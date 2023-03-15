Single-cell characterization of anti–LAG-3 and anti–PD-1 combination treatment in patients with melanoma

Adaptive NK cells and CD8+ T cells have the highest LAG3 expression and are more numerous in responders. In total, we had 40 patients, 11 of whom were IO naive (7 of 11 [63.6%] were complete responders [CRs] or partial responders [PRs] and 4 [36.4%] had progressive disease [PD]) and 29 of whom were IO refractory (15 of 29 [51.7%] were CR/PR or had stable disease [SD] and 14 of 29 [48.3%] had PD). All the patients in the IO-naive cohort received 80+240 mg doses of relatlimab+nivolumab, while in the IO-refractory cohort 20 of 29 (68.9%) received 80+240 mg doses and 9 of 29 (31.0%) received 160+480 mg doses. The prior IO-refractory patients received previously anti–PD-1 therapy (22 of 29 [75.9%]) or anti–CTLA-4 and then anti–PD-1 (7 of 29 [24.1%]) (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

With scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq, we profiled 18 peripheral blood (PB) samples from 5 IO-naive and 1 IO-refractory patients with metastatic melanoma treated with anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 combination therapy (CRs n = 2, PRs n = 1, PD n = 3; patient details are provided in Supplemental Table 1). We identified 24 cell clusters in the scRNA-Seq data (Figure 2, A and B), all of which were present in every sample, but their abundances varied between patients and time points (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E).

Figure 2 LAG3 is expressed at high levels in Tregs and CMV-associated adaptive NK cells. (A) UMAP representation of CD45+-sorted cells in 18 scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq samples from 6 patients with melanoma before and after 4 weeks and 12 weeks of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment, profiled with scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq. (B) Scaled expression (expr) of selected differentially expressed markers (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) used to annotate clusters. The top row shows the log 2 fold change (log2fc) of population abundances between patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) and without (PD, n = 3) a response at baseline. CM, central memory; Co-stim, costimulation; Co-inh, coinhibition; EM, effector memory; Mono, monocyte. (C) LAG3 expression at baseline as scaled, log 2 (× + 1) transformed values. The adjusted P value (Bonferroni-corrected t test) indicates the difference between adaptive NK cells and the other cell types. exh, exhausted. (D) scRNA-Seq population abundances between patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) and without (PD, n = 3) a response at baseline. P values were calculated with a Fisher’s 2-sided exact test, and significant values needed to have at least a |log 2 fold change| >1. ***P < 0.001. (E) Proportion of CD56dimNKG2C+ adaptive NK cells among NK cells in IO-naive (CR/PR n = 7; SD/PD n = 4) and IO-refractory (CR/PR n = 3; SD/PD n = 26) groups at baseline. P values were calculated with the 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Focused UMAP of NK cells, where the superimposed line corresponds to the predicted pseudotime maturation trajectory and scaled expression of markers used to identify the subpopulations. max, maximum; min, minimum. (G) UMAP representation of cells from 131 scRNA-Seq tumor biopsies or bone marrow aspirate samples from 10 different cancers profiled with 10× technology. Annotation was done with SingleR. (H) Proportion of LAG3+ cells across different cancers. P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test.

Prior to anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment, we found that LAG3 was highly expressed in CD8+ T cells, CD4+ Tregs, and B cells, but the highest expression of LAG3 was surprisingly detected in adaptive NK cells in the scRNA-Seq data (adjusted P value [P adj ] < 0.0001, Bonferroni-corrected t test, Figure 2C), which was validated by flow cytometry (n = 8, Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The largest difference in cell population abundances between patients with a response (CR/PR) and without a response (PD) was seen in adaptive NK cells in the scRNA-Seq data (n = 3 vs. n = 3, P < 0.0001, Fisher’s 2-sided exact test, Figure 2, B and D). This analysis was extended with flow cytometric data, in which we saw a similar, albeit not statistically significant, trend (CD56dimNKG2C+, IO naive n = 7 vs. n = 4 P adj > 0.05, prior IO refractory n = 3 vs. n = 26, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney 2-sided U test, Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 1). Also, patients with a response had at least a 2-fold increase in the abundance of 3 non-naive CD8+ T cell clusters in the scRNA-Seq data (P < 0.0001, Fisher’s 2-sided exact test, Figure 2, B and D).

Adaptive NK cells, which were defined by the expression of FCGR3A (CD16a), KLRC2 (NKG2C), and ZEB2 as in the previous scRNA-Seq publications (16–18) and a lack of TCRs (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2, C an D), share hallmarks of adaptive immunity with CD8+ T cells (19), including LAG-3–induced dysfunction (20). Adaptive NK cells are terminally mature NK cells (CD56bright NK → CD56dim NK → adaptive NK), and their maturation is accelerated by CMV infection (21). Accordingly, adaptive NK cells were found almost exclusively in CMV+ patients in the scRNA-Seq data (CMV+ n = 4, CMV– n = 2, Supplemental Figure 2E) and in the more extensive flow cytometric data as well (CD56dimNKG2C+ [ref. 22], CMV+ n = 26, CMV– n = 13, P < 0.01; Supplemental Figure 2F). CMV seropositivity was also associated with T cells with a NK-like phenotype in the flow cytometric data (CD4+CX3CR1+ and CD8+CX3CR1+, both P < 0.01, Supplemental Figure 2F) and increased T cell clonality in the TCRβ-Seq data (P < 0.01, Supplemental Figure 2G), both of which have previously been linked to immune checkpoint blockade responses (23–27).

Immune cells in patients with melanoma have the highest expression of LAG3 in a pan-cancer analysis. To validate LAG3 expression levels in immune subsets in melanoma and to compare the levels with those in other human cancers, we pooled 131 tumor biopsy or bone marrow aspirate samples from 9 different cancers (acute myeloid leukemia [AML], breast cancer [BC], basal cell carcinoma [BCC], colorectal carcinoma [CRC], endometrial cancer [EC], non–small cell lung carcinoma [NSCLC], renal cell carcinoma [RCC], squamous cell carcinoma [SCC], skin cutaneous melanoma [SKCM], and uveal melanoma [UM]) profiled by similar scRNA-Seq methods (3, 28–33), together with deep generative modeling (34) and annotated tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) with a cluster-agnostic approach (35) (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3, A–F, cohorts in Supplemental Table 1). LAG3 was confirmed to be highly expressed in tumor-infiltrating NK cells, Tregs, and B cell subsets in addition to CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3D), reflecting our data from PB. Across human cancers, melanoma samples exhibited the highest number of LAG3+ TILs, including LAG3+ NK cells, LAG3+ Tregs, and LAG3+CD8+ effector memory T cells (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Importantly, LAG3 expression was more abundant than PDCD1 expression in all major TIL subsets in melanoma, unlike in other cancers (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These findings highlight the potential benefit of adding anti–LAG-3 to anti–PD-1 treatment, especially for patients with melanoma.

Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment expands LAG3+ NK cells, CD8+ T cells, and CD4+ T cells in responding patients. Following anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment, we noted statistically significant NK and T cell expansions in the flow cytometric data (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) only in patients with a response (CR/PR in IO-naive patients n = 7, CR/PR/SD in prior IO–refractory patients n = 10), and no expansion in patients without a response (SD/PD in IO-naive patients n = 6, PD in prior IO–refractory patients n = 13, Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C; patient details and full results are provided in Supplemental Table 1). In the responders, LAG3+ lymphocyte expansion was noted in both the scRNA-Seq and flow cytometric data, including LAG3+CD4+ T cells in both IO-naive and prior IO–refractory patients, whereas expansion of LAG3+CD56dim NK cells and LAG3+CD8+ T cells was only seen in the IO-naive cohort (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5C). We found that cell populations coexpressing LAG-3 and PD-1 also expanded in the flow cytometric data, but unlike LAG-3+PD-1– cells, the LAG-3–PD-1+ cells did not expand. These results hint that the therapy had a more noted effect on responding patients’ LAG3+ immune repertoire, especially in IO-naive patients. The different treatment doses of relatlimab+nivolumab (120+480 mg vs. 60+240 mg) did not result in differentially abundant cell populations (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 3 Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment upregulates LAG3 and invigorates adaptive NK cells. (A) Differentially abundant (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected Mann-Whitney U test) flow cytometry subpopulations between 3 months of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment and baseline in IO-naive patients (n = 13) with a response (CR/PR n = 7) and with a nonresponse (SD/PD n = 4). The dashed line denotes P = 0.05. (B) The number of DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) between different time points in the different scRNA-Seq populations (Figure 2A) of cells from patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) or without (PD, n = 3) a response. P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) The log 2 fold change of DEGs in scRNA-Seq data of patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) or without (PD, n = 3) a response after 1 month of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment. P values were calculated with Fisher’s 2-sided exact test, and significant values needed to have at least a |log 2 fold change| >1. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001. (D) DEGs in the scRNA-Seq data as log 2 average fold changes (avg_logFC) between 3 months of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment and baseline. The shape denotes whether the gene was a DEG in patients with a response (DE in CR/PR), without a response (DE in PD), or in both (DE in both). Colors indicate upregulation at 3 months (red) or baseline (blue), and the shape indicates whether the DEG was found in patients with CR/PR, PD, or both. The bar plot on top shows the number of DEGs between 3 months of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment and baseline in different immune cell subpopulations, with the top 5 cell populations colored red. (E) DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) in adaptive NK cells (cluster 10) between 3 months (right) and baseline (left) in the scRNA-Seq data of patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) or without (PD, n = 3) a response. (F) UMAP representation of the scRNA-Seq samples from CMV-seropositive patients (n = 4), where superimposed arrows represent the directional flow calculated with Velocyto by comparing the abundances of spliced and unspliced mRNA reads. Arrows are smoothed with Gaussians.

The phenotype of NK cells becomes active during anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment in responding patients. As therapies can have effects without causing population expansions, we calculated differentially expressed genes (DEGs) within subsets from the scRNA-Seq data (DEGs are listed in Supplemental Table 2). Responding patients (CR/PR, n = 3) had more notable transcriptomic changes (DEGs) already after 1 month of therapy in comparison with nonresponders (PD, n = 3) (P < 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test, Figure 3B). At the 1-month point, the clusters with significantly more DEGs in responders in comparison with nonresponders included adaptive NK cells, CD8+ central memory T (Tcm) cells, and CD8+ effector T (Teff) cells (P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact 2-sided test, Figure 3C).

Although adaptive NK cells can effectively kill tumor cells (36), they have a limited proliferative capacity (37) and, hence unsurprisingly, did not expand following anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy. Regardless, NK cells had the second highest number of DEGs, and in responders, the upregulated genes were associated with enhanced adaptive NK cell function (FCGR3A [CD16], CD52, HLA-E, KLRC2), cytotoxicity (GZMA/B/H/K, GNLY, FGFBP2, and CST7), and cytoskeletal remodeling to enable lytic granule secretion (ACTB, ARPC3/5, CORO1A, CFL1), as well as immediate early genes (JUNB, NR4A2) and antiapoptosis genes (BAX, DUSP2) in the scRNA-Seq data, and we did not observe these effects in nonresponders (Figure 3, D and E). The overall effect was that of upregulated pathways associated with the response to IFN-γ, which, together with the upregulated genes, indicate an active phenotype of these cells (Supplemental Figure 5E) (38). We tested this hypothesis in the scRNA-Seq data by studying the RNA turnover rate with RNA velocity (39), which showed that the previously quiescent adaptive NK cells initiated a strong directional flow after anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy, suggesting elevated RNA transcription production previously not observed in these cells (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6A).

NK cells degranulate and secrete cytokines, and CD8+ T cells proliferate following anti–PD-1+anti–LAG-3+ therapy. To further validate the activated cell type, we performed ex vivo studies using the K562 cell line as a target for primary NK cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). In comparison with untreated samples, 3 of 4 post-therapy samples exhibited increased degranulation responses (CD107a/b) and elevated production of IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 4A), although the findings did not reach statistical significance due to the small number of samples. However, TNF was also one of the DEGs in the scRNA-Seq data for NK cells. Furthermore, LAG-3 expression correlated significantly with degranulation responses in NK cells (P < 0.0001, R2 = 0.79, Spearman’s rank correlation), thus serving as a marker for elevated NK cell cytotoxicity (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 enhances NK cell degranulation, cytokine secretion, and T cell proliferation. (A) Degranulation (CD107a/b) and IFN-γ/TNF-α production of primary NK cells after stimulation with the chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) cell line K562 in patients before (up in pre) and after (up in post) anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment and in healthy donors at different time points (n = 4, 12 samples). When samples were available, they were examined as 3 replicates, but here, values are shown as averages. P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) Relationship between extracellular LAG-3 and degranulation responses (CD107a/b) to K562 target cells in melanoma samples before and after anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment (n = 10, 30 samples). P values and correlation coefficients were calculated with Spearman’s rank correlation. (C) Top: Proliferation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells induced by anti-CD3 and -CD28 beads (n = 3, 9 samples). Bottom: Cell divisions in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after anti-CD3 and -CD28 bead stimulation in a selected patient. Cell proliferation was traced with flow cytometry by dilution of CellTrace Violet dye. Cells from different time points (before and after therapy) are marked with different colors.

We observed upregulated expression of activation markers (GZMA/H/K/M, GNLY, PRF1) and downregulated expression of exhaustion markers (CTLA4) in responding patients’ CD8+ T cells in the scRNA-Seq data, and the most upregulated pathway was related to the NF-κB pathway and not the IFN-γ pathway (Supplemental Figure 5E). When stimulated with CD3/CD28 beads, we detected a trend toward higher T cell proliferation (including both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) in ex vivo samples (n = 3) after anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy compared with pre-therapy samples (Figure 4C). These findings were congruent with the flow cytometric data showing the expansion of LAG-3+CD4+ and LAG-3+CD8+ T cells in follow-up samples (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Tregs expand in the periphery following anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy. According to the flow cytometric data, LAG-3+CD4+ T cells were the most notably expanded cell population, in both IO-naive (n = 11) and prior IO–refractory patients (n = 29), especially in responding patients (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Table 1). This population was already more abundant in the nonresponding IO-naive patients at baseline (Figure 2E). In the scRNA-Seq data, Tregs among the CD4+ T cell population showed the highest LAG3 expression (Figure 2C). This CD4+LAG-3+ T cell population also expanded significantly following treatment in patients in the IO-naive cohort according to the flow cytometric data (Figure 5A). After therapy, scRNA-Seq data revealed upregulated expression in Tregs of LAG3, among other genes that are known to inhibit the proliferation and function of these cells (6) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). The top pathways lost in Tregs following anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment in HALLMARK, Gene Ontology (GO), Reactome Pathway Database, and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) categories included oxidative phosphorylation, the citric acid cycle, and ATP formation, suggesting decreased metabolic function (40) (Figure 5C, full pathways in Supplemental Table 2). This was also observed in a cell velocity analysis, in which Tregs appeared to adopt a more metabolically silent phenotype (Figure 3F).

Figure 5 Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment expands peripheral Tregs but reduces their suppressive function. (A) Box plot showing the expansion of putative Tregs (CD4+LAG-3+) in flow cytometric data (left) for IO-naive patients (n = 11) and Tregs (cluster 11) in scRNA-Seq data (n = 6, right). P values were calculated with a 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. (B) DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) in Tregs (cluster 11) between 1 month (right) and baseline (left) in the scRNA-Seq data. (C) The 15 most significantly downregulated pathways (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg corrected Fisher’s 2-sided exact test) in Tregs between 1 month and baseline in the scRNA-Seq data in different pathway databases (HALLMARK, GO, Reactome, and KEGG). Pathway names have been abbreviated for visualization purposes; full names are shown in Supplemental Table 2. (D) scRMA-Seq data–generated heatmap of the interactome in patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) or without (PD, n = 3) a response at baseline. The interactome is presented as a number of statistically significant ligand-receptor pairs (P adj < 0.05) calculated with CellPhoneDB. Green color indicates a higher number of interactions in patients with a response; beige color indicates a higher number of interactions in patients without a response. (E) Statistically significant inhibitory ligand-receptor interactions (P adj < 0.05, Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected CellPhoneDB permutation test) of Tregs with different immune cell subpopulations. The color denotes whether the interaction was exclusive in patients with (CR/PR) or without (PD) a response. (F) Expression of LGALS9 (Gal9) in the scRNA-Seq of patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) or without (PD, n = 3) a response (Tregs are highlighted in red). (G) Suppression of CD8+ T cell proliferation by Tregs. Samples from 3 patients prior to and 1 month and 3 months after combination treatment were analyzed. The amount of cell proliferation was traced with flow cytometry by dilution of CellTrace Violet dye with the presence of CD3/CD28 beads and of CD3/CD28 beads and Tregs.

As Tregs can inhibit immune cells via cell-cell contacts, we next sought to determine whether the observed changes resulted in alterations in predicted ligand-receptor interactions with CellPhoneDB (41) in the scRNA-Seq data (full ligand-receptor interactions are detailed in Supplemental Table 3). At baseline, the responders had more interactions than did nonresponders, most notably in different CD8+ T cell and NK cell populations (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 8A). The responders’ Tregs interacted more with adaptive NK cells, cycling NK cells, and exhausted T cells than did Tregs of nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 9A). The interactions seen with Tregs were mostly shared between both response groups, including different HLA interactions with NK cells, but the interactions between LGALS9 (galectin 9) and its receptors (HAVCR2/TIM-3, CD44, and CD47) were exclusive to nonresponders (Figure 5E), and LGALS9 was found to be upregulated in nonresponders’ Tregs (Figure 5F).

The cells that gained the most interactions in the scRNA-Seq data during the anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy included adaptive NK cells, exhausted T cells, and different B cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). In contrast, Tregs were among the subsets that lost the most interactions, especially in responders (Supplemental Figure 9A). In the nonresponding patients, the interactions between Tregs and adaptive NK cells and CD8+ T effector cells increased (Supplemental Figure 9B). The interactions lost in responders included inhibitor interactions, such as MIF-TNFRSF14, CTLA4-CD80/CD86, and KLRB1-CLEC2D, which was not seen in the nonresponders (Supplemental Table 3).

To translate our findings to Treg phenotypes ex vivo, we performed coculture assays with primary Tregs and primary effector CD8+ or CD4+ T cells from the limited number of patient samples available (n = 3 at different time points). After 24 hours of coculturing, Tregs inhibited CD8+ and CD4+ Teff cell proliferation compared with controls without Tregs. Three months after the initiation of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy, the inhibitory effect of Tregs on CD8+ and CD4+ proliferation was slightly lower in 2 of the 3 pre-therapy samples, suggesting a decrease in Treg-suppressive function (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 9C).

Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy increases chemotaxis and chemoattraction. As anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment increased the number of cell-cell interactions in the scRNA-Seq data for most samples, we explored the cellular interactions further and profiled the levels of 78 different extracellular serum proteins (n = 35, 79 samples, Supplemental Table 1). Based on unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) of the serum protein data, the largest variation (PC1, 12.11%) was between the pre– and post–anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment samples (P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test, Figure 6A). Following therapy, a greater number of cytokines were increased than decreased, especially in the IO-naive patients (n = 11, Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C); this was congruent with the increase in ligand-receptor pair predictions following therapy. The differences in cytokine environment were less prominent in the prior IO–refractory patients (n = 29, Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). The cytokines upregulated by the therapy hinted toward increased chemotaxis and chemoattraction for different leukocytes (CXCL9/-10/-11/-12, CCL3/-20), costimulating-enhancing molecules (CD27, TNFRSF4/OX40), IFN-γ production–enhancing molecules (IL-12/-18), and also antiinflammatory molecules (IL-10, PD-L1) (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Cytokine profiling reveals increased chemotaxis and chemoattraction following anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy. (A) PCA plot showing the serum protein profiles of individual samples from IO-naive samples (n = 11, R = CR/PR n = 7, N = SD/PD n = 4) at different time points, where the largest variation (PC1, 12.11%) is associated with before and after treatment, and the second-largest variation (PC2, 8.90%) is associated with an overall response. P values were calculated with the Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) Differentially expressed serum proteins (P < 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) between pre- and post-therapy samples in IO-naive patients (n = 11). No protein was upregulated at baseline. The dashed line denotes P = 0.05. (C) NPX values for all the soluble molecules associated with a response (CR/PR, n = 7) and without a response (SD/PD, n = 4) in the IO-naive patients. P values were calculated with the 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test.

Before treatment initiation, the proteins that correlated with a favorable response included cytokines associated with a costimulatory environment, with upregulated CXCL9, TNFRSF9 (4-1BB), and KLRD1 (P < 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test, Figure 6C), all implicated in favorable NK cell responses. The protein upregulated in nonresponding patients included only MCP2 (CCL8) (P < 0.05, Figure 6C), a known chemoattractant for myeloid cells.

Higher T cell clonality in patients responding to anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy. We analyzed TCRβ-Seq (anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1–treated melanoma n = 34, 86 samples; healthy donors n = 783) and scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq (n = 6, 18 samples) data to understand the antigen restriction of expanded T cells. The baseline clonality was significantly higher in responding patients in the IO-naive cohort (P < 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 4). We also observed a similar trend in the prior IO–refractory cohort in responding patients at baseline, but it was not statistically significant (P > 0.05) (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 4). In the prior IO–refractory cohort, the anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment appeared to decrease overall blood T cell clonality in responding patients in the TCRβ-Seq data, although statistical significance was not reached.

Figure 7 Higher baseline clonality is associated with a response to anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy. (A) TCR repertoire clonality before and after anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy in IO-naive patients (IO-naive n = 9, CR/PR n = 6, SD/PD n = 3, 26 samples) and IO-refractory patients (IO-refractory, n = 25, CR/PR n = 4, SD/PD n = 21, 44 samples). P values were calculated with a 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. (B) UMAP representation of cells with detected TCRs from 18 scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq samples from patients with melanoma before treatment and 4 weeks and 12 weeks after treatment with anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 (n = 6, 18 samples), where the clusters are the same as in Figure 2A but renumbered based on size. (C) Treemap showing the clonal structure of the 500 most abundant clones from scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq–profiled patients, where each facet is a patient’s TCR repertoire at a different time point, and a box denotes a clonotype and the size of the box corresponds to the clonotype’s size. The boxes are colored on the basis of whether the clone is a singleton (gray, i.e., only 1 TCR read found) or persisting (blue; found before and following the therapy), novel (red; found only after the therapy), or contracting (green; found only before the therapy). The CMV serostatus of the patients is highlighted. seropos, seropositive; seroneg, seronegative. (D) The proportion of phenotypes of different clone size bins in pre-therapy samples. Different clones were assigned to different bins based on their size in the repertoire. (E) ORs for the expansion potential of clonotypes between 1 month after therapy and before therapy (baseline) and 3 months after therapy and before therapy (baseline), where higher ORs indicate a higher probability of expansion after therapy.

LAG3+CD8+ T cell clones expand following therapy and gain more cytotoxic and NK-like profiles in responding patients. We linked the TCR information to T cell phenotype and noticed that the proportion of CD4+ and naive CD8+ T cells in the flow cytometric data correlated negatively with clonality in the TCRβ-Seq data, whereas the proportion of cytotoxic CD8+CD57+ T cells and CD56dimLAG3+PD-1+ NK cells were positively correlated (Supplemental Figure 11A). We also reclustered scRNA+ TCRαβ-Seq profiles of cells with detected TCRs (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). In the CMV+ patients (n = 4), we observed larger clones than in the CMV– patients (n = 2), and the large clones frequently persisted following therapy, although novel clones also expanded (Figure 7C). The large clones (explaining at least >0.5 % of the repertoire) were of CD8+LAG3+ effector (cluster 4) and CD8+LAG3+ effector memory phenotypes (cluster 2) (Figure 7D). The clonotypes that were from these LAG3+ clusters 2 and 4 were the ones that were most likely to expand following therapy, both at the 1- and 3-month time points (Figure 7E).

We next analyzed the individual clonotypes in the scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq data and noticed that clones from responding patients had more transcriptomic alterations than did those from nonresponding patients at early and late response time points (1 month vs. baseline P < 0.0001, 3 month vs. baseline P < 0.05, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test, Figure 8A). The most recurrently upregulated genes in the clones from responding patients included genes associated with cytotoxicity (GZMA/H, PRF1, PNF1, S100A4, KLRG1, CST7), cytokines (IL32, IL2RG), cell structure remodeling (ADGRG1, ARPC1B, ANXA6, TMSB4X, FLNA), class I HLA (HLA-F, B2M), and calcium signaling (AHNAK1, S100A4) (Figure 8B). When studying the clones that expanded over 2-fold, involuted over 2-fold, or persisted, we noticed major upregulation in cytotoxicity in the expanded clones but also to a great extent in the persisting clonotypes (Figure 8C). The increased expression of genes associated with the NK-like phenotype was more clearly observed in the expanded clones than in the persisting clones or involuted clones (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Clones from responding patients undergo more transcriptional alterations. (A) Number of DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) between different time points in the T cell clones (with at least 3 cells in each time point) from patients with (CR/PR, n = 3) and without (PD, n = 3) a response. P values were calculated with the 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. (B) The top 40 most recurrently upregulated DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) in the clones from responders (CR/PR, n = 3). (C) Selected list of DEGs (P adj < 0.05, Bonferroni-corrected t test) in the scRNA-Seq data with log 2 average fold changes between 3 months of anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment and baseline in individual clonotypes. The facets are divided by whether the clone expanded over 2-fold, involuted over 2-fold, or persisted (NS) between the 2 time points. The bar plots on top show the number of cells in the clones at different time points.

Conserved antigen targets for LAG-3+CD8+ T cell clones. Next, we sought to find the targets of the LAG-3+CD8+ T cell clones. We performed additional TCRβ-Seq on CD4+LAG-3+– or CD8+LAG-3+–sorted cells (n = 6) and noted their diversification following therapy (Supplemental Figure 11D), although it was insignificant. We performed clustering of TCRs to putative antigen-specific clusters with GLIPH2 (42) using CD8+LAG-3+–sorted cells and gained 38 antigen-specific groups of CD8+LAG-3+ T cells (Figure 9A). To determine whether these motifs are recurrent, we wanted to validate these motifs with orthogonal data and thus matched them back to our scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq data, which were profiled from different donors. We found 20 of 38 motifs in CD8+ T cells, with the most common motif being “SQDS” (Figure 9B). The phenotype of T cells with the same “SQDS” motif showed a bias toward the CD8+ exhausted phenotype, marked by expression of, e.g., LAG3 and PDCD1 (Figure 9C), meaning that the “SQDS” motif showed a similar phenotype in both the bulk TCRβ-Seq data from 1 set of donors and in the scRNA-TCRαβ-Seq data from another set of donors. After anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 therapy, the proportion of these exhausted cells was reduced, and the proportion of LAG-3+CD8+ Teff (cluster 4) and CD8+ T cells with stem-like properties (cluster 3), which have previously been associated with therapy response (43), was increased (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Anti–LAG-3+anti–PD-1 treatment invigorates LAG-3+CD8+ T cells targeting melanoma-associated antigens. (A) Network plot showing connections of similar TCRs in the LAG-3+CD8+–sorted TCRβ-Seq samples (n = 6), where a line between dots denotes amino acid–level similarities according to GLIPH2. (B) The number of clustered cells per TCR motif identified by GLIPH2 in the LAG-3+CD8+-sorted TCRβ-Seq samples, where the coloring indicates whether the motif was also identified in the analysis of TCRαβ-Seq data (n = 6, 18 samples). (C) ORs for TCRs with shared SQDS motifs showing a bias toward 9 CD8+ exhausted LAG3+PDCD1+ phenotypes. (D) A change in the phenotype of cells with the shared SQDS motif in their TCRs showed a decrease in the number of exhausted cells and an increase in cytotoxic cells in a responding patient. (E) Scaled average expression (avg.exp) and proportion of antigen-specific T cells (pct.exp) expressing canonical T cell markers in patients with CR/PR (n = 3) and PD (n = 3). Anti-MAA T cells were defined with TCRGP prediction against the MART1 AAGIGLTV target and against the antiviral EBV BMLF1 GLCTLVAML target.

Immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies reverse the exhaustion of clonotypes recognizing melanoma-associated antigens in responders. Finally, as we could link the found motifs to any antigen-specificities, we predicted the antigen specificities of scRNA+TCRαβ-Seq cells with TCRGP (44), our machine-learning method that predicts the probability for T cells to recognize epitopes with known TCR-epitope pairs. We predicted T cells targeting melanoma-associated antigens (MAAs) (e.g., MART1 AAGIGILTV , MART1 ELAGIGILTV ) (45) and compared these with clones targeting antiviral epitopes (e.g., CMV, EBV, and influenza A).