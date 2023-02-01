Chronic viral coinfections differentially affect the likelihood of developing long COVID

In a cohort of several hundred individuals with confirmed prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, we found that certain factors associated with chronic viral infections, such as serologic evidence suggesting recent EBV reactivation and preexisting HIV infection, were independently associated with higher odds of various LC symptom clusters. In contrast, participants who had serologic evidence of prior CMV infection were less likely to report neurocognitive symptoms and tended to have less LC overall. Of note, we identified LC even in those without evidence of EBV reactivation or CMV positivity, suggesting that these factors are not essential to the development of persistent symptoms or sequelae.

Our study confirms and extends prior studies that identified an association between EBV EA-D positivity and LC symptoms, raising the intriguing hypothesis that EBV reactivation may be mechanistically related to specific LC syndromic phenotypes. By carefully defining such phenotypes and adjusting for various participant factors, sample timing, underlying health conditions, and prior hospitalization, we identified a strong association between evidence suggesting recent EBV reactivation and fatigue, one of the most prevalent LC symptoms. We were able to demonstrate that serologic evidence suggesting recent EBV reactivation may be specifically associated with fatigue and neurologic symptoms but less so with other LC syndromic phenotypes (i.e., cardiopulmonary and gastrointestinal symptoms). In analyses excluding participants who were hospitalized, we were able to confirm that these associations were not entirely due to differences in acute COVID-19 severity. Whether EBV reactivation was the root cause of these symptoms, it should be noted that primary EBV infection (e.g., mononucleosis) may lead to prolonged fatigue, and EBV seroconversion has recently been shown to be common prior to the development of multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune condition that may be precipitated by aberrant, autoreactive immune responses to this virus (20). Because autoimmunity has been proposed as a pathophysiologic mechanism underlying LC (7, 15) and preexisting autoimmunity was associated with LC in our analysis, further study of its potential relationship with EBV disease activity in this patient population is warranted.

The biological mechanisms leading to high levels of EBNA IgG (greater than the assay limit of detection of 600 U/mL) observed in association with LC symptoms and neurocognitive symptoms are not entirely clear. Whereas EA-D IgG responses are generally understood to be a result of recent EBV reactivation in those with preexisting latent EBV infection (27), nearly 90% of our cohort had detectable EBNA IgG, consistent with the long-lasting nature of this antibody and high proportion of participants with preexisting EBV infection. It is possible that those with higher levels experienced a recent increase following EBV reactivation, but given the lack of sampling during or before acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, we do not know for certain. Nonetheless, EBNA IgG responses usually peak during establishment (or perhaps reestablishment) of EBV latency (16, 17, 28), the timing of which is consistent with the postacute sample collection timing here. The EBNA IgG assay used in this study is specific for EBNA1, which plays an important role in facilitating latent EBV infection (41). EBNA1 and EBNA2 expressed during either the latent or lytic phase of EBV infection has known molecular mimicry with host proteins that may lead to autoantibodies that have been implicated in various diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (32, 42). For example, cross reactivity between EBNA1 and glial cell adhesion molecules has recently been reported in the setting of multiple sclerosis (34). EBV antibodies have also long been associated with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, although a definitive causal link is lacking (43). It is also possible that high EBNA IgG levels resulted from nonspecific hypergammaglobulinemia that can develop during acute viral infections or from higher tissue or circulating latently EBV-infected memory B lymphocyte burden, a cellular compartment expanded in COVID-19 (44). Whereas EBV reactivation in the throat has been shown to be associated with fatigue (45), further studies involving tissue-derived or circulating mononuclear cells in convalescent cohorts following acute infection to determine viral cell burden and EBV/CMV-specific T cell responses are needed.

A recent study (46) showed that, in addition to EBV EA-D antibody responses, seropositivity of EBV envelope glycoproteins gp42 and gp350, which are essential for EBV lytic infection of B cells, were enriched in participants with LC (46). These EBV envelope proteins are targets of neutralizing antibodies (47) and, in the case of gp350, may be short-lived in circulation, suggesting recent viral activity prior to or following the development of LC.

We made the surprising and potentially novel observation that CMV seropositivity was negatively associated with the development of LC phenotypes. The mechanism underlying this observation is not immediately clear, and we can only speculate on possible explanations. It is plausible that CMV-seropositive individuals might mount more robust adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2. For example, CMV seropositivity in younger adults is actually associated with heightened adaptive immune responses to influenza vaccination (48), despite earlier studies in the aging literature linking CMV to immunosenescence phenotypes (49). Alternatively, CMV-induced immunoregulatory pathways, including secretion of its own viral IL-10, might dampen local inflammation in areas of CMV reactivation, decreasing the risk of autoantibody formation (to the extent that autoantibodies may contribute to the risk of neurologic LC symptoms) (50, 51). It is also unclear whether these associations reflect a direct causal effect of CMV on LC risk or host factors that affect the risk of CMV infection and LC independently. It is interesting that CMV serostatus was more strongly associated with neurologic LC symptoms than other syndromic phenotypes. While CMV-infected myeloid cells can be found in the central nervous system and CMV-induced inflammation might plausibly affect blood-brain barrier permeability (52), it is not immediately clear why CMV status would be so specifically linked to neurologic as opposed to nonneurologic LC symptoms. Finally, why two chronic herpesvirus infections — EBV and CMV — have qualitatively different associations with LC remains entirely unclear, though perhaps the anatomic localization of herpesvirus reactivation is an important factor. For example, EBV preferentially reactivates within B cell follicles, where antibody responses develop, while CMV preferentially reactivates elsewhere (53).

It is particularly interesting that CMV seropositivity is associated with decreased odds of developing LC but worse disease severity in acute COVID-19, as reported in some recent studies (35, 36). Although CMV seropositivity was not completely protective against LC in our study, the differential effects of CMV serostatus on acute COVID versus LC suggest that assessment of CMV serostatus may be important in future mechanistic evaluations of COVID-19. Indeed, CMV seropositivity is associated with increased systemic inflammation, but a decreased odds of LC (3, 39). This finding suggests that sources of inflammation unrelated to CMV may be driving LC risk in COVID-19 survivors and highlights the importance of the source of inflammation — as opposed to simply systemic inflammation itself — in mediating the risk of LC.

It is also notable that HIV infection was independently associated with the development of neurologic LC and, to a lesser degree, gastrointestinal symptoms but not other LC syndromic phenotypes (e.g., fatigue, which was more closely linked to serologic evidence suggesting recent EBV reactivation). We and others have previously demonstrated that markers of persistent immune activation and inflammation are elevated in the setting of LC (3, 4, 7, 39, 46). Interestingly, chronic HIV-1 infection, even in the setting of long-term suppressive antiretroviral therapy, leads to increases in similar inflammation markers such as IL-6 and C-reactive protein (54). As a result, preexisting HIV infection and the baseline elevations in inflammation and aberrant immune responses may predispose people to developing LC (55). Furthermore, EBV EA-D IgG positivity was significantly higher in participants with HIV, a condition which could have led to more robust EBV reactivation and subsequent LC symptoms.

Thus, each chronic viral infection assessed in our study not only affected the odds of LC, but also exhibited specific and distinct syndromic associations. Whichever mechanisms explain these findings, these observations highlight the importance of measuring specific LC syndromic phenotypes, as their underlying pathogenic mechanisms may well be distinct. They also highlight the likely heterogeneous nature of LC and may help determine inclusion in various future interventional trials. In fact, it will likely be difficult to prove any causal or modifying role of LC (e.g., EBV reactivation, CMV serostatus, long-term SARS-CoV-2 viral persistence, autoreactive immunity, etc.) without measuring the effects of targeted interventions in well-designed studies. Furthermore, given that there is paucity of circulating EBV during convalescence, the potential effect of EBV reactivation on the development of LC is likely to be greatest during acute COVID-19, and factors such as this will need to be considered in the design of such interventional studies.

Strengths of this study include the large sample of well-characterized patients with postacute COVID-19, most of whom were not hospitalized during acute infection, at a time point consistent with consensus case definitions of LC. Nevertheless, this study has several limitations. Although diverse, our cohort is a convenience sample not representative of all individuals with COVID-19 or LC. In particular, while we specifically oversampled people with treated HIV infection to assess its association with LC, we have a limited subsample of people with HIV to detect modest effect sizes. We also did not have access to biospecimens from acute or very early convalescent infection (<30 days), which is the time period in which latent EBV infection is most likely to reactivate. Because of this, we relied upon the use of serological evidence suggesting recent EBV reactivation, which remains hypothetical. For example, while EA-D IgG generally becomes undetectable after 6 months in most individuals, up to 20% of healthy people may have these antibodies for years (29). These serological measures are imprecise and do not provide a clear time course of EBV reactivation events. As a result, direct evaluation of EBV dynamics during the early phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection is warranted, although we believe our results demonstrating limited viremia during the postacute stage strongly suggest that investigation of EBV viremia during this time period is of limited utility. In addition, because of challenges in collecting samples during acute COVID-19, further work defining the dynamics of EBV serological profiles suggestive of recent reactivation would be of benefit to the field. We also note that this study was exploratory in nature, with multiple statistical comparisons conducted, and that the potential for a type 1 error is high. We performed statistical adjustments whenever possible. Although a type 1 error could be present, the differential associations between the 3 chronic viral infections and the various syndromic phenotypes suggest more specificity to the biologic associations than just random noise. Finally, EBV and CMV reactivation are often tissue-based processes, and such samples may be needed in order to identify persistent, smoldering infection. As a result, tissue studies will be critical to understanding the full pathophysiological mechanisms underlying LC.

In summary, this study expands our understanding of the relationships between chronic viral infections and the odds of distinct LC syndromic phenotypes. While it remains unclear whether these associations reflect causal effects of viral coinfections or host factors associated with viral coinfections on LC, these observations suggest distinct pathogenesis of the various LC phenotypes. We extended prior reports suggesting that recent EBV reactivation is associated with LC, by demonstrating that these associations primarily involve fatigue and neurologic LC symptoms. We also made the potentially novel observation that CMV seropositivity has an unexpected, negative association with LC, which, in turn, is masked to some degree by HIV infection and serological evidence suggesting EBV reactivation. Nevertheless, the presence of LC symptoms could not be completely explained by the viral coinfections assessed in our study, suggesting that other factors must be important mediators of LC. In particular, it remains to be seen whether SARS-CoV-2 persistence in tissues may also play a role in LC, as suggested by recent uncontrolled case series of SARS-CoV-2–directed antiviral therapies (56–58). Ultimately, further investigation of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses during both acute infection and convalescence will be needed to clarify the mechanisms driving LC and suggest interventions that may reverse or ameliorate these processes.