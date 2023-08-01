Chemokine receptor CXCR7 activates Aurora Kinase A and promotes neuroendocrine prostate cancer growth

CXCR7 is upregulated in neuroendocrine PCa. We have previously reported that CXCR7 is a direct target of AR-mediated transcriptional repression (20) and, as such, it is upregulated following enzalutamide treatment. To determine whether CXCR7 expression further increases as enzalutamide resistant PCa progresses to NEPC with a gain of neuroendocrine features and/or loss of AR expression (7), we examined several gene expression data sets of human PCa samples. Such data showed that CXCR7 mRNA levels were significantly induced in NEPC compared with primary PCa or CRPC (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166248DS1). Further, CXCR7 expression positively correlated with the expression of NEPC markers, such as ENO2, CHGB, and SYP, across PCa samples of multiple independent PCa patient cohorts (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Moreover, we observed a highly significant and positive correlation between CXCR7 expression and the proliferation marker MKI67, indicating its potential to regulate cell growth (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 CXCR7 is upregulated in neuroendocrine PCa. (A) The box plots show that CXCR7 is significantly upregulated in NEPC tumors. CXCR7 (ACKR3) expression (mRNA) was queried from the data sets indicated. (B) Scatter plots show a significant correlation between CXCR7 and ENO2 in the PCa patient data sets. The dark grey area indicates the 95% CI, X- and Y-axes show normalized expression. Statistical analysis is based on linear regression. (C) Representative IHC staining of CXCR7, AR, and SYP in selected CRPC or NEPC LuCaP PDX tumors. Scale bar: 60 μm. (D) Tissue microarray constructed with clinical tumor samples was subjected to IHC staining with anti-CXCR7 (RnD, 11G8), anti-AR (AR-N Biogenex, MU256-UC), and anti-SYP (Santa Cruz, SC-17750) antibodies. Representative images of 3 independent CRPC or NEPC tumors are shown. Scale bars: 60 μm (inset); 200 μm (larger image). (E) Correlation between CXCR7 and SYP IHC staining scores in TMAs. Every dot represents the average intensity score of 3 cores for each tumor. A total of 31 tumors were analyzed. P < 0.001 by linear regression. (F) Quantification of CXCR7 IHC intensity scores in primary PCa, CRPC, and NEPC samples. The Y-axis shows the percentage of tumors with none (0; gray), weak (1; light pink), moderate (2; dark pink), and intense (3; red) IHC scores for each category.

To confirm alterations in CXCR7 expression at the protein level, we performed an IHC analysis of several LuCaP models of patient-derived xenografts (PDX) (29). The data showed that CRPC tumors, which often express high levels of AR, had low CXCR7 expression. By contrast, NEPC LuCaP lines that are devoid of AR but stained strong for SYP showed a much higher protein level of CXCR7 (Figure 1C). Similarly, increased expression of CXCR7 was also observed in NEPC PDX tumors that were independently developed by the Living Tumor Laboratory (LTL) (30) (Supplemental Figure 1E).

To further validate our observation in clinical samples, we investigated a set of tissue microarrays containing clinical CRPC and NEPC tumor sections. We confirmed that CXCR7 IHC staining was substantially higher in NEPC tumors that stained negatively for AR but positively for SYP (Figure 1D). Further, analysis of IHC staining across all tumor sections showed a positive correlation between the intensity scores of CXCR7 and SYP, CXCR7, and CHGA (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1F). To evaluate the percentage of tumors with high CXCR7 expression at varying stages of PCa progression, we analyzed CXCR7 IHC staining intensity in primary tumors (n = 30), CRPC (n = 131, using samples from Li et al. (20) and the current study), and NEPC (n = 8). We noticed that approximately 50% of NEPC tumors showed intense CXCR7 staining and another 25% of NEPC tumors expressed a moderate amount of CXCR7 (Figure 1F). By contrast, the vast majority of primary PCa were negative for CXCR7, and only a small portion (30%) of CRPC had moderate CXCR7 expression. Taken together, our results identify CXCR7 as a gene with an NEPC-specific expression profile.

CXCR7 promotes mitotic spindle and cell cycle processes. To characterize the downstream molecular pathways of CXCR7 in advanced PCa, we performed CXCR7 knockdown (KD) in LNCaP-EnzR and C4-2B-EnzR cells, which are, respectively, LNCaP and C4-2B cells that have developed resistance to enzalutamide after several months of exposure. These stable cell lines showed increased expression levels of CXCR7 as well as NE markers ENO2 and SYP, mimicking clinical situations where patients with advanced PCa develop resistance to ARPi treatment and start to gain NE features (Supplemental Figure 2A). Triplicate RNA-Seq analyses of LNCaP-EnzR cells with control or CXCR7 KD identified 335 and 516 genes that were respectively induced and repressed upon CXCR7 depletion with at least 2-fold changes and an adjusted FDR of less than 0.001 (Figure 2A). This regulation was confirmed in duplicate RNA-Seq of control and CXCR7 KD C4-2B-EnzR cells (GSE199274).

Figure 2 CXCR7 promotes mitotic spindle and cell cycle processes. (A) Heatmaps showing differentially expressed genes between control (LKO) and CXCR7 KD (shCXCR7) LNCaP-EnzR cells by triplicate RNA-Seq analyses. Their expression in RNA-Seq data of duplicate C4-2B-EnzR cells is also shown. Cell cycle genes are listed on the right of the heatmaps. (B) GO analysis of CXCR7-induced genes in C4-2B-EnzR cells identified molecular concepts involved in the mitotic spindle and cell cycle. FDR, false discovery rate. (C) Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) revealed that HALLMARK_G2M_CHECKPOINT molecular signature genes are enriched for down regulation upon CXCR7 KD in C4-2B-EnzR cells. NES, normalized enrichment score. (D) qRT-PCR analyses of cell cycle genes in control and CXCR7 KD C4-2B-EnzR cells. Data were normalized to GAPDH (mean ± SEM, n =3). *P <0.05, **P <0.01,***P <0.001, ****P <0.0001 between control versus KD cells, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (E) Heatmap view of the HALLMARK_G2M_CHECKPOINT signature genes in the indicated PCa patient data sets with samples ordered by CXCR7 level (top row).

Gene Ontology (GO) analysis revealed that CXCR7-induced genes were strongly enriched in molecular pathways belonging to mitotic spindle assembly and G2/M checkpoint, both of which are critically regulated by AURKA and other centrosome proteins (31) (Figure 2B). By contrast, CXCR7-repressed genes were involved in myogenesis and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (Supplemental Figure 2B). Gene-Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) confirmed the upregulation of G2M checkpoint genes in control versus CXCR7-depleted C4-2B-EnzR and LNCaP-EnzR cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2C). Further, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis confirmed decreased expression of a set of key cell cycle regulators, including E2F1, CDK1, and CCND1, following CXCR7 KD (Figure 2D). To evaluate the relevance of CXCR7 regulation of cell proliferation in clinical samples, we examined gene expression in previously published PCa patient data sets (11, 32, 33). We observed that the signature genes of G2/M checkpoint and mitotic spindle pathways were upregulated in PCa tumors with higher CXCR7 expression compared with those with low CXCR7 (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2D). These results support that CXCR7 is critical in regulating mitotic spindle and cell cycle processes.

CXCR7 regulates AURKA signaling. CXCR7 is an atypical chemokine receptor that recruits ARRB2 to form a CXCR7-ARRB2 complex that internalizes into clathrin-coated vesicles and functions as a scaffold for the assembly and activation of cytoplasmic kinases (20). To identify the kinases whose activity is regulated by CXCR7-ARRB2, we analyzed CXCR7-KD LNCaP-EnzR cells using comprehensive phosphoproteomics, measuring changes in the entire kinome through relative quantification of phosphopeptides (34). The results showed that CXCR7 KD decreased the phosphorylation of 661 unique peptides by at least 2-fold while increasing the phosphorylation of 524 unique peptides (Supplemental Table 2). Notably, data confirmed that CXCR7 KD inhibited MAPKs, as we reported previously (20). To identify top inhibited kinases upon CXCR7 depletion, we used the Kinase-Substrate Enrichment Analysis (KSEA), which evaluates the kinases’ activity based on the changes in the phosphorylation status of their identified substrates. Importantly, KSEA revealed that CXCR7 depletion reduced a large number of kinases responsible for cell cycle progressions, such as cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), AURKA, and many AURKA-downstream kinases, including PLK1, AURKB, PRKACA, STK3, LATS1, and LATS2 (35–37) (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 CXCR7 promotes AURKA signal transduction. (A) Control or CXCR7-KD LNCaP-EnzR cells were subjected to comprehensive phosphoproteome profiling. The array readings were analyzed with KSEA App, and a kinase score, representing changes in the kinase activity, was evaluated for each individual kinase. The plot shows kinases with a negative kinase score, indicating reduced activity upon CXCR7 depletion. Red denotes kinases of the AURKA pathway. (B) GSEA showing that the PID_AURORA_A_PATHWAY molecular signature is enriched for down regulation upon CXCR7 KD in LNCaP-EnzR (top) and C4-2B-EnzR (bottom) cells. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. (C and D) C4-2B cells were treated with 3 independent CXCR7-targeting siRNAs (siCXCR7) or scrambled control (siCtrl) for 48 hours and then collected for qRT-PCR (C) and Western blot (D) analyses. qRT-PCR data were normalized to GAPDH and the control condition (mean ± SEM, n = 5). The statistical test is based on 1-way ANOVA paired with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, ****P < 0.0001. (E) C4-2B cells were starved for 24 hours in serum-free media and stimulated with 100 ng/mL of recombinant SDF1 over a time course and resolved for protein analysis. Total AURKA was used as a loading control. (F and G) NCI-H660 cells were subjected to repeated siCXCR7 for 48 hours each and collected for analyses by qRT-PCR (F) and Western blot (G). qRT-PCR data were normalized to GAPDH and then the control condition (mean ± SEM, n = 3). The statistical test is based on 1-way ANOVA paired with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, ****P < 0.0001. (H) Heatmap view of the PID_AURORA_A_PATHWAY molecular signature genes in the indicated PCa patient data sets. The samples were sorted by CXCR7 expression from left to right.

To examine whether CXCR7 KD indeed alters the AURKA signaling pathway, we performed GSEA analysis of the AURKA gene signature (PID_AURORA_A_PATHWAY) (38) and found that they were downregulated upon CXCR7 depletion in LNCaP-EnzR as well as in C4-2B-EnzR cells (Figure 3B). To determine whether CXCR7 regulated AURKA activation, we used 3 independent siRNA to deplete CXCR7 in C4-2B cells (Figure 3C). We observed a consistent decrease of AURKA self-phosphorylation at the T288 residue as well as the phosphorylation of its specific substrate, TACC3, at the S558 residue upon CXCR7 KD (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3A). Stromal cell-derived factor 1 (SDF1), also called CXCL12, present in the cell culture medium, is a cognate CXCR7 ligand that could enhance CXCR7 signaling in addition to its constitutive function (20). We found that serum starvation reduced AURKA phosphorylation, which was reactivated by adding back 100 ng/mL recombinant SDF1 (Figure 3E). Next, we sought to evaluate whether CXCR7 regulated AURKA signaling in NEPC cells. Importantly, we observed a drastic decrease in AURKA T288 and TACC3 S558 phosphorylation upon CXCR7 KD in NCI-H660, in agreement with the C4-2B data, suggesting this as a general pathway in PCa (Figure 3, F and G). Finally, analyses of clinical PCa gene expression data sets show that AURKA-downstream signature genes were substantially upregulated in CXCR7-high tumors compared to CXCR7-low tumors (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Collectively, these results indicate that CXCR7 induces AURKA phosphorylation and activates AURKA signal transduction.

CXCR7-ARRB2 complex interacts with AURKA. Since CXCR7 can activate the AURKA function, we hypothesized that CXCR7 interacts with the AURKA protein. To this end, we performed CXCR7 coimmunoprecipitation (co-IP) of C4-2B-EnzR cell lysates, which, indeed, showed coenrichment for endogenous AURKA (Figure 4A). We also tested the interaction between exogenous CXCR7 and AURKA by cotransfecting 293T cells with AURKA tagged with Myc at its N-terminus and CXCR7 tagged with FLAG at its C-terminus (Supplemental Figure 4A). Co-IP using anti-Flag (CXCR7) showed coenrichment of AURKA protein in the CXCR7-FLAG fraction of cell lysates, supporting the hypothesis that ectopic CXCR7 protein interacted with AURKA. To determine whether CXCR7-AURKA interaction involves ARRB2, which is known to complex with CXCR7 to form a scaffold for kinase activation (20), we sequentially cotransfected Myc-AURKA, CXCR7-FLAG, and ARRB2-HA into 293T cells. Co-IP using anti-FLAG (CXCR7) revealed that concomitant expression of exogenous ARRB2 greatly increased Myc-AURKA coenrichment with CXCR7 (Figure 4B), indicating that ARRB2 mediated AURKA-CXCR7 interaction. To map the ARRB2 domains that mediate its interaction with AURKA, we cloned N- and C-terminal domains (NTD and CTD) of ARRB2 (39) and cotransfected them with Myc-AURKA into 293T cells. Anti-HA (ARRB2) co-IP revealed that AURKA bound to the CTD of ARRB2 (Figure 4C). Moreover, we isolated GST-tagged ARRB2 full-length or CTD and performed a GST pull-down assay with recombinant AURKA. We observed that ARRB2 CTD was sufficient to bind AURKA directly, similar to the full-length ARRB2 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 The CXCR7-ARRB2 protein complex interacts with AURKA. (A) The whole lysate of C4-2B-EnzR cells was subjected to anti-CXCR7 and IgG co-IP, followed by Western blot analyses. (B) ARRB2 increases CXCR7 and AURKA interaction. The 293T cells overexpressing Myc-AURKA, CXCR7-FLAG, and/or ARRB2-HA were subjected to co-IP with anti-FLAG antibodies, followed by Western blot. WCL, whole-cell lysate. (C) AURKA binds to the C-terminal domain (CTD) of ARRB2. 293T cells were cotransfected with Myc-AURKA and an empty vector, full-length (FL), N-terminal domain (NTD), or CTD of ARRB2. Co-IP was performed with an anti-HA antibody, followed by Western blot. (D) GST pull-down assay shows direct interaction between ARRB2 and AURKA. GST-ARRB2 FL, GST-ARRB2 CTD, or GST-GFP control proteins were incubated with FLAG-AURKA protein for 2 hours, separated by GSH-Sepharose, and resolved for Western blot. #, GST-GFP control band. (E) The CTD of ARRB2 restores CXCR7-AURKA interaction. The 293T-CXCR7 cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids and then subjected to co-IP using an anti-FLAG antibody, followed by Western blot analysis. (F) The kinase domain of AURKA binds to ARRB2. The 293T cells were cotransfected with ARRB2-HA and Myc-AURKA, FL, its regulatory (Reg), or kinase domain (Kin). Co-IP was performed with an anti-HA antibody, followed by WB analysis. (G) The kinase domain of AURKA forms a complex with CXCR7. CXCR7-FLAG construct was cotransfected in 293T cells with Myc-AURKA FL, regulatory domain (Reg), or kinase domain (Kin). Co-IP was performed with an anti-FLAG antibody, followed by Western blot. (H) ARRB2 KD decreases AURKA activation. C4-2B-CXCR7 cells were transfected with 2 independent siARRB2 for 48 hours and then analyzed by Western blot. Actin was used as a loading control. (I) A model depicting the interaction among the CXCR7-ARRB2-AURKA protein complex. Both the CTD and NTD of ARRB2 can interact with CXCR7, while only the CTD of ARRB2 binds to the kinase (Kin) domain of AURKA. The image was generated in BioRender. *, non-specific bands.

To further validate that ARRB2 mediates CXCR7 interaction with AURKA, we depleted endogenous ARRB2 in 293 cells with the expression of exogenous CXCR7-FLAG and Myc-AURKA. We found that ARRB2 depletion abolished the coenrichment of Myc-AURKA by CXCR7 co-IP. Critically, overexpression of full-length ARRB2, as well as its CTD, restored AURKA pull down by CXCR7 co-IP, while ARRB2-NTD cannot mediate CXCR7-AURKA interaction (Figure 4E). By contrast, it has been previously reported that both CTD and NTD of ARRB2 can bind to 7 transmembrane domain receptors (7TMR), such as CXCR7 (40). These results indicated that ARRB2-CTD was required to bridge the interaction between CXCR7 and AURKA proteins.

To determine which domain of AURKA interacts with ARRB2, we likewise cloned full-length AURKA and its N-terminal regulatory domain and C-terminal kinase domain constructs (41) (Figure 4E). We cotransfected full-length Myc-AURKA or its domain constructs together with ARRB2-HA into 293T cells. Co-IP with anti-HA (ARRB2) antibodies revealed that AURKA bound to ARRB2 primarily through its kinase domain (Figure 4F). Likewise, co-IP of CXCR7 showed coenrichment of full-length AURKA and the C-terminal kinase domain that were able to bind ARRB2, but not the ARRB2-disabled N-terminal regulatory domain of AURKA (Figure 4G). Further, co-IP with anti-HA antibodies in C4-2B cells with coexpression of ARRB2-HA and Myc-AURKA confirmed their interaction in PCa cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). We have now established that ARRB2 mediated CXCR7-AURKA protein interaction, so we asked if ARRB2 depletion abolished AURKA activation. Indeed, ARRB2 KD using 2 independent siRNAs reduced the phosphorylation of AURKA (T288) and TACC3 (S558) in C4-2B cells (Figure 4H). Collectively, our data reveal a novel protein-protein complex wherein ARRB2-CTD binds to the kinase domain of AURKA to mediate its interaction with CXCR7, which binds to ARRB2 through both its CTD and NTD (Figure 4I).

CXCR7, ARRB2, and AURKA colocalize at the pericentrosomal region. As a GPCR, membrane-bound CXCR7 interacts with cytosolic ARRB2, followed by endocytosis and intracellular internalization of the CXCR7-ARRB2 protein complex, which acts as a scaffold for cytoplasmic protein kinase assembly and substrate activation (19, 39, 42). AURKA regulates mitotic spindle assembly and concentrates on the centrosome, although nuclear and cytoplasmic AURKA has also been reported (43). Therefore, we asked in what cellular compartment the CXCR7-ARRB2 complex encounters with the AURKA protein. Toward this end, we first examined whether CXCR7 remained in the clathrin-coated endosomes and colocalized with ARRB2 in PCa cells. Immunofluorescence (IF) staining, followed by confocal microscopy, showed that CXCR7 was primarily internalized to the intracellular compartment (Figure 5A). IF costaining further confirmed that CXCR7 colocalized with clathrin heavy chain (CLTC) and ARRB2. Interestingly, we observed in a subset of cells that ARRB2 accumulated at centrosomes, where AURKA localizes, and was surrounded by a high density of CXCR7 at the pericentrosomal area (Figure 5B). To further confirm this, we performed IF colocalization analyses exploiting the 293T cells expressing Venus-tagged ARRB2. We observed a strong Venus fluorescent signal indicating high-density ARRB2 protein at the centrosomes marked by punctate AURKA staining, which is consistent with previous reports of ARRB2 targeting to the centrosomes in cycling cells (44) (Supplemental Figure 5A). Overall, these data suggest that AURKA interacts with CXCR7-ARRB2 at the centrosomal regions.

Figure 5 CXCR7, ARRB2, and AURKA colocalize at the pericentrosomal region. (A) C4-2B cells with stable CXCR7 overexpression were subjected to confocal imaging showing cytoplasmic colocalization of CXCR7 and clathrin heavy chain (CLTC, top) or ARRB2 (bottom). Scale bars: 20 μm (top); 10 μm (bottom).(B) Confocal IF images of C4-2B-CXCR7 cells show pericentrosomal localization of CXCR7 surrounding centrosomal ARRB2 (top) and AURKA (bottom). White arrowheads point to the centrosomes. (C) PLA showing molecular interactions between CXCR7 and ARRB2 (left) and between CXCR7 and AURKA (center) in C4-2B cells. PLA with control IgG antibodies was performed as a negative control (right). Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) C4-2B cells were transfected with an empty vector (e.v.; top row) or Venus-ARRB2 (bottom row). The cells were then subjected to PLA (3rd column), shown in the context of DAPI (1st–2nd column) and ARRB2 (4th column) signals. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) CXCR7 interacts with α-tubulin. Control (GFP) or CXCR7-FLAG expressing C4-2B cells were subjected to co-IP by an anti-FLAG antibody, followed by Western blot. (F) Confocal IF imaging shows the accumulation of CXCR7 at the Golgi complex. C4-2B cells with stable CXCR7 overexpression were subjected to IF costaining for CXCR7 and GM130, a Golgi marker. Scale bar: 10 μm.

To further validate the interaction between endogenous CXCR7, ARRB2, and AURKA proteins in situ, we adapted the proximity ligation assays (PLA). First, we performed a PLA assay on C4-2B cells using CXCR7- and ARRB2-specific antibodies and detected a strong PLA signal confirming that CXCR and ARRB2 proteins were in close proximity, as expected (20). Critically, a PLA assay using anti-CXCR7 and anti-AURKA antibodies detected a similarly strong PLA signal indicating CXCR7 interaction with AURKA, while no PLA signal was detected in cells treated with isotype control antibodies (Figure 5C). Further, we attempted to use the PLA assay to investigate if ARRB2 could increase CXCR7 and AURKA colocalization. To this end, we overexpressed Venus-tagged ARRB2 in C4-2B cells and performed PLA. We, indeed, observed a significant increase in PLA speckles in cells with ARRB2 overexpression, indicating increased CXCR7 and AURKA protein interaction and, thus, colocalization (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5B).

To understand the potential mechanisms for CXCR7 and AURKA protein colocalization and interaction, we next sought to perform unbiased profiling of CXCR7-interacting proteins in PCa cells. Mass spectrometry analysis of LNCaP-CXCR7 cells showed that CXCR7 interacted with a large number of microtubule-associated proteins such as TUBB4B and TUBA1C, vesicle-associated proteins such as CLTC and SEC22B, as well as many Golgi-associated proteins like GBF1, GPR89B, and GOLPH3 (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 3). Co-IP confirmed that CXCR7 bound to α-tubulin, a microtubule-building unit (Figure 5E), whereas IF costaining showed that CXCR7 colocalized with GM130, a marker of the Golgi apparatus (Figure 5F), which is spatially and functionally associated with the centrosomes (45). Taken together, these data support that CXCR7 interacts with microtubule- and Golgi-associated proteins and colocalizes with AURKA at the perinuclear area surrounding centrosomes, including the Golgi apparatus.

Table 1 A list of selected CXCR7-interacting proteins from mass spectrometry analyses showing enrichment for tubulins, transport proteins, Golgi, and vesicle markers

CXCR7 is transported along the microtubules to the pericentrosomal Golgi apparatus. As membrane CXCR7-ARRB2 is known to get internalized to intracellular vesicles, we attempted to understand how these vesicles move to the centrosomes. We hypothesized that CXCR7 moves to the Golgi complex through intracellular trafficking along the microtubules. Indeed, in vitro tubulin binding assay showed tubulin-dependent accumulation of CXCR7-FLAG in microtubule pellets, supporting that CXCR7 bound to microtubules (Supplemental Figure 6A). Further, we acutely treated PCa cells with nocodazole, an α-tubulin polymerization inhibitor. Significantly, confocal imaging demonstrated that nocodazole treatment depolymerized microtubules and decreased CXCR7 accumulation at the Golgi apparatus (Figure 6A). Similarly, acute nocodazole treatment reduced CXCR7 interaction with AURKA, evident through a significant decrease in PLA signal (Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 6 CXCR7 is transported along the microtubules to the pericentrosomal Golgi apparatus. (A) Microtubule destabilization impairs CXCR7 colocalization with α-tubulin and accumulation at the Golgi apparatus. C4-2B cells with stable CXCR7 overexpression were treated with either vehicle control or nocodazole, a microtubule polymerization inhibitor, at 10μg/mL for 1 hour and then subjected to IF costaining of CXCR7 and α-tubulin (top 2 rows) or GM130 (bottom 2 rows). Scale bar: 10 μm(B and C) In situ PLA of C4-2B cells that were pretreated with DMSO or 10 μg/mL of nocodazole for 1 hour shows decreased interaction between CXCR7 and AURKA in drug-treated cells, as shown by the red speckles (B) that were quantified in C. Scale bar: 40 μm The number of speckles was counted and normalized to the number of nuclei from 3 individual imaged field views (n=3, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test, **P <0.01). (D) CXCR7 enhances ARRB2-AURKA interaction. 293T cells were transiently transfected with a combination of indicated plasmids for 48 hours and then subjected to co-IP with anti-HA antibodies, followed by Western blot. (E) CXCR7 cofractionates with membrane, ARRB2, AURKA, and α-tubulin. C4-2B cells with stable CXCR7 overexpression were subjected to subcellular fractionation for cytoplasmic (Cyto), membrane (Memb), and nuclear (Nuc) fractions. The purity of the fractionation was validated by GAPDH (Cyto), EGFR (Memb), and HDAC3 (Nuc) markers.

Since membrane CXCR7 interacts with ARRB2 to activate endocytosis and the internalization of the CXCR7-ARRB2 complex, we hypothesized that CXCR7 could increase ARRB2 interaction with AURKA. Indeed, co-IP showed that CXCR7 overexpression in 293T cells increased ARRB2-AURKA interaction (Figure 6D). To further validate their colocalization in the intracellular compartments, we isolated cytoplasmic, membranous, and nuclear fractions from C4-2B cells with stable CXCR7 overexpression. As expected, AURKA was found in the cytoplasm (including centrosome) as well as in the nuclei, as recently reported (46) (Figure 6E). Interestingly, most of ARRB2 was detected in the cytoplasmic fraction, similar to a centrosome marker γ-tubulin. By contrast, CXCR7 was localized exclusively to the membrane fraction, which includes the plasma membrane, intracellular vesicles, and membrane organelles, where it cofractionated with a portion of ARRB2, AURKA, α-tubulin, and Golgi marker GM130 (Figure 6E). Our data, therefore, suggested a model wherein the membrane-bound CXCR7 in intracellular vesicles interacted with ARRB2 and microtubule proteins such as α-tubulin and trafficked to the Golgi apparatus located at the pericentrosomal zone. Pericentrosomal CXCR7-ARRB2 surrounded and interacted with AURKA in the centrosome to facilitate protein complex integrity, likely to provide a scaffold for AURKA activation and, thus, cell cycle progression.

CXCR7 increases PCa growth, which is abolished by AURKA inhibition. Since CXCR7 promoted AURKA signaling and cell cycle gene expression, we attempted to determine whether CXCR7 induced PCa cell proliferation. We first evaluated the levels of endogenous CXCR7 using flow cytometry and observed that CXCR7 expression is the highest in C4-2B, medium in LNCaP, and the lowest in 22Rv1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). We then depleted CXCR7 in C4-2B cells with 2 independent shRNAs and observed that CXCR7 KD significantly decreased C4-2B cell proliferation (Figure 7A). A similar growth-inhibitory effect was observed in LNCaP cells with CXCR7 KD (Supplemental Figure 7B). On the other hand, overexpression of ectopic CXCR7 significantly increased cell proliferation in 22Rv1 (Figure 7B) and LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 7C). These data supported CXCR7 as a promising therapeutic target in advanced PCa. However, there are currently no CXCR7-specific inhibitors that are clinically available (47). To test the efficacy of CXCR7 inhibition using pharmacological inhibitors, we exploited alisertib, an AURKA inhibitor that has shown significant clinical benefit in a subset of patients with advanced PCa suggestive of AURKA and N-Myc overactivity in a recent clinical trial (28). To test this, we performed WST cell proliferation assays of LNCaP and 22Rv1 cells and observed that alisertib abolished CXCR7-induced cell growth with concomitant suppression of AURKA activities (Figure 7, C and D). The effect of alisertib was much smaller in control LNCaP-GFP and 22Rv1-GFP cells that have lower CXCR7 expression (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 CXCR7 increases PCa growth, which is abolished by AURKA inhibition. (A) CXCR7 KD reduces C4-2B cell proliferation. WST1 assay was performed to measure cell proliferation. CXCR7 KD was confirmed by qRT-PCR. Representative proliferation data from 3 repeated experiments are shown. The data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-corrected multiple-comparison test (mean ± SD, n =3, ****P <0.0001). qRT-PCR data were normalized to GAPDH and then the control condition (mean ± SEM, n =3). Statistical test is based on 1-way ANOVA paired with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test,****P <0.0001. (B) CXCR7 overexpression, confirmed by Western blot, increases 22Rv1 cell proliferation measured by WST-1 assay. Representative proliferation data from 3 repeated experiments are shown here. The data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni-corrected multiple-comparison test (mean ± SD, n =3, **P <0.01, ****P <0.0001). (C and D) AURKA inhibitor decreases CXCR7-driven cell proliferation in LNCaP (C) and 22Rv1 (D) measured by WST-1 assay. Representative proliferation data from 3 repeated experiments were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA combined with Tukey-corrected multiple-comparison test (mean ± SD, n=3, **P<0.01 ***P<0.001). Western blot confirms a reduction of AURKA and TACC3 phosphorylation under alisertib treatment. (E) AURKA-targeting delays CXCR7-driven tumor growth in vivo. NSG mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 of 22Rv1-GFP control or 22Rv1-CXCR7 cells. Tumor size (mm3) was monitored by caliper measurements twice a week. Once tumors reached 100 mm3, mice were randomized to receive either vehicle or alisertib (30 mg/kg) once a day for 21 days for a total of 4 treatment groups, n =4 (GFP-veh), n =5 (GFP-alisertib), n =5 (CXCR7-veh), n =5 (CXCR7-alisertib). Tumor growth data are shown as mean ± SEM. The statistical test is based on 2-way ANOVA combined with a Bonferroni’s-corrected multiple-comparison test (***P <0.001). (F) IHC staining of CXCR7 and pAURKA (T288) of representative tumor samples collected at the endpoint. Scale bars: 20 μm (inset); 100 μm (larger image).

Next, we sought to investigate the efficacy of alisertib in targeting CXCR7-driven tumor growth in vivo. To this end, we inoculated 22Rv1 cells subcutaneously into the dorsal flank of the NSG mice. Once tumors reached 100 mm3, mice were randomized to receive either vehicle or 30 mg/kg of alisertib treatment once daily for 21 days. We observed that 22Rv1-CXCR7 cells developed tumors much faster compared with 22Rv1-GFP control cells, as expected. Importantly, treatment with alisertib significantly inhibited 22Rv1-CXCR7 tumor growth, and, to a much lesser extent, the 22Rv1-GFP tumors (Figure 7E). At the endpoint, we subjected study tumors for IHC analysis, which confirmed CXCR7 overexpression in the 22Rv1-CXCR7 tumors compared with the 22Rv1-GFP tumors. Accordingly, the AURKA phosphorylation level was elevated in CXCR7-overexpressing cells, and it was abolished following alisertib treatment (Figure 7F). Overall, these data suggest that CXCR7 upregulation in late-stage PCa provides an important mechanism for AURKA overactivity, which may be targeted using pharmacological inhibitors of AURKA.