Not young but still immature: a HIF-1α–mediated maturation checkpoint in regenerating muscle

Skeletal muscle fibers come in many varieties with different properties of metabolism, contractile speed, and fatigability, depending on the physiological role of the muscle they belong to. A total of 11 myosin heavy chains (MyHCs) are expressed throughout the body’s musculature from embryogenesis through adulthood (1). During development, a series of coordinated and sequential myosin type transitions occur wherein the first embryonic fibers, which express myosin heavy chain 3 (MYH3+), transition to neonatal MYH8+ fibers during late embryonic development. Adult fast-type MYH1/2/4+ and adult slow-type MYH7+ fibers gradually supplant these immature fibers (1, 2). Interestingly, when muscle is injured and new fibers form, the same expression progression occurs: MYH3+ to MYH8+, with subsequent adult fast and adult slow MyHC expression (2) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 HIF-1α serves as a maturation checkpoint during muscle regeneration after injury. Following injury, newly formed fibers mirror embryonic muscle development, initially expressing embryonic myosin heavy chain (MYH3, blue), and then switching to neonatal myosin (MYH8, yellow) before finally expressing definitive adult myosins appropriate to their particular fiber type (red and purple). MFN2-depleted animals exhibit a maturation arrest phenotype at the neonatal myosin (MYH8+) stage. This arrest resembles the pathological phenotype in centronuclear myopathy (shown below). In both cases, prolonged fetal myosin expression is associated with sustained expression of HIF-1α, which serves as a maturation checkpoint.

Different MyHCs are tailored to specific contractile and developmental functions (3), although the isotype-specific molecular roles are yet to be fully elucidated. It has been suggested that prenatal MyHCs may be optimized for lower load bearing, appropriate to the fetal and neonatal muscular demands (1). Germline Myh3-KO mice display reductions in fiber size at P0 together with a sharp increase in MYH1/2/8+ fibers. These data suggest expression of later isoforms may compensate for absence of earlier isoforms and indicate that distinctions particular to early types of MyHC may not be essential for survival. Costs associated with the precocious expression of adult myosins and possible changes to muscle homeostasis and development remain unknown.

Another parallel between embryonic and regenerative fibers is the low oxygen tension environment that arises from indirect placental blood oxygenation during development or from damage to microvasculature following injury. Hypoxia-inducible factors (HIFs), primarily HIF-1α, have greater activity in low oxygen environments, with HIF-1α retaining stemness of myogenic progenitors and delaying differentiation, providing transient oxygen-tension-responsive energetic conservation, which is reverted with returned oxygen flow after microvasculature reformation/repair and marked by oxidative metabolism (4–6). While a large body of literature on HIF-1α and hypoxic/oxidative stress response in early MYH3+ stages of fiber regeneration exists, the later stages of MYH8+ to adult-MYH transition dynamics have not been well studied.