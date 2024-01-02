Gasdermin C sensitizes tumor cells to PARP inhibitor therapy in cancer models

Here, we show that GSDMC expression increases PARPi sensitivity through CCP-induced memory T cell expansion in the tumor microenvironment and in lymphoid organs, which enhances antitumor immunity in multiple cancer types. Protection by vaccination is the gold standard for ICD (16). PARPi-induced CCP of GSDMC-positive 4TO7 protected mice from rechallenge with parental 4TO7, indicating that GSDMC-mediated CCP generates potent immunity against tumors via ICD. PARPi directly triggers CCP through GSDMC cleavage by caspase-8, or indirectly by caspase-6, which is activated by GZMB. PARPi-induced CCP augmented memory T cell expansion both in tumor microenvironment and lymphoid organs, which boosted potent T cell response. IFN-γ derived from CCP-induced immune response upregulates GSDMC expression, which augments antitumor immunity and PARPi sensitivity in an exacerbating feedback manner (Supplemental Figure 8). In spite of caspase-8 activation, caspase-6 activation was not observed in MDA-MB-157 and Hs578t cells treated with PARPi in vitro (data not shown), indicating that caspase-6 was not involved in PARPi-induced caspase cascade that caused cell death in these cell types. Both caspase-6 and -8 are activated by intracellular delivery of GZMB (Figure 4A). Caspase-8 is involved in the process of GZMB cleavage of GSDMC, but caspase-6 plays a dominant role in the process (Figure 4A).

According to the identified mechanisms in the study, the sensitization effect of GSDMC in tumor suppression may not be limited to PARPi. Theoretically, GSDMC can sensitize tumor cells to the treatment of any drugs that could activate caspase-6 or caspase-8, or could stimulate antitumor immunity response. Thus, GSDMC-mediated CCP may have a broader influence on multiple drugs including chemotherapy and radiation.

Increased TNF-α was observed in PARPi-treated tumor slurry. We previously showed that TNF-α induces CCP through caspase-8 cleavage of GSDMC (8). Thus, we speculate that TNF-α may also contribute to the PARPi killing effect in GSDMC-positive cancer cells. As a form of “dirty death”, pyroptotic cell–released cellular contents stimulate immune response (17). The critical cellular component that activates and sustains antitumor immunity should be further determined in future. Besides GSDMC, other gasdermin proteins have been shown to have pyroptotic capability or potential (12, 18, 19). Thus, PARPi-induced CCP may occur in tumor cells with a gasdermin expression in addition to GSDMC.

We previously reported that PD-L1 blockade sensitizes PARPi-treated tumor cells to T cell killing (20). Combined PARPi and immune checkpoint therapy is ongoing in clinical trials (21). Revealed clinical data showed modest clinical activity of the combination (22). False negative PD-L1 staining by heavy glycosylation may lead to inaccurate prediction of clinical outcome (23, 24). Based on this study, gasdermin-mediated CCP may also serve as a marker to stratify patients for maximum benefits of combination therapy.

In contrast to the significant suppression of tumor growth in vitro (Figure 1, E and G), GSDMC-mediated CCP slightly suppressed tumor growth in response to PARPi treatment in nude mice (Figure 2, A and B). It is conceivable that the tumor microenvironment causes the different antitumor effect of PARPi between in vitro experiments and in nude mice. However, GSDMC expression mediated CCP while vector mediated apoptosis (Figure 1C), which results in different outcomes in immunocompetent mice (Figure 2C). Our data showed that it is the cell death pattern, but not the extent of cell death, that plays the critical role in tumor suppression. PARPi triggers pyroptosis, not apoptosis, which is a “clean death” that inhibits immune response, in GSDMC-positive tumor cells, providing a new perspective for PARPi treatment that cell death pattern is another important consideration beyond BRCA mutation. Sufficient expression and distinct protease cleavage of a gasdermin in tumor cells are required for CCP (17). Therefore, gasdermin expression and activation of the protease that cleaves the gasdermin under PARPi treatment is the prerequisite for CCP occurrence. Clinical or preclinical testing of PARPi-induced CCP could be extended in additional cancer types beyond those in this study.

In both BRCA-deficient and -proficient tumors, GSDMC enhances PARPi sensitivity. Nevertheless, PARPi works better in BRCA-deficient tumors than in BRCA-proficient tumors, indicating that BRCA mutation is still a good marker for PARPi treatment even in GSDMC-positive cancer types. This may be attributed to the mechanism that apoptosis and pyroptosis share the same upstream pathway, and BRCA deficiency enhances PARPi-triggered apoptotic events, such as caspase activation, that cleaves GSDMC. GSDMC partially overcame PARPi resistance in cells with BRCA reversion mutation (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), but not in cells with PARP1 loss (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). It is conceivable that loss of PARP1 causes olaparib to lose its target and become ineffective in activating apoptotic caspases, thus, GSDMC may not be effectively activated. CCP of 15% of tumor cells is sufficient to inhibit tumor growth in response to PARPi treatment, suggesting that CCP-augmented antitumor immunity, but not direct killing of PARPi, plays a central role in PARPi-induced tumor regression. This study emphasizes the potential value of GSDMC as a general biomarker that expands the population of patients with multiple cancer types likely to benefit from PARPi beyond BRCA mutation carriers.

It has been reported that high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) could both promote tumor cell proliferation (25) and enhance T cell–dependent antitumor immunity (26). We observed that HMGB1 indeed promoted proliferation of MDA-MB-436 and 4TO7 cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). However, HMGB1 was not increased in GSDMC-WT cells compared to vector control and GSDMC-mut under PARPi treatment in vitro (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). In contrast, a massive release of HMGB1 in GSDMC-WT tumors was evidenced in nude mice and immunocompetent BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). Given the lack of T cells in nude mice, the GSDMC-increased sensitivity of tumor cells to PARPi in vitro may be offset by HMGB1-fueled tumor cell proliferation in nude mice, while in immunocompetent BALB/c mice, HMGB1-enhanced cytotoxicity of T cells may overcome the tumor proliferation-promoting effect of HMGB1, suggesting the dominant role of T cell–mediated antitumor immunity in response to PARPi treatment in normal immunocompetent mice. These data explain the reasons for the inconsistency of in vivo nude mice and in vitro cell culture experimental data.

Genomic instability is one of the critical hallmarks of cancer (27). DNA damage repair (DDR) defects in cancer cells create vulnerabilities, which could potentially be exploited to develop anticancer drugs. Efforts to probe potential DDR targets for anticancer treatment have produced numerous inhibitors that inhibit other key DDR components than PARP, including ATR, ATM, WEE1, DNA-PK, CHK1, and CHK2 (4), and some of them have been in early stage clinical trials. Recent studies reported that receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) such as c-Met and ALK contributed to PARPi resistance, and combined inhibition of these RTKs with PARPi induced synthetic lethality in breast cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer (28–33). The study raises a possibility that GSDMC may sensitize tumor cells to these DDR inhibitors as it does to PARPi. Thus, assessment of GSDMC expression level in tumor tissues may help optimize clinical trials of these DDR inhibitors.