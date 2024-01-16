Chronic graft-versus-host disease detected by tissue-specific cell-free DNA methylation biomarkers

Our study shows that tissue-specific DNA methylation patterns can serve as plasma biomarkers for detection of tissue turnover in cGVHD. We demonstrated a general elevation in cfDNA concentration in patients with cGVHD, and an elevation of cfDNA from specific organs as well as immune and inflammatory cells. Combining cfDNA markers with standard biochemical markers allowed us to discriminate patients with and without cGVHD with good sensitivity, accuracy, and precision, suggesting feasibility of a blood-based objective assessment of disease.

In agreement with our findings, it has been demonstrated that mitochondrial cfDNA (COX1 DNA) is higher in patients undergoing SCT compared with people who are in the normal control group and correlates with the presence of cGVHD (29). To our knowledge, this is the first report of potential tissue-specific cfDNA utility in the context of chronic GVHD. Our findings are consistent with, and expand upon, recent studies that focused on the distinct setting of aGVHD (30). Cheng et al. used a smaller number of patients (n = 27) and performed shallow whole genome bisulfite sequencing followed by deconvolution, to assess the levels of cfDNA from different recipient sources. Their key finding was that aGVHD — within the first 3 months after HCT — was associated with elevated levels of cfDNA from solid organs (multiple tissues combined). Waterhouse et al. (31) demonstrated substantial differences in the concentration of 1 colon-specific and 1 liver-specific cfDNA marker in 10 and 14 patients with liver and colon aGVHD, respectively. Moreover, they have demonstrated a decline in these markers in patients who were successfully treated. The clinical condition that we studied — cGVHD — is more challenging, as clinical manifestation is typically less abrupt and therefore tissue damage/turnover, which might be reflected by elevated cfDNA levels, is likely to increase gradually. In addition, our approach differs from Cheng et al. in that we use a PCR-Seq of targeted methylation markers to assess the contribution of specific cell types — a method that gives up breadth, i.e., information obtained is limited to a preplanned subset of tissue sources — for specificity, depth, simplicity and low cost. In contrast to the Waterhouse study, our methodology probes multiple indicators for each organ, allowing us to examine a broader spectrum of damaged end organs. Altogether, these 3 studies support the notion that organ damage/turnover and immune deregulation in GVHD are amenable for a cfDNA methylation–based analysis, and that liquid biopsies can be developed into an objective, quantitative, clinically useful tool aiding the treating physician in diagnosing chronic as well as acute GVHD.

An important observation of our study was that most patients undergoing HCT with no clinically detected GVHD had an elevated concentration of the cfDNA derived from donor T cells and recipient intestine, liver, and lung. We propose that this is a reflection of inflammation and increased cellular turnover in patients undergoing HCT, which are taking place even while clinically evident organ function remains in the normal range. This idea is consistent with the model proposed by Cooke et al., whereby cGVHD develops through early inflammation and tissue injury, chronic inflammation, dysregulated immunity, and, eventually, aberrant tissue repair leading to fibrosis (32). Our study was not designed to test if elevated cfDNA from a given tissue source is predictive of future cGVHD. Additionally, larger cohorts will be needed to assess the prognostic potential of methylation-based biomarkers. Such studies will also be able to test the provocative idea that elevated tissue-specific cfDNA takes place chronically even without an overt clinical manifestation, reflecting a low level of allogeneic damage to host tissues that is offset by organ regeneration.

Our study also provides a distinct angle on the nature of immune processes taking place in cGVHD. Extensive studies have revealed the involvement of reactive donor T cells (mainly Th/Tc17), thymic dysfunction, reduced memory B cell formation concomitant with enrichment of alloreactive B cells, reduced levels of T follicular helper cells, macrophage tissue sequestration and activation, and more (3, 16, 17). These studies have typically not characterized immune cell turnover. Our findings suggest that allogeneic HCT causes high turnover of donor T cells (including CD8 and, to a lesser extent, regulatory T cells), at any point after HCT and more so during cGVHD. We hypothesize that the elevated turnover of donor adaptive and innate immune cells, even years after HCT, results from the continuous interaction with allogeneic host tissues. The mechanisms and implications of this phenomenon remain to be elucidated. At a practical level, it is possible that combining cfDNA biomarkers of solid tissues with cfDNA biomarkers of inflammatory / immune cells may increase the specificity of liquid biopsies, e.g. will allow us to differentiate organ damage due to immune attack from damage due to other etiologies (33). Further studies are needed to examine this intriguing possibility.

Implementation of tissue-specific cfDNA biomarkers in clinical GVHD will require additional studies to optimize specificity and sensitivity and to understand how cfDNA dynamics relate to and predict clinical phenotype. We note that the nature of DNA methylation offers a tremendous potential for refining cfDNA analysis. For example, methylation atlases (21, 34) allow us to develop new methylation markers that are specific to hepatocytes from different zones in the liver, alveolar or bronchial epithelial cells, epithelial cells of different segments of the intestine, as well as subsets of immune cells such as tissue-specific macrophages. With regard to sensitivity, emerging lessons from cfDNA-based early cancer detection suggest that parallel assessment of multiple specific markers in the same plasma sample can boost sensitivity by increasing the chance of identifying cfDNA from the tissue of interest. Such refinements of cfDNA assays may facilitate discrimination between suggested biological subgroups of GVHD (resolved GVHD, active late aGVHD, active cGVHD, inactive cGVHD and no GVHD), which is challenging in the current clinical setting. In particular, it will be important to search for cfDNA biomarkers that distinguish active chronic from inactive chronic disease, given the relevance for treatment decisions (32). We note that while our results reveal a good correlation between cfDNA and clinical overt cGVHD, there are outliers showing high cfDNA with no clinical disease and low counts with clinically graded disease. We propose that this discrepancy partly results from the inability of the current clinical grading system to accurately assess the active versus inactive state of cGVHD. Longitudinal studies assessing this hypothesis are warranted.

Using multivariate logistic regression, we pinpointed a trio of pivotal features (ALT, total cfDNA concentration, and monocyte/macrophage cfDNA concentration) yielding compelling results: specificity of 86%, a positive predictive value (PPV) of 89%, and a robust AUC value of 0.8. Notably, what we believe sets our approach apart is its efficiency in capitalizing on a balanced selection of a single biochemical parameter and a pair of distinct cfDNA parameters. This pragmatic strategy not only streamlines the diagnostic process but also markedly enhances the ability to accurately discern cases of cGVHD. Conceptually, we believe that combined measurements of classical markers such as liver enzymes and cell counts with cfDNA biomarkers is expected to synergize. The reason is that cfDNA provides distinct biological information; it reveals cell turnover, which is different from cell counts; it is a definitive marker of cell death (while cytoplasmic proteins may be released to blood upon transient cell injury); and it is cleared rapidly, revealing information about acute tissue damage. Particularly intriguing is the role of cfDNA derived from monocytes and macrophages, suggesting a pivotal role of macrophage turnover in the context of cGVHD. This observation is consistent with current understanding of the contribution of macrophage infiltration and activation within affected organs to the pathobiology of the disease (35).

Our study has several limitations. First, we acknowledge that the assay used in this study, based on massively parallel sequencing, may pose challenges to implementation in a standard clinical setting. However, as we have shown before, the small number of target loci makes it possible for translation into a simpler version, based on quantitative PCR (20). Such a version will have the advantage of delivering results faster (same day), at a low cost and in a point-of-case setting. Second, the process underlying elevated tissue-specific cfDNA is not fully understood; for example, it could reflect an increased rate of cell death in the tissue of origin, enhanced turnover rate, or disruption of local removal of debris from dying cells. Regardless, elevated cfDNA appears to correlate well with clinical cGVHD. Third, our study was designed for diagnostic purposes only and not for predictive, prognostic, or response to treatment purposes. These need to be explored in separate, well-designed, prospective, longitudinal studies including a large cohort of patients who have undergone transplants. This research should delve into the changes in cfDNA patterns over various time points, commencing before the conditioning protocol, spanning the transplantation phase, and encompassing the periods of acute and chronic GVHD. Fourth, this is a single center study and further validation studies using independent cohorts from additional centers are needed.

In conclusion, we demonstrate the potential utility of tissue-specific methylation markers for objective and clinically useful detection of cGVHD. We envision that cfDNA biomarkers can transform GVHD treatment into a highly personalized process, where patients are monitored by liquid biopsy many times after transplant and during treatment to monitor disease and adjust treatment.