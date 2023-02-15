Molecular pathways that drive diabetic kidney disease

Patients with diabetes who experience a period of poor glycemic control have higher kidney disease incidence even after several decades of good metabolic control (15), a phenomenon dubbed “metabolic memory.” Epigenomic changes are proposed to be responsible for the metabolic memory. Epigenome-modifying enzymes use substrates from the intermediate metabolism, rendering them sensitive to intracellular metabolite fluctuation (16). Indeed, culturing cells in high glucose causes changes in DNA cytosine methylation and histone modification (17). However, the epigenome is cell type specific, and in vitro cultured cells are different from in vivo, representing an important challenge for epigenetic studies.

Methylation changes in DKD. Methylation of DNA cytosines is an important epigenetic modification that can cause transcriptional repression. The importance of methylation in metabolic memory was suggested by the identification of methylation differences, for example in the TXNIP (thioredoxin-interacting protein) locus, in the Diabetes Complications Control Trial (DCCT) cohort (18). Mediation analysis indicated the causal role of TXNIP methylation and hyperglycemia in DKD progression (19). These methylation differences persisted in the follow-up EDIC cohort, suggesting their role in metabolic memory (20). In the Pima Indian cohort, methylation of 77 sites in blood samples was associated with GFR decline (21). In patients with diabetes among the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort, an association between methylation changes and albuminuria, glycemic control, baseline eGFR, and eGFR decline was observed. The study also examined the relationship between genotype and methylation levels (methylation quantitative trait locus [meQTL]). Integration of GWAS and meQTL enabled identification of likely causal methylation changes for DKD development and novel risk genes (22).

Very few methylation studies analyzed changes in human kidney tissue samples. Among these, the earliest study by Ko et al. used an isoschizomer-based DNA digestion method and identified methylation changes in enhancer regions in diseased kidneys (23). Later, Gluck et al. identified loci showing differential methylation between healthy and diseased kidneys. Furthermore, kidney cytosine methylation changes improved the prediction of GFR decline, supporting their role in DKD (24). Higher methylation levels in enhancer regions correlated with lower expression of tubule-specific genes, suggesting a role of DNA methylation in epithelial dedifferentiation (25). The degree of methylation of the TNFα gene correlated with eGFR decline and fibrosis. Epigenetic editing of the TNF locus (using dCas9-Tet1) confirmed the causal role of the methylation of this region in TNF expression and disease development (5). Mouse models with diabetes displayed higher DNA methyltransferase 1 (DNMT1) levels. Genetic knockdown or pharmacological inhibition of DNMT1 lowered urinary albumin excretion and pathological features of DKD in mice (26). The role of other cytosine-methylating enzymes, such as Tet eleven hydroxylases (TET1 and TET2), was further supported by in vitro studies (27).

Histone modifications in DKD. Modifications of histone proteins such as acetylation, methylation, and sumoylation can alter the availability of the DNA for transcription. Histone modification analysis requires relatively large amount of tissue material, and only limited data are available for human kidney samples. Changes in the pattern of histone modification (histone 3 lysine 9, H3K9; lysine 4, H3K4) in DKD blood samples and their role in metabolic memory have been highlighted in the DCCT cohort (28) and in vitro studies (29). Histone modification enzymes include methyltransferases, demethylases, acetyltransferases, and histone deacetylases (HDACs). HDACs appear to play a role in fibrosis, inflammation, and podocyte and tubular injury, thereby contributing to DKD development (30, 31). In mice, a nonselective HDAC inhibitor (valproate) attenuated renal injury and fibrosis (32). Sirtuins are NAD+-dependent HDACs (33). Overexpression of Sirt1 or pharmacological stimulation (with resveratrol) protected from DKD (34, 35), and Sirt1 deficiency exacerbated renal injury in mouse models (36). Also in mouse models, Sirt6 has been shown to protect from podocyte injury via silencing of Notch signaling (37). Loss of enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) decreased H3K27me3 levels in podocytes of models with diabetes, causing the activation of Notch signaling and podocyte dedifferentiation (38). Inhibition of the histone demethylase Jumonji 3 or UTX also attenuated podocyte injury in mice with diabetes (38).

Chromatin accessibility alterations in DKD. Single-nucleus RNA and open chromatin analysis of human DKD kidney samples was able to identify cell type–specific epigenetic changes by profiling chromatin accessibility. Reduced accessibility of glucocorticoid receptor binding sites and an injury-associated expression signature in the proximal tubule were identified. Chromatin accessibility might be regulated by genetic background and metabolic memory, which could preprogram proximal tubules to respond differently to external stimuli (39).

Noncoding RNA expression in DKD. Noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) lack translational capability and account for approximately 95% of transcribed RNA, and they modulate gene expression. They are of particular interest as they can be modulated by novel RNA technologies. MicroRNA-21 (miR-21), miR-34-5p, miR-141, miR-370, miR-503, miR-184, miR-377, Let7, miR-25, miR-29, miR-93, miR-126, miR-130, miR-424, and miR-146 have been studied in more detail (40). MicroRNAs have been shown to regulate the inflammatory response, oxidative stress, metabolic abnormalities, immune response, and fibrosis through different signaling pathways and targets. Differential expression of long ncRNAs (lncRNAs) was also seen in DKD samples when compared with those with diabetes in the absence of kidney disease (41). Overexpression of TUG1 in podocytes was found to mediate mitochondrial function via PPARγ coactivator 1α (PGC-1α) (42, 43).

Genetic, biochemical, and clinical rationale supports the role of the epigenome in DKD development. Early surrogate cell-type data from in vitro and animal models indicate intricate changes in the epigenome in DKD. Large-scale characterization of cell type–specific changes will be essential to understand the role of epigenetic changes in DKD development, but studies are limited by the availability of human kidney samples.