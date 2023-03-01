SGLT2 inhibitors mitigate kidney tubular metabolic and mTORC1 perturbations in youth-onset type 2 diabetes

Clinical and morphometric characteristics of cohort

This study included data from 16 participants with T2D from the Impact of Metabolic Surgery on Pancreatic, Renal and Cardiovascular Health in Youth with Type 2 Diabetes (IMPROVE-T2D, NCT03620773) study and the Renal Hemodynamics, Energetics and Insulin Resistance in Youth Onset Type 2 Diabetes Study (Renal HEIR, NCT03584217) and 6 healthy controls (HCs) from the Control of Renal Oxygen Consumption, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, and Insulin Resistance (CROCODILE) study (NCT04074668) (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164486DS1). Participants with T2D were stratified by SGLT2i use: 10 had been treated with SGLT2i (T2Di[+]), and 6 had not (T2Di[–]). The median duration of SGLT2i treatment prior to kidney biopsy in the T2Di(+) group was 5 months. On average, participants with T2D (both T2Di[–] and T2Di[+]), were younger and had higher BMI and body fat, worse dyslipidemia, and higher estimated glomerular filtration rates (eGFR) than HCs. The participants with T2D were evenly distributed between males and females and had an average age of 17 ± 2 years. The T2Di(–) and T2Di(+) groups were similar in terms of clinical, laboratory, and morphometric features (Table 1). The average A1c in T2Di(–) patients was 6.9% ± 2.5%, while in T2Di(+) patients, it was 7.2% ± 1.4%. Moreover, 20% of T2Di(–) and 22% of T2Di(+) patients had albuminuria at the time of screening. Two T2Di(+) participants were prescribed empagliflozin; all others were prescribed canagliflozin.

Figure 1 Participant data flow. For this study, young persons with type 2 diabetes treated with SGLT2 inhibitors or standard of care, from the IMPROVE-T2D and RENAL-HEIR observational studies, were included. Healthy controls from the CROCODILE study were included.

Table 1 Participant characteristics stratified by T2D status and SGLT2 inhibitor use

Early kidney structural injury was observed in T2D patients, with greater mesangial matrix, mesangial nuclear count, mesangial volume, and glomerular volume than HCs (Supplemental Figure 1 and Table 2). However, fractional interstitial area was similar between T2D patients and HCs. Notably, mean glomerular volume in the T2Di(+) group was lower than in the T2Di(–) group, consistent with previously reported effects of SGLT2i on glomerular volume (12).

Table 2 Morphometric parameters stratified by T2D status and SGLT2 inhibitor use

scRNA-Seq results

scRNA-Seq profiles were generated from kidney biopsies from each of the participants (n = 22); 40,535 cells passed quality control requirements and were annotated to 18 clusters, representing all major cell types in the nephron (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Each cell cluster had a robust representation of the 3 biopsy groups (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 SLC5A2 gene expression is limited to PT clusters. (A) UMAP projection of annotated cellular clusters from 3 groups, HCs (n = 6), T2Di (–) (n = 6), and T2Di(+) (n = 10), correspond to all major cell types in the nephron. Cluster identity and color are mapped onto the nephron schematic. (B) For all groups (HC, T2Di[–], and T2Di[+]), SLC5A2 mRNA–expressing cells (purple dots) were limited to the PT cluster. (C) Size of dots, reflecting fraction of cells (%) expressing SLC5A2 mRNA, and color intensity, indicating mean expression levels, varied across PT subclusters, with PT-1 having the highest expression and PT-2 and PT-4 having the lowest expression. (D) SLC5A2 mRNA expression varied across the 3 groups, with T2Di(+) lower than T2Di(–) across all PT subclusters. ATL, ascending thin limb; DCT, distal convoluted tubule; CNT, connecting tubule; tPC-IC, transitioning intercalated/PCs; EC, endothelial cells; vSMC/MC/Fib, vascular smooth muscle cells/mesangial cells/fibroblasts; PEC, parietal epithelial cells; POD, podocytes; MAC, macrophages; MON, monocytes; B, B cells; NKT/NKCT, natural killer T cells/natural killer cells with T cells; PT, proximal tubule; DTL, descending thin limb; TAL, thick ascending limb; IC, intercalated cells; PC, principal cells.

The proximal tubular (PT) cell clusters also included robust representation from all PT segments. PT-1 mapped predominantly to S1 and S2 nephron segments using the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP) segment-specific marker set (13). Most of the other PT subclusters also mapped to the S1 and S2 nephron segments, with PT-4 contributing to the S1, S2, and S3 segments (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). PT-5 had overall fewer cells and mostly mapped to S1 and S2 nephron segments (Supplemental Figure 3C). PT-4 had the highest expression of adaptive/maladaptive cell markers (Supplemental Figure 3D), while cycling cell markers had low expression across the subclusters (Supplemental Figure 3E) and degenerative markers were expressed relatively uniformly across the PT subclusters (Supplemental Figure 3F).

The mRNA expression of SGLT2 (SLC5A2) was enriched in PT (Figure 2B), and there were 5 PT subclusters (PT-1 to PT-5). The mRNA encoding the SGLT2i target protein, SLC5A2, was highest in PT-1, followed by PT-3 and PT-5 subclusters (Figure 2C). The proportion of cells in PT-1 expressing SLC5A2 was higher in T2Di(–) patients compared with HCs and reverted to HC levels in T2Di(+) patients (Figure 2D).

SGLT2 inhibitors associated with transcriptional changes throughout the kidney tubules

Transcripts with statistically significant fold changes between T2Di(–) patients and HCs that also had significant fold changes in the opposite direction between T2Di(+) and T2Di(–) patients were considered “reversed” by treatment with SGLT2i (Supplemental Figure 4A). Transcripts with statistically significant fold changes between T2Di(–) patients and HCs were predominantly increased in the diabetic state (Supplemental Figure 4B). Despite SLC5A2 being expressed only in the PT clusters, the largest number of transcripts reversed with SGLT2i treatment were in the descending thin limb (DTL), followed by intercalated cells (ICs), principal cells (PCs), thick ascending limb (TAL), and PT in descending order (Figure 3A). Very few podocytes and juxtaglomerular cells were recovered in the scRNA-Seq data, limiting investigations into tubuloglomerular feedback.

Figure 3 SGLT2 inhibition altered transcript expression in the majority of tubular cell segments. (A) Plot of the number of transcripts reversed, suppressed, or enhanced with SGLT2i shows that the majority of transcripts altered with SGLT2i were in distal nephron segments. The fold changes (log 2 FC) were calculated between 2 comparisons: T2Di(–) versus HCs and T2Di(+) versus T2Di(–). Transcripts were required to pass FDR-adjusted P values of less than 0.05 in T2Di(–) versus HCs and in T2Di(+) versus T2Di(–) to be considered reversed. (B) Upset plots indicate most transcripts suppressed with SGLT2i were in DTL. DTL and IC shared the greatest number of transcripts. (C) Most unique transcripts enhanced with SGLT2i were in PC, TAL, and DTL. PC and TAL had the greatest number of overlapping transcripts (n = 135). Using the Reactome database and Fisher’s exact test, (D) central metabolic pathways in PT, DTL, and IC were suppressed and (E) all central metabolic processes were enhanced in TAL. Metallothioneins were enhanced across all segments, except DTL.

Upset plots (Figure 3, B and C) show the number of unique tubular segment–specific transcripts that were reversed and the changes shared between contiguous and noncontiguous tubular segments. The complete list of reversed transcripts is shown in Supplemental Table 2. Transcripts with reduced expression in T2Di(–) patients compared with HCs and increased expression in T2Di(+) compared with T2Di(–) patients were defined as “enhanced” transcripts (i.e., enhanced expression with SGLT2i). Transcripts that had increased expression in T2Di(–) patients compared with HCs and reduced expression in T2Di(+) compared with T2Di(–) patients were defined as “suppressed” transcripts (i.e., suppressed expression with SGLT2i). The number of suppressed transcripts was several-fold higher than the number of enhanced transcripts, most likely because T2Di(–) associated with several-fold more transcripts with increased expression compared with decreased expression. DTL, IC, and PC had the greatest number of unique and shared suppressed transcripts, while PC and TAL had the greatest number of shared enhanced transcripts. Figure 3, D and E, demonstrates pathways enriched within each tubular segment cell type with SGLT2i treatment. Transcripts within key metabolic pathways, such as glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, pyruvate metabolism, and citric acid cycle (TCA), were suppressed from PT to DTL segments. Transcripts within TCA cycle and β-oxidation of fatty acid pathways were suppressed in ICs, while PCs did not show suppression of transcripts associated with any metabolic process (Figure 3D). However, transcripts involved in these major metabolic pathways were enhanced in TAL with SGLT2i treatment (Figure 3E). Moreover, transcripts in metallothionein pathways, critical to mitigating damage from oxidative stress (14), were enhanced by SGLT2i across all tubular segments except DTL. The complete enrichment analysis results are available in Supplemental Table 3.

Proximal tubular cells. An examination of the top 20 significantly suppressed (Figure 4A) and enhanced (Figure 4B) pathways confirmed the suppression of central metabolism-related pathways in PT (Figure 4A) with SGLT2i treatment. The transcripts significantly reversed in each of the central metabolic pathways are presented in Figure 4C. Within glycolysis-specific enzymes, there was increased expression of transcripts encoding key rate-limiting enzymes in T2Di(–) patients compared with HCs, including hexokinase-2 (HK2), phosphofructokinase-liver (PFKL), and pyruvate kinase (PKLR). These transcripts were suppressed in the T2Di(+) group relative to T2Di(–) patients. Similarly, transcripts for other key glycolytic enzymes, such as aldolase (ALDOC), enolase (ENO), and GAPDH, were also suppressed with SGLT2i treatment. Furthermore, transcripts of specific rate-limiting enzymes of the gluconeogenic pathways were suppressed, including phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase (PCK1) and fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase (FBP1). These data suggest that SGLT2i treatment suppresses the elevated glycolysis and gluconeogenesis transcriptional profiles of PT cells induced by diabetes toward the HC state.

Figure 4 Suppression of central metabolic pathways with SGLT2 inhibition in PT. (A) Enrichment analysis using Reactome data of suppressed transcripts with SGLT2 inhibition showing metabolism has greatest number of altered transcripts (n > 200). (B) Pathway enrichment analysis using Reactome database of enhanced transcripts with SGLT2 inhibition. A pathway was considered significant if its P value was less than 0.05 and included at least 5 transcripts reversed by SGLT2i. (C) Bar plots showing transcript-level alterations (log 2 FC) when comparing T2Di(–) to HCs (pink) and T2Di(+) to T2Di(–) (blue). (D) Schematic summarizing the transcriptional changes in PT cells. SGLT2i impairs uptake of sodium and glucose into PT cells via SLC5A2, leading to decreased expression of glycolytic and TCA cycle transcripts. Decreased glucose uptake and glycolysis may decrease mTORC1 activity.

Downstream of glycolysis, SGLT2i treatment associated with the suppression of transcripts of rate-limiting enzymes that allow pyruvate to enter the TCA cycle, such as pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDHB) and pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase (PDK2) (15). Moreover, the aconitase (ACO2), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH3G), and components of succinyl Co-A synthase (SUCLG1, SUCLA2) transcripts were also suppressed. Transcripts critical to β-oxidation (16), such as acyl-CoA dehydrogenase long-chain (ACADL), showed diminished expression in T2Di(–) patients (versus HCs), but were relatively enhanced in T2Di(+) patients. Additionally, metallothionein transcripts, involved in mitigating oxidative stresses (14), were consistently enhanced by SGLT2i in PT (Figure 4C).

Differentially expressed gene (DEG) profiles in PT were visualized using protein-protein interaction networks to demonstrate the effects of SGLT2i on central metabolism and oxidative stress. Although SGLT2i reversed the direction of expression for many of these genes, they did not all completely revert to the HC state, as evidenced by the presence of significant fold changes when comparing T2Di(+) patients to HCs (Supplemental Figure 5).

To identify the differential impact of SGLT2i on PT cells, with and without SLC5A2 expression, transcripts coexpressed with SLC5A2 were investigated in HCs and T2Di(–) and T2Di(+) patients. PT cells with detectable SLC5A2 expression (PT+) had more pathways suppressed with SGLT2i than PT cells where SLC5A2 was not detected (PT–). While metabolism was suppressed in all PT cells, only PT+ cells showed enrichment for the TCA cycle. In PT+ cells, there were an insufficient number of enhanced transcripts for enrichment analysis, while in PT– cells, VEGF and PI3K signaling were enriched (Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these data suggest that SGLT2 inhibition might be associated with a decreased rate of transepithelial glucose uptake leading to several metabolic changes, reflected in the reduction in glycolytic and TCA cycle transcripts, which could potentially lead to downstream suppression of mTORC1 pathway activity (Figure 4D).

Thick ascending limb cells. The TAL response differed from that of other nephron segments, with central carbon metabolism being the top pathway significantly enhanced with SGLT2i, whereas in PT, central carbon metabolism was one of the top suppressed pathways (Figure 5, A and B). There were differences between the expression of key pathway transcripts for glycolysis in TAL compared with PT. For example, in PT, transcripts in the glycolysis pathway (ALDOB, TPI1, PFKM, GAPDH) were suppressed with SGLT2i treatment (Figure 4C), whereas in TAL, these transcripts or corresponding isozymes (ALDOC, TPI1, PFKL, GAPDH) were enhanced with SGLT2i treatment. Transcripts in the gluconeogenesis pathway were elevated in TAL with SGLT2i (Figure 3E). However, the transcript for the key gluconeogenic enzyme PCK1 was suppressed with SGLT2i treatment (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Enhancement of central metabolic pathways with SGLT2 inhibition in TAL. (A) Enrichment analysis using Reactome database of suppressed transcripts with SGLT2 inhibition. (B) Enrichment analysis using Reactome data of enhanced transcripts with SGLT2 inhibition showing metabolism has greatest number of altered transcripts (n > 200). A pathway was considered significant if its P value was less than 0.05 and included at least 5 transcripts reversed by SGLT2i. (C) Bar plots showing transcript-level alterations (log 2 FC) when comparing T2Di(–) to HCs (pink) and T2Di(+) to T2Di(–) (blue) (D) Schematic summarizing the transcriptional changes in TAL cells. Increased sodium-chloride delivery to tubular lumen would increase ATP consumption by sodium/potassium ATPase on the basolateral membrane. Increased energy needs could be met by increased expression of glycolytic, TCA cycle, and fatty acid oxidation transcripts.

Similarly, TCA cycle transcripts in TAL and PT were affected in opposite directions with SGLT2i. In TAL, transcription of the lactate dehydrogenase B, mitochondrial pyruvate carrier 1, and components of succinate synthase and the succinate dehydrogenase complex (LDHB, MPC1, SUCLG1, and SDHB, respectively) were enhanced with SGLT2i. In contrast, these TCA components were suppressed with SGLT2i in PT. Moreover, uniquely to TAL, reversal of expression of the lanosterol synthase (LSS) and delta-7 sterol reductase (DHCR7) transcripts occurred with SGLT2i. These 2 transcripts are for rate-limiting enzymes in the de novo cholesterol biosynthesis pathway that convert oxidosqualene into lanosterol (LSS) and also convert 7-dehydrocholesterol into cholesterol (DHCR7). Several transcripts that oxidize branched and unsaturated fatty acids, including enoyl-CoA delta isomerase 1 (ECI1), methylmalonyl-CoA epimerase (MCEE), and acyl-CoA dehydrogenase family member 11 (ACAD11), had enhanced expression with SGLT2i treatment.

Different metallothionein members had enhanced expression with SGLT2i in PT and TAL. Transcripts in the glutathione conjugation pathway were suppressed in PT, but enhanced in TAL with SGLT2i. The direction of expression changes of glutathione conjugation pathway members in PT and TAL was also opposite (Figure 4C and Figure 5C), except for glutathione S-transferase mu 3 (GSTM3), which was suppressed in both segments with SGLT2i.

The expression of several transcripts related to basolateral and apical ion transport was reversed in TAL with SGLT2i treatment (Figure 5C). Of these, the electroneutral sodium/potassium/chloride transporter (NKCC2, SLC12A1), the apical tubular flow-mediated potassium rectifier channel (ROMK channel, KCNJ1), chloride voltage-gated channel B (CLCNKB), and a subunit of the basolateral sodium/potassium ATPase (ATP1B1) transcripts were enhanced by SGLT2i. Transcript expression of other ion transporters, such as SLC5A3, which encodes for the sodium-myo-inositol cotransporter, were suppressed with SGLT2i treatment. These data suggest that, with SGLT2 inhibition, TAL may need to increase sodium and chloride transport from the tubular lumen via NKCC2, resulting in transcriptional changes to support this process, including the concomitant increase in energy requirements by the sodium/potassium ATPase on the basolateral membrane (Figure 5D).

Similar enrichment analyses are summarized for DTL, PCs, and ICs in Supplemental Figure 7, with the complete enrichment analysis list for PT, TAL, DTL, PC, and IC nephron segments provided in Supplemental Table 3. Pathways that did not meet statistical significance for reversal with SGLT2 inhibition are a potential target for novel DKD therapies and are included in Supplemental Table 4.

Validation of findings in T2D murine models treated with SGLT2 inhibitors

Transcriptional data from kidney cortex of a murine model (17) were used to confirm the observed reversal of transcripts in metabolic pathways in PT cells with SGLT2i. Statistically significant transcriptional changes related to diabetes were validated by comparing uninephrectomized db/db mice with db/m mice. Reversals with SGLT2i were identified by comparing ReninAAV uninephrectomized db/db mice treated for 2 weeks with SGLT2i with untreated uninephrectomized db/db mice (17). Suppression of glycolysis, gluconeogenesis, TCA cycle, β-oxidation, and glutathione conjugation transcripts with SGLT2i observed in mouse cortex data was similar to that in human PT cells (Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 5). Given the preponderance of PT cells in the mouse cortex (>80%), the mouse transcriptional changes likely reflected changes in PT gene expression. Only metallothionein transcripts were enhanced in human PT data; however, no metallothionein transcripts were differentially expressed in the mouse data, precluding validation of this pathway. Supplemental Figure 8 shows transcript level alterations in human PT cells and mouse cortex with SGLT2i treatment.

Figure 6 Transcriptomic alterations in mouse model of diabetes treated with SGLT2i validate alterations in central metabolic pathways in PT from humans. Dot plot comparing enriched pathways among suppressed transcripts in kidney cortex of SGLT2i-treated mice (n = 5 for each treatment group) with PT in T2Di(+).

mTORC1 pathway as a mediator of effects of SGLT2 inhibition

SGLT2i suppressed transcripts related to metabolic pathways in all tubular segments except TAL. mTORC1 integrates cellular energy state signals, and therefore, diminished mTORC1 activity was hypothesized to be an intermediate regulator, mediating the effects of SGLT2i. The differences in mTORC1 pathway scores in T2Di(+) and T2Di(–) patients relative to HCs were computed and reported as the Δ mTORC1 pathway score (mTORC1 signaling cascade transcripts; Supplemental Table 6). SGLT2i treatment was associated with lower mTORC1 pathway scores in T2Di(+) compared with T2Di(–) patients in all tubular segments (Figure 7A). These findings were reproduced in the corresponding single-nucleus RNA-Seq (snRNA-Seq) data from the murine model (Figure 7B). Additionally, as mTORC1 is known to integrate signals from amino acid metabolism, transcripts associated with the amino acid metabolism pathway were among the significantly suppressed pathways with SGLT2i treatment in PT cells (Figure 4A).

Figure 7 SGLT2i treatment–associated mTORC1 pathway score across tubular segments in human and mouse data. Using the Reactome database, 39 transcripts were associated with the mTORC1 pathway. (A) Plot represents the Δ mTORC1 pathway score by tubular segment as the difference between T2Di(–) and HCs (pink), and T2Di(+) and HCs (blue). (B) Similarly, in the mouse model snRNA-Seq data, Δ mTORC1 pathway scores were calculated in tubular segments as the difference between db/db mice (diabetic) and the background db/m (control) mice (pink) and SGLT2i-treated db/db/AAV and db/m (control) mice (blue).

As an independent measure of mTORC1 activity, levels of the downstream phosphorylated S6 (phospho-S6) protein were assessed by immunohistochemistry in kidney biopsy tissue sections (Figure 8). The average scores of the staining intensity from 4 study participants in each group by 2 independent pathologists for the proximal segments in HCs and T2Di(+) patients were similar at 0.9 and 0.8, while the T2Di(–) sections averaged 1.4 (Figure 8). The staining intensity scores for the distal segments were, on average, twice as high for T2Di(–) as T2Di(+) patients, which were closer to HCs, confirming reduction in mTORC1 activity with SGLT2i treatment in tubular segments of humans with T2D. Taken together, these results indicate that in the kidneys, treatment with SGLT2i in T2D decreases mTORC1 activity throughout the tubules, despite localized expression of SGLT2 in PT cells.