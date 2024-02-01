PD-1H/VISTA mediates immune evasion in acute myeloid leukemia

VSIR mRNA is highly upregulated in AML and correlated with poor survival. We and others have previously reported that PD-1H is broadly expressed on mouse normal hematopoietic cells, including myeloid immune cells and T cells (42–44). PD-1H was also reported to be expressed in some human solid tumor tissues, including prostate cancer (54), pancreatic cancers (55, 56), and melanoma (55, 57, 58), mostly in tumor-infiltrating immune cells. By analyzing the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database, we found that expression of VSIR (PD-1H) mRNA in AML is the highest among over 30 different human cancer types (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164325S1) (TCGA Research Network, 2013. In addition, VSIR is one of the coinhibitory molecules that are expressed at higher levels than others in AML (Supplemental Figure 1B). We next determined VSIR expression among AML subgroups based on the French-American-British classification of AML using TCGA. Interestingly, M4 (myelomonocytic) and M5 (monocytic) AML revealed the highest expression of VSIR among AML subsets (Supplemental Figure 1C). These findings are consistent with preferential expression of VSIR on normal myeloid cells.

We next investigated whether VSIR expression is associated with cytogenetic and molecular aberrations that determine the prognosis of AML (59–61). For instance, AML harboring RUNX1-RUNX1T1 (t[8;21]), PML-RARα (t[15;17]), or inv(16) is associated with more favorable prognosis than AML with a complex or monosomal karyotype. VSIR expression was significantly lower in favorable-risk AML (i.e., RUNX1-RUNX1T1 [t(8;21)], PML-RARα [t(15;17)]) than in intermediate and poor-risk AML (i.e., intermediate risk: NPM1 mutation, normal karyotype etc.; poor risk: complex karyotype, monosomy [del(5), del(7)], etc.) (Supplemental Figure 1D). However, in some good-risk AML types, such as CBFB-MYH11 (inv[16], t[16;16]), which is often associated with monocytic differentiation, PD-1H showed expression levels comparable to those of intermediate- and poor-risk AML (Supplemental Figure 1D). Although these significant differences in VSIR expression were evident based on cytogenetics in AML, molecular mutations including DNMT3A, 11q23 amplification, FLT3, NPM1, and TP53 did not correlate significantly with VSIR RNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1E). Therefore, decreased expression of VSIR is associated with particular cytogenetic aberrations such as t(8;21) and t(15;17) in AML.

Survival analyses in TCGA to compare the VSIRhi quartile AML population with the VSIRlo quartile AML population showed that the VSIRlo AML population survived longer than the VSIRhi AML population (Supplemental Figure 1F). Collectively, our findings suggest a potential role of PD-1H upregulation in immune evasion in AML.

PD-1H is highly expressed on the surface of human AML blasts. To determine the expression of PD-1H surface protein in human AML, we evaluated BM core biopsies sampled from 21 AML patients by IHC (Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, PD-1H surface protein was expressed on AML blasts in BM from 19 out of 21 AML patients (higher than IHC score 1: >5% of blasts) (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 1). PD-L1 expression, however, was largely minimal on AML blasts (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2), although we saw weak expression in normal myeloid subsets. Our data somewhat contradict previous reports that demonstrated PD-L1 expression in myeloid leukemia (62, 63). But of note, these prior data were based on mRNA expression of PD-L1 compared with our assay to detect PD-L1 protein. These data suggest that PD-1H may be one of the important immune modulators in AML. Among subtypes of AML, complex karyotype AML had higher cell-surface expression of PD-1H than t(8;21) and t(15;17) AML, suggesting poor-risk AML, such as complex karyotype, tends toward higher expression of PD-1H than favorable-risk AML, such as t(8;21) and t(15;17) (Supplemental Figure 2). More obviously, PD-1H expression was significantly higher in monocytic AML than nonmonocytic AML (Supplemental Figure 2). These data are consistent with TCGA mRNA expression data (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E).

Figure 1 PD-1H protein is highly expressed on AML blasts. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of human PD-1H and PD-L1 in AML. Validation of PD-1H and PD-L1 staining in human placenta (left panels). IHC staining of PD-1H and PD-L1 in human AML BM core biopsies (right panels) (representative photographs, monocytic AML). Original magnification, ×400. Scale bars: 20 mm. (B) Pathologic score of PD-1H and PD-L1 expression in AML BM core biopsies. Scores of 0, 1, 2, and 3 indicate that less than 5%, 5%–20%, 20%–40%, and more than 40% of AML blasts, respectively, showed PD-1H or PD-L1 expression. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of healthy donor (HD) CD34+ cells (far left), AML blasts (either CD34+ or CD33+) (second panel), HD CD11b+ myeloid cells (third panel), and HD CD3+ T cells (far right). (D) Change in (Δ) MFI (MFI in PD-1H staining–MFI in isotype staining). Mean value of ΔMFI in HD CD34+ progenitors versus mean value of ΔMFI in AML CD34+ blasts = 76 ± 26.8 (n = 5) versus 11,469 ± 4,873 (n = 26), P = 0.02. P value determined by Student’s t test. Error bars represent SEM. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of AML subsets (t[8;21], complex karyotype, nonmonocytic, and monocytic). (F) Mean value of ΔMFI in t(8;21) versus in monosomic complex karyotype AML (551 ± 145 [n = 4] versus 9,469 ± 3,880 [n = 8]). P value determined by 1-way ANOVA. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05. (G) Mean value of ΔMFI in nonmonocytic versus monocytic AML (822 ± 155 [n = 19] versus 23,881 ± 9,533 [n = 7]). P value determined by 1-way ANOVA. Error bars represent SEM. *P <0.05.

We confirmed that PD-1H cell-surface staining in IHC analysis is specific by flow cytometry based on positive control (HL-60–PD-1H), negative control (HL-60–mock), and isotype control staining (Supplemental Figure 3A). The specificity of PD-1H staining was also validated using several different clones of anti-human PD-1H (hPD-1H) mAb and different staining protocols (e.g., fixation or nonfixation prior to staining). Among 3 anti-hPD-1H mAbs, 1 clone, MIH65, provided specific staining before or after fixing cells that allowed us to use this mAb with either fresh, cryopreserved, nonfixed, or fixed AML BM cells for flow cytometric analyses (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with prior reports (42, 44, 52), the flow cytometry data showed that PD-1H surface protein is expressed in normal myeloid cells, but rarely in resting T cells in AML BM (Figure 1C). More importantly, PD-1H was highly expressed on CD34+ and CD33+ AML blasts in BM from AML patients, consistent with the IHC findings (Figure 1, A and C, Supplemental Figures 2 and 4, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). In contrast, normal CD34+ progenitor cells in BM from healthy donors exhibited minimal expression of PD-1H cell-surface protein (Figure 1C). We quantified the expression levels of PD-1H cell-surface protein on AML blasts from 25 AML patients to compare with that of CD34+ progenitor cells from healthy donors (Supplemental Table 2). The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PD-1H in AML blasts (n = 25) was significantly higher than the MFI of PD-1H in normal CD34+ progenitors from all healthy donors (n = 6) (Figure 1D). Consistent with database analyses of PD-1H mRNA transcript, M4 and M5 AML were the subtypes with higher expression of PD-1H surface protein (Figure 1, E and G, and Supplemental Table 2), and t(8;21) AML blasts had very low expression of PD-1H (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Table 2). We also found that PD-1H expression was higher in monocytic leukemia cell lines (THP1, U937, MOLM14) than in leukemia cell lines containing RUNX1-RUNX1T1 (Kasumi1) and PML-RARα (HL-60, NB40) (Supplemental Figure 5).

Collectively, these data suggest that PD-1H surface protein is highly expressed on AML blasts, but not on normal CD34+ progenitor cells; that PD-1H surface expression is higher in monocytic leukemia than in nonmonocytic leukemia and in monosomy or complex karyotype AML than in t(8;21) AML; and that high expression of PD-1H in AML BM results mainly from expression of PD-1H by AML blasts in addition to PD-1H expression on normal myeloid cells.

AML surface PD-1H induces immune evasion. Since PD-1H expressed on myeloid cells can work as a coinhibitory ligand to negatively modulate T cell activation and function, we hypothesized that PD-1H on the AML cell surface may induce immune evasion. We assessed AML progression in vivo in a syngeneic AML transplant murine model. C1498 is a murine myeloid leukemia cell line that developed spontaneously in a C57BL/6 (B6 hereafter) mouse (64). PD-1H expression in C1498 parental cells is undetectable. We i.v. injected C1498FF cells (engineered to express luciferase) transduced with a PD-1H expression lentiviral plasmid (C1498FF-mouse PD-1H [mPD-1H]) or C1498FF cells transduced with a control lentiviral plasmid (C1498FF-mock) in syngeneic B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 3C) to assess tumor growth in vivo using a bioluminescence assay (Figure 2A). Interestingly, in vivo tumor growth of C1498FF–mPD-1H was significantly faster than that of C1498FF-mock cells in WT B6 mice (mean radiance of C1498FF-mock versus C1498FF–PD-1H on day 21: 2.6 × 107 versus 3.2 × 1010, n = 7, P = 0.0002) (Figure 2B). To determine whether faster in vivo proliferation of C1498FF–mPD-1H cells is associated with immune evasion, we transplanted either C1498FF–mPD-1H or C1498FF-mock cells into immunodeficient NOD-scid-IL2Rγnull (NSG) mice. C1498FF–mPD-1H and C1498FF-mock tumors grew equally in NSG mice, suggesting that AML blast PD-1H may promote disease progression by immune evasion (Figure 2C). In addition, these 2 cell lines grew at similar speeds in culture (Figure 2D). Interestingly, we also transplanted C1498FF–mPD-1H or C1498FF-mock cells in PD-1H KO B6 mice and found that, similar to the observation in WT B6 mice, the C1498FF–PD-1H tumor growth was still faster than that of C1498FF-mock cells (mean radiance of C1498FF-mock versus C1498FF–PD-1H on day 21: 1.4 × 105 versus 4.3 × 107, n = 7, P = 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6A). These findings suggested that the acceleration of PD-1H+ AML in immunocompetent mice is not dependent on PD-1H expression on the host cells.

Figure 2 AML surface PD-1H inhibits T cell infiltration, leading to immune evasion. (A) Syngeneic mouse leukemia model using tail-vein injection with myeloid leukemia cells (C1498). Mouse leukemia cells expressing PD-1H (C1498FF–PD-1H) or cells not expressing PD-1H (C1498FF-mock) were transplanted into B6 mice and assessed for in vivo leukemia proliferation using bioluminescence. (B) In vivo proliferation of C1498FF-mock versus C1498FF–PD-1H cells in B6 WT mice (n = 7). Radiance indicates the mean value per group and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. *P <0.05; ***P < 0.001. These experiments were repeated 3 times. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA with 2 factors (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments). (C) In vivo proliferation of C1498FF-mock versus C1498FF–PD-1H cells in NSG mice (n = 3) (representative images on day 21 on the right side). Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA with 2 factors (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments). (D) In vitro growth of C1498FF–PD-1H tumors compared with C1498FF-mock tumors. Statistical analysis was done using Student’s t test. (E) Syngeneic mouse model using s.c. injection with C1498 cells. C1498FF–PD-1H cells or C1498FF-mock cells were s.c. injected into the flanks of B6 mice and the tumor volume was assessed. Mean tumor volume ± SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. n = 5 per group; P = 0.07. Mice were sacrificed on day 12, and tumor tissues were removed for mass cytometry assay. (F) Quantification of immune subsets in mass cytometry data in C1498FF–PD-1H tumors compared with C1498FF-mock tumors. n = 5 per group, P value determined by Student’s t test. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

B7-1 (CD80), a well-known costimulatory ligand, provides a strong antitumor effect via engagement with CD28 on antitumor T cells (65, 66). We transplanted either C1498FF–B7-1 or B7-1/mPD-1H coexpressing (C1498FF–B7-1–mPD-1H) cells into WT B6 mice to assess in vivo tumor growth. Interestingly, C1498FF–B7-1–mPD-1H tumor grew faster in vivo than C1498FF–B7-1 tumor (mean radiance of C1498FF–B7-1 versus C1498FF–B7-1–PD-1H on day 21: 4.6 × 105 versus 5.3 × 107, n = 3 per group, P = 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data suggest that the immune evasion effect of AML blast PD-1H can override the immune activation effect of B7-1.

To facilitate the study of the immune components in a PD-1H–positive versus a PD-1H–negative AML microenvironment, we established a s.c. AML tumor model. Either C1498FF–mPD-1H or C1498FF-mock cells were inoculated s.c. in B6 mice. Consistent with the result when i.v. injected, C1498FF–mPD-1H s.c. tumors also grew faster than C1498FF-mock tumors (Figure 2E) even though the difference was not statistically significant (mean size of C1498FF-mock tumors versus C1498FF–PD-1H tumors on day 12: 547 versus 1,011 mm3, P = 0.07). The tumors were removed on day 12 after inoculation, and infiltrating immune cells were profiled by mass cytometry (CyTOF), a single-cell analysis tool. C1498FF–mPD-1H tumors had significantly lower immune cell infiltration, especially of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and NK cells. Of note, the infiltration of macrophages and neutrophils in C1498FF–mPD-1H tumors was not significantly different from that in C1498FF-mock tumors (Supplemental Figure 7 and Figure 2F), indicating a selective inhibition by PD-1H on lymphoid cells. To determine whether PD-1H on AML cells suppresses T cells and PD-1H blockade reverses AML PD-1H–mediated T cell inhibition, we transplanted C1498FF–mPD-1H into PD-1H-KO mice and treated them with either PD-1H–blocking antibody (13F3) or isotype control. While 13F3 suppressed AML proliferation in vivo, T cell quantity in AML BM and spleen increased in mice treated with 13F3 compared with those treated with isotype control (Supplemental Figure 8).

In addition to overexpressing PD-1H in C1498 cells, we also performed PD-1H knockdown in murine myeloid leukemia cell line WEHI3, which constitutively expresses PD-1H, using shRNA (WEHI3–PD-1Hlo versus WEHI–PD-1Hhi) (Supplemental Figure 3D), and tested the effect of PD-1H knockdown on leukemia growth in vivo. Consistent with the result of the C1498–mPD-1H s.c. tumors, WEHI3–mPD-1Hhi tumors grew significantly faster than WEHI3–mPD-1Hlo tumors (Supplemental Figure 9A) (P < 0.05). Meanwhile, IHC studies suggested that WEHI3–mPD-1Hhi tumors have lower infiltration of T cells than WEHI3–mPD-1Hlo tumors (Supplemental Figure 9B). Together, these data suggest that AML blast PD-1H induces immune evasion by suppressing infiltrating T cells in the leukemia microenvironment and thereby promotes leukemia growth.

Host-derived PD-1H also mediates immune evasion in AML. While PD-1H is expressed on AML blasts and acts as a ligand to suppress T cell activation as demonstrated above, PD-1H is also expressed on host immune cells, including T cells and macrophages (42, 44). We hypothesized that PD-1H on host immune cells (immune cell surface PD-1H) may also contribute to immune evasion in AML. To test this, C1498FF-mock cells were i.v. transplanted into PD-1H–KO or WT B6 mice, and tumor growth was monitored using bioluminescence in vivo (Figure 3A). The genetic depletion of PD-1H in KO mice conferred significant antileukemic effects (mean radiance in PD-1H WT versus PD-1H–KO mice on day 24: 4.4 × 108 versus 5.1 × 105, n = 5, P = 0.04) (Figure 3B). This led to improved survival compared with PD-1H WT mice (median survival of PD-1H WT mice versus PD-1H–KO mice: 33 versus 65 days, P = 0.006) (not shown). BM and spleen from PD-1H–KO or WT AML mice were assessed for the quantity of immune cell subsets. The quantities of macrophages and granulocytes were significantly increased in PD-1H–KO AML mice compared with WT AML mice. In addition, the ratio of proinflammatory macrophages to antiinflammatory macrophages was higher in PD-1H–KO mice than in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). The quantities of macrophages and granulocytes or the ratios of proinflammatory macrophages to antiinflammatory macrophages were not significantly different between naive PD-1H–KO and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 10C). Other cell subsets, including regulatory T cells (CD4+CD25hiFoxP3+), and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, were not changed while NK cells increased and dendritic cells decreased in PD-1H spleen (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). The antileukemia effect of host immune PD-1H deletion was recapitulated in PD-1H WT mice treated with anti–mPD-1H mAb (clone 13F3) although this was not statistically significant when compared with isotype control–treated mice (mean radiance of anti–mPD-1H Ab (13F3) versus isotype on day 14: 1.4 × 106 versus 4.4 × 107, n = 5, P = 0.07) (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 3 Host-derived PD-1H induces immune evasion in AML. (A) Syngeneic mouse leukemia model using tail-vein injection with myeloid leukemia cells (C1498). Mouse leukemia cells (C1498FF-mock) were transplanted into B6 PD-1H WT or PD-1H–KO mice or lineage-specific PD-1H–KO mice. In vivo proliferation was assessed by bioluminescence. (B) In vivo antileukemia effect of genetic deletion of PD-1H in host mice. Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. n = 5 per group; *P < 0.05. These experiments were repeated 3 times. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA with 2 factors (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments). (C) In vivo antileukemia effect of myeloid lineage–specific deletion of PD-1H in host mice. Bioluminescence was compared in LysM-Cre+PD-1H-floxed mice with control–PD-1H-floxed mice. Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. *P < 0.05. n = 9 per group. Representative data from 2 independent experiments were combined. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments). (D) In vivo antileukemia effect of T cell lineage–specific deletion of PD-1H in host mice. Bioluminescence was compared in Lck-Cre+PD-1H-floxed mice versus control–PD-1H-floxed mice. Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. Error bars represent SEM. n = 6 per group. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments).

To further dissect the role of host-derived PD-1H, we generated lineage-specific KO mice that do not express PD-1H in T cells (Lck-Cre+PD-1Hfl/fl versus Lck-Cre–PD-1Hfl/fl) or in myeloid cells (macrophages, granulocytes) (LysM-Cre+PD-1Hfl/fl versus LysM-Cre–PD-1Hfl/fl) (Supplemental Figure 12). Following i.v. transplantation with C1498FF cells, we assessed tumor growth in these KO mice and littermate controls using bioluminescence in vivo. We found that the tumor growth was significantly inhibited by myeloid cell–specific genetic deletion of PD-1H, compared with littermate controls (mean radiance in LysM-Cre+PD-1Hfl/fl versus LysM-Cre–PD-1Hfl/fl on day 23: 1.7 × 109 versus 1.7 × 106, n = 9, P = 0.03) (Figure 3C). T cell–specific genetic deletion of PD-1H showed a trend toward potent antileukemia effects, but it was not statistically significant (mean radiance in Lck-Cre+PD-1Hfl/fl versus Lck-Cre–PD-1Hfl/fl on day 34: 2.5 × 108 versus 2.2 × 107, n = 6, P = 0.1) (Figure 3D). Taken together, our results support critical roles of both AML blast and host myeloid cell–derived PD-1H on immune evasion to promote AML growth.

Anti–PD-1H mAb reverses immune evasion in AML. In the context of an immune-suppressive role of AML blast- and host cell–derived PD-1H, a maximal therapeutic effect may be achieved with a specific mAb to block PD-1H systemically. 13F3 is an mPD-1H–specific mAb that was shown to effectively block the PD-1H pathway and enhance immune responses in mouse tumor and autoimmune disease models (43, 52, 67). We first validated the blocking effect of anti–mPD-1H in an in vitro APC/T cell activation assay. In this assay, a HEK293T-Kb-OVA cell line (293T-KbOVA) stably expressing the mouse H-2Kb molecule and the chicken OVA 257–264 peptide (OVA 257–264 ) is used as the APC to activate mouse CD8+ OT-1 TCR transgenic T cells (68). Compared with 293T-KbOVA cells, 293T-KbOVA cells stably expressing murine PD-1H on their cell surface (293T–KbOVA–PD-1H) induced much less OT-1 T cell proliferation. However, in the presence of 13F3 mAb, 293T-KbOVA–PD-1H cells’ inhibitory effect was completely blocked (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Anti-mouse PD-1H mAb reverses immune evasion induced by mouse AML surface PD-1H. (A) PD-1H suppressed T cell activation. Inhibition of OT-1 T cells by mouse PD-1H on 293-KbOVA cells. T cell proliferation was assessed by CFSE dilution. The diluted population was assessed by the percentage of total T cells. (B and C) B6 PD-1H–KO mice were transplanted with myeloid leukemia cells expressing full-length PD-1H (C1498FF–PD-1H FL) and treated with anti–mPD-1H mAb (13F3) (B). Mice were assessed for in vivo leukemia proliferation using bioluminescence (C). A total of 200 μg of 13F3 or isotype control mAb was i.p. injected every 4 days from day 1 of transplantation of C1498FF–PD-1H cells (total 4 doses). Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. n = 5. *P < 0.05. (D–F) In vivo growth of C1498FF–PD-1H s.c. tumor in B6 WT mice following anti–mPD-1H mAb treatment. A total of 200 μg of 13F3 or isotype control mAb was i.p. injected every 4 days from day 0 after s.c. injection of C1498FF–PD-1H cells (total 3 doses). (D) Tumor size was significantly smaller in the 13F3 treatment group compared with the isotype treatment group. Mean tumor volume ± SEM. Error bars represent SEM. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05. (E and F) C1498FF–PD-1H s.c. tumor growth with 13F3 or isotype mAb treatment in B6 WT mice depleted of T cells or NK cells. n = 6. *P <0.05; ***P <0.01. P value determined by Student’s t test at each time point. (G) Immune cell subsets infiltrated in C1498FF–PD-1H tumors were assessed using mass cytometry. Left: percentages of granzyme B+ CD8+ T cells in total CD8+ T cells. Right: percentages of effector memory phenotype (CD44+CD62L–) CD8+ T cells in total CD8+ T cells. P value determined by Student’s t test. Error bars represent SEM. *P <0.05; **P <0.01.

The effect of the PD-1H mAb on AML growth in vivo was first tested using the C1498FF–mPD-1H AML model. After C1498FF–mPD-1H AML cells were transplanted into B6 WT mice either i.v. or s.c., the 13F3 mAb or a control mAb was given to mice. 13F3 treatment dramatically slowed down the in vivo growth of both disseminated C1498FF–mPD-1H AML cells and s.c. tumors (mean radiance of 13F3 versus isotype control on day 28: 2.8 × 105 versus 3.3 × 107, n = 5 per group, P = 0.02; mean size of C1498FF–PD-1H tumors in mice treated with 13F3 versus with isotype control on day 13: 708.8 versus 148.6 mm3, n = 6, P < 0.05) (Figure 4, B–D). Depletion of T cells by CD4 and CD8 mAbs completely abolished the antileukemic effect of 13F3 in WT B6 mice, whereas NK cell depletion had no effect (Figure 4, E and F). These findings suggest that 13F3 treatment inhibits C1498FF–mPD-1H leukemia growth by enhancing T cell immunity, but not NK cells or antibody-dependent cell–mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), which is largely mediated by NK cells. Further analysis of T cell subsets in tumor tissues by mass cytometry revealed that the percentages of granzyme B+ CD8+ T cells as well as effector memory phenotype (CD44+CD62L–) CD8+ T cells were significantly increased, although there was no significant increase of total CD8+ or CD4+ T cell infiltration in PD-1H–positive leukemia after 13F3 treatment compared with controls (Figure 4G). These data indicate that PD-1H blockade improves the quality of the T cell response rather than augmenting T cell infiltration in this leukemia model.

In the studies described above, we found both AML surface PD-1H and host-derived PD-1H can induce immune evasion in AML. It was unclear whether the therapeutic effect of PD-1H mAb is mediated by either the blocking of PD-1H on AML blasts or PD-1H on the host cells or both. To test the effect of anti–mPD-1H mAbs (13F3) in the absence of host cell–derived PD-1H, C1498FF–PD-1H AML cells were s.c. or i.v transplanted into B6 PD-1H–KO mice, and mice were treated with13F3 or control mAbs. We found that 13F3 significantly reduced C1498FF–mPD-1H AML growth in PD-1H–KO mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A–C), with an effect similar to that seen in B6 WT mice (Figure 4E). Similar results were also observed using a different anti–mPD-1H mAb (clone mam82) (48) and using another leukemia model (WEHI3) (Supplemental Figure 13, E and F) in PD-1H–KO mice, where PD-1H blockade was associated with increased T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 13G). To exclude the possibility that the mAb may directly deliver a death signal into AML cells through cell-surface PD-1H, we also assessed in vivo growth of C1498 engineered to express PD-1H without its intracellular domain (C1498FF–PD-1H-Δ). Anti–mPD-1H mAbs could also reduce C1498FF–mPD-1H-Δ growth in vivo, suggesting that mAbs were not affecting signaling within AML cells, but rather blocking the effect of AML blast PD-1H on T cell immune evasion. (Supplemental Figure 13D).

As described earlier, 13F3 treatment had a modest effect on in vivo growth of disseminated C1498FF-mock AML tumors in WT B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 11). These data further confirmed our finding that host-derived PD-1H also contributes to immune evasion in AML. Because C1498 cells do not express PD-1H, the antitumor effect of 13F3 could be attributed to the blockade of host-derived PD-1H.

In addition to the murine AML model, we tested to determine whether human AML blast PD-1H could also induce immune evasion using a humanized AML model. In addition to this mouse T cell activation assay (Figure 4A), we also performed an in vitro human T cell activation/proliferation assay by stimulating human T cells with anti-CD3 mAbs in the presence of HL-60–hPD-1H or HL-60–mock cells. We found that human T cell proliferation was significantly inhibited by PD-1H on HL-60 cells (Figure 5A). Likewise, in the presence of mAbs against hPD-1H (clone MIH65), T cell suppression by HL-60–hPD-1H was reversed (Figure 5A). To determine whether anti–hPD-1H mAbs reverse T cell inhibition induced by PD-1H on human primary AML blasts, we attempted an in vitro T cell activation/proliferation assay in human primary AML BM cells containing PD-1H–expressing blasts. T cell proliferation by polyclonal stimulation with anti-CD3/CD28 was marginal in primary AML BM cells. However, the addition with anti–hPD-1H mAbs induced more significant T cell proliferation (especially CD4+ T cells) than isotype control (Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 5 Anti-human PD-1H mAb reverses immune evasion induced by human AML surface PD-1H. (A) PD-1H suppressed T cell activation. Inhibition of polyclonal human T cells by human PD-1H on AML (HL-60). T cell proliferation was assessed by CFSE dilution. The diluted population was assessed by the percentage of total T cells. (B) The role of human AML PD-1H using a humanized mouse model. Human myeloid leukemia cells expressing PD-1H (HL-60–PD-1H) or not expressing PD-1H (HL-60-mock) were s.c. injected into NSG or NSG-S mice reconstituted with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Mice were sacrificed on day 14 and tumor tissues were removed to assess the size and to carry out IHC. (C and D) The volume of excised leukemia tumors (HL-60, left; MOLM14, middle; THP1, far right) expressing PD-1H or not expressing PD-1H or PD-1H–expressing leukemia tumors following anti-hPD-1H mAb treatment (n = 5 per group, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01). P value determined by 1-way ANOVA (C) and Student’s t test (D). Mean tumor volume ± SEM. Error bars represent SEM. Photograph depicts HL-60 tumors removed from humanized NSG-S mice. (E) IHC of leukemia tumors expressing PD-1H following anti–hPD-1H mAb to assess CD4+ or CD8+ T cell infiltration (HL-60) and CD3 (MOLM14).

Using strategies similar to those shown in the murine cell lines, we overexpressed PD-1H in the PD-1H–negative human leukemia cell line HL-60 or knocked out PD-1H in the PD-1H–positive human leukemia cell lines MOLM14 and THP1 (Supplemental Figure 3B). HL-60–hPD-1H or HL-60–mock cells were s.c. injected into immunodeficient NSG-SGM3 (NSG-S) or NSG mice reconstituted with allogeneic human T cells (Figure 5B). Two weeks after leukemia cell inoculation, we sacrificed mice and assessed the size of leukemic tumors. The size of HL-60–hPD-1H tumors (PD-1H+) was significantly greater than that of HL-60–mock tumors (PD-1H–) (Figure 5C). Consistent with these findings, other PD-1H+ AML tumors (MOLM14-WT, THP1-WT) also grew larger than PD-1H– AML tumors (MOLM14–PD-1H KO, THP1–PD-1H KO) (Figure 5D). At the same time, IHC studies showed fewer infiltrating T cells within HL-60–hPD-1H tumors and MOLM14-WT tumors than in HL-60–mock and MOLM14–PD-1H KO tumors, respectively (Figure 5E). But we could not assess T cell infiltration in THP1–PD-1H KO tumors because all tumors were rejected. We determined the effect of an anti-hPD-1H mAbs in a humanized AML model (Figure 5B). The treatment with anti–hPD-1H mAbs (clone MIH65) significantly reduced the size of HL-60–hPD-1H tumors (Figure 5C), which was accompanied by increased T cell infiltration (Figure 5E). Therefore, our findings further extend and validate the results in syngeneic mouse leukemia models showing that PD-1H mAb can reverse the immune evasion induced by PD-1H.

PD-1H blockade confers a synergistic antileukemic effect with PD-1 blockade. Consistent with the prior preclinical studies in which PD-1 or PD-L1 blockade had an antileukemia effect (69, 70), we also observed modest reduction of in vivo growth of C1498FF–mPD-1H leukemia in WT mice following anti-mouse PD-1 (anti–mPD-1) mAb treatment compared with an isotype control (Figure 6A). Interestingly, when C1498FF–mPD-1H–bearing mice were treated with anti–mPD-1 mAbs along with anti–mPD-1H mAbs, a synergistic antileukemia effect was observed, compared with either anti–mPD-1 mAb or anti–mPD-1H mAb monotherapy (mean radiance of isotype 5 × 107, anti–PD-1 9 × 106, anti–PD-1H 2 × 106, combination of anti-PD1 with anti–PD-1H 2.3 × 105 on day 21, n = 10 per group) (Figure 6B). This synergistic antileukemia effect led to longer survival (mean survival for isotype in WT mice, 25.5 days, for anti–PD-1 in WT mice, 28.5 days, for anti–PD-1H, 35 days, for anti–PD-1+anti–PD-1H, undefined; all P values compared with anti–PD-1+anti–PD-1H) (Figure 6B). To confirm these data, we transplanted C1498FF-mock cells into PD-1H–KO or WT mice (Figure 6A). In this model, PD-1H was absent in host immune cells as well as on AML cells, which was analogous to treatment with effective PD-1H blockade. Following anti–mPD-1 mAb treatment, in vivo AML growth was assessed using bioluminescence. Consistent with the combination treatment with anti–mPD-1H and anti–mPD-1 mAbs, anti–mPD-1 mAb treatment conferred a synergistic antileukemia effect in PD-1H–KO mice compared with anti–mPD-1 mAb treatment in WT mice or isotype treatment in PD-1H–KO mice and led to longer survival (mean survival for isotype in WT mice, 32 days; for anti–PD-1 in WT mice, 49 days; for isotype in PD-1H KO, 60 days; for anti–PD-1 in PD-1H KO mice, undefined; all P values compared with anti–PD-1 in PD-1H KO mice, P < 0.05) (Figure 6C). Our results showed a synergistic effect of blocking both PD-1H and PD-1 pathways in this model.

Figure 6 Mouse PD-1H blockade confers a synergistic antileukemic effect with mouse PD-1 blockade. (A) Syngeneic mouse leukemia model using tail-vein injection with mouse myeloid leukemia cells expressing PD-1H (C1498FF–PD-1H) transplanted into B6 mice, which were then treated with anti–PD-1 and/or anti–PD-1H mAbs. Syngeneic mouse leukemia model using tail-vein injection with mouse myeloid leukemia cells not expressing PD-1H (C1498FF-mock) transplanted into WT B6 mice or PD-1H–KO mice, which were then assessed for in vivo antileukemia effect of genetic deletion of PD-1H in host mice with or without anti–PD-1 mAbs. (B) Synergistic antileukemia effect of anti–PD-1 mAb with anti–PD-1H mAb. In vivo proliferation was assessed by bioluminescence (left) and survival by a Kaplan-Meier plot (right). Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. Data from 2 experiments were combined (n = 10). (C) Synergistic antileukemia effect of genetic deletion of PD-1H in host mice (PD-1H KO) with anti–PD-1 mAb. In vivo proliferation was assessed by bioluminescence (left) and survival by a Kaplan-Meier plot (right). Radiance indicates the mean value per group, and error bars represent SEM. Data from 2 experiments were combined (n = 10). (B and C) P value determined by simple linear regression method for statistical analysis of radiance and log-rank test for survival. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. These experiments were repeated 2 times. Repeated measures were determined by ANOVA with 2 factors (P > 0.05, no difference among experiments).

To test a synergistic antileukemia effect of anti-hPD-1H mAbs with anti-human PD-1 (anti–hPD-1) mAbs, we used a humanized AML model again (Figure 7). THP1-WT (PD-1H+) cells were s.c. injected into immunodeficient NSG mice reconstituted with allogeneic human T cells (Figure 7). Following anti–hPD-1H and/or anti–hPD-1 mAbs, we assessed the size of leukemic tumors. Consistent with the observation in Figure 4J, anti–hPD-1H mAbs significantly decreased the size of tumors, but anti–hPD-1 mAbs did not suppress AML tumor growth (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 15). Interestingly, the combination of anti–hPD-1H mAbs and anti–hPD-1 mAbs resulted in complete rejection of AML tumors (mean AML tumor volume ± SEM [on day 9] was 44.4 ± 23.3 mm3 in THP WT treated with isotype, 33.6 ± 16.8 mm3 in THP1 WT treated with anti–PD-1, 14.5 ± 9.8 mm3 in THP1 WT treated with anti–PD-1H, 11.1 ± 11.1 mm3 in THP1 WT treated with the combination of anti–PD-1 with anti–PD-1H; n = 5) (Figure 7). These data suggest that anti–hPD-1H mAb treatment confers a synergistic antileukemia effect with anti-hPD-1 mAbs in human AML.