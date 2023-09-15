Allosteric modulator potentiates β2AR agonist–promoted bronchoprotection in asthma models

Positive allosteric effects of Cmpd-6 on albuterol-mediated responses at the human β 2 AR in functional assays. Allosteric modulators often show probe-dependency, displaying preferentially higher cooperativity with a specific orthosteric agonist over others (16–18). Before evaluating the effect of Cmpd-6 on β 2 agonist–induced airway relaxation, we confirmed cooperativity of Cmpd-6 with albuterol (a.k.a. salbutamol), one of the most commonly used short-acting β 2 -agonists employed for asthma treatment (5). In the presence of Cmpd-6, stimulation of the β 2 AR with albuterol leads to dramatic increases in cAMP production (Figure 1A) and β-arrestin recruitment to the receptor (Figure 1B) in HEK-293 cells, compared with the vehicle (DMSO) control condition. The increases in the maximal response to albuterol are even more robust than those observed with isoproterenol stimulation, as expected, given the partial agonist activity of albuterol. Cmpd-6 also shifts the albuterol dose-response curve to the left in an in vitro competition binding experiment by potentiating the binding affinity of albuterol for the β 2 AR in a concentration-dependent fashion (Figure 1C). However, the shift induced by Cmpd-6 is weaker than with isoproterenol (Figure 1D), which is also consistent with the partial agonist activity of albuterol. Taken together, these data confirm the robust cooperativity between Cmpd-6 and albuterol at the human β 2 AR. This led us to an examination of its allosteric activity in albuterol-induced airway relaxation in an animal model.

Figure 1 Positive cooperativity of Cmpd-6 with albuterol at the human β 2 AR in functional assays. (A) HEK293 cells stably expressing the GloSensor reporter monitoring the cAMP level were pretreated with either 25 μM Cmpd-6 or the control vehicle (DMSO) and stimulated with a serial dilution of either isoproterenol (ISO) or albuterol (Alb). The level of cAMP production induced by the endogenously expressed β 2 AR was determined as described in Methods. (B) HEK293T cells expressing all components for the Tango assays monitoring β-arrestin recruitment to the stably expressed β 2 V 2 R as described in Methods were pretreated with Cmpd-6 or DMSO and stimulated with the agonists as described for (A). The extent of β-arrestin recruitment was determined as described in Methods. The values in (A and B) were expressed as percentage of the ISO-stimulated maximal response in the DMSO-treated condition. (C and D) Isolated membranes from Expi293F cells transiently expressing the human β 2 AR were incubated together with either Cmpd-6 at indicated concentrations or DMSO, a serial dilution of the indicated agonist competitor, Alb (C) and ISO (D), and 60 pM [125I]-cyanopindolol (125I-CYP). The reaction was terminated, and 125I-CYP bound to the receptor was read as described in Methods. Values were normalized to the percentage of the maximal 125I-CYP binding level obtained in each of the Cmpd-6- and DMSO-treated conditions, with data points representing mean ± SEM, obtained from 4 (A and B) or 5 (C and D) independent experiments performed in duplicate. The shift of curves was expressed as fold changes in either EC 50 and B max (A and B) or IC 50 (C, D) values between Cmpd-6– and DMSO-treated conditions. Statistical analyses for these shifts in each of the directions were performed using paired 2-tailed Student’s t tests. P values shown were *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with the control DMSO-treated condition.

Minimal positive allosteric effects of Cmpd-6 on albuterol-induced bronchodilation in mice. To examine the effectiveness of Cmpd-6 for enhancing β 2 AR-mediated function in airway smooth muscle, we employed 2 different, but complementary, in vivo assays developed and routinely used in our laboratory (13, 23). To test whether Cmpd-6 offered bronchoprotection in the absence of an exogenous β 2 agonist, Cmpd-6 was administered before delivery of increasing doses of methacholine, an agonist for muscarinic acetylcholine receptors that induces airway constriction. Secondly, to test the effect of Cmpd-6 on bronchodilation, we preconstricted murine airways with methacholine and administered increasing doses of albuterol in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6. As shown in Figure 2A, airway resistance increased similarly in Cmpd-6–treated and vehicle-treated mice, illustrating no bronchoprotective effect of Cmpd-6. Similarly, there was no enhancing effect of Cmpd-6 on bronchodilation, as evidenced by the nearly identical reduction in airway resistance with increasing doses of albuterol in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6 (Figure 2B). These findings demonstrate that β 2 AR-mediated bronchodilation is not enhanced by Cmpd-6 in mice, which was unexpected based on our in vitro results with the human β 2 AR (Figure 1).

Figure 2 The β 2 AR selective PAM Cmpd-6 does not affect the bronchoprotective effect of β 2 -agonist (albuterol) against methacholine-induced airway constriction in vivo in mice. Effect of Cmpd-6 on (A) increasing doses of methacholine-induced (MCh-induced) airway constriction (bronchoprotection protocol) and (B) albuterol-mediated (Alb-mediated) bronchodilation of airways preconstricted with methacholine. Anesthetized and skeletal muscle–relaxed C57BL/6J naive mice (n = 5–7) were i.v. administered Cmpd-6 (50 mM in 100% DMSO; 10 mg/kg) or equivalent volume of 100% DMSO as vehicle control 10 minutes before the start of the bronchoprotection (A) or bronchodilation (B) protocol. For the bronchoprotection protocol (A), bronchospasm was induced by i.v. administration of methacholine (25, 50, 100, 200, and 400 μg/kg). For the bronchodilation protocol (B), methacholine (125 μg/kg) combined with increasing doses of albuterol (1, 3, 10, and 30 μg/kg) was administered i.v. Lung Newtonian resistance (R n ) was calculated using the forced oscillation technique (flexiVent). Data are represented as mean ± SEM of (A) Newtonian resistance (R n ) or (B) percentage (%) change of R n between the average methacholine (125 μg/kg) dose alone and the methacholine plus albuterol combination doses. General Linear Model repeated measures ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test was used to determine the differences of airway responsiveness between DMSO- and Cmpd-6–treated conditions.

One of the critical amino acids for Cmpd-6 binding to the β 2 AR, F-133, is not conserved in the murine β 2 AR. The recently determined crystal structure of a Cmpd-6 derivative bound to the agonist-activated human β 2 AR indicates that 2 amino acids in the binding site are essential for binding of Cmpd-6: phenylalanine (F)-133 and lysine (K)-142 (22). Since we obtained minimal effects of Cmpd-6 on bronchoprotection or albuterol-induced bronchodilation in our murine model study, we inspected whether these 2 amino acids were conserved in the murine receptor. F-133 and K-142 provide multiple hydrophobic interactions and a hydrogen bond with Cmpd-6, respectively, crucial for Cmpd-6 binding to the human β 2 AR (22). One of these, F-133, is replaced with valine (V) in the murine β 2 AR (Figure 3A). Figure 3B illustrates how substitution of F-133 with V-133 in the Cmpd-6 binding site on the murine β 2 AR hinders Cmpd-6 binding to the murine receptor. The smaller aliphatic side chain of V-133 no longer provides hydrophobic contacts with Cmpd-6 as the larger aromatic ring of F-133 does for Cmpd-6’s binding to its pocket.

Figure 3 Phenylalanine-133, a critical amino acid for Cmpd-6 binding to the β 2 AR, is valine in the murine β 2 AR. (A) The sequence alignment of amino acids composing the Cmpd-6 binding site between the human and murine β 2 ARs. Shaded (yellow) amino acids represent the most essential ones, phenylalanine-133 (F-133), substituted to valine (V) in the murine receptor, and lysine-141 (K-141), for Cmpd-6 binding to the β 2 AR. (B) The Cmpd-6 binding site in the human (left) and modeled murine (right) β 2 ARs shows the topographical molecular surface of F-133 (purple) and V-133 (cyan) on the transmembrane-3 (TM-3). Illustrations were created with the previously reported structure PDB-6N48 using the PyMOL program. (C) Radioligand competition binding was performed with isolated membranes from 293ExpiF cells transiently expressing either the WT or V133F mutant murine β 2 AR as described in Figure 1, C and D. Curve fits were plotted with data sets obtained from 4 independent experiments done in duplicate. The shift of curves was expressed as fold changes in IC 50 values between Cmpd-6– and DMSO-treated conditions. Statistical analyses for the shift in each of the WT and mutant receptor were performed using paired 2-tailed Student’s t tests. ***P adj < 0.001 compared with the DMSO-treated condition. (D) HEK293 cells stably expressing the GloSensor reporter were transiently transfected with one of the human WT, murine WT, and murine V133F mutant β 2 AR. After incubation with Cmpd-6 at 5 μM or DMSO vehicle, the cAMP level was monitored as described in Methods. Values were expressed as percentage of the isoproterenol-stimulated (ISO-stimulated) maximal response obtained as a control for comparable receptor expression in each transfection condition and represent mean ± SEM obtained from 4 independent experiments performed in duplicate. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA, repeated (related) measures with Tukey’s posthoc test. Adjusted **P adj < 0.01.

In fact, we observed minimal cooperativity of Cmpd-6 with a β 2 -agonist in a competition binding assay with isolated membranes from HEK-293 cells transiently expressing the murine β 2 AR (Figure 3C). On the other hand, we found that mutation of V-133 of the murine β 2 AR to its human counterpart F-133 completely rescued the PAM activity of Cmpd-6 back to the activity observed at the human receptor, as assessed by cooperativity of ligand binding (Figure 3C). We have previously shown that Cmpd-6 behaves like a robust allosteric agonist by further enhancing the high constitutive (basal) cAMP production by the exogenously overexpressed β 2 AR in the absence of orthosteric agonist stimulation (21). This interferes with our ability to assess the positive allosteric effect of Cmpd-6 when the overexpressed β 2 AR is further stimulated with an agonist. Accordingly, we examined the effect of Cmpd-6 on the constitutive activity of overexpressed receptors. The dramatic difference due to a single amino acid change observed in the ligand binding assay (Figure 3C) was precisely recapitulated when we examined the effect of Cmpd-6 on cAMP production induced by the constitutive activity of transiently overexpressed human or murine WT or V133F mutant β 2 ARs (Figure 3D). Mutation of a single residue, V-133 to F-133 of the murine β 2 AR, completely recovered the positive allosteric effect of Cmpd-6 on β 2 AR receptor signaling, thus entirely salvaging the almost absent Cmpd-6 PAM activity observed at the murine WT receptor. These results demonstrate that the minimal effect of Cmpd-6 on airway relaxation in our murine model is likely attributable to its weak PAM activity at the murine β 2 AR due to the crucial single amino acid difference from the human receptor in the Cmpd-6 allosteric binding site.

F-133 is conserved in the guinea pig β 2 AR and Cmpd-6 serves as a positive allosteric modulator at the guinea pig β 2 AR. Since we could not employ the murine system to evaluate the effect of Cmpd-6 on β 2 AR-mediated airway relaxation, we looked for alternative systems to continue our study with Cmpd-6. Fortunately, we discovered that both of the key amino acids, F-133 and L-142 of the human β 2 AR, are conserved in the receptor from guinea pig (Figure 4A), another animal model that is relevant for studying asthma (24, 25). The PAM activity of Cmpd-6 at the guinea pig β 2 AR was tested. Cmpd-6 displayed strong and dose-dependent cooperativity with the β 2 agonist, isoproterenol, and increased its binding to the receptor, exhibited by the leftward shift of the isoproterenol dose-response curve in a competition binding assay (Figure 4B). We also confirmed Cmpd-6’s PAM activity in cAMP production induced by the constitutive (enhanced basal) activity of the overexpressed guinea pig β 2 AR, which is equivalent to what we observed with the overexpressed human receptor (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Cmpd-6 serves as a positive allosteric modulator at the guinea pig β 2 AR where Phenylalanine-133 is conserved. (A) The sequence alignment of amino acids composing the Cmpd-6 binding site between the human and guinea pig β 2 ARs. Shaded (yellow) amino acids represent the most essential ones, phenylalanine-133 (F-133) and lysine-141 (K-141), for Cmpd-6 binding to the β 2 AR. (B) Radioligand competition binding was performed with isolated membranes from 293ExpiF cells transiently expressing the guinea pig β 2 AR as described in Figure 1, C and D. Curve fits were plotted by a 1-site competition binding-log IC 50 curve fit (GraphPad Prism) with data sets obtained from 5 independent experiments done in duplicate. The shift of curves was expressed as fold changes in IC 50 values and statistically analyzed using paired 2-tailed Student’s t test between the highest concentration of Cmpd-6– and DMSO-treated conditions. **P < 0.01. (C) Cmpd-6 was incubated for 20 minutes with HEK293 cells expressing the GloSensor reporter stably and the guinea pig β 2 AR transiently. The extent of cAMP generation was determined and normalized as described for Figure 3D. The value represents mean ± SEM obtained from 4 independent experiments performed in duplicate. The lines indicate the level of Cmpd-6–induced cAMP production driven by overexpression of the human (black) and the murine (red) β 2 AR shown in Figure 3D. (D–F) Radioligand competition binding was performed as essentially described above for (B) with multiple β 2 agonists as competitors: fenoterol (FEN; D), albuterol (Alb; E), and salmeterol (Salm; F). Curve fits, the expression of the curve shift, and statistical analyses were also generated as described for (B) with data sets obtained from 4 independent experiments performed in duplicate. ***P < 0.001.

We next examined the cooperativity of Cmpd-6 with other β 2 -agonists utilized to relieve asthmatic symptoms, including albuterol and fenoterol (5) (Figure 4, D and E). At the guinea pig β 2 AR, Cmpd-6 exhibited expected levels of cooperativity with tested β 2 -agonists except salmeterol (Figure 4F). Cmpd-6 showed cooperativity with salmeterol that was stronger than expected given its partial-agonist activity; this may be due to probe dependency. Probe dependency is difficult to predict and results in allosteric ligands that display greater or lesser cooperativity with different orthosteric agonists. Taken together, these findings demonstrate that Cmpd-6 enhances β 2 -agonist binding to, and activation of, the guinea pig β 2 AR.

Positive allosteric effects of Cmpd-6 on fenoterol-induced bronchoprotection against methacholine-induced airway constriction in guinea pig lung slices. Since one of the most important therapeutic applications of β 2 -agonists is their effect on β 2 AR-mediated bronchoprotection (5), the positive in vitro findings regarding the action of Cmpd-6 on the guinea pig β 2 AR prompted us to examine its effect on β 2 agonist–mediated bronchoprotection of intrapulmonary airways in intact guinea pig lung slices using video-assisted microscopy. We first studied whether Cmpd-6 would enhance the bronchoprotection induced by fenoterol — a short-acting full agonist for the β 2 AR — against airway constriction induced by methacholine, an agonist for muscarinic acetylcholine receptors.

Methacholine induced a concentration-dependent constriction of airways in lung slices obtained from naive guinea pigs with an EC 50 value of 0.25 ± 0.06 μM (Figure 5A). Whereas treatment with fenoterol (1, 10, and 100 μM) did not affect the maximal airway constriction induced by methacholine, it reduced the sensitivity toward methacholine in a dose-dependent way as indicated by the rightward shift of the methacholine-induced airway constriction response curve and increased EC 50 values (Figure 5A and Table 1). Treatment with the β 2 AR selective PAM Cmpd-6 (25 μM) by itself did not affect the maximal airway constriction (E max ) or sensitivity (EC 50 ) toward methacholine compared with control (Figure 5B and Table 1).

Figure 5 The β 2 AR selective PAM Cmpd-6 enhances the bronchoprotective effect of the β 2 -agonist fenoterol against methacholine-induced airway constrictions in guinea pig lung slices. (A and B) Lung slices were incubated with 1, 10, or 100 μM fenoterol (A) or 25 μM Cmpd-6 (B), and airway constriction to increasing concentrations of methacholine (MCh) was determined by measuring the luminal area as a percentage of baseline (C and D). The effect of 25 μM Cmpd-6 in combination with 1 μM (C) or 10 μM (D) fenoterol was compared with that at a 10-fold higher fenoterol concentration by itself (10 and 100 μM, respectively). All curve fits were generated using the software program GraphPad Prism. Data are represented as mean ± SEM obtained from 6 guinea pigs. Statistical analyses were performed using a paired 2-tailed Student’s t test: *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 regarding the shift of the MCh EC 50 values compared with control; ‡P < 0.01 and §P < 0.01 regarding the additional shift of the MCh EC 50 values in the presence of Cmpd-6 compared to 1 μM and 10 μM fenoterol, respectively (see also Table 1).

Table 1 Effects of fenoterol in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6 on methacholine-induced airway constriction in guinea pig lung slices

Importantly, cotreatment with Cmpd-6 enhanced the bronchoprotective effect of 1 μM fenoterol, so that the combined drugs provided the same level of protection as achieved at a 10-fold higher concentration (10 μM) of fenoterol by itself (Figure 5C and Table 1). Similarly, the bronchoprotective effect of 10 μM fenoterol was also enhanced in the presence of Cmpd-6 — again, to the same level of protection as observed at a 10-fold higher concentration (100 μM) of fenoterol alone (Figure 5D and Table 1). These results are consistent with our previous finding that Cmpd-6 potentiates the binding affinity of fenoterol for the guinea pig β 2 AR approximately 10-fold in in vitro binding assays (Figure 4D). Thus, compared with just fenoterol, the same rightward shift in methacholine-induced constriction could be obtained with a 10-fold lower concentration of fenoterol when it was combined with Cmpd-6. The fact that Cmpd-6 is able to augment the responsiveness of the airway smooth muscle to fenoterol by 10-fold suggests that Cmpd-6 may have utility as an adjunctive agent to β 2 -agonists for the treatment of bronchoobstruction in respiratory diseases like asthma.

Positive allosteric effects of Cmpd-6 on fenoterol-induced bronchoprotection against allergen-induced airway constriction in lung slices from a guinea pig model of asthma. The therapeutic potential of Cmpd-6 as an adjunctive therapy to treat airway narrowing in asthma was subsequently tested in lung slices obtained from guinea pigs that were actively IgE-sensitized to ovalbumin using Al(OH) 3 as the adjuvant. Guinea pig models of acute and chronic allergic asthma display characteristics similar to those found in human subjects with asthma, such as airway hyperresponsiveness, eosinophilic inflammation, early and late asthmatic reactions, mucus hypersecretion, and airway remodeling (24). Indeed, guinea pigs are a very relevant species to study pharmacological drug targets in asthma, because the anatomy of the airway, pathophysiology — including mast cell mediators released upon allergen challenge — and receptor pharmacology of guinea pigs are very similar to those of humans (24, 25).

In sensitized guinea pigs, exposure to the allergen (ovalbumin) leads to crosslinking of ovalbumin-specific IgE to the high-affinity IgE receptors, FcεRI, on mast cells, resulting in the release of various mast cell mediators, including histamine (26–28). In line with this, we found that ovalbumin induced a concentration-dependent constriction of airways in lung slices obtained from ovalbumin-sensitized guinea pigs. Ovalbumin induced a full airway constriction with an EC 50 value of 8.0 ± 2.4 ng/mL (Figure 6 and Table 2). Compared with control, pretreatment of lung slices with 0.1 μM fenoterol induced a 190-fold rightward-shift of ovalbumin-induced airway constrictions without affecting the maximal constriction (Figure 6 and Table 2). Importantly, the bronchoprotective effect of 0.1 μM fenoterol was greatly enhanced in the presence of the β 2 AR PAM Cmpd-6 (25 μM). Compared with treatment with 0.1 μM of fenoterol alone, the cotreatment with Cmpd-6 greatly reduced the maximal constriction from 103.7% ± 2.4% to 19.9% ± 7.7% airway closure – offering almost full protection against allergen-induced airway narrowing. Interestingly, the bronchoprotective effect of 0.1 μM fenoterol plus 25 μM Cmpd-6 was identical to that of a 10-fold higher concentration of fenoterol (1 μM) by itself (Figure 6 and Table 2), consistent with the lung-slice findings observed using methacholine as the contractile agent. These findings show that cotreatment with Cmpd-6 greatly enhanced the bronchoprotective effect of fenoterol against allergen-induced airway constriction.

Figure 6 The β 2 AR-selective PAM Cmpd-6 greatly enhances bronchoprotection by the β 2 -agonist fenoterol against allergen-induced airway constrictions in a guinea pig model of allergic asthma. The effect of fenoterol (0.1 and 1 μM) in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6 (25 μM) on ovalbumin-induced (OVA-induced) airway constrictions in lung slices obtained from ovalbumin-sensitized guinea pigs. Lung slices were incubated with increasing concentrations of fenoterol (0.1 and 1 μM) or a combination of fenoterol (0.1 μM) and Cmpd-6 (25 μM), and airway constriction to increasing concentrations of ovalbumin was determined by measuring the luminal area as a percentage of baseline. All curve fits were generated using the software program GraphPad Prism. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of 4–5 guinea pigs (see Table 2 for statistical analyses).

Table 2 Effects of fenoterol in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6 on ovalbumin-induced airway constriction in lung slices obtained from a guinea pig model of allergic asthma

Positive allosteric effects of Cmpd-6 on fenoterol-induced bronchoprotection against methacholine-induced airway constriction in human lung slices. Since asthma is a human disease, it was essential to assess the ability of Cmpd-6 to enhance β 2 agonist–mediated bronchoprotection in human tissue. We therefore tested the ability of Cmpd-6 to enhance β 2 agonist–mediated bronchoprotection against methacholine-induced airway narrowing in human lung slices. As one would expect based on classic pharmacologic principles, Figure 7 shows that 10 μM fenoterol offered better protection against methacholine-induced bronchoconstriction than 1 μM fenoterol. (Figure 7 and Table 3). In the presence of 1 μM fenoterol, the maximal methacholine-induced airway constriction was 47.2% ± 5.2% with a pD 2 value of 6.99 ± 0.10. The bronchoprotection by 10 μM fenoterol was enhanced as shown by lower maximal methacholine-induced constrictions, 21.7% ± 2.2%, and a rightward shift of the pD 2 value to 5.77 ± 0.33 (Figure 7 and Table 3). In other words, the airway luminal area at the highest methacholine concentration was larger with 10 μM fenoterol (79.5% ± 2.8% open) than with 1 μM fenoterol (55.7% ± 6.2% open). Importantly, Figure 7 shows that when 25 μM Cmpd-6 was added to 1 μM fenoterol, the effectiveness of the β 2 -agonist in preventing methacholine-induced bronchoconstriction was greatly enhanced, reducing the maximal methacholine-induced constriction to 26.5% ± 4.4% and inducing a rightward shift of the pD 2 value to 5.52 ± 0.24 (Figure 7 and Table 3). Additionally, the bronchoprotective effect of 1 μM fenoterol plus 25 μM Cmpd-6 was indistinguishable from that of 10 μM fenoterol (Figure 7 and Table 3), demonstrating a 10-fold enhancement of the β 2 -agonist responsiveness. The result that Cmpd-6 enhances β 2 agonist–mediated bronchoprotection in human lung slices is consistent with that observed in guinea pig lung slices. Moreover, the functional relevance of Cmpd-6 in humans that was implied by the results of the human cell in vitro positive cooperativity binding and signaling studies was confirmed by these findings in ex vivo human airways.

Figure 7 The β 2 AR-selective PAM Cmpd-6 greatly enhances bronchoprotection by the β 2 -agonist fenoterol against methacholine-induced airway constrictions in human lung slices. The effect of fenoterol (1 and 10 μM) in the absence and presence of Cmpd-6 (25 μM) on methacholine-induced (MCh-induced) airway constrictions in human lung slices. Lung slices were incubated with increasing concentrations of fenoterol (1 and 10 μM) or with a combination of fenoterol (1 μM) and Cmpd-6 (25 μM), and airway constriction to increasing concentrations of methacholine was determined by measuring the luminal area as a percentage of baseline. All curve fits were generated using the software program GraphPad Prism. Data are represented as mean ± SEM of 4 human donors (see Table 3 for statistical analyses).