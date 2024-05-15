RNF4 sustains Myc-driven tumorigenesis by facilitating DNA replication

Rnf4 deletion causes genomic instability and cell death in primary B cells. To test the importance of RNF4 for growth of somatic cells, we first attempted to rescue embryonic lethality in Rnf4–/– mice by crossing to Trp53–/– or Trp53bp1–/– mouse lines. Co-deletion of p53 or 53BP1 in these lines rescues embryonic lethality in Brca1Δ11/Δ11 mice (20), but we were not able to obtain any viable Rnf4–/– pups by this approach, indicating that Rnf4 has an indispensable role in normal embryonic development (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI167419DS1). We therefore generated a novel, conditional Rnf4fl allele by introducing loxP sites around Rnf4 exon 6 (Figure 1A). Rnf4fl/fl mice were crossed to CD19-Cre animals to delete Rnf4 selectively in the B lymphocyte lineage (21). The spleens of these Rnf4–conditional-KO (Rnf4Δ/Δ) mice showed a near-normal population of mature B220+ B cells, but RNF4 was undetectable in protein lysates from these cells (Figure 1, B and C). Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells showed a substantially increased proportion of high–molecular weight SUMOylated species, consistent with the known role of RNF4 in ensuring turnover of SUMOylated proteins (6).

Figure 1 Genomic instability and apoptosis in RNF4-conditional-knockout B cells. (A) Schematic representation of Cre-induced deletion of Rnf4 exon 6. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of cell populations in the spleens of WT and Rnf4-conditional-knockout (Rnf4Δ/Δ) mice. (C) Western blot analysis of protein expression in Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells after 2 days of activation in vitro. (D) Western blot to measure induction of markers of DNA damage signaling in activated WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells after 2 days and 3 days of in vitro culture. (E) Analysis of chromosome aberrations in metaphase spreads prepared from WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells after 1 or 2 days of in vitro culture. Arrows show examples of chromosome rearrangements, and arrowheads show examples of chromosome breaks. (F) Cell cycle analysis of fixed B cells after 48 hours of activation in vitro. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of cell death in splenic B cells cultured for 2 or 3 days in vitro. Left: Figures indicate the percentage of cells that remained viable, based on propidium iodide exclusion. (H) Chromosome aberrations in metaphase spreads from WT, Rnf4Δ/+, and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells. (I) Viability of B cells after 2 and 3 days of in vitro culture, measured by DAPI exclusion. Error bars indicate SD of the mean. P values were calculated with unpaired 2-tailed t test (E–G), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (H), and 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

B cells lacking RNF4 showed clear signs of cell stress after 48 hours of in vitro culture, with stabilization of p53, and increased cleavage of caspase-3 (Figure 1C). Phosphorylation of KAP1 and H2AX was also increased (Figure 1D), indicating activation of ATM and ATR after DNA damage (22). Markers of DNA damage and apoptosis became increasingly apparent after 3 days of in vitro B cell culture, indicating an underlying stress that became more acute after a longer period of B cell activation. Analysis of metaphase chromosomes revealed a significant increase in chromosome aberrations in Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells (Figure 1E). This increase was apparent after 24 hours of in vitro culture, and reached an even greater level after 48 hours of culture. There was additionally an increase in the frequency of sister chromatid exchanges in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, indicating increased use of HR-mediated DNA repair (Supplemental Figure 1A). Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells also showed a disrupted cell cycle, with a slightly reduced proportion of S phase cells, and an increase in the proportion of cells in G 2 phase (Figure 1F).

Consistent with the increased induction of apoptotic markers, the majority of Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells became nonviable after 3 days in culture (Figure 1G). Cell death and increased genomic instability were only observed in homozygous Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, and not in heterozygotes (Figure 1, H and I). Although p53 is clearly stabilized in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 1C), deletion of Trp53 only partially rescued cell viability and had no significant impact on chromosome instability (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). RNF4 therefore plays an essential role for ensuring the viability of proliferating primary B cells, and in its absence, cells undergo apoptosis by a combination of p53-mediated and p53-independent processes.

Rnf4-knockout cells show defects in DNA replication. To evaluate the importance of RNF4 for DNA repair, we challenged Rnf4Δ/Δ cells with a range of compounds that cause DNA damage of various kinds (Supplemental Figure 2A). These agents included olaparib, a PARP inhibitor that produces DNA double-strand breaks in replicating cells; ionizing radiation, which produces DNA double-strand breaks in all phases of the cell cycle; the DNA cross-linking agents mitomycin C and cisplatin (CDDP); and methyl methanesulfonate (MMS), a DNA alkylating agent. In each case, Rnf4Δ/Δ cells showed an increase in chromosome instability after treatment, but the increase in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells was not significantly greater than that observed in WT cells after subtraction of the rate of chromosome breaks and rearrangements in the untreated condition (Supplemental Figure 2B). A high frequency of chromosome aberrations was observed after olaparib or cisplatin treatment of Brca1Δ11/Δ11 cells, which express a hypomorphic form of BRCA1 and are HR deficient (23) (Figure 2A). In contrast, Rnf4Δ/Δ cells showed only a very mild increase in the frequency of chromosome breaks and rearrangements after treatment with olaparib or cisplatin, despite having a higher rate of chromosome instability in the absence of drug treatment. The relatively mild sensitivity of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells after treatments to induce DNA damage suggests that defects in additional cellular processes may contribute to the genomic instability and poor growth of these cells.

Figure 2 Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells show defects in DNA replication. (A) Analysis of chromosome aberrations in B lymphocytes treated overnight with or without 2 μM olaparib or 1 μM cisplatin. Statistical differences between the means of the treated and nontreated samples are shown. (B) Flow cytometry analysis of CFSE dilution to measure B cell growth over 72 hours. Chart shows quantification of cell doublings based on CFSE fluorescence. (C) Western blot analysis of caspase-3 cleavage and γ-H2AX after no treatment (NT) or after overnight recovery from treatment with 2 Gy of ionizing radiation (IR), 0.4 μM aphidicolin (APH), 2.5 μM cisplatin (CDDP), or 100 μM MMS. (D) Sample flow cytometry data quantifying cell viability after treatment with gemcitabine (GEM). Gated population shows the viable, propidium iodide–negative population. Graph shows proportion of cells that became nonviable 24 hours after treatment with either hydroxyurea (HU) (4 mM, 3 hours), APH (40 μM, 2 hours), or GEM (250 nM, 2 hours). (E) Immunofluorescent detection of 53BP1 G 1 nuclear bodies (green) in B cells after in vitro culture. Cyclin A staining (red) reveals S/G 2 -phase cells. Scale bars: 10 μm. (F) EdU uptake measured by flow cytometry. (G) Analysis of nascent DNA tract length in WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ splenic B cells by DNA combing. Mean ± SD of n = 3 experiments shown. (H) Stability of nascent DNA measured by fiber analysis after 4 mM HU treatment. Mean ± SD of n = 3 experiments shown. (I) Western blot showing induction of p-CHK1 in WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ cells after IR (30 Gy, 2 hours recovery), APH (0.4 μM, overnight), GEM (100 nM, 2 hours), or MMS (200 μM, 3 hours). Error bars in A, B, and D–F show SD of the mean, with P values calculated by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P values in G and H were calculated by paired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The proliferation and viability of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells were significantly impacted by treatment with either MMS or the DNA polymerase inhibitor aphidicolin (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). These agents also induced strong caspase-3 cleavage in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 2C). MMS produces cytotoxicity through production of single-stranded DNA breaks and by inhibition of DNA replication (24–26). Although we did not detect an increase in single-strand breaks in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Supplemental Figure 2E), we observed that Rnf4Δ/Δ cells were hypersensitive to the replication inhibitors hydroxyurea, aphidicolin, and gemcitabine (Figure 2D). Rnf4Δ/Δ cells also showed an increase in 53BP1 G 1 nuclear bodies, a hallmark of cells that are encountering problems with DNA replication (27, 28) (Figure 2E). Rnf4Δ/Δ cells consistently incorporated lower levels of the deoxythymidine analog EdU, indicating a lower rate of DNA replication (Figure 2F). To directly measure the activity of individual replication forks, we performed a DNA combing analysis after pulsing cells with CldU and IdU, which revealed that Rnf4Δ/Δ cells showed a significant reduction in replication fork velocity (Figure 2G). Rnf4Δ/Δ cells also showed reduced stability of newly replicated DNA after hydroxyurea treatment (Figure 2H). ATR-mediated CHK1 phosphorylation is essential for signaling the presence of replication stress (29), but phosphorylation of CHK1 was defective after induction of replication stress in the absence of RNF4 (Figure 2I). Although replication forks in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells appeared to restart normally after hydroxyurea treatment (Supplemental Figure 2F), and showed only marginal levels of fork asymmetry (Supplemental Figure 2G), the reduction in replication fork progression induced by MMS treatment in WT cells was not observed in RNF4-conditional-knockout cells (Supplemental Figure 2H). A failure to adequately signal replication stress therefore correlates with reduced replication efficiency in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells.

Replication defects and cell death in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells are a consequence of deregulated SUMOylation. Transduction of Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells with a construct expressing WT RNF4 resulted in a rescue of cell viability and EdU uptake (Figure 3, A and B). This effect was not seen with RNF4 constructs containing mutations in the E3 ubiquitin ligase active site, or in the SUMO-interaction motifs. The STUbL activity of RNF4 is therefore essential for normal cell viability. To test whether the defective DNA replication, genomic instability, and cell death observed in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells are specifically caused by the accumulation of high–molecular weight SUMOylated proteins, we used inhibitors of ubiquitin-specific protease 7 (USP7), a ubiquitin isopeptidase that removes ubiquitin from SUMOylated substrates (30). Short-term treatment with USP7 inhibitor produced an increase in the amount of ubiquitination of SUMOylated proteins (Supplemental Figure 3), indicating that other cellular E3 ubiquitin ligases target SUMOylated proteins at some level in the absence of RNF4. Continuous treatment with the USP7 inhibitor P22077 or P5091 substantially reversed the accumulation of SUMOylated proteins in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, presumably by stabilizing ubiquitin chains on those proteins to enable proteasomal targeting (Figure 3C). This reduction in the quantity of SUMOylated proteins was associated with a rescue in the speed of replication forks in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 3D), reduced cell death (Figure 3, E and F), and a reduction in the frequency of chromosome aberrations (Figure 3, G and H). These results suggest that the slow replication forks, genomic instability, and increased cell death observed in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells arise because of a failure to properly degrade SUMOylated proteins. Inhibition of SUMOylation by 2-D08, which blocks transfer of SUMO from UBC9 to potential substrates (31), or by ML-792, which inhibits the SUMO-activating enzyme SAE1/2 (32), also produced a partial rescue of chromosome instability and cell death in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 3, I and J), showing that accumulation of poly-SUMOylated proteins in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells is causative of reduced cell viability.

Figure 3 Phenotypes of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells are caused by accumulation of SUMOylated proteins. (A) Analysis of viability of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells transduced with constructs expressing GFP, WT RNF4, a catalytic mutant of RNF4 (RNF4-CS), or RNF4 defective for SUMO binding (RNF4-ΔSIM). (B) Quantification of EdU uptake by Rnf4Δ/Δ cells transduced with GFP or RNF4 cDNAs. (C) Western blot of cells grown in vitro for 2 days with or without continual treatment with USP7 inhibitor P22077 (2 μM) or P5091 (1 μM). (D) Analysis of nascent DNA tract length in WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells. Cells were cultured in vitro for 48 hours with or without P22077 (2 μM) or P5091 (1 μM), then incubated with CldU for 20 minutes, followed by IdU for 20 minutes. CldU and IdU tract lengths were analyzed after DNA combing. Mean ± SD of n = 3 experiments shown. (E) Cell viability after 72 hours of culture with or without P22077 (1 μM, 2 μM). Viable cells were identified based on ability to exclude DAPI. (F) As in E, using P5091 (0.5 μM, 1 μM). (G) Analysis of chromosome aberrations in B cells cultured 48 hours with or without P22077 treatment (2 μM). (H) As in G, using P5091 (1 μM). (I) Analysis of chromosome aberrations in B cells cultured 48 hours with or without continuous treatment with SUMO inhibitor 2-D08 (40 μM) or ML-792 (20 nM). (J) Cell viability measured by quantification of DAPI-negative cells after 72 hours of culture with or without 2-D08 (40 μM) or ML-792 (20 nM). Error bars in A, B, and E–J show SD of the mean. P values were calculated with unpaired 2-tailed t test (A, B, and J), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (D and I), 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (E and F), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G and H). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Rnf4 deletion leads to defective recruitment of proteins required for replication stress responses. To identify changes in cellular protein expression that might account for the genomic instability and reduced viability of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, we performed quantitative isobaric labeling mass spectrometry with resting B cells (day 0) and cells that were stimulated to divide in vitro for 48 hours (day 2). In resting B cells, there was no substantial difference in protein expression between WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 2). After activation of B cells and the initiation of cell division, there were substantial changes in protein abundance in both the WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ samples (Figure 4B). Activated Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells showed a modest but statistically significant increase in the abundance of 455 proteins encompassing a broad range of protein classes (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Increases in the abundance of several of these proteins were validated by Western blotting (Figure 4C). The broad changes in protein expression in Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells are consistent with previous proteomic studies, which revealed that RNF4 targets a wide range of substrates (33, 34).

Figure 4 RNF4 deficiency leads to reduced accumulation of proteins needed for replication stress responses at replication forks. (A) Volcano plot showing protein abundance in resting Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells relative to WT controls. Each data point represents the average of 4 samples. Six proteins that showed increased abundance after B cell activation are labeled. (B) Volcano plot of B cells after 48 hours of in vitro culture with cell proliferation induced by addition of LPS. (C) Western blot showing expression of proteins in WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells after 48 hours of culture. Two samples are shown in each case. Figures in red indicate band intensities measured with ImageJ. (D) Abundance of proteins required for replication stress responses at replication forks, measured by iPOND-MS, in WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells. (E) Increase in abundance of SUMOylated SMC5 and SMC6 in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, measured by mass spectrometry after SUMO2/3 immunoprecipitation of chromatin from WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ cells. (F) Increase in abundance of SUMOylated non-SMC element (NSMCE) subunits of the SMC5/6 complex in chromatin of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells. Error bars in D–F show SD of the mean of n = 4 replicates. P values were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed t test. P < 0.05 was considered significant. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

As Rnf4Δ/Δ cells appear to have specific problems with DNA replication, we next used isolation of proteins on nascent DNA (iPOND) (35) to identify proteins with altered abundance at replication forks (Supplemental Table 4). Protein enrichment analysis on candidate proteins that showed substantially altered abundance at replication forks in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells revealed a cluster of proteins around FANCD2 (Supplemental Figure 4C), including Fanconi anemia family proteins with known functions in ensuring stable replication (36). Several of these proteins showed reduced abundance at replication forks in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Figure 4D), potentially accounting for the reduced replication efficiency seen in the absence of RNF4. The helicases PIF1 and RECQL5, which are required for DNA replication through difficult substrates (37, 38), also showed diminished abundance in iPOND samples from RNF4-deficient cells. These results demonstrate that Rnf4Δ/Δ cells show a deficiency in recruitment of proteins necessary for replication fork stability and progression.

Rnf4Δ/Δ cells accumulate poly-SUMOylated proteins in chromatin (Supplemental Figure 4D). We performed immunoprecipitation of SUMO2/3 on chromatin samples from WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, to attempt to identify hyper-SUMOylated chromatin proteins in Rnf4Δ/Δ samples, which might contribute to defective replication fork progression. Mass spectrometry revealed a set of proteins with 2 clusters including proteins involved in regulation of SUMOylation, which are known targets of RNF4 (34), and several members of the SMC5/6 complex (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The SMC5/6 complex is regulated by SUMOylation, and contributes to replication fork stability and regulation of recombination (39). SUMOylated SMC5 and SMC6 were significantly enriched in chromatin from Rnf4Δ/Δ cells relative to WT (Figure 4E). Three non-SMC element (NSMCE) subunits of the SMC5/6 complex were additionally present at increased abundance in SUMO2/3-immunoprecipitated proteins (Figure 4F). The SMC5/6 complex therefore shows significant hyper-SUMOylation in chromatin of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, which may contribute to deficiencies in responding to replication stress.

Cell death and genomic instability in RNF4-deficient cells are dependent on RAD51. The SMC5/6 complex is known to prevent the accumulation of toxic recombination intermediates that appear at stalled replication forks (39, 40). We observed that knockdown of RNF4 using multiple different siRNAs in U2OS EJ-DR reporter cells caused an increase in the rate of HR-mediated repair of DNA double-strand breaks (Supplemental Figure 5A). Ionizing radiation–induced foci of RAD51 formed normally in the nuclei of Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). To test whether a potential increase in DNA recombination in RNF4-deficient cells might contribute to apoptosis and defective replication, we used the RAD51 inhibitors RI-1 and B02 (41, 42). At high concentrations, these agents can block formation of ionizing radiation–induced RAD51 foci, and reduce HR efficiency in reporter assays (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Treatment with lower doses did not have a measurable impact on the cell cycle of WT cells (Supplemental Figure 5E), but substantially improved the growth of RNF4-deficient B cells (Figure 5, A–H). RAD51 inhibition significantly reduced the p53 activation and caspase-3 cleavage normally observed in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, reduced the frequency of chromosome aberrations, and improved cell proliferation and viability. Improved growth of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells after RAD51 inhibition was associated with a rescue of replication fork velocity (Figure 5I). RAD51 did not show an increased abundance at replication forks in iPOND data sets from Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, however, nor was the overall abundance or level of ubiquitination of RAD51 substantially changed (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). RAD51-mediated toxicity may arise because of dysregulation of some other RNF4 target, as USP7 inhibition also reduced the hyper-recombinogenic phenotype of siRNF4-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 5I). Targeting other proteins involved in HR did not achieve a similar rescue of the phenotypes of RNF4 deficiency as was achieved with RAD51 inhibition. In particular, deletion of either Brca1 or Brca2 did not result in an improvement in the proliferation, viability, or genomic integrity of Rnf4Δ/Δ cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F).

Figure 5 Genomic instability and cell death in RNF4-deficient cells are dependent on RAD51. (A) Western blot analysis of WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells cultured in vitro for 72 hours with mock treatment (–) or with the RAD51 inhibitor RI-1 (5 μM, 10 μM). (B) Analysis of chromosome aberrations in day 2 cultured B cells with or without RI-1 treatment (5 μM, 10 μM). (C) Analysis of CFSE FACS to measure cell proliferation during 72 hours of growth with or without RI-1 treatment (5 μM). (D) As in A, with the RAD51 inhibitor B02 (5 μM, 10 μM). (E) As in B, with B02 (5 μM, 10 μM). (F) As in C, with B02 (5 μM). (G) Viability of B cells, measured by DAPI exclusion, after treatment with RI-1 (5 μM, 10 μM) on day 3. (H) As in G, with B02 (2.5 μM, 5 μM). (I) Measurement of newly replicated DNA by DNA combing after pulsing of cells with CldU and IdU with or without RI-1 or B02 (10 μM in each case). Mean ± SD of n = 3 experiments shown. Error bars in B, C, and E–H represent SD of the mean. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, E, G, and H), unpaired 2-tailed t test (C and F), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (I). P < 0.05 was considered significant. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001

Deletion of Rnf4 delays tumor formation in a c-myc cancer model. As B cells from Rnf4-conditional-knockout mice showed substantial genomic instability (Figure 1E), we performed a longitudinal study to determine whether Rnf4-conditional-knockout mice are at increased risk of cancer. Despite elevated genomic instability in Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells grown in culture, there was no difference in tumor susceptibility caused by deletion of Rnf4 in the B cell lineage (Figure 6A). The overall survival of conditional-knockout and control mice also showed no significant difference (Supplemental Figure 7A). Tumor susceptibility in Brca1- and Brca2-deficient mice is more apparent in a p53-hemizygous background (43–45). We therefore crossed Rnf4-conditional-knockout mice to a Trp53+/– background, to test whether loss of RNF4 causes tumor outgrowth in cells lacking normal expression of p53. We observed that Rnf4 deficiency did not accelerate tumor formation, even on a Trp53+/– background (Figure 6B), or affect the overall survival rate of Trp53+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). As in the control group, Rnf4Δ/Δ Trp53+/– animals developed tumors characteristic of p53 loss of function, with a large proportion of thymomas (46). Finally, we tested whether Rnf4 deficiency causes accelerated tumor formation in Eμ-myc mice, a transgenic model for overexpression of the oncogene c-myc in B cells (47). As expected, mice carrying the Eμ-myc transgene had a very high incidence of B cell lymphoma with a median survival rate of 123 days (Figure 6C). In contrast, mice expressing Eμ-myc with conditional deletion of Rnf4 in the B cell lineage showed a significant delay in tumor formation, with a median tumor-free survival of 215 days. The overall lifespan of Eμ-myc Rnf4Δ/Δ mice showed an equivalent extension (Supplemental Figure 7C). These studies show that Rnf4 deletion does not predispose mice to tumor formation, and loss of Rnf4 delays the onset of tumors in cells with c-myc overexpression.

Figure 6 RNF4 deficiency extends tumor-free lifespan of Eμ-myc–transgenic mice. (A) Tumor-free survival of Rnf4+/+ CD19-Cre or Rnf4fl/+ CD19-Cre (n = 38), and Rnf4fl/fl CD19-Cre (n = 44). (B) Tumor-free survival of Rnf4+/+ Trp53+/– CD19-Cre or Rnf4fl/+ Trp53+/– CD19-Cre (n = 30), and Rnf4fl/fl Trp53+/– CD19-Cre (n = 30). (C) Tumor-free survival of Eμ-myc Rnf4+/+ CD19-Cre or Eμ-myc Rnf4fl/+ CD19-Cre (n = 47), and Eμ-myc Rnf4fl/fl CD19-Cre (n = 27). (D) Analysis of chromosome aberrations of B cells of the indicated genotypes after 2 days in culture. (E) Analysis of cell viability of B cells of the indicated genotypes during 72 hours of in vitro growth. (F) Growth of U2OS-iMYC cells after doxycycline-induced expression of c-myc, measured by quantification of CellTiter-Glo fluorescence. P values show difference between the means of unstimulated and stimulated cells. (G) Analysis of replication fork velocity measured by DNA combing. Total CldU plus IdU tract length is shown. Mean ± SD of n = 3 experiments shown. (H) Intensity of γ-H2AX staining in S-phase (EdU+) cells. (I) Survival of pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients with tumors expressing either normal or increased levels of RNF4. (J) Model for steps leading to cell death in RNF4-deficient cells. Absence of RNF4 activity causes increased abundance of SUMOylated proteins in chromatin, leading to replication stress and accumulation of nonproductive intermediates, dependent on RAD51, which prevents successful completion of DNA replication and further cell proliferation. Error bars in D–F and H show SD of the mean. P values were calculated by log-rank test (A–C and I), unpaired 2-tailed t test (D and F), 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (E), and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G and H). P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We considered whether defects in DNA replication might limit the growth of incipient myc-dependent malignancies in mice carrying the Eμ-myc transgene. Consistent with the well-known ability of c-myc to induce cellular proliferation, we observed EdU uptake by freshly isolated Eμ-myc Rnf4+/+ and Eμ-myc Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells, whereas WT and Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells showed almost no EdU incorporation (Supplemental Figure 7D). A proportion of Eμ-myc splenic B cells are therefore dividing, even in the absence of any exogenous mitogenic stimulus. As was the case in Rnf4Δ/Δ cells, we measured an increased frequency of chromosome aberrations in Eμ-myc Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells relative to Eμ-myc Rnf4+/+ cells (Figure 6D). Eμ-myc Rnf4Δ/Δ B cells also showed a significantly reduced ability to proliferate in culture as compared with Eμ-myc Rnf4+/+ cells (Figure 6E). We tested the effect of knocking down RNF4 on the growth of U2OS cells with a stably integrated, doxycycline-inducible c-myc construct (48). After knockdown of RNF4, these U2OS-iMYC cells showed significantly reduced proliferation compared with cells transfected with control siRNA (Figure 6F). In Eμ-myc–transgenic cells, deletion of Rnf4 also led to reduced replication fork velocity, higher levels of γ-H2AX in S phase, and an increased number of 53BP1 G 1 nuclear bodies (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 7E). These results are consistent with the concept that the increased propensity of myc-transgenic cells to proliferate makes them acutely sensitive to loss of RNF4, which is required for normal DNA replication.

To consider whether RNF4 expression might impact the growth of tumors in humans, we analyzed survival of B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients studied as part of the National Cancer Institute TARGET Phase II initiative. Patients with tumors expressing high levels of RNF4 had significantly worse survival outcomes than those with tumors expressing normal levels of RNF4 (Figure 6I). Elevated RNF4 expression is a feature of several tumor types in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data sets (Supplemental Figure 7F), and high RNF4 expression correlates with poor survival in multiple tumor types, including breast adenocarcinoma and lung adenocarcinoma (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). These findings suggest that RNF4 may have a general role in supporting tumor outgrowth, by facilitating DNA replication in malignant cells.