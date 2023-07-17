Inhibition of DPAGT1 suppresses HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance in human breast cancer

DPAGT1 is a potential regulator of HER2 shedding and correlates with poor prognosis. To identify potential regulators of HER2 shedding in trastuzumab resistance, peripheral blood samples and breast cancer biopsies were collected from 61 patients with locally advanced or early stage HER2+ breast cancer (with “early stage” defined as lymph node–positive or tumor size over 5 cm in diameter) before they received neoadjuvant trastuzumab therapy. The serum HER2-ECD level was determined to stratify the subgroups from patients with sensitive or poor responses using the median as the cutoff value for high or low serum HER2-ECD expression (Figure 1, A and B). Statistical analysis revealed that patients with high-serum HER2-ECD were prone to be refractory to trastuzumab (P < 0.001), and that, among the patients with complete response (CR) or partial response (PR) after trastuzumab therapy, 71% (22 of 31) had low serum HER2-ECD, while 73% (22 of 30) of the patients with progressive disease (PD) or stable disease (SD) expressed high serum HER2-ECD levels (Figure 1, A–C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164428DS1). These results indicated that high serum HER2-ECD level was associated with poor trastuzumab response and worse progression in HER2+ breast cancer.

Figure 1 DPAGT1 is a potential regulator of HER2 shedding and correlates with poor prognosis. (A) A schematic diagram showing the information regarding neoadjuvant trastuzumab therapy response and serum HER2-ECD expression in 61 patients. Tumor biopsies with trastuzumab-sensitive/ECD-low (n = 14) or trastuzumab-resistant/ECD-high (n = 13) were selected for RNA-Seq analysis. (B) ELISA analysis of HER2-ECD levels in the serum derived from HER2+ breast cancer patients before trastuzumab therapy. The data were log 2 transformed and the median was used as the cutoff. The green and pink histograms indicated the samples selected for RNA-Seq. (C) Correlation analysis between serum HER2-ECD level and trastuzumab response. (D) Volcano plot showing the gene expression in RNA-Seq analysis in trastuzumab-resistant HER2+ breast cancer tissues compared with sensitive ones. FDR < 0.01 and fold change > 2 were used as the cutoff. (E) Histograms showing relative HER2-ECD level in the medium of NC- or the indicated siRNA-transfected SK-BR-3 cells. (F) Relative cell viability of NC- or the indicated siRNA-transfected SK-BR-3 cells upon trastuzumab treatment (20 μg/mL, 48 hours). (G) qRT-PCR analysis of DPAGT1 mRNA in the 61 HER2+ breast cancer patient biopsies. GAPDH was used as an internal control. (H) Linear regression analysis of the correlation between DPAGT1 mRNA expression in biopsies and HER2-ECD levels in patient serum. (I) Representative IHC staining images of DPAGT1 in HER2+ breast cancer specimens. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) Correlation analysis between DPAGT1 expression, tumor relapse, and patient vital status. (K) Kaplan-Meier analysis of RFS (left) and OS (right) curves in HER2+breast cancer with low- or high-DPAGT1 expression (n = 170). HR, hazard ratio. (L) Kaplan-Meier curves of RFS (left) and OS (right) in the patient subgroup receiving trastuzumab therapy. Data in E and F are plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. Data in G are shown in a Tukey Boxplot. A χ2 test was used in C and J. An unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test was used in E–G. A Log-rank test was used in K–L. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To identify potential regulators of HER2 shedding, the biopsies from the half of the resistant (PD/SD) group with the highest levels of HER2-ECD levels and the half of the sensitive (CR/PR) group with the lowest HER2-ECD levels were selected for RNA-Seq. Among these biopsies, RNA samples of 27 biopsies that met the quality and dose demand for RNA sequencing were finally used. The RNA-Seq analysis indicated that 378 genes were upregulated while 359 genes were downregulated in the resistant group compared with that in the sensitive group (Figure 1D). Furthermore, the most significantly upregulated 14 genes were tested for their effect on HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance (Supplemental Figure 1B). As shown in Figure 1, E and F and Supplemental Figure 1C, silencing of DPAGT1 resulted in the most significant reduction of HER2-ECD level in the culture medium and inhibition of trastuzumab-induced cell death (Figure 1, E and F and Supplemental Figure 1C), which suggested that DPAGT1 might contribute to HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance. In line with this hypothesis, quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis of the 61 HER2+ breast cancer biopsies showed that DPAGT1 mRNA expression was significantly upregulated in trastuzumab-resistant tissues compared with sensitive tissues and was significantly associated with the serum HER2-ECD level (R2 = 0.3306, P < 0.001) in these patients (Figure 1, G and H). Interestingly, DPAGT1 mRNA expression correlated positively with the serum HER2-ECD in the resistant group (P = 0.012) but not in the sensitive group (P = 0.073) (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results provided a potential clinical link between DPAGT1 expression and HER2 shedding in the HER2+ breast cancer.

The clinical significance of DPAGT1 protein levels was further examined in 170 paraffin-embedded (FFPE) HER2+ breast cancer specimens (Supplemental Table 1). IHC staining analysis revealed that the expression of DPAGT1 was markedly increased in the pretherapeutic HER2+ breast tumors from patients who had recurrence within 5 years after surgery compared with that of patients without tumor recurrence (Figure 1I). Significantly, high DPAGT1 expression was strongly correlated with tumor relapse, patient death, and several clinicopathological characteristics, including advanced stages and higher Ki67 expression (Figure 1J and Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, high DPAGT1 expression was inversely associated with relapse-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with HER2+ breast cancer and in patients with HER2+ breast cancer who received trastuzumab treatment (Figure 1, K and L). It was also recognized as one of the independent prognostic factors in patients with HER2+ breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition, The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data analysis showed a universal increase of DPAGT1 expression in diverse HER2-overexpressing human cancers (26) (Supplemental Figure 1F). Taken together, these results indicated that DPAGT1 upregulation correlated with poor prognosis in patients with HER2+ breast cancer.

DPAGT1 induces HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance. The biological role of DPAGT1 in the proteolytic cleavage of HER2 was further investigated. As shown in Figure 2, A and B, overexpression of DPAGT1, but not the enzyme-dead mutant DPAGT1-N185A (21), dramatically increased the level of p95HER2 in HER2+ breast cancer cells and the HER2-ECD level in the conditional medium, which was abolished by DPAGT1 inhibition with tunicamycin (TM). These results suggested that the N-glycosylation activity of DPAGT1 was indispensable for HER2 shedding. Consistently, the trastuzumab-resistant SK-BR-3 and BT-474 cell lines exhibited elevated expression levels of DPAGT1, p95HER2, and HER2-ECD compared with those in the parental cells (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, knockdown of DPAGT1 reduced the levels of p95HER2 and HER2-ECD in the trastuzumab-resistant SK-BR-3 cells (Figure 2, E and F). Moreover, we found that the repressive effect of trastuzumab on HER2 shedding, which was consistent with a previous report (27), was dramatically abrogated by ectopic expression of DPAGT1, as indicated by sustained high levels of intracellular p95HER2 and HER2-ECD in the conditional medium from trastuzumab-treated DPAGT1-overexpressing cells, but not in the cells overexpressing DPAGT1-N185A mutant (Figure 2, G and H). Therefore, these results indicated that upregulation of DPAGT1 promoted HER2 shedding in HER2+ breast cancer cells.

Figure 2 DPAGT1 induces HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance. (A) IB analysis showing the expression of DPAGT1, HER2, and p95HER2 in the whole lysate (WL) and HER2-ECD in the medium. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control for the WL and Albumin was used as a loading control for proteins in the medium. (B) ELISA analysis of HER2-ECD levels in the medium from indicated cells. (C) IB analysis of expression of HER2 and p95HER2 in the whole lysate (WL) and the ECD level in condensed culture medium from the parental (Par.) and trastuzumab-resistant (TR) SK-BR-3 and BT-474 cells. (D) Relative HER2-ECD level in the medium from the parental and trastuzumab-resistant cells. (E) IB analysis of HER2 and p95HER2 expression in the indicated trastuzumab-resistant SK-BR-3 cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (F) Relative HER2-ECD level in the medium from control or DPAGT1-silenced trastuzumab-resistant SK-BR-3 cells. (G) IB analysis of HER2 and p95HER2 expression in the Vector-, DPAGT1-, or DPAGT1-N185A-transduced SK-BR-3 cells with or without trastuzumab treatment (20 μg/mL). α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (H) Relative HER2-ECD level in the medium from indicated SK-BR-3 cells. (I) Cell viability assay analyzing the sensitivity of the indicated SK-BR-3 and BT-474 cells to trastuzumab treatment (20 μg/mL, 48 hours). (J) Representative image (left) and quantification (right) of surviving colonies formed by the indicated SK-BR-3 and BT-474 cells with or without trastuzumab treatment (20 μg/mL). Data in B, D, F, H, I, and J were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. An unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test was used in B, D, F, H, and J. 2-way ANOVA was used in I. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

In agreement with the promotive effect of DPAGT1 on HER2 shedding, overexpressing of DPAGT1 drastically impaired the sensitivity of HER2+ breast cancer cells to trastuzumab treatment, as indicated by increased cell viability and colony formation of HER2+ breast cancer cells, as well as the elevated activity of HER2 downstream effector protein kinase B (AKT) and extracellular regulated kinase (ERK1/2) (Figure 2, I and J and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, we did not observe the resistant effect on trastuzumab treatment in the DPAGT1-N185A mutant-overexpressing cells (Figure 2, I and J and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). A similar resistant effect was also observed in DPAGT1-overexpressed cells treated with pertuzumab, which also binds to the extracellular moiety of HER2 (Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, these results demonstrated that DPAGT1 induced HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance.

DPAGT1 promotes trastuzumab resistance by inducing HER2 shedding in vivo. The role of DPAGT1 in trastuzumab resistance was further investigated in vivo. Briefly, BALB/C-nu mice were s.c. injected with Vector-, DPAGT1-, or DPAGT1-N185A-transduced SK-BR-3 cells. After 2 weeks, the mice in each group were equally subdivided into 2 halves (n = 8/subgroup). The mice in each subgroup were given an i.p. injection of either IgG or trastuzumab once a week. Notably, the SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 tumors grew much faster than those of the other 2 groups, regardless of trastuzumab treatment, indicating that DPAGT1 promoted tumor growth and induced trastuzumab resistance in vivo (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Figure 3A). To exclude the influence of DPAGT1 expression on tumor growth, the tumor growth inhibition rates induced by trastuzumab were compared. As shown in Figure 3C, the tumor growth inhibition rate induced by trastuzumab in the Vector- or DPAGT1-N185A-transduced SK-BR-3 tumors was above 70% but was drastically decreased to 14% in the SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 tumors. Validation analysis showed that DPAGT1 promoted HER2 proteolytic cleavage and activation of HER2-downstream signaling in tumors, resulting in an increased proliferation index and reduced apoptotic index (Figure 3, D–F and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 DPAGT1 promotes trastuzumab resistance by inducing HER2 shedding in vivo. (A) Tumor growth curves of the xenograft tumors (n = 8/group) formed by Vector-, DPAGT1-, or DPAGT1/N185A-transduced SK-BR-3 cells. After 2 weeks of inoculation of the indicated cells, trastuzumab (20 mg/kg) was administrated once a week for 5 weeks. Tumor volumes were assayed weekly. (B) Representative pictures of xenograft tumors formed by the indicated cells treated with or without trastuzumab (20 mg/kg). (C) The tumor growth inhibition rate induced by trastuzumab in each group was calculated by the reduction in tumor volume after trastuzumab treatment relative to the tumor volume treated with IgG, using the formula (VIgG – VTRAS+) / VIgG. (D) ELISA analysis of HER2-ECD level in serum from the indicated mice. (E) IB analysis of the expression of p95HER2, p-AKT, AKT, p-ERK1/2, and ERK1/2 in the tumors formed by the indicated SK-BR-3 cells. (F) The proliferation index and apoptotic index, represented as the percentage of Ki67+ cells and TUNEL+ cells, in the tumors formed by the indicated SK-BR-3 cells. (G) A scheme showing the indicated s.c. tumor recurrence model with trastuzumab treatment. (H) Kaplan–Meier relapse-free survival of mice (n = 15/group) from the Figure 3G indicating the number of mice in each group recurring at the indicated time. HR, hazard ratio. (I) IB analysis of expression of p95HER2, p-AKT, AKT, p-ERK1/2, and ERK1/2 in the indicated recurrent tumors from each group. (J) ELISA analysis of the serum HER2-ECD level in the mice in each group. Data in A, C, D, F, and J were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. Data in A and C was plotted as the means ± SD of 8 mice. Data in D was plotted as the mean ± SD of 3 mice. An unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test was used in C, D, and F. 2-way ANOVA was used in A. The log-rank test was used in H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Moreover, to mimic the trastuzumab therapy in the adjuvant setting, subcutaneous SK-BR-3 tumors were removed when they grew to a volume of approximately 200 mm3 and trastuzumab treatment was subsequently administered (Figure 3G). The SK-BR-3 tumor cells were constructed to stably express luciferase; therefore, tumor relapse was traced using the luciferase signal (Figure 3G). No luciferase signal was observed 1 week after the tumorectomy, which indicated successful tumor resection (Figure 3G). Notably, as shown in Figure 3H, 6 of 15 (40%) SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 tumor-removed mice suffered tumor relapse, while the tumor recurrence incidence occurred in only 1 of 15 (6.67%) in the Vector tumor-removed group and 2 of 15 (13.33%) in the DPAGT1-N185A tumor-removed group, respectively. Immunoblotting (IB) analysis showed that the expression levels of p95HER2, phosphorylated-Akt (p-AKT), and p-ERK1/2 in the recurrent DPAGT1-overexpressing tumors, as well as the serum level of HER2-ECD detected by an ELISA, especially in those that recurred earlier, were much higher than those in the recurrent vector mice and recurrent DPAGT1-N185A mice, indicating that the HER2 shedding was associated with the relapse of DPAGT1-overexpressing tumors (Figure 3, I and J). Taken together, these results indicate that DPAGT1 rendered trastuzumab resistance, at least partially, by inducing HER2 shedding.

Figure 6 Unglycosylated ADAM10 is degraded by the HRD1/SEL1L/VCP complex. (A) IB analysis of poly-Ub expression of the indicated Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants in the cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (B) IP/MS analysis showing ADAM10 and HRD1 (SYVN1) protein peptides in the ADAM10/4NQ-Flag complex precipitated from the Eer I-treated SK-BR-3/ADAM10-KO cells. (C) Co-IP assays using anti-Flag antibody were performed in the indicated cells, and IB analysis of the expression of HRD1, GP78, MARCHF6, and Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants were shown. (D) IP/IB analysis of HRD1 and Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants in the indicated SK-BR-3 cells. (E) IP/IB analysis of HRD1 and Flag-tagged ADAM10/N278Q in the indicated cells. (F) Proximity ligation assay (PLA) analysis of the interaction between ADAM10-N278Q-Flag and HRD1 upon Eer I or Eer I + TM treatment. The PLA signal was quantified by counting the foci in 5 random fields per cell. Scale bar: 10 μm. 2-sided Student’s t test was used. Data were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. ***P < 0.001. (G and H) IB analysis of poly-Ub expression of the indicated Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants in the indicated cells treated with MG132 (G) or MG132 + TM (H). (I) IP/IB analysis of the expression of SEL1L, VCP/p97, HRD1, and Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants in the indicated cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (J) IB analysis of the expression of SEL1L, VCP/p97, HRD1, and Flag-tagged ADAM10 mutants in the indicated cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (K) IP/IB analysis of the levels of precursor ADAM10 (p-ADAM10), mature ADAM10 (m-ADAM10), and HRD1 in the indicated cells. Arrow indicates the unglycosylated ADAM10 precursor. (L) IB analysis of the poly Ubiquitination expression of ADAM10 in the control or HRD1-silenced SK-BR-3/ shDPAGT1-#1 cells. (M) IB analysis of expression of p-ADAM10, m-ADAM10 and HRD1 in the indicated cells. Arrow indicates the unglycosylated ADAM10 precursor. α-Tubulin was used as the loading control.

Trastuzumab induces retrograde transport of DPAGT1. DPAGT1 is an ER-localized protein (21). However, our IHC staining showed that DPAGT1 was also localized at the plasma membrane (PM) in HER2+ breast cancer tissues (Figure 1I). Interestingly, immunofluorescence (IF) staining and PM extraction assays showed that HER2+ breast cancer cell lines SK-BR-3 and BT-474 displayed clear PM localization of DPAGT1; however, it was rarely detected at the PM of cell lines that are not HER2+, such as MDA-MB-231 or MCF-7 (Figure 4, A and B). The observed DPAGT1 protein signal in the PM fraction was DPAGT1-specific instead of an unspecific signal, as it was robustly decreased in DPAGT1-silenced HER2+ cells (Figure 4C). We further questioned whether the subcellular location of DPAGT1 could be affected by trastuzumab treatment. As shown in Figure 4, D and E, trastuzumab treatment drastically induced the retrograde transport of DPAGT1, as indicated by an evident decrease in the PM and increase in the ER. However, treatment with an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody, nimotuzumab, which only recognizes the EGFR extracellular domain, had no effect on DPAGT1 subcellular location, suggesting that the PM/ER translocation of DPAGT1 might be specific to trastuzumab treatment.

Figure 4 Trastuzumab induces retrograde transport of DPAGT1. (A) Representative IF staining images of DPAGT1 and DAPI in the indicated cells. Red arrows indicate the location of the cell membrane. Scale bar: 10 μm (B and C) IB analysis of DPAGT1 expression in the extracted plasma membrane (PM) and whole lysate (WL) from SK-BR-3, BT-474, MDA-MB-231, and MCF-7 cells (B), or from Vector- or DPAGT1-silenced SK-BR-3 and BT-474 cells (C). PMCA1 was used as a PM marker. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (D) Representative IF staining images of DPAGT1 in SK-BR-3 cells treated with IgG, trastuzumab, or nimotuzumab (NIMO, 20 μg/mL). The percentage of DPAGT1 PM+ cells was quantified in 10 random fields. Scale bar: 10 μm (E) IB analysis of expression of DPAGT1, HER2, EGFR, and HER3 in the extracted PM, extracted ER, and WL of SK-BR-3 cells treated with IgG, trastuzumab, or nimotuzumab. Calnexin was used as an ER marker. PMCA1 was used as a PM marker. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (F) Representative IF staining image (left) and quantification (right) of DPAGT1 PM+ cells in the indicated cells. Scale bar: 10 μm (G) IB analysis of DPAGT1 expression in the extracted PM, extracted ER, and WL of indicated SK-BR-3 cells. Calnexin was used as an ER marker. PMCA1 was used as a PM marker. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (H) IB analysis of expression p-CAV1Y14, CAV1, p-c-SrcY416, and c-Src in IgG- or trastuzumab-treated SK-BR-3 cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (I) IB analysis of expression of DPAGT1, c-Src, and CAV1 in the lipid rafts isolated from IgG- or trastuzumab-treated SK-BR-3 cells. (J) IB analysis of DPAGT1 expression in the extracted PM and ER fractions from SK-BR-3 cells treated with IgG, trastuzumab, or trastuzumab + c-Src inhibitor Dasatinib (4 μM). Data in D and F were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates and analyzed with an unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test. The arrows in panels D and F indicate plasma membrane expression. Relative protein expression was quantified by Image J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We then investigated the mechanism underlying trastuzumab treatment–induced PM/ER translocation of DPAGT1. We first examined whether trastuzumab treatment could induce the PM/ER translocation of HER2 and other HER receptors since HER2 forms homodimers or heterodimers with other HER receptor family members (28). Both IB and flow cytometry analyses showed that the PM, ER, and total expression levels of HER2, EGFR, and HER3, were not affected by trastuzumab treatment in the SK-BR-3 cells (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A). Although treatment with the EGFR therapeutic monoclonal antibody nimotuzumab substantially decreased the PM and total expression of EGFR, it had no effect on HER2 or HER3 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A). These findings indicated that trastuzumab treatment did not induce the PM/ER translocation of HER2, EGFR or HER3. Meanwhile, we found that neither nimotuzumab treatment nor silencing EGFR or HER3 had impact on the PM and ER location of DPAGT1, suggesting that DPAGT1 retrograde transport was not regulated by these 2 HER2 partners (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, upon trastuzumab treatment, the more DPAGT1 was expressed in HER2+ breast cancer cells, the more DPAGT1 protein would be retrogradely transported from the plasma membrane to the ER (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Notably, a number of studies have provided compelling evidence that, unlike other HER receptor family members, HER2 is endocytosis-resistant, and is thus steadily maintained at the PM even upon antibody stimulation (29–31). It is proposed that the resistance to internalization of HER2 might be caused by the lack of interaction between HER2 and the clathrin-coated pits that induce endocytosis of other HER family members (29). However, we found that silencing of CAV1 (encoding caveolin-1), but not CLTA (encoding clathrin), substantially impaired trastuzumab-induced retrograde transport of DPAGT1 (Figure 4, F and G), which suggested that the caveolae pathway, but not the clathrin pathway, was involved in the PM/ER translocation of DPAGT1. In line with this hypothesis, trastuzumab treatment drastically increased p-CAV-1Y14 levels in the SK-BR-3 cells (Figure 4H). Moreover, c-Src, which induces caveolin-1 tyrosine phosphorylation during endocytosis (32, 33), was also activated by trastuzumab treatment (Figure 4H). This observation was consistent with previous findings that c-Src is frequently activated in the acquired and de novo trastuzumab-resistant cells (34–36). We further observed that trastuzumab treatment resulted in enrichment of c-Src in the lipid rafts that contained DPAGT1 and caveolin-1 (Figure 4I), which was in accord with a previous report that activated c-Src translocates into the lipid rafts (37). Importantly, treatment with the c-Src inhibitor dasatinib abrogated the trastuzumab-induced retrograde transport of DPAGT1 (Figure 4J). These data provided evidence that c-Src activation is essential for the trastuzumab-induced caveolar endocytosis of DPAGT1. Although the underlying mechanism for the selection of the caveolae-mediated endocytosis pathway upon trastuzumab treatment remained unclear, it was consistent with previous reports that inhibition of several kinases would promote caveolae-mediated endocytosis (38–40).

DPAGT1-mediated N-glycosylation protects ADAM10 from ER-associated degradation. In the ER, DPAGT1 initiates N-glycosylation of newly synthesized proteins (41). Previously, it was reported that ADAMs, disintegrin and metalloprotease family proteins, contribute to HER2 ectodomain shedding in HER2 overexpressing breast cancer cells (42). Notably, the function of ADAMs could be regulated by N-glycosylation (43–46). We then examined whether ADAMs contribute to DPAGT1-induced HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5A and Figure 5A, among multiple ADAM family members with enzyme activity, silencing of ADAM10 decreased the DPAGT1-induced HER2-ECD level in the culture medium, which suggested that ADAM10 might be involved in DPAGT1-mediated HER2 shedding.

Figure 5 DPAGT1-mediated N-glycosylation protects ADAM10 from ER-associated degradation. (A) ELISA analysis of HER2-ECD level in the culture medium derived from vector control or the indicated ADAM-silenced SK-BR-3 cells. (B) IB analysis of ADAM10 expression in SK-BR-3 cells treated with or without PNGase F, tunicamycin (TM), or DPAGT1 transfection. Arrows indicated different forms of the ADAM10 protein. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (C) IB analysis of ADAM10 expression in the control or DPAGT1-dysregulated SK-BR-3 cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of membrane expression of ADAM10 in the indicated SK-BR-3 cells. (E) IB analysis of ADAM10 and DPAGT1 expression in the indicated SK-BR-3 cells treated with vehicle, Eeyarestatin I (Eer I, 20 μM), or MG132 (10 μM). Arrow indicates the unglycosylated ADAM10 precursor. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (F) Upper: a scheme indicating the 4 N-glycosylation sites of ADAM10. Lower: IB analysis of ADAM10/N278Q-Flag expression in the SK-BR-3/ADAM10-KO cells treated with Vehicle, TM, Eer I, or TM + Eer I. (G) IF staining of flag-tagged ADAM10/N278Q and ER marker Calnexin in the vehicle- or TM-treated ADAM10/N278Q-Flag-transduced SK-BR-3/ADAM10-KO cells. (H) Cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay analysis of expression of the indicated ADAM10-Flag mutants (N278Q, 4NQ, N278/267Q, N278/439Q, and N278/551Q) in the indicated SK-BR-3-ADAM10-KO cells treated with 100 μg/ml CHX. Proteins were collected at the indicated time points and then immunoblotted with an anti-Flag antibody. Quantification of Flag-ADAM10 protein level was determined by normalization to α-tubulin protein. Data in (A and H) were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. A 2-sided Student’s t test was used in A and 2-way ANOVA was used in H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

N-glycosylation modulates ADAM10 functions by regulating (a) its trafficking from the ER to the Golgi apparatus, (b) protein processing in Golgi, and (c) its sheddase activity at the plasma membrane (44, 47). We first validated the impact of N-glycosylation on ADAM10. As shown in Figure 5B, treatment of SK-BR-3 lysates with Peptide:N-glycosidase F (PNGase F),an amidase that removes all N-linked oligosaccharides from glycoproteins, induced downward shifts of precursor ADAM10 (preADAM10) and mature ADAM10 (matADAM10), which suggested that both pre and matADAM10 were N-glycosylated. Meanwhile, PNGase F treatment increased the expression of preADAM10 and partially digested ADAM10 but decreased the expression of matADAM10, indicating that N-glycosylation was required for the processing and expression of ADAM10 protein. Notably, inhibition of DPAGT1 by TM dramatically reduced the levels of both glycosylated preADAM10 and matADAM10, which was enhanced by combined treatment with PNGase F, indicating that the degradation of ADAM10 might still be active in the lysates of SK-BR-3 cells. This result indicated that N-glycosylation was essential for ADAM10 expression. The different effects between PNGase F and TM on preADAM10 and matADAM10 expression might reflect the fact that PNGase F directly removes N-linked glycans from proteins in the cell lysates while TM inhibits the conjugation of N-linked glycans to proteins in live cells. Exogenous transfection of DPAGT1 slightly rescued the ADAM10 expression in the presence of TM, but no apparent dose-dependent effects were observed, suggesting that the inhibition by TM was sufficiently powerful (Figure 5B).

Consistent with the inductive effect of N-glycosylation on ADAM10 expression, overexpressing DPAGT1 increased, while silencing DPAGT1 reduced, the endogenous preADAM10 and matADAM10 levels in SK-BR-3 cells (Figure 5C). Meanwhile, flow cytometry analysis showed that membrane-localized ADAM10, an indicator of matADAM10, was elevated in DPAGT1-overexpressing cells but reduced in the DPAGT1-silenced or TM-treated cells (Figure 5D). Interestingly, the DPAGT1-induced upregulation of ADAM10 protein was independent of the transcription of ADAM10 (Supplemental Figure 5B). Therefore, these results suggested that DPAGT1-mediated N-glycosylation upregulated ADAM10 expression posttranscriptionally.

No endogenous unglycosylated precursor or matADAM10 protein could be detected in the SK-BR-3 cells with TM treatment or DPAGT1 knockdown (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that unglycosylated ADAM10 protein experienced rapid degradation in the ER, also referred to as ER-associated degradation (ERAD) (48). Consistent with this hypothesis, treatment with the ERAD inhibitor eeyarestatin I (Eer I) or the proteasome inhibitor MG132 restored the expression of preADAM10 protein, which was unglycosylated, as its molecular weight was lower than the endogenous glycosylated preADAM10 (Figure 5E). However, no restoration of matADAM10 was observed (Figure 5E). This fit well with the notion that ADAM10, without appropriate N-glycosylation modification, could not be trafficked out of the ER or processed in the Golgi apparatus (49).

ADAM10 was found to be heavily modified with N-linked glycosylation at 4 Asparagine sites (N267, N278, N439, and N551) (44). Indeed, N-glycosylation of ADAM10 could be observed in the identified peptides by the mass spectrometry (MS) analysis (Supplemental Figure 5C). We then determined which N-glycosylation site was related to ERAD of ADAM10. Since N-glycosylation at N278 is required for the trafficking of preADAM10 out of ER (44), we stably reexpressed the ADAM10/N278Q mutant in the ADAM10-KO SK-BR-3 cells and found that the ADAM10/N278Q mutant was trapped in the ER (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5D). Although either inhibition or silencing of DPAGT1 resulted in drastic reduction of preADAM10-N278Q in the ER, the ERAD of ADAM10/N278Q could be rescued by Eer I treatment (Figure 5, F and G and Supplemental Figure 5E). These results suggested that the other N-glycosylated sites might be indispensable for protecting preADAM10 from ERAD. As shown in Figure 5H, further mutation at N267 potently shortened the half-life of preADAM10/N278Q, which showed comparable effects to the ADAM10/4NQ (mutation of all 4 N-glycosylation sites), while further mutation at N439 or N551 showed only slight reduction of ADAM10/N278. These data indicated that glycosylation at N267 played a vital role in protecting preADAM10 from ERAD. Intriguingly, unlike the ADAM10/N278Q-N267Q and ADAM10/4NQ, ADAM10 with a single mutation at N267 (ADAM10/N267Q) expressed both preADAM10 and matADAM10, which could not be effectively restored by Eer I treatment (Supplemental Figure 5F), suggesting that the ERAD-mediated downregulation ADAM10 might be caused by the synergistic effects in N-glycosylation at multiple sites.

Unglycosylated ADAM10 is degraded by the HRD1/SEL1L/VCP complex. Next, we explored the mechanism underlying ERAD-mediated ADAM10 degradation. Multiple steps are involved in the process of ERAD, including that the defective protein being recognized by ERAD substrate recognition factors and specifically ubiquitinated by the ER-associated E3 ligase, and then the adaptor protein adaptor subunit of ERAD E3 ubiquitin ligase (SEL1L) links the ubiquitinated substrates and recruits the valosin-containing protein (VCP, also known as p97) complex to promote retrotranslocation by which substrate proteins are extracted from the ER and degraded by the cytosolic 26S proteasome (48, 50). Consistent with the stability of ADAM10 mutants, as shown in Figure 5H, the polyubiquitination level of ADAM10/N278-267Q and ADAM10/4NQ was markedly higher than the polyubiquitination level of ADAM10/N278Q-N439Q and ADAM10/N278Q-N551Q (Figure 6A). The ubiquitin assays using different HA-Ub constructs indicated that the polyubiquitination of ADAM10-4NQ was K48-linked but not K63-linked (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Several ER-associated E3 ligases, including synoviolin 1 (SYVN1, also known as HRD1), autocrine motility factor receptor (AMFR, also known as GP78), and membrane associated ring-CH-type finger 6 (MARCHF6), have been identified to be involved in ERAD-mediated degradation (51–53). Our high-throughput immunoprecipitation mass spectrometry (IP-MS) analysis showed that ADAM10-4NQ potentially interacted with HRD1/SYVN1 rather than GP78 or MARCHF6 (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 3). ADAM10-4NQ peptides comprising mutations of the 4 N-glycosylation sites could not be identified by MS as they were all mutated (Supplemental Figure 6B). The IP-MS analysis was further confirmed by subsequent reciprocal co-IP assays, in which the ERAD-prone ADAM10-N278/267Q and ADAM10-4NQ mutants interacted with HRD1 but not with GP78 or MARCHF6; ADAM10-N278Q was used as a negative control (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, the IP assays, proximity ligation assays (PLAs) and IF staining indicated that TM treatment increased the interaction between ADAM10-N278Q and HRD1 upon Eer I treatment (Figure 6, E and F and Supplemental Figure 6C). Importantly, silencing of HRD1 substantially reduced the polyubiquitination level of ADAM10/N278Q-267Q and ADAM10/4NQ, but had little effect on the ADAM10-N278Q polyubiquitination (Figure 6G). Moreover, the TM-induced polyubiquitination of ADAM10-N278Q was abrogated in the HRD1-silenced cells (Figure 6H). Taken together, these results demonstrate that HRD1 was responsible for the polyubiquitination of unglycosylated ADAM10 in the ER.

During the progress of ERAD-mediated protein degradation, ubiquitinated proteins are retrotranslocated out of the ER and degraded by the SEL1L and VCP/p97 complex (48). Our IP assays indicated that depletion of HRD1 repressed the binding of ADAM10-4NQ or ADAM10-N278/267Q to SEL1L and VCP/p97 (Figure 6I). Silencing HRD1, SEL1L, or VCP potently increased the ADAM10-4NQ and ADAM10-N278/267Q expression (Figure 6J). Therefore, these data suggest that the HRD1/SEL1L/VCP complex contributed to ERAD-mediated degradation of unglycosylated ADAM10 protein.

We further assessed the effect of HRD1 on the endogenous expression of ADAM10. Co-IP assays indicated that the HRD1 interacted with the unglycosylated preADAM10 in the SK-BR-3-shDPAGT1#1 cells treated with MG132 (Figure 6K). Silencing of HRD1 in SK-BR-3-shDPAGT1#1 cells not only robustly decreased the level of polyubiquitinated ADAM10 but also restored the level of unglycosylated preADAM10 similar to EerI treatment (Figure 6, L–M), which further supported the notion that HRD1 played a crucial role in ERAD-mediated ADAM10 polyubiquitination.

N-glycosylation of ADAM10 is required for DPAGT1-induced trastuzumab resistance. We next assessed whether N-glycosylation of ADAM10 was required for DPAGT1-induced HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance. As shown in Figure 7, A–D and Supplemental Figure 7A, silencing of ADAM10 markedly reduced the expression of intracellular p95HER2 and HER2-ECD level in the culture medium, the number of surviving colonies, and the viability of SK-BR-3-DPAGT1 cells, which could be rescued by reexpression of ADAM10-WT, but not ADAM10-4NQ or ADAM10-N278/267Q (Figure 7, A–D and Supplemental Figure 7A). The same effect of ADAM10 on HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance was further validated in vivo using the subcutaneous xenograft models (Figure 7E). DPAGT1-overexpressing SK-BR-3 tumors with ADAM10 KO showed a sensitive response to trastuzumab treatment, as indicated by significant shrinkage of tumor volumes (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7C). Meanwhile, we found that KO of ADAM10 drastically decreased the HER2-ECD level in mouse serum, but increased the level of cleaved-caspase-3 and the apoptotic index in the SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 tumors (Figure 7, F–H and Supplemental Figure 7B). Notably, restoring ADAM10 via overexpression of ADAM10/WT restored HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance again, while the ADAM10/4NQ and ADAM10/N278Q-267Q overexpression did not show such effects (Figure 7, F–H and Supplemental Figure 7B). Therefore, these results indicate that N-glycosylated ADAM10 was essential for DPAGT1-induced HER2 shedding and trastuzumab resistance.

Figure 7 N-glycosylation of ADAM10 is required for DPAGT1-induced trastuzumab resistance. (A) IB analysis of the expression of ADAM10, p95, and DPAGT1 in the indicated cells. Mock represents the SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 cells. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (B) ELISA analysis of HER2-ECD level in the culture medium from the same cells in A. Data are presented relative to that in the KO/Vec cells. (C) Quantification of relative surviving colonies formed by indicated cells. Data are presented relative to that in the KO/Vec cells. (D) Cell viability assays analyzed the sensitivities of the indicated cells to trastuzumab. (E) Tumor growth curves of the xenograft tumors (n = 8/group) formed by the indicated cells. After 2 weeks of inoculation of the indicated cells, trastuzumab (20 mg/kg) was administered once a week for 5 weeks. Tumor volumes were measured weekly. (F) Relative serum HER2-ECD level in 3 mice from each group. (G) ELISA analysis of relative cleaved caspase-3 in indicated tumors. (H) The apoptotic index represented as the percentage of TUNEL+ cells in indicated tumors. (I and J) Kaplan-Meier analysis of RFS (I) and OS (J) curves in the patients with HER2+ breast cancer stratified by DPAGT1-high/ADAM10-high, DPAGT1-low/ADAM10-low, and others. Data in B, C, D, G, H, and I were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. Data in E was plotted as the mean ± SD of 8 mice. Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test was used in B, C, G, H, and I. 2-way ANOVA was used in D and E. χ2 test was used in J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Furthermore, the clinical significance of the DPAGT1/ADAM10 axis was assessed. IHC statistical analysis revealed that high expression of ADAM10 was positively associated with shorter RFS and OS (Supplemental Figure 7D), and that ADAM10 expression correlated positively with DPAGT1 level in the 170 HER2+ breast cancer specimens (Supplemental Figure 7E). Importantly, patients with combined high DPAGT1 and high ADAM10 expression suffered the worse RFS and OS (Figure 7I-J). Taken together, these results suggest that the DPAGT1/ADAM10 axis is associated with poor prognosis of patients with HER2+ breast cancer.

Inhibition of DPAGT1 resensitizes trastuzumab-resistant HER2+ breast cancer. Finally, we assessed the therapeutic effect of combined TM and trastuzumab on HER2+ breast cancer. As shown in Supplemental Figure 8, A and B, inhibition of DPAGT1 using TM significantly enhanced the sensitivity of SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 and BT-474/DPAGT1 cells to trastuzumab therapy, as indicated by reduced cell viability and surviving colonies. The therapeutic effect of combined TM and trastuzumab on HER2+ breast cancer was further validated using in vivo mouse models. We first established a mouse xenograft model by s.c. injection of the trastuzumab-resistant SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 cells for 2 weeks, then treated them with either IgG, trastuzumab, TM, or trastuzumab + TM once a week (Figure 8A). To secure the anticancer effect and lessen the severe off-target toxicities by systemic administration of TM, we used an intratumoral injection (i.t.) of TM, for the purpose to secure the anticancer effect and minimize the systemic toxicities. The safety of i.t. injection of TM was tracked during the in vivo experiments. No obvious behavioral disorders in the mice and no significant alteration in mouse weight were observed during the TM treatment, indicating that this treatment was well tolerated by the mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Remarkably, the coadministration of trastuzumab and TM dramatically shrank the volumes of SK-BR-3-DPAGT1 tumor burdens compared with TM or trastuzumab monotherapy (Figure 8, A and B). Meanwhile, we found that combined delivery of TM and trastuzumab substantially reduced the level of serum HER2-ECD, mature ADAM10, p95HER2, p-AKT, and p-ERK1/2 but increased the level of cleaved-caspase-3 expression and the apoptotic index in the SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 tumors (Figure 8, C–G and Supplemental Figure 8, D–E).

Figure 8 Inhibition of DPAGT1 re-sensitizes trastuzumab-resistant breast cancer. (A and B) Tumor growth curves (A) and representative pictures (B) of the xenograft tumors (n = 8/group) formed with SK-BR-3/DPAGT1 cells in the mice, which, after 2 weeks of inoculation of the indicated cells, were administered with IgG, trastuzumab (i.p.), TM (i.t.), or TM + trastuzumab once a week for 5 weeks. Tumor volumes were measured weekly. (C) ELISA analysis of the serum HER2-ECD level in the mice in each group. (D and E) IB analysis (D) and relative quantification (E) of the expression of ADAM10, HER2, p-AKT, AKT, p-ERK1/2, and ERK1/2 in the homogenates prepared from 3 random tumors in each group. (F) ELISA assay of the relative cleaved caspase-3 in the indicated tumors. (G) The apoptotic index represented as the percentage of TUNEL+ cells in the indicated tumors. (H) IB analysis of DPAGT1 expression in SK-BR-3/Vector and SK-BR-3/DPAGT1cells and in PDX-1 and -2. (I) Representative image of PDX-1 and PDX-2 tumor-bearing mice treated with IgG. (J) Representative pictures (upper) and tumor growth curves (lower) of PDX-1 and PDX-2 tumor-bearing mice with indicated treatment. n = 8/group. (K) IHC staining of HER2 in PDX-1 and PDX-2 tumor-bearing mice treated with IgG or TM + trastuzumab. Scale bar: 50 μm. (L) ELISA analysis of the serum HER2-ECD level in 3 mice in each group. (M) ELISA analysis of relative cleaved caspase-3 in the indicated PDXs. Data in C, F, G, L, and M were plotted as the mean ± SD of biological triplicates. Data in A and J were plotted as the mean ± SD of 8 mice. Unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test was used in C, E–G, L, and M. 2-way ANOVA was used in A and J. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

The therapeutic potential of combined TM and trastuzumab was further evaluated in patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) using the clinical trastuzumab-resistant HER2+ breast tumors. 2 PDXs, which expressed high levels of DPAGT1 with rapid tumor growth, were selected for the therapeutic examination (Figure 8, H and I). Similarly, intratumoral injection of TM was tolerated in the NOD/SCID mice without significant alteration in mouse weight (Supplemental Figure 8F). Although these 2 PDXs still progressed under trastuzumab treatment showing resistance to trastuzumab, combined delivery of trastuzumab and TM drastically inhibited the growth of PDX-1 and PDX-2 tumors (Figure 8J and Supplemental Figure 8G). Pathological validation showed that the 2 PDXs were still HER2+ after treatment (Figure 8K). Coadministration of trastuzumab and TM significantly reduced serum HER2-ECD levels but increased cleaved-caspase-3 expression in the PDXs (Figure 8, L and M). Therefore, our results demonstrated that, in HER2+ breast cancer, trastuzumab treatment induced PM-to-ER retrograde transportation of DPAGT1, which protected ADAM10 from ERAD via N-glycosylation, consequently resulting in robust HER2 shedding, trastuzumab resistance, and poor clinical outcomes (Figure 9A). However, combined treatment with TM and trastuzumab exerted synergistic effects on blocking HER2 signaling, suggesting that targeting DPAGT1 might be a potential strategy to reverse trastuzumab resistance (Figure 9B).