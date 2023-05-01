A cell-penetrating PHLPP peptide improves cardiac arrest survival in murine and swine models

TAT-PHLPP9c peptide activity and its mechanism of action. We first determined whether TAT-PHLPP9c enhanced AKT activation in primary mouse cardiomyocytes. Cardiomyocytes were treated with various concentrations of TAT-PHLPP9c (0.1, 1, and 10 μM) or equal concentrations of TAT vehicle control for 15 minutes and AKT phosphorylation at Ser473 was measured. Compared with the TAT control, TAT-PHLPP9c increased AKT-Ser473 phosphorylation (at 1 and 10 μM, P < 0.05) in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1, A and B). TAT-PHLPP9c (10 μM) induced time-dependent AKT phosphorylation. It significantly increased AKT-Ser473 phosphorylation at 15 minutes after treatment and peaked at 30 minutes in cardiomyocytes. It had no effect on PKC phosphorylation measured by PKCβ2-S660, a phosphorylation site regulated by PHLPP 1 and shared by PKCα, -β1, -β2, -δ, -ε, -η, and -θ isoforms (Figure 1, C and D). TAT-PHLPP9c at 1 to 10 μM, but not TAT vehicle, inhibited endogenous PHLPP1 binding to its membrane adaptor Na+/H+ exchanger regulatory factor 1 (NHERF1), as revealed by immunoprecipitation assay (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 TAT-PHLPP9c activity and the mechanism of action. (A) TAT-PHLPP9c induced AKT phosphorylation at Ser473 in a dose-dependent manner (0.1, 1, 10 μM) in mouse ventricular cardiomyocytes. Total AKT was used as a loading control. (B) Densitometric analysis of AKT phosphorylation. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used. #P < 0.05 between TAT-GFP control and TAT-PHLPP9c (at 1 μM and 10 μM). Data are represented as mean ± SD for 3 experiments. (C) TAT-PHLPP9c (10 μM) increased AKT phosphorylation in a time-dependent manner with a peak at 30 minutes in cardiomyocytes. It had no effect on PKCβ2-S660 phosphorylation. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (D) Densitometric analysis of AKT and PKCβ2-S660 phosphorylation in response to TAT-PHLPP9c treatment. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used. #P < 0.05 for time 0 to 15 minutes with TAT-PHLPP9c (10 μM); *P < 0.01 for time 0 to 30 minutes with TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 3 experiments. (E) TAT-PHLPP9c blocked endogenous PHLPP1 binding to its membrane adaptor NHERF1. Mouse brain lysates (500 μg) were incubated with TAT-PHLPP9c (1 and 10 μM) or 10 μM of TAT for 30 minutes and were precipitated with NHERF1 antibody; immunoblots were analyzed using antibody against PHLPP1. Equal input into the immunoprecipitation reaction was verified by PHLPP1 antibody. TAT-PHLPP9c at 1 to 10 μM, but not TAT vehicle, inhibited endogenous PHLPP1 binding to NHERF1. (F) Densitometric analysis of immunoprecipitation assay of PHLPP1 and NHERF1 interaction. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05 between control and 10 μM of TAT-PHLPP9c; P = 0.51 between control and 10 μM of TAT. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 3 experiments.

Kinetics of TAT-protein delivery to heart and brain. We next examined the kinetics of TAT-peptide delivery in brain and heart tissues of naive mice. GFP-conjugated TAT protein (7.5 mg/kg) was administered intravenously. Heart and brain tissue were harvested after 0, 5, 10, 30, and 60 minutes of injection and measured for GFP expression. As depicted in Figure 2A, TAT-GFP was detected in both heart and brain within 5 minutes of administration. It gradually decreased over time and was detectable up to 60 minutes after injection. We also observed that TAT-GFP could be detected in both the cytosol and nucleus of heart and brain tissues 60 minutes after injection, as illustrated by immunohistochemistry staining (brown staining), compared with control IgG (Figure 2B). These results demonstrated a rapid delivery of TAT protein to vital organs after administration that lasted at least 60 minutes.

Figure 2 TAT fusion protein expression in mouse tissues. (A) TAT-GFP (7.5 mg/kg) was administered via intravenous injection. Heart and brain tissues were collected at various time points after injection (5, 15, 30, and 60 minutes) and measured for GFP expression by Western blot. TAT-GFP expression was detected in both heart and brain as quickly as 5 minutes after injection and gradually decreased over time. GAPDH was used as a loading control. (B) Immunohistochemistry analysis of TAT-GFP 60 minutes after intraperitoneal injection. Mouse heart and brain were stained with isotype control or anti-GFP antibody (brown) and counterstained with hematoxylin. Scale bar: 50 μM. Data represent n = 3 mice.

Efficacy of TAT-PHLPP9c on improving 4-hour mouse survival after CA. The efficacy of TAT-PHLPP9c in a mouse CA model was tested with a bolus of TAT-PHLPP9c (7.5 mg/kg) given intravenously during CPR. ROSC rate and time, mean arterial blood pressure (MAP), and 4-hour survival were assessed. Baseline (BL) characteristics, including weight, heart rate, and MAP, were indistinguishable between the control and treatment groups. Resuscitation parameters were affected by TAT-PHLPP9c treatment. As depicted in Figure 3A, in the control group, 4 out of 11 mice achieved ROSC (36%), but they died quickly, within 10 minutes (R10) after ROSC. In contrast, 9 out of 11 mice achieved ROSC (82%) in the treatment group (P < 0.05). Among them, most lived longer than those in the control group and 3 mice lived to 4 hours (P < 0.01). These results demonstrated that TAT-PHLPP9c improved not only ROSC rates, but also increased 4-hour survival among ROSC mice to 30% after a prolonged CA. TAT-PHLPP9c demonstrated a statistically insignificant reduction in ROSC time (180.8 ± 48.3 seconds in control versus 159.3 ± 23.0 in treatment; P = 0.299). MAP could not be compared, as none of the mice in the saline group lived beyond 10 minutes after ROSC. We next examined the dose-response relationship. Two other doses of the peptide (4 and 16 mg/kg) were tested (Figure 3A). TAT-PHLPP9c at 4 mg/kg improved survival over that of controls (P < 0.01), but was less effective than 7.5 mg/kg. The protective effect was equivalent in doses of 16 mg/kg and 7.5 mg/kg. Therefore, the dose of 7.5 mg/kg presented the most efficacious effects, and it was determined to be the efficacy dose for the remaining studies. In addition, saline, instead of TAT-PHLPP3a (lacking binding capability to its membrane adaptor), was used as control for this study, as prior work showed that a peptide with a structure and design similar to that of TAT-PHLPP3a showed no significant differences following saline and control peptide administration on AKT phosphorylation, heart function, and survival in cardiomyocytes, isolated rat hearts, and a whole mouse CA model, respectively (13).

Figure 3 TAT-PHLPP9c improved 4-hour survival, brain perfusion, and cardiac function when administered during CPR after mouse CA. (A) Kaplan-Meier 4-hour survival plot demonstrated that, compared with saline, TAT-PHLPP9c administered at various doses (4. 7.5 and 16 mg/kg) improved 4-hour survival following 12 minutes of arrest, with 7.5 mg/kg being a lower dose with highest benefit. No significant difference between the doses of 7.5 and 16 mg/kg. n = 11 in each group. A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test using Kaplan-Meier curves was performed. *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. (B) Longitudinal MRI revealed that TAT-PHLPP9c treatment significantly increased CBF following 8 minutes of arrest. Anatomical T 2 -weighted MRI images of the brain and the color-coded CBF contrast maps at varied time points after ROSC (40, 60, 80, 100, and 120 minutes) overlaid onto the anatomical T 2 -weighted images from a representative control mouse (top) and a treated mouse (bottom). (C) Statistical analysis of rCBF MRI contrast over time from saline (black) and TAT-PHLPP9c (green). Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 5 mice. (D) Representative echocardiography SAX images revealed that TAT-PHLPP9c improved heart ventricular contraction after ROSC. SAX images of cross-sectional view of left and right ventricles captured at R80 after ROSC from a representative control mouse (top) and a treated mouse (bottom). (E) Compared with saline, TAT-PHLPP9c improved cardiac function, including CO, EF, FS, and SV. The improvement was significant at R80. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05; *P < 0.01. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice.

TAT-PHLPP9c improved cerebral blood flow and cardiac function. Brain perfusion recovery was evaluated by brain MRI measuring relative cerebral blood flow (rCBF) at various time points from 40 to 120 minutes following ROSC. We used a less severe mouse CA model (8 minutes of arrest instead of 12 minutes of arrest in other studies) to ensure rCBF post-ROSC images could be collected in both control and peptide-treated mice. Figure 3B illustrates representative longitudinal MRI images captured in saline- and peptide-treated mice. Color-coded brain rCBF maps revealed progressively increased signals in both control and treated mice, demonstrating continuous recovery of CBF after ROSC in both groups. Treated mice showed consistently higher rCBF signals than control mice at any given time point, demonstrating the benefit of the TAT-PHLPP9c peptide for improving whole-brain CBF. Figure 3C shows the longitudinal recovery curves of rCBF in both groups over time. Compared with what occurred in saline controls, the peptide increased CBF at all time points, with statistically significant differences observed at R40, R60, and R80 after ROSC (P < 0.05).

Cardiac function was measured by echocardiogram to assess systolic and diastolic function at R40 and R80 after ROSC. Figure 3D illustrates representative echocardiography parasternal short-axis (SAX) M-mode images of cross-sectional views of right and left ventricles captured in saline- and peptide-treated mice. As depicted in Figure 3E, TAT-PHLPP9c increased systolic function, including cardiac output (CO), ejection fraction (EF), fractional shortening (FS), and stroke volume (SV), although these changes were not statistically significant at R40 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164283DS1), possibly due to a small sample size. The improvement caused by TAT-PHLPP9c was significant at R80 after ROSC for CO (5.30 ± 0.66 mL/min in saline versus 8.44 ± 2.33 mL/min in TAT-PHLLP9c, P < 0.05), EF (28.79% ± 4.4% in saline versus 41.95% ± 5.42% in TAT-PHLLP9c, P < 0.01), FS (13.51% ± 2.33% in saline versus 20.37% ± 3.34% in TAT-PHLLP9c, P < 0.05), and SV (15.11 ± 2.91 mL in saline versus 25.71 ± 4.63 in TAT-PHLLP9c, P < 0.01). The diastolic function parameters, such as the E′/E ratio, E′/A′ ratio, isovolumic relaxation time (IVRT), and isovolumic contraction time (IVCT), showed no significant differences between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c.

TAT-PHLPP9c increased AKT activation in both heart and brain. To confirm whether TAT-PHLPP9c increased AKT activation, heart and brain tissues were collected at R15 and measured for the phosphorylation of AKT and its downstream target, GSK3β. Compared with what occurred with saline control, the phosphorylation of AKT-Ser473 and GSK3β-Ser9 was significantly increased with the treatment of TAT-PHLPP9c in both heart (p-AKT-Ser473, P < 0.01; p-GSK3β-Ser9, P < 0.01) (Figure 4, A and B) and brain (p-AKT-Ser473, P < 0.05; p-GSK3β-Ser9, P < 0.01) (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 TAT-PHLPP9c increased phosphorylation of AKT and GSK3β analyzed by Western blot at R15 after ROSC in heart and brain. (A) p-AKT-Ser473 and p-GSK3β-Ser9 at R15 in heart. Total AKT and α-tubulin were used as loading controls for heart p-AKT-Ser473 and p-GSK3β-Ser9, respectively. (B) Densitometric analysis of Western blot of p-AKT-Ser473 and p-GSK3β-Ser9 in heart. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. *P < 0.01 between saline control and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice. (C) p-AKT-Ser473 and p-GSK3β-Ser9 at R15 in brain. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (D) Densitometric analysis of p-AKT-Ser473 and p-GSK3β-Ser9 in brain. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c; *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice.

TAT-PHLPP9c improved glucose utilization. Ischemic conditions, as seen in CA, trigger an immediate switch from aerobic metabolism to anaerobic metabolism. Ischemic tissues become critically dependent on glucose utilization for recovery during reperfusion. As a result of increased glycolysis, pyruvate is markedly increased. Pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH) is a rate-limiting enzyme that shunts pyruvate to mitochondria for oxidation. Decreased PDH phosphorylation reflects increased PDH activity. Glucose can also be converted to sorbitol through the polyol pathway during ischemic injury, thereby increasing osmotic stress and tissue damage (13). Increased PDH activity increases shunting of pyruvate to the mitochondrion and reduces diversion of glucose to sorbitol generation, promoting glucose oxidation and ATP production. For this reason, we measured PDH phosphorylation at PDH E1-α subunit (p-Ser293), sorbitol, and ATP contents in heart and brain tissues collected at R15. The same heart and brain tissue samples used for the measurement of AKT and GSK3β phosphorylation were used. Compared with saline, TAT-PHLPP9c significantly decreased PDH-Ser293 phosphorylation in both heart and brain tissues (P < 0.01) (Figure 5, A and B). Sorbitol concentrations were also reduced by TAT-PHLPP9c, from 35.95 ± 8.49 μM to 11.35 ± 2.75 μM (P < 0.01) in heart and from 42.55 ± 10.19 μM to 32.27 ± 13.19 μM (P < 0.01) in brain (Figure 5C). Accordingly, ATP production was increased from 31.3 ± 2.34 μmol/g in control to 37.9 ± 2.6 μmol/g in heart (P < 0.05) and from 36.1 ± 3.66 μmol/g in control to 48.6 ± 5.6 μmol/g in brain (P < 0.05) (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 TAT-PHLPP9c decreased PDH phosphorylation, reduced sorbitol generation, and increased ATP content at R15 after ROSC in heart and brain. α-Tubulin and β-actin were used as loading controls for heart and brain, respectively. (A) Representative PDH phosphorylation at R15 in heart and brain. (B) Densitometric analysis of PDH phosphorylation in heart and brain. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05 between saline control and TAT-PHLPP9c; *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice. (C) Sorbitol contents at R15 in heart and brain. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice. (D) ATP contents at R15 in heart and brain. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD for 4 mice.

TAT-PHLPP9c improved hemodynamic and neurologically intact 5-day survival. A randomized and blinded 5-day (120 hours) survival study was performed to further examine the effectiveness of TAT-PHLPP9c on long-term survival after CA and the recovery of neurological function. Two groups (saline control and TAT-PHLPP9c at 7.5 mg/kg) consisting of 17 mice in each group were included. As depicted in Figure 6A, survival was significantly improved with TAT-PHLPP9c treatment (P < 0.01). Two mice survived to 6 hours in the saline group compared with 7 in the treatment group. MAP was not noticeably different at BL, but was consistently higher in the treatment group than in the control group at R30 and R120 (P < 0.05) (Figure 6B). In the treatment group, neurological function continued to improve from 24 hours after ROSC (R24h) to R120h (Figure 6C). Only one mouse in the saline group survived to R72h with a fair neurological score in comparison with 4 mice in the peptide group, with 3 of them surviving to 5 days with normal or near-normal neurological scores (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Effect of TAT-PHLPP9c on 5-day survival, MAP, and neurological function after CA in mouse. (A) Kaplan-Meier 5-day survival plot of saline control and TAT-PHLPP9c groups (n = 17 in each group). A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test using Kaplan-Meier curves was performed. *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. (B) Box plot of MAP in the surviving mice over time (BL, R10, R30, and R120). Compared with saline, TAT-PHLPP9c improved MAP at 30 minutes and 2 hours. Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. #P < 0.05 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Data are represented as mean ± SD. (C) Assessment of neurological function score (0 representing death of the animal and 12 reflecting a full neurological recovery) at 5 days after ROSC.

Confirmation of efficacy of TAT-PHLPP9c in a swine ventricular fibrillation CA model. We next tested the efficacy of TAT-PHLPP9c in a swine ventricular fibrillation (VF) model. Arrest durations between groups were not statistically different, with the average duration trending less in controls (4.6 versus 4.9 minutes, P = 0.68). Five of 6 peptide-treated swine achieved ROSC, whereas 1 of 8 control swine had ROSC (P < 0.01). Further, no swine in the saline group lived to 24 hours after ROSC, but 5 out of 6 swine survived to 24 hours (P < 0.01) (Figure 7A). As depicted in Figure 7B, there was no statistical difference in MAP between groups at BL (before arrest) or during VF and CPR. MAP recovered to 40% of the BL (36.1 mmHg versus 80.2 mmHg at prearrest BL) in the control swine at R30 as compared with an average MAP recovery of 92% of BL (67.7 mmHg versus 73.7 mmHg before arrest) at R30 in the treatment group. Neurologic outcomes favored the treatment group, with 4 swine being completely intact at 24 hours and 1 lethargic relative to none of the control swine surviving (Figure 7C). Treatment group swine studies were discontinued prior to achieving the control group sample size because survival differences were already dramatic and animal welfare was prioritized.

Figure 7 Effect of TAT-PHLPP9c on 24-hour survival, MAP, and neurological function after CA in swine. (A) Kaplan-Meier 24-hour survival plot of saline and TAT-PHLPP9c groups (n = 8 in saline and n = 6 in the peptide group). A log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test using Kaplan-Meier curves was performed. *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. (B) MAP was measured and analyzed in swine over time (before arrest, during VF, at CPR, and R30 after ROSC). No statistically significant differences were noticed before arrest during VF and CPR for both groups. MAP recovered to 40% of the BL at R30 in the saline group. In contrast, MAP recovered to an average of 92% of the BL level at R30 in the peptide group. Data are represented as mean ± SD. (C) Neurologic outcomes improved in the TAT-PHLPP9c group (n = 6), with 4 swine being completely intact, 1 not intact, and 1 dead while none of the 8 animals in the saline group survived (n = 8). Paired, 2-tailed t test was used. *P < 0.01 between saline and TAT-PHLPP9c. Good function was defined as a score ≤ 1 (0 = normal; 1 = mild to moderate lethargy, ambulating and eating; 2 = severe lethargy, ambulating and eating; 3 = awake, ambulating, not eating; 4=awake, not ambulating; 5 = coma; 6 = dead).

TAT-PHLPP9c decreased the release of taurine and glutamate into blood. Taurine and glutamate are amino acids expressed primarily in heart and brain, respectively, and are released in response to ischemic injury. Under normal conditions, taurine and glutamate are present in high concentrations in heart and brain tissues and very low concentrations in plasma. They are released from cells with osmotic (as can occur with sorbitol generation), chemical, and mechanical stresses and ischemic injuries (17, 18), such as myocardial infarction and acute stroke. Therefore, plasma taurine and glutamate concentrations were measured in both mice and swine. In the mouse model, compared with the saline group, plasma taurine and glutamate concentrations were decreased by TAT-PHLPP9c measured at R15 (P < 0.01) (Figure 8, A and B). In swine, compared with the saline group (only 1 swine achieved ROSC), there was a statistically insignificant difference of decreased plasma taurine and glutamate detected as early as R5 in the TAT-PHLPP9c group.