Bring on the brequinar: an approach to enforce the differentiation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells

In this issue of the JCI, Colligan et al. addressed the concept of targeting MDSCs at the bone marrow progenitor phase in a series of preclinical studies (4). The authors focused on immunotherapy-resistant breast cancer, since MDSCs play a prominent role in this tumor type, lending future translational importance to the study (5). The investigative team took a creative approach by adapting a dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor, brequinar (BRQ), as a means to accelerate myeloid cell maturation from progenitors in the bone marrow (Figure 1). This idea was inspired by prior observations from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) studies, in which DHODH inhibitors could terminally differentiate leukemic myeloid progenitors (6–8). From a mechanistic standpoint, the DHODH enzyme facilitates a rate-limiting step in pyrimidine synthesis, which ultimately enforces the terminal differentiation of myeloid cells. Importantly, the data on BRQ showed pyrimidine synthesis in MDSCs as an important mechanism that suppressed T cell function, since T cell proliferation was restored when MDSCs were treated with BRQ (6–8). This mechanism was then validated using leflunomide, another DHODH inhibitor, and the effects of BRQ were reversible by the addition of uridine, which allowed cultured cells to bypass the endogenous pathway of pyrimidine synthesis that required DHODH (4).

Figure 1 In therapy-resistant tumor models, BRQ reactivates the immune response to enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade therapy. (A) Because of the presence of MDSCs, TNBCs are resistant to ICIs, such as PD-1–targeted antibodies. MDSCs arise from bone marrow progenitors as a result of secreted tumor factors and act to suppress antitumor immunity. (B) Treatment with BRQ enforces myeloid biogenesis in the bone marrow, leading to myeloid progeny with limited immunosuppressive function. Combination treatment with BRQ and anti–PD-1 renders TNBCs responsive to treatment and leads to tumor regression.

Using a series of both in vitro and in vivo studies, the authors showed the versatility of BRQ as a clever approach to interfere with MDSC biogenesis and subsequent functional activity. Rather than eliminating cells with an MDSC phenotype, this drug facilitated the differentiation of granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMPs) that led to the maturation and functional restoration of MDSCs. For example, in vivo administration of BRQ to mice with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) did not reduce splenic or peripherally circulating MDSC numbers, however it did affect their maturation, as evidenced by increases in CD101 (a neutrophil marker) and Ly6G and Ly6C on polymorphonuclear (PMN) MDSCs. Consequently, BRQ also reduced the ability of PMN-MDSCs to elicit a suppressive function on T cells and dampened the expression of multiple pathways and downstream functional mediators of MDSC biogenesis, including Arg1, iNOS, etc. (4). This feature is particularly attractive, as it suggests that BRQ targets both the differentiation and downstream functions of MDSCs in relevant models. Although BRQ lacked robust single-agent efficacy in tumor models, it did reduce the prevalence of spontaneous lung metastases and showed enhanced efficacy when combined with antibodies targeting the programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte–associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) immune checkpoints. Not surprisingly, these combinations elicited antitumor activity in a CD8+ T cell–dependent manner. Adding rigor to their findings that BRQ directly targets MDSC biogenesis were a series of adoptive transfer studies with IRF8-deficient MDSCs, which ultimately reversed the benefit of BRQ. Finally, the authors showed that inhibition of MDSC biogenesis by BRQ was generalizable in both the murine 4T1 tumor model and in a human bone marrow culture system. This report represents an innovative application of DHODH inhibitors as a means to augment the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade in resistant tumor models (Figure 1) (4).

While the data point to modulation of endogenous pyrimidine synthesis as a culprit responsible for the antitumor action of BRQ, overlapping mechanisms probably also contribute to its effects on MDSC biogenesis. For example, clues arise from other strategies that enforce MDSC differentiation into macrophages and DCs, such as the use of al-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). This pharmacologic agent promotes myeloid differentiation through ERK1/2 pathway signaling and increased glutathione generation (9). The data in Colligan et al. implicate the dampening of oxidative stress as a potential mechanism of myeloid differentiation. In this study, BRQ-treated MDSCs showed a decrease in the unfolded protein response pathway and downregulation of inducible NOS (iNOS) enzymes, both of which are mechanisms known to increase ROS. These observations provide evidence that reducing oxidative species may also facilitate myeloid differentiation (4). In another recent report, other mechanisms of BRQ have emerged that elicit direct action on malignant cells, including its ability to increase lipid peroxidation in the inner mitochondrial membrane (10). For myeloid biogenesis, these studies collectively suggest that distinct oxidative species may catalyze specific programming of MDSC maturation. Based on these findings (10), BRQ may have some activity directly on tumor cells, with the caveat that single-agent BRQ did not result in robust growth inhibition in the breast cancer models used in the study by Colligan et al. (4).