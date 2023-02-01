Glucose- and glutamine-dependent bioenergetics sensitize bone mechanoresponse after unloading by modulating osteocyte calcium dynamics

The mechanosensitivity of bone to reloading is significantly compromised in mice previously exposed to hind-limb unloading. We initially examined the effects of mechanical reloading on bone phenotype in mice that had experienced previous hind-limb unloading (HU). A HU disuse animal model was established by 4 weeks of tail suspension, followed by mechanical reloading with constrained uniaxial cyclic compression (1,200 cycles/day) on the unilateral right tibia for 2 weeks (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164508DS1). Peak loads of 9.0 and 7.5 N, corresponding to 1,500 με tensile strain on the antemedial surface of the tibia, were applied in mice of the control and HU groups, respectively. As controls, we used the contralateral left tibiae, which were not subjected to mechanical reloading. Our micro-CT results revealed an approximately 50% loss of metaphyseal trabecular bone volume and a 25% loss of cortical bone in the tibia during the 4 weeks of tail suspension (Figure 1, B and C). Compared with control mice, HU mice were characterized by a less pronounced improvement in trabecular bone architecture and cortical bone thickness in response to reloading via tibial cyclic compression (i.e., the loaded tibia relative to the nonloaded side), as evidenced by a lower increase in bone volume fraction (BV/TV), trabecular number (Tb. N), trabecular thickness (Tb. Th), and cortical thickness (Ct.Th) and lower reduction in trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) (Figure 1, B and C). Furthermore, as indicated by the findings of a 3-point bending test, mechanical loading promoted a significant improvement in whole-bone mechanical properties compared with the contralateral nonloaded side in control mice (Figure 1D). However, reloading induced no significant changes in tibial mechanical strength compared with the contralateral side in the HU mice. Moreover, we also found that mechanical loading contributed to a marked suppression of osteocytic sclerostin and RANKL expression and improvement of osteocyte viability in the tibia of the control mice, but not in the HU mice (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). Similarly, mechanical loading significantly augmented the number of osteoblasts on bone surfaces and bone formation rate, and also reduced the number of osteoclasts on bone surfaces in the control mice, but not in the HU mice (Figure 1, G–I). In addition, compared with control mice, we observed that HU mice were characterized by a significant decrease in body weight and food intake from the third week of tail suspension (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 The mechanosensitivity of bone to reloading is compromised in mice previously exposed to hind-limb unloading. (A) Experimental protocol of 4-week tail suspension to establish the hind-limb unloading (HU) model and subsequent application of reloading with uniaxial cyclic compression (1,200 cycles/day for 2 weeks). The right tibia was subjected to daily cyclic compressive loading, and the contralateral left tibia was not mechanically loaded and was used as control (Ctrl). (B) Representative micro-CT images showing cortical bone thickness and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (C) Representative micro-CT images showing trabecular bone architecture in mouse proximal tibiae and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (D) Three-point bending tests for assessing whole-bone mechanical properties. n = 6 per group. (E and F) Immunohistochemical staining for sclerostin and RANKL expression in osteocytes (OCY) and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (G) Dynamic bone histomorphometry using calcein and alizarin red double labeling and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (H) Runx2 immunohistochemical staining labeling osteoblasts on bone surface and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (I) TRAP staining labeling osteoclasts on bone surface and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. MAR, mineral apposition rate; BFR/BS, bone formation rate/bone surface; N. Runx2+/BS, number of Runx2-positive stained osteoblasts/bone surface; N. Oc/BS, osteoclast number per millimeter of trabecular bone surface. Graphs represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test. Scale bars: E, F, H, and I, 50 μm; G, 30 μm.

The intracellular Ca2+ oscillatory response to reloading in osteocytes previously exposed to unloading is weakened both in vitro and in situ. We next examined the effects of mechanical reloading on intracellular Ca2+ dynamics in osteocytes exposed to previous unloading both in vitro and in situ. An in vitro simulated microgravity (SMG) osteocyte model was established using a rotating bioreactor, and then real-time intracellular Ca2+ response to laminar fluid shear stress (FSS) was studied (Figure 2A). We accordingly observed unique Ca2+ oscillations with robust repetitive Ca2+ spikes in normal MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells in response to steady FSS stimulation (Figure 2B). Contrastingly, MLO-Y4 cells that had previously been exposed to SMG exhibited an attenuated Ca2+ oscillatory response with only a few weak Ca2+ spikes being detected (Figure 2B). Quantitative analyses showed that SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells had a significantly lower percentage of Ca2+-responsive cells, and Ca2+ spike number and intensity, and higher Ca2+ spike initiation time than normal MLO-Y4 cells in response to steady FSS stimulation (Figure 2C). We subsequently examined osteocytic Ca2+ dynamics in situ in intact tibia under controlled cyclic compressive loading in previous tail-suspended mice using a novel synchronized loading/confocal imaging technique (Figure 2D). We accordingly found that in contrast to the osteocytes in normal mice, which exhibited Ca2+ oscillations with multiple robust Ca2+ spikes, osteocytes in HU mice were characterized by an attenuated Ca2+ response to mechanical reloading (Figure 2E). The HU mice were observed to have a significantly lower percentage of responsive cells, Ca2+ spike number, and Ca2+ spike intensity, and higher spike initiation time, than the control mice (Figure 2F). Considering the importance of ATP in sustaining Ca2+ dynamics in many non-excitable and excitable cells (24), we examined the role of ATP in mechanically induced Ca2+ oscillations in osteocytes. We found that inhibition of mitochondrial ATP generation using oligomycin (a mitochondrial ATP synthase inhibitor) or carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone (FCCP; a mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation uncoupler) almost totally abolished Ca2+ oscillations in MLO-Y4 cells in response to FSS stimulation (Figure 2, G and H). Then, we used pyridoxalphosphate-6-azophenyl-2′,4′-disulfonic acid (PPADS), a nonselective P 2 receptor (P 2 R) inhibitor, to antagonize the actions of ATP at P 2 R, and thereby abolish cellular responses to ATP (25). After treatment with PPADS, osteocytic Ca2+ oscillatory response in MLO-Y4 cells in vitro to steady FSS stimulation and in mouse tibia in situ to cyclic compressive loading almost totally disappeared (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Similarly, mechanically induced osteocytic Ca2+ oscillations were also almost completely blocked both in vitro and in situ following inhibition of phospholipase C (the downstream molecule of P 2 R) or depletion of the ER Ca2+ stores using thapsigargin (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). Our findings emphasize the importance of ATP generation and extracellular ATP-mediated Ca2+ release from the ER in the maintenance of osteocytic mechanical response. The ATP dependence of Ca2+ oscillations was confirmed in MLO-Y4 cells in response to oscillating FSS stimulation at a frequency of 1 Hz (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 The intracellular Ca2+ response to reloading in osteocytes exposed to previous unloading is markedly weakened both in vitro and in situ. (A) The experimental protocol of osteocyte rotation to establish the in vitro model of simulated microgravity (SMG) with 24 rpm for 48 hours and subsequent real-time Ca2+ imaging under fluid shear stress (FSS) stimulation. (B and C) Comparison of intracellular Ca2+ dynamics in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells in vitro in response to FSS at 2 Pa, and the corresponding quantitative data (n = 90 cells for Ctrl and n = 120 cells for SMG). (D) The experimental protocol of 4-week tail suspension to establish the HU model and subsequent real-time Ca2+ imaging in tibial osteocytes in situ under uniaxial cyclic compressive loading based on a novel synchronized cyclic loading/confocal imaging technique. (E and F) Comparison of intracellular Ca2+ signaling in tibial osteocytes in situ in normal and tail-suspended mice in response to subsequent uniaxial cyclic compressive loading at 1,500 με tensile strain on the antemedial surface of the tibia, and the corresponding quantitative data (n = 72 cells for Ctrl and n = 60 cells for HU). (G and H) Effects of the inhibition of mitochondrial ATP generation using oligomycin (1 μM; a mitochondrial ATP synthase inhibitor) or FCCP (1 μM; a mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation uncoupler) on intracellular Ca2+ dynamics in MLO-Y4 cells in vitro under fluid flow stimulation, and the corresponding quantitative data (n = 85 cells for vehicle, n = 90 cells for oligomycin, and n = 70 cells for FCCP). Graphs represent mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: B and top panel of G, 40 μm; E and bottom panel of G, 25 μm.

Unloading induces a metabolic switch from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis in osteocytes, resulting in a pronounced reduction in ATP synthesis. We next elucidated the mechanisms whereby unloading induces a reduction in the mechanosensitivity of osteocytes to reloading. Gene Ontology (GO) analysis based on RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) revealed that SMG exposure primarily induced metabolic changes in osteocytes, with glycogen metabolic process, response to hypoxia, energy reserve metabolism, and pyruvate metabolism undergoing the most pronounced changes (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). A total of 247 genes were upregulated and 159 genes were downregulated in MLO-Y4 cells after SMG exposure (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 6, and Supplemental Table 1). Moreover, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) confirmed the significant enrichment of energy metabolic process and the relevant cellular components in SMG-exposed osteocytes (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6). The gene sets of bone morphogenesis, osteoclast differentiation, and osteopenia were also significantly enriched (Supplemental Figure 6). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis showed that among those pathways that were enriched, metabolic pathways and glycolysis/gluconeogenesis were notably affected by SMG (Figure 3E). Compared with the normal MLO-Y4 cells, radiolabeled [1,2-3H]-2-deoxyglucose ([3H]-2-DG; a glucose analog) and 2-(N-(7-nitrobenz-2-oxa-1,3-diazol-4-yl)amino)-2-deoxyglucose (2-NBDG; a fluorescent glucose analog for visualizing glucose uptake in living cells) assays revealed an increase in glucose uptake in MLO-Y4 cells that had been exposed to SMG (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 6). Consistent with the [3H]-2-DG and 2-NBDG results, the mRNA and protein expression of glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) was significantly higher in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells than in the control cells (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, SMG resulted in a significant reduction in the concentrations of both intracellular and extracellular ATP and a significant increase in intracellular ADP and AMP levels in MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 6). We subsequently performed high-throughput Seahorse assays to simultaneously monitor the intact cellular oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in living cells, on the basis of which we observed that, compared with control cells, SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells exhibited a significant decrease in OCR levels, as evidenced by lower levels of basal respiration, ATP production, maximal respiration, and spare capacity in SMG-exposed cells (Figure 3H). Furthermore, SMG resulted in a significant increase in ECAR levels in MLO-Y4 cells, including non-glycolytic acidification, glycolysis, glycolytic capacity, and glycolytic reserve (Figure 3I). Consistently, the RNA-Seq and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) results revealed a significant increase in the expression of glycolysis-related genes after SMG exposure, such as HK1/2, Pfkp, and Ldha (Supplemental Figure 6). SMG also resulted in a significant decrease in TCA cycle metabolites in MLO-Y4 cells, including acetyl-CoA and α-ketoglutarate (α-KG) levels (Supplemental Figure 6). The MitoTracker-based flow cytometry assays (MedChemExpress, catalog HY-135056) demonstrated that SMG induced a significant decrease in mitochondrial mass in MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 3J). The transmission electron microscope revealed that SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells underwent mitochondrial swelling and loss and lysis of mitochondrial crest in contrast to normal cells (Figure 3K). Moreover, SMG exposure resulted in a significant decrease in mitochondrial membrane potential (Figure 3L). FSS-induced increase in β-catenin and OPG expression and decrease in RANKL and DKK1 expression were suppressed after inhibition of mitochondrial ATP generation using oligomycin or FCCP in MLO-Y4 cells, similarly to what was observed in SMG-exposed cells (Figure 3M). SMG-induced deterioration of intracellular Ca2+ oscillatory response to reloading and increase in glycolysis were confirmed in primary osteocytes (Supplemental Figure 7). Collectively, our findings thus provide evidence to indicate that unloading induces a metabolic shift from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis in osteocytes, resulting in a pronounced reduction in ATP synthesis.

Figure 3 Unloading induces a metabolic switch from oxidative phosphorylation to glycolysis in osteocytes, resulting in a significant reduction in ATP synthesis. (A–E) RNA-Seq using mRNAs from MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells in vitro exposed to SMG using a rotation bioreactor with 24 rpm for 48 hours. (A and B) GO analysis showing pronounced metabolic changes in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 3 per group. (C) Volcano plot showing the number of up- and downregulated genes in MLO-Y4 cells exposed to SMG compared with control cells. n = 3 per group. DEGs, differentially expressed genes. (D) GSEA showing a significant enrichment of energy metabolic process in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 3 per group. (E) KEGG enrichment analysis showing significantly affected pathways in SMG-exposed cells compared with control group. Pathways with an adjusted P value lower than 0.05 were considered significantly enriched. n = 3 per group. (F) [3H]-2-DG assays for glucose uptake in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 5 per group. (G) Intracellular and extracellular ATP concentration assays in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 6 per group. (H and I) High-throughput Seahorse assays to simultaneously monitor cellular oxygen consumption rate (OCR) and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in living normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 5 per group. (J) MitoTracker-based flow cytometry assays for assessing mitochondrial number in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 6 per group. (K) Transmission electron microscope assays for assessing mitochondrial shape. Yellow arrowheads indicate mitochondria. (L) JC-1 mitochondrial membrane potential assays in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 6 per group. (M) Western blotting assays of β-catenin, OPG, RANKL, and DKK1 expression in normal, SMG-exposed, oligomycin-treated (1 μM; a mitochondrial ATP synthase inhibitor), and FCCP-treated (1 μM; a mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation uncoupler) MLO-Y4 cells in response to FSS stimulation. Graphs represent mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bar: K, 200 nm.

Unloading increases glycolysis in osteocytes via the specific activation of the HIF-1α/PDK1 axis. On the basis of the aforementioned findings, we proceeded to further examine the mechanisms whereby unloading induces a substantial increase in osteocyte glycolysis. The results of both KEGG and GSEA revealed a significant enrichment of the HIF-1α pathway in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 3E and Figure 4A). Moreover, the immunofluorescence and Western blotting results revealed a higher nuclear expression of HIF-1α in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells than in control cells, thereby indicating the SMG-induced nuclear translocation of HIF-1α (Figure 4, B and C). However, SMG exposure induced no significant change in HIF-1β expression in MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 4C). Furthermore, chord diagram analysis based on RNA-Seq revealed that pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 1 (PDK1), a known key target gene of HIF-1α, was significantly upregulated in 4 GO terms related to hypoxia and energy metabolism in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 4D). PDK1 can inhibit the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA by primarily inactivating TCA cycle enzyme, e.g., pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH), resulting in a switch of glucose metabolism from mitochondrial oxidation to aerobic glycolysis (26). qRT-PCR and Western blotting results confirmed the SMG-induced upregulation of PDK1 expression at both gene and protein levels (Figure 4, E and F). ELISA assays revealed that PDH activity was markedly reduced in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 4G). Then, we introduced HIF-1α lentivirus constructs into MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells and primary osteoblasts (the knockdown efficiency is shown in Supplemental Figure 8) to examine the effects of HIF-1α silencing on glucose metabolism. We found that the SMG-induced increase in gene and protein expression of PDK1 and decrease in PDH activity were significantly suppressed after blockade of HIF-1α (Figure 4, H–J). According to ATP measurements and Seahorse assay results, the SMG-induced reductions in ATP production and oxidative phosphorylation and an increase in glycolysis were also abolished after HIF-1α silencing in MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 4, K–M). However, we found that HIF-1α silencing induced no obvious changes in the levels of either OCR or ECAR in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts (Supplemental Figure 9). Conversely, pharmacological activation of HIF-1α in MLO-Y4 cells using molidustat and dimethyloxaloylglycine (DMOG), two competitive inhibitors of HIF-hydroxylated prolyl hydroxylase, resulted in a significant decrease in OCR levels and increase in ECAR levels in comparison with control cells (Figure 4N). Moreover, after treatment with molidustat or DMOG, intracellular Ca2+ oscillatory response in MLO-Y4 cells to FSS stimulation almost totally disappeared (Figure 4O), similarly to that observed in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells.

Figure 4 Unloading increases osteocytic glycolysis via specific activation of the HIF-1α/PDK1 axis. (A) GSEA based on RNA-Seq showing significant enrichment of the HIF-1α pathway in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells. n = 3 per group. (B and C) Immunofluorescence and Western blotting assays showing significant HIF-1α nuclear translocation in MLO-Y4 cells after SMG exposure. (D) GO chord graph presentation showing that PDK1 is a significantly upregulated gene in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 3 per group. (E and F) qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays of PDK1 gene and protein expression in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 6 per group. (G) PDH activity assay in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 6 per group. (H and I) qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays of the PDK1 gene and protein expression in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells infected with shCtrl and shHIF-1α lentivirus. n = 6 per group. (J and K) PDH activity and extracellular ATP concentration assays in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells infected with shCtrl and shHIF-1α lentivirus. n = 6 per group. (L and M) High-throughput Seahorse assays to monitor cellular OCR and ECAR in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells infected with shCtrl and shHIF-1α lentivirus. n = 5 per group. (N) Effects of pharmacological activation of HIF-1α using molidustat (10 μM) or DMOG (1 mM) on cellular OCR and ECAR in normal MLO-Y4 cells. n = 5 per group. (O) Effects of molidustat or DMOG treatment on intracellular Ca2+ dynamics in normal MLO-Y4 cells under FSS stimulation. Graphs represent mean ± SD. (F and G) ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (H–M) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test. Scale bar: B, 25 μm.

HIF-1α induces substantial GLS2 expression and glutamine addiction in osteocytes with previous unloading. GO analysis based on RNA-Seq revealed that GLS2, a key enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of glutamine to glutamate, was also significantly upregulated in 5 GO terms related to metabolic processes in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 5A). Our qRT-PCR and Western blotting results confirmed the upregulation of GLS2, and ELISA assays also revealed an increase in intracellular concentrations of glutamate and a decrease in glutamine concentrations in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 5, B–D). In contrast, no significant difference was observed in the glutamine or glutamate levels between the SMG-exposed and control primary osteoblasts (Figure 5E). SMG-induced increase in GLS2 expression and intracellular glutamate levels and decrease in the glutamine concentrations were blunted after HIF-1α silencing in MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 5, F–H). Furthermore, on the basis of transcription factor prediction, we established that HIF-1α in osteocytes has potential binding sites on the GLS2 promoter (Figure 5I). Thus, to identify the promoter sequence recognized by HIF-1α, we truncated the GLS2 promoter region (the sequence from –2800 to +1) into 3 successively smaller fragments, and found that the PIII promoter region (–802 to –791 bp), although not the PII region (–2720 to –2705 bp), is the binding site recognized by HIF-1α (Figure 5I). The promoter activities of all 3 shaved fragments are shown in Figure 5J. We found that luciferase activity was significantly inhibited in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells subjected to HIF-1α blockade (Figure 5K). The chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) results indicate that the enrichment of HIF-1α on the GLS2 promoter was significantly increased in MLO-Y4 cells after SMG exposure (Figure 5L). To further characterize the metabolic routes, we cultured MLO-Y4 cells with [U-13C]glucose or [U-13C]glutamine, and examined the carbon source as demonstrated by the atom transition map as shown in Figure 5M. SMG exposure resulted in a significant increase in pyruvate and lactate with [U-13C]glucose (M+3) and decrease in TCA intermediates, including succinate, fumarate, malate, and citrate labeled with [U-13C]glucose (M+2) (Figure 5N). In contrast, [U-13C]glutamine (M+4), which contributes to the TCA metabolites, was significantly increased following SMG exposure (Figure 5N), indicating that SMG suppresses glucose oxidation and activates anaplerosis from glutamine oxidation in the TCA cycle. Together, our results revealed that HIF-1α transcriptionally induces GLS2 activation and thereby exhausts endogenous glutamine in osteocytes with previous unloading, thus highlighting the necessity of exogenous glutamine supplementation.

Figure 5 HIF-1α induces substantial GLS2 expression and glutamine addiction in osteocytes with previous unloading. (A) GO chord graph showing that GLS2 is a significantly upregulated gene in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 3 per group. (B and C) qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays of GLS2 expression. n = 6 per group. (D and E) Intracellular glutamate and glutamine concentrations in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells and primary osteoblasts. n = 6 per group. (F–H) qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays of GLS2 expression and assays for intracellular glutamate and glutamine concentrations in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells infected with shHIF-1α lentivirus. n = 6 per group. (I) Schematic representation of the GLS2 promoter region. Relative luciferase activities of PI, PII, and PIII promoter regions are indicated by bar graphs. PGL3 is the negative control. n = 6 per group. (J) Relative luciferase activity of PI, PII, and PIII. n = 6 per group. (K) Relative luciferase activity in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells infected with shHIF-1α lentivirus. n = 6 per group. (L) ChIP assays demonstrating HIF-1α enrichment on the GLS2 promoter in normal and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 5 per group. (M) Schematic drawing of metabolite flux from glucose and glutamine metabolism in the TCA cycle. Purple and orange circles represent 13C atoms derived from [U-13C]glucose and [U-13C]glutamine, respectively. Open circles represent 12C atoms. Dashed lines indicate multistep atomic transitions. Acl-CoA, acetyl-CoA; Cit, citrate; Fum, fumarate; Glc, glucose; Gln, glutamine; Glu, glutamate; α-KG, α-ketoglutarate; Lac, lactate; Mal, malate; Oac, oxaloacetate; Pyr, pyruvate; Suc, succinate. (N) Contribution of glucose and glutamine carbon to TCA cycle intermediates as measured by mole percent enrichment from [U-13C]glucose (M+2) and [U-13C]glutamine (M+4) after culturing of MLO-Y4 cells with isotopes for 12 and 6 hours, respectively. n = 6 per group. Graphs represent mean ± SD. (B, D, E, and N) **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (F, H, J, K, and L) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.

Glutamine oxidation restores the mechanosensitivity in osteocytes with previous unloading. We went on to examine the effects of glutamine supplementation on energy metabolism and mechanoresponse in SMG-exposed osteocytes and osteoblasts. Provision of glutamine induced significant increases in the concentrations of both extracellular and intracellular ATP in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells, although not in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts (Figure 6, A and B). Seahorse assays revealed that glutamine supplementation increased the OCR levels and decreased the ECAR levels in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6, C and D). Moreover, FSS had no significant effects on cellular viability or the expression of β-catenin, OPG, RANKL, or DKK1 in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 10). However, in SMG-exposed osteocytes treated with glutamine, FSS induced a significant reduction in the expression of RANKL/OPG and DKK1, and increase in the β-catenin expression and cell viability. Moreover, glutamine induced a significant enhancement of Ca2+ oscillatory response to FSS stimulation in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6G), which was almost equivalent to the Ca2+ oscillation profile characterizing the response to FSS in normal osteocytes. The positive effects of glutamine on osteocytic Ca2+ dynamics were confirmed in tibiae of the HU mice in situ (Supplemental Figure 12). However, glutamine supplementation had no obvious influence on cellular differentiation or mineralization in SMG-exposed osteoblasts in response to FSS stimulation (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 11). Glutamine also had no discernible effects on intracellular Ca2+ signaling either in Ca2+ spike number or intensity in response to FSS in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts (Figure 6I). We also found that α-KG treatment induced a significant enhancement of Ca2+ oscillatory dynamics and β-catenin expression and a significant reduction in the expression of RANKL/OPG and DKK1 in response to FSS in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6, J and K). We further found that pyruvate treatment induced an increase in Ca2+ oscillatory dynamics and alteration of osteocyte-related protein expression in response to FSS in SMG-exposed osteocytes (Figure 6, L and M), although pyruvate induced less strong enhancement of mechanoresponse than did α-KG, which was potentially associated with PDK1-mediated inhibition of PDH activity. Furthermore, we evaluated the effects of blocking glutamine and pyruvate metabolism on osteocytic response to FSS stimulation in MLO-Y4 cells. We found that the glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 had no observable effects on mechanoresponse in control MLO-Y4 cells; nevertheless, CB-839 significantly suppressed glutamine-mediated recovery in mechanoresponse in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6, N and O). Moreover, treatment with 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG), a reagent that blocks the conversion of glucose to pyruvate, induced a significant decrease in mechanoresponse in control MLO-Y4 cells (Figure 6P and Supplemental Figure 13). Together, our findings provide convincing evidence that unloading induces a metabolic phenotype transition from glucose dependency to glutamine dependency, and exogenous glutamine restores the mechanosensitivity to reloading in osteocytes previously exposed to unloading.

Figure 6 Glutamine oxidation restores mechanosensitivity in osteocytes with previous unloading. (A and B) Effects of glutamine supplementation on intracellular and extracellular ATP concentration assays in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells and primary osteoblasts, respectively. n = 6 per group. (C and D) Effects of glutamine supplementation on energy metabolism via Seahorse assays to monitor cellular OCR and ECAR in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. n = 5 per group. (E–G) Effects of glutamine supplementation on intracellular Ca2+ dynamics (n = 90 cells for Ctrl, n = 80 for SMG, n = 95 for SMG+Gln), osteocyte-related protein expression, and cell apoptosis (n = 6 per group) in response to FSS (2 Pa) in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. (H and I) Effects of glutamine supplementation on Ca2+ dynamics (n = 90 per group) and osteoblast-related protein expression in response to FSS (2 Pa) in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts. (J and K) Effects of α-KG supplementation on Ca2+ dynamics and osteocyte-related protein expression in response to FSS stimulation in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. (L and M) Effects of pyruvate supplementation on Ca2+ dynamics and osteocyte-related protein expression in response to FSS stimulation in SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells. (N and O) Effects of the glutaminase inhibitor CB-839 on Ca2+ dynamics and osteocyte-related protein expression in response to FSS stimulation in normal MLO-Y4 cells and SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells supplemented with glutamine. (P) Effects of 2-DG (blocking the conversion of glucose to pyruvate) on Ca2+ dynamics in response to FSS stimulation in normal MLO-Y4 cells. Graphs represent mean ± SD. (C and D) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (A, B, G, and I) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test. (E) **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 3-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.

Glutamine supplementation enhances bone mechanosensitivity to reloading in mice previously exposed to HU via osteocyte-mediated regulation of osteoblasts and osteoclasts. We next examined the effects of glutamine supplementation on bone mechanosensitivity to cyclic compressive reloading (1,200 cycles/day for 2 weeks) in mice previously subjected to tail suspension for 4 weeks (Figure 7A). The blood glutamine levels in the HU plus glutamine (HU+Gln) group were found to be significantly higher than those in the HU group (Supplemental Figure 14). Micro-CT and biomechanical analyses revealed that, following reloading, HU mice that had received glutamine supplementation exhibited significant improvements in tibial cortical bone thickness, trabecular bone mass and architecture, and whole-bone mechanical properties compared with those of unsupplemented HU mice (Figure 7, B–D). Glutamine supplementation significantly increased the number of viable osteocytes, and also reduced the number of dying/dead osteocytes and expression of sclerostin and RANKL in the tibial osteocytes of HU mice subjected to reloading (Supplemental Figure 14). Furthermore, in response to mechanical reloading, glutamine-supplemented HU mice were observed to have a significantly higher number of osteoblasts on trabecular bone surfaces and a higher rate of hind-limb bone formation than unsupplemented HU mice (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 14). These results suggest that the administration of exogenous glutamine to HU mice significantly augments the mechanosensitivity of bone to reloading in these mice. We subsequently sought to determine the regulatory role of osteocytes in the glutamine-mediated sensitization to reloading in skeletons with previous unloading. To this end, osteoblasts and osteoclasts that had been exposed to SMG in vitro were incubated with the conditioned medium collected from glutamine-treated SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells that had been subjected to FSS reloading for 3 hours (Figure 7F). The conditioned medium from osteocytes in the SMG+Gln+FSS group induced significantly higher osteogenic differentiation and mineralization than that in the SMG+FSS group, according to the alkaline phosphatase (ALP) staining and ALP activity, alizarin red staining, and osteogenic marker (Col1a1, Runx2, and Osx) expression assays (Figure 7, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 15). Moreover, the findings of tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining, cytoskeleton immunofluorescence staining, and osteoclast-related gene and protein expression (TRAP, cathepsin K, NFATc1, and calcitonin receptor) assays revealed that exposure to the conditioned medium collected from MLO-Y4 cells in the SMG+Gln+FSS group resulted in a significant suppression of osteoclast differentiation and maturation compared with that collected from cells in the SMG+FSS group (Figure 7, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 15). However, we detected no significant difference between the HU and HU+Gln groups with respect to body weight and food intake (Supplemental Figure 14). Collectively, our results thus indicate that the glutamine-induced enhancement of mechanosensitivity to reloading in skeletons previously exposed to unloading is primarily associated with the mechanical sensitization of osteocytes and the osteocyte-mediated regulation of osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

Figure 7 Glutamine supplementation enhances bone mechanosensitivity to reloading in mice previously exposed to HU via osteocyte-mediated regulation of osteoblasts and osteoclasts. (A) Experimental protocol of 4-week tail suspension to establish the HU model, subsequent glutamine supplementation (daily injection at 673 mg/kg body weight via tail vein for 1 week), and mechanical reloading with uniaxial cyclic compression (1,200 cycles/day for 2 weeks) in mice. (B and C) Representative micro-CT images showing proximal tibial trabecular bone architecture and cortical bone thickness, and the corresponding quantitative data. n = 6 per group. (D) Three-point bending tests for assessing whole-bone mechanical properties. n = 6 per group. (E) Dynamic bone histomorphometry using calcein and alizarin red double labeling. n = 6 per group. (F) Schematic representation of conditioned medium collection from SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells treated with or without glutamine in response to FSS stimulation (2 Pa for 3 hours), and its incubation in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts and RAW264.7 osteoclast precursor cells. (G–I) Survival and differentiation assays of SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts treated with conditioned medium collected from SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells with glutamine supplementation in response to FSS stimulation. (G) Western blotting assays of protein expression of Col1a1, Runx2, and Osx in primary osteoblasts. (H and I) ALP activity, ALP staining, and alizarin red staining assays in primary osteoblasts. n = 6 per group. (J and K) Osteoclastogenesis assays in SMG-exposed RAW264.7 cells (pre-osteoclasts) treated with conditioned medium collected from SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 cells with glutamine supplementation in response to FSS stimulation. (J) TRAP staining to quantify the formation of osteoclasts. n = 6 per group. (K) Western blotting analyses of the expression of osteoclast-related markers in RAW264.7 cells, including TRAP, cathepsin K, NFATc1, and calcitonin receptor. Graphs represent mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test. Scale bars: E, 30 μm; I and J, 50 μm.

Inhibition of glycolysis by blockade of PDK1 sensitizes the mechanoresponse to reloading in bone and osteocytes exposed to previous unloading. We then studied the effects of the inhibition of glycolysis by administration of the PDK1 antagonist dichloroacetate (DCA) on bone mechanosensitivity to reloading with cyclic compression in tail-suspended mice (Figure 8A). DCA administration resulted in a marked increase in cortical bone thickness and trabecular bone mass in the tibia of tail-suspended mice in response to cyclic reloading, according to the micro-CT results (Figure 8, B and C). Similarly, the findings of 3-point bending tests revealed that DCA induced a significant improvement in tibial mechanical strength in HU mice subjected to reloading (Figure 8D). The results of dynamic bone histomorphometry indicated that the rate of new bone formation in the tibiae of HU mice subjected to mechanical reloading was significantly enhanced when the mice were treated with the PDK1 antagonist (Figure 8E). No significant difference was observed between the HU and HU+DCA groups with respect to body weight or food intake (Supplemental Figure 16). Moreover, compared with HU mice that did not receive the DCA treatment, DCA-treated HU mice were found to be characterized by a significantly higher intensity and frequency of osteocytic Ca2+ oscillations in situ in response to cyclic compressive loading, which was similar to the osteocytic Ca2+ oscillatory profile observed in normal mice (Figure 8F). Our in vitro results revealed that in response to FSS stimulation, the SMG-exposed MLO-Y4 osteocytic cells that has been subjected to PDK1 silencing (the knockdown efficiency is shown in Supplemental Figure 8) had higher cell viability and gene and protein expression of β-catenin and OPG and lower RANKL and DKK1 than the SMG-exposed nontransfected cells (Supplemental Figure 17). However, blockade of PDK1 was found to have no discernible effects on cellular differentiation in vitro in SMG-exposed primary osteoblasts following FSS stimulation, as evidenced by the results obtained for ALP staining, ALP activity, alizarin red staining, and qRT-PCR and Western blotting assays of Col1a1, Osx, and Runx2 expression (Supplemental Figure 18). Our results suggest that blockade of PDK1 sensitizes the mechanosensitivity to reloading in bone exposed to previous unloading by primarily modulating osteocytes.