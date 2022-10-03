Recognizing the importance of COVID-19 data wrangling

Dr. Gardner has been recognized in the lay press for the key role the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 global tracking map played in providing critical information to the public, press, and to international, federal, and local policymakers in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is important not to ignore the vital contributions of her work to the scientific community as well. As of early August 2022, Google Scholar lists over 8,000 citations to the February 2020 paper introducing the dashboard in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (12). The first COVID-NET article (13) cites the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 global tracking map for the estimate of current COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Perhaps the greatest demonstration of the importance and impact of Gardner’s work can be seen in the CDC response to the multicountry monkeypox outbreak in nonendemic countries identified by the WHO in May 2022 (https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON385). As of mid-July 2022, the CDC had both a US and global case count map that were very similar in form and function to the COVID-19 global tracking map (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/index.html), updated daily (Monday–Friday). The COVID-19 dashboard not only improved our ability to respond to the community spread of SARS-COV-2 infections, but marks a fundamental turning point in how to approach infectious disease outbreaks.

The 2022 Lasker~Bloomberg Public Service Award recognition of Dr. Gardner spotlights the importance of data wrangling and the value of timely, accurate data. It is hard to envision navigating the last 2.5 years without the broad reach of the Johns Hopkins global tracking map, and we salute Dr. Gardner and her forward thinking in establishing and maintaining this unparalleled resource.