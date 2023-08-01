SCCA1/SERPINB3 suppresses antitumor immunity and blunts therapy-induced T cell responses via STAT-dependent chemokine production

SERPINB3 tumors are marked by a myeloid cell–rich and suppressive immune profile. RNA-Seq was performed on 66 cervical tumor biopsies collected prior to chemoradiotherapy (CRT). The patient and tumor characteristics of this cohort have been previously described and are summarized in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163841DS1 Patients were divided into 3 groups on the basis of their distribution of SERPINB3 transcript levels: SERPINB3-low (B3/L, n = 22), SERPINB3-intermediate (B3/Int, n = 22), and SERPINB3-high (B3/H, n = 22) groups (Figure 1A). To investigate the distinct immune signature associated with SERPINB3 expression in tumors, we focused our analysis on the B3/L versus B3/H patient groups. The immune score (IS) was determined using xCell (20) via gene signature–based, single-sample gene set enrichment analysis, with the overall score representing a ranking of tumors in the data set by lowest (IS of 0) to highest immune infiltrate. B3/H tumors showed overall higher ISs than did B3/L tumors, and this was true for patients whose cancer recurred or did not recur, indicating enrichment of infiltrating immune cells in the TME of B3/H tumors (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). Immune cell content showed that B3/H tumors were characterized by increased myeloid cell subsets, including macrophages, monocytes, plasmacytoid DCs, and a small subset of CD8+ T lymphocytes. In contrast, there were fewer T helper type 1 (Th1), Th2, and NK T cells in B3/H compared with B3/L tumors (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 SERPINB3 tumors are marked by a myeloid cell–rich and immune-suppressive profile. (A) Normalized SERPINB3 transcripts in cervical tumor biopsies from RNA-Seq were distributed by reads per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (RPKM). (B) Box plots along with individual data points show xCell immune scores in recurrent (R)/nonrecurrent (NR) B3/L and B3/H tumors. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) A heatmap of enriched immune cell subpopulations was generated through xCell immune infiltrate prediction. The color intensity is proportional to the average xCell score for each cell population across samples. (D–G) Spearman’s correlation of SERPINB3 with the expression of (D) CXCL1, (E) CXCL8, (F) S100A8, and (G) S100A9 from RNA-Seq of 66 cervical tumor biopsies collected prior to (chemo)-RT. (H) SERPINB3 expression correlated with CXCL1, CXCL8, S100A8, and S100A9 expression in multiple cancer types. Analysis was performed using TCGA PanCancer Atlas, and numeric values indicate Spearman’s correlation coefficient. BLCA, bladder urothelial carcinoma; BRCA, breast invasive carcinoma; HNSC, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; LUSC, lung squamous cell carcinoma; PRAD, prostate adenocarcinoma; UCEC, uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma.

We then investigated the differential expression of 2 major human chemokine subfamilies, CC and CXC chemokines, among the 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 1C). Expression levels of 2 chemokines, CXCL1 and CXCL8, which are associated with the recruitment of myeloid cells, correlated with SERPINB3 expression (Figure 1, D and E). In contrast, expression of the T cell– and NK cell–recruiting chemokines CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL16 was not associated with SERPINB3 expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). Further analysis of chemokines that attract myeloid cells demonstrated a positive correlation between SERPINB3 and S100A8/S100A9 expression (Figure 1, F and G). These correlations were validated in The Cancer Genome Atlas–Cervical Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Endocervical Adenocarcinoma (TCGA-CESC) (n = 306) data set (Supplemental Figure 1D). Notably, analysis of TCGA Pan-Cancer Atlas showed a consistent positive correlation between SERPINB3 and CXCL1, CXCL8, S100A8, and S100A9 across multiple tumor types including bladder, breast, head and neck, lung, prostate, and uterine cancers (Figure 1H). These same tumor types have high levels of SERPINB3 expression (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Of note, the HPV subtype was varied in the 66-patient RNA-Seq cohort (Supplemental Table 1), and there was no obvious correlation between HPV+ or HPV– tumors and HPV subtype (Supplemental Figure 1F). This is consistent with our previous finding that both HPV+ and HPV– tumors and tumor cell lines express SERPINB3 (14).

SERPINB3 results in the upregulation of CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 chemoattractants, promoting myeloid cell migration from patient-derived peripheral blood. To study the mechanistic link between SERPINB3 and chemokine expression, we genetically altered SERPINB3 levels in Caski and SW756 human cervical cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2A) and examined the effect on chemokine production. Caski and SW756 cells with stable expression of SERPINB3 (Caski/B3, SW756/B3) showed increased CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 gene expression (Figure 2A), while downregulation of SERPINB3 expression using shRNA-mediated knockdown (KD) (Caski/shB3) or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated deletion (SW756/CRISPR-B3KO) significantly reduced CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 expression (Figure 2B), when compared with their control counterparts. In addition to gene expression, we detected significantly higher CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 protein expression and secretion in Caski/B3 versus Caski control (Caski/Ctrl) cells as well as SW756/B3 versus SW756/Ctrl cells (Figure 2, C and D). Because Caski and SW756 cells are positive for HPV16 and HPV18, respectively, whether SERPINB3-induced chemokine expression is associated with HPV infection was examined using the HPV– cervical cancer cells C33A. Similar to the observation in HPV+ cells, C33A with SERPINB3 upregulation (C33A/B3) showed increased CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). We next examined the chemotactic response of human PBMCs, obtained from 7 patients with biopsy-proven cervical cancer prior to delivery of any treatment, to the chemokines secreted by tumor cells with high SERPINB3 expression. Supernatant collected from Caski/B3 and SW756/B3 cells promoted the migration of CD11b+ myeloid cells, with an average 1.9-fold increase in Caski/B3 versus Caski/Ctrl supernatant and 2.1-fold increase in SW756/B3 versus SW756/Ctrl supernatant, whereas the migration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells showed no statistical difference (Figure 2, E and F). Further analysis of migrated CD11b+ cells showed that cell populations migrating in response to both Caski/B3 and SW756/B3 supernatants were enriched in monocytes, and monocytic and polymorphonuclear MDSCs (M-/PMN-MDSCs), with an approximately 1.5- to 2-fold increase compared with Ctrl supernatant cells (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 2 SERPINB3 results in upregulation of CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 chemoattractants, promoting myeloid cell migration from patient-derived peripheral blood. (A) Cells were transduced with pUltra vector (Caski/Ctrl, SW756/Ctrl) or pUltra-SERPINB3 (Caski/B3, SW756/B3), and CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 expression was examined by qPCR. (B) Caski cells were transfected with scrambled negative control shRNA (Caski/shCtrl) or shRNAs specifically against SERPINB3 (Caski/shB3); SW756 cells were transduced with a CRISPR control vector (SW756/CRISPR-Ctrl) or CRISPR/Cas9 for SERPINB3 KD (SW756/CRISPR-B3KO). CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 expression was examined by qPCR. Gene expression was normalized to GAPDH, and fold changes were calculated by comparing with expression levels in parental cells (Caski WT or SW756 WT). (C) Intracellular chemokine protein expression was measured by ELISA, and expression levels were normalized to the total protein concentration. (D) Supernatant was collected from adherent cells in the monolayer, and chemokine secretion was measured by ELISA. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C and D). (E–G) PBMC migration toward supernatant collected from cancer cells was examined by Transwell assays, and the migrated PBMC populations were analyzed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3A). Fold changes were calculated as the percentage of migrated (E) T cells and myeloid cells, (F) T cell subsets, and (G) myeloid cell subsets in Caski/B3 or SW756/B3 supernatant relative to Caski/Ctrl or SW756/Ctrl supernatant. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, 1-sample t test against 1. Each dot represents the mean of duplicate values for a single donor sample (n = 7).

SERPINB3 tumors show accumulated myeloid cells and increased tumor growth. Since SERPINB3 upregulated the expression of myeloid chemoattractants in vitro, we hypothesized that tumors expressing SERPINB3 attract myeloid cell infiltration and mediate the in vivo TME. Human Caski/Ctrl or Caski/B3 cells were injected subcutaneously into the flank of athymic nude mice, and tumor-infiltrating immune cells were analyzed (Supplemental Figure 4A). Tumor growth showed no difference between Caski/Ctrl and Caski/B3 tumors over the course of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 4B); however, Caski/B3 tumors had a significant increase in infiltrating CD11b+ myeloid cells compared with Caski/Ctrl tumors at days 22 and 40 after injection (Supplemental Figure 4C). M-MDSCs, tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), and M2 macrophages were significantly increased in Caski/B3 tumors at both days 22 and 40, while no difference was seen in DCs, PMN-MDSCs, or B cells (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Given that lymphocyte-mediated immune activity plays a role in tumor response to RT and that RT is known to reshape the TME, the SERPINB3-mediated TME and its response to radiation was characterized in an immunocompetent murine model. However, to our knowledge, there are no murine cervical tumor cell lines, and the commonly used alternative, TC1 cells with HPV E6/E7 gene expression, were derived from normal lung epithelial cells with relatively low chemokine expression (Supplemental Figure 5A). Therefore, constructs driving murine Serpinb3a, homologous to human SERPINB3 (21), were expressed in LL2 murine lung carcinoma cells (LL2/B3a), and an empty vector was used as a control (LL2/Ctrl) (Supplemental Figure 5B). Of note, SERPINB3 is also expressed in lung cancer (Supplemental Figure 1C) and is negatively associated with prognosis, providing credence to this model (11). The expression of murine CXCL1 and CXCL3, functionally corresponding to human CXCL1/8, and murine S100A8 and S100A9 (S100A8/A9), homologous to human S100A8/A9, was induced by Serpinb3a, whereas the chemokines Cxcl9 and Cxcl10, which are associated with T cell migration, were not affected by Serpinb3a expression (Supplemental Figure 5C).

LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a cells were injected subcutaneously into C57/BL6 mice, which were then randomized to receive a single dose of 10 Gy or sham RT (14 days after injection). Tumor growth curves showed that RT-treated LL2/Ctrl tumors had the smallest volumes, and the RT-treated L2/B3a tumor growth curve overlapped with that of sham-treated LL2/Ctrl tumors, whereas sham-treated LL2/B3a tumors showed the fastest growth (Figure 3A). This is consistent with our prior study showing that human cervical tumor cell lines expressing SERPINB3 are more radioresistant than control tumors in an athymic nude murine model (10). Tumor weights showed no statistical differences between any of the groups 2 days after RT, whereas a more substantial increase in sham- and RT-treated LL2/B3a tumor growth corresponded to increased tumor weights 7 days after RT compared with the LL2/Ctrl counterpart (Supplemental Figure 6A). The visualization of t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (viSNE) plots show unsupervised clustering of CD45+ immune cell subsets based on predefined markers in LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors (Supplemental Figure 6B). The viSNE analysis revealed that LL2/B3a tumors had an overall higher number of M-/PMN-MDSCs than did LL2/Ctrl tumors at both pre-RT and post-RT time points. Both irradiated LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors had increased numbers of total CD11b+ myeloid cells, but different subsets were represented (Figure 3B). Thus, we sought to further examine the dynamic change in immune cell subsets in LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors at different time points.

Figure 3 SERPINB3 tumors are enriched for suppressive myeloid cells, and this suppression is further augmented by RT. (A) Tumor growth of C57/BL6 mice with LL2/Ctrl tumors (blue lines) and LL2/B3a tumors (red lines) randomized to receive sham treatment (solid lines) or 10 Gy RT on day 14 (dotted lines). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (B) viSNE plots show flow cytometric analysis of total viable CD45+ immune cells from tumors with separate clustering by predefined cell-surface markers, including M-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6Chi), PMN-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+), TAMs (CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+), M2 macrophages (CD11b+Ly6G–F4/80+CD163+), and lymphocytes (CD45+CD11b–). (C and D) The chemokines CXCL1 and S100A8/A9 in tumor homogenates were examined by ELISA. Data were normalized to the protein concentration for each tumor homogenate. (E–H) Cumulative data from FACS analysis show alteration of immune cell infiltration by SERPINB3 expression and radiation in LL2 tumors. The graphs represent the frequencies of (E) CD11b+Ly6G–Ly6Chi M-MDSCs, (F) CD11b+Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs, (G) CD11b+Ly6G-F4/80+ TAMs, (H) CD11b+Ly6G-F4/80+CD163+ M2 macrophages in total TILs. Data in C–H are shown as the mean ± SEM, and each dot represents a biologically independent animal; asterisks indicate comparisons between LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a; cross symbols indicate comparisons between sham-treated and RT. *,†P < 0.05, **,††P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (I and J) Myeloid cell subtypes were isolated from tumors and cocultured with CellTrace-labeled splenic T cells at a ratio of 1:1 for 4 days. Anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies were added to stimulate T cell proliferation. Histograms show the percentage of divided cells. The percentages of suppression were calculated by comparing with the dilution of CellTrace in splenic T cells without myeloid cell coculturing. Data in I and J are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

SERPINB3 tumors are enriched for suppressive myeloid cells, and this enrichment is further augmented by radiation. Similar to our in vitro findings, LL2/B3a tumors had higher levels of intratumoral CXCL1 and S100A8/A9 expression over time compared with sham-treated LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 3, C and D). Radiation promoted further CXCL1 production in RT-treated LL2/B3a tumors but not in RT-LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 3C). Although radiation induced S100A8/A9 expression in both RT-LL2/Ctrl and RT-treated LL2/B3a tumors at day 2 after RT, the magnitude of chemokine induction was greater in RT-treated LL2/B3a tumors than in RT-treated LL2/Ctrl tumors, with an average 2.3-fold and 1.8-fold increase, respectively (Figure 3D). Higher and more persistent expression of immunosuppressive chemokines in the tumor milieu of irradiated LL2/B3a tumors led us to hypothesize that the increased myeloid compartment summarized by viSNE plots differed specifically in immunosuppressive myeloid cell subtypes. Indeed, sham-treated LL2/B3a tumors showed consistently higher infiltration of M-MDSCs and PMN-MDSCs compared with LL2/Ctrl tumors, while radiation induced an early increase of infiltrating M-/PMN-MDSCs at day 2 after RT in both groups. However, MDSCs in irradiated tumors remained elevated compared with sham-treated tumors on day 7 after RT only in RT-LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 3, E and F). The number of infiltrating TAMs and M2 macrophages was higher in sham LL2/B3a tumors than in LL2/Ctrl tumors, with a gradual increase in both groups as the tumors grew, but no statistical change with irradiation in either genetic background (Figure 3, G and H).

To assess the immunosuppressive activity of myeloid cells from LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors, we isolated intratumoral CD11b+ myeloid cells, Ly6C+ M-MDSCs, Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs, and F4/80+ TAMs and cocultured them with splenic T cells derived from nontumor-bearing mice. Intratumoral Ly6C+ M-MDSCs from both LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors demonstrated strong inhibition toward T cell proliferation. Notably, Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs and F4/80+ TAMs derived from LL2/B3a tumors had more significant inhibitory effects than did those from LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 3, I and J).

Cytotoxic T cells from SERPINB3 tumors display impaired proliferation and exhausted phenotypes. With evidence of an immunosuppressive TME, T cell recruitment and function are likely to be compromised in LL2/B3a tumors. CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) numbers were lower in sham- and RT-treated LL2/B3a tumors versus LL2/Ctrl tumors on day 7 after RT. In RT-LL2/Ctrl tumors, CD8+ TILs doubled compared with those detected in sham-treated tumors, and while statistically increased, the magnitude of the increase was lower in RT-LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 4A). We observed no difference in CD4+ TILs between LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a tumors, and a significant decrease on day 2 after RT in both groups was associated with a radiation effect (Figure 4B), consistent with radiosensitivity of in-field lymphocytes (22). The ratio of CD8+ T cells to Tregs (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+) was significantly decreased in RT-LL2/B3a compared with sham-LL2/B3a tumors, indicating an increase in Tregs in LL2/B3a tumors shortly after radiation. In contrast, increased CD8+ TILs in RT-LL2/Ctrl tumors on day 7 after RT correlated with higher CD8+ T/Treg ratios compared with sham-LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 4C). Moreover, the proliferation marker Ki-67 showed lower expression in CD8+ TILs from LL2/B3a tumors compared with LL2/Ctrl tumors, suggesting that, despite an increased infiltration of CD8+ TILs, tumor-directed radiation did not promote the proliferation of CD8+ T cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Cytotoxic T cells from SERPINB3 tumors display impaired proliferation and exhausted phenotypes. Cumulative data from FACS analysis of (A) CD3+CD8+ T cells and (B) CD3+CD4+ T cells in tumors. (C) The ratio of CD8+ T cells/Tregs represented the infiltrating percentage of CD8+ T cells relative to CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs. (D) Frequencies of Ki-67+CD8+ T cells in the total infiltrating CD8+ T cell population were analyzed by flow cytometry. (E and F) Intratumoral T cells were stimulated with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA)/ionomycin for 5 hours, and the expression of IFN-γ and TNF-α was assessed by intracellular staining via flow cytometry. The protein transport inhibitor brefeldin A was used to block the protein transport processes and cytokine release. Positive expression was normalized to cells without PMA/ionomycin stimulation (basal levels). Box plot whiskers span the minimum and maximum values, and lines represent the median. (G) CellTrace-labeled intratumoral T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibody for 4 days, and cell proliferation was determined by the dilution of CellTrace. (H) PD-1 and CTLA-4 expression was examined by flow cytometry and is shown as MFI. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, and each dot represents a biologically independent sample. Asterisks indicate comparisons between LL2/Ctrl and LL2/B3a; cross symbols indicate comparisons between sham- and RT-treated animals. *,†P < 0.05, **,††P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

We further evaluated cytotoxic CD8+ T cells according to the production of IFN-γ and TNF-α following ex vivo stimulation with PMA and ionomycin. An average of 20% of sham-treated CD8+ TILs from LL2/Ctrl tumors and 15% from LL2/B3a tumors showed IFN-γ production, whereas the frequencies of IFN-γ–producing CD8+ TILs were reduced with tumor growth in both groups (Figure 4E). CD8+ TILs taken from RT-LL2/Ctrl tumors on day 2 after RT showed significant enhancement of both IFN-γ and TNF-α production following stimulation, whereas radiation-boosted IFN-γ and TNF-α production was not observed in CD8+ TILs from RT-LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 4, E and F). We examined T cell receptor–mediated (TCR-mediated) activation according to the proliferation of CellTrace-labeled CD8+ TILs stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibody. CD8+ TILs from sham-treated and RT- LL2/Ctrl tumors demonstrated a stronger proliferative capacity than did those derived from LL2/B3a tumors. Radiation did not have significant effects on TCR-mediated proliferation of CD8+ TILs from LL2/Ctrl tumors, while we observed decreased proliferation in CD8+ TILs from LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 4G). The impaired proliferation and decreased IFN-γ and TNF-α production might suggest an exhausted phenotype. Indeed, we observed increased expression of PD-1 and CTLA-4 in LL2/B3a-derived CD8+ TILs compared with LL2/Ctrl-derived CD8+ TILs. Radiation further promoted CTLA-4 expression in LL2/B3a-derived CD8+ TILs, indicating increased T cell exhaustion in LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 4H).

Depletion of CD11b+ myeloid cells in SERPINB3 tumors improves T cell activity. To determine whether impaired T cell activity in LL2/B3a tumors was associated with high infiltration of immunosuppressive myeloid cells, we treated LL2/B3a-tumor bearing mice with CD11b-neutralizing antibody to deplete myeloid cells or IgG2b isotype control starting on day 9 after tumor inoculation. Splenic and intratumoral depletion of CD11b+ cells was examined on days 15 and 21, at which point efficient depletion was observed in spleens on both days but slightly recovered in tumors on day 21 (Figure 5A). The growth of LL2/B3a tumors was significantly reduced by anti-CD11b antibody treatment compared with LL2/B3a treated with IgG2b control or LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 5B). A decreased total number of CD8+ T cells in LL2/B3a tumors compared with LL2/Ctrl tumors was reversed by the depletion of CD11b+ cells (Figure 5C). This also relieved the suppression of CD8+ T cells to enhance their activity in LL2/B3a tumors, where a lower response of CD8+ T cells to CD3/28-induced activation was increased in anti-CD11b–treated LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 5D). The expression of cytotoxic granules, perforin, and granzyme B was significantly increased in CD8+ T cells from anti-CD11b–treated LL2/B3a tumors compared with IgG2b-treated LL2/B3a and LL2/Ctrl tumors (Figure 5E). The improved T cell activity in anti-CD11b–treated LL2/B3a tumors was accompanied by reduced PD-1 and CTLA-4 expression, which was highly expressed in IgG2b-treated LL2/B3a tumors (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Depleting CD11b+ myeloid cells in SERPINB3 tumors improves T cell activity. (A) Representative plots show the depletion of CD11b+ cells, gated on CD45+CD11b+ cells, in tumors and spleens on day 15 and day 21 after tumor inoculation. (B) Tumor growth of LL2/Ctrl tumors (blue line) and LL2/B3a tumors treated with anti-CD11b antibody (red dotted line) or anti-IgG2b antibody (red solid line). ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (C) The numbers of infiltrating CD8+ T cells in 5 × 105 total tumor cells were determined by flow cytometry. (D) CellTrace-labeled intratumoral T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibody for 4 days, and cell proliferation was determined by the dilution of CellTrace. (E) Representative histograms of intracellular cytokine staining of granzyme B and perforin in CD8+ T cells. (F) PD-1 and CTLA-4 expression was examined by flow cytometry and is shown as MFI. Data in C–F are shown as the mean ± SEM, and each dot represents a biologically independent sample. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

High numbers of myeloid cells in LL2/B3a tumors can be a therapeutic target to restore the T cell antitumor response; however, clinical trials targeting myeloid cell integrins such as CD11b/CD18 have failed to yield therapeutic benefits, given the limitation of tolerable doses in human (23, 24). We also found that even though tumor sizes were smaller with anti-CD11b antibody treatment, the tumor doubling time remained the same from days 14–21, suggesting that once tumors were established, the growth of tumor cells was not inhibited by CD11b+ cell depletion (Supplemental Figure 7). This may be in part due to a multifaceted role of CXCL1 and S100A8/A9 secreted by LL2/B3a tumors in promoting tumor cell proliferation and survival (25). Therefore, targeting SERPINB3 may be an alternative approach to reduce tumor growth and provide therapeutic potential.

Targeting SERPINB3 sensitizes tumors to RT and enhances the T cell response. We sought to understand the potential of targeting SERPINB3 in tumor growth inhibition and whether combination with RT could enhance antitumor immunity. To this end, we treated LL2/B3a tumors with Serpinb3a siRNA (siB3) or negative control siRNA (siNC) on day 9 after tumor inoculation with repeated injection every 2–3 days, and a single dose of 10 Gy or sham RT was given on day 14. KD of Serpinb3a showed an average of decrease of 65% in siB3-treated tumors (Supplemental Figure 8A). We observed reduced tumor growth in sham siB3–treated tumors compared with sham siNC–treated tumors, and the combination of Serpinb3a KD with RT (RT/siB3) resulted in more significant tumor growth inhibition (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8B). We observed a significant decrease in the high expression of CXCL1 and S100A8/A9 in LL2/B3a tumors following Serpinb3a KD (sham/siNC vs. sham/siB3). RT induced S100A8/A9 in both RT/siNC and RT/siB3 tumors but not CXCL1, which was induced only in RT/siNC tumors compared with their sham counterparts (Figure 6B). Reduced suppressive chemokine secretions in siB3 tumors also led to decreased myeloid cell infiltration, in which a significant reduction in M-MDSCs, PMN-MDSCs, and M2 macrophages in sham/siB3 tumors was observed. We detected an increase in PMN-MDSCs after radiation in both RT/siNC and RT/siB3 tumors, whereas an increase in M-MDSCs by RT was only seen in RT/siNC, but not RT/siB3, tumors (Figure 6C). In addition, radiation-induced antitumor immunity relies on cytotoxic T cell infiltration. We observed an increase in CD8+ T cells and CD8+ T cell/Treg ratios in sham/siB3 tumors versus sham/siNC tumors as well as higher ratios of CD8+ T cells/Tregs in RT/siB3 versus sham/siB3 tumors, suggesting that Serpinb3a KD increased CD8+ T cell infiltration and reduced Treg infiltration and that RT-induced CD8+ T cell infiltration was not accompanied by significant Treg expansion in Serpinb3a-KD tumors (Figure 6D). CD8+ T cells in siB3 tumors also demonstrated improved cytotoxic potential with increased expression of granzyme B and perforin, which was further enhanced by RT (Figure 6E). Similarly, we observed improved T cell activity upon anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation in siB3 tumor–derived CD8+ T cells, which showed a markedly higher proliferative capacity than did those derived from siNC tumors (Figure 6F). This correlated with lower expression of PD-1 in RT/siB3 versus RT/siNC tumors and of CTLA-4 in sham/RT- siB3 versus siNC tumors, indicating less exhausted CD8+ T cells with silencing of Serpinb3a in tumors (Figure 6G). Collectively, targeting Serpinb3a resulted in the remolding of infiltrating myeloid cells and a reduction of immunosuppressive chemokines, together with enhanced T cell function, and combining Serpinb3a KD with RT achieved more significant inhibition of tumor progression and improved radiation-induced antitumor immunity.

Figure 6 Targeting SERPINB3 sensitizes tumors to RT and enhances T cell response. (A) Growth curves of LL2/B3 tumors treated with siNC (red lines) and siB3 (purple lines) with or without RT (sham: solid lines; RT: dotted lines). ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA. (B) The chemokines CXCL1 and S100A8/A9 in tumor homogenates were assessed by ELISA. Data were normalized to the protein concentration for each tumor homogenate. (C and D) Cumulative data from FACS analysis show the (C) frequencies of immune cell populations including CD11b+Ly6G-Ly6Chi M-MDSCs, CD11b+Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs, CD11b+Ly6G-F4/80+ TAMs, and CD11b+Ly6G-F4/80+CD163+ M2 macrophages, as well as (D) CD3+CD8+ T cells in total TILs and the ratio of CD3+CD8+ T cells to CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs. (E) Intracellular cytokine staining for granzyme B and perforin in CD8+ T cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. (F) CellTrace-labeled intratumoral T cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibody for 4 days, and cell proliferation was determined by the dilution of CellTrace. (G) The expression of PD-1 and CTLA-4 was examined by flow cytometry and is shown as MFI. Data in B–G are shown as the mean ± SEM, and each dot represents a biologically independent sample. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

SERPINB3 mediates suppressive chemokine production through the promotion of STAT activation. Although SERPINB3 has been implicated in proinflammatory signaling in pancreatic cancer and Kras-mutant tumors (26), the underlying molecular mechanism is unknown. To provide further insight into the SERPINB3-mediated suppressive immune response, we used a human phosphorylation pathway profiling array that contained 5 cancer-associated pathways — MAPK, AKT, JAK/STAT, NF-κB, and TGF-β — and identified 14 proteins with upregulated phosphorylation (fold change ≥2) and 4 proteins with downregulated phosphorylation (fold change ≤ 0.5) in Caski/B3 versus Caski/Ctrl cells (Supplemental Figure 9). Among those with increased phosphorylation, STATs proteins, including STAT1/-2/-3/-5, showed the highest magnitude of change in phosphorylation (Figure 7A). Phosphorylation of STAT1 and STAT3 in response to SERPINB3 expression was examined in Caski and SW756 cells, where the induction of SERPINB3 resulted in increased p-STAT1 and p-STAT3 (untreated, Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 10A). In contrast, KD of SERPINB3 led to reduced p-STAT1 and p-STAT3 expression (Supplemental Figure 10B). Thus, we hypothesized that SERPINB3 mediates suppressive chemokine production by promoting the activation of STAT signaling. The FDA-approved small-molecule inhibitor ruxolitinib inhibition of STAT1 and STAT3 phosphorylation was confirmed by immunoblotting (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 10A). The initially high secretion of CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 in Caski/B3 and SW756/B3 cells was significantly suppressed by ruxolitinib, suggesting an essential role of STAT activation in chemokine production in SERPINB3 cells (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 10C). To further understand whether STAT signaling directly regulates chemokine expression in SERPINB3 cells, we used an siRNA to individually silence STAT1 or STAT3 (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 10D). The expression of CXCL1/-8 and S100A8/A9 was decreased in SERPINB3 cells by silencing either STAT1 or STAT3, and the simultaneous KD of both STAT1 and STAT3 did not lead to more significant suppression of CXCL1 and CXCL8. However, KD of both STAT1 and STAT3 achieved more effective inhibition of S100A8 and S100A9 in SERPINB3 cells (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 10E). Moreover, both STAT1 and STAT3 proteins showed increased phosphorylation and nuclear translocation in SERPINB3 cells, indicating upregulated transcriptional activity in promoting downstream gene expression (Figure 7F). Notably, an increase in p-STAT1/3 was not only observed in the nucleus but also the cytoplasm, which suggests that SERPINB3 may be involved in mediating upstream cytoplasmic kinase of the signaling cascade to promote STAT activation. Thus, we performed co-immunoprecipitation of JAK1 and found increased interaction of JAK1 with STAT1 and STAT3 in Caski/B3 and SW756/B3 cells compared with Caski/Ctrl and SW756/Ctrl cells (Figure 7G). These data show that SERPINB3 mediated STAT activation by promoting JAK/STAT interaction, leading to increased STAT transcriptional activity and chemokine production.

Figure 7 SERPINB3 mediates suppressive chemokine production by promoting STAT activation. (A) Activation of JAK/STAT pathway-associated proteins was evaluated by phosphorylation antibody array. Fold changes in phosphorylation were calculated by normalizing the intensity to the expression levels in Caski parental cells and comparing the phosphorylation intensity in Caski/B3 cells with the levels in Caski/Ctrl cells. The red line indicates a fold change of 2 or greater, and the blue line indicates a fold change of 0.5 or less. (B) Immunoblotting (left) and quantification (right) show the inhibition of STAT1/3 phosphorylation after treating Caski parental cells (WT), Caski/Ctrl cells (C), and Caski/B3 (B3#1, B3#2) cells with 1 μM ruxolitinib for 48 hours. (C) Caski/WT, Caski/Ctrl, and Caski/B3 cells were treated with 1 μM ruxolitinib, and the secretion of CXCL1, CXCL8, and S100A8/A9 was assessed by ELISA. (D) Immunoblotting shows the KD of STAT1/3 by siRNA in Caski cells. (E) The expression of CXCL1/8 and S100A8/A9 mRNA was examined by qPCR. Gene expression was normalized to GAPDH. Fold changes and significance were calculated by comparing to the expression levels in Caski/Ctrl cells transfected with the negative control siRNA. (F) p-STAT1/3 expression in the nucleus (Nuc.), cytoplasm (Cyt.), and total cell lysates (input, Inp.) was measured by immunoblotting. (G) Immunoprecipitation using anti-JAK1 antibody shows increased interaction with STAT1 and STAT3 in Caski/B3 and SW756/B3 cells compared with Caski/Ctrl and SW756/Ctrl cells, respectively. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 3 experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Elevated serum SCCA and high tumor p-STAT3 are associated with CD11b expression and poor cancer-specific survival after CRT. In agreement with our in vitro findings, mouse LL2/B3a tumors with initially high p-STAT3 expression were significantly reduced by intratumoral KD of Serpinb3a (LL2/B3a plus siB3), as evidenced by immunostaining for p-STAT3(Tyr705) (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 11A). The reduction of p-STAT3 in Serpinb3a-KD tumors further correlated with reduced CD11b+ myeloid cell expression (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 11A).

Figure 8 Elevated serum SCCA levels and high tumor p-STAT3 are associated with CD11b expression and poor cancer-specific survival after CRT. (A and B) Quantification of immunostaining for p-STAT3 and CD11b expression in mouse tumors treated with siNC or siB3. Box plots show p-STAT3 staining scores and the percentage of CD11b+ staining from 8–12 representative fields each for 6–7 mice per group. Box plot whiskers span the minimum and maximum values; lines represent the median. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot shows overall survival for patients with serum SCCA levels below 9.16 ng/mL and a p-STAT3 histoscore below 100 (n = 30) or of 100 or higher (n = 21), compared with patients with serum SCCA levels of 9.16 ng/mL or higher with a p-STAT3 histoscore below 100 (n = 6) or of 100 or higher (n = 15). The average pretreatment serum SCCA value of 9.16 ng/mL from 72 patients with cancer was used as a cutoff. L, low; H, high. (D) Representative images of p-STAT3 and CD11b staining for patients with SCCA levels below 9.16 ng/mL or of 9.16 ng/mL or higher. Scale bars: 100 μm, 200 μm, and 500 μm. (E) p-STAT3 staining score (histoscore) for patients with serum SCCA levels below 9.16 ng/mL versus those with SCCA levels of 9.16 ng/mL or higher. (F) Percentage of the myeloid cell marker CD11b staining in patients with serum SCCA levels below 9.16 ng/mL or of 9.16 ng/mL or higher and a p-STAT3 histoscore below 100 (low) or of 100 or higher (high). Each dot represents an individual patient. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to determine statistical significance.

To evaluate the clinical implication of our findings, tissue microarrays containing pretreatment cervix tumor biopsy specimens obtained from patients with biopsy-proven invasive cervical carcinoma were immunostained for p-STAT3(Tyr705) and the myeloid cell marker CD11b. The average of pretreatment SCCA values from 72 patients (9.16 ng/mL) presented a significant cutoff point for cancer-specific survival in our patient population. Patients with elevated pretreatment SCCA levels (≥9.16 ng/mL) had worse survival than did those with low SCCA levels at the time of diagnosis (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 11B), in agreement with our previous study reporting SCCA as a clinical biomarker. The histoscore of p-STAT3 evaluated by IHC was determined through the combined factors of the intensity and percentage of stained cells within the tumor proportion of the tissue microarray (TMA) cores using an attribute cutoff of 100 for high or low p-STAT3 expression (Figure 8D). In the high pretreatment SCCA patient cohort (≥9.16 ng/mL), 71% of the cohort had a high p-STAT3 histoscore as opposed to 41% of the patients with low pretreatment serum SCCA levels (<9.16 ng/mL) (Figure 8E). Although p-STAT3 was not an independent prognostic factor for survival in our patient cohort, elevated serum SCCA levels, along with high p-STAT3, were associated with increased CD11b expression (Figure 8F) and poor cancer-specific survival on both univariate and multivariate analyses, along with International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stage (Figure 8C and Supplemental Table 2). In contrast, the majority of patients with pretreatment serum SCCA levels below 9.16 ng/mL had a low p-STAT3 histoscore and low B3, both of which correlated with low CD11b expression. This cohort had the highest cancer-specific survival rates (Figure 8C). Overall, SCCA is a strong clinical biomarker, and when combined with p-STAT3 expression, it may indicate an unfavorable TME and provide an opportunity for the selection of patients for anti-STAT– and/or anti-SERPINB3–directed therapies.