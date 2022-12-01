Not young but still immature: a HIF-1α–mediated maturation checkpoint in regenerating muscle

The maturation checkpoint provides context for previous studies of regeneration in the absence of HIF-1α. Larger and denser myofibers have been observed in muscle regenerating after femoral artery ligation in the Hif1α-KO mice and although MYH isoforms were not evaluated, Wnt signaling was found to be upregulated, and specific inhibition of Wnt reversed the benefits of the Hif1α KO on muscle fiber regeneration (4). Other studies on HIF-1α, although not evaluating MYH8, are consistent with these findings (14, 15). It would therefore be interesting to determine the effect of Wnt inhibition on the Mfn2–/– or CMT phenotypes.

Also unsettled is the purpose of the maturation checkpoint, or the corollary question: why should the first fibers formed during regeneration transiently have different MyHC isoforms? Load and speed demands on muscle during regeneration are typically limited, meaning embryonic isoforms are sufficient during this time, but the benefit they provide is not really understood. It is interesting that HIF-1α expression in the context of injury is intrinsically self-limiting, with activation of downstream factors such as EPO, VEGF, and GLUT4 promoting microvasculature regeneration, and that glycolytic metabolism is appropriate to the proliferation needs of myogenic progenitors in the early phase of regeneration (5, 14, 16). Germline and/or prolonged HIF-1α/HIF-2α inhibition is reported to decrease the numbers of satellite cells and proliferating myoblasts, and increase their apoptosis (5, 14, 15). Inhibiting HIF-1α and bypassing the checkpoint precociously may therefore be deleterious in some contexts.

The link between mitochondrial dynamics and myofiber maturation arrest revealed by Mfn2 KO is also interesting. Upregulated HIF-1α expression in mouse cardiac cells has been associated with reduced ischemic injury, less ROS, and inhibition of mitochondrial permeability transition pore (MPTP) opening (9, 10). On the other hand, MFN2 overexpression promotes apoptosis in cardiomyocytes subject to oxidative stress, while inhibition of MFN2 inhibits MPTP formation (8). While not directly related to MYH isoforms, one may hypothesize that a HIF-1α–mediated checkpoint could protect cells from the effects of mitochondrial architecture disruption, facilitating cell survival. How mitochondrial involvement relates to potential benefits of MYH8 expression are dots that remain to be connected.

There are enormous variations in MYH isoform content between muscles, depending on slow- and fast-twitch-type fiber abundance (1, 2, 17, 18). The Wang et al. study focuses on the tibialis anterior, which has abundant fast-twitch fibers, substantial glycolytic metabolism, and greater HIF-1α expression compared with slow oxidative muscles (7). Conditional stabilization of HIF-1α can result in a slow-to-fast fiber type transition in soleus and gastrocnemius muscles (6). Therefore, whether the proposed checkpoint model functions in the same way in different muscle types needs to be investigated. Nevertheless, the discovery of a pharmacologically accessible maturation checkpoint that impacts the rate of skeletal muscle regeneration following ischemic injury, and which appears to be inappropriately active in certain diseases, represents an exciting opportunity for clinical applications.