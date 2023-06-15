Complement C3aR depletion reverses HIF-1α–induced metabolic impairment and enhances microglial response to Aβ pathology

Mice

C3aR-KO mice were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory and backcrossed with C57BL/6J (Jackson Laboratory) for 5 generations prior to crossing with APPNL-G-F–knockin (APP-KI) mice (RIKEN) to obtain littermate WT, C3aR-KO, APP-KI, and APP-KI; C3aR-KO. Homozygous APPNL-G-F were crossed with a homozygous Td-tomato reporter C3ar1fl/fl line to generate heterozygous APP-KI; Td-tomato breeding pairs, which were crossed to obtain littermate WT; Td-tomato and APP-KI; Td-tomato mice. Mice were housed 2–4 per cage in a pathogen-free mouse facility with ad libitum access to food and water on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Male and female mice were used in approximately equal numbers. Sex-specific differences were not found at the ages analyzed in this study. All analyses were performed on 9-month-old animals unless mentioned otherwise.

Human AD brain specimens

Postmortem brain tissues were provided by the University of Pennsylvania Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research (CNDR). Tissues were embedded in paraffin, sectioned at a thickness of 7 μm, and were stained as described in Histology and immunofluorescence below.

FACS-based isolation of microglia from adult mouse brain

FACS-based isolation of microglia was performed as previously described, with minor modifications (59). Briefly, adult mice were perfused with PBS, dissected brain tissues were gently minced with sterile razor blades, digested in papain (LK003172, Worthington Biochemical) and DNase (LK003178, Worthington Biochemical), and triturated 5–6 times using a sterile fire-polished glass Pasteur pipette. After incubation, papain digestion was neutralized by adding ice-cold HBSS+ (HBSS with 2 mM EDTA and 0.5% BSA) and the suspension was pelleted at 310g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was resuspended in 1 mL of HBSS+, transferred to an ice-cold 1.7 mL Eppendorf tube, further triturated 5–6 times, and the supernatant was collected after a brief, low-speed centrifugation. After each brief centrifugation, the supernatant was filtered through a previously wetted 40 μm cell strainer (352340, BD Biosciences) into a chilled 50 mL conical tube and centrifuged at 310g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The resulting pellet was resuspended in 20% 4°C Percoll PLUS (E0414, MilliporeSigma) in 1× PBS and centrifuged with low brake at 310g at 4°C for 20 minutes. The resulting pellet containing single cells was incubated in 500 μL HBSS+ containing Mouse BD Fc Block (1:100; 553141, BD Biosciences). Antibodies were rat anti-CD45–BV421 (1:500; 563890, BD Biosciences) and rat anti-CD11b–FITC (1:500; 553310, BD Biosciences). The microglial population was gated and sorted based on CD45mid and CD11b+ expression. For the C3aR expression–dependent sorting, these CD45mid and CD11b+ cells were sorted based on Td-tomato expression. Sorting was performed using a BD Biosciences FACSAria II with a 100 μm nozzle. Cells were sorted into 1.7 mL Eppendorf tubes coated with 200 μL HBSS+, followed by lysis of pellets in Qiagen RLT buffer containing 1% β-mercaptoethanol for downstream RNA analysis.

Primary microglial culture

Primary cultures were prepared as described previously (29). Briefly, newborn pups between P0 and P2 were used to generate primary cultures. Brain from the pups was dissected in HBSS with 10 mM HEPES, 0.6% glucose, 1% v/v Pen/Strep, and cut into small pieces. This was followed by digestion in 2.5% trypsin at 37°C for 15 minutes before addition of 1 mg/mL trypsin inhibitor. Tissue was centrifuged for 5 minutes at 400g, triturated, and resuspended in DMEM with 10% FBS. Cells were plated onto poly-D-lysine–coated (PDL-coated) T-75 flasks to generate mixed glial cultures. These mixed glia cultures were allowed to grow for 2 weeks, with refeeding every other day. For primary microglial culture, mouse microglial cells from mixed glial cell culture were selected with CD11b microbeads according to the manufacturer’s instructions (130-093-634, Miltenyi Biotec). Enriched microglia were plated in 24-well PDL-coated plates in DMEM with 10% FBS and 1% Pen/Strep and supplemented with 10 ng/mL M-CSF. Microglial cells were allowed to rest for 24–48 hours before treatments and RNA extraction. The experiments were repeated 2–3 times, with 3 replicates per condition.

Phagocytic receptor recycling

Receptor recycling assays were performed as previously described (3, 53). Briefly, primary microglia were plated on PDL-coated coverslips in 24-well plates at a density of 20,000 cells per well. Cells were maintained in DMEM with 10% FBS and 1% Pen/Strep and supplemented with 10 ng/mL M-CSF for 24 hours. Cells were then incubated in DMEM with 10% donkey serum (S30-M, Sigma-Aldrich) for 15 minutes at 37°C. Antibodies against CD36 (ab23680, Abcam) or TREM2 (AF1729, R&D Systems) were added to the cells in DMEM with 1% donkey serum for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were then acid washed with cold DMEM at pH 2.0. Cells were cultured in DMEM with 10% donkey serum for 1 hour at 37°C and then incubated with fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies (Alexa Fluor 555 or Alexa Fluor 647, Invitrogen) in 1% donkey serum for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were again acid washed with cold DMEM at pH 2.0 and washed with cold PBS. Cells were then fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA), washed with PBS, and mounted on glass slides. Similar experiments were performed on BV-2 cells plated on glass coverslips and pretreated with vehicle or 10 μM C3aRA (SB290157, Calbiochem). Fluorescent signal from vesicles containing recycled receptors were thresholded and the intensity of the fluorescence signal was determined by ImageJ (NIH) and normalized to WT or vehicle-treated cells.

Beads and Aβ uptake

Fluorescently labeled latex beads of 1 μm diameter were preopsonized in FBS for 1 hour at 37°C before dilution in cell culture medium. WT and C3aR-KO cells were seeded on PDL-coated coverslips in 24-well plates at 50,000 cells per well and allowed to rest for 24 hours prior to treatment with 100 μM CoCl 2 (C2911, Sigma-Aldrich) for 48 hours. The treatment was washed off and the medium was replaced with bead-containing medium, and the culture was incubated at 37°C for 1 hour. Cells were washed with PBS and fixed following by immunostaining for Iba-1. FAM-labeled Aβ (AS23526-01, Anaspec) was prepared as previously described (23). Briefly, lyophilized peptide was dissolved in hexafluoroisopropanol and dried using a SpeedVac and redissolved in DMSO prior to aliquoting and freezing. FAM-labeled Aβ was incubated in complete media at 37°C for 1 hour. For each experiment, vehicle- and 100 μM CoCl 2 –treated microglial cells were treated with 100 nM Aβ42 for 24 hours, followed by washing using 1× PBS and fixing cells using 4% PFA and staining for Iba-1.

Lipid droplet measurement

For LPS-induced lipid droplet accumulation, primary microglial cells and BV-2 cells were exposed to 5 μg/mL LPS or a combination of 5 μg/mL LPS and 500 nM C3a (8085C3-025, R&D Systems) for 18 hours. After treatment, the cells were washed with 1× PBS and fixed using 4% PFA followed by staining using BODIPY (D3835, Invitrogen). For hypoxia mimetic–induced lipid droplet accumulation, 50,000 primary microglia were plated on PDL-coated plates and were exposed to 100 μM CoCl 2 and vehicle treatment for 24 hours. Cells were washed with 1× PBS and fixed in 4% PFA followed by staining using BODIPY.

ATP measurement

WT and C3aR-KO primary microglial cells were seeded on PDL-coated 12-well plates and allowed to grow for 24 hours. Cells were then washed with ice-cold PBS and lysed in 1× passive lysis buffer (E1941, Promega). The lysates were split equally into 2 aliquots. One aliquot was transferred to a white opaque 96-well plate for the measurement of the ATP concentration using an ATP determination kit (A22066, Invitrogen). The other aliquot was transferred to a clear 96-well plate for the measurement of protein concentration using the BCA assay. The final ATP level was calculated by normalizing the ATP concentration in a well to its corresponding protein concentration.

Seahorse assay

Seahorse Mito Stress Tests were performed on an Agilent Seahorse XFp Analyzer using the Mito Stress Test Kit (103010, Agilent). Briefly, 2 days prior to the assay, CD11b+ microglial cells from WT and C3aR-KO primary cultures were selected and plated on PDL-coated Seahorse microplates at 40,000 cells per well in the microglial medium. Twenty-four hours after seeding, the cells were exposed to 100 μM CoCl 2 for 24 hours. The treatment was then washed off and the cells were incubated in assay medium (DMEM, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 2 mM glutamine, and 10 mM glucose). The OCR was measured in real time during the assay, following the sequential injection of 1.5 μM oligomycin, 1 μM FCCP, and 0.5 μM rotenone/antimycin A. Data were analyzed using Seahorse XF 96 Wave software, and the results were normalized to cell number and are presented as pmol/min for OCR.

RNA extraction, reverse transcription, and qPCR

RNA was isolated from brain tissues and FACS-isolated cell pellets by lysing them in Qiagen RLT buffer with 1% β-mercaptoethanol and processed with an RNeasy Mini isolation kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocols, including DNase digestion steps. RNA (1 μg) was used to generate cDNA by reverse transcription using iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix reagent (170-8840, Bio-Rad). qRT-PCR was performed using iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (172-5124, Bio-Rad) on a CFX384 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System. The relative levels of expression were quantified and analyzed by using Bio-Rad CFX manager, using 18S and GAPDH as housekeeping controls.

RNA-seq

For RNA-seq on sorted microglial cells, RNA samples were prepared as described above for RNA extraction. Library prep and RNA-seq were performed at the GARP core at Baylor College of Medicine. RNA samples were analyzed for their RIN score prior to sequencing. A NovaSeq 6000 was used for sequencing with an SP flow cell. Raw reads were first aligned to the Mus musculus genome (UCSC mm10) using TopHat v2.0.9 (http://ccb.jhu.edu/software/tophat) with default parameters. Principal component analysis showed distinct clustering of the 2 groups. Differential gene expression analysis was carried out using the DESeq2 package in the R environment (https://www.r-project.org/). Differentially expressed genes were identified with a false-discovery rate (FDR) of 0.05%. KEGG and Gene Ontology analyses were performed in the R environment as well as in DAVID (https://david-d.ncifcrf.gov/). The RNA-seq data have been deposited to the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE228258).

Lipidomic analysis

Brain cortices from 9-month-old WT, C3aR-KO, APP-KI, and APP-KI; C3aR-KO mice were snap frozen and ground using a bead beater. Ten milligrams of each sample was collected in 1.5 mL tubes and homogenized in 200 μL of 50 mM ammonium acetate solution. Samples were normalized based on protein concentrations from the BCA assay. Splash Lipidomix Mass Spec Standard (Avanti, 330707) was spiked (10 μL) in each sample before the extraction of lipids. Lipids were then extracted using methanol, methyl tert-butyl ether, and water. The extracted samples were dried in an Eppendorf Vacufuge and resuspended in 110 μL isopropanol/methanol (50:50, vol/vol). The samples were analyzed using a Vanquish UPLC and Lumos orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). High-throughput analysis of lipidomic data was performed using Lipidsearch software (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The statistical analysis was done using MetaboAnalyst 5.0 (https://www.metaboanalyst.ca/MetaboAnalyst/ModuleView.xhtml).

Histology and immunofluorescence

Human brain specimens were stained as previously described (60). Briefly, slides were deparaffinized using xylene, rehydrated through an ethanol gradient, and subjected to heat-induced epitope retrieval using sodium citrate buffer. Tissues were then permeabilized in 0.5% Triton X-100 and placed in blocking solution (5% BSA and 0.5% Triton X-100 in 1× PBS) containing diluted primary antibodies in a humidified chamber for 2 days at 4°C. Sections were then rinsed with 1× PBS-Tween, quenched with True Black for 1 minute to eliminate autofluorescence, rinsed with 1× PBS, and then placed in blocking solution with secondary antibodies in a dark chamber for 4 hours at room temperature, followed by rinsing in 1× PBS. To stain tissues for plaques, following secondary antibody incubation, tissue sections were placed in 40% ethanol solution in PBS and incubated in 10 μM methoxy-X04 dye (4920, Tocris) in 40% ethanol in PBS for 15 minutes followed by rinsing in 40% ethanol in PBS and then PBS alone. Slides were then mounted in ProLong Glass Anti-fade mountant (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For mouse brain analysis, mice were perfused with saline, followed by fixation in 4% PFA overnight at 4°C, and then transferred into 30% sucrose solution until sectioning. Sagittal brain sections (30 μm) were cut on a sliding microtome and stored at –20°C in cryoprotectant. After washing in PBS, sections were blocked with PBS containing 0.4% Triton X-100 and 4% donkey serum for 1 hour and then incubated in blocking solution containing primary antibody overnight at 4°C. After primary antibody incubation, sections were washed in 1× PBS 3 times and stained with appropriate secondary antibodies for 1 to 2 hours and washed again before mounting.

For ThioS staining, brain sections were incubated with 0.002% ThioS in TBS for 8 minutes, followed by rinsing twice in 50% ethanol for 1 minute. Then brain sections were washed 3 times in TBS for 10 minutes each before mounting and imaging. For methoxy-X04 staining, antibody-stained brain sections were dried onto slides overnight, rehydrated in PBS for 30 seconds, placed in 40% ethanol/PBS for 30 seconds, dyed with 1 μM methoxy-X04 in 40% ethanol/PBS for 30 seconds, rinsed in 40% ethanol/PBS for 30 seconds, then in 70% ethanol/PBS for 30 seconds, in 90% ethanol/PBS for 30 seconds and dipped twice in xylene, then allowed to dry once again before mounting and imaging. All antibodies and dyes used for staining are listed in Supplemental Table 6.

Image quantification

CD68 and Aβ internalization. Sagittal sections (30 μm) were stained for Iba-1 (019-19741, Wako), CD68 (MCA1957GA, Bio-Rad), and Aβ (2454S, Cell Signaling Technology) and imaged using a Leica confocal microscope. Total CD68 area fluorescence was calculated using ImageJ. For the Aβ internalization studies, Z-stack images were taken at 0.7 μm step size and the Co-loc function in IMARIS (Oxford Instruments) was used to quantify the amount of internalized Aβ inside CD68+ phagosomes.

Microglial characteristics and plaque interaction. Sagittal sections (30 μm) stained for Iba-1 (019-19741, Wako) and with methoxy-XO4 were used to stain microglia and plaques, respectively. The sections were imaged on a Leica confocal microscope using a 63× oil objective with 1.5× digital zoom. Z-stacks were obtained for the entire thickness of the tissue, at 1 μm step size. The surface function of IMARIS was used to create 3D rendering of both microglia and plaque channels. Microglial volume and surface area were calculated within a 30 μm radius from the center of the plaque. At least 150 plaques were analyzed for each group. Microglial morphology was quantified using the filament function in IMARIS to define the microglial processes. Approximately 1000 cells were analyzed in each group. Numbers of microglia surrounding the plaque were identified by costaining of Iba-1 with To-pro3 and methoxy-X04 to identify nuclei of microglia surrounding the plaques. The number of To-pro3–positive microglia surrounding the plaque was calculated for each plaque. At least 150–200 plaques were analyzed for each group.

Synaptic colocalization. Synaptic marker colocalization was performed as previously described (60). Briefly, brain sections were stained using antibodies for synaptophysin (ab16659, Abcam) and PSD-95 (MAB1596, Millipore), marking pre- and postsynaptic terminals, respectively. Imaging was performed with a Leica confocal microscope, using a 63× oil objective with a 4.0 digital zoom. Z-stacks of 5 μm thickness from the middle of the tissues were obtained with a 0.2 μm step size. Z-stacks with pre- and postsynaptic puncta were analyzed using the Spots feature of IMARIS. Spots were generated automatically (with manual adjustment for accurate puncta representation) for each channel separately, and total numbers of spots was recorded for each channel. Eventually, spots were analyzed by the Co-localize Spots MATLAB (MathWorks) plugin. Pre- and postsynaptic puncta were defined as colocalized if their centers were within 200 nm.

Synaptic engulfment. Quantification of synaptic puncta inside microglia was performed as previously described using the IMARIS software (61). Briefly, immunostained brain sections were imaged with the 63× objective oil with the 4× zoom using a Leica confocal microscope with a 0.2 μm step. Microglia and PSD-95 volumes were reconstructed using IMARIS software with the Bitplane Surface function.

SRS microscopy

Brain tissue sections were kept in stock solution. Before imaging, 80 μL PBS was deposited on a clean slide. A section of brain tissue was transferred to the PBS and flattened. A coverslip was applied to cover the liquid and brain tissue section. Excessive liquid was removed, and the periphery was sealed with UV-cured glue.

A home-built SRS microscope was integrated with a commercial confocal microscope (62). Briefly, a pump laser–integrated optical parametric oscillator (picoEmerald, APE) serves as the laser source. The picoEmerald offers 2 wavelengths: one is fixed at 1031 nm and the other is tunable from 700 nm to 990 nm. To image lipid content, the tunable wavelength was set at 796.9 nm; therefore, the 2 wavelength’s frequency difference is in resonance with CH2 symmetric vibration. The microscope is capable of laser scanning confocal microscopy. Before imaging the tissue, calibration was performed using fluorescent polystyrene microsphere of 1 μm diameter. The microsphere was imaged with both fluorescence and SRS, followed by fine-tuning of the SRS light path to permit colocalization of the 2 modalities on the same microsphere. The resulting overlapping precision is within 500 nm. The prepared sample was first imaged with a 60× water immersion objective (UplanSAPO, NA 1.2). The brain tissue section was first imaged with fluorescence and then SRS. For both modalities, the multiarea time lapse function of the microscope was utilized to perform stitching that covers a large area of the brain tissue section.

Each section was imaged for fluorescence that labeled microglia and SRS that detects lipid. The images were reconstructed to create a large image area by home-built MATLAB code. To quantify the lipids associated with microglia, 2 masks were generated. In the SRS image, a manually selected area that covers the cortex was used to generate the mask. In the fluorescence image, a median filter was applied to the image, with a neighborhood size of 8 × 8 pixels. The filtered image was then binarized with Otsu’s method to generate a mask of each individual microglia. Finally, the 2 masks were combined to generate a mask of microglia located in the cortex of interest only. Then, the SRS and fluorescence images were divided into 50 × 50 pixel (about 25 μm × 25 μm) blocks. The mean lipid level of SRS blocks whose corresponding fluorescence blocks contain microglia (including part of a microglia) was then quantified.

Behavioral assessment

The novel object recognition protocol included 3 phases: habituation, training, and object recognition. The habituation phase included 1 session, 5 minutes in length, in which the animals were allowed to freely explore a small Plexiglas arena (measuring 22 × 44 cm) that was utilized in the training and testing phase. The animals underwent training 1 day after habituation. During the training phase, the animals were placed in the same arena with the addition of 2 identical objects. The animals were allowed to freely explore the objects for 5 minutes. Twenty-four hours after the training phase, the test phase was initiated. During the testing phase, the animal was placed in the same arena with 1 object previously explored in the training phase, the familiar object, and 1 novel object differing in color and shape, but having a common size and volume. The animals were allowed to freely explore the objects for 5 minutes. ANY-Maze software (https://www.any-maze.com/) was used to measure time spent exploring each object. Exploration of an object was defined by head orientation directed toward the object or physical contact with the object.

Statistics

All statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software v8.0.2. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Unless otherwise noted, all group comparisons were made using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction, and all pairwise comparisons by 2-sided Student’s t tests, depending on experimental design. For all tests, P values less than 0.05 were considered significant, and those over 0.05 were considered nonsignificant: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Study approval

All animal procedures were performed in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and with the approval of the Baylor College of Medicine Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.