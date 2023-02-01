Unwind to the beat: chromatin and cardiac conduction

Proper electrophysiological signaling through the cardiac conduction system is necessary for postnatal life. Thus, genetic variation that completely disrupts cardiac conduction in early life is only rarely observed. More common is a heritable predisposition to cardiac arrhythmias, often coincident with cardiomyopathy, wherein the genetic code establishes a cardiac substrate more vulnerable to improper conduction. This vulnerable substrate can manifest in ventricular or atrial myocytes, as a tissue-level phenomenon of the cardiac conduction system itself, or through the interactions of specialized cells of the heart with the vasculature, the immune system, and the myriad of environmental factors that trigger cardiac arrhythmias.

Genetic variation associated with cardiac conduction system (CCS) diseases is only partially understood, with a proportion of this variation mapping in or near ion channels, transcription factors, or other proteins (1). GWAS reveal arrhythmia risk-conferring variation in nonprotein coding regions of the genome (2). The question of how to interpret this heritable risk for arrhythmias thus becomes a question of understanding epigenetic regulation of the various specialized cells of the heart. In this endeavor, it can be helpful to consider two properties of chromatin that are related but distinct: (a) global chromatin architecture, or how the linear chromosomes are packaged within the cell’s nucleus, and (b) local chromatin accessibility, or how the positioning of nucleosomes and other chromatin structural proteins at a given protein-coding gene or regulatory element render it suitable for transcription (Figure 1A). The premise: noncoding SNPs may exert disease-causing effects by altering accessibility of regulatory elements such that the tortuous configuration of the genome in a living cell positions these noncoding SNPs in close apposition with genes that are directly involved in disease. In the context of a study in this issue of the JCI, Bhattacharyya, Kollipara, et al. examined SNPs in noncoding genomic regions that associate with risk for cardiac arrhythmias (3). The authors investigated whether the mechanisms by which this genetic variation causes disease might involve perturbation of chromatin accessibility and structure (3).

Figure 1 Chromatin accessibility may be targeted for gene regulation of the cardiac conduction system in vivo. (A) Cells of the cardiac conduction system possess specific chromatin accessibility regions (3). Nucleosome density determines local chromatin accessibility, with less dense nucleosome packing allowing for gene access and transcription. (B) Cardiac conduction system cells also possess CRE (3). Transcriptional microenvironments are created when CRE (i.e., distal enhancers) come into contact with genes. In vivo strategies to alter chromatin accessibility and transcriptional microenvironments could alter transcription in cells specific to the CCS. For example, epigenetic targeting using a dCas9-dependent experimental design could activate transcription via P300-mediated acetylation of histone H3K27 or inhibit transcription via KRAB-mediated histone methylation. Such treatments may modify heart rhythm phenotypes.

More compact genomic regions reflect a chromatin landscape where genes are typically repressed, while more accessible chromatin is associated with active transcription. These regions can be distinguished across the genome using the assay for transposase accessible chromatin followed by short read sequencing (ATAC-Seq) (4). ATAC-Seq distinguishes accessible from inaccessible chromatin and was employed by Bhattacharyya, Kollipara, et al. to examine lineage-specific accessibility in the CCS, including in the specialized cells of the sinoatrial node (SAN), the atrioventricular node (AVN), and the ventricular conduction system (VCS) comprising the bundle of His and Purkinjie fibers. Previous studies have examined accessibility and structure in the whole heart and in myocytes (5), but a key feature of the epigenome is its cell-type specificity. Driven by the actions of lineage-specific transcription factors, chromatin modifying proteins, and other developmental cues, cells of the body adopt distinct chromatin-accessibility patterns and structures that enable and restrict the phenotypes the cell may adopt. To explore this phenomenon in the context of the CCS, the authors leveraged a custom isolation of nuclei tagged in specific cell types (INTACT) approach to purify nuclei from transgenic mice. To explore this phenomenon in the context of the CCS, the authors leveraged a custom isolation of nuclei tagged in specific cell types (INTACT) approach to purify nuclei from transgenic mice whose Sun1-sfGFP-myc locus is preceded by a loxP-STOP-loxP cassette, crossed with Cre lines driven by Shox2 (6), Gjd3 (7), or Cntn2 (8) promoters, which are markers for SAN (9), AVN (10), and VCS cells (11) respectively. Using isolated CCS cell-type specific nuclei (marked by Sun1-GFP), the authors interrogated the local chromatin accessibility landscape by performing ATAC-Seq. This approach identified ATAC peaks present in different cell types (11 peaks in SAN, 12 in AVN, and 10 in VCS) that were not observed in the available ENCODE data sets from the whole heart, highlighting the utility of examining nuclei in a cell type-specific manner (3).

The authors then examined these regulatory elements for putative transcription factor motifs, finding EWSR1-FLI1 and ONECUT1 to be potential modifiers of these regulatory elements. Because the EWSR1-FLI1 fusion protein is cancer specific and thus is not expressed in healthy myocytes, the authors overexpressed the transcription factor Etv1. Etv1 and EWSR1-FLI1 are both ETS-family transcription factors. These factors or ONECUT1 were expressed in separate neonatal rat ventricular myocyte experiments to show that these factors alone induce transcription of several known target genes. The authors also performed chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by quantitative PCR to show direct binding of EWSR1-FLI1 and ETV1 to Myh6 and Actb target loci, as well as binding of ONECUT1 to the promoters of 5 target genes, suggesting that these transcription factors may interact with regulatory elements in addition to the target genes themselves (3).