STINGing the immune system: lessons learned through a model of G34-mutant pediatric high-grade glioma

In this issue of the JCI, Haase et al. make important advancements toward improving therapies for pHGG by identifying unique pathway vulnerabilities in the H3-G34–mutant subgroup of pHGGs. The authors then designed and characterized a therapy for targeting these tumors (7). The H3-G34–mutant subgroup of pHGG accounts for approximately 16% of all hemispheric pHGGs, which usually affect adolescents and young adults, and can coexist with inactivating mutations in P53 and ATRX (4, 8, 9). The prognosis for this subgroup is moderate compared with other pHGG tumors, favorable compared with H3 K27–altered tumors, but unfavorable compared with the H3 wild-type and IDH wild-type subgroup (4). Mutations in histone 3.3 at glycine 34 result in an arginine (G34R) or, less commonly, a valine (G34V) substitution, but the biological effects of the mutation are not yet well understood (10).

To better characterize these tumors, Haase and colleagues developed a genetically engineered mouse model (GEMM) to mimic the biological characteristics of H3.3-G34R–mutant tumors and clarify their driving molecular mechanisms. They compared gene expression in this model with an H3.3 wild-type GEMM and also compared an H3.3-G34R–mutant human cell line with an H3.3 wild-type cell line. DNA repair pathways were downregulated in G34R-mutant tumors, which increased DNA damage, the accumulation of extrachromosomal DNA, and activated the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase/stimulator of IFN gene signaling (cGAS/STING) pathway to induce the release of proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 1). The authors then targeted these abnormalities in the DNA repair pathway by combining standard radiation therapy with DNA damage response inhibitors. The PARP inhibitor pamiparib combined especially effectively with radiation, resulting in more than 50% long-term survivors beyond 90 days compared with a median survival of 32, 39, and 44 days in the nontreated, pamiparib alone, and radiation alone treatment arms, respectively (7).

Figure 1 Targeting vulnerabilities in DNA damage response pathways in G34R-mutant pHGG induces cell death and immunological memory. DNA repair pathways are downregulated in G34R-mutant pHGGs, leading to increased DNA damage and activation of the cGAS/STING immune response. Radiation combined with DNA damage response inhibitors or a STING agonist leads to cell death and immunological memory, and extends survival in models of G34R-mutant pHGG. Chk1/2i, Chk1/2 inhibitor; PARPi, PARP inhibitor.

Notably, there has already been a Children’s Oncology Group–led (COG-led) clinical trial (ACNS1721) testing the PARP inhibitor veliparib in combination with radiotherapy for pHGG, which was closed early due to poor outcomes compared with historical controls (11). However, Haase et al. noted that veliparib showed weaker potency compared with pamiparib, and veliparib was ineffective when combined with radiation to treat their models of pHGG (7). The COG trial also highlights the importance of developing treatments for the more homogenous subgroups of tumors, as we would not expect the same DNA repair defects or similar responses to PARP inhibitors in other subgroups of pHGG. While the number of patients enrolled in ACNS1721 may be inadequate to make broad conclusions, it would be interesting to assess whether patients with G34-mutant HGG responded any better to combination therapy in this trial (11).