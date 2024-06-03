Sedentary behavior in mice induces metabolic inflexibility by suppressing skeletal muscle pyruvate metabolism

Sex as a biological variable. Both male and female mice were examined. Differences between sexes were extrapolated to study mechanisms.

Animals. Eight-week-old C57BL/6J mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (strain 000664) for initial small mouse cage (SMC) experiments. Heterozygous PSD-Mhet mice were generated by crossing of our conditional PSD knockout (PSDcKO+/+) mice (previously described; ref. 15). PSDcKO+/+ mice harbor loxP sites flanking exons 4–8 of the mouse PSD gene. These mice were crossed with HSA-MerCreMer mice (HSA-MerCreMer, tamoxifen-inducible α-human skeletal actin Cre, courtesy of K. Esser, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, USA). All mice were bred onto C57BL/6J background and were born at normal Mendelian ratios. Tamoxifen (final concentration of 10 mg/mL) was injected intraperitoneally (7.5 μL/g of body weight) to PSD-Mhet mice and their respective controls for 5 consecutive days. After a 2-week washout, mice were studied as sham, SMC (discussed further below), or high-fat diet feeding (Western diet, TD.88137, Envigo) groups. It is noteworthy that because tamoxifen is an estrogen receptor antagonist that may influence metabolism, data from mice that were injected with tamoxifen (control and PSD-Mhet mice) may not always be directly comparable to data from mice that were not (wild-type mice with or without SMC). Differences in housing facility, age, and dates of experiments also contribute to these differences. Mice were maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a temperature-controlled room at 22°C. All animals were fasted for 4 hours before tissue collection or experiments. Before all terminal experiments and tissue harvesting, mice were given an intraperitoneal injection of 80 mg/kg ketamine and 10 mg/kg xylazine. All protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Utah.

Small mouse cage. Modified and further developed from Mahmassani et al. (14) and Marmonti et al. (13), SMC is a rectangular box produced from acrylic plastic, made at the University of Utah’s Machine Shop Core. Bedding is placed one-third of the height leaving 4 cm of clearance height. Air holes are designed on all 4 sides to facilitate air circulation. One air hole on the side was plugged with a Hydropac water lixit (Lab Products Inc.) providing water ad libitum, and one air hole on the top is compatible with the hydration system of the Columbus Instruments Oxymax Lab Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS) for determination of whole-animal energy expenditure. Abundance of food is provided on top of the bedding to allow ad libitum food consumption. Variable water leakage and crumbling of food are caveats to the attainment of accurate food and water intake in the SMC. Bedding, food, and water were changed every 2–3 days to ensure cleanliness. Two SMC cages can fit in 1 regular mouse cage. Some experiments were performed with sham and SMC mice housed in pairs, while other experiments were performed with separate cages for sham and SMC mice.

Indirect calorimetry. The Columbus Instruments Lab Monitoring System was used to measure VO 2 , respiratory exchange ratio (RER; VCO 2 /VO 2 ), food intake, and physical activity (for sham animals only) of sham and SMC mice during week 7 or 8 of SMC. Mice were individually caged and acclimated for over 24 hours in the system before data were collected. Body composition was determined using the Bruker Minispec NMR.

Glucose tolerance test. Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests were performed by injection of 1 mg glucose per gram body mass during week 8 of SMC, at least 3 days before sacrifice. Mice were fasted for 4 hours before glucose injection. Blood glucose was measured before glucose injection and 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after injection via tail bleed with a handheld glucometer (Bayer Contour 7151H). In a separate set of experiments, mice were injected with 1 mg glucose per gram body mass, and blood was taken from the facial vein at the 30-minute time point for insulin quantification.

Ex vivo skeletal muscle [3H]2-deoxy-d-glucose uptake. Ex vivo glucose uptake was measured in soleus muscle as previously described (47). In brief, soleus muscles were dissected and placed in a recovery buffer (Krebs-Henseleit buffer [KHB] with 0.1% BSA, 8 mM glucose, and 2 mM mannitol) at 37°C for 10 minutes. After incubation in recovery buffer, muscles were moved to preincubation buffer (KHB with 0.1% BSA, 2 mM sodium pyruvate, and 6 mM mannitol) with or without 200 μU/mL insulin for 15 minutes for soleus and with or without 600 μU/mL insulin for extensor digitorum longus. After preincubation, muscles were placed in incubation buffer (KHB with 0.1% BSA, 9 mM [14C]mannitol, 1 mM [3H]2-deoxyglucose) with or without 200 μU/mL insulin for 15 minutes. Contralateral muscles were used for basal or insulin-stimulated measurements. After incubation, muscles were blotted dry on ice-cold filter paper, snap-frozen, and stored at –80°C until analyzed with liquid scintillation counting.

Serum insulin, glucose, and cortisol quantification. Blood was collected from facial vein either before anesthesia or at the 30-minute time point of the glucose tolerance test. Blood was then placed at room temperature for 20 minutes to clot before centrifugation at 2,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant (serum) was collected, placed in a new tube, and stored at –80°C until analysis. Serum insulin levels were quantified using a Mouse Insulin ELISA kit (catalog 90080, Crystal Chem). Serum glucose was quantified using a Mouse Glucose Assay Kit (catalog 81692, Crystal Chem). Serum cortisol levels were quantified by the DetectX ELISA kit (catalog K003-H1W, Arbor Assays).

High-resolution respirometry and fluorometry. Mitochondrial O 2 utilization was measured using the Oroboros O2K Oxygraphs. Skeletal muscle tissues were minced in mitochondria isolation medium (300 mM sucrose, 10 mM HEPES, 1 mM EGTA) and subsequently homogenized using a Teflon-glass system. Homogenates were then centrifuged at 800g for 10 minutes, after which the supernatant was taken and centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes. The resulting pellet was carefully resuspended in mitochondria isolation medium. Isolated mitochondria were then added to the oxygraphy chambers containing assay buffer (MES potassium salt 105 mM, KCl 30 mM, KH 2 PO 4 10 mM, MgCl 2 5 mM, BSA 0.5 mg/mL). Respiration was measured in response to the following substrates: 0.5 mM malate, 5 mM pyruvate, 5 mM glutamate, 10 mM succinate, 1.5 μM FCCP, 0.02 mM palmitoylcarnitine, 5 mM l-carnitine. ATP production was measured fluorometrically using a Horiba Fluoromax 4 (Horiba Scientific), by enzymatic coupling of ATP production to NADPH synthesis as previously described (62). Respiration and ATP production were measured in the presence of 2 mM ADP, unless otherwise stated.

For inhibitor experiments in mitochondria isolated from shSC and shPSD myotubes, the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor UK-5099 (5048170001, Sigma-Aldrich) was used to inhibit MPC activity. To induce a submaximal drop of pyruvate-dependent respiration, 100 nM UK-5099 was used at a submaximal concentration and injected into the oxygraph chamber after the addition of malate and pyruvate. Respiration was measured in response to the following substrates: 0.5 mM malate, 5 mM pyruvate, 2 mM ADP, and 1 μM FCCP. To evaluate whether pyruvate-dependent respiration was compromised in shSC and shPSD mitochondria, respiration was measured in response to either 5 mM pyruvate or 5 mM methyl pyruvate (371173, Sigma-Aldrich) along with the above substrates.

H 2 O 2 measurements. Mitochondrial H 2 O 2 emission was determined in isolated mitochondria from skeletal muscle. All JH 2 O 2 experiments were performed in buffer Z supplemented with 10 mM Amplex UltraRed (Invitrogen), 20 U/mL CuZn superoxide dismutase, and 25 mM blebbistatin (for permeabilized muscle fibers only). Briefly, isolated mitochondria or permeabilized fibers were added to 1 mL of assay buffer containing Amplex UltraRed, which produces a fluorescent product when oxidized by H 2 O 2 . H 2 O 2 emission was measured after the addition of 10 mM succinate or 5 mM pyruvate for a final concentration. The appearance of the fluorescent product was measured by a Horiba Fluoromax 4 fluorometer (excitation/emission = 565 nm/600 nm).

Seahorse assay. Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) was measured in C2C12 myoblasts using a Seahorse XF96 Analyzer. Myoblasts were plated at 5 × 10 cells per well and grown in lentiviral medium for 48 hours. C2C12 cells were selected with puromycin throughout differentiation for 3 days. The real-time ECAR was measured using the XFe96 extracellular flux analyzer with the Glycolysis Stress Kit (Agilent Technologies) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The measurement was normalized to total protein determined by Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Briefly, cells were seeded on XF96 cell culture microplates (Seahorse Bioscience) at a seeding density of 5.0 × 103 cells per well. Before assay, cells were rinsed twice and kept in pre-warmed XF basic assay medium (pH 7.4) supplemented with 2 mM glutamine in a 37°C non-CO 2 incubator for an hour. Then the rate was measured at 37°C in 14 replicates (separate wells) by use of the following compounds in succession: 10 mM glucose, 1 μM oligomycin, and 50 mM 2-deoxyglucose. Basal ECAR was measured before drug exposure. The glycolytic function metrics were calculated by Seahorse Wave Desktop Software as directed in the glycolysis stress kit manual (Agilent Technologies).

Glutathione. Skeletal muscle reduced glutathione (GSH) and oxidized glutathione (GSSG) were measured using the fluorometric GSH/GSSG Ratio Detection Assay Kit II (Abcam 205811). Briefly, whole plantaris muscle was homogenized in lysis buffer containing 0.1% SDS, 0.1% sodium deoxycholate, 1% Triton X-100, 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.6), 5 mM EDTA, 150 mM NaCl, and protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail, deproteinized using the Deproteinizing Sample Kit – TCA (Abcam 204708), nutated at 4°C for 1 hour, and centrifuged at 4°C for 15 minutes at 12,000g. The supernatant was collected, and protein concentrations were determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Supernatant was then used to determine GSH and total glutathione. Fluorescence was measured at excitation/emission = 490/520 nm with a fluorescence microplate reader.

Enzyme activity assays. pyruvate dehydrogenase (Ab109902), phosphofructokinase (Ab155898), and citrate synthase (Ab119692) activity assays were performed using activity assay kits from Abcam.

Cell culture. C2C12 myoblasts (ATCC CRL-1772) were grown in high-glucose DMEM (4.5 g/L glucose with l-glutamine; Gibco 11965-092) supplemented with 10% FBS (heat-inactivated, certified, US origin; Gibco 10082-147), and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin (10,000 U/mL; Gibco 15140122). C2C12 cells were differentiated into myotubes with low-glucose DMEM (1 g/L glucose with 4 mM l-glutamine and 110 mg/L sodium pyruvate; Gibco 11885-084) supplemented with 2% horse serum (defined; VWR 16777), and 0.1% penicillin-streptomycin.

Lentivirus-mediated knockdown of PSD. PSD expression was decreased using a pLKO.1 lentiviral-RNAi system. Plasmids encoding shRNA for mouse PISD (shPSD: TRCN0000115415) were obtained from MilliporeSigma. Packaging vector psPAX2 (ID 12260), envelope vector pMD2.G (ID 12259), and scrambled shRNA plasmid (SC: ID 1864) were obtained from Addgene. HEK293T cells in 10 cm dishes were transfected using 50 μL 0.1% polyethylenimine, 200 μL 0.15 M sodium chloride, and 500 μL Opti-MEM (with HEPES, 2.4 g/L sodium bicarbonate, and l-glutamine; Gibco 31985) with 2.66 μg of psPAX2, 0.75 μg of pMD2.G, and 3 μg of either scrambled or PISD shRNA plasmid. Cells were selected with puromycin throughout differentiation to ensure that only cells infected with shRNA vectors were viable.

U-13C-glucose labeling in cultured myotubes. For metabolite extraction, cold 90% methanol (MeOH) solution was added to each sample to give a final concentration of 80% MeOH to each cell pellet. Samples were then incubated at –20°C for 1 hour. After incubation, samples were centrifuged at 20,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was then transferred from each sample tube into a labeled, fresh microcentrifuge tube. Process blanks were made using only extraction solvent and no cell culture. The samples were then dried in vacuo.

All gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC-MS) analysis was performed with an Agilent 5977b HES fit with an Agilent 7693A automatic liquid sampler. Dried samples were suspended in 40 μL of 40 mg/mL O-methoxylamine hydrochloride (MP Bio 155405) in dry pyridine (EMD Millipore PX2012-7) and incubated for 1 hour at 37°C in a sand bath. Twenty-five microliters of this solution was added to autosampler vials. Sixty microliters of N-methyl-N-trimethylsilyltrifluoracetamide (MSTFA; with 1% TMCS; Thermo Fisher Scientific TS48913) was added automatically via the autosampler and incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C. After incubation, samples were vortexed, and 1 μL of the prepared sample was injected into the gas chromatograph inlet in split mode with the inlet temperature held at 250°C. A 10:1 split ratio was used for analysis for the majority of metabolites. Any metabolites that saturated the instrument at the 10:1 split were analyzed at a 50:1 split ratio. The gas chromatograph had an initial temperature of 60°C for 1 minute followed by a 10°C/min ramp to 325°C and a hold time of 10 minutes. A 30-meter Agilent Zorbax DB-5MS with 10-meter Duraguard capillary column was used for chromatographic separation. Helium was used as the carrier gas at a rate of 1 mL/min.

Data were collected using Agilent MassHunter software. Metabolites were identified and their peak area was recorded using MassHunter Quant. Metabolite identity was established using a combination of an in-house metabolite library developed using pure purchased standards and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Fiehn libraries. There are a few reasons why a specific metabolite may not be observable through GC-MS. The metabolite may not be amenable to GC-MS because of its size, or a quaternary amine such as carnitine, or simply because it does not ionize well.

Lipid extraction. Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry–grade (LC-MS–grade) solvents and mobile phase modifiers were obtained from Honeywell Burdick & Jackson (acetonitrile, isopropanol, formic acid), Fisher Scientific (methyl tert-butyl ether), and Sigma-Aldrich/Fluka (ammonium formate, ammonium acetate). Lipid standards were obtained from Avanti Polar Lipids. Lipids were extracted from mitochondria with a modified Matyash lipid extraction (63) using a biphasic solvent system of cold methanol, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), and water. Briefly, a mixture of cold MTBE, methanol, and internal standards (Mouse SPLASH LIPIDOMIX, Avanti Polar Lipids 330707; and Cardiolipin Mix I, Avanti Polar Lipids LM6003) was added to mitochondria isolated from C2C12 myotubes or gastrocnemius skeletal muscle. Samples were sonicated for 60 seconds, then incubated on ice with occasional vortexing for 1 hour. After addition of 188 μL of PBS, the mixture was incubated on ice for 15 minutes and centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The organic (upper) layer was collected, and the aqueous layer was re-extracted with 1 mL of 10:3:2.5 (vol/vol/vol) MTBE/MeOH/water. The MTBE layers were combined for untargeted lipidomic analysis and dried under vacuum. The aqueous layer was centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C and dried under vacuum. Lipid extracts were reconstituted in 500 μL of 8:2:2 (vol/vol/vol) isopropanol (IPA)/acetonitrile (ACN)/water containing 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid. Concurrently, a process blank sample was prepared, and then a pooled quality control (QC) sample was prepared by taking equal volumes (~50 μL) from each sample after final resuspension.

LC-MS analysis and data processing. Lipid extracts were separated on an Acquity UPLC CSH C18 column (2.1 × 100 mm; 1.7 μm) coupled to an Acquity UPLC CSH C18 VanGuard precolumn (5 × 2.1 mm; 1.7 μm) maintained at 65°C connected to an Agilent HiP 1290 Sampler, Agilent 1290 Infinity pump, and Agilent 6545 Accurate Mass Q-TOF dual AJS-ESI mass spectrometer (Agilent Technologies). Samples were analyzed in a randomized order in both positive and negative ionization modes in separate experiments acquiring with the scan range m/z 100–1,700. Mobile phase A consisted of ACN/H 2 O (60:40, vol/vol) in 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid, and mobile phase B consisted of IPA/ACN/H 2 O (90:9:1, vol/vol/vol) in 10 mM ammonium formate and 0.1% formic acid. For negative-mode analysis the modifiers were changed to 10 mM ammonium acetate. The chromatography gradient for both positive and negative modes started at 15% mobile phase B, then increased to 30% B over 2.4 minutes; it then increased to 48% B from 2.4 to 3.0 minutes, then to 82% B from 3 to 13.2 minutes, then to 99% B from 13.2 to 13.8 minutes, where it was held until 16.7 minutes and then returned to the initial conditions and equilibrated for 5 minutes. Flow was 0.4 mL/min throughout, with injection volumes of 2 μL for positive and 10 μL for negative mode. Tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) was conducted using iterative exclusion, the same LC gradient at collision energies of 20 V and 27.5 V in positive and negative modes, respectively. For data processing, Agilent MassHunter (MH) Workstation and software packages MH Qualitative and MH Quantitative were used. The pooled QC (n = 8) and process blank (n = 4) were injected throughout the sample queue to ensure the reliability of acquired lipidomics data. For lipid annotation, accurate mass and MS/MS matching was used with the Agilent Lipid Annotator library and LipidMatch (64). Results from the positive and negative ionization modes from Lipid Annotator were merged based on the class of lipid identified. Data exported from MH Quantitative were evaluated using Excel, where initial lipid targets were parsed based on the following criteria. Only lipids with relative standard deviations less than 30% in QC samples were used for data analysis. Additionally, only lipids with background AUC counts in process blanks that were less than 30% of QC were used for data analysis. The parsed Excel data tables were normalized based on the ratio to class-specific internal standards, then to tissue mass and sum before statistical analysis.

Supplemental Methods. Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Statistics. All data presented herein are expressed as mean ± SEM. The level of significance was set at P less than 0.05. Student’s t tests (2-tailed) were used to determine the significance between experimental groups, and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s honestly significant difference post hoc test was used where appropriate. The sample size (n) for each experiment is shown in the figure legends and corresponds to the sample derived from the individual mice or, for cell culture experiments, to an individual batch of cells. Unless otherwise stated, statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism software.

Study approval. Experiments on animals were performed in strict accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals of the NIH (National Academies Press, 2011). All animals were handled according to approved University of Utah Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee protocols (20-07007). The protocols were approved by the Committee on the Ethics of Animal Experiments of the University of Utah.

Data availability. Data are available in the Supporting Data Values file. RNA sequencing data sets were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE260612).