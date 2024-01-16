Age-related loss of Notch3 underlies brain vascular contractility deficiencies, glymphatic dysfunction, and neurodegeneration in mice

Single-cell transcriptomics reveals Notch3 decline as a molecular readout of vascular aging. To evaluate the cellular changes associated with vascular aging, we examined central retinal arteries of mice from 1 month to 24 months of age (Figure 1, A and B). The reason to use the retina relates to the stereotypical structure of its vasculature and the ease of identifying the same artery across multiple mice. Importantly, the retina also shares the embryological origin of vessels in the central nervous system. VSMC coverage of main retinal resistance arteries was complete and indistinguishable from 1 month up to nearly 12 months of age (Figure 1A). Thereafter and over time, we noted some minor disorganization in the arrangement of VSMCs followed by a precipitous loss of cells (Figure 1, A and B). Subsequently, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) on medium and small brain vessels to identify aging-associated transcriptional changes focusing specifically on VSMCs and pericytes (Figure 1C). After data quality control (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166134DS1), we clustered cells based on their expression profile using the Pagoda 2 pipeline (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/pagoda2/index.html) and identified 12 clusters that had approximately the same number of young and aged cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Clusters were further evaluated and annotated based on the expression of genes for cell type identity (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Vascular cells were identified by expression of Pecam1 and Cdh5 (endothelial cells); Acta2 and Myh11 (smooth muscle cells); and Pdgfrb and Rgs5 (pericytes). In addition, we noted the presence of cortical neurons (Pcp4 and Enpp2) and microglia (Aif1 and Trem2) populations (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). After strict quality controls, young and aged smooth muscle cells and pericytes were mined for transcriptional changes (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

Figure 1 The aging vasculature experiences progressive loss of Notch3 that leads to ongoing disorganization, dedifferentiation, and detachment of VSMCs. (A) Retinal vasculature from C57BL/6J mice at indicated ages. αSMA (green) identifies VSMCs, and PECAM (red) identifies endothelium. White arrows highlight VSMC loss. Scale bars: 200 μm (top row), 50 μm (bottom row). (B) Quantification of VSMC coverage at each time point from mixed-sex cohorts. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 3–6. Welch’s t test. (C) Experimental design: Meningeal tissue and penetrating arteries were dissected from young (1 month) and aged (24 months) mice for scRNA-Seq. (D) Heatmap visualizing the top 50 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in VSMCs. Green circles indicate genes that regulate muscle cell contraction. (E–L) Violin plots from selected transcripts. (M) Human brain vessel sections stained with αSMA (green) to visualize smooth muscle and NOTCH3 (white). White arrows indicate NOTCH3 in VSMC nuclei. Scale bars: 2 μm. (N) Quantification of NOTCH3+ nuclei in human brain VSMCs (20–50 μm vessel diameter) at indicated age ranges. (O) NOTCH3 mean intensity per nuclei in human brain VSMCs. For N and O, data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 43–53 vessels, 6–7 patients per age group. Kruskal-Wallis with multiple testing correction.

A heatmap of the top 50 differentially expressed genes highlighted clear changes in genes associated with vascular smooth muscle contractile properties (Figure 1D, green dots). Importantly, of the 72 genes identified as significantly altered between young and aged VSMCs (adjusted P value < 0.05), 2 members of the Notch signaling pathway, Notch3 and Jagged1, were within the top downregulated transcripts in aged VSMCs compared with controls (Figure 1, D–F). This in combination with downregulation of the downstream Notch targets Heyl and Nrarp (Figure 1, G and H) as well as decreased expression of contractile markers (Mylk and Myh11) (Figure 1, I and J) suggested that age-related loss of Notch signaling could be the driver of VSMC paucity. Upregulated genes included several heat shock and ER-stress transcripts (Hspa8, Hsp90aa1, Hspb1, Txnip) and prostaglandin H 2 (Ptgds) (Figure 1D) as well as apolipoprotein E and Klf2 (Apoe, Klf2) (Figure 1, K and L).

Next, we examined expression of NOTCH3 in brain vessels from 27 human subjects ranging from 31 to 87 years of age who died from causes not associated with vascular dementia (Figure 1M). Evaluation of 115 small (1–2 VSMC layers) arteries from those patients revealed a consistent decline in nuclear and total NOTCH3 expression (Figure 1, N and O). These findings were consistent with the transcriptomics data from mice and pointed to Notch3 as an important molecular readout of aging in small brain vessels.

The Notch signaling pathway is essential to vascular morphogenesis, including VSMC recruitment, specification, and differentiation. These functions are mostly performed by Notch1 during development (16–19). However, expression of Notch3 emerges later in fetal life in arterial smooth muscle cells and remains as the predominant Notch receptor throughout adulthood (16). In fact, under physiological conditions, Notch3 is a marker for arterial mural cells (VSMCs and pericytes) (20). Surprisingly, inactivation of Notch3 does not have deleterious effects on the viability of mice (21). Despite its high expression in VSMCs, large elastic arteries are relatively unaffected. In contrast, medium- and small-caliber arteries from Notch3-null mice experience loss of VSMCs in young adults (22, 23). Together, our data showing age-dependent reduction in Notch3 and loss of VSMCs in wild-type (WT) mice, and the published findings linking this gene with VSMC coverage, suggested that Notch3 might be a key regulator of VSMC aging.

Inactivation of Notch3 results in accelerated VSMC aging with progressive dedifferentiation and detachment of VSMCs that leads to vascular abnormalities first manifested in the brain. To characterize the time-dependent dynamics of VSMC loss in Notch3–/– animals, retinal VSMC coverage in Notch3–/– mice was quantified at multiple time points from 2 weeks to more than 104 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2A). At 2 weeks, arteries from Notch3-null mice were indistinguishable from control (Supplemental Figure 2B). Nonetheless, by 4 weeks and subsequent ages until 2 years old, we found progressive disorganization and detachment of VSMCs from main retinal arteries. Essentially, a 4-week-old Notch3–/– artery was equivalent to a 2-year-old artery from WT mice in terms of VSMC loss. Interestingly, VSMC detachment was not as pronounced in precapillary branches (Supplemental Figure 2D), indicating that it was the resistance arteries where the phenotype was most severely manifested. Brain resistance arteries were equally impacted by loss of Notch3. Specifically, we found that while large arteries like the carotid showed no apparent abnormalities, the middle cerebral artery and pial arteries showed loss of VSMCs (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) followed by significant (2- to 3-fold) vessel enlargement in older mice (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). We also found that reduction in smooth muscle cell coverage was preceded by decline in VSMC differentiation markers; in particular, calponin (Cnn1) was exquisitely sensitive to inactivation of Notch3 (Supplemental Figure 3E).

To understand the molecular mechanisms associated with the observed vascular abnormalities in Notch3-null mice, we performed single-cell transcriptomics on a cohort of n = 8 twelve-month-old (mature) Notch3–/– and WT littermates (Figure 2A). After quality control of the data (Supplemental Figure 4, A–H), we focused our evaluation on VSMCs and pericytes (Figure 2 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). As anticipated, we were able to collect more WT cells than Notch3-null cells, in keeping with their progressive loss with age; nonetheless, the recovery of over 1,000 VSMCs in the control and over 700 VSMCs in the null mouse enabled a robust analysis (Figure 2B). While VSMCs from both genotypes expressed α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA), levels of phospholamban (Pln), a gene product that regulates sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase, were lower in Notch3-null than in WT cells (Figure 2C), suggesting differences in contractile function. In fact, a heatmap of the top 50 up- and downregulated genes revealed a signature highlighting loss of contractile properties (Figure 2D, green dots) and gain of extracellular matrix (Figure 2D, blue arrowheads). For example, a marked reduction in transcripts for proteins associated with calcium regulation (Pln, Mylk), sodium/potassium transport (Atp1b1), and muscle structure (Myh11, Sgcd, Utrn) underscored disrupted contractility and altered VSMC identity. Similarly, upregulation of many matrix transcripts (Col3a1, Col8a1, Lgals1, Ogn, and Sulf1) indicated higher synthesis of matrix proteins with resulting stiffness/fibrosis of the vasculature. Analysis of Gene Ontology categories is consistent with a phenotype that is deficient in supramolecular muscle organization and committed to increase deposition of matrix proteins (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Loss of Notch3 in VSMCs and pericytes results in a decrease in transcripts that regulate contractility and an increase in transcripts associated with extracellular matrix. (A) Schema of experimental design. Superficial brain vessels and penetrating brain arteries were dissected from mature (12-month-old) female and male Notch3–/– and littermate control mice and enzymatically dissociated to obtain single-cell suspensions for scRNA-Seq. n = 8 total mice, 2 female and 2 male pooled per genotype. (B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of scRNA-Seq visualizing spread of data from VSMCs of the 2 genotypes. (C) Feature plot identifies Acta2+Pln+ VSMCs in control and Notch3–/–. (D) Heatmap visualizing the top 50 DEGs identified in VSMCs. (E) Gene Ontology enrichment of Notch3–/– VSMCs from the top 10 unique ontology categories and selected member genes within each category. Dot color indicates direction of expression change upon loss of Notch3–/–, while size indicates significance of enrichment. (F) UMAP plot of scRNA-Seq visualizing spread of data from pericytes of the 2 genotypes at 12 months of age. (G) Feature plot identifies Pdgfrb+Ogn+ pericytes in control and Notch3–/–. (H) Heatmap visualizing the top 50 DEGs identified in pericytes. (I) Gene Ontology enrichment of Notch3–/– pericytes from the top 10 unique ontology categories and selected member genes within each category. Dot color indicates direction of expression change upon loss of Notch3–/–, while size indicates significance of enrichment. Yellow stars indicate genes identified as DEGs in the same direction in both Notch3–/– VSMCs and Notch3–/– pericytes. For D and H, green circles indicate genes that regulate muscle cell contraction; blue arrowheads indicate ECM transcripts. Yellow stars indicate genes identified as DEGs in the same direction in both Notch3–/– VSMCs and Notch3–/– pericytes.

It is well established that biological sex contributes to vascular differences in the context of aging, including modulation of smooth muscle cell contractility and vascular stiffness (24). The initial 12-month scRNA-Seq data set was generated with pooled samples of equivalent female and male mice to avoid sex bias in the identification of Notch3 regulated genes. Using classical X and Y chromosome transcripts, we reidentified sex from the pooled libraries to assess whether sex was a modulator of the Notch3 effect in VSMCs (Supplemental Figure 5A). We identified 486 female and 407 male cells in control and 226 female and 179 male cells in Notch3–/– VSMCs. In addition, we identified a third set of cells, labeled N/A due to lack of clear expression of Xist or any of the Y chromosome markers. N/A cells made up 278 control and 247 Notch3-null cells (Supplemental Figure 5B) and were not used in the analysis. Differential expression of the sex-segregated data sets identified 327 (male to male) to 356 (female to female) transcripts between Notch3-null and control VSMCs. Overlay of these 2 data sets showed a strong overlap between sexes with 225 genes as shared between comparisons (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). When these sex-stratified gene signatures were then compared with the top 50 VSMC differentially expressed genes in the original data set, we found up to 99% concurrence between the sex-specific comparisons and joint data, supporting the conclusion that biological sex does not act as a modifier of Notch3 in cerebral vascular VSMCs.

Pericytes were also affected by the loss of Notch3 (Figure 2, F–I), and their differentially expressed gene signature overlapped (by 69%–75%) with the differentially expressed gene signature from VSMCs (Figure 2H, yellow stars). This concurrence in transcriptional profiles from 2 different cell types strongly suggested a core gene program that was most likely regulated by Notch3 (Figure 2H). Gene Ontology enrichment analysis of Notch3–/– pericytes revealed alterations in proteins related to glycosaminoglycan metabolism (Dcn, Ogn, Gpc6, Aldoc, and Pgam1) and wound healing (Figure 2I). Given the critical decrease in transcripts associated with contractility and the increase in matrix proteins, we hypothesized that over time Notch3–/– mice would progressively show structural abnormalities and deficiencies in contractility.

To examine structural changes in the brain vasculature, we performed micro-CT on aged littermate WT and Notch3–/– mice (Figure 3A). From these evaluations, a consistent micro-CT signature emerged: Notch3-null aged mice exhibited tortuosity, vascular enlargement, and microaneurysms. Remarkably, enlargement of medium-sized vessels like the middle cerebral artery was only present as the artery ascended on the lateral aspects of the brain, suggesting that it was topologically associated with areas that required increased contractile strength (Figure 3B, overlapping vasculatures of null mice [red] and WT littermate [white]). In those areas, the vessel showed a 3- to 4-fold increase in volume and increased tortuosity (Figure 3, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Secondary branches of the middle cerebral artery were characterized by beading (dilations and constrictions) along the course of the vessels in aged Notch3-null, but not in WT or heterozygous littermates (Figure 4, A–G). The microaneurysms were associated with disorganization or absence of smooth muscle cell coverage (Figure 4B). Beading of the vessel and development of microaneurysms were age dependent and were only observed after 6 months of age with progression over time (Figure 4, C, F, and G). Importantly, while reductions in VSMC coverage were also noted in other resistance arteries systemically in aged mice (Supplemental Figure 6C), the presence of microaneurysms and beaded vessels was confined to the brain.

Figure 3 Notch3 deficiency leads to vascular dilation and tortuosity in the middle cerebral artery. (A) Schema of experimental analysis whereby micro-CT overlay of the brain vasculature of Notch3–/– (red) and control (white) mice identifies abnormalities. (B) Coronal and inferior micro-CT overlay of Notch3–/– and control animals at 18 months. Yellow arrows indicate tortuosity and aneurysms in Notch3–/– compared with control. Scale bars: 1000 μm (left), 500 μm (right). (C) Schema of the regions of middle cerebral artery (MCA) measured in D. (D) Volumetric analysis of the MCA from the circle of Willis to 3,000 μm in Z axis (from the MCA branch point upward) in control and Notch3–/–. Maximum-intensity projections of MCA were color-coded by volume and overlaid on the base micro-CT visualization (white) in the lateral view. Yellow arrows indicate tortuosity. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Quantification of MCA volumes from Notch3–/– and control littermates at 18 months. n = 4–6; Mann-Whitney test. (F) Quantification of tortuosity index for the MCA in a cohort of control and Notch3–/– animals. n = 4–6; Welch’s t test.

Figure 4 Microaneurysms and tortuosity in Notch3–/– mice are associated with progressive loss and disorganization of VSMCs. (A) Representative micro-CT images of microaneurysms in higher-order branches of the MCA. Yellow arrows indicate points of dilation. (B) Images illustrating microaneurysms and tortuosity in aging Notch3–/– brain penetrating arteries in the context of VSMC loss at 6 and 18 months as indicated. Yellow arrows indicate aneurysms in Notch3–/– animals. (C) Images of microaneurysms in aging Notch3–/– brain vessels. Yellow arrows point to dilations (PECAM, white). (D) Tortuosity rating in WT, heterozygous, and null mice. n = 3–11; Kruskal-Wallis test. (E) Dolichoectasia rating across three Notch3 genotypes. n = 3–11; Kruskal-Wallis test. (F) Tortuosity rating at 3 progressive time points in Notch3–/– animals. n = 4–10; Kruskal-Wallis test. (G) Dolichoectasia at 3 progressive time points in Notch3–/– animals. n = 4–10; Kruskal-Wallis test. For D and F, numbers indicate severity (1, zero to minimal vasculature tortuosity; 3, severe tortuosity across 7–15 vessels per animal). For E and G, numbers indicate severity (1, zero to minimal dolichoectasia; 3, severe dolichoectasia across 10–15 vessels per animal).

Notch3 is essential to maintain the contractile phenotype of VSMCs. Considering the progressive age-dependent effects in the Notch3-deficient vasculature, we performed 2 additional scRNA-Seq experiments at 1 month and 24 months of age. The objective was to potentially identify direct targets (1 month; Figure 5), but also to highlight the downstream compounded effect of aging in the context of Notch3 inactivation (24 months; Figure 6). Differential gene expression analysis at 1 month revealed that VSMCs from WT and null mice were already distinguishable (Figure 5, A–C, Supplemental Tables 1 and 2, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–H). A heatmap of the top 25 upregulated and downregulated genes at 1 month uncovered a signature with loss of contractile properties (green dots) and gain of matrix synthesis (blue arrowheads; Figure 5D). For example, a marked reduction in transcripts for proteins associated with calcium regulation (Pln, Rcan2), sodium/potassium transport (Atp1b1, Tesc), and Rho regulation (Arhgap29) underscored disrupted contractility. Similarly, upregulation of many matrix transcripts (Col3a1, Sparc, Col6a1, Col8a1, Eln, Col5a2, Mgp, Col1a1, Thbs1) implied deposition of matrix proteins with resulting stiffness/fibrosis of the vasculature. Transcriptional increase in matrix proteins was further supported by upregulation of matrix metalloproteinase inhibitors that block matrix remodeling (Timp3) and of connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf) and Pmepa1, which also regulate TGF-β signaling (also identified previously; refs. 18, 19). At 1 month, we also noticed the upregulation of 2 thymosins (Tmsb4x and Tmsb10) that bind and sequester actin monomers, as well as an increase in tropomyosin alpha 4 (Tpm4), possibly a compensatory response to rectify deficiencies in contraction. Analysis of Gene Ontology categories is consistent with a phenotype that is deficient in supramolecular fiber organization and committed to increase deposition of matrix proteins (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Transcriptional signature associated with Notch3 loss at 1 month in VSMCs. (A) Graphical illustration of experimental design. Superficial brain vessels and penetrating brain arteries were dissected from 1-month Notch3–/– and littermate control mice and enzymatically dissociated to obtain single-cell suspensions for scRNA-Seq. (B) UMAP plot of scRNA-Seq visualizing spread of data from VSMCs of the 2 genotypes. (C) Feature plot identifies Acta2+Pln+ VSMCs in control and Notch3–/–. (D) Heatmap visualizing the top 50 DEGs identified in VSMCs. Green circles indicate genes that regulate muscle cell contraction; blue arrowheads indicate ECM transcripts. (E) Gene Ontology enrichment of Notch3–/– VSMCs for the top 5 unique ontology categories and selected member genes within each category. Dot color indicates the direction of expression change upon loss of Notch3 expression, while size indicates significance of enrichment. Arrows highlight gene products that were selected for validation using immunofluorescence (see Supplemental Figures).

Figure 6 Transcriptional signature associated with Notch3 deficiency at 24 months in VSMCs. (A) Graphical illustration of experimental design. Superficial brain vessels and penetrating brain arteries were dissected from 24-month Notch3–/– and littermate control mice and enzymatically dissociated to obtain single-cell suspensions for scRNA-Seq. (B) UMAP plot of scRNA-Seq visualizing spread of data from VSMCs of the 2 genotypes. (C) Feature plot identifies Acta2+Pln+ VSMCs in control and Notch3–/–. (D) Heatmap visualizing the top 50 DEGs identified in VSMCs. Green circles indicate genes that regulate muscle cell contraction; blue arrowheads indicate ECM transcripts. (E) Gene Ontology enrichment of Notch3–/– VSMCs from the top 5 unique ontology categories and selected member genes within each category. Dot color indicates the direction of expression change upon loss of Notch3 expression, while size indicates significance of enrichment. Arrows highlight the gene products that were selected for validation by immunofluorescence (see Supplemental Figures). (F–K) Violin plots from selected transcripts across ages and genotypes.

A similar differential gene expression analysis was performed at 24 months to compare WT and Notch3-null littermates (Figure 6, A–C; Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; and Supplemental Figure 8, A–H) and elucidate the compounded effect of age and absence of Notch3. The total cell recovery during isolation of VSMCs in the 2-year-old cohort of null mice was lower than that from control, an expected outcome associated with the progressive loss of VSMCs already discussed. Nonetheless, the findings from this third scRNA-Seq provided further support and rigor for the findings with a sizable number of differentially expressed transcripts overlapping between all three data sets.

These findings clarified changes that were associated with aging and those that were more inherent to direct regulation by Notch3 (Supplemental Figure 9). Consistent with the 1-month and 12-month data, at 24 months of age we also found a decrease in transcripts for genes that regulated calcium levels, with some of these overlapping (Pln, Calm2) and others new (Rrad). The data also showed consistency in the reduction of sodium/potassium transport transcripts (Atp1b1, Tesc), as well as changes in prostaglandin D 2 production (Ptgds, Enpp2). Much like at 1 month and 12 months, transcripts for some extracellular matrix proteins were also increased in 24-month null animals, including Thbs1, Mgp, Col3a1, and Fn1 among the top 25 upregulated genes. In addition, we noted upregulation in proteoglycans, particularly biglycan (Bgn) and syndecan 4 (Sdc4); a significant increase in extracellular sulfatase 1 (Sulf1), which regulates sulfatioæ’n of proteoglycans extracellularly; and upregulation of transcripts associated with stress-induced apoptosis (Sod3, Uaca, Ndrg1) (Figure 6D). Gene Ontology enrichment analysis, similar to observations from the 1-month mice, identified deficiencies in supramolecular fiber organization and increases in extracellular matrix, but it also found deficiencies in ATP metabolism that highlight evidence for biological stress in smooth muscle cells (Figure 6E). To place the findings in perspective, we combined all 3 data sets and compared WT with Notch3-null smooth muscle cells over time (Figure 6, F–K). In WT cells, Notch3 transcripts decreased with aging, as did the contractility transcripts Myh11 and Map3k7cl; this decrease was more pronounced in the absence of Notch3. In contrast, matrix proteins such as elastin, biglycan, and Sulf1 significantly increased upon loss of Notch3.

Findings were also validated at the protein level by immunocytochemistry of a cohort of up- and downregulated genes. We found consistent changes for all 8 of the targets tested in the middle cerebral artery (Supplemental Figure 10, A–H). Inactivation of Notch3 also affected pericytes with similar outcomes to smooth muscle cells (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C, and Supplemental Table 2). Finally, we also found alterations in brain endothelial cells, which likely relate to dysfunctional endothelial cell–mural cell interactions, as endothelial cells do not express Notch3 (Supplemental Figure 11, D–F, and Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, previous publications have documented alterations in the blood-brain barrier of Notch3-null young adults (23).

Next, given the apparent direct effect of Notch3 on the expression of key contractile genes such as Mylk, we examined the functional effects of Notch3 loss on VSMC contractility. The molecular changes identified by scRNA-Seq were physiologically tested in collagen contraction assays using smooth muscle cells isolated from 1-month WT and Notch3–/– littermates (Figure 7, A and B). In fact, absence of Notch3 impaired contractility. WT cells were able to contract collagen gels by 43% in 24 hours, in contrast to only 8% contraction by Notch3-null cells for the same time period, representing a 5-fold difference in contractile function. This effect was consistently reproduced with VSMCs isolated from 4 independent mouse cohorts of both sexes (Figure 7C). Evaluation of VSMCs in vitro confirmed loss of the contractile phenotype and acquisition of a synthetic phenotype by cells that lacked Notch3. In fact, while αSMA was present in both WT and null cells, the levels of phospho–myosin light chain 2 (p-MLC2) were significantly reduced in Notch3–/– cells. Furthermore, the elongated morphology of WT cells contrasted with the polygonal aspect of null cells (Figure 7D). Both attributes were consistent with the synthetic phenotype that has been previously ascribed when smooth muscle cells lose contractile properties (14). Reduction of total and phosphorylated MLC2 was also confirmed on protein lysates from aortae of WT and null mice at 1, 6, and 12 months (Figure 7E, see supplemental material for full, uncut gels) and further quantified using multiple independent lysates from control and null mice at 1 month of age (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 12, see supplemental material for full, uncut gels).

Figure 7 Notch3 deficiency results in vascular dysfunction due to impaired contractility. (A) Diagram of experimental design. VSMCs from 1-month control and Notch3–/– mice were isolated and mixed with type I collagen to form a cellular hydrogel, detached, and observed 24 hours later. (B) Images of polymer gels from control and Notch3–/– cells after 24 hours. Note the differences in the contraction of the gel with regard to diameter (white dashed line) and total size of gel (red dashed line). (C) Quantification of percent gel diameter reduction 24 hours after plating. Bars indicate mean ± SD; n = 4 biological replicates; Welch’s t test. (D) Immunofluorescence of phosphorylated myosin light chain 2 (p-MLC2; red). White arrows highlight αSMA (green); yellow arrows highlight p-MLC2 (red). (E) VSMC-enriched lysates from mixed-sex cohorts of Notch3–/– and control aortae at the indicated ages were evaluated for expression of p-MLC2, MLC2, calponin, and lamin A (loading control). (F) Quantification of p-MLC2/MLC2 from a 1-month mixed-sex cohort. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 6–7; Welch’s t test. Female data are indicated by inverted triangles, male data by squares. (G) Pulse pressure in 18-month-old male control and Notch3–/– mice. (H) Heart rate measured in 18-month male control and Notch3–/– mice. (I) Simplified diagram of the molecular pathway of acetylcholine-driven relaxation in VSMCs and quantification of systolic blood pressure response to acetylcholine in 18-month male control and Notch3–/– animals. (J) Simplified diagram of the molecular pathway of phenylephrine-driven contraction in VSMCs and quantification of systolic blood pressure response to phenylephrine in 18-month male control and Notch3–/– animals. For G and H, data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 9–13, unpaired Student’s t test. For I and J, data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 5–7, unpaired Student’s t test.

Physiological assessment of the aged Notch3–/– animals showed altered cardiovascular parameters including pulse pressure and heart rate, suggestive of attempted chronic compensation for poor vascular reactivity (Figure 7, G and H). In vivo hemodynamic responses to cholinergic and adrenergic stimuli were significantly affected in mutant mice (Figure 7, I and J). The findings were consistent with an inability of smooth muscle cells to contract and revealed inadequate vasoreactivity.

Absence of Notch3 leads to chronic cerebral hypoperfusion, glymphatic dysfunction, and neurodegeneration. The limitations in VSMC contractility were further supported by MRI studies (Figure 8A). MRI evaluation showed a reduction in cerebral blood flow across multiple regions in Notch3–/– mice when compared with controls (Figure 8, B–D). Dynamic multi-gradient echo sequence was used to acquire sequential R2* maps between air-gas exchange to assess cerebral oxygenation (Figure 8E). These studies confirmed impaired oxygenation of the prefrontal cortex in Notch3–/– mice, supporting the conclusion that deficient vasoreactivity in Notch3-null mice contributes to poor oxygenation in comparison with control littermates, leading to chronic hypoperfusion.

Figure 8 Notch3 deficiency delays cerebral vascular blood flow. (A) Schematic depiction of the MRI techniques used to obtain blood flow parameters and timing of acquisition. (B) Representative MRI image with superimposed cerebral blood flow (CBF) parameters obtained from dynamic susceptibility contrast MRI for each group. (C) Regional map of the brain regions used for CBF measurements. (D) Quantification of CBF measurements at the indicated regions. (E) Average R2* MRI during oxygen challenge across control and Notch3–/– animals. The blue arrow indicates the time at which the switch between room air and oxygen occurred during the experimental design indicated in A. For D and E, n = 6 animals per group in each genotype; Welch’s t test. Data are shown as the mean ± SD (D) and ± SEM (E).

It has been demonstrated that poor vascular contractility affects the glymphatic system, a perivascular network that subserves a pseudo-lymphatic function and promotes fluid balance and interstitial waste removal (25). To ascertain the effect of compromised vascular reactivity on the glymphatic system, we first injected fluorescent beads into the cisterna magna and observed their flow in anesthetized mice whose blood vessels had been labeled by a non-blocking anti-PECAM monoclonal antibody (Figure 9A). Supporting our previous findings, evaluation of PECAM-labeled arteries of live mice consistently showed dilations in the null mouse and narrow straight arteries in WT littermates (Figure 9, B–D, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Fluorescent beads were found to travel in the perivascular space in both groups; however, the number of beads was notably reduced in null mice (Figure 9, B, E, and F, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). The distribution of beads in the perivascular space was also different, showing flow close to the vessel in control and farther from the vessel in the Notch3-null cohort (Figure 9B, yellow arrows). Of the bead events identified in both cohorts, we observed no significant difference in bead velocity between null and control littermates (Figure 9E and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2).

Figure 9 Notch3 deficiency delays glymphatic flow. (A) Experimental design. Mice were anesthetized and injected with PECAM antibodies. A cannula inserted in the cisterna magna delivered fluorescent beads, which reached the perivascular space and were visualized by live imaging from the intact skull. (B) In vivo images of PECAM-labeled vessels in Notch3–/– and control. Arrows indicate flow of FITC-beads; asterisks indicate aneurysms. (C) Quantification of vessel diameter (from live images). Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 20 vessels, 5 animals (control), and 28 vessels, 8 animals (Notch3–/–), from mixed sexes at 6 months. Mann-Whitney test. (D) Quantification of aneurysms per vessel. n = 20 vessels, 5 animals (control), and 28 vessels, 8 animals (Notch3–/–), from mixed sexes at 6 months. One-sample Wilcoxon’s test. (E) Quantification of mean bead velocity. (F) Quantification of beads per visual field in mixed sexes at 6 months. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 4; Welch’s t test for E and F. (G) Representative inferior and lateral images of Notch3–/– and control brains harvested 3 hours after cisternal injection. Yellow arrows indicate bead stagnation. (H) Experimental design. Mice were injected with FITC-dextran into the cisterna magna; blood was collected by cardiac puncture to assess fluorescence as a measurement of glymphatic clearance. (I) Quantification of fluorescence intensity after cisternal FITC-dextran injection across multiple time points in a mixed-sex cohort of 3-month C57BL/6J mice. n = 5–7 animals per time point and/or condition, as indicated in graph; unpaired Student’s t test. (J) Quantification of plasma fluorescence intensity 5 minutes after cisternal FITC-dextran injection in a mixed-sex cohort of 6-month Notch3–/– and control animals. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 8–10 animals per time point and/or condition, as indicated; Welch’s t test. For I and J: squares, male; inverted triangles, female.

To determine that relatively equal numbers of beads were injected into the cisterna magna, we evaluated the distribution of beads at the base of the brain following euthanasia and dissection (Figure 9G). Importantly, the lateral view revealed that in the Notch3–/– brains, a large proportion of the fluorescent beads were retained in the perivascular space of the middle cerebral arteries, while this was not the case in controls (Figure 9G, yellow arrows). The pattern of retention was consistent with the tortuosity noted in the middle cerebral arteries as they ascend the lateral aspects of the brain (Figure 3, B and D). This retention explained the low number of beads found in the pial arteries (Figure 9G) of the Notch3-null mice but did not explain the distance of the beads from the vessels, which gave the impression that a blockade, perhaps from matrix proteins, was obstructing the flow.

While the use of fluorescent beads enabled a crude assessment of flow, a caveat to this approach was the size of the beads (1 μm), which cannot be compared with the flow of small molecules. Thus, we injected FITC-conjugated dextran in the cisterna magna of Notch3–/– and WT littermates and evaluated the course of drainage into the right ventricle (Figure 9H). Initial validation of the procedure in a large cohort (n = 5–7 mice per time point) indicated a reproducible, time-dependent, and quantifiable detection of fluorescence (Figure 9I). Using this approach, we observed a statistically significant reduction in the drainage of FITC dextran in the Notch3-null mice when compared with WT littermates (Figure 9J).

Structurally, several consistent alterations were noted in the penetrating arteries of Notch3-null mice. First, loss of smooth muscle cell coverage and enlargement of luminal inner diameter were regularly found by 2 years of age (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 13A). Upon injection of PECAM antibodies, penetrating arteries were easily identifiable in WT mice as daggers infiltrating the brain (Supplemental Figure 13A). In contrast, owing to their dilation, penetrating arteries of age-matched Notch3–/– littermates were indistinguishable from other vessels at lower magnification (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Furthermore, we observed detachment of astrocytes, providing further support to the alterations in the perivascular space, which was also enlarged (Figure 10, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 13, C–F).

Figure 10 Deletion of Notch3 results in enlargement of penetrating arteries, detachment of astrocytes, and accumulation of extracellular proteoglycans in the brain parenchyma. (A) Penetrating arteries of 24-month control and Notch3–/– mice stained with αSMA (green) and PECAM (white). White arrows indicate loss of VSMC coverage; yellow arrows indicate dilations and tortuosity. (B) Diameter of penetrating arteries. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 10–16 vessels per animal, 5 mice per group. Mann-Whitney test. (C) Penetrating arteries of 24-month control and Notch3–/– mice stained with GFAP (red) and PECAM (white). White dotted lines highlight regions of poor GFAP+ coverage. (D) Percentage of vessel covered by GFAP+ astrocytes in control and Notch3–/–. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 9–13 vessels per animal, 5 mice per group. Mann-Whitney test. (E) Vascular capillaries stained with type IV collagen (red) and chondroitin sulfate (green) in Notch3–/–. White arrows identify intracellular chondroitin sulfate. (F) Periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining in coronal sections of aged (24-month) control and Notch3–/–. Identification of biglycan (red). Yellow arrows indicate vessels; dashed white lines highlight biglycan. (G) Quantification of PAS+ aggregates in control and Notch3–/–. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 5 visual fields per animal, 4 mice per genotype. Mann-Whitney test. (H) PAS staining in brain sections from control and CADASIL patients. Dotted black lines highlight PAS granules. (I) Average number of PAS+ aggregates in age-matched, mixed-sex cohort of control and CADASIL patient brain samples. Data are shown as the mean ± SD; n = 6–10 visual fields per individual, n = 6 control and 17 CADASIL patients. Mann-Whitney test. Squares, male; inverted triangles, female.

Given the structural and functional deficiencies in the glymphatic system, we predicted that Notch3–/– animals may show increased protein accumulation in the brain parenchyma. While we were unable to detect APP or tau, there was an accumulation of chondroitin sulfate–positive material in the brain parenchyma in close proximity to capillaries. Chondroitin sulfate was also noted in intracellularly in capillaries (Figure 10E). Using periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) to detect multiple negatively charged glycosaminoglycans and proteoglycans, we found an excess of PAS+ granules in Notch3-null mice when compared with littermates. These granules also contained biglycan, indicating an accumulation of proteoglycans and glycosaminoglycans in the Notch3–/– mouse brain (Figure 10, F and G) consistent with the scRNA-Seq data. Thus, it seems that brain vessel dysfunction impairs the glymphatic system with accumulation of glycosaminoglycans in the parenchyma. This observation was also tested in brain tissue from 23 patients with CADASIL (cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy) and controls (Supplemental Table 3). Our data show a significant increase in the frequency of PAS+ granules in CADASIL brains relative to matched controls (Figure 10, H and I). We also evaluated the presence of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans of WT mice at 2 months and 24 months of age. While we did not detect chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans at 2 months, accumulation was noted in the perivascular space by 24 months (Supplemental Figure 13G). The levels of such accumulation were more pronounced in the absence of Notch3 by 12 months (Supplemental Figure 13H).

Finally, scRNA-Seq evaluation of the neuronal constituency of Notch3–/– at 12 and 24 months revealed progressive alterations in transcripts associated with neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration (Figure 11, A–F). Furthermore, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses highlighted multiple neurodegenerative diseases as signatures associated with Notch3–/– aged mice (Figure 11, C and F). Importantly, these transcripts were not identified in young Notch3–/– mice; instead they were preceded by alterations in metabolism (Supplemental Figure 13, I–K) that subsequently evolved into neurodegeneration. These findings underscore the effect of vascular insufficiency on neuronal function and offer a window on how age-dependent vascular dysfunction affects brain health.