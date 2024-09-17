Exosomal TNF-α mediates voltage-gated Na+ channel 1.6 overexpression and contributes to brain tumor–induced neuronal hyperexcitability

U87 and patients’ exosomes induce increased spontaneous firing in primary neurons. Exosomes were isolated from the conditioned medium of patient-derived GSCs and GASCs (23, 25, 31) and characterized by nanoparticle tracking analysis to define size and concentration. To verify the identity of isolated particles, the expression of specific exosomal markers such as Flotillin1, tumor susceptibility gene 101 (TSG-101), and programmed cell death 6–interacting protein (ALIX) was assessed (26). Atomic force microscopy was used to visualize isolated exosomes, while in the control samples only smaller particles were identified, probably residues of the isolation procedure (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166271DS1). Isolated vesicles revealed a diameter of about 130 nm (Supplemental Figure 1B), as expected for small/medium extracellular vesicles (23, 32, 33).

Dissociated hippocampal neurons at days in vitro (DIV) 8–15 (in a few experiments also cortical neurons, as detailed) were incubated for 24 hours with 4.2 × 103 U87 exosomes per neuron, and the electrical properties before and after incubation were compared. No estimation of exosome concentration in the peritumoral tissue is available in the literature, likely because of the many variables involved. For our experiments we used exosome concentrations of 30 μg/mL, in line with ref. 34 (1–100 μg/mL) and references therein, i.e., ref. 35 (30 μg/mL) and ref. 36 (50 μg/mL), and lower than what was used in primary MN cultures (37), i.e., 5 × 105 particles per cell (our concentration: 2.1 × 103 to 4.2 × 103 particles per cell), indicating that we were operating within a low to medium range of exosome concentration.

In all experiments, control samples were treated with nanoparticles obtained from culture medium that did not come into contact with cells, subjected to the same exosome isolation procedure. Additional control groups were performed in some experiments and are described where pertinent. Current clamp recordings of control neurons (black traces and symbols in Figure 1, A–C) showed a resting membrane potential (RMP) of –63.5 ± 2 mV (n = 16), action potential (AP) threshold at –40 ± 1.4 mV (n = 16), and a firing pattern in bursts with a mean AP frequency of 0.98 ± 0.2 Hz (38–40). In contrast, neurons incubated with U87 exosomes had a more depolarized RMP of –48.8 ± 1.15 mV (n = 22) and fired spontaneously (2.05 ± 0.38 Hz; blue traces and symbols in Figure 1, A–C). Increased excitability was not seen following incubation with exosomes deriving from healthy human astrocytes (HAs), an additional control group (Figure 2). To investigate whether exosome exposure had any adverse effect on neurons, resulting in an injury discharge and a consequent increased firing, we computed the distribution of AP voltage peak in control and treated neurons and found that 90% of the values were distributed in the range between +10 and +50 mV (Figure 1D). In addition, the mean values of the AP peak in both experimental groups were comparable (treated neurons 32.7 ± 1 mV and control 33.1 ± 0.94 mV; Supplemental Figure 2). Current clamp recordings show that control neurons exhibited spontaneous bursts of APs and had clear synaptic input. Neurons firing more vigorously also had larger synaptic currents, as evidenced by the voltage clamp recordings at –70 mV (Figure 1, E–G, black traces) and as previously reported (41–45). Conversely, the spontaneous firing of neurons preincubated with exosomes was almost independent of the amount and frequency of synaptic currents; indeed, the higher AP activity of treated neurons was observed both in the presence and in the absence of strong synaptic inputs (Figure 1, E–H, blue traces).

Figure 1 U87 exosomes induce increased spontaneous firing that is independent of the synaptic input. (A) Intracellular recordings in current clamp (I = 0) from a control hippocampal neuron (left, black trace) and a neuron incubated for 24 hours with U87 exosomes (right, blue trace). (B) Comparison of resting membrane potential (RMP; filled circles) and AP threshold (open circles). (C) Spontaneous AP frequency for both conditions. For B and C, n = 16 control, n = 20–22 treated neurons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test. (D) AP distribution from 8 randomly selected neurons in control and treated groups. (E) Neurons exhibiting low synaptic inputs: representative examples of voltage clamp recordings at –70 mV under control and treated conditions to obtain recordings of synaptic currents not contaminated by voltage-gated conductances. (F) Corresponding current clamp recordings from the cells in E, showing increased firing induced by U87 exosomes (blue). (G and H) Voltage clamp at –70 mV (G) and current clamp (H) obtained from a control and a U87-treated neuron exhibiting high synaptic inputs.

Figure 2 The increase of spontaneous firing is also induced by patient-derived exosomes. (A) Representative current clamp recordings from control hippocampal neurons (leftmost black trace) and neurons incubated with patients’ exosomes (colored traces) and with exosomes obtained from healthy human astrocytes (HAs; rightmost pink trace); the dashed black line shows 0 mV. Patients’ identification numbers are indicated. (B) RMP for all the experimental groups. Values for exosomes derived from patients with an epileptic report were –43 ± 2.6 mV for GASC-S479 and –42.8 ± 2.13 for GSC-S496, which were significantly different from the values of their control groups, i.e., –61.7 ± 4.4 mV and –76.8 ± 7.3 mV, respectively. (C) Spontaneous firing frequency of the same experimental groups: 2.3 ± 0.73 Hz for GASC-S479, 2.17 ± 0.65 Hz for GSC-S496; the respective controls were 0.56 ± 0.14 Hz and 1.46 ± 0.54 Hz. Data from control neurons for all the experimental groups are overimposed in the leftmost column. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test, n = 4–25.

We performed similar experiments with GSC and GASC exosomes from 8 patients (Supplemental Table 1). Rodent hippocampal neurons were treated with these exosomes, at the same concentration as in previous experiments. Collected data show that the average RMP of neurons treated with patients’ exosomes varied between –42.8 (patient S496) and –57.7 (patient S226) mV, more depolarized than untreated neurons, whose average values varied between –59.2 and –76.8 mV (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Moreover, treated neurons had a more vigorous spontaneous activity, with the exception of patients S58 and S226. The firing frequency (Figure 2, A and C) of treated neurons showed average values between 3.19 (S471) and 1.58 Hz (S226), higher than that of control neurons (1.46 to 0.13 Hz; Supplemental Table 3). The effect of exosomes from different patients was variable, and we could not make a correlation with their clinical history, which was not available to us. However, we had access to a short clinical summary, and we noted that exosomes from patients with severe epileptic episodes (GSC-S496 and GASC-S479) induced a more depolarized shift of the RMP and more intense firing. The RMP and the firing frequency of neurons treated with exosomes from HAs (Figure 2, pink traces and symbols) were –65.4 ± 2.7 mV and 0.16 ± 0.08 Hz, respectively, similar to those of control neurons. Description of the statistical significance for different patients is reported in the legend to Figure 2. For some patients we had a limited amount of material, sufficient for few experiments. However, even samples with low numerosity showed low variability, and in addition, data obtained with exosomes derived from different patients are consistent, supporting our conclusions. The effect of exosomes on cortical neurons was more variable than their effect on hippocampal neurons (Supplemental Figure 3), possibly because of the greater heterogeneity of cortical neurons (46).

The effect of patient-derived exosomes depends on the brain region from which they are derived. To better examine the impact of patient exosomes, we investigated whether the observed results could be influenced by the brain region from which they originated. We collaborated with neurosurgeons and neurologists performing electroencephalographic measurements during surgery. During a surgery of a brain solid tumor, 4 samples from different brain areas were obtained (Figure 3, A–D). These fragments were dissociated, GSCs were cultured, and secreted exosomes were harvested. Exosomes from a fragment classified as a grade IV malignant glioblastoma induced heightened firing in hippocampal neurons, with increased firing rate (Figure 3C). In contrast, exosomes from GSCs from low-grade fragments did not elicit such behavior (Figure 3, A, B, and D). Notably, we observed a trend shift in the RMP toward more positive values, which reached statistical significance for the temporal and parietal fragments, in agreement with our previous data. These results suggest that the effect of exosomes depends on both the cortical area from which they derived and the degree of the tumor, consistent with our previous observations (47), highlighting the complexity of BTRE and of exosome action.

Figure 3 The effect of patient exosomes depends on the region they derived from. Panels show, from left to right: tomography images of patient S520 highlighting the different portions of the tumor; traces from control neurons (black) and from neurons treated with exosomes derived from the different tumor areas (colored traces); and quantification of RMP, AP threshold, and AP frequency. (A) Coronal tomography section showing the tumoral region in close contact with the frontoparietal lobe highlighted in red. RMP: –67.57 ± 3.31 mV (control) and –59.1 ± 3.2 mV (exosomes); AP threshold: –40 ± 1.4 mV (control) and –30.8 ± 1.24 mV (exosomes); spike frequency: 0.43 ± 0.22 mV (control) and 0.09 ± 0.07 Hz (exosomes). (B) Sagittal tomography section showing the temporal border of the tumor highlighted in green. RMP: –58 ± 1.14 mV; AP threshold: –31 ± 1.5 mV; spike frequency: 0.3 ± 0.2 Hz. Control values as in A. (C) Sagittal tomography section showing a tumor nodule localized in the parietal lobe highlighted in yellow. RMP: –46.5 ± 1.95 mV; AP threshold: –37.3 ± 1.26 mV; spike frequency; 3.22 ± 0.9 Hz. Control values as in A. (D) Sagittal tomography section showing the tumor mass localized in the temporal lobe highlighted in blue; exosomes were extracted from the core of this mass. RMP: –62 ± 2.23 mV; AP threshold: –38.2 ± 2 mV; spike frequency: 0.9 ± 0.45 Hz. Control values as in A. Kruskal-Wallis followed by Bonferroni-corrected Dunn’s test for all groups vs. control. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; control n = 14 (common to all experimental samples), temporal n = 4–5, frontal n = 7, parietal n = 18, core n = 6–8.

Exosomes increase neuronal excitability independently of the cellular type, accelerating the depolarizing phase of AP initiation. We then investigated whether the exosome effects differed depending on hippocampal neuron morphology (48). We loaded the solution filling the patch electrodes with fluorescein (49) to distinguish neurons with a bipolar or pyramidal morphology (50–55) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The results evidenced that both bipolar and pyramidal neurons treated with exosomes increased their spontaneous firing and had a more depolarized RMP (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Then, we plotted the spontaneous firing activity measured in current clamp (I = 0) against the synaptic input (measured in voltage clamp at –80 mV) for each cell, searching for any evidence of coupling between the activity of these neurons within the network (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). As expected, control neurons exhibited a positive correlation with synaptic input (r2 = 0.72). In contrast, in exosome-treated neurons AP firing became independent of synaptic activity (Supplemental Figure 4D). Next, we compared pyramidal neurons with high spontaneous activity (Supplemental Figure 4E), quantifying their GABAergic and glutamatergic events, based on their characteristic decay time constants. We found that AP firing in these cells was independent of GABA input (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G), with no evident correlation with GABA input frequency (Supplemental Figure 4H). This suggests that exosomes might disproportionately affect GABAergic cells, rendering their synaptic input silent and incapable of counteracting the increased excitability of pyramidal neurons.

We also verified that neurons treated with U87 exosomes, when injected with hyperpolarizing currents (–10 to –70 pA) bringing their RMP close to –70 mV, i.e., approximately the value of control neurons, decreased their firing frequency (Figure 4, A and C, dark/light blue traces and symbols), which approached that of untreated neurons. Notably, the same procedure did not elicit any change in frequency in control neurons (Figure 4, B and C, black/gray traces and symbols). Moreover, the analysis of the AP phase plot, i.e., dV/dt versus V, revealed that treated neurons held at –70 mV exhibited a significant increase in the maximum depolarization rate (dV/dt), as compared with control neurons (Figure 4, D and E, dark/light blue traces and symbols). In contrast, the control group did not display significant changes of the dV/dt versus V plot when the cells were held at –70 mV (Figure 4, D and E, black/gray traces and symbols).

Figure 4 Exosomes increase excitability of hippocampal neurons, accelerating the depolarizing phase of AP initiation. (A) Representative traces of treated neurons recorded in current clamp (I = 0) display a highly depolarized RMP (dark blue) and the same cell held at –70 mV. (B) Control neurons recorded as in A. (C) Comparison of the spontaneous activity frequency of hippocampal neurons held at RMP (I = 0) versus –70 mV. Control neurons had an average frequency of 0.69 ± 0.18 Hz at RMP, with no significant change observed when hyperpolarized to –70 mV (0.62 ± 0.16 Hz; P > 0.05, Wilcoxon’s paired samples test). In contrast, treated neurons decreased their spontaneous activity when a hyperpolarizing current was injected, reducing the frequency from 1.96 ± 0.28 Hz at RMP to 0.7 ± 0.11 Hz at –70 mV (**P < 0.01, Wilcoxon’s paired samples test). (D and E) Mean AP phase plot shows increased maximum depolarization rate (dV/dt) when U87 exosome–treated neurons were held at –70 mV (111.1 ± 12.4 mV/ms) compared with those at RMP (92 ± 8.7 mV/ms; *P < 0.05, Wilcoxon’s paired samples test). This effect was not observed in control neurons, which exhibited similar rates both at –70 mV (92.7 ± 10.08 mV/ms) and at RMP (91.8 ± 11 mV/ms; P > 0.05, Wilcoxon’s paired samples test). In all panels, n = 12 control, n = 13 treated.

Concentration-dependent effect of exosome treatment. We incubated hippocampal neurons with exosomes from patient S479 at 2 concentrations: that used for all previous experiments (4.2 × 103 particles per neuron) and half (2.1 × 103 particles per neuron). Under these conditions, the RMP progressively shifted to more depolarized values, i.e., –46.5 ± 4.2 mV for the low concentration and –37.3 ± 1.76 mV for the high concentration, as compared with the control value of –57 ± 2.34 mV (gray and light blue traces and points, Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Subsequently, in voltage clamp experiments, we determined the initial voltage evoking an inward current (FV-IC), which also showed a concentration-dependent shift toward more negative values: –42.2 ± 1.8 mV for the low concentration and –55.3 ± 0.66 mV for the high concentration, in comparison with control neurons (–37.6 ± 2.1 mV).

In treated neurons (both low and high concentration), FV-IC almost coincided with the RMP of the same cells, consistent with the observed increase of spontaneous AP frequency. For the high-concentration neurons, the FV-IC was more hyperpolarized than the RMP, and neurons either fired almost continuously (pink traces in Supplemental Figure 5A) or were unable to generate spontaneous AP, most likely because of the inactivation of the inward current (Supplemental Figure 6A), as further shown in Figure 5. However, hyperpolarization of the same cells induced firing, verifying the increase in intrinsic excitability (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). These findings indicate that the effect of exosomes is concentration dependent and that exposure to exosomes primarily modifies the voltage-gated conductance responsible for spike initiation.

Voltage-gated sodium currents are altered by patient-derived exosomes. In order to collect voltage clamp data with an acceptable spatial clamp, we impaled neurons with a small cell body and limited dendritic arborization. Given an access resistance of 3–5 MΩ, a peak inward Na+ current of 5 nA implies an error of 15–25 mV, which is not acceptable. If the Na+ current, in contrast, does not exceed 0.5–1 nA, the error is less than 3 mV, which becomes acceptable. The holding potential was –70 mV, which was moved briefly to –110 mV and then to more positive values according to the planned experiment. In the experiments aimed to determine the activation threshold of the Na+ current, the voltage was moved up to –20 mV in steps of 2 mV (Figure 5A). We compared data obtained with 140 and 70 mM Na+ in the extracellular solution (traces in Figure 5A). After normalization to the maximal recorded current, the activation curves of Na+ current under normal and low Na+ conditions were almost identical (Figure 5B), and the inward Na+ current became visible at voltages above –45 mV. In the experiments to establish the full range of the inward current activation, the maximum voltage was +40 mV, and in the presence of 70 mM Na+ in the extracellular solution, the maximal recorded current was in the range of 500 pA (black traces in Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Increased spontaneous firing is associated with a shift of the activation curve of the inward voltage-dependent Na+ current. (A) Representative traces of voltage-dependent Na+ current activation in the presence of 140 mM (gray) and 70 mM (purple) NaCl. (B) Normalized currents in A show similar voltage activation dependence. Kruskal-Wallis test, P > 0.05, n = 5. (C) Replacement of NaCl by NMDG-Cl shows a residual small inward current (orange) blocked by addition of CdCl 2 100 μM (brown); n = 5. (D) Representative traces of voltage-dependent Na+ currents obtained with CdCl 100 μM in the extracellular solution and internal solution with CsCl 135 mM plus NaCl 5 mM. Currents were recorded with the protocols used for activation and inactivation in control (black: n = 7–10) and U87 exosome–treated (blue: n = 12–14) neurons. (E) I-V curve comparing current density as in D, showing increased current in treated neurons (Kruskal-Wallis test, **P < 0.01). (F) Dependence of normalized conductance G/max G as a function of voltage for control and treated neurons, showing an average V 1/2 shift of –6.4 mV (values in main text; *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). (G) Representative traces of Na+ currents activated under control conditions (black, n = 7) and in neurons treated for 24 hours with exosomes from patient S479 (green, n = 7). (H) Average I-V curves of Na+ currents for control and patient exosome–treated neurons, showing higher Na+ current density in cells treated with patients’ exosomes (**P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test). (I) Normalized conductance curve for the conditions in H showing early activation of the Na+ conductance of neurons treated with patients’ exosomes (V 1/2 shift of –12 ± 7.2 mV, values in main text; **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test). Voltage clamp protocols to test Na+ current activation and inactivation are shown on the left of each panel.

The inward current responsible for the increased spontaneous firing of neurons treated with exosomes could be carried by the entry of Na+ and/or Ca2+ ions. In particular, hippocampal neurons have large voltage-gated Na+ currents (Nav) (53, 54). To establish the ionic identity of this current, we recorded inward currents with an intracellular solution containing Cs+ to block outward K+ currents and extracellular application of Cd2+ to block voltage-gated Ca2+ channels (Figure 5C). When Na+ was entirely replaced by N-methyl-d-glucamine (NMDG), the inward current was drastically reduced (Figure 5C, orange traces) and was completely abolished upon addition of 100 mM Cd2+ (Figure 5C, brown traces). These results indicate that the inward current is almost entirely carried by Na+ ions, but some Ca2+ channels are also present and are activated at positive voltages.

We then compared Na+ current activation and inactivation in control and treated neurons (Figure 5D) using the appropriate protocols (55, 56). The maximal amplitude of the Na+ current density in treated neurons was –13.4 ± 1.5 pA/pF (n = 14), larger than in control neurons (–7.7 ± 1.6 pA/pF; n = 10) (Figure 5E). The Na+ current of treated neurons was half activated (V 1/2 ) at –37.6 ± 2 mV, about –6.4 mV more negative than that of control neurons (V 1/2 –30 ± 1.7 mV; Figure 5, E and F). In contrast, Na+ current inactivation remained unaltered (–46.3 ± 1.5 mV and –48.4 ± 1.6 mV, respectively; Figure 5F). Similarly, patients’ exosomes induced a hyperpolarized shift of V 1/2 from –32 ± 3.4 mV in control cells to –42.3 ± 4.2 mV when treated with GASC-S479 and –42 ± 3.8 mV when treated with GSC-S471 (Figure 5I). Moreover, average I-V curves of Na+ currents showed a higher Na+ current density in cells treated with patients’ exosomes compared with the control group: –10.9 ± 1.7 pA/pF for controls, –20.5 ± 2.8 pA/pF for S479, –17.7 ± 1.2 pA/pF for S471 (Figure 5, G and H). When Nav channels are activated by a strong depolarization, a small fraction, typically around 1%, do not inactivate and remain open, originating a non-inactivating persistent Na+ current (57). These Na+ channels are the substrate of the persistent current that could contribute to hyperexcitation of neurons and to epilepsy (58, 59). We attempted to isolate and compare the persistent current in control and treated neurons, applying a depolarized ramp with a rate of 0.018 mV/ms, from a holding potential of –100 mV up to –20 mV (Supplemental Figure 7A). To subtract the leakage and obtain only the persistent currents, we used the specific inhibitor riluzole (58) at 10 μM. Our experiments show the presence of a persistent current in both control and treated neurons with a significantly different activation: application of a Boltzmann equation showed a negative shift of 10.32 mV in treated neurons (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C), in agreement with the shift of the transient Na+ current (Figure 5).

Exosomal TNF-α modulates neuronal Na+ channels. Glioma exosomes contain a large number of proteins and small RNAs (60, 61). On the basis of previous studies, we focused on cytokines (62, 63). The most abundant cytokines in exosomes are interleukins (ILs), particularly IL-1 and IL-6, and TNF-α. IL-1β and IL-6 preferentially inhibit or decrease Na+ currents (64, 65), while TNF-α positively modulates Na+ currents in peripheral and central neurons (28, 66, 67).

We compared TNF-α expression in U87 and HA exosomes by Western blot analysis, using the exosome marker ALIX as loading control (68, 69). The results evidenced a higher expression in U87 exosomes (Figure 6A), suggesting that the increased neuronal excitability is only induced by high levels of exosomal TNF-α. We also verified the presence of TNF-α in patients’ exosomes by ELISA (Figure 6B). Next, we compared the expression of Nav channels in hippocampal neurons after 24 hours of treatment with exosomes and 10 ng/nL TNF-α by real-time PCR. TNF-α induces Nav1.6 and Nav1.7 expression in dorsal root ganglia (DRGs) (67) and in cortical neurons (66). Nav1.6 are the most abundant Na+ channels in the human brain and have a low threshold for spike initiation, while Nav1.2 have a much higher threshold (70). Nav1.4 and Nav1.5 are primarily expressed in muscles and heart (71) and Nav1.8 in neurons of the peripheral nervous system (72). Nav1.1 and Nav1.3 are expressed in hippocampal neurons and are involved in the induction of hyperexcitability (73, 74). Therefore, we focused on Nav1.1, Nav1.2, Nav1.3, Nav1.6, and Nav1.7 as potential candidates. Real-time PCR experiments showed that U87 exosomes induced Nav1.6 overexpression and had a negligible effect on Nav1.1, Nav1.2, Na1.3, and Nav1.7. TNF-α treatment induced a significant upregulation of Nav1.6 and Nav1.7 (Figure 6, C–G). Importantly, the increased expression of Nav1.6 was also observed in neurons treated with exosomes from patient S496 (Figure 6H). Inhibitors of TNF-α are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and are blockers of TNFR1 and TNFR2. These inhibitors are based on a fragment, antigen binding, targeted to the binding domain of TNFR1/2 to TNF-α, and their clinical names are Remicade/infliximab, Flixabi, and Remsima (30). To verify whether TNF-α selectively enhances Nav1.6 expression, neuronal cultures were preincubated with 2.5 μg/mL infliximab for 2 hours and then treated with exosomes or TNF-α. Interestingly, pretreatment with infliximab significantly reduced Nav1.6 overexpression induced by exosomes and TNF-α (Figure 6, C and H).

Figure 6 Exosomal TNF-α induces Nav1.6 overexpression. (A) Lysates of HA and U87 exosomes were analyzed by SDS-PAGE followed by Western blotting (left) using anti–TNF-α and ALIX antibodies. Quantification of TNF-α (right) was obtained by normalization to the exosome marker ALIX and is reported as percentage with respect to HA (n = 3; **P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test). (B) Quantification of TNF-α in U87 and patients S496 and S471’s exosomes using ELISA (n = 3 cultures). (C–G) Real-time PCR quantification of Scn1a, Scn2a, Scn3a, Scn8a, and Scn9a in hippocampal neurons treated with U87 exosomes (Exo U87), TNF-α, U87 exosomes plus infliximab pretreatment, and TNF-α plus infliximab pretreatment. (H) Real-time PCR quantification of Scn8a using patient S496’s exosomes. Blue dashed line represents gene expression under control conditions, set to 1. Each gene is normalized to the housekeeping Gapdh gene. n = 3 cultures. (I) Hippocampal neurons were exposed to control (CTR), U87, patient S58, and patient S496 exosomes; fixed; and stained with anti-Nav1.6 (red channel), anti–β III -tubulin (green channel), and DAPI to stain nuclei (blue channel). Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Quantification of the experiment in I reported as corrected total cell fluorescence (CTCF). n = 6 coverslips from 2 dissections. Each point represents the average of 4 fields acquired for each coverslip. All data are shown as mean with SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. (K) Representative current clamp recordings from a treated neuron in the presence of increasing amounts of zandatrigine. Zandatrigine 250 nM blocked the spontaneous AP firing; this effect was partially reversible following blocker removal. (L) Quantification of the zandatrigine effect on RMP. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis followed by Bonferroni-corrected Dunn’s test, n = 5.

To further support these results, we treated neurons with U87 and patient-derived exosomes and performed immunofluorescence experiments with anti-Nav1.6 antibodies, followed by quantitative fluorescence analysis of Nav1.6 expression (Figure 6, I and J). We observed increased Nav1.6 fluorescence intensity in neurons treated with U87 and patient S496 exosomes, consistent with the real-time PCR data. Notably, there was no increase in Nav1.6 fluorescence intensity in neurons treated with exosomes from patient S58, in line with the electrophysiological data in Figure 2. Overall, these results indicate that the increased expression of Nav1.6 is the key factor of the hyperexcitability observed in neurons treated with U87 and patients’ exosomes.

To confirm the role of Nav1.6, we investigated the effects of the specific Nav1.6 blocker zandatrigine (NBI-921352) (75). In treated neurons exhibiting a significant spontaneous firing, the progressive addition of zandatrigine hyperpolarized the RMP and abolished the spontaneous firing (Figure 6, K and L). When the blocker was removed from the extracellular medium, the RMP moved back to more depolarized values and the original spontaneous firing partially recovered. Conversely, zandatrigine had only a small effect when applied to control neurons (Supplemental Figure 8). These results further verify that TNF-α selectively enhances Nav1.6 currents.

TNF-α mimics the effect of exosomes on primary neurons and is counteracted by infliximab. To verify whether TNF-α elicits increased firing activity comparable to that observed with U87 and patients’ exosomes, hippocampal neurons were treated with different concentrations of TNF-α and spontaneous firing was assessed. As shown in Figure 7, A–F, incubation with 1 ng/mL TNF-α for 24 hours induced increased spontaneous firing rate (blue/green trace), which further increased when 10 ng/mL was used (blue trace). Collected data from n = 8 and 9 neurons showed that the mean spontaneous firing rate was 0.97 ± 0.2 Hz and 2.9 ± 0.84 Hz following incubation with 1 and 10 ng/mL TNF-α, respectively, while in control neurons values of 0.23 ± 0.15 Hz were observed (Figure 7D). As with the incubation with exosomes, the RMP approached the threshold required for spike activation: 1 ng/mL TNF-α depolarized the neurons to –51.5 ± 3.4 mV and 10 ng/mL TNF-α to –43.9 ± 1.28 mV; these values are significantly different from those of control neurons, which showed an RMP of –71.5 ± 3.6 mV (Figure 7E). TNF-α also shifted the activation curve for the inward current to more negative voltages, similarly to patients’ exosomes (Supplemental Figure 9). The effect of TNF-α and exosomes, however, was not completely identical. In fact, following incubation with 10 ng/mL TNF-α, APs showed a more pronounced undershoot of –5 ± 4.6 mV (Supplemental Figure 10A), and voltage clamp experiments showed an activation of a type A outward current with a higher amplitude in treated cells (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C), suggesting that TNF-α affected also K+ currents.

Figure 7 TNF-α depolarizes RMP and increases firing frequency similarly to exosomes, an effect that is antagonized by infliximab. (A–C) Representative current clamp traces under control conditions (black) and in a neuron treated for 24 hours with low (blue/green) and high (blue) TNF-α concentration. (D and E) Quantification of spontaneous firing frequency, RMP, and AP threshold for control neurons and those treated with low and high TNF-α concentration. Solid lines for RMP, dashed lines for threshold values. (F) Raster plots of the firing in the 3 experimental conditions. (G and H) Representative current clamp traces of a neuron treated with patient-derived exosomes (red, n = 6) and neurons pretreated with 1.5 ng/mL infliximab (yellow, n = 3–5), both showing high spiking frequency. (I and J) As in G and H but for control neurons (black, n = 10) and neurons pretreated with 2.5 ng/mL infliximab before exosome application (purple, n = 8). Dashed lines indicate AP threshold for the 4 experimental conditions. (K) AP frequency for the groups in G–J. (L) AP threshold (open circles) and RMP (filled circles) for the treatments in G–J. Infliximab 2.5 ng decreased AP frequency and increased the difference between the RMP and AP threshold. (M) Raster plots of the firing in the 4 experimental conditions. Control values: RMP = –58.7 ± 2 mV; threshold = –37.4 ± 1 mV. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis followed by Bonferroni-corrected Dunn’s test.

To further corroborate our findings, neuronal cultures were preincubated with 1.5 ng and 2.5 ng of infliximab followed by treatment with S479 exosomes (Figure 7, G–M). At the lower infliximab concentration (orange traces and symbols), neurons showed an average RMP of –43.6 ± 0.51 mV, spike threshold of –31.4 ± 1.36 mV, and AP frequency of 1.64 ± 0.27 Hz, values that were not different from those of neurons treated only with exosomes (red traces and symbols), where RMP, AP threshold, and activity frequency were –44.2 ± 3.6 mV, –36.42 ± 3.1 mV, and 2.26 ± 0.58 Hz, respectively. At the higher concentration, infliximab abolished the increased excitability induced by exosomes, as evidenced by an RMP of –68.1 ± 3.7 mV, an AP threshold of –40.5 ± 2 mV, and an AP frequency of 0.084 ± 0.032 Hz (purple traces and symbols). These values were comparable to those of control neurons (black traces and symbols) with regard to RMP (–58.7 ± 2 mV), spike threshold (–37.4 ± 1 mV), and frequency of spikes (0.13 ± 0.049 Hz). In summary, these results demonstrate that TNF-α is sufficient to trigger hyperexcitability in primary neurons. Therefore, the similar effect seen with exosomes is attributable to the presence of TNF-α.