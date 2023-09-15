PJA1 mediates the effects of astrocytic GPR30 on learning and memory in female mice

GPR30 activation alleviated memory deficits in OVX mice. Female 8-week-old mice were subjected to ovariectomy to mimic the ovarian function loss experienced by menopausal women. First, we tested the effects of the GRP30 agonist G1 on learning and memory in OVX mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165812DS1). One week after ovariectomy, G1 was s.c. injected into the dorsal side of the neck once daily for 1 week, and then the novel object recognition (NOR) and fear conditioning (FC) tests were performed. Compared with the control mice, OVX mice exhibited a decrease in the discrimination index (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D) and freezing time (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H) in the NOR test and the contextual memory test, respectively, and these effects were reversed by G1 treatment in a dose-dependent manner, indicating that GPR30 agonists protect against memory impairment in OVX mice.

Loss of GPR30 in astrocytes induced learning and memory deficits. To test the cell-specific function of GPR30 in learning and memory, CRISPR/Cas9 technology was used to generate global GPR30–KO mice (Δ3102) (Supplemental Figure 2A). To obtain lineage-specific KO mice, we generated mice expressing a floxed GPR30 allele (GPR30fl/fl) and intercrossed them with mouse glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP, an astrocyte marker)- or neuron-specific enolase (NSE, a neural marker)-specific Cre transgenic (GFAP-Cre and NSE-Cre) mice to produce astrocyte-specific GPR30 KO (AG-KO, GPR30fl/fl;GFAP-Cre) and neuron-specific GPR30 KO (NG-KO, GPR30fl/fl;NSE-Cre) mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). The characteristics of global GPR30-KO and lineage-specific–KO mice have been reported previously (31). In this study, we performed immunostaining after fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and confirmed the deletion of GPR30 mRNA in hippocampal astrocytes and neurons of AG-KO and NG-KO mice, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Behavioral tests were performed during the 10th postnatal week. Δ3102 and AG-KO female mice showed a lower discrimination index in the NOR test (Figure 1, A, B, F, and G) and less freezing time in the FC test (Figure 1, C–E and H–J) than their controls. Interestingly, GPR30 deletion in neurons did not influence behavior (Figure 1, K–O). These results indicate that astrocytic GPR30 depletion caused learning and memory deficits in female mice. However, none of the male mice exhibited obvious changes in behavior (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that GPR30 plays a more important role in learning and memory in female mice than in male mice. Therefore, female mice were predominantly used in subsequent experiments.

Figure 1 GPR30 deletion in astrocytes but not in neurons impairs learning and memory in female mice. (A, F, and K) Representative traces of NOR test. Discrimination index in NOR test and freezing time in FC test were analyzed in Δ3102 (B–E), AG-KO (G–J), NG-KO (L–O) and their control female mice. n = 30 mice per group. (P) Schematic of location in MED64 recording. (Q–S) Accumulative fEPSP slope and averaged fEPSP slope (upper right) recorded from hippocampal slices of Δ3102 (Q), AG-KO (R), and NG-KO (S) mice and their controls. n = 6 slices from 3 female mice per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test (B, D, E, G, I, J, L, N, O, and Q–S) or 2-way ANOVA (C, H, and M).

To confirm the effect of astrocytic GPR30 on learning and memory, a 64-channel multielectrode (MED64) system was used to assess long-term potentiation (LTP) in the hippocampus, which is thought to underlie learning and memory (32). LTP was induced in the CA1 area by theta burst stimulation (TBS) of the Schaffer collateral pathway (Figure 1P). There was a dramatic decrease in LTP in Δ3102 and AG-KO female mice compared with controls (Figure 1, Q and R) but no change in LTP in NG-KO mice (Figure 1S). Furthermore, G1 (200 ng/μL, 100 μL/mouse) was s.c. injected to AG-KO female mice, but both the discrimination index and freezing time were not improved (Supplemental Figure 4). The data indicate that GPR30 in astrocytes, but not in neurons, is required to maintain normal learning and memory in female mice.

Astrocytic GPR30 depletion led to neuronal and astrocytic abnormalities. Impairment of learning and memory is related to abnormalities in neuronal spines. Therefore, we detected the dendritic spine marker Drebrin in the hippocampi of 10-week-old female mice. The levels of Drebrin were significantly increased in Δ3102 mice (Figure 2, A and B) but decreased in AG-KO mice (Figure 2, A and C) compared with their controls. The levels of Drebrin were not changed in NG-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Then, we analyzed the dendritic spine density of CA1 hippocampal neurons by Golgi-Cox staining. In line with the above results, the total number of dendritic spines was increased in Δ3102 female mice (Figure 2, D and E) and decreased in AG-KO female mice (Figure 2, H and I). Spines are typically classified into 4 types according to morphology: filopodia, thin, stubby, and mushroom spines (33). Thin and filopodia spines are thinner protrusions with no clear head, harbor a small postsynaptic density, and are considered immature spines, while mushroom and stubby spines are thought to be stable (containing the highest number of AMPA receptors) and mature spines (34). Both mature and immature spine densities were elevated in Δ3102 mice (Figure 2, F and G) but decreased in AG-KO mice (Figure 2, J and K).Dendritic spines are the basic functional units of neuronal integration and are closely related to synaptic transmission (35).

Figure 2 Deletion of GPR30 in astrocytes induces neuronal abnormalities. (A–C) Immunoblots of Drebrin in hippocampal protein lysates (A). Quantification of Drebrin in Δ3102 (B, n = 6), AG-KO (C, n = 5), and their control female mice. (D–K) Basilar dendritic spines in Golgi-Cox-stained slices of the hippocampus (D and H). The blue arrowheads indicate stubby spines, the red arrowheads indicate mushroom spines, and the green arrowheads indicate thin/filopodia spines. Scale bar: 2 μm. Quantification of total, mushroom/stubby, and thin/filopodia spines in the hippocampi of Δ3102 (E–G) and AG-KO mice (I–K). n = 65 neurons from 5 female mice per group. (L–Q) Representative traces of sEPSCs in CA1 hippocampal pyramidal neurons from Δ3102 (L) and AG-KO female mice (O). Quantification of the sEPSCs frequency and amplitude in Δ3102 (M and N, n = 10 neurons from 3 WT mice; n = 8 neurons from 3 Δ3102 mice) and AG-KO mice (P and Q, n = 9 neurons from 3 control mice; n = 10 neurons from 3 AG-KO mice). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test.

Next, whole-cell patch-clamp recordings were performed in female CA1 pyramidal neurons from acute brain slices to record spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs). The frequency of sEPSCs was significantly increased in Δ3102 mice (Figure 2, L and M) and reduced in AG-KO mice (Figure 2, O and P); however, the amplitude of sEPSCs was unchanged (Figure 2, N and Q). We also found that both the frequency and amplitude of sEPSCs were increased in NG-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). The differences in the pathological changes between Δ3102 and AG-KO mice may be attributed to microglial dysfunction in Δ3102 mice. As we reported previously, GPR30 can regulate microglial phagocytosis (36), which plays a key role in dendritic spine pruning (37).

Neuronal dysfunction is caused by astrocyte function impairment in AG-KO mice. Therefore, we evaluated changes in the complexity of astrocyte morphology, which is essential for astrocytic function in the brain (16, 38). Staining for astrocyte marker GFAP and high-resolution confocal imaging were performed. Sholl analysis of astrocytes in the female CA1 region revealed reduced morphological complexity in both Δ3102 and AG-KO mice (Figure 3). Astrocytes from NG-KO mice exhibited normal morphology (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). The cell body area of astrocytes was not different among the groups (Supplemental Figure 5, D, E, and H). As the physiological activities of astrocytes depend on their morphological complexity, we further examined Ca2+ activity in astrocytes in the CA1 region during the training phase of the FC test. AAV5-GfaABC1D-GCaMP6f was injected into the CA1 region of the hippocampus, followed by the insertion of an optic fiber. The calcium indicator GCaMP6f was specifically expressed in astrocytes under the control of the GfaABC1D promoter (Supplemental Figure 6A). Ca2+ activity was recorded 4 weeks after virus injection. The Ca2+ signal intensity was much lower in AG-KO mice than in control mice after foot shock (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C and Supplemental Video 1). Together, these studies indicate that GPR30 deletion in astrocytes resulted in aberrant changes in astrocytic morphology and impairment of physiological functions and neuronal plasticity in the hippocampus of female mice.

Figure 3 Deletion of GPR30 in astrocytes simplifies astrocyte morphology. (A) Confocal images of GFAP-stained hippocampal slices from Δ3102 and AG-KO female mice. Scale bar: 20 μm. White box indicates astrocyte further examined in B and C. (B and C) Scholl analysis of astrocyte complexity in Δ3102 (B) and AG-KO mice (C). n = 100 cells from 5 mice per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA.

Acute astrocytic GPR30 KO in the CA1 area induced memory loss and imbalance of A1/A2 astrocytes. To exclude the influence of GPR30 deletion on brain development in transgenic mice, AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-Cre-EGFP was bilaterally injected into the CA1 region in sixth postnatal–week GPR30fl/fl female mice to acutely delete astrocytic GPR30. In these mice (Cre mice), Cre recombinase was specifically expressed in astrocytes under the control of the GfaABC1D promoter, leading to bilateral astrocytic GPR30 depletion in the CA1 region (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Behavioral tests were performed during the tenth postnatal week. The discrimination index (Figure 4B) and contextual fear responses (Figure 4, C–E) were decreased in Cre mice with astrocytic GPR30 deletion compared to mice injected with negative control AAV (NC mice). The levels of Drebrin (Figure 4F) and morphological complexity of astrocytes (Figure 4, G and H) were also reduced in the hippocampi of Cre mice. Nevertheless, the cell body area of astrocytes remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 4 GPR30 KO in mature astrocytes in the CA1 results in impairment of memory and A1 polarization of astrocytes. (A) Diagram of virus injection into the CA1 region in the coronal plane. (B–E) Discrimination index in NOR test and freezing time in FC test were analyzed in NC and Cre mice. n = 10 mice per group. (F) Immunoblots of hippocampal protein lysates and quantification of Drebrin in NC and Cre mice. n = 5 mice per group. (G and H) Representative images of GFAP immunostaining (white box indicates astrocyte further examined in H) (G) and Sholl analysis of astrocyte complexity in the hippocampi of NC and Cre mice (H). n = 100 cells from 3 mice per group. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I and J) Heatmap of the levels of A1 (I) and A2 (J) astrocyte marker genes in NC and Cre mice. n = 5 mice per group. (K) Relative mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in the hippocampi of NC and Cre mice. n = 5 mice per group. NC indicates control mice. Cre indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test (B, D–F, and I–K) or 2-way ANOVA (C and H).

To determine the changes in gene expression associated with GPR30 loss in astrocytes, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT–PCR) was performed to measure the levels of A1 and A2 astrocyte markers in the hippocampi of Cre and NC mice (19, 20). A1 astrocyte markers, including H2-T23, H2-D1, Serping1, Ggta1, ligp1, Gbp 2, Psmb8, and Srgn, were upregulated (Figure 4I), while A2 astrocyte markers, such as Sphk1, Emp1, and B3gnt5, were downregulated (Figure 4J) in Cre mice with astrocytic GPR30 deletion compared with NC mice. A1 astrocytes are closely associated with neuroinflammation and neurotoxicity (20). Consistently, the mRNA levels of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β were apparently higher in the hippocampi of Cre mice than in the hippocampi of NC mice (Figure 4K).

To further evaluate the role of astrocytic GPR30 in A1 and A2 astrocytes, we restored GPR30 expression in astrocytes of Cre mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7C). AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-EGFP-Gper1-3xFlag and AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-EGFP-3xFlag carried the EGFP sequence, while AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-Cre did not carry EGFP. AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-Cre/AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-EGFP-Gper1-3xFlag (Cre+GPR30) or AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-Cre/AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-EGFP-3xFlag (Cre+NC) was injected into the CA1 region in GPR30fl/fl mice. Restoration of GPR30 expression in astrocytes rescued behavioral deficits (Figure 5, B–E), the reduction in Drebrin expression (Figure 5F), and the changes in astrocyte morphology (Figure 5, G and H and Supplemental Figure 7D). Moreover, restoration of GPR30 expression reestablished the balance between A1 and A2 astrocytes (Figure 5, I and J) and decreased the mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β (Figure 5K). These data suggest that astrocytic GPR30 regulates A1/A2 polarization, which is important for the physiological function of astrocytes.

Figure 5 Restoration of GPR30 expression in astrocytes rescues astrocyte function impairment. (A) Diagram of the injection location in the sagittal plane. (B–E) Discrimination index in NOR test and freezing time in FC test were analyzed in Cre+NC and Cre+GPR30 mice. n = 10 mice per group. (F) Immunoblots of Drebrin in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+GPR30 mice. n = 6 mice per group. (G and H) Representative images of GFAP immunostaining (white box indicates astrocyte further examined in H) (G) and Sholl analysis of astrocyte complexity in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+GPR30 mice (H). n = 100 cells from 3 mice per group. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I and J) Heatmap of the expression levels of A1 (I) and A2 (J) astrocyte marker genes in Cre+NC and Cre+GPR30 mice. n = 5 mice per group. (K) Relative mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+GPR30 mice. n = 5 mice per group. Cre+NC indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Cre+GPR30 indicates mice with astrocytic GPR30 KO and restoration of GPR30 expression. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test (B, D–F, and I–K) or 2-way ANOVA (C and H).

PJA1 mediated the modulatory effects of astrocytic GPR30 on learning and memory. To further elucidate the signaling pathway by which GPR30 plays a role in astrocyte function, high-throughput RNA-Seq of hippocampal tissues from Δ3102, AG-KO, and NG-KO female mice was performed. Overlapping differentially expressed genes in Δ3102 and AG-KO mice, excluding the differentially expressed genes in NG-KO mice, were selected. A total of 19 differentially expressed genes were identified (Figure 6A). The changing trend of the expression of these genes was similar in Δ3102 and AG-KO mice (Figure 6, B and C). Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis revealed that the differentially expressed genes in AG-KO mice were mostly enriched in biological process-, cytoplasm-, and protein binding–related terms (Figure 6D). Accordingly, we focused PJA1 (Figure 6, B and C), an E3 ubiquitin ligase involved in neurodevelopmental disorders (28), which was significantly and stably downregulated. The expression of PJA1 in the hippocampi of Δ3102, AG-KO, and NG-KO mice was confirmed by qRT–PCR (Figure 6, E–G) and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). PJA1 expression was reduced in Cre mice (Figure 6H) and increased upon restoration of GPR30 expression in astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 8E). However, the levels of PJA1 were unchanged in the hippocampi of AG-KO male mice (Supplemental Figure 8F).

Figure 6 High-throughput RNA-Seq indicates a potential role of PJA1 in GPR30-deficient astrocytes. (A) Venn diagram depicting the overlapping and unique differentially expressed genes in the hippocampi of Δ3102, AG-KO, and NG-KO mice. (B and C) The fold changes (log 2 (FC)) and P values of the 19 identified differentially expressed genes are shown. (D) GO terms for which the differentially expressed genes in the hippocampi of AG-KO mice were enriched. (E–G) qPCR confirmed the expression levels of PJA1 in the hippocampi of Δ3102 (E), AG-KO (F), and NG-KO mice (G). n = 6 mice per group. (H) Cre-induced GPR30 deletion in astrocytes reduced PJA1 expression. n = 5 mice per group. NC indicates control mice. Cre indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test.

Next, upregulation of PJA1 along with Cre-mediated GPR30 deletion in astrocytes were induced by injecting AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-Cre/AAV2/5-GfaABC1D-EGFP-Pja1-3xFlag (Cre+PJA1) into the hippocampi of GPR30fl/fl female mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). Upregulation of PJA1 alleviated learning and memory deficits induced by astrocytic GPR30 deletion (Figure 7, A–D), increased the levels of Drebrin and complexity of astrocyte morphology in the hippocampus (Figure 7, E–G and Supplemental Figure 9D), promoted the transformation of A1 astrocytes to A2 astrocytes, and decreased the levels of proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 7, H–J). These results suggest a key role for PJA1 in the function of astrocytic GPR30 in female mice.

Figure 7 PJA1 mediates the effects of astrocytic GPR30 on learning and memory. (A–D) Discrimination index in NOR test and freezing time in FC test were analyzed in Cre+NC and Cre+PJA1 mice. n = 8 mice per group. (E) The Drebrin level was increased in the hippocampi of Cre+PJA1 mice. n = 6 mice per group. (F and G) Representative images of GFAP immunostaining (white box indicates astrocyte further examined in G) (F) and Sholl analysis of astrocyte complexity in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+PJA1 mice (G) n = 100 cells from 3 mice per group. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H and I) Heatmap of the levels of A1 (H) and A2 (I) astrocyte marker genes in Cre+NC and Cre+PJA1 mice. n = 5 mice per group. (J) Relative mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+PJA1 mice. n = 5 mice per group. Cre+NC indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Cre+PJA1 indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO and PJA1-upregulation mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test (A, C–E, and H–J) or 2-way ANOVA (B and G).

GPR30 positively regulated PJA1 expression through the CREB signaling pathway in astrocytes. Next, primary astrocytes were cultured to further investigate the mechanism by which GPR30 regulates PJA1. Treatment with 1 nM of G1, a GPR30 agonist, significantly increased the protein levels of PJA1 in astrocytes, and this effect was inhibited by the GPR30 antagonist G15 (100 nM, Figure 8, A and B). It has been reported that GPR30 mediates nongenomic estrogenic responses by coupling to Gs (39) and Gi/o proteins (40). Thus, we analyzed the type of G protein coupled to GPR30 and found that cAMP levels increased in a time- and concentration-dependent manner after G1 treatment, suggesting that GPR30 may bind to Gs protein in astrocytes (Figure 8, E and F). Next, the levels of phosphorylated CREB (p-CREB) and CREB were measured after G1 treatment, as cAMP/PKA/CREB is a classic signaling pathway downstream of Gs protein (41). Both p-CREB levels and CREB levels were increased after G1 treatment, and this effect was blocked by G15 pretreatment (Figure 8, A, C, and D). The primary cells above were a mixture of female and male astrocytes. In order to clarify whether astrocytes from female and male mice respond differently to G1, the sex of newborn mice was determined by detecting the sex-determining region of Y-chromosome (Sry) gene (Supplemental Figure 10A), and primary astrocytes from different sexes were cultured separately. G1 treatment enhanced the expression of PJA1 and activated CREB signaling only in astrocytes of female mice but not in astrocytes of male mice (Supplemental Figure 10, B–I), indicating that the results of mixed astrocytes were similar to those of female astrocytes and that GPR30 selectively regulates PJA1 expression in female astrocytes.

Figure 8 GPR30 regulates PJA1 expression through the CREB signaling pathway in astrocytes. (A–D) Representative immunoblots and quantification of PJA1 (B), p-CREB (C), and CREB (D) in cultured primary astrocytes treated with G1 and G15. n = 6 samples per group. (E and F) GPR30 activation increased cAMP levels in astrocytes in a time- and concentration-dependent manner. n = 3 samples per group. (G–J) Representative immunoblots and quantification of PJA1 (H), p-CREB (I), and CREB (J) in cultured astrocytes treated with G1 and H89. n = 6 samples per group. (K) Motif plot for CREB (http://jaspar.genereg.net/). (L) Bottom: The top 3 binding sites of CREB according to their predicted scores. Top: Primers designed to verify the binding of CREB. (M) The binding of CREB and IgG to the promoter region of Pja1 in astrocytes, as determined by ChIP. The experiment was repeated 3 times. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test (B–F, and H–J) or independent sample t test (M).

To confirm the role of PKA/CREB signaling in the GPR30-mediated regulation of PJA1, the PKA inhibitor H89 was administered along with G1 to cultured astrocytes. H89 abolished the enhancement of PJA1, p-CREB, and CREB expression induced by G1 (Figure 8, G–J). Then, the JASPER database (http://jaspar.genereg.net/) was used to predict whether CREB can directly bind to the promoter of Pja1. The Pja1 promoter sequence was obtained from the UCSC database (http://genome.ucsc.edu/) (Supplemental Figure 11). A CREB motif (Figure 8K, image from JASPAR database) was employed to predict CREB binding sites in the Pja1 promoter. A higher predicted score indicates a higher binding probability. The top 3 binding sites were verified by ChIP experiments (Figure 8L). The data showed that CREB could bind to all 3 regions of the Pja1 promoter but not to GAPDH (a negative control) in astrocytes (Figure 8M). These data suggest that GPR30 modulates PJA1 by activating the cAMP/PKA/CREB signaling pathway in astrocytes.

Serpina3n was degraded by PJA1 in astrocytes and modulated learning and memory. PJA1, a RING E3, mediates the direct transfer of ubiquitin to the substrate. We speculated that PJA1 may influence the function of astrocytes by modulating the degradation of its binding substrates. Immunoprecipitation (IP) and mass spectrometry (MS) were employed to identify PJA1-interacting proteins in the hippocampus. The identified proteins were ranked according to the score calculated from the posterior error probabilities of the identified peptides (Figure 9A). A higher score indicated a higher probability that the identified protein interacts with PJA1. The first-ranked protein, GFM2 (ribosome-releasing factor 2, mitochondrial), is a mitochondrial translation elongation factor (42, 43). Its role in the regulation of normal mitochondrial function and mitochondrial dysfunction–induced diseases is still largely unknown. The second-ranked protein, Serpina3n (Figure 9B), is closely associated with neuroinflammation and cognition (44, 45). Serpina3n expression is especially elevated in astrocytes in the presence of neuroinflammation and in the aged brain (19, 46). Therefore, the interaction between PJA1 and Serpina3n was further confirmed by coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP) (Figure 9C), and the results indicated that Serpina3n is a potential substrate of PJA1.

Figure 9 PJA1 modulates the degradation of Serpina3n. (A) The ranking of identified proteins specifically associated with PJA1 in the hippocampus based on scores calculated from the posterior error probabilities of the identified peptides. (B) Serpina3n-specific MS/MS spectra for peptide identification. (C) Co-IP showing the interaction between PJA1 and Serpina3n. (D–G) Immunoblots (D) and quantification of Serpina3n in the hippocampi of Cre (E, n = 6 mice per group), Cre+GPR30 (F, n = 5 mice per group) and Cre+PJA1 mice (G, n = 5 mice per group). NC indicates control mice. Cre/Cre+NC indicate astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Cre+GPR30/PJA1 indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO and GPR30/PJA1-upregulation mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test.

Then, we assessed the levels of Serpina3n in the hippocampus in each GPR30 transgenic mouse strain. We found that Serpina3n expression was increased in Δ3102 and AG-KO mice but unchanged in NG-KO female mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). It was also significantly increased in the hippocampi of GPR30fl/fl female mice injected with Cre-expressing AAV (Figure 9, D and E). However, the levels of Serpina3n were decreased after restoration of GPR30 expression or induction of PJA1 upregulation (Figure 9, D, F and G). The Serpina3n levels were also unchanged in AG-KO male mice (Supplemental Figure 12E). These data suggest that GPR30 and PJA1 negatively modulate Serpina3n in female mice.

To further test the role of Serpina3n in astrocytes, Serpina3n was knocked down and GPR30 was deleted in astrocytes in the female CA1 region (Cre+Serpina3n–KD mice, Supplemental Figure 13, A–C). Serpina3n knockdown (KD) restored learning and memory abilities (Figure 10, A–D) and rescued the decreases in the levels of Drebrin and complexity of astrocyte morphology in the hippocampus induced by GPR30 deletion in astrocytes (Figure 10, E–G and Supplemental Figure 13D). KD of Serpina3n also promoted the transformation of A1 astrocytes to A2 astrocytes and reduced the levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β (Figure 10, H–J). These data suggest that impairment of PJA1-mediated Serpina3n degradation resulted in astrocyte activation and proinflammatory cytokine release, which impair synaptic plasticity, learning, and memory in female mice.

Figure 10 Serpina3n KD restores learning and memory of astrocytic GPR30–deletion mice. (A–D) Discrimination index in NOR test and freezing time in FC test were analyzed in Cre+NC and Cre+Serpina3n-KD mice. n = 8 mice per group. (E) The level of Drebrin was increased in the hippocampi of Cre+ Serpina3n-KD mice. n = 6 mice per group. (F and G) Images of GFAP immunostaining (white box indicates astrocyte further examined in G) (F) and Sholl analysis of astrocyte complexity in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+Serpina3n-KD mice (G). n = 100 cells from 3 mice per group. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H and I) Heatmap of the levels of the A1 (H) and A2 (I) astrocyte marker genes in Cre+NC and Cre+Serpina3n-KD mice. n = 5 mice per group. (J) Relative mRNA levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β in the hippocampi of Cre+NC and Cre+Serpina3n-KD mice. n = 5 mice per group. Cre+NC indicates astrocytic GPR30–KO mice. Cre+ Serpina3n-KD indicates astrocytic GPR30 KO and Serpina3n-KD mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test (A, C–E, and H–J) or 2-way ANOVA (B and G).

GPR30/PJA1/Serpina3n signaling played key roles in the learning and memory abilities of OVX mice and menopausal women. First, we verified the occurrence of this signaling alteration in the hippocampi of OVX mice. The level of GPR30 in the hippocampus was elevated 2 weeks after ovariectomy (Figure 11, A and B) but decreased 12 weeks after ovariectomy (Supplemental Figure 14A). Due to loss of estrogenic effects, PJA1 expression was significantly decreased both 2 weeks and 12 weeks after ovariectomy (Figure 11, A and C and Supplemental Figure 14, B and C), while Serpina3n expression was increased (Figure 11, A and D and Supplemental Figure 14, B and D). These data indicate the importance of GPR30/PJA1/Serpina3n signaling in the hippocampi of OVX mice.

Figure 11 GPR30/PJA1/Serpina3n are involved in learning and memory regulation in OVX mice. (A–D) Immunoblots (A) and quantification of GPR30 (B), PJA1 (C), and Serpina3n (D) in the hippocampus. n = 6 mice per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by independent sample t test.

Next, we confirmed the existence of this signaling pathway in cultured normal human astrocytes (NHAs) (Supplemental Figure 15A), which derive from female donor. Activation of GPR30 by G1 evidently enhanced the expression of PJA1 and activated CREB signaling (Figure 12, A–D), and these effects were inhibited by G15. H89 treatment abolished the regulatory effects of GPR30 on PJA1 and CREB signaling (Figure 12, E–H). Furthermore, ChIP revealed that CREB could directly bind to the Pja1 promoter (Figure 12I, Supplemental Figure 15, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 16) and that PJA1 could directly interact with α1-antichymotrypsin (AACT, the human ortholog of murine Serpina3n) in NHAs (Figure 12J).

Figure 12 GPR30/PJA1/Serpina3n signaling pathway exists in human astrocytes. (A–D) Representative immunoblots (A) and quantification of PJA1 (B), p-CREB (C), and CREB (D) in normal human astrocytes (NHAs). n = 6 samples per group. (E–H) Representative immunoblots (E) and quantification of PJA1 (F), p-CREB (G), and CREB (H) after H89 treatment. n = 6 samples per group. (I) The binding of CREB to the promoter region of Pja1 in NHAs was assessed by ChIP. The experiment was repeated 3 times. (J) Co-IP showing the interaction between PJA1 and AACT (a homolog of Serpina3n in humans). (K) The level of AACT in the plasma was measured by ELISA. n = 9 samples in the premenopausal group. n = 8 samples in the postmenopausal group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test (B–D and F–H) or independent sample t test (I–K).

Finally, the mRNA levels of GPR30 and PJA1 were measured in exosomes isolated from the blood of premenopausal and postmenopausal women. Estrogen levels were significantly decreased in the plasma of postmenopausal women (Supplemental Figure 15D). Exosomes were isolated by ultracentrifugation and characterized by transmission electron microscopy (Supplemental Figure 15E). The levels of both GPR30 and PJA1 were reduced in postmenopausal women (Supplemental Figure 15F). However, the level of Serpina3n in the plasma was notably increased (Figure 12K). These results from mouse, human astrocyte, and blood samples reveal that the astrocytic GPR30/PJA1/Serpina3n signaling pathway plays a major role in learning and memory deficits during menopause.