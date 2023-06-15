Patient-tailored adoptive immunotherapy with EBV-specific T cells from related and unrelated donors

Patient cohort

A total of 40 EBV-CTL products were manufactured between May 2015 and July 2019 for 37 patients with refractory EBV infections or EBV-associated malignancies from 21 different hospitals (20 in Germany, 1 in Finland) intended to receive EBV-CTLs (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163548DS1). Three patients (nos. 1/3, 24/36, and 28) have been reported before but were added to this series for completeness (31–33). The median age of patients was 37 years (range 2–73 years); 26 patients were male and 11 female (Table 1). Five patients had no transplant history before the planned EBV-CTL transfer; 4 of these had EBV-associated malignancies, and 1 had chronic EBV infection without lymphoproliferation due to an inborn immunodeficiency syndrome. Three of these patients intended to undergo allogeneic HSCT after EBV-CTL transfer, and in 2 of them a second transfer from a different manufacturing process after HSCT was planned (no. 24/36, second transfer received; no. 33/40, second transfer not received). Twenty-eight patients were scheduled to receive EBV-CTLs after HSCT, including the 2 patients mentioned above. Indications for HSCT were malignancy (n = 18) and nonmalignant disease (n = 10) (Supplemental Table 1A). One of the HSCT patients received EBV-CTLs from 2 different manufacturing processes (Supplemental Table 1, A and B, no. 1/3; both from the same unrelated TPDs [alloCELL]). For 2 patients (nos. 24/36, 33/40), EBV-CTL preparations from 2 different donors were manufactured, while 34 patients were scheduled for a single T cell preparation.

Figure 1 Patient cohort for planned EBV-CTL transfer. EBV-CTL productions and intended/treated patient population. One patient received EBV-CTLs before and after HSCT and is therefore recorded in groups IB and IIIA. One patient in group Ia received EBV-CTLs from 2 separate productions from the same donor. pt, patient; Tx, transplantation; ED, early death; FU, follow up.

Table 1 Patient characteristics and source of EBV-CTLs

Five patients had a history of SOT prior to EBV-CTL transfer (1 heart, 2 kidney, and 2 liver transplants). All SOT patients received EBV-CTLs from TPDs for EBV-associated PTLD; none of them experienced malignant disease before SOT.

Donor selection based on serostatus, HLA match, and EBV-specific T cell frequency

Donor search and donor pretesting. Selection of EBV-seropositive donors suitable for generation of EBV-CTLs was based on HLA match, EBV serostatus, and the frequency of EBV-specific T cells as determined by IFN-γ cytokine secretion assay (CSA), which is an analog to the clinical-scale CliniMACS Cytokine Capture System (CCS) IFN-gamma process. Patients prior to or after HSCT can be treated with EBV-CTLs isolated from SCDs if these are present in the donor at a sufficient frequency. Alternatively, (partially) HLA-matched related or unrelated TPDs can potentially serve as EBV-CTL donors, which is routinely done in the case of patients with SOT or no transplantation history. We here report data from manufacture of 40 EBV-CTL products (Supplemental Table 1, A and B). In 13 patients, the SCDs served as donors of EBV-CTLs (matched sibling donors [MSDs], n = 2; matched unrelated donors [MUDs], n = 9; haploidentical, n = 2); for all other patients (67.5%), EBV-CTLs were manufactured from TPDs (related, n = 9; unrelated [alloCELL], n = 18).

The alloCELL T cell donor registry records high-resolution HLA types and virus-specific T cell (VST) frequencies from more than 3,500 healthy volunteers; 18 of 40 manufacturing processes from the current series were performed with cells from donors identified in this noncommercial registry. For 1 patient (no. 1/3), 2 EBV-CTL products were manufactured from the same donor. Thus, in total, 17 donor searches were performed, and the results were provided to the requesting clinic within 24–48 hours. The median number of HLA-matched, EBV-seropositive potential donors identified for each patient was 3 (range 1–8 potential T cell donors; data not shown). All unrelated TPDs were high-resolution typed in HLA-A, -B, -C, -DR, and -DQ. However, for an individual to be suited as an EBV-CTL donor, we required at least a 3/6 HLA match in HLA-A, -B, and -DR, with at least one match in class I and class II alleles each, which applied to all donor-recipient pairs (Table 2). On high-resolution HLA typing, matching was at least 4 of 10 (in 1 patient) and up to 8 of 10 (in 1 patient), with the majority of matches being between 5 of 10 and 7 of 10 (details in Table 2). The median time between donor search result for unrelated TPD and donor identification was 2 days (Figure 2, n = 16). The median time between donor pretesting result and start of the manufacturing process was 5 days and did not significantly differ between unrelated TPDs (5 days), related TPDs (5 days), and SCDs (7 days) (Figure 2, n = 34). T cell manufacturing is an overnight process. Prolonged times between donor identification and manufacturing resulted from individual pretreatment regimens with chemo/immunotherapy (patients 1, 28, 35, 39); these cases are identified by number in Figure 2, with additional information in Supplemental Table 1, A and B. The HLA match between patients and related TPDs is shown in Table 2.

Figure 2 Time between donor search, identification, and manufacturing. Left: Time between donor search and identification for unrelated (unrel) TPDs (left); right: time between donor identification and start of manufacture for each donor origin. Statistical significance was calculated using Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. NS, not significant, P > 0.05. rel, related. Violin plots show median; each symbol represents 1 patient. Red circles, HSCT patients with HSCT (groups Ia/Ib); red squares, patients with SOT (group II); black diamonds, no Tx (group III); black X’s, EBV-CTLs not applied.

Table 2 HLA matching between patient and EBV-CTL donor

For SCDs as well as related TPDs, EBV serostatus was determined prior to donor pretesting. Only EBV-seropositive donors were analyzed with respect to frequencies of EBV-specific T cells (34). In order to determine the starting frequencies of therapeutically relevant EBV-specific T cells (30), we performed pretesting by stimulation using an EBV PepTivator EBNA-1 alone and in combination with a PepTivator Consensus (analogous to GMP PepTivator EBV Select used in clinical-grade manufacturing). Unstimulated cells served as negative control (NC), and values obtained from the NC were subtracted from preenrichment values. For all donors tested (n = 38), stimulation with EBNA-1 and Consensus in combination was performed, while for 4 donors, the amount of PBMCs obtained did not allow for determination of EBNA-1–specific T cell frequencies alone. The mean frequency of IFN-γ+ T cells upon stimulation with EBNA-1 was 0.11% (CD3+), 0.05% (CD4+), and 0.24% (CD8+); and the mean frequency of CD3+IFN-γ+, CD4+IFN-γ+, and CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells increased to 0.41%, 0.17%, and 0.80%, respectively, upon stimulation with the combination of EBNA-1 and Consensus (Table 3 and Figure 3, A and B). Following magnetic enrichment, the mean frequency of IFN-γ+ T cells upon stimulation with EBNA-1 was 19.13% (CD3+), 14.47% (CD4+), and 24.41% (CD8+), which increased to 45.36%, 25.05%, and 59.39%, respectively, upon stimulation with the combination of EBNA-1 and Consensus (Table 3 and Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Frequencies of EBV-specific T cells in T cell donors before and after magnetic enrichment by IFN-γ CSA. Stimulation of donor PBMCs was done with PepTivator EBNA-1 alone (n = 34) and a combination of PepTivator EBNA-1 and PepTivator Consensus (n = 38). Differences in the numbers of donors tested are due to the amount of PBMCs obtained, which did not allow for testing the frequency of EBNA‑1–specific T cells alone in 4 of 38 donors. Exemplary FACS plots pregated on viable CD3+, CD3+CD4+ (middle), and CD3+CD8+ (right) lymphocytes. (A and B) Representative FACS plots and summarizing graphs show frequencies of IFN‑γ+ cells among CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells before magnetic enrichment as indicated. (C and D) Representative FACS plots and summarizing graphs show IFN‑γ+ cells among CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells after magnetic enrichment as indicated. Bar graphs show mean + SD, and each dot represents data from one donor.

Table 3 Results from donor pretesting

Manufacturing of clinical-grade EBV-CTL products

In total, 40 clinical-grade EBV-CTL products were generated for 37 patients. Thirteen EBV-CTLs were derived from the respective SCDs, 18 from unrelated TPDs, and 9 from related TPDs (Figure 4A). Manufacturing was performed using MACS GMP PepTivator EBV_EBNA-1 in combination with MACS GMP PepTivator EBV_Select and the CliniMACS CCS together with the CliniMACS Plus (n = 13) or CliniMACS Prodigy (n = 27) device (Supplemental Table 2) as described previously (35). In brief, 1 × 109 donor white blood cells obtained via leukapheresis were restimulated with MACS GMP PepTivator EBV_EBNA-1 and MACS-GMP PepTivator EBV_Select for 4 hours, followed by immunomagnetic selection of IFN-γ–secreting cells. The total T cell numbers (CD3+ and CD3+IFN‑γ+) obtained were significantly higher when CliniMACS Prodigy was used compared with CliniMACS Plus (CD3+ P < 0.0001, CD3+IFN‑γ+ P = 0.0014; Supplemental Table 2 and data not shown). For all processes (n = 40), the mean viability of the generated EBV-CTLs was 70.5% and the mean frequency of CD3+IFN‑γ+ T cells was 40.9%, which constituted 39.5% and 58.8% IFN‑γ+ cells among CD4+ and CD8+ subsets, respectively (Table 4 and Figure 4, B and C). The median number of total CD3+ cells was 7.07 × 106, corresponding to a median number of 2.52 × 106 CD3+/IFN‑γ+ T cells (Table 4 and Figure 4D). There was no significant difference between SCDs, related TPDs, and unrelated TPDs with respect to T cell numbers and purity in the final EBV-CTL products (Table 4).

Figure 4 Clinical-grade EBV-CTL manufacturing. Enrichment of IFN‑γ–secreting, EBV-specific CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells after incubation with GMP-grade PepTivators EBV EBNA-1 and EBV Select in combination using the CliniMACS CCS and CliniMACS Plus or Prodigy device. (A) Donor origin. (B) Representative FACS plots. Gates were set according to fluorescence minus one (FMO) control. preDS, drug substance before magnetic enrichment; DS, drug substance after magnetic enrichment. (C and D) Frequencies and numbers of total CD3+ and IFN-γ–secreting, EBV-specific CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells after stimulation with GMP-grade PepTivators EBNA-1 and EBV Select and enrichment using the CliniMACS CCS and CliniMACS Plus or Prodigy device. Bar graphs depict mean (C) or median (D), and each dot represents data from 1 manufacturing process (n = 40).

In contrast to the overlapping peptide pool PepTivator EBNA-1, PepTivator EBV Consensus contains 32 MHC class I–restricted and 11 MHC class II–restricted peptides, which are derived from 15 lytic and latent EBV proteins. The HLA-A and HLA-B alleles involved in recognition of these peptides as well as their representation in 31 of the EBV-CTL donors are listed in Table 5. Homozygous alleles were considered only once. The HLA restrictions and epitope specificities of the administered T cells were not defined. Manufacturing was performed using a combination of PepTivator EBV EBNA1 and PepTivator EBV Select. Hence, it can be assumed that the HLA coverage of the obtained CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was not restricted to those HLA alleles covered by PepTivator EBV Select.

Table 5 Occurrence of HLA-A and HLA-B types relevant for the PepTivator EBV Consensus pool among EBV-CTL donors

Patient follow-up

Three patients did not receive the EBV-CTL product because of death (n = 2; nos. 37, 38) or cure (n = 1; no. 39) before the end of the manufacturing process. A fourth patient (no. 33/40) received TPD-derived EBV-CTLs (no. 33) before HSCT but no longer required the already-produced SCD-derived EBV-CTLs (no. 40) after HSCT. These 4 products were excluded from the analysis of clinical effects and side effects. For all patients included in the analysis, the median CD3+ T cell number for the first EBV-CTL transfer was 2.5 × 104/kg (range 5 × 103 to 2.2 × 105/kg) and the median CD3+ T cell number for all transfers was 4.2 × 104/kg (range 5 × 103 to 2.2 × 105/kg). The mean purity of transferred EBV-CTL products measured by percentage of CD3+IFN-γ+ cells was 41.8% (range 17.7%–76.8%), corresponding to a median number of 7.9 × 103/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells (range 2.2 × 103 to 9.8 × 104/kg) for the first EBV-CTL transfer. Median follow-up was 34.5 months for all patients and 49.5 months (range 11–77) for the patients who were alive at last follow-up. Details are shown in Supplemental Table 1, A and B.

HSCT patients with EBV-CTLs from SCDs (group Ia). For 11 HSCT patients who received the EBV-CTL product after HSCT, the SCD served as EBV-CTL donor. One patient died within 3 weeks after EBV-CTL transfer (multiorgan failure) and was excluded from the long-term follow-up evaluation (“early death,” no. 18). All patients with B cell PTLD had received prior treatment with rituximab (n = 9) or chemotherapy (n = 2); 1 patient with NK/T cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NKT-NHL) received PD1-blockade in parallel to EBV-CTL treatment (no. 23). The median number of EBV-CTL transfers in these patients was 1 (range 1–5); the median CD3+ T cell number for the first EBV-CTL transfer was 2.5 × 104/kg (range 1 × 104 to 2.2 × 105/kg); the mean percentage of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was 33.8%, corresponding to a median number of 8.5 × 103/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells. One of these patients received EBV-CTLs before transplantation for EBV-associated encephalitis and received a total of 14 EBV-CTL administrations (9 before HSCT from an unrelated TPD, no. 36; 5 in parallel to or after HSCT from the SCD, no. 24). Nine of 10 patients achieved complete response (CR) following EBV-CTL transfer (Table 6). In 6 of these, EBV in peripheral blood became undetectable by PCR (nos. 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26; 16, and 21 already had negative EBV-PCR before transfer of EBV-CTLs), whereas in 3 patients EBV-PCR remained positive (nos. 17, 23, 24). Details for EBV-PCR load monitoring in patients with serial measurements are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. Of the patients with CR, 3 died due to infections other than EBV (nos. 19, 22, 23). One patient had progressive disease (PD) irrespective of EBV-CTL transfer and died 4 weeks after transfer of EBV-CTL due to progression of EBV-related PTLD (no. 25).

Table 6 Outcome of EBV-CTL transfer in patients with HSCT

No graft failure was detected after EBV-CTL transfer. Three patients in this group of 10 had GvHD before administration of EBV-CTLs, 2 of them were free of GvHD after EBV-CTL transfer (nos. 16, 19), and the third developed chronic GvHD without new GvHD symptoms (no. 22). Of the 7 patients without preexisting GvHD, 3 developed GvHD after EBV-CTL transfer. Two of these had mild to moderate GvHD, which in one of them began directly after reduction of immunosuppression (nos. 17, 20); the third patient developed grade III GvHD of the liver, skin, and oral mucosa (no. 23). This patient received not only EBV-CTLs but also donor lymphocyte infusions (DLIs) and pembrolizumab in parallel. The treating physician did not attribute GvHD to EBV-CTL transfer. All 3 patients with new GvHD after EBV-CTL transfer had received only a single transfer; transferred cell numbers were 3.04 × 104/kg, 2.5 × 104/kg, and 5.0 × 104/kg CD3+ cells (corresponding to 5.4 × 103/kg, 1.1 × 104/kg, and 2.0 × 104/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells), respectively.

HSCT patients with EBV-CTLs from TPDs (group Ib). Fourteen HSCT patients received EBV-CTLs from TPDs after HSCT; one of them received EBV-CTLs from 2 different manufacturing processes with the same unrelated TPD (no. 1/3). Two patients received EBV-CTLs from related TPDs (nos. 14, 15); unrelated TPDs were used for the other 12 patients. Three patients died within 3 weeks after EBV-CTL transfer (progression of EBV-associated encephalitis, no. 2; progression of AML and PTLD, no. 10; multiorgan failure, presumably EBV-related, no. 5). These patients were excluded from the long-term follow-up evaluation (assigned to the “early death” group). All patients had received rituximab prior to EBV-CTL transfer; in 3 patients, additional chemotherapy had been administered. Details are shown in Table 6 and Supplemental Table 1, A and B.

The median number of EBV-CTL transfers in the remaining 11 patients was 2 (range 1–6), the median CD3+ T cell number for the first EBV-CTL transfer was 1.75 × 104/kg (range 5 × 103 to 3.69 × 104/kg); and the mean percentage of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was 45.9%, corresponding to a median number of 5.0 × 103/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells. Six of 10 patients with outcome data available had a CR after EBV-CTL transfer, with resolution of all symptoms; in these cases, EBV became undetectable by PCR in peripheral blood (no. 1/3, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14; in one patient, no. 7, EBV-PCR remained low-positive in cerebrospinal fluid). Details for EBV-PCR load monitoring in patients with serial measurements are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. Four of the patients with CR survived (nos. 1/3, 11, 12, 14); the remaining 2 patients (nos. 6, 7) died from causes unrelated to EBV. In 1 patient (no. 13), the EBV-associated symptoms remained stable after EBV-CTL transfer; the EBV-PCR remained positive but revealed a decrease in viral load. This patient died from causes unrelated to EBV. Three patients had PD following EBV-CTL transfer (nos. 8, 9, 15), although 1 of them (no. 9) had a negative EBV-PCR; all of them died (2 of them EBV-related causes; the third because of multiorgan failure otherwise not classified). For the fourth patient (no. 4), no data were available concerning the clinical response to EBV-CTLs; although the EBV-PCR was negative, this patient died for reasons unrelated to EBV.

No graft failure occurred after EBV-CTL transfer. Nine of 11 patients had a history of GvHD before EBV-CTL transfer. In 2 of these (nos. 7, 14), GvHD persisted at the same level after EBV-CTL transfer; and in one case, acute GvHD developed into chronic GvHD (no. 4; this patient died due to chronic GvHD). Two of the patients with preexisting GvHD developed new GvHD symptoms following EBV-CTL transfer, but one of them received DLI and the other nivolumab due to recurrence of underlying malignancy concurrently with transfer of EBV-CTLs (nos. 6, 15). Preexisting GvHD resolved in 4 cases after transfer of EBV-CTLs (nos. 1/3, 9, 12, 13). Neither of the 2 patients who were free of GvHD before EBV-CTL transfer developed de novo GvHD thereafter (nos. 8, 11).

SOT patients (group II). Five patients had a history of SOT and received EBV-CTLs for refractory or high-risk EBV-related PTLD. Four patients with CD20+ PTLD had received rituximab; all patients had received chemotherapy prior to EBV-CTL transfer, which resulted in CR before EBV-CTL transfer in 2 of 5 patients. Related (n = 3, nos. 27, 29, 30; Supplemental Table 1, A and B) or unrelated TPDs (n = 2, nos. 28, 31; Supplemental Table 1, A and B) served used as EBV-CTL donors. The median number of EBV-CTL transfers was 3 (range 1–5); the median CD3+ T cell number for the first EBV-CTL transfer was 2.5 × 104/kg (range 1 × 104 to 4.2 × 104/kg); the mean percentage of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was 35.5%, corresponding to a median number of 9.4 × 103/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells. Four patients showed CR, and 3 of them had negative EBV-PCR following EBV-CTL transfer (nos. 28, 29, 30); however, these 3 patients already had negative EBV-PCR before transfer of EBV-CTLs, and the fourth patient with CR still had a positive EBV-PCR (no. 31). The remaining (fifth) patient showed stable disease (SD) clinically, but the EBV-PCR turned negative and PET/CT showed a complete metabolic response (no. 27). None of the SOT patients developed GvHD or experienced graft loss after EBV-CTL transfer, and all of them were alive at last follow-up.

Patients without a history of transplantation (group III). Five patients received EBV-CTLs without any, or prior to, transplantation for either refractory EBV infection in suspected/verified immunodeficiency (n = 3; nos. 33, 34, 36) or EBV-related lymphomatoid malignancy (n = 2; nos. 32, 35; Supplemental Table 1, A and B). Partially HLA-matched related (n = 3; nos. 32, 33, 34) or unrelated TPDs (n = 2; nos. 35, 36) served as EBV-CTL donors. In these patients, the median number of EBV-CTL transfers was 3 (range 2–9); the median CD3+ T cell number for first EBV-CTL transfer was 1.0 × 104/kg (range 1.0 × 104 to 2.5 × 104/kg); and median CD3+ T cell number for all EBV-CTL transfers was 4.3 × 104/kg. The mean percentage of CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells was 51.1%, corresponding to a median number of 5.9 × 103/kg CD3+IFN-γ+ T cells for the first EBV-CTL transfer. The 3 patients with immunodeficiency underwent HSCT afterward; of these, 1 patient received EBV-CTLs after transplantation as well (no. 36; see “HSCT patients with EBV-CTLs from TPDs (group Ib)”; among the patients without a history of transplantation (group III), only the transfers performed before HSCT were considered.

After treatment, 1 of the 5 patients (no. 32) showed PD, and their EBV-PCR remained positive; this patient died due to progression of EBV-associated lymphoproliferation. A second patient (no. 33) had SD with increasing EBV load despite EBV-CTL transfer; however, the EBV-PCR became negative after HSCT, and the patient no longer required EBV-related treatment after transplant. A third patient (no. 34) initially showed a partial clinical response (PR) and a decrease in EBV load, and achieved CR as well as a negative EBV-PCR after HSCT. A fourth patient (no. 35) had a negative EBV-PCR before transfer of EBV-CTLs; this patient showed a PR clinically, whereas by PET/CT, a complete metabolic response was seen. A fifth patient (no. 36) had CR, but the EBV-PCR remained positive; therefore, this patient received EBV-CTLs after HSCT as well. Except for patient no. 32, all patients were alive at last follow-up. None of the patients developed GvHD following EBV-CTL transfer.

Detection of EBV-specific T cells in patients’ blood

EBV-specific T cell monitoring in PBMCs after EBV-CTL transfer was performed for 18 of 37 patients. Monitoring results and time points of T cell transfers for individual patients are shown in Figure 5 and summarized in Figure 6. EBV-specific T cell responses were detected in 13 of these (72%) directly ex vivo by using an IFN-γ enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot (ELISpot) assay (Figure 6). PBMCs from 3 of the 5 patients in whom EBV-specific T cells were undetectable via direct ELISpot assay were restimulated once using EBV peptide pools and expanded for 7 days in the presence of low-dose IL-2. This allowed for more sensitive detection of low-frequency VSTs and at the same time indicated their functionality as defined by the ability to proliferate and secrete IFN-γ upon antigen recognition. In all of them, EBV-specific T cells were detected after expansion, resulting in a total EBV-specific T cell detection rate of 89% (3 of 4 positive after expansion, 16 of 18 positive in total). In these 18 patients, the median time between first EBV-CTL application and monitoring for EBV-specific T cells in recipient blood was 3 weeks.

Figure 5 Immune monitoring in individual patients by IFN-γ ELISpot assay. Peripheral blood samples obtained from patients (identification number indicated on the y axis) at different time points after first EBV-CTL transfer (indicated on the x axis; in weeks) were subjected to IFN-γ ELISpot assay using EBV_EBNA-1 (light blue) and EBV_Consensus (dark blue) to restimulate EBV-specific memory T cells. Lower circles indicate results from direct EBV_EBNA-1 ELISpot; upper circles indicate results from EBV_EBNA-1 ELISpot after expansion. For each patient, lower circles indicate results from direct EBV_EBNA-1 ELISpot; upper circles indicate results from EBV_EBNA-1 ELISpot after expansion. For each patient, lower squares indicate results from direct EBV_Consensus ELISpot, upper squares indicate results from EBV_Consensus ELISpot after expansion. Square brackets (]) indicate combined stimulation with both EBV_EBNA-1 and EBV_Consensus. Empty symbols indicate that no specific T cells were detected, while filled symbols indicate that specific T cells were detected. The vertical dashed line and triangles indicate time points of T cell transfer. No. 36: green triangles indicate T cell transfer from a second manufacturing process (no. 24). Schematics of human figures on the right indicate the type of transplant (red circle: HSCT; kidney shape: SOT) and clinical response (green: CR; light green: PR; yellow: SD; orange: PD).

Figure 6 T cell monitoring results. Detection of IFN‑γ–secreting T cells in patient PBMCs after stimulation with PepTivator EBV_EBNA-1 or EBV Consensus using IFN-γ ELISpot assay. Positive: Spots in at least one of the EBV peptide pools. Negative: No spots. Results shown for “Expansion” include only those patients without detectable EBV-CTLs via direct IFN-γ ELISpot assay. Numbers and frequencies (bottom) indicate in how many patients among the total tested EBV-CTLs were detected via either direct IFN-γ ELISpot or after expansion. (A) T cell monitoring results based on clinical response. (B) T cell monitoring results based on donor origin. n.d. not determined.

Among the 20 patients with clinical CR, monitoring was performed for 13 (Figure 6A). Of these, 10 patients had detectable EBV-specific T cells (77%, 3 of 3 positive after expansion, total 100%). The patient showing PR was monitored and had detectable EBV-specific T cells (100%). Of the 3 patients showing SD, 2 were monitored, and in one of them, EBV-specific T cells were detected (50%, no expansion performed). Two of the 4 patients with PD were monitored, and one of them had detectable EBV-specific T cells (50%, no expansion performed). In summary, we were able to detect EBV-specific T cell responses in all patients with PR or CR after EBV-CTL transfer.

For analysis of EBV-specific T cell responses in patients based on donor origin, one patient was excluded because they received EBV-CTLs from both an unrelated TPD and the respective SCD (no. 24/36). For 8 patients receiving EBV-CTLs from an unrelated TPD, T cell monitoring was performed, and EBV-specific T cells were found in 6 of them (75%, expansion performed for 1 of 2, total 88%; Figure 6B). Monitoring of T cells from 3 patients receiving SCD-originated EBV-CTLs showed that in one of them, EBV-specific T cells were detectable (33%, 2 of 2 after expansion, total 100%). For 6 of the 9 patients receiving EBV-CTLs from a related TPD, T cell monitoring was performed. By direct IFN-γ ELISpot assay, EBV-specific T cells were detected in 5 of them (83%, no expansion performed). Thus, irrespective of the donor type, functional EBV-specific T cells were detectable in the majority of patients after transfer of EBV-CTLs.