Opioid-induced hyperalgesia: Are thalamic T-type calcium channels treatment targets?

The thalamus is the major gateway for the flow of sensory information from the periphery to the cortex, and many drugs and pathological conditions associated with alterations in sensory processing may disrupt thalamocortical connectivity as an essential feature. Most thalamic neurons exhibit phasic behaviors, such as tonic and burst firing that represent different functional modes. During tonic firing, which predominates in awake states, there is a faithful transfer of sensory information to cortical neurons with characteristic low-amplitude, high-frequency EEG patterns. In contrast, during slow oscillations that occur with a T-channel-dependent, burst-firing pattern, sensory transfer becomes impaired and there is a gradual transition to sleep states. Hence, T-channels are crucial to the rhythmic oscillations between mutually interconnected cortical, inhibitory GABAergic interneurons and glutamatergic relay neurons in the ventrobasal thalamic nucleus. In most of the glutamatergic thalamic nuclei, the Ca V 3.1 channel is the dominant subtype expressed on soma and dendrites. In contrast, in the thalamic reticular nucleus, which is composed from GABAergic neurons, the most abundantly expressed T-channel isoforms are Ca V 3.2, which occur mostly on cell somas, and Ca V 3.3, generally expressed on dendrites (11). One very important property of T-channels is their ability to open despite minimal depolarization; a low-voltage threshold sufficiently opens channels to allow activation of voltage-gated sodium channels and consequently the firing of action potentials. Importantly, unlike most other ion channels, T-channels deinactivate during neuronal hyperpolarization, a process that corresponds with recovery from inactivation, allowing them to open after depolarization and trigger a low-threshold calcium spike crowned with a barrage of action potentials. It is well documented that during natural sleep or general anesthesia, inhibitory synaptic inputs hyperpolarize thalamic cells sufficiently to recover T-channels from inactivation and consequently allow them to generate characteristic burst-firing and network oscillations.