR-KO mice and WT controls in the general experimental design (Figure 1). We observed no significant difference in the kinetics or magnitude of IgG2c-induced AMIE in IFNAR-KO mice versus WT mice (Figure 3B). To assess whether a compensatory pathway had been induced in IFNAR-KO mice, as can occur as a result of gene deletion, we performed the same study in WT mice in the absence or presence of an IFNAR-blocking antibody (MAR1) or an isotype-matched IgG1 control. We found that MAR1 treatment had no effect on IgG2c-induced AMIE (Figure 3D). Both IFNAR-KO mice and MAR1-treated WT mice lost polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid–induced [poly(I:C)–induced] alloimmunization against KEL-K2hi RBCs (consistent with previous reports; ref. 25) (Figure 3, E and F), confirming that the intended experimental intervention was achieved. IgM levels did not increase in response to anti-Kpb in IFNAR-KO mice, and an insignificant increase was seen in the presence of MAR1, albeit with higher peak values (Figure 3, A and C). Thus, the effect of the IFNAR on AMIE-induced IgM was unclear. Together, these data demonstrate that IgG2c-induced AMIE worked by a mechanism distinct from enhancement of alloimmunization by viral infection (23), virus-like inflammation with poly(I:C) (25), or SLE-like disease (22), none of which occurs if the IFNAR is disrupted or blocked.

Figure 3 The IFNAR is not required for IgG2c-induced RBC alloimmunization. IgG2c-induced AMIE was measured at the IgM and IgG levels in recipients with a targeted deletion of the IFNAR (A and B) and in WT recipients treated with an IFNAR-blocking antibody (MAR1) (C and D). Poly(I:C)–enhanced RBC alloimmunization was decreased in both IFNAR-KO mice (E) and WT mice treated with an IFNAR-blocking antibody (F), confirming the known effects of disrupting or blocking the IFNAR in other RBC alloimmunization settings. In each case, adjusted MFIs were calculated by subtracting the background antibody signal on antigen-negative B6 RBCs from RBCs expressing KEL, as detailed in Methods. Each experiment was repeated a minimum of 3 times, and representative experiments with 10–15 mice per group are shown. NS (P > 0.05), *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test (A and C) and repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (B and D–F).

Antibody-mediated immune enhancement requires FcgRs and involves complement C3. IgG effector function can involve both fixation of complement and ligation of FcgRs. When we applied the experimental design in Figure 1 to mice with a deletion of the complement C3 gene (C3-KO), we detected increased IgM levels in PBS-treated mice (compared with WT mice) but no further enhancement with IgG2c (Figure 4A). In contrast, we observed significantly decreased IgG2c-induced AMIE at the IgG level in C3-KO mice (Figure 4B). Previously, it has been reported that C3-KO mice have an increased alloimmune response to KEL-K2hi (26) [in recipients treated with poly(I:C)] (27, 38), which was confirmed here to validate the experimental system (Figure 4C). Thus, knocking out C3 had the opposite effect on IgG2c-induced AMIE (at the IgG level) when compared with its effect on poly(I:C)-induced alloimmunization. Deletion of the FcgR common γ chain in mice (FcgR-KO mice) resulted in loss of expression of any one of the stimulatory FcgRs (I, III, and IV) but not of the inhibitory FcγII. IgG2c-induced AMIE was eliminated in FcgR-KO mice (Figure 4, D and E). Like in C3-KO mice, we found that baseline IgM was increased in control PBS-treated mice but then decreased in mice treated with anti–Kpb IgG2c (26, 27). The mechanism underlying the baseline changes in IgM in both C3-KO and FcgR-KO is not clear but may represent an important step in the early immune response, including in the absence of AMIE.

Figure 4 FcγRs are required for and C3 is involved in IgG2c-induced AMIE. (A and B) Using the experimental design shown in Figure 1A, IgG2c-induced AMIE was decreased at the IgG level in mice with a targeted deletion of the complement C3 gene. (C) Consistent with previous reports, the opposite effect of C3 deletion was observed regarding RBC alloimmunization with poly(I:C) and KEL-K2hi. (D and E) IgG2c-induced AMIE was eliminated at the IgM and IgG levels in mice with a deletion of the common γ chain of FcγRs that prevents expression of activating FcγRI, FcγRIII, and FcγRIV, but not inhibitory FcγRII. In all cases, the adjusted MFI was calculated by subtracting the background antibody signal on antigen-negative B6 RBCs from RBCs expressing KEL, as detailed in Methods. Each experiment was repeated a minimum of 3 times with 10–15 mice per group, and representative experiments are shown. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test (A and D) and repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, and E).

IgG2c induces consumption of KEL-K2lo RBCs by red pulp macrophages. KEL-K2lo mice were crossed with UbiC-GFP mice to generate F1 animals with RBCs expressing both KEL-K2lo and GFP (expression is shown in Supplemental Figure 2A). Consumption of RBCs was assayed by harvesting splenocytes and monitoring the acquisition of GFP fluorescence by different phagocyte populations, using established methods that have been confirmed to identify phagocytosed RBCs (39, 40). We observed a subtle but significant increase in GFP+ events in red pulp macrophages (RPMs) (CD11c–CD11bloF4/80+) (P =.001) and also (CD11c–CD11bhiGR1+ monocytes (P = 0.002) (Figure 5). We observed no difference in consumption in DC populations (conventional DCs 1 [cDC1], conventional DCs 2 [cDC2], plasmacytoid DCs [pDCs], or neutrophils). The lack of signal in DCs was not due to altered kinetics, as the DCs were analyzed at 15 minutes, 1 hour, 6 hours, and 24 hours after transfusion, with no difference in findings at these time points (data not shown). The IgG2c-mediated increase in RPM consumption peaked by 6 hours and persisted until at least 24 hours after transfusion (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). The increased GFP signal was not the results of RBCs sticking to the phagocyte surface, as all events were TER119–, consistent with the assay previously validated by microscopy (40). Serum obtained from additional mice from the same experiment 21 days after treatment confirmed that AMIE was unaltered by the presence of GFP in the RBCs (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 5 Consumption of KEL-K2lo RBCs by phagocytes during IgG2c-induced AMIE. KEL-K2lo RBCs expressing GFP were used in the experimental design shown in Figure 1. Six hours after transfusion, spleens were harvested, and each of the indicated cell subsets were analyzed for GFP fluorescence (indicating RBC consumption). TER-119+ cells were excluded to avoid misinterpreting RBCs stuck to the cell surface as consumption. The only statistically significant increase in consumption was seen in RPMs and monocytes. This experiment was performed over 3 times with 8 mice per group with comparable results. Kinetics were also tested, with no difference in findings (a representative kinetics experiment and representative flow cytometric plots of the consumption by the RPM are shown in Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). P > 0.05 (NS) and *P < 0.05, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test.

Frozen sections of spleens harvested at the 1-hour time point were examined by fluorescent microscopy to assess RBC localization. We detected no difference in GFP signal between mice that received IgG2c versus those that received PBS (data not shown). This was not due to a failure of the assay, as localization in the MZ was observed when using RBCs that had robust clearance (KEL-K2hi GFP RBCs, data not shown). These findings were consistent with the low levels of RBC clearance of KEL-K2lo RBCs (see Figure 2C).

Antibody-mediated immune enhancement is a CD4+ T cell–dependent process. Alloimmunization against transfused RBCs expressing KEL-K2 can occur by either CD4+ T cell–dependent or –independent pathways, depending on the KEL-K2 copy number (26, 36, 41, 42). Because KEL-K2lo does not induce significant anti–KEL IgG in other settings (37), the CD4+ T cell dependence has not been evaluated. We observed no IgG2c-induced AMIE at the IgM or IgG levels in CD4-KO mice compared with WT controls (Figure 6, A and B). As an alternative approach, CD4+ T cells were depleted from WT mice using a well-known monoclonal depleting antibody (clone GK1.5), and depletion of CD4+ T cells after treatment was confirmed by flow cytometry using a fluorescent anti-CD4 antibody (clone RM4) that was not blocked by GK1.5 (Figure 6C). We observed no IgG2c-induced AMIE in CD4+ T cell–depleted mice at the IgM or IgG levels (Figure 6, D and E). The effect of GK1.5 was specific, as enhancement still occurred in mice injected with an isotype matched control for the CD4+ T cell–depleting antibody (IgG2b). Together, these data indicate that CD4+ T cells were required for IgG2c-induced AMIE.

Figure 6 CD4+ T cells are required for IgG2c-induced RBC alloimmunization. (A and B) Using the experimental design shown in Figure 1A, IgG2c-induced RBC alloimmunization was prevented at both the IgM and IgG levels in mice with a targeted deletion of CD4. (C) Similarly, treatment of mice with a CD4+ T cell–depleting antibody (GK1.5), which was confirmed by flow cytometry (D and E) prevented IgG2c-induced AMIE at the IgM and IgG levels. Robust IgG2c-induced AMIE was still observed in mice treated with an isotype matched control for GK1.5, ruling out nonspecific effects of IgG2b injection. The adjusted MFI was calculated by subtracting background antibody signal on antigen-negative B6 RBCs from RBCs expressing KEL, as detailed in Methods. Each experiment was repeated a minimum of 3 times with 10–15 mice per group and representative experiments are shown. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test (A and E) and repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (B and E).

MZ B cells play a role in IgG2c-mediated enhancement. It has previously been reported that MZ B cells are required for both CD4+ T cell–dependent and –independent RBC alloimmunization (20, 21). To test whether MZ B cells are required for IgG2c-induced AMIE, MZ B cells were depleted by standard methods using a mixture of anti-CD49 and anti-CD11c antibodies (21). Depletion of MZ B cells was confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 7A), and IgG2c-induced AMIE was found to be eliminated at both the IgM and IgG levels (Figure 7, B and C). An isotype-matched control for the MZ-depleting cocktail (IgG2a and IgG2b) had no effect (Figure 7C). There was also no difference between mice receiving isotype-matched control and those that did not receive an antibody injection (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 7 MZ B cells are required for IgG2c-induced RBC alloimmunization. Using the experimental design shown in Figure 1A, WT mice were treated with an antibody cocktail known to deplete MZ B cells (anti-CD49b plus anti-CD11c). (A) Depletion was confirmed by flow cytometry, and (B and C) treatment prevented IgG2c-induced AMIE at both the IgM and IgG levels. Robust IgG2c-induced AMIE still occurred with injection of isotype-matched controls, ruling out nonspecific effects of injection of IgG2a and IgG2b (see Supplemental Figure 3A). (D) As reported, mice with a B cell conditional deletion of Notch2 had decreased numbers of MZ B cells and (E and F) had significantly decreased IgG2c-induced AMIE at the IgM and IgG levels. The adjusted MFI was calculated by subtracting the background antibody signal on antigen-negative B6 RBCs from RBCs expressing KEL, as detailed in Methods. Each experiment was repeated a minimum of 3 times with 5–12 mice per group, and representative experiments are shown. P > 0.05 (NS), *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by multiple Mann-Whitney U test (B and E) and repeated-measures and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (C and F).

Although anti-CD49 and anti-CD11c antibodies depleted MZ B cells, the depletion was not entirely MZ B cell specific, and other cell populations were affected. To elicit a more MZ B cell–specific decrease, we used Cd19-CrexNotch2fl/fl mice, which are known to have a developmental defect in MZ B cell generation. Consistent with previous reports, MZ B cells were decreased but not eliminated (Figure 7D). Cd19-CrexNotch2fl/fl mice had decreased IgG2c-induced AMIE at both the IgM and IgG levels, the latter being significant at day 14 (P = 0.04) (Figure 7, E and F). To confirm the phenotype, Cd19-CrexNotch2fl/fl mice were transfused with KEL-K2med RBCs and, as previously reported (27), had decreased alloimmunization (Supplemental Figure 3B). The decrease (but not elimination) of AMIE in Cd19-CrexNotch2fl/fl mice was consistent with the decrease (but not elimination) of MZ B cells. Together, these data indicate that MZ B cells played a role in IgG2c-enhanced RBC alloimmunization.

IgG2c-induced AMIE results in no significant increase in GC B cells. No appreciable expansion of antigen-specific GC B cells has been detected during primary alloimmunization against either of 2 different RBC alloantigens in mice (20, 24, 31, 32). To test whether IgG2c-induced AMIE involved GC expansion, we stained splenocytes with anti-BCL6 and anti-GL7 antibodies 14 days after transfusion when IgG alloantibodies were high in serum. A clear population of GC B cells (IgD–BCL6+GL7+) was detected (Figure 8A); anti-BCL6 staining was specific, as no staining was seen with an IgG1 isotype–matched control. Although there was a trend toward an increase with IgG2c treatment, with a wide distribution among mice (Figure 8B), no statistically significant difference in total GC B cells was seen in mice treated with IgG2c anti-Kpb prior to transfusion (Figure 8B, P = 0.16).

Figure 8 IgG2c-induced AMIE does not significantly increase germinal center B cells. Using the experimental design shown in Figure 1A, a small increase in germinal center B cells (BCL6+, GL7+) was observed in IgG2c-induced AMIE, but it did not achieve statistical significance (P = 0.16), thus it was concluded that there was no difference. (A) Representative flow plots are shown, and (B) the combined results from 3 experiments with 3–5 mice per group are shown. sKEL antigen was used as a stain for antigen-specific GC B cells. (C)Although a subtle increase in staining was observed, it was deemed insignificant compared with positive control staining in cells from BCR B cell–transgenic mice expressing either a high-affinity (D, middle panel) or low-affinity (D, right panel) BCR for sKEL. (E) Decreased affinity of lower-affinity anti-Kpb IgG (IgG2cGL) was confirmed by titrating purified recombinant antibody with KEL-K2 RBCs by flow cytometry. This experiment was repeated 3 times with similar results, and representative flow plots are shown. P values were calculated using a multiple Mann-Whitney U test.

In order to test whether there was a change in KEL-reactive GC B cells, we developed an antigen-specific stain by inducing expression of the extracellular domain of human KEL as a recombinant soluble protein (sKEL) (43). The sKEL maintains native epitopes, as previously reported (43), and is recognized both by monoclonal anti-Kpb antibody and also polyclonal anti–KEL IgG in the serum of immunized mice (as confirmed by ELISA; data not shown). This allowed staining of KEL-specific B cells with sKEL followed by staining with fluorescently labeled anti-KEL. We detected a small population of weakly sKEL-reactive B cells after IgG2c treatment (Figure 8C, right panel). However, to interpret these data, it is necessary to carefully characterize the sensitivity of the sKEL staining reagent.

As part of the ongoing refinement of immunological tools for the study of RBC alloimmunization, we generated a B cell receptor–transgenic (BCR-transgenic) mouse by knocking the heavy and light chain variable domains of anti-Kpb (clone PUMA4) into the V H and L H loci, respectively (KpbTg). sKEL reacted with approximately 62% of B cells from the KpbTg mice with trace background staining of WT B6 B cells (Figure 8D). The 38% non-sKEL-reactive B cells were due to background recombination of the WT Ig locus, as these mice were not on a RAG-KO background. These data demonstrate the capacity to detect KEL-specific B cells with the sKEL stain. Furthermore, these data suggest that the weak shift seen in Figure 8C was not significant. However, one caveat to this interpretation is that the Kpb-transgenic mouse was generated with a sequence from an affinity-matured antibody, which is expected to have a far higher affinity than do antibodies at the beginning of a primary humoral response.