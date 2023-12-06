A splice-switching oligonucleotide treatment ameliorates glycogen storage disease type 1a in mice with G6PC c.648G>T

The life expectancy of patients with GSD1a has been improved by introducing strict dietary management as the standard of care, but these patients still face life-threatening hypoglycemia, metabolic abnormalities, and the risk of HCA/HCC (3, 4). Therefore, to overcome this serious disease, there is an urgent need for a lifelong curative approach with less complicated disease management.

Here, we demonstrated the promising therapeutic potential of an SSO, DS-4108b, for patients with GSD1a carrying G6PC c.648G>T, the most common pathogenic variant in East Asian patients. There were 3 key findings in this study. First, the established GSD1a mouse model closely reflected the pathophysiology of GSD1a resulting from G6PC c.648G>T, which can facilitate the prediction of clinical efficacy from preclinical results. Second, DS-4108b recovered G6Pase activity from the G6PC c.648G>T gene by correcting the aberrant splicing not only in human cells, but also in the GSD1a model mice with favorable efficacy and PK profiles. This in turn resulted in improvements in hypoglycemia and other complications including liver pathology. Third, DS-4108b had a favorable safety profile in vivo and in silico, supporting its potential as a clinical candidate.

We have shown, for the first time to the best of our knowledge, that SSO restored G6Pase activity from a G6PC c.648G>T variant in human cells. Previous SSO studies for G6PC c.648G>T demonstrated correction of the aberrant splicing in patient-derived cells (25, 26), but did not show restoration of G6Pase activity, probably due to low G6PC expression in the cells. Conventional minigenes often used for SSO evaluation consist only of exons and introns relevant to the target splicing, allowing the evaluation of changes in spliced RNA (34), but not in full-length RNA or at the protein level. Here, we created minigene plasmids containing a full-length G6PC CDS with intron 4 to overcome the limitations of conventional minigenes and demonstrated that DS-4108b has potential to correct abnormal splicing by G6PC c.648 G>T and restore G6Pase activity in human cells.

Upon further assessment of the therapeutic potential of the SSO treatment, we established a drug-inducible human G6PC c.648G>T–KI mouse strain for the following reasons: (a) the preexisting GSD1a animals could be used to assess an SSO acting on specific sequences of human G6PC variants because they were established by introducing truncation or mutation into endogenous G6pc (33, 35–38). (b) It was expected to be difficult to generate mouse G6pc KO with a human G6PC c.648G>T–transgenic mouse strain because G6pc global KO mice are known to die in weaning due to severe hypoglycemia without frequent glucose supplementation (35). Therefore, we constructed the donor allele by diverting the minigene template and generated a cKI mouse strain that allowed conversion of G6PC gene expression in the entire body by Cre/loxP recombination from the human WT G6PC CDS to human G6PC c.648G>T with intron 4. As expected, the homozygotes with the recombination treatment, i.e., the cKI-Mut mice, showed aberrant splicing and G6Pase deficiency. They also presented a GSD1a-like phenotype, such as fasting hypoglycemia, hepatomegaly, and clear changes in metabolites reflecting the G6Pase-α deficiency.

The cKI-Mut mouse is, to our knowledge, the first GSD1a animal model generated by knocking in a pathogenic human G6PC variant, the treatment-related human G6Pase recovery of which could be compared with findings for cKI-WT mice. This direct comparison between human G6PC alleles facilitates the translation to a clinical impact in humans by referring to accumulated evidence on the relationship between the GSD1a genotype, phenotype, and G6Pase activity of biopsied liver (23, 39). It should be noted that the effect of DS-4108b on relative G6Pase recovery in cKI-Mut mice may be underestimated by a control comparison with cKI-WT mice. This underestimation is caused by the difference in translation efficiency of G6PC without intron 4 in cKI-WT mice and G6PC with intron 4 in cKI-Mut mice to G6Pase. Based on the results of minigene assays, the presence of intron 4 may reduce translation efficiency by 50% to 70% (Figure 1, D and F).

As described in Results, DS-4108b showed robust and long-term efficacy with regard to the various abnormalities in cKI-Mut mice, such as fasting hypoglycemia, hepatomegaly, and metabolic changes, suggesting a favorable therapeutic effect in a clinical context. On the other hand, species differences, such as differences in gene sequence and regulation of transcription and metabolism, limit the ability to predict the clinical impact of this preclinical efficacy. To minimize the influence of these limitations and predict reasonable clinical efficacy, we focused on G6Pase activity levels and PK profiles, for which much clinical evidence has been accumulated. The G6PC p.P257L variant had approximately 1.2%–6.4% of the G6Pase activity relative to the WT human G6PC in cell-based assays (23, 39) and is known as a variant associated with mild symptoms: a carrier homozygous for the variant had never experienced symptomatic hypoglycemia without any dietary management (23). This suggests that if the 10% recovery of hepatic G6Pase activity observed in cKI-Mut in this study is achieved in the target GSD1a patients, it is expected to be sufficient to provide therapeutic benefit for them. Besides, after a single administration, DS-4108b was rapidly taken up and retained in the liver, with a half-life of approximately 4 weeks, which clearly reflected efficacy over a 12-week period for hepatic G6Pase activity, fasting hypoglycemia, and other parameters in cKI-Mut mice. The liver PK in cKI-Mut mice was similar to that in WT mice, suggesting that GSD1a pathophysiology has little effect on the hepatic delivery of DS-4108b. Furthermore, the PK profiles were comparable between monkeys at 1 mg/kg and mice at 3–10 mg/kg and were similar to the findings for other clinically examined GalNAc-ASOs such as pelacarsen (29, 32, 40, 41). It is well known that the PK properties of subcutaneously administered GalNAc-ASOs are comparable between monkeys and humans when normalized on a mg/kg dose basis (29), and the ratio of effective doses in mice to those in humans is approximately 0.15 (42). Given these similarities, subcutaneous administration of DS-4108b to patients with GSD1a is expected to show a PK profile similar to that for monkeys and long-term efficacy similar to that observed in cKI-Mut mice at a lower dose than that administered to WT mice. Thus, DS-4108b is expected to provide sufficient efficacy at a tolerable dose with long dosing intervals of monthly or longer.

This study indicated that DS-4108b restored G6Pase-α from endogenous G6PC c.648G>T pre-mRNA, achieved potentially lifelong stable recovery of G6Pase activity with 1 month or longer dosing intervals, and recovered G6Pase activity in most hepatocytes, which are not all achieved by AAV or mRNA therapy. The AAV-transduced G6PC gene is considered to be expressed under physiological glycemic control, but only for a portion of the patient’s life (17, 18, 43). In addition, only about 10% of the hepatocytes are expected to be transduced with AAVs, leaving the remaining cells at risk of developing HCA/HCC (11). mRNA therapy could be a chronic GSD1a treatment, but the G6Pase-α level is outside of physiological control and decreases rapidly (t 1/2 : 79 h in mice) (19). Hence, mRNA therapy may still require complicated dietary management and weekly hospital visits for intravenous administration. In addition to its efficacy, DS-4108b is considered to have a favorable safety profile as a clinical candidate. No apparent toxicity has been observed in mice or monkeys, even when treated with higher and more frequent doses of DS-4108b than would be used in clinical practice, and there are no fully matched or 1-mismatch/gap genes complementary to DS-4108b except for G6PC. The off-target effect on genes with 2 or more mismatches/gap with the ASO-targeting sequence is considered to be very small (44, 45) and is supported by our results showing that the on-target effect of DS-4108b on G6PC was also eliminated by the 2-base substitution (SC1, Figure 1, E and F). Taking these findings together, we believe that the efficacy characteristics and safety profile of DS-4108b may fulfill the unmet clinical need.

In this study, there are 2 major limitations, in addition to the species differences mentioned above. One is that the benefit of DS-4108b for renal pathophysiology in clinical practice could not be adequately estimated from the present study. While a tendency toward correction of renal metabolites was observed with weekly DS-4108b administration for 4 weeks, future long-term serial dosing studies are needed to clarify the effect of this favorable tendency on the long-term prognosis for patients with GSD1a. The other limitation is that the disease-inducing conditions and timing of intervention in the established transgenic mice were only partially investigated. Under the current experimental conditions, no hepatic tumorigenicity, renal fibrosis, or glomerular degeneration, as observed in the patients with advanced disease, could be detected for up to 6 months. As differences in pathophysiological severity and therapeutic effects depending on experimental conditions have been reported for other GSD1a mouse models (13, 46), we plan to further examine the effects of the experimental conditions on our transgenic mice. From a different perspective, this study suggests that DS-4108b has favorable efficacy in patients with GSD1a when administered before irreversible tissue remodeling occurs. Fortunately, hepatocellular remodeling such as fibrosis and cirrhosis is rarely observed as a hallmark of patients with GSD1a (3), and DS-4108b could provide clinical benefits for most GSD1a patients with G6PC c.648G>T from infancy to adulthood.

In summary, we generated a GSD1a mouse model by homozygous KI of the pathogenic human G6PC c.648G>T, the most prevalent variant in East Asia. This model clearly reflected the physiopathology of GSD1a. Using these mice, we obtained in vivo proof of concept, efficacy characteristics, and evidence for the value of translation to a clinical context of the SSO DS-4108b. Although further assessments such as of differences in therapeutic effects due to the timing of intervention are needed, this work highlights the promise of this oligonucleotide-based therapy. This approach has the potential to offer a lifelong, easy-to-manage treatment for patients with GSD1a carrying G6PC c.648G>T, who still experience hypoglycemia and develop hepatic complications even under strict and complicated daily dietary management.