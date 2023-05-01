Elevated prelimbic cortex-to-basolateral amygdala circuit activity mediates comorbid anxiety-like behaviors associated with chronic pain

Peripheral nerve injury induces time-dependent and projection-specific neuronal activity changes in the PrL. To identify excitatory neurons in the PrL that project to BLA (PrLBLA) and l/vlPAG (PrLl/vlPAG), we injected retrograde adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV2/Rs) carrying eGFP or mCherry controlled by the CaMKIIα promoter into the BLA and l/vlPAG, respectively (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166356DS1). 3 weeks later, we compared the distribution of PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG neurons in the PrL. Most PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG neurons were costained with a CaMKIIα antibody (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G), confirming their excitatory-neuron identity. Intriguingly, these projection-specific neurons were barely colocalized (Figure 1B). Notably, approximately 93% of PrLl/vlPAG excitatory neurons were restricted in layer 5 of the PrL, with 3.6% in layer 2/3. In contrast, only 26.4% of PrLBLA excitatory neurons were localized in layer 5, with 60.2% in layer 2/3 (Figure 1C). These observations are consistent with previous reports (6, 10, 12, 20–23) and indicate that PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG excitatory neurons exhibit a layer-specific and nonoverlapping distribution pattern.

Figure 1 Peripheral nerve injury induces time-dependent and projection-specific changes in neuronal activity in the PrL. (A) Schematic for viral injections. (B) Expressions of eGFP and mCherry in the PrL. Left, half brain section containing the PrL region; middle, enlarged indicated portion from the left image that was rotated counterclockwise 90°; right, intensity distribution of green (PrLBLA) and red (PrLl/vlPAG) fluorescence throughout the different layers in the PrL. a.u., arbitrary unit. Scale bars: 600 μm (left) and 100 μm (middle). (C) Ratios of PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG neurons. n = 20 slices from 5 mice. (D) Schematic for SNI surgery. (E) Decreased mechanical pain threshold in SNI mice. n = 10 mice per group. (F and H) Representative traces of mice travel in OFT (F) and in EPM (H). (G) Reduced time in center in SNI mice. n = 8 mice per group. (I) Reduced time in open arms in SNI mice. n = 8 mice per group. (J) Time scheme for in-vivo 2P Ca2+ imaging on awake mice. (K) Representative somatic Ca2+ fluorescent images of PrLBLA neurons before (BL), 1 week (1W) and 2 weeks (2W) in SNI mice. Bottom, Ca2+ fluorescent traces from the numbered neurons (C1, C2, C3), which are circled in the upper images. Scale bars: 10 μm (upper), 500% ΔF/F and 20 s (bottom). (L and M) Increased integrated somatic Ca2+ activity (L) and peak amplitude (M) of Ca2+ transients of PrLBLA neurons in SNI mice. n = 131 neurons from 6 mice. (N) Representative somatic Ca2+ fluorescent images of PrLl/vlPAG neurons. Bottom, Ca2+ fluorescent traces from the numbered neurons (C1, C2, C3), which are circled in the upper images. Scale bars: 10 μm (upper), 500% ΔF/F and 20 s (bottom). (O and P) Decreased integrated somatic Ca2+ activity (O) and peak amplitude (P) of Ca2+ transients of PrLl/vlPAG neurons in SNI mice. n = 104 neurons from 5 mice. Data shown as mean ± SEM or aligned dot plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. 2-way repeated measures ANOVA followed by posthoc Šidák’s test (E, G, and I); Friedman test with posthoc Dunn’s test (L, M, O, and P).

To delineate the impacts of chronic pain on the activity of these projection-specific neurons in the PrL, we utilized a mouse model of neuropathic pain, in which chronic pain was induced by spared nerve injury (SNI) (24, 25) (Figure 1D). The SNI mice exhibited obvious hyperalgesia symptoms as the mechanical thresholds for pain perception were drastically reduced after surgery (Figure 1E). While these mice traveled a similar distance in the open field test (OFT) (Supplemental Figure 1H), they spent a shorter time in the center area of the arena 2 weeks rather than 1 week after surgery when compared with sham control mice (Figure 1, F and G). In addition, the time in the open arms and the probability of open-arm entry in the elevated plus-maze test (EPM) were decreased when compared with sham controls 2 weeks, but not 1 week, after surgery (Figure 1, H and I and Supplemental Figure 1I). These results suggest a time-dependent development of anxiety-like behaviors during pain chronicity. We then performed in-vivo 2P Ca2+ imaging to longitudinally monitor the real-time activity of these neurons in head-fixed awake mice following surgery (Figure 1J). A retrograde AAV carrying genetically encoded Ca2+ indicator GCaMP6s was injected into the BLA or l/vlPAG region, and a right-angle microprism was implanted into the contralateral hemisphere to enable Ca2+ imaging of the ipsilateral PrL region (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Spontaneous Ca2+ transients of PrLBLA or PrLl/vlPAG neurons were recorded 3 weeks later. We found that neither the integrated somatic Ca2+ activity nor the peak amplitude of Ca2+ transients was changed in PrLBLA or PrLl/vlPAG neurons of sham mice at different time points after surgery (Supplemental Figure 2, E–H and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2), indicating the stability of Ca2+ activity over time. In contrast, both parameters were increased in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice 2 weeks after surgery, although there was no difference 1 week after surgery (Figure 1, K–M and Supplemental Video 3). Differently, the integrated somatic Ca2+ activity and the peak amplitude of Ca2+ transients were decreased in PrLl/vlPAG neurons of SNI mice 1 week and 2 weeks after surgery (Figure 1, N–P and Supplemental Video 4). Altogether, these data demonstrate time-dependent and projection-specific changes of neuronal activity in the PrL in chronic pain.

Optogenetic manipulations of the PrL-BLA circuit modulate anxiety-like behaviors but not hyperalgesia in mice with chronic pain. To investigate the roles of projection-specific circuits in the chronic pain model, we attempted to manipulate the individual circuits using optogenetics and to test the pain threshold and anxiety-like behaviors (Figure 2A). We first targeted the PrL-BLA circuit utilizing optogenetics. Channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2) was virally expressed in the PrL under the control of the CaMKIIα promoter (Supplemental Figure 3A). Current-clamp analysis on brain slices showed faithful induction of time-locked action potentials in ChR2-expressing PrL neurons with blue laser pulses (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Moreover, stimulation of ChR2-positive fibers in the BLA evoked short-latency excitatory postsynaptic currents (eEPSCs in the BLA neurons (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H). The eEPSCs could be blocked by tetrodotoxin (TTX) and rescued by further treatment of 4-aminopyridine (4-AP), a potassium channel blocker (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). These observations indicate a monosynaptic connection between PrL excitatory neurons and BLA neurons, which is in line with previous reports (19, 26).

Figure 2 Optogenetic manipulations of the PrL-BLA circuit modulates anxiety-like behaviors but not hyperalgesia in mice with chronic pain. (A) Experimental time scheme. (B) Schematic of injection of AAV-CaMKIIα-ChR2-mcherry into the PrL and implantation of optical cannula into the BLA. (C) Unchanged pain threshold by activation of PrL input in BLA. n = 7 mice per group. (D and E) Decreased time in center in OFT (D) and time in open arms in EPM (E) by activation of PrL input in BLA of SNI mice. n = 7 and 9 mice for sham and SNI groups. (F) Schematic of injection of AAV-CaMKIIα-NpHR-mcherry into the PrL and implantation of optical cannula into the BLA. (G) Unchanged pain threshold by inhibition of PrL input in BLA. n = 6 and 7 mice for sham and SNI groups. (H) Increased time in center in OFT by inhibition of PrL input in BLA. n = 7 mice per group. (I) Increased time in open arms in EPM by inhibition of PrL input in BLA. n = 7 mice per group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Repeated 1-way ANOVA followed by posthoc Tukey’s test (C–E and G–I).

To examine whether activation of the PrL-BLA circuit could promote anxiety-like behaviors in mice with chronic pain, we injected the ChR2-expressing viral vectors into the PrL and implanted an optic cannula into the BLA (Figure 2B). The PrL-BLA circuit was activated by blue laser lights, and the pain threshold and anxiety-like behaviors were examined 1 week after SNI surgery when the mice hadn’t displayed anxiety-like phenotypes. We found that blue-light stimulation exhibited minimal effects on the pain threshold, suggesting a dispensable role of the PrL-BLA circuit in pain perception (Figure 2C). However, it decreased the time in the center area in the OFT and the time in the open arms in the EPM in SNI mice expressing ChR2 (SNI+ChR2), whereas those parameters were unaltered in sham mice expressing ChR2 (Sham+ChR2), sham mice expressing mCherry (Sham+mCherry), or SNI mice expressing mCherry (SNI+mCherry) (Figure 2, D and E). These results suggest that activation of the PrL-BLA circuit promotes anxiety-like behaviors with little effect on pain perception.

To investigate whether inhibition of the PrL-BLA circuit could reverse anxiety symptoms in mice with chronic pain, we injected halorhodopsin-expressing (NpHR-expressing) viral vectors into the PrL (Supplemental Figure 4A). Continuous yellow light illumination reliably suppressed the firing of PrL pyramidal neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). In addition, optical inhibition of PrL afferent terminals in the BLA decreased the frequency but not the amplitude of spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs), with little effect on spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) (Supplemental Figure 4, D–N). These observations indicate a successful inhibition of the PrL-BLA circuit by yellow light. Remarkably, optical inhibition of the PrL-BLA circuit exhibited little effect on the pain threshold but increased the time in the center in the OFT and the time in the open arms in the EPM in SNI mice expressing NpHR, rather than control mice expressing mCherry or sham mice with/without NpHR expression at 2 weeks after surgery (Figure 2, F–I). Together, these results demonstrate a pivotal role of the PrL-BLA circuit in regulating anxiety-like behaviors but not hyperalgesia in mice with chronic pain. This notion is strengthened by the results that a proportion of PrLBLA neurons from both sham and SNI mice exhibited increased Ca2+ activity in response to fox urine and foot shock (Supplemental Figure 5), 2 widely used anxiogenic stimuli (27, 28). Notably, the proportions of these responsive PrLBLA neurons were increased in SNI mice compared with those in sham mice (18.85% to 30.87% for fox urine; 22.64% to 46.36% for foot shock). In addition, the integrated somatic Ca2+ activity and the peak amplitude of Ca2+ transients were also elevated (Supplemental Figure 5). These observations indicate an adaptation in the subpopulation composition and activities of PrLBLA neurons during pain chronicity.

The PrL-l/vlPAG circuit is required for modulation of pain perception but not anxiety-like behaviors. Previous studies have reported a role of the mPFC-PAG circuit in regulating pain hypersensitivity in chronic pain (10, 12, 29). However, results regarding whether this circuit regulates anxiety-like behaviors remain complicated. We then attempted to dissect the involvement of the PrL-l/vlPAG circuit in hyperalgesia and comorbid anxiety (Figure 3A). Extensive fibers were observed in the l/vlPAG region of mice injected with AAV expressing mCherry in the PrL (Supplemental Figure 6A). A single blue laser pulse elicited an EPSC, which was blocked and rescued by TTX and 4-AP treatments, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D), indicating a monosynaptic input from PrL neurons to l/vlPAG neurons. Behaviorally, optical stimulation of PrL input terminals in the l/vlPAG dramatically increased the pain threshold in both the sham and SNI mice expressing ChR2, but not in those expressing mCherry (Figure 3, B and C). These observations demonstrate a suppressive effect of the PrL-l/vlPAG circuit on pain perception, in line with previous reports (10, 12). However, blue laser pulses failed to affect the time in the center in the OFT in mice from either group (Figure 3D). These data suggest that activation of the PrL-l/vlPAG circuit does not modulate anxiety-like behaviors. In turn, optical inhibition of the PrL-l/vlPAG circuit decreased the pain threshold in both SNI and sham mice, whereas it showed little effect on anxiety-like behaviors (Figure 3, E–G). Together, these data suggest that the PrL-PAG circuit is vital for regulating pain perception but not anxiety-like behaviors in mice with chronic pain.

Figure 3 The PrL-l/vlPAG circuit is required for modulation of pain perception but not anxiety-like behaviors. (A) Experimental time scheme. (B) Schematic of injection of AAV-CaMKIIα-ChR2-mcherry into the PrL and implantation of optical cannula into the l/vlPAG. (C) Increased pain threshold by activation of PrL input in l/vlPAG. n = 7 mice per group. (D) Unchanged time in center in OFT by activation of PrL input in l/vlPAG. n = 7 mice per group. (E) Schematic of injection of AAV-CaMKIIα-NpHR-mcherry into the PrL and implantation of optical cannula into the l/vlPAG. (F) Decreased pain threshold by inhibition of PrL input in l/vlPAG. n = 7 mice per group. (G) Unchanged time in center in OFT by inhibition of PrL input in l/vlPAG. n = 7 mice per group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Friedman test followed by posthoc Dunn’s test (C, D, and F); Repeated 1-way ANOVA followed by posthoc Tukey’s test (G).

The synaptic activities of PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG neurons are differentially altered under chronic pain conditions. To investigate the underlying mechanisms that mediate the differential changes in PrL neuronal activity in chronic pain, we performed whole-cell electrophysiological recording. While the input resistance and resting membrane potential (RMP) in PrLBLA neurons were not different between sham and SNI groups, the firing frequencies in response to injected step-increasing currents were markedly increased in SNI mice compared with sham mice (Figure 4, A–D). Notably, blockade of synaptic activity with antagonists of AMPA, NMDA, and GABAa receptors diminished the differences in firing frequencies between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 7A), indicating that altered synaptic activity is responsible for the increased firing of PrLBLA neurons in SNI mice. We further found that the amplitude rather than the frequency of sEPSCs of PrLBLA neurons was dramatically elevated in SNI mice compared with those in sham mice (Figure 4, E–G). In contrast, neither the frequency nor the amplitude of sIPSCs was changed (Figure 4, H–J). These results indicate that excitatory synaptic strength in PrLBLA neurons was increased in mice with chronic pain, probably due to a postsynaptic mechanism.

Figure 4 The excitability and excitatory synaptic transmissions of PrLBLA neurons are upregulated under chronic pain conditions. (A) Schematic showing viral injection into the BLA and recording of PrLBLA neurons. (B and C) Comparable input resistance (B) and RMP (C) of PrLBLA neurons. n = 15 and 14 neurons from 4 sham and 4 SNI mice. (D) Increased firing frequencies of PrLBLA neurons in SNI mice. Left, representative firing traces. Scale bars, 200 ms, 20 mV. Right, quantitative data. n = 25, 21 neurons from 4 sham, 4 SNI mice. (E) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s, 10 pA. (F and G) Quantifications of sEPSC frequency (F) and amplitude (G). n = 15 neurons from 4 mice per group. (H) Representative sIPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s, 10 pA. (I and J) Quantifications of sIPSC frequency (I) and amplitude (J). n = 18 and 17 neurons from 4 sham and 4 SNI mice. Data shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Mann-Whitney U test (B, G, and I); Student’s t test (C, F, and J); 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (D).

With regard to PrLl/vlPAG neurons, their firing frequencies were significantly decreased in SNI mice compared with those in sham mice, with little changes in input resistance or RMP (Figure 5, A–D). Subsequent analysis of synaptic activities indicated that, while neither the frequency nor the amplitude of sEPSCs was different, the frequency, rather than amplitude, of sIPSCs was increased in SNI mice compared with sham mice (Figure 5, E–J). Altogether, these observations suggest differential changes in the synaptic activity between PrLBLA and PrLl/vlPAG neurons in mice with chronic pain.

Figure 5 The excitability and inhibitory synaptic transmission of PrLl/vlPAG neurons are down- and upregulated, respectively, under chronic pain conditions. (A) Schematic of viral injection into the l/vlPAG and recording of PrLl/vlPAG neurons. (B and C) Comparable input resistance (B) and RMP (C) of PrLl/vlPAG neurons. n = 12 neurons from 4 mice per group. (D) Decreased firing frequencies of PrLl/vlPAG neurons in SNI mice. Left, representative firing traces. Scale bars: 200 ms, 20 mV. Right, quantitative data. n = 12 neurons from 4 mice per group. (E) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s, 10 pA. (F and G) Quantitative data of sEPSC frequency (F) and amplitude (G). n = 15 neurons from 4 mice per group. (H) Representative sIPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s, 10 pA. (I and J) Quantitative data of sIPSC frequency (I) and amplitude (J). n = 16 and 18 neurons from 4 sham and 4 SNI mice. Data shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. Student’s t test (B, C, F, G, I, and J); 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (D).

Blockade of postsynaptic GluA1 insertion into PrLBLA neurons alleviates chronic pain–associated anxiety. Our findings of increased inhibitory activity in PrLl/vlPAG neurons of mice with chronic pain are in line with a previous study reporting a role of cannabinoid receptor 1 (CB1) on parvalbumin-positive (PV-positive) interneurons in enhancing inhibitory activity in PrLl/vlPAG neurons under chronic pain conditions (12). However, the underlying mechanisms through which chronic pain induces increased excitatory synaptic activity in PrLBLA neurons are not known. We found a specific increase in the amplitude of AMPA receptor-mediated (AMPAR-mediated) but not NMDA receptor-mediated (NMDAR-mediated) currents in SNI mice when compared with those in sham controls (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, the presynaptic release probability of glutamate was unchanged as comparable paired-pulse ratios were observed between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 7B). These results suggest an augmented function of AMPARs in PrLBLA neurons during chronic pain conditions. To further assess whether chronic pain affects the conductance or number of AMPARs in PrLBLA neurons, we performed an analysis of peak-scaled nonstationary fluctuations of sEPSCs. The results indicate that, while the single-channel conductance was not affected in SNI mice, the number of channels was increased (Figure 6, C–E). These electrophysiological findings were confirmed by a fraction-specific immunoblotting analysis showing that the level of GluA1, but not GluA2 or NMDAR subunits, was increased in the postsynaptic region in the PrL of SNI mice compared with that in sham controls (Figure 6, F and G and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Collectively, these results suggest that increased synaptic GluA1 levels in PrLBLA neurons may be responsible for the enhanced neuronal activity and consequent anxiety-like symptoms in SNI mice.

Figure 6 The level of postsynaptic GluA1 is elevated in the PrL of mice with chronic pain. (A) Schematic for recording. Rec, record. (B) Increased amplitude of AMPAR- but not NMDAR-mediated currents in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice. Left, representative eEPSC traces. Scale bars: 50 ms and 20 pA. Middle and right, quantification of NMDAR and AMPAR-mediated currents. n = 17 neurons from 4 mice per group. (C) Representative plot of the variance of sEPSCs amplitudes during decay phase against the mean amplitudes of sEPSCs during decay phase. (D) Increased number of channels in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice. n = 9 and 10 neurons from 3 sham and 3 SNI mice. (E) Unaltered channel conductance in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice. n = 9 and 10 neurons from 3 sham and 3 SNI mice. (F) Representative Western blots. β-actin served as a loading control. (G) Quantitation of data in F. n = 5 mice for each group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. Student’s t test (B, D, and G); Mann-Whitney U test (B and E).

To directly test this hypothesis, we attempted to attenuate GluA1 insertion into the postsynaptic membrane of PrLBLA neurons by expressing the C-terminal 81 amino acids of GluA1 (GluA1-ct), which have been reported to block GluA1 insertion into the postsynaptic membrane during plasticity (30, 31). Toward this end, we injected retrograde AAV2/R carrying Cre recombinase into the BLA and an AAV carrying Cre-dependent GluA1-ct tagged with eGFP (AAV2/9-CMV-DIO-GluA1-ct-eGFP) into the PrL (Figure 7, A–C). After 3 weeks, we found that the elevation of postsynaptic GluA1 in SNI mice was diminished by the expression of the GluA1-ct (Figure 7, D and E). Concomitantly, sEPSC amplitude and firing frequencies in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice were recovered to a level comparable with that in sham mice (Figure 7, F–I and Supplemental Figure 7, E–H). Remarkably, while SNI mice showed higher anxiety levels than sham mice, the blockade of GluA1 insertion ameliorated the anxiety symptoms in SNI mice (Figure 7, J–M and Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). Together, these data demonstrate that postsynaptic GluA1 insertion into PrLBLA neurons was required for enhanced neuronal activity and anxiety symptoms in mice with chronic pain.

Figure 7 Blockade of postsynaptic GluA1 insertion into PrLBLA neurons alleviates chronic pain-related anxiety. (A) Time scheme for experiments. WB, western blotting; ephys, electrophysiological recording. (B) Schematic of viral injections. (C) Representative image. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Representative Western blots. β-actin served as a loading control. (E) Quantitative data in D. n = 3 mice per group. (F) Schematic of electrophysiological recordings of PrLBLA neurons. (G) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s and 10 pA. (H) Unchanged sEPSC frequency by overexpression of GluA1-ct. n = 12 neurons from 3 mice per group. (I) Reversed sEPSC amplitude in PrLBLA neurons by overexpression of GluA1-ct. n = 12 neurons from 3 mice per group. (J) Representative traces of mouse travel in OFT. (K) Reversed time in center in SNI mice overexpressing GluA1-ct in PrLBLA neurons. n = 8 mice per group. (L) Representative traces of mice travel in EPM. (M) Reversed time in open arms in SNI mice overexpressing GluA1-ct in PrLBLA neurons. n = 8 mice per group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. 1-way ANOVA followed by posthoc Tukey’s test (E and M); Kruskal-Wallis test followed by posthoc Dunn’s test (H, I, and K).

TNF-α promotes the excitatory synaptic activity of PrLBLA neurons and induces anxiety-like behaviors. To further determine the underlying mechanisms mediating the elevated excitatory synaptic activity and anxiety symptoms in the chronic pain model, we collected PrL tissues from SNI and sham mice and subjected them to transcriptome analysis (Figure 8A). A total 675 and 921 genes were found to be downregulated and upregulated, respectively, in SNI mice compared with sham control mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis indicated that downregulated genes were predominantly related to synaptic functions, such as synaptic assembly, transmission, and plasticity (Supplemental Figure 8D). Intriguingly, the upregulated genes were tightly linked to inflammatory signaling pathways, including leukocyte proliferation, tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), and IL-6 production (Figure 8B). Direct cytokine analysis in the PrL region showed elevated levels of TNF-α but not IL-6, IL-1β, or IL-10 levels in SNI mice compared with sham mice (Figure 8C). Notably, the TNF-α levels were comparable between the 2 groups 1 week after surgery, and the increase in TNF-α level was preserved at 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 8E). In addition, female SNI mice, which exhibited hyperalgesia and anxiety-like behaviors (32, 33), also showed increased TNF-α levels in the PrL than the sham controls (Supplemental Figure 9). Together, these observations suggest a common role of TNF-α in chronic pain in mice of both sexes.

Figure 8 TNF-α promotes the excitatory synaptic activity of PrLBLA neurons and induces anxiety-like behaviors. (A) Schematic for experiments. n = 4 mice per group. (B) Bubble plot of upregulated genes in GO analysis. (C) Elevated TNF-α levels in the PrL of SNI mice. n = 6 mice per group. (D) Time scheme for experiments. (E) Unchanged pain threshold in mice with TNF-α injection into the PrL. n = 8 mice per group. (F) Representative traces of mice travel in OFT. (G) Decreased time in center in OFT in mice with TNF-α injection into the PrL. n = 8 mice per group. (H) Representative traces of mouse travel in EPM. (I) Decreased time in open arms in EPM in mice with TNF-α injection into the PrL. n = 8 mice per group. (J) Increased firing frequencies of PrLBLA neurons. Left, representative firing traces. Scale bars: 200 ms, 20 mV. Right, quantitative data. n = 12 neurons from 3 mice per group. (K) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bars, 2 s and 10 pA. (L and M) Increased sEPSC amplitude (L)but not changed frequency (M) of PrLBLA neurons in mice with TNF-α injection into PrL. n = 14 and 15 neurons from 3 mice for vehicle and TNF-α group, respectively. Data shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Student’s t test (C, G, I, L, and M); Mann-Whitney U test (E); 2-way repeated measures ANOVA (J).

To examine whether TNF-α in the PrL plays a role in pain perception or anxiety-like behaviors, we injected recombinant TNF-α protein directly into the PrL region of WT mice (Figure 8D). Note that artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF), but not an unchanged cytokine or BSA, was used as control, because the nonphysiological components may cause artificial gain-of-function effects or inflammatory responses. We found that TNF-α injection failed to change the pain threshold of WT mice (Figure 8E), suggesting little effect on pain perception under the physiological state. However, mice with TNF-α injection spent less time in the center in the OFT than those with ACSF injection (Figure 8, F and G). Moreover, the time in the open arms was decreased by TNF-α injection (Figure 8, H and I). These observations suggest that TNF-α was sufficient to induce anxiety-like behaviors. Electrophysiological analysis showed that TNF-α treatment increased the firing frequencies of PrLBLA neurons and sEPSC amplitude without affecting input resistance, RMP, or sEPSC frequency (Figure 8, J–M and Supplemental Figure 8, F–H). In contrast, neither the firing frequencies nor the amplitude and frequency of sEPSCs in PrLl/vlPAG neurons was changed by TNF-α treatment (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting a minimal role of TNF-α in the regulation of neuronal and synaptic activities in PrLPAG neurons. Collectively, these results imply that TNF-α specifically participates in the development of anxiety-like behaviors, probably through increasing excitatory synaptic activity and consequent neuronal activity of PrLBLA neurons.

Blockade of TNF-α signaling in the PrL reverses chronic pain-related anxiety-like behaviors and synaptic deficits. To determine whether TNF-α is required for chronic pain phenotypes in mice, we attempted to block TNF-α signaling by injecting a TNF-α antagonist, Etanercept (EN), into the PrL after SNI surgery (Figure 9A). SNI mice injected with EN showed increased time in the center in the OFT, time in the open arms, and the probability of open-arm entry in the EPM compared with SNI mice injected with ACSF (Figure 9, B–E and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). However, the pain threshold was not different between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 11C). These results suggest that TNF-α in the PrL was required for anxiety-like symptoms but not for hyperalgesia in mice with chronic pain. Furthermore, sEPSC amplitude rather than frequency was decreased in PrLBLA neurons with EN treatment (Figure 9, F and G and Supplemental Figure 11D). Concomitantly, the firing frequencies were reduced (Figure 9H).

Figure 9 Blockade of TNF-α signaling in the PrL reverses chronic pain-related anxiety-like behaviors and synaptic deficits. (A) Time scheme for experiments. (B and D) Representative traces of mouse travel in OFT (B) and EPM (D). (C) Increased time in center in SNI mice with EN infusion. n = 9 mice per group. (E) Increased time in open arms in SNI mice with EN infusion. n = 8 mice per group. (F) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bar: 2 s, 10 pA. (G) Decreased sEPSC amplitude. n = 15 neurons from 4 mice per group. (H) Reduced firing frequencies. Left, representative firing traces. Scale bars: 200 ms, 20 mV. Right, quantitative data. n = 15 and 18 neurons from 4 mice for ACSF and EN group, respectively. (I) Undetectable Tnfa mRNA levels. n = 4 mice per genotype. (J) Decreased pain threshold. n = 7 mice per group. (K and M) Representative traces of mouse travel in OFT (K and M). (L) No differences in time in center. n = 7 and 8 mice for Sham and SNI groups, respectively. (N) No differences in time in open arms. n = 7 and 8 mice for Sham and SNI groups, respectively. (O) Representative sEPSC traces. Scale bars: 2 s, 10 pA. (P) Unchanged sEPSC frequency (P) and amplitude (Q) of PrLBLA neurons. n = 13 neurons from 3 mice per group. (R) Unchanged firing frequencies. Left, representative firing traces. Scale bars: 200 ms, 20 mV. Right, quantitative data. n = 12 neurons from 3 mice per group. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Student’s t test (C, E, G, I, L, N, P, and Q); Mann-Whitney U test (J); 2-way repeated measures ANOVA (H and R).

To further confirm the role of TNF-α in the regulation of anxiety-like behaviors and synaptic activity, we generated Tnfa null (Tnfa KO) mice. RT-PCR analysis confirmed that the Tnfa mRNA was hardly detectable in Tnfa KO mice (Figure 9I). We found that the Tnfa KO mice exhibited comparable anxiety levels to their littermates under normal conditions (Supplemental Figure 12, A–F). However, SNI treatment failed to induce anxiety-like behaviors while maintaining a reduced pain threshold in both male and female Tnfa KO mice (Figure 9, J–N and Supplemental Figure 12, G–L). Note that the effects of TNF-α on anxiety-like behaviors were not ubiquitous, as Tnfa KO mice exhibited significant anxiety-like behaviors induced by chronic restraint stress (CRS) (Supplemental Figure 12, M-R), a well-established stress model of anxiety (19, 34). Electrophysiological analysis showed comparable amplitude and firing frequencies of sEPSCs in PrLBLA neurons between sham and SNI male mice with a Tnfa deletion (Figure 9, O–R). As a control, neither the pain threshold nor the anxiety-like behaviors were changed in IL-6–deleted mice (Supplemental Figure 13). Together, these data suggest that TNF-α was indispensable in regulating anxiety-like behaviors in mice with chronic pain through the upregulation of synaptic activity of PrLBLA neurons.

TNFR1 in PrLBLA neurons is required for dysfunction of excitatory synaptic activity and anxiety-like behaviors in chronic pain. TNF-α functions via binding to its receptors, including TNFR1 and TNFR2 (35). To determine which receptor mediates the effects of TNF-α on excitatory synaptic activity and anxiety-like behaviors under chronic pain conditions, we first determined the expression of these receptors in PrLBLA neurons using single-cell RT-PCR analysis. The level of Tnfr1 mRNA was significantly higher than that of Tnfr2 in PrLBLA neurons (Figure 10A). These data imply that TNFR1 is the predominant receptor for TNF-α in the PrLBLA neurons. Transcriptomic analysis indicated comparable Tnfr1 mRNA levels between sham and SNI groups (P adj = 0.357), suggesting that the TNFR1 expression in the PrL was not altered in chronic pain. To test whether TNFR1 mediated the effects of TNF-α on chronic pain-induced anxiety, we knocked down Tnfr1 specifically in PrLBLA neurons with an injection of retrograde AAV-Cre virus into the BLA and AAV-DIO-Tnfr1-shRNA-eGFP into the PrL (Figure 10, B and C). Western blotting analysis indicated that the TNFR1 protein level was decreased in the PrL region (Figure 10D). Tnfr1 knockdown in PrLBLA neurons of SNI mice increased the time in the center in the OFT and time in the open arms in the EPM to a similar level of those in sham mice but showed little effect on pain threshold (Figure 10, E–I). These observations indicate a specific alleviating effect of Tnfr1 knockdown in PrLBLA neurons on anxiety-like behaviors in SNI mice. Electrophysiologically, the difference in sEPSC amplitude and firing frequencies of PrLBLA neurons between sham and SNI mice was diminished when the Tnfr1 was knocked down (Figure 10, J–L). Altogether, these observations demonstrate that TNFR1 in PrLBLA neurons contributed to the dysfunction of excitatory synaptic activity and anxiety-like behaviors in chronic pain.