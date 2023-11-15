Type I interferon signature and cycling lymphocytes in macrophage activation syndrome

Activation of IFN and cell cycling pathways in MAS. To understand the gene expression profile across the disease spectrum of SD, we performed bulk RNA-Seq analysis of PBMC from patients with active SD without MAS (SD group; n = 10), SD patients with MAS (MAS group; n = 10), and people in a healthy control group (n = 18; 10 children and 8 adults). Patient demographics, laboratory features, and medication usage at the time of sampling are described in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165616DS1). Among patients with MAS, 6 were newly diagnosed with SD and samples were obtained before initiation of immunosuppressive therapy. The remainder were patients with a known history of SD and were receiving anakinra, corticosteroids, and/or tofacitinib at the time of sample collection. In the SD group, all patients had active disease as determined by the treating provider on the day of sample collection. Consistent with previous studies, SD was associated with marked elevation of plasma IL-18 levels (median 17,220 pg/mL), while the MAS group showed even higher IL-18 levels (median 101,546 pg/mL) as well as increased IFN-γ production, as reflected by high levels of the IFN-γ–inducible chemokine CXCL9 (median 3,889 pg/mL versus 366 pg/mL in the SD group; Supplemental Table 1) (14, 15, 20).

Network analysis of upregulated genes in the MAS group compared with healthy controls showed clustering of genes associated with IFN-I signaling, IFN-γ signaling, and inflammatory response (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). Consistent with elevated levels of IFN-γ in MAS (14), IFN-γ response genes were highly enriched in the MAS group compared with the healthy control group based on gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using the validated hallmark gene set collection (Figure 1B) (21, 22). Patients with MAS also displayed a strong enrichment of genes that reflect IFN-I signaling. These patterns were specific to MAS, as the enrichment of IFN-I and IFN-γ signaling was also observed when compared with the SD group but not enriched significantly in the SD group compared with the healthy control group (Figure 1, C and D). Heatmap display of genes in the leading edge illustrated that genes associated with IFN-I signaling and IFN-γ signaling, including some that are regulated by both pathways, were upregulated among most patients with MAS but rare in those with uncomplicated SD (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Presence of IFN-I and IFN-γ signatures in patients with MAS. (A) Cytoscape plot of top upregulated genes in patients with MAS (n = 10) compared with people in the healthy control group (HC; n = 18). Genes were grouped by hallmark gene sets. (B) GSEA of patients with MAS versus people in the healthy control group (C) patients with MAS versus patients with active sJIA without MAS (n = 10). Net enrichment score and P value of the top 10 enriched gene sets for each comparison are displayed. (D) GSEA plots of hallmark IFN-I response and IFN-γ response gene sets, and (E) heatmap display of top leading-edge genes in each pathway comparing patients with MAS, active sJIA without MAS, and people in the healthy control group. Genes included in both IFN-I response and IFN-γ response gene sets are indicated by overlapping brackets. (F) Comparison of composite gene set score derived from published IFN-I signature and (G) IFN-γ signature gene sets. Patients with active SLE (n = 8) were included for comparison. (H) GSEA plots of hallmark E2F targets and G2M checkpoint gene sets and (I) heatmap display of leading-edge genes in each pathway comparing patients with MAS, patients with active sJIA without MAS, and people in the healthy control group. Genes included in both E2F targets and G2M checkpoint pathways are indicated by overlapping brackets. Statistical analysis: bars in panels F and G represent the median. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparison of multiple groups and Dunn’s correction was applied for the indicated comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001.

Unlike IFN-γ, a role for IFN-I in MAS has not been appreciated. Given the overlap in genes regulated by IFN-I and IFN-γ, we employed additional published gene sets to confirm the IFN-I signature. Using a validated method to calculate a standardized gene expression score from several established IFN-I gene sets (23–25), we found upregulation of IFN-I–inducible genes in patients with MAS comparable to the levels observed in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease in which IFN-I dysregulation plays a pathogenic role (Figure 1F). In contrast, the upregulation of IFN-γ–inducible gene sets from published studies (26, 27) was more prominent in MAS than in SLE (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1B). To further demonstrate the specificity of the IFN-I signature in MAS, we cocultured plasma from patients and people in the healthy control group with 293T IFN-I luciferase reporter cells that respond minimally to IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 1C). Plasma from patients with MAS induced significantly higher levels of luciferase activity compared with plasma from healthy controls and uncomplicated SD (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Also among the top biological pathways enriched in MAS compared with both the healthy control and SD groups were E2F targets and G2/mitosis (G2/M) checkpoint gene sets, both of which reflect cell cycling and proliferation (Figure 1, B, C, and H). A heatmap display of leading-edge genes showed prominent expression of these gene sets in most patients with MAS (Figure 1I). Taken together, bulk RNA-Seq of PBMCs revealed gene signatures of IFN-I signaling, IFN-γ signaling, and cell cycling/proliferation in MAS.

Immunologic landscape of SD and MAS at single-cell resolution. To explore the cellular context of these gene signatures, we performed scRNA-Seq of PBMC from people in the healthy control group (n = 5), patients with SD without MAS (n = 10), and patients with MAS (n = 9). The number of cells analyzed for each individual was normalized to account for the cytopenia associated with MAS. A total of 65,130 cells that satisfied quality control metrics were included in the final analysis. Unsupervised clustering identified 15 major cell clusters as displayed by Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP), and these populations were then annotated based on defined markers (Figure 2, A and B) (28). Highly expressed genes specific to each population are displayed in Supplemental Figure 2A.

Figure 2 Single cell transcriptomic landscape of SD and MAS. (A) UMAP display of PBMC (65,131 cells) concatenated from people in the healthy control group (n = 5), patients with SD without MAS (n = 10) and patients with MAS (n = 9). Cell subsets are labeled based on the expression of lineage-defining genes. (B) Cluster plot of lineage-defining markers for major leukocyte subsets. Size of circles represents percentage of cells expressing the indicated marker and color indicates strength of expression. (C) UMAP display of PBMC in people in the healthy control group, and patients with active SD with or without MAS. Cell populations are as defined in panel A. Red circle indicates cycling lymphocytes. (D) Quantification of cycling lymphocytes in people in the healthy control group and patients with SD with or without MAS. (E) Feature plot illustrating the expression of cell proliferation markers TOP2A, MKI67, and BIRC5. (F) Cluster plot of GSEA comparing hallmark gene sets (IFN-I response, IFN-γ response, E2F targets, and G2M checkpoint) in major immune cell populations. The MAS group was compared with the healthy control group (left) and patients with SD without MAS (right). Size of circles represents the degree of enrichment and color indicates P value. (G) Cluster plot of IFN-stimulated gene expression among leukocyte subsets. Size of circles represents percentage of cells expressing the indicated marker, while color indicates strength of expression. Statistical analysis: Bars represent the median and error bars indicate interquartile range in panel D. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparison of multiple groups and Dunn’s correction was applied for the indicated comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Quantitative comparison of cell populations revealed an expansion of a distinctive lymphocyte population in patients with MAS compared with the SD and healthy control groups (Figure 2, C and D and Supplemental Figure 2B). These cells uniquely expressed markers of proliferation, including MKI67, TOP2A, and BIRC5 (Figure 2E) and so are termed “cycling lymphocytes” in a recent scRNA-Seq study on patients with COVID-19 (28). GSEA of cell subsets showed that the cycling lymphocytes in the MAS group were largely responsible for the enrichment of E2F targets and G2/M checkpoint gene sets observed in the bulk RNA-Seq studies (Figure 2F). In contrast, the enrichment of IFN-I and IFN-γ response gene sets was observed across most immune cell subsets in MAS. Display of IFN-stimulated genes confirmed the general increase in expression levels in the MAS group, most prominently among monocytes and dendritic cells (Figure 2G).

Profiling of cycling lymphocytes associated with MAS. Next, we explored cell-cell interactions among immune cells in people in the healthy control group, patients with SD without MAS, and patients with MAS based on the scRNA-Seq data (29). CellChat analysis identified outgoing and incoming signaling pathways in the major cell subsets in all 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Among the cell communication pathways specific to the MAS group were IFN-γ signaling and cell death pathways (Fas ligand, CD30 and LIGHT/TNFSF14) mediated by T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, A and D). The cycling lymphocytes in the MAS group were predicted to interact with numerous other cell subsets (Figure 3A). Cycling lymphocytes were projected to be primary producers (sender) of IFN-γ, which stimulates CD14+ and CD16+ monocytes (receivers; Figure 3, B and C). On the other hand, CD16+ monocytes were predicted to be the main source of TNF, which acts on cycling lymphocytes, monocytes, memory T cells, and NK cells (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 scRNA-Seq analysis of cycling lymphocyte subsets in patients with MAS. (A) Circular plot illustrating cellular communication between cycling lymphocytes and other PBMC subsets. Cell populations are as defined in Figure 2. (B) heatmap display and (C) chord diagram of projected sender(s) and receiver(s) of IFN-γ and TNF signaling in PBMC cell subsets based on CellChat analysis of scRNA-Seq data from patients with MAS. (D) UMAP display of cycling lymphocytes from people in the healthy control group (n = 5), patients with SD without MAS (n = 10), and patients with MAS (n = 9). (E) Feature plot illustrating the expression of lineage and phenotypic markers in cells from patients with MAS. Cell populations are as defined in panel D. (F) Heatmap display of gene expression in cycling lymphocytes and major T and NK cell subsets in patients with MAS. Each column represents data from a single patient. Genes were selected from the leading edge of GSEA comparing cycling lymphocytes and all other cell subsets. (G) Quantification of average IFNG expression in indicated immune cell subsets in patients with MAS. Cycling lymphocytes were shown as a group and as individual subsets of T cells and NK cells. (H) Feature plot illustrating expression of IFNG in cycling lymphocytes from patients with MAS.

Focused profiling revealed that cycling lymphocytes enriched in MAS are comprised of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and NK cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). All 3 subsets expressed the activation markers CD38 and HLA-DR (Figure 3E). Compared with naive and memory T lymphocyte subsets and NK cells from patients with MAS, the cycling subpopulations displayed enhanced expression of genes involved in cell proliferation, glycolysis, and mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling (Figure 3F), suggesting that these cells are highly metabolically active. Cycling CD8+ T cells and NK cells exhibited prominent expression of perforin and granzymes, suggesting cytolytic function. CD4+ and CD8+ cycling T cells showed higher levels of IFNG transcript than all other cell types studied (Figure 3, G and H), supporting the earlier cell-cell interaction data suggesting that these cells are primary producers of IFN-γ in MAS (Figure 3B).

We performed mass cytometry analysis on a subset of PBMC samples in parallel using a broad immunophenotyping panel (healthy control group, n = 5; SD group, n = 7; MAS group, n = 5). UMAP analysis defined the major leukocyte subsets across all samples (Supplemental Figure 5A). Profiling of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and NK cells identified a subset of cells with prominent surface expression CD38 and HLA-DR mostly seen in patients with MAS (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). CD38+HLA-DR+ cells also expressed the proliferation marker Ki-67. Therefore, surface protein staining of CD38 and HLA-DR marked the cycling lymphocyte subsets identified by scRNA-Seq. Taken together, our multiomic analysis by bulk RNA-Seq, scRNA-Seq, and mass cytometry collectively demonstrated an expansion of cycling lymphocytes in patients with MAS.

CD38+ HLA-DR+ lymphocytes in MAS and other pediatric inflammatory diseases. To investigate the clinical correlates of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells, we performed flow cytometry analysis on PBMCs from people in the healthy control group (n = 10), patients with SD stratified by disease state at the time of sampling (inactive SD, n = 11; active SD without MAS, n = 11; MAS, n = 9), and children with other types of JIA (nonsystemic JIA; n = 15). The study groups are described in Supplemental Table 2. Supporting the data from mass cytometry and scRNA-Seq, patients with MAS displayed markedly higher proportions of CD38+ HLA-DR+ cells within CD4+ T cell, CD8+ T cell, and NK cell populations (Figure 4, A–C). Aside from a slight increase in CD38+ HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells in patients with active SD versus people in the healthy control group, the proportions of these T cell and NK cell subsets were comparable in the control group and patients with nonsystemic JIA, inactive SD, or active SD without MAS. Receiver operator characteristic curves revealed that the proportions of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells were highly sensitive and specific in discriminating MAS from uncomplicated active SD (Figure 4D). This association with MAS was further supported by follow-up samples from 6 patients that showed significant reductions in CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells after the resolution of MAS (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Flow cytometry analysis of CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocyte subsets. (A) Quantification of CD38+HLA-DR+CD8+ T cells, (B) CD38+HLA-DR+CD4+ T cells, and (C) CD38+HLA-DR+C56+ NK cells in healthy children (n = 10), and patients with nonsystemic JIA (n = 15), inactive SD (n = 11), active SD without MAS (n = 11), or active SD with MAS (n = 9). (D) Receiver operator characteristic curve illustrating the utility of using CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocytes (as a percentage of T cell or NK cell pool) in distinguishing cases of SD-associated MAS (n = 9) from patients with active SD without MAS (n = 11). (E) Quantification and (F) representative flow cytometry plot of CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocyte subsets in 6 patients during MAS and after resolution of MAS. Statistical analysis: Bars in panels A–C represent the median and error bars indicate interquartile range. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparison of multiple groups and Dunn’s correction was applied for the comparisons with the control group (panels A–C). Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used for panel E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001.

CD8+ T cells that express CD38 and HLA-DR have been described in viral infections and more recently in MAS/HLH as well as in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 (30–33), although the reason for their expansion in these condition is unknown. To investigate how the expansion of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells in SD-associated MAS compares with other inflammatory diseases, we examined patients with Kawasaki disease (n = 10), acute viral infection (n = 18), MIS-C (n = 20), juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM) (n = 11), SLE (n = 9), and MAS secondary to other causes (n = 5). Details of these study groups are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Compared with people in the healthy control group, significant increases in CD38+ HLA-DR+ CD8+ cells and CD4+T cells were found in patients with MIS-C and MAS due to other causes (Figure 5, A and B). The degree of expansion in MAS secondary to other causes was comparable to MAS associated with SD. The levels in patients with MIS-C were lower than those in the MAS groups. Common viral infections in children (i.e. adenovirus, SARS-CoV-2, and parainfluenza virus) were associated with a slight increase in CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells compared with children in the healthy control group (P = 0.04 for CD4+T cells and P = 0.10 for CD8+T cells). The expansion of CD38+ HLA-DR+ NK cells was more common among inflammatory conditions, with comparable levels in patients with MIS-C, Kawasaki Disease, viral infections, and MAS secondary to SD as well as MAS secondary to other causes (Figure 5C). In contrast, the expansion of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells was not a characteristic of autoimmune diseases, including SLE, JDM, and nonsystemic JIA (Figure 4, A–C and Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 5 Quantification of CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocytes in pediatric inflammatory conditions. (A) Quantification of CD38+HLA-DR+ CD8+ T cells, (B) CD38+HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells, and (C) CD38+HLA-DR+ C56+ NK cells in healthy children (n = 11), healthy adults (n = 10), and patients with SD-associated MAS (n =9; as displayed in Figure 4), MIS-C associated with COVID-19 (n = 20), Kawasaki disease (n = 10), viral infections (n = 18), JDM (n = 11), and SLE (n = 9), or MAS secondary to other causes (n = 6). Statistical analysis: Bars represent median and error bars indicate interquartile range. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparison of multiple groups and Dunn’s correction was applied for the comparisons with the control group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ***P < 0.0001.

In vitro generation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T cells. We next explored the ontogeny of CD38+ HLA-DR+ cycling T cells associated with MAS. Since cytokine storm is central to the pathophysiology of MAS, we asked whether cytokines could induce the CD38+ HLA-DR+ phenotype in isolated T lymphocytes from healthy donors. We found that stimulation with IFN-α and IL-15 individually induced a small population CD38+HLA-DR+ cells within the CD8+ T cell pool after 48 hours (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). This observation was not seen in cells cocultured with IL-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-18, IL-27, TNF, or IFN-γ, even at the highest concentration of 100 ng/mL.

Based on our earlier observation of IFN-I signature in MAS, we tested whether IFN-I induces the generation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T and NK cells in combination with other cytokines. Interestingly, the combination of IFN-α2 and IL-15 synergistically increased the expansion of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells in PBMCs from healthy donors (Figure 6, A and B). Similar to the pattern seen in patients with MAS, the proportion of CD38+HLA-DR+ CD8+ T cells and NK cells induced by IFN-α2 and IL-15 was more prominent than CD4+ T cells. In contrast, the addition of IL-18 did not influence the differentiation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T cells and NK cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). Pretreatment with IL-18 for 24 hours also did not alter the effects of IFN-α2 and IL-15 (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Generation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T lymphocytes and NK cells in vitro. (A) Representative flow cytometry plot and (B) quantification of CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocyte subsets induced by coculturing PBMC from healthy controls (n = 5) with the indicated cytokine combinations for 2 days. Each color in panel B represents a unique healthy donor. Results for each healthy donor represent the average of duplicate samples. (C) Plasma IL-15 levels in healthy controls (n = 19), and patients with nonsystemic JIA (n = 10), inactive SD (n = 11), active SD without MAS (n = 11), or active SD with MAS (n = 11) as measured by proximity extension assay. (D) Representative flow cytometry plots and (E) Quantification of CD38+HLA-DR+ lymphocyte subsets induced by IL-15 (10 ng/mL) and IFN-α2 (10 ng/mL) in PBMCs (from 4–5 healthy donors) pretreated with ruxolitinib (100 nM), tofacitinib (100 nM), rapamycin (1 μM), or DMSO (vehicle control). Inhibitors or DMSO were added 30 minutes prior to IL-15 and IFN-α2 stimulation, and analysis was performed after 2 days. Statistical analysis: Bars represent median and error bars represent interquartile range. Kruskal-Wallis test was used for comparison of multiple groups in panels B and C, and Dunn’s correction was applied for the indicated comparisons. Mann-Whitney U test was applied for panel E. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

IL-15 is produced by monocytes and dendritic cells and functions as a potent activator of T lymphocytes and NK cells (34). Supporting a potential role of IL-15 in MAS, plasma levels of IL-15 were significantly higher in patients with MAS compared with people in the healthy control, uncomplicated SD (inactive or active disease without MAS), and nonsystemic JIA groups (Figure 6C). We also measured plasma IL-15 levels in patients with active SLE (n = 10) and acute viral infection (n = 17). These conditions are associated with increased IFN-I production and both groups showed generally higher levels of IL-15 compared with the healthy control group (Supplemental Figure 6E). However, the degree of IL-15 elevation observed in these groups seemed milder than the MAS group. Of 11 samples, 6 in the MAS group displayed higher levels of IL-15 relative to all other groups (Supplemental Figure 6E). IL-15 levels were higher in the MAS group compared with patients with acute viral infection (P = 0.01). However, due to the small sample size and heterogeneity within the MAS group, likely related to treatment effects, the difference between the MAS and SLE groups was not statistically significant (P = 0.33).

The receptor for IL-15 comprises 3 components. When bound to the unique receptor IL-15RA (CD215), IL-15 activates target cells via the shared IL-2 receptor subunits IL-2RB (CD122) and IL-2RG (CD132) to induce downstream Janus kinase (JAK) phosphorylation. Flow cytometry analysis revealed that CD38+HLA-DR+ T cells (CD4+ and CD8+) from patients with MAS expressed low levels of IL-15RA but higher levels of IL-2RB and IL-2RG compared with their CD38–HLA-DR– counterparts (Supplemental Figure 7A). IL-15 can be presented to target T lymphocytes and NK cells in cis (using IL-15RA expressed by the target cell), or in trans by binding to IL-15RA expressed by monocytes and dendritic cells (35, 36). We observed low but detectable expression of IL-15RA in major PBMC subsets from the healthy control group (Supplemental Figure 7B). We found that IFN-α2 and IL-15 can induce the generation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T cells from isolated T lymphocytes in vitro, without the addition of monocytes, dendritic cells, or other cell subsets (Supplemental Figure 7C), although with lower efficiency than PBMC.

Consistent with the cytotoxic profile predicted by our scRNA-Seq analysis, CD38+HLA-DR+CD8+ T cells generated by IFN-α2 and IL-15 in vitro expressed higher levels of perforin, granzyme A, and granzyme B than CD38–HLA-DR–CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). Upon activation by CD3/CD28 beads, CD38+HLA-DR+CD8+ T cells displayed increased degranulation, as measured by the externalization of CD107a (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). A subset of CD38+HLA-DR+CD8+ T cells induced by IFN-α2 and IL-15, but not their CD38–HLA-DR– counterparts, displayed evidence of cell proliferation based on Ki-67 staining (Supplemental Figure 8D). The extent of T cell proliferation in vitro induced by IFN-α2 and IL-15 was mild compared with T cell stimulation using anti-CD3/CD28 beads. Interestingly, the combination of IFN-α2 and IL-15 enhanced the proliferative effects induced by anti-CD3/CD28 beads (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E).

Finally, we analyzed potential therapeutic options to abrogate the generation of CD38+HLA-DR+ T and NK cells. JAK inhibitors are increasingly employed for the treatment of HLH and MAS due to the involvement of JAKs in the signaling of proinflammatory cytokines including IFN-γ (37). Consistent with the requirement of JAK1 downstream of IFN-I and IL-15 signaling, the JAK inhibitors ruxolitinib and tofacitinib effectively inhibited the development of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T and NK cells induced by these cytokines (Figure 6, D and E). Because the CD38+HLA-DR+ T and NK cells were highly proliferative and metabolically active with enhanced mTORC1 signaling according to our scRNA-Seq data, we tested the effect of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin. Regulation of immunometabolism by mTORC1 governs effector T cell function, and overt activation of this pathway was shown to cause features of SD and MAS in a murine model (38). Rapamycin attenuated the expansion of CD38+HLA-DR+ T and NK cells induced by IFN-α2 and IL-15, although the degree of inhibition appeared mild compared with JAK inhibitors, and statistical significance was borderline (P = 0.06 to 0.07). These data support a role for IFN-I and IL-15 in promoting the differentiation of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T and NK cells and illustrate the potential utility of JAK inhibitors and possibly mTOR inhibitors to control the expansion of these cells in MAS.