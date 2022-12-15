Soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor: from biomarker to active participant in atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease

Despite decades of research and improvement in outcomes, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide (1). Atherosclerosis, the formation of fibrofatty lesions in the artery wall, is considered the major cause of and prevailing pathology underlying CVD (2). Atherosclerotic CVD has spread globally so that low- and middle-income countries now account for more than 75% of CVD-related deaths (3). Furthermore, despite the development and deployment of effective therapeutics to prevent atherosclerosis, CVD persists and represents a major health care problem worldwide (1). As the burden of atherosclerotic disease continues to expand globally, the need for epidemiologic, genetic, and experimental investigations into effective biomarkers and therapeutic approaches to atherosclerosis continues.

Atherosclerosis is a diffuse, slowly progressing disease that in most cases remains asymptomatic for decades. It begins with subendothelial accumulation and retention of low-density lipoprotein particles, triggering an inflammatory response (2). Circulating monocytes exhibiting a proinflammatory phenotype migrate into the arterial wall. Subsequently, monocytes recruited into the vessel wall produce additional proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines that further promote increased migration into the developing lesion. In addition to dyslipidemia, there is considerable experimental and clinical evidence indicating that inflammation contributes to all phases of atherosclerotic plaque formation (2). Recent, large-scale clinical trials of antiinflammatory therapy for atherosclerosis (4, 5) showed clinical benefit in reducing cardiovascular events, though the increase in infections noted in these trials will require a more targeted approach to antiinflammatory therapy.

Over the last 10 years, soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) has emerged as a nonspecific inflammatory biomarker with predictive and prognostic value in patients with CVD (6). suPAR is the circulating form of uPAR, a glycosyl phosphatidylinositol–anchored 3-domain membrane expressed on a variety of cells and a central mediator of plasminogen activation and fibrinolysis that is released by endothelial and immune cells by proteolytic cleavage in an inflammatory environment. Plasma levels have been shown to be independently associated with incident chronic kidney disease (7) and predictive of prevalent carotid and peripheral atherosclerosis (8) and of adverse cardiovascular events in coronary artery disease patients (9). Beyond being a risk marker, suPAR has recently been described as having a causal role in chronic kidney disease (10, 11).