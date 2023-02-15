Trivalent mosaic or consensus HIV immunogens prime humoral and broader cellular immune responses in adults

Participant characteristics and demographics. Beginning on December 16, 2014, 105 participants were enrolled through September 8, 2015, at 7 sites in the United States and Switzerland (Figure 1); 61 participants (58%) were male, the median age was 30 years (range 18–50 years), and 66% were White (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163338DS1). Overall retention was 93% (1,262 of 1,364 planned visits completed), and 491 of 525 (94%) of the planned vaccinations were given.

Figure 1 HVTN 106 study schema and CONSORT diagram. The study schema (A) and screening, enrollment, and retention (B) for the HVTN 106 study. Healthy, HIV-negative individuals were screened at 7 sites in the United States and Switzerland. Participants meeting the eligibility and enrollment criteria were randomized to receive placebo or 1 of 3 vaccine regimens. Participants were followed for safety and immunogenicity with regular visits through 14 months.

Safety and tolerability. The mosaic, CON-S, and subtype B strain (Nat-B) DNA and MVA-CMDR vaccines were safe and generally well tolerated (Supplemental Figure 1). Local reactogenicity symptoms (including pain, tenderness, and/or induration) were more commonly reported by participants randomized to vaccine than placebo. Systemic reactogenicity symptoms did not differ among the groups. No serious adverse events related to the vaccine occurred. At least 1 adverse event (AE) occurred in 91 participants (87%), no laboratory abnormalities greater than grade 1 (mild) were observed, and no related cardiac events (41) were noted. All of the grade 2 (moderate) or higher AEs were deemed not related to study vaccination by site investigators.

HIV-1 Env-specific polyfunctional antibody responses. Two weeks after the third DNA vaccination, there were weak and sparse binding antibody responses detected against the vaccine-matched antigens with no significant differences between the groups (Figure 2A). However, these binding antibodies were rapidly boosted by a single heterologous MVA-CMDR boost and reached peak titers after the second MVA-CMDR boost (Figure 2A). At peak immunogenicity, these binding antibodies were functional and mediated cross-reactive antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) in vitro against HIV-1 infectious molecular clones expressing Envs matched to the vaccine boost, CRF01_AE CM235 (Supplemental Figure 2A). All vaccine groups had similar response rates and magnitudes of ADCC-mediated granzyme B uptake by A244, CM235, and MN gp120-coated target cells, with the highest ADCC responses being detected against the subtype B (MN) strain (Supplemental Figure 2B). Together these data show that the mosaic, consensus, and subtype B DNA immunogens consistently primed Env-specific binding antibody responses. As anticipated, given the delivery and forms of the Env antigen, limited HIV-specific neutralizing Ab responses were detected and only against tier 1 viruses (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 HIV-1 Env-specific IgG antibody and CD4+ T cell responses. (A) IgG binding antibody responses to HIV-1 gp140 (using AE.01.CON.03, the closest match to AE.CM235 in the MVA boost) measured by the binding antibody multiplex assay (BAMA) at 1:50 dilution from samples collected at 2 weeks after third DNA (day 70), 2 weeks after first MVA (day 126), 2 weeks after second MVA (day 238), and 6 months after second MVA (day 425, last visit). (B) Frequency of HIV-1 Env-specific CD4+ T cells was measured by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) at 2 weeks after third DNA (day 70), 2 weeks after second MVA (day 238), and 6 months after second MVA (day 425, last visit) from cryopreserved PBMCs. Responding cells expressed either IFN-γ or IL-2 in response to 1 of 3 PTE-global 15-mer peptide pools; the summed frequency across these pools is displayed. For A and B, overlaid box plots show the median and interquartile range (IQR) among responders (colored circles) and nonresponders (gray triangles) in each treatment group (see Methods for BAMA and ICS response call details); whiskers extend to the most extreme data points that are no more than 1.5 times the IQR. Lines connect samples from the same individual. Number and percentage of positive responses are indicated along the top of each panel for each group and time point.

Priming with the mosaic DNA induced higher frequencies of HIV-1 Env-specific polyfunctional CD4+ T cells. Following the third DNA vaccination, Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses were detected in a significantly higher proportion of the participants who received the mosaic vaccine compared with those who received the Nat-B vaccine (72% vs. 50%; P = 0.0077) as measured by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) assay. Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses in the mosaic group were only marginally higher than those in the CON-S group (62%) and not significantly different after the third vaccination (Figure 2B). Increased polyfunctional Env-specific CD4+ T cells (as indicated by the polyfunctionality score from the COMPASS analysis) were detected in the mosaic- and CON-S–vaccinated groups compared with the Nat-B–primed group after the third vaccination (P = 0.005; Supplemental Figure 4). Env-specific CD8+ T cell responses were detected at low but similar frequencies between groups post-DNA. While T cell responses were not evaluated after the first MVA boost, all active vaccine groups had significant increases in Env-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell response magnitudes and response rates after the second MVA-CMDR boost (after fifth vaccination; Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 5). However, there were no significant differences in overall magnitudes, response rates, or polyfunctionality scores of Env-specific CD4+ or CD8+ T cell responses between vaccine groups after the second MVA-CMDR boost. The cytokine expression profile of the Env-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets was relatively stable from the time point after the repeated DNA vaccination (after third vaccination) to the time point after boosting with the heterologous MVA (after fifth vaccination). The polyfunctional Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses did not include detectable expression of IL-4, but instead were characterized by expression of IFN-γ, IL-2, TNF-α, and CD40L with or without granzyme B (Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast, the polyfunctional Env-specific CD8+ T cell subsets were characterized by expression of IFN-γ, TNF-α, and granzyme B, with or without IL-2 (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Mosaic DNA primed broader HIV-1 Env-specific T cell responses. The core objective of the mosaic Env concept is to elicit T cell responses that can better interact with the commonly circulating forms of the virus than natural variants by including the most common variants of potential epitopes in the vaccine. Therefore, we determined the capacity of T cell responses elicited by the vaccines tested in this study to interact directly with heterologous variants representative of natural circulating forms. An extension of this hypothesis is that mosaics should enable priming of broad T cell responses that could also provide improved boosting with heterologous vaccine immunogens. To assess vaccine-elicited cross-reactive T cells, we synthesized 15-mer peptides overlapping by 11 aa spanning the Env proteins to cover all variants comprising the 6 vaccine-matched Env sequences including the DNA-prime immunogens (Mos-1, Mos-2, Mos-3, CON-S, B.1059) and the MVA boost (01.CM235), as well as 5 heterologous circulating HIV-1 Env sequences (B.US.2011, B.ZA.2009, B.ES.2010, A1.KE.2009, and C.ZA.2009), for a total of 1,948 peptides (Supplemental Excel Files 1–3). We used PBMC samples collected 2 weeks after the second MVA-boost vaccination (fifth injection) to map peptide-level T cell responses using the IFN-γ ELISpot assay. Since CD4+ T cells do not always secrete high levels of IFN-γ, we first confirmed that the Env-specific CD4+ T cells detected in our ICS data expressed sufficient IFN-γ. Indeed, the Env-specific IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cell response rates (81.5%–85.7%) were very similar to those detected by IFN-γ and/or IL-2 expression (78.6%–91.7%).

Epitope testing was conducted in 3 stages, with subsequent testing conditioned on a positive result. For the initial stage of mapping, sequential pools of approximately 80 peptides each were tested. For each participant’s pool with a positive response, mini-pools of 8 to 15 (median 13) peptides were tested in a second stage of mapping. Generally, each mini-pool contained multiple variants of overlapping peptides covering the same epitope region. The distinct 15-mers from positive mini-pools were tested individually in the third and final stage.

In the third stage, 835 individual 15-mer peptides were tested using samples from 51 participants for a total of 2,692 tests (plus negative and positive controls). Of these, we identified 424 peptide-specific positive responses among 42 participants (Figure 3). Many participants responded to multiple overlapping peptides, which in some cases represent responses to a single epitope. Therefore, to compute a conservative estimate of response breadth, we applied an algorithm that has been used in prior studies (42, 43) to resolve the minimum set of epitopes needed to explain each participant’s pattern of peptide responses: if 2 peptides overlapping by at least 8 aa were both positive, it was counted as a single response. Application of this algorithm indicated that at least 107 epitopes were recognized among the 15-mer peptide responses (Figure 4). Minimal epitope response breadth was calculated for each participant by counting of the number of epitopes that were identified using (a) all the peptides (overall breadth), (b) peptides derived from DNA prime–matched sequences, (c) peptides derived from the 5 heterologous natural sequences, or (d) peptides derived from the MVA boost–matched sequence (Figure 4A). Participants in the mosaic vaccine group recognized an average of 2.5 epitopes overall (95% CI, 1.2–4.2) with participants in the CON-S and Nat-B groups recognizing 1.6 (95% CI, 0.82–2.6) and 1.1 (95% CI, 0.62–1.71) epitopes on average. Mean breadth in the mosaic group was significantly greater than that in the Nat-B group using the overall (P = 0.017), prime-matched (P = 0.002), heterologous (P = 0.045), and boost-matched (P = 0.010) measures. The mosaic group also had greater mean breadth than the CON-S group by the prime-matched (P = 0.048) and the boost-matched (P = 0.045) peptides. All other group differences were not statistically significant.

Figure 3 T cell ELISpot responses to vaccine-matched and heterologous HIV-1 envelope 15-mer peptides. T cell epitope mapping was conducted with PBMC samples collected 2 weeks after second MVA (day 238) using IFN-γ ELISpot. Using a response-conditional, hierarchical pooling approach, 15-mer peptides spanning envelope (11 aa overlap) were used from the 6 vaccine immunogens (NAT-B [B.1059], CON-S [M.ConS], mosaic [Mmos3.1, Mmos3.2, Mmos3.3], MVA [01.CM235]) and 5 heterologous circulating strains (B.US.2011, B.ZA.2009, B.ES.2010, A1.KE.2009, C.ZA.2009). The vaccine-matched peptides for each group are indicated by gray shading at the top of each column. Only participants with a significant T cell response by ICS were included in the epitope mapping, with each row of the tables representing an individual in the Nat-B (A, n = 25 mapped), CON-S (B, n = 21 mapped), or mosaic (C, n = 21 mapped) treatment group, and positive responses annotated with their single-peptide response magnitude (spot-forming cells per million). Determinations of the responding T cell subset were made using single-peptide ICS experiments (indicated by the color of the rectangle: blue, CD4+; red, CD8+; gray, unknown). Each row of the tables indicates a response to a single epitope across variants. Often these epitopes are variable between strains, and a complete mapping of targeted epitope variation is available in Supplemental Excel Files 1–3. Empty rows indicate that no responses were detected in a given individual. The number and percentage of individuals with at least one CD4+ or CD8+ response are indicated below each table. The restricting HLA allele for each response was determined using peptide binding prediction (NetMHCpan 4.0), a database of previously observed HIV-1 responses (Los Alamos National Laboratory), and the participant’s HLA genotype.

Figure 4 T cell response epitope breadth. The minimum number of T cell epitopes that could explain each participant’s peptide responses (i.e., epitope breadth) was determined from the participant’s ELISpot responses to HIV-1 envelope 15-mers and on the basis of the assumption that responses to 2 or more 15-mers sharing a region of ≥8 positions can be explained as a response to a single epitope (see Methods for description of the prespecified, deterministic algorithm for identifying targeted epitopes). (A) Breadth was estimated based on all of the peptides/responses (Overall) or on a subset of the peptides matching the DNA (Prime-matched), circulating strains (Heterologous), or the MVA immunogen (Boost-matched). Each participant is plotted (colored circle) with a treatment group mean and 95% confidence interval (non-parametric bootstrap) overlaid. Groups were compared using a permutation test on the mean (2-sided); significant differences (unadjusted P < 0.05) are annotated with a P value. (B) Overall epitope breadth was also analyzed separately for CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses (determined by ICS). A small, arbitrary amount of “jitter” along the x axis has been added to each data point to increase visibility.

To determine whether the HIV-specific T cell responses were mediated by CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, each positive peptide ELISpot response was retested with the same peptide in an ICS assay using PBMCs from the same visit (2 weeks after the final vaccination). Overall, 51% of the peptides tested were positive only for a CD4+ T cell response, 37% only for a CD8+ T cell response, 3.5% were positive for both a CD4+ and a CD8+ T cell response, and 8% could not be confirmed by ICS. For many of the peptides that did not elicit a response by ICS there was an overlapping peptide that did elicit a response. Based on the ICS responses, we determined whether each epitope detected by ELISpot (107 epitopes) could be explained by a CD4+ T cell response (62 epitopes), a CD8+ T cell response (23 epitopes), or both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses (14 epitopes) or whether it was indeterminate (8 epitopes). With these data we computed CD4+ and CD8+ minimal epitope breadth for each participant and compared the group means (Figure 4B). Consistent with the overall results, the CD4+ T cell breadth was greater in the mosaic group compared with the Nat-B (P = 0.039). However, there was no significant difference in the CD8+ T cell breadth among the vaccine groups, suggesting that the difference in overall T cell breadth was specifically driven by Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses.

Variant recognition across vaccine groups. To compare the ability of vaccinees in the different groups to elicit responses that can recognize heterologous variants, we utilized the full data available to identify the most likely targeted epitopes within the peptides and their HLA presenting molecules (Supplemental Excel Files 1–3). The ELISpot response data provided an estimate of the level of the response to each peptide tested; the ICS response data were used to determine whether a given ELISpot peptide response was mediated by CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, or both; HLA typing and peptide reactivity were then coupled with known HLA-appropriate epitopes in the HIV database and with Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) predictions to identify likely targeted epitopes within positive peptides; and finally, patterns of sensitivity and resistance across epitope variants were considered. A detailed summary of each T cell response is provided in the Supplemental Excel Files 1–3, and a condensed version of these tables summarizing distinct responses to each epitope variant is shown in Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 7.

To examine variant recognition, we computed the fraction of individuals in each group that were able to make a detectable CD4+ or CD8+ T cell response to each of the vaccines and heterologous variants tested (Figure 5). As noted above for the ICS results, a large fraction of individuals did not make any detectable T cell response, although more mosaic-primed vaccinated individuals had detectable responses than CON-S or Nat-B priming (Figure 2B and Figures 3–5). Again, as seen in the ICS data (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 7), CD4+ T cell responses were more frequent than CD8+ T cell responses. Boost-targeting responses against CM235 were triggered more frequently by the mosaic prime (67% of vaccinees made a CD4+ T cell response that recognized CM235, 33% made a CD8+ T cell response) than by either the CON-S (33% CD4+, 29% CD8+) or the Nat-B prime (36% CD4+, 24% CD8+), but this did not reach statistical significance (Figure 5). Mosaic-primed vaccinees tended to make comparable or better responses to all of the vaccine-matched peptides: mosaic, B.1059, and CON-S.

Figure 5 Fraction of individuals that made detectable T cell responses. CD4+ (A) or CD8+ (B) T cell responses to 5 heterologous natural variants, and the prime and boost vaccine antigens. Responses were measured using ELISpot as described in Figure 3, using subsequent single-peptide ICS experiments to determine whether it was a CD4+ or CD8+ T cell response. The numbers of responders to the Envs that were incorporated in the vaccines tended to be among the highest, as expected, and are marked by asterisks. Having 3 Envs in the cocktail tended to enhance the number of responders; for example, a higher fraction of the mosaic than of the Nat-B group made CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses to B.1059, the vaccine prime used in the Nat-B group. The mosaic prime group more frequently responded, and more frequently made responses that could recognize the boost antigen, 01.CM235. A paired 2-tailed t test was used to compare the fraction of individuals able to make a detectable response to each of the 5 heterologous Envs tested, and the pairwise comparisons for the vaccine groups are provided in the figure. The responses against all heterologous Envs are low.

A key question was how frequently an individual’s vaccine-elicited Env T cell responses were able to cross-react with natural variants. A significantly higher proportion of mosaic vaccine–primed individuals mounted a CD4+ T cell (P = 0.0004, paired 2-tailed t test) or CD8+ T cell (P = 0.016) response that could recognize the 5 heterologous viruses included in the study than did individuals in the Nat-B–primed group; the CON-S group had intermediate numbers of cross-reactive responses (Figure 5). However, while the mosaic vaccine prime significantly enhanced the number of responses to heterologous variants over the Nat-B and CON-S primes, the fraction of vaccinated individuals able to generate even a single response to a typical heterologous strain was markedly low. For CD4+ T cells, averaged over the 5 heterologous Env variants, only 35.2% of mosaic-primed individuals had a detectable response. Only 27.6% of CON-S–primed individuals and 18% of Nat-B had a detectable response (Figure 5). For CD8+ T cells, the values were even lower, and only a very small number of vaccinees had detectable responses to the 5 natural variants. Given that having more than 1 cross-reactive response may be critical to confer protective effects (2, 13, 15), we also looked at the capacity of the different vaccine groups to have 2 or more responses to natural variants; on average, 15.4% of the mosaic group, 11.8% of the CON-S, and 4% of the Nat-B vaccine group made 2 responses that were cross-reactive with a given natural variant among the 5 tested (Supplemental Figure 8).

Epitope “hot spots” across treatment groups were likely driven by participant HLA genotype. The CD4+ T cell responses for all 3 vaccine groups tended to be highly clustered near the N-terminal of the Env protein, with many responders targeting a small number of specific epitopes in the C1 region of the protein. Between HXB2 positions 30–48 (a region spanning 2 overlapping peptides, with an IEDB predicted DRB1*1501 core epitope region in each one, ENLWVTVYY or VTVYYGVPV) and 90–104 (IEDB predicted core FNMWKNNMV) there are 2 immunodominant epitope response regions both associated with known HLA-DRB1*15–restricted epitopes (Figure 6). Twenty-eight percent of study participants carry DRB1*15 or *1503 alleles, and responses to these peptides were highly enriched among these individuals (P = 0.0002 and P = 0.0008 for the regions 30–48 and 90–104, respectively, Fisher’s exact test); 56% of them target one or both of these epitopes (see Supplemental Excel File 1 for details). These DRB1*15 epitopes were also heavily targeted in RV144 (44). Between these 2 epitopes is an HLA-DQB1*03 epitope that is also very frequently targeted, 38–44 (IEDB predicted core VYYGVPV). Yet another frequently targeted peptide is in the V3 loop, 313–321 (core IIGDIRQAH), presented by DRB1*0301. Much of the total response observed in this study is focused on this small set of epitopes; people carrying these appropriate HLA types are enriched for being CD4+ T cell responders in the Env-based vaccine scenario evaluated here.

Figure 6 HLA-dependent shared epitope targeting. For each of the 3 vaccine groups, the numbers of predicted T cell epitopes are shown (y axis) at each location along the Env protein (HXB2 numbering). The likely presenting HLA is indicated by colors. (A) CD4+ T cell responses. (B) CD8+ T cell responses. CD4+ T cell responses tend to cluster in the N-terminal region, and these are most often presented by HLA-DRB1*15 and -DQB1*03.

Another immunodominant region is located in the highly variable V2 loop, Env peptide 173–187, YALFYRLDVVPIDDN (Figure 6). This peptide includes a promiscuous HLA-DR binding peptide (45) and was also commonly recognized in RV144 samples (43% of those tested; ref. 44). This is a highly variable region, and yet mosaic priming serves to stimulate a consistent boost response (Supplemental Figure 9). All 3 of the very distinctive mosaic proteins can trigger a response to this region, and 10 individuals in the mosaic group responded to this epitope; in contrast, only a single CON-S–primed participant responded, and no responses to this region were observed in the Nat-B group. It is an interesting example of a case in which 3 very distinctive variant forms are available in the prime, and each of them can contribute to the overall vaccine response of the group (Supplemental Figure 9). It has been hypothesized that responses to this region may be advantageous because of the close proximity to a critical B cell epitope region targeted by antibodies in RV144 (44, 46) thought to have contributed to RV144’s protective effect (10, 47), such as the antibodies CH58 and CH59 (Supplemental Figure 9) (48).

CD4+ T cell response breadth and magnitude correlated with increased magnitude of binding antibodies. To better understand the implications of the increased CD4+ T cell breadth observed in the mosaic group, we evaluated how CD4+ T cell breadth correlated with other vaccine-induced immune responses. We found that CD4+ T cell breadth was moderately correlated with the magnitude of the Env-specific CD4+ T cell responses (ICS), both measured 2 weeks after the fifth vaccination (rank correlation, ρ = 0.51, FDR-q < 0.001). We also found that the Env-specific CD4+ T cell response magnitude and breadth correlated with the magnitude of the contemporaneous antibody responses, in particular with the binding antibody response to A244 gp120 (r = 0.51 and r = 0.48, respectively, both FDR-q < 0.001; Figure 7).