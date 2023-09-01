SF3B1 mutation and ATM deletion codrive leukemogenesis via centromeric R-loop dysregulation

SF3B1 mutation triggers R-loop accumulation at centromeres. To explore whether SF3B1 mutation promotes R-loop accumulation and DNA damage as a general mechanism across diverse cellular contexts, we measured R-loop level by dotblot assay in pre–B cell and myeloid cell lines (Nalm-6 and K562, respectively) with or without SF3B1-K700E mutation (14, 15). We also included a newly generated isogenic epithelial HEK293T cell line expressing SF3B1-K700E mutation at the endogenous locus for testing the generalization of SF3B1 mutation and genomic instability (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163325DS1). R-loop level was elevated in SF3B1-mutant (MT) isogenic cell lines across diverse cellular contexts (Figure 1A), which was coupled with increased formation of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) measured by immunofluorescence (IF) and neutral comet assay (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1F). Similarly, increased levels of DSBs and R-loops as quantified by S9.6 nuclear staining (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) were confirmed in Sf3b1-MT murine B cells. To determine whether R-loop accumulation causes the DNA damage observed in SF3B1-MT cells, we overexpressed the R-loop–resolving enzyme RNaseH1 (RNH1, an enzyme that degrades the RNA moiety within DNA:RNA hybrid structures) in Nalm-6 and HEK293T isogenic cell lines and examined both DNA DSBs and R-loops. RNH1 overexpression not only dramatically reduced the S9.6 nuclear staining signal (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) but also alleviated DNA DSB formation in SF3B1-MT cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, C and E) in both cellular contexts, indicating that SF3B1 mutation–associated R-loop augmentation is sufficient to induce DNA DSBs.

Figure 1 SF3B1 mutation triggers cen-R-loop accumulation. (A) R-loop level quantified by dotblot assay with S9.6 antibody in K562, HEK293T, and Nalm-6 SF3B1-WT and -MT cells. Serial DNA dilutions starting from 4 mg (K562 and Nalm-6) or 2 mg (HEK293T). Single-strand DNA (ssDNA) blotting was used as loading control. Top: Representative image. Bottom: S9.6 signal quantification over ssDNA signal. Bar graphs represent mean; dots represent biological replicates. Two-way paired ANOVA test. (B) Representative images (top) of neutral comet assay for double-strand breaks in Nalm-6 SF3B1-WT and -MT cells with overexpression of either empty vector (EV) or RNaseH1 (RNH1) and relative comet tail moment (bottom) in 3 biological replicates. Scale bars: 100 μm. Total comets quantified range from 435 to 742 cells. Box plots show the median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Two-tailed unpaired t test followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Cen-R-loops are recognized and coated by phospho–RPA S33 (p-RPA). RNAPII, RNA polymerase II. Created with BioRender (biorender.com). (D) Top: RNH1 WT and mutant vectors. NLS, nuclear localization signal; LR, linker region. Bottom: Detection of overexpression of RNH1 with V5 tag by immunoblot in Nalm-6 SF3B1-WT and -MT cells overexpressing either WT or WKKD RNH1 protein. GAPDH was used as loading control. (E) Representative images of cen-R-loops detected by p-RPA (red) and ACA (green) immunofluorescence. Scale bars: 2 μm. (F) Quantified centromeric p-RPA signal normalized to background signal near centromeres (see Methods). Graphs represent mean ± SEM. The number of chromosomes quantified ranges from 46 to 67. SF3B1 MT overexpressing WKKD vs. WT RNH1, P = 0.0001, Wilcoxon’s paired test.

R-loops can be harmful, but they are essential for proper chromosome segregation during mitosis (10, 16). To investigate whether SF3B1 mutation also promotes cen-R-loop formation, we measured serine 33–phosphorylated replication protein A (phospho-RPA [p-RPA]) — an established marker for cen-R-loops (10) — localized at centromeres by IF staining with anti–p-RPA and anti-centromere antibodies (ACA) on metaphase chromosome spreads (Figure 1C). Centromeric p-RPA signal was higher in SF3B1-MT compared with WT cells in all isogenic cell lines tested (P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, we generated SF3B1-WT and -MT Nalm-6 cell lines overexpressing either WT RNH1 or a mutant form (WKKD RNH1; residues mutated: W43A, K59A, K60A) that is unable to bind or resolve R-loops (17) (Figure 1D). Overexpression of WT RNH1 greatly reduced centromere p-RPA coating compared with WKKD RNH1 in SF3B1-MT cells (Figure 1, E and F). These data strongly suggest that SF3B1 mutation not only triggers unscheduled R-loop accumulation but also alters physiologic DNA:RNA hybrid formation/resolution over centromeres.

Dysregulation of cen-R-loops leads to CIN. To investigate the consequences of disrupted cen-R-loop homeostasis associated with SF3B1 mutation, we examined several features that potentially influence CIN. We first determined the magnitude of chromosome oscillations during metaphase by measuring the total body of chromosome-occupied area (Figure 2A). A greater range of chromosomal oscillations in SF3B1-MT compared with WT cells was observed in both HEK293T and Nalm-6 cell lines (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), suggesting that an increased level of cen-R-loops impacts centromere–mitotic spindle dynamics. As mitotic spindles ensure proper alignment and distribution of chromosomes during mitosis, we quantified mitotic defects in SF3B1-WT and -MT isogenic cell lines using IF against phospho–serine 10 histone H3 (p-H3Ser10, a mitotic cell marker) and α-tubulin (a mitotic spindle marker) (18). Aberrant mitosis was defined as cells presenting lagging chromosomes, multipolar spindles, and misaligned chromosomes (Figure 2B). Compared with WT, we observed a higher percentage of aberrations in SF3B1-MT cells, indicating that the mutation significantly affected the mitotic process (HEK293 SF3B1 WT ~28% vs. MT ~52%, Nalm-6 SF3B1 WT ~30% vs. MT ~47%, K562 SF3B1 WT ~32% vs. MT ~45%) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Consistent with the hyper-oscillating chromosomes, SF3B1 MT induced an increased fraction of cells harboring chromosome misalignment (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3E). When the mitotic spindle architecture was analyzed, SF3B1-MT cells presented wider and more distant mitotic spindles compared with WT cells (P < 0.001; Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3, B and F). As a result of severely misaligned chromosomes traversing longer distances during anaphase, we observed an increased frequency of micronuclei in SF3B1-MT cells (P = 0.0179; Figure 2D). Moreover, RNH1 overexpression reduced excessive chromosomal oscillation during metaphase (P < 0.0001; Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, G and H), lowered aberrant mitosis frequency (P = 0.041; Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3I), and decreased mitotic spindle length and width (P = 0.0006; Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3, G and L) in SF3B1-MT cells. These results suggest that dysregulation of cen-R-loops leads to CIN.

Figure 2 SF3B1-mutant cells have mitotic stress, spindle structure defects, and micronuclei. (A) Top: Representative confocal maximum intensity projections of entire Z-stack images for measurement of chromosome distribution and alignment during metaphase. Scale bars: 5 μm. Purple areas indicate the area measured. Bottom: Quantification of chromosome area above. (B) Top: Representative images of mitotic cells with lagging chromosomes and chromosomes bridges, misaligned chromosomes, and multipolar spindles. Mitotic cells marked with H3–serine 10 (p-H3) antibody (magenta); spindles marked with α-tubulin antibody (green); nuclei marked with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 5 μm. Bottom: Quantification of aberrant mitosis frequency, expressed as percentage of total mitosis encountered, and distribution of mitotic defects expressed as percentage of total aberrant mitotic cells. (C) Left: Representative maximum intensity projections of mitotic spindle architecture of cells in metaphase. Arrows indicate definition of length (middle panel) and width (bottom panel). Green, α-tubulin. Scale bars: 5 μm. Right: Relative spindle length and width quantification. (D) Top: Representative image of cell with micronuclei. Blue, nuclei (DAPI); green, α-tubulin. Scale bars: 5 μm. Bottom: Quantification of frequency of micronuclei. Data are expressed as percentage of total cells. All panels show data in HEK293T SF3B1-WT and -MT cells. Box plots show the median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Bar plots represent mean ± SD. Each dot represents a biological replicate. Two-tailed unpaired t test.

Figure 3 SF3B1 mutation–associated cen-R-loop dysregulation leads to aneuploidy. (A–C) Analysis of 2-dimensional cross-sectional area of the entire body of chromosomes (A) and aberrant mitosis frequency (B) and spindle length and width (C) in HEK293T SF3B1 WT and MT overexpressing either empty vector (EV) or WT RNH1. (D) DRIP-qPCR in HEK293T SF3B1 WT and MT overexpressing either dCas9–GFP–RNaseH1 WKKD (WKKD RNH1) or dCas9–GFP–RNaseH1 WT (WT RNH1) in combination with either sgRNA guide control (sgCTRL) or sgRNA targeting α-satellite centromeric repeats (sgAlphaSat). Centromeric arrays: The chromosome is specified by the number following the “D”; and the array is specified by the number following the “Z.” Two-way ANOVA test. (E and F) Analysis of 2-dimensional cross-sectional area of the entire body of chromosomes (E) and aberrant mitosis frequency (F) in cells from D. Box plots show the median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Bar graphs represent mean ± SD. Each dot represents a biological replicate. Two-tailed unpaired t test followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test, except in D.

To determine whether mitotic stress observed in SF3B1-MT cells is due to R-loop accumulation at centromere but not elsewhere, we used a dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 fusion protein coupled with single-guide RNA (sgRNA) targeting the α-satellite repetitive sequences (sgAlphaSat) to modulate cen-R-loops (19, 20) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4A). As a control, we included dCas9–eGFP–RNH1 WKKD form, which could bind to the targeted region via sgRNA but does not resolve DNA:RNA hybrids, leading to site-specific promotion of R-loops. Consistent with a previous report (19), dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 displayed nuclear and nucleolar localization in the presence of sgRNA control (sgCTRL) but changed to a nuclear distribution with puncta in the presence of sgAlphaSat (Supplemental Figure 4A). We first confirmed that the dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 system can proficiently modulate R-loop formation in a site-specific manner using sgRNA targeting the Actin locus (sgActin). Our DNA:RNA hybrid immunoprecipitation–quantitative (DRIP-quantitative) PCR (qPCR) revealed that R-loops around a 5′ pausing site (known to form R-loops) were upregulated in dCas9–eGFP–RNH1 WKKD cells but downregulated in dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 cells with sgActin compared with sgCTRL (Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, sgRNA targeting Actin intron 1 region, a negative locus for R-loop formation, in dCas9–eGFP–RNH1 WKKD cells led to upregulated R-loop formation over this region but caused no changes in dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 cells, validating the specificity of this system. We then examined the modulation of cen-R-loops with sgAlphaSat. Cen-R-loops were efficiently downregulated over several chromosome centromeric regions in dCas9-eGFP-RNH1 cells with sgAlphaSat compared with sgCTRL (Figure 3D). As a result, disruption of cen-R-loop accumulation alleviated chromosomal oscillations and defective mitosis more efficiently than targeting to control region in HEK293T SF3B1-MT cells, although with subtle impacts on spindle architecture (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4C). Our results collectively demonstrate that cen-R-loop accumulation associated with SF3B1 mutation reduces chromosomal stability and alignment during mitosis, eventually leading to CIN and an aberrant chromosomal burden.

R-loop accumulation loci do not coincide with genes undergoing aberrant splicing. To determine whether SF3B1 mutation–associated RNA splicing dysregulation may directly affect R-loop accumulation, we performed DRIP using the S9.6 antibody followed by sequencing (DRIP-seq) to localize R-loops in a genome-wide fashion (21) (see Methods; and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In this manner, we identified bona fide R-loop peaks by comparing paired samples with and without RNH1 treatment and detected an average of 71,590 and 101,928 total bona fide peaks in SF3B1-WT and -MT cells, respectively (Figure 4A). The overall distribution of R-loops across the genome in SF3B1-WT and -MT cells was similar (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), but with greater accumulation at promoter regions (P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA) and exons (P = 0.0002, 2-way ANOVA) in MT cells (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 4 SF3B1 mutation–associated R-loops have minimal overlapping with splice variants. (A) Quantification of genome-wide bona fide R-loops in Nalm-6 WT and SF3B1 MT detected by DRIP-seq. (B) Volcano plot of differential bona fide R-loops between SF3B1-MT and -WT cells. Significant differential peaks cutoff as FDR < 0.05 and fold change > 1.5. (C) Genomic distribution of differential upregulated bona fide R-loops associated with SF3B1 mutation with UpSet and PieChart plots. Intersection size indicates the number of R-loops. The black dots connected with lines represent overlapped R-loops. (D) Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV) of R-loops profiled by DRIP-seq over indicated upregulated and downregulated genes. (E) Validation of differential R-loop peaks in D by DRIP-qPCR assay. RNH1 treatment is included as background control. Graphs represent qPCR results of biological duplicates; fold change over paired RNH1 treatment is presented as mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test. (F) Quantification of centromeric bona fide R-loops detected by DRIP-seq. (G) SF3B1 mutation–associated cen-R-loops validated using DRIP-qPCR in mitotic cells with and without SF3B1 mutation. Chromosome 1 (Chr1) centromere, pericentromere, and telomeric 1q TERRA regions tested for R-loop accumulation. SNRPN was used as negative control. RNH1-treated samples were used as an R-loop background control. Graphs represent qPCR results expressed as percentage of input mean ± SEM. Dots represent technical replicates of 2 biological replicates. (H) Venn diagram demonstrates overlap between Nalm-6 SF3B1 MT–associated alternative splice variants and bona fide R-loop peaks in WT (blue) and MT (red) SF3B1.

To further identify genomic regions differentially perturbed by SF3B1 mutation, we measured the net gain of R-loops in human SF3B1-MT versus WT cells (fold change = 1.5, FDR < 0.05). We identified a total of 27,561 downregulated and 31,412 upregulated bona fide peaks in SF3B1-MT compared with WT cells (Figure 4B). Differential peaks were mostly located over introns, intergenic regions, and promoters; to a lesser extent, they were also noted over exons (Figure 4C). Three differential peaks with greater difference between WT and MT cells were then confirmed by Integrative Genomics Viewer visualization and DRIP-qPCR (Figure 4, D and E).

DRIP-seq R-loop profiling over chromosomes confirmed a greater accumulation of peaks at the centromeric regions of different chromosomes in SF3B1-MT compared with WT cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6). In the example of chromosome 1, we experimentally validated an accumulation of R-loops over centromeric but not pericentromeric nor telomeric regions by DRIP-qPCR (Figure 4G) in SF3B1-MT cells with well-defined primers (Supplemental Table 1).

To examine the relationship between splicing dysregulation and R-loop accumulation, we overlapped SF3B1 mutation–associated alternative splice variants (Supplemental Table 2) and the genomic locations of R-loop peaks. This analysis revealed minimal overlap of the identified splice variants with bona fide R-loop peaks (only 19 splice variants, or 0.02% of total peaks) (Figure 4H). Furthermore, we quantified SF3B1 mutation–associated splicing changes by qPCR in a set of transcripts selected based on the highest extent of splicing changes (DYNLL1, MTERF2, DLST, TMEM14C, HLTF, TGFBR1, EHMT1, TRIM37, ORAI2) and found them to be only subtly affected by RNH1 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 7A). These results indicated that SF3B1 mutation–associated R-loop accumulation is unlikely to be caused by a direct interaction of aberrantly spliced RNA molecules with neighboring DNA. Altogether, these observations led us to consider whether a general mechanism, such as regulation of transcription rate or the products of aberrantly spliced transcripts, may directly influence SF3B1 mutation–associated R-loop accumulation.

Aberrant splicing of RNA-binding proteins causes R-loop and DNA damage accumulation. Multiple lines of evidence have tightly linked formation of functional spliceosome to mRNA biogenesis. Mutation in SRSF2 has been demonstrated to negatively regulate transcription rate by causing RNA polymerase II (RNAPII) pausing to contribute to R-loop accumulation (11). The U2 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein has been shown to be required for efficient RNAPII pause release and to influence elongation velocity, impacting transcription (22). SF3B1 mutation has been recently reported to induce RNAPII transcription elongation defect through impaired assembly of early spliceosome complexes (23). Accordingly, quantifying nascent RNA synthesis using nuclear incorporation of the modified RNA precursor 5-ethynyluridine (EU) via IF, we detected decreased rates of RNA synthesis in Sf3b1-MT murine splenic B cells and Nalm-6 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C) compared with WT cells.

We then sought to further explore whether SF3B1 mutation likewise triggers R-loop accumulation via alternative splicing of genes involved in R-loop biogenesis. Given that RNA splicing regulation often acts in a cell context–dependent manner (24), we first identified 96 commonly shared splicing events associated with SF3B1 mutation using RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) data derived from our panel of isogenic cell lines (Supplemental Figure 8A, 3.3% of total splice events considered; and Supplemental Table 2) (14). Gene Ontology analysis of these shared splice variants revealed mRNA decay, DDR, cell cycle, and NF-κB signaling as key pathways commonly affected by SF3B1 mutation (Supplemental Figure 8B). By extension, we wondered whether SF3B1 mutation could influence CIN through one or more of these pathways.

To narrow down splice variants leading to the phenotype observed in SF3B1-MT cells, we evaluated the overlap between commonly mis-spliced RNAs and targets identified in published DNA:RNA interactome studies (25–27). From this overlap, we identified several candidate RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) of interest, including SERBP1, STAU1, SKIV2L, and THOC1. SERBP1 (SERPINE mRNA–binding protein 1) and STAU1 (Staufen double-stranded RNA–binding protein 1) were common to all data sets (Figure 5A). SERBP1 depletion has been reported to affect proper chromosome segregation during mitosis (28). STAU1 is involved in various aspects of RNA metabolism, such as splicing, transport, decay, and translation (29). We also considered SKIV2L (Ski2-like RNA helicase) as a promising candidate as it was linked to R-loop biogenesis in 2 interactome and regulatome data sets (26, 27). Moreover, the alternative splice variants of SERBP1 and SKIV2L are also conserved in Sf3b1-MT mice (5, 30). Functional characterization of SERBP1, STAU1, and SKIV2L proteins in the regulation of R-loops is not well explored. Among the common hits between SF3B1 mutation–associated splice variants and R-loop regulatory proteins (26), we selected THOC1 (THO complex 1) as a positive control because of its well-characterized role in maintaining R-loop homeostasis (31, 32). Notably, splice variants of these genes all resulted from alternative usage of 3′ splice sites involving either inclusion of part of an intron (THOC1, SKIV2L) or a non-canonical exon (SERBP1, STAU1) (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). These alternative splicing events alter important functional domains for RNA binding/processing (STAU1, SKIV2L, SERBP1) or localization (THOC1), which might also impact the stability of the protein (Supplemental Figure 8C). By using reverse transcriptase qPCR, we validated the alternative splicing of these gene transcripts in the isogenic cell lines and human CLL cells harboring SF3B1 mutations (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 5 R-loop accumulation is induced by SF3B1 mutation–associated loss-of-function alternative splice variants. (A) Venn diagram of overlapped conserved splice variants among SF3B1-MT isogenic cell lines (HEK293T, K562, and Nalm-6; Supplemental Table 1); DNA:RNA hybrid interactome in human cell studies: interactome #1 (26), interactome #2 (21, 28), and R-loop regulatory proteins data set (27). Hypergeometric distribution test. (B–E) Representative images of γH2AX foci immunofluorescence staining (B), R-loops detected by dotblot analysis (D), and relative quantification (C and E) in HEK293T cells with silencing of THOC1, STAU1, SERBP1, and SKIV2L genes. γH2AX foci are pseudocolored in green, nuclei in blue. Scale bars: 20 μm; >100 cells were analyzed for each group. Mean ± SD is plotted. Two-tailed unpaired t test. For R-loops, serial dilutions starting from 500 ng DNA. Blue methylene (BM) staining was used as loading control. Bars represent mean ± SD of S9.6 signal quantification normalized on relative BM. One-way ANOVA test.

To evaluate the role of splice variants in R-loop regulation, we used both shRNAs and sgRNAs to specifically knock down (KD) the genes of interest (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). KD of the 4 RBPs examined all promoted both increased DNA DSBs (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 9D) and excessive R-loops (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9E). KD of these genes in WT cells also phenocopied SF3B1-MT cells with impaired rates of transcription as measured by nuclear incorporation of EU (Supplemental Figure 9, F and G). Altogether, these results strongly support the notion that SF3B1 mutation–associated splice variants of SERBP1, SKIV2L, THOC1, and STAU1 contribute to reduced transcription rates and R-loop accumulation. Notably, the RBPs taken into consideration in our functional analysis act at various RNA processing steps ranging from transcription (THOC1) to mRNA stability/processing (SERBP1) and degradation (SKIV2L, STAU1), highlighting R-loop accumulation as a well-coordinated regulatory process in SF3B1-MT cells. Hence, our results overall suggest that dysregulated RNA splicing contributes to SF3B1 mutation–associated R-loops.

SF3B1 mutation modulates R-loop metabolism through SERBP1 alternative splicing. SERBP1 alternative splice variants are conserved in cell lines, murine B cells, and human CLL cells harboring SF3B1 mutation (15, 30) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Through qPCR analysis, we estimated the relative expression for each isoform in our SF3B1-WT and -MT cell line panel and found that the most abundant isoforms are isoforms 3 and 4 (data not shown); the normal isoform of SERBP1 is isoform 4, while the major alternatively spliced isoform is isoform 3 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8C). As SERBP1 is a common hit among the R-loop interactomes studies, and its splice variants are associated with SF3B1 mutation, we evaluated the impact of SERBP1 on cen-R-loop abundance. By measuring aberrant mitosis, we found a higher frequency of cells with defective chromosome segregation upon SERBP1 KD (Supplemental Figure 9H). Line-scan analysis of p-RPA and ACA costaining on chromosomal spreads revealed accumulation of cen-R-loops in SERBP1-KD cells similar to that in THOC1-KD cells (Supplemental Figure 9, I and J). Thus, our results suggest that R-loop–mediated mitotic stress is a common mechanism among cells with RNA processing defects. Importantly, overexpression of the canonical, but not the alternative, isoform of SERBP1 (Figure 6, A and B) in SF3B1-MT cells alleviated excessive R-loops, centromeric p-RPA accumulation, and DNA DSBs (Figure 6, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 10A), strongly implicating direct involvement of SERBP1 in the regulation of R-loop homeostasis.

Figure 6 SF3B1 mutation modulates R-loop metabolism through SERBP1 alternative splicing. (A) IGV of RNA-Seq reads covering the cryptic 3′ splice site of the SERBP1 gene in SF3B1-WT and -MT Nalm-6 cells. (B) Immunoblots of HEK293T SF3B1-WT and -MT cells overexpressing either FLAG empty vector (EV) or SERBP1 FLAG-tagged isoforms. (C) Quantification of centromeric p-RPA immunofluorescence signal normalized to background near centromeres from cells described in B. SF3B1-MT EV cell line results are reported in 2 different graphs for better visualization. Wilcoxon’s paired test. HEK293T WT EV vs. SF3B1-MT EV, P < 0.0001; SF3B1-MT EV vs. SF3B1-MT SERBP1 normal isoform, P < 0.0001; SF3B1-MT EV vs. SF3B1-MT SERBP1 alternative isoform, P = NS. The number of chromosomes quantified ranges from 39 to 50. (D) Representative R-loops (left) and relative quantification (right) from dotblot assay in cells from B. Bars represent mean; dots represent biological replicates. One-way ANOVA comparison test. (E) Alkaline comet assay in cells as in B. Box plots show the median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. One-way ANOVA Dunnett’s multiple test. Comets quantified range from 783 to 995. (F) Left: Representative immunoblot of HEK293T cells as in B, treated for the indicated times with cycloheximide (CHX). Right: FLAG and SERBP1 immunoblot quantification normalized over GAPDH. (G) eCLIP-qPCR performed with HEK293T cells transfected as in B. SF3B2, ATP5F1B, MTR, PKM, ZFR, and DYNLL1 were selected based on SERBP1 predicted mRNA target and R-loop–forming genes associated with SF3B1 mutation. SNRPN, NOP10, and UQRCB were selected as negative controls.

At the protein level, we detected a reduction of SERBP1 in SF3B1-MT cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We hypothesized that SERBP1 protein expressed from the non-canonical variant might be less stable, and as a consequence the total amount of the protein decreased. To test this hypothesis, we examined the protein stability by expressing a FLAG-tagged cDNA of SERBP1 normal and alternative isoforms and treating cells with cycloheximide (CHX). SERBP1 alternative isoform showed a faster reduction under CHX treatment compared with the normal one (Figure 6F). We also observed that the SERBP1 non-canonical isoform altered the HABP-like domain of the protein (HABP4: intracellular hyaluronan-binding protein 4) (Supplemental Figure 8C), which likely would impact its RNA binding activity. To examine this, we determined transcriptome-wide RNA binding of SERBP1 using published cross-linking and immunoprecipitation sequencing (CLIP-seq) data (33). We found that SERBP1 preferentially bound to 154 mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 10B), mostly near the transcription starting site and within the coding sequence (Supplemental Figure 10C). Moreover, to determine the RNA binding sites of SERBP1 and their relationship with the R-loops associated with SF3B1 mutation, we overlapped peaks from SERBP1 CLIP-seq data and DRIP-seq data (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). We found more overlapping peaks (60) in SF3B1-MT than in WT cells (34) (Supplemental Figure 10D). Next, we examined the RNA binding efficiency of the 2 isoforms of SERBP1 by performing CLIP-qPCR (35) (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 10F). We selected 6 genes representing RNA targets of SERBP1 and loci of R-loop formation (SF3B2, ATP5F1B, MTR, PKM, ZFR, DYNLL1) (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 10, D and E); as control, we included 3 genes that were not targets of SERBP1 and not prone to form R-loops (UQRCB, NOP10, SNRPN) (Figure 6G). Canonical SERBP1 isoform bound all the expected targets, while the alternative displayed significant impaired binding to the same mRNAs (Figure 6G). Taken together, our results indicate that SF3B1 mutation generates an alternative splice variant of SERBP1, encoding a less stable protein with impaired RNA binding, which in turn affects R-loop homeostasis.

Primary CLL cells with SF3B1 mutations have R-loop dysregulation. We further examined the level of SERBP1 and R-loops in primary human CLL samples with and without SF3B1 mutations along with normal B cells from healthy donors. Altered splicing of SERBP1 (Supplemental Figure 8E) was reflected in a significantly lower level of SERBP1 protein expression in CLL SF3B1-MT cells compared with CLL WT and normal B cells (Figure 7A). R-loop measurements using dotblot assay indicated that SF3B1-MT CLL cells had an overall higher level of R-loops compared with normal B cells or CLL cells without SF3B1 mutations (Figure 7B). These results reinforce the idea that SF3B1 mutation dysregulates R-loop homeostasis through SERBP1 downregulation mediated by aberrant splicing in CLL.

Figure 7 SF3B1-mutant CLL cells have R-loop dysregulation. (A) Left: Representative immunoblot of SERBP1 in normal (n = 3), CLL SF3B1-WT (n = 5), and SF3B1-MT (n = 5) B cells. Right: Relative immunoblot quantification normalized over GAPDH. Bar graphs represent data mean ± SD; dots represent biological replicates. Student’s 2-tailed t test followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (B) Left: Dotblot assay for R-loop quantification in normal (n = 2), CLL SF3B1-WT (n = 2), and CLL SF3B1-MT (n = 5) B cells. Serial dilution of DNA starting from 4 μg. BM staining was used as loading control. Right: Relative dotblot S9.6 signal quantification normalized over BM signal. Each bar represents 1 biological replicate.

Sf3b1 mutation and Atm deletion cooperate to promote CLL development through cen-R-loop accumulation. ATM has been shown to have a non-canonical role in spliceosome regulation (13, 34). Specifically, spliceosomes are displaced from stalling RNAPII, which causes R-loop accumulation and activates ATM to impede spliceosome organization upon formation of transcription-blocking DNA lesions (13). Consistent with this, we have reported that conditional heterozygous deletion of Atm in B cells increases intron retention of genes involved in DDR and cell cycle regulation (5). Here, we showed that genes encoding an R-loop–interacting protein are more likely to undergo aberrant RNA splicing in cells with Atm deletion and Sf3b1 mutation (double mutant [DM]) than in cells with single mutation or with none (Supplemental Figure 10G). Furthermore, in cells with ATM deletion and SF3B1 mutation (DM), expression of the aberrant splice variants (THOC1, SERBP1) was higher, resulting in reduced protein abundance (Supplemental Figure 10H). These results suggest that ATM deletion further impedes R-loop formation via aberrant RNA splicing of proteins involved in R-loop homeostasis.

To determine the role of ATM deletion in cen-R-loop formation, we analyzed the cen-R-loop level in Nalm-6 SF3B1-WT and -MT cells, with and without ATM deletion. ATM deletion triggered an increased R-loop formation at centromeres as compared with that in WT cells, which was similar to the level detected in cells with only SF3B1 mutation (Figure 8A). Cells with both SF3B1 and ATM lesions showed a significantly higher level of cen-R-loops compared with all other cell lines. Consequently, ATM deletion augmented chromosomal oscillation (Figure 8B) and spindle length and width (Figure 8C), which is in line with a previous observation that ATM depletion causes altered mitotic spindle structure (36, 37). More importantly, DM cells displayed more highly impaired mitotic fidelity compared with WT and single-lesion cells (Figure 8, A–C), confirming a synergy between the 2 lesions in promoting cen-R-loop accumulation.

Figure 8 R-loop accumulation is a feature of murine CLL with Sf3b1 mutation and Atm deletion. (A) Quantification of centromeric p-RPA signal in Nalm-6 Cas9 SF3B1-WT and -MT cells with and without ATM knockdown. Two-tailed paired t test, Nalm-6 WT vs. SF3B1 MT, or vs. ATM MT, or vs. DM, P < 0.0001; ATM MT vs. DM, P < 0.0001; SF3B1 MT vs. DM, P < 0.0001. The number of chromosomes quantified ranges from 56 to 113. (B and C) Quantification of 2-dimensional cross-sectional area of the entire body of chromosomes (B) and spindle length and width (C) in metaphases of cells described in A. Box plots show the median and 25th and 75th percentiles, with whiskers extending to minimum and maximum values. Dots represent biological replicates. Two-tailed unpaired t test followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (D) Left: Representative images of R-loops detected by IF with S9.6 antibody (red) in WT, Sf3b1-MT, Atm-deleted (MT), and Sf3b1-MT and Atm-deleted (DM) murine splenic B cells. Scale bars: 5 μm. Right: Quantification of S9.6 nuclear fluorescence intensity. Number of mice used for each genotype is indicated. The number of cells quantified ranges from 2135 to 3690. Center lines show the medians. Two-tailed unpaired t test followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (E) Top: Dotblot assay using splenic B cells derived from DM mice without and with CLL. Bottom: Relative S9.6 signal quantification normalized over ssDNA signal. Each bar represents 1 biological replicate. (F) DRIP-qPCR analysis of R-loop enrichment over negative (Snrpn) and positive (c-Myc, Snord116) loci for R-loop accumulation, over representative genes (Prkce, Drosha, Ddx17, Parp8, Pouf5l, and Akt) and centromeric regions (minor satellites), in normal and CLL B cells derived from DM mice. RNH1 treatment is included as control. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (n = 3, technical replicates). One-way ANOVA Tukey’s test. Untreated vs. RNH1-treated is significant for all samples tested (P < 0.0001).

Given that altered R-loop biogenesis is one of the underlying mechanisms for cancer development (38, 39), we hypothesized that Sf3b1 mutation and Atm deletion synergistically lead to CLL development through R-loop accumulation. To address this, we first quantified R-loops in primary resting splenic B cells with Sf3b1 mutation and/or Atm deletion via detection of nuclear S9.6 IF signals (Figure 8D). Atm deletion markedly increased nuclear R-loop levels compared with WT (P < 0.0001). DM murine B cells showed consistent R-loop accumulation compared with cells with either lesion (Figure 8D), suggesting a synergy between these 2 genetic lesions in disrupting proper R-loop formation/clearance from the genome. In our murine model, CLL typically develops as the mice age, phenocopying human CLL. By dotblot assay, we thus next investigated R-loop abundance in splenic B cells derived from young DM mice (3 months old) and old DM mice (24 months old) either without or with CLL (DM CLL). DM CLL cells exhibited a remarkable accumulation of R-loops in comparison with B cells, WT or with either lesion, while no difference was detected between young and old DM cells (Figure 8E). We confirmed this observation by assessing R-loop enrichment at different genes in murine DM B cells with (n = 2) and without CLL (n = 3) (Figure 8F). Compared with normal DM B cells, DM CLL cells exhibited substantially increased R-loops across all genes tested (Akt3, Drosha, Ddx17, Prkce, Parp8, Pouf5l), as well as in positive R-loop–forming regions (Snord116, ref. 40; and c-Myc, ref. 41), while no signal in all samples was detected over the negative control (Snrpn, ref. 40) and under RNH1 treatment (Figure 8F).

Murine DM CLL cells displayed substantial CIN compared with DM normal B cells (5). To clarify the contribution of dysregulated cen-R-loops to leukemogenesis, we next assessed R-loop levels formed over centromeric regions (minor satellite sequences) in DM B cells with and without CLL by DRIP-qPCR. Strikingly, DM CLL B cells exhibited significantly higher cen-R-loop accumulation compared with normal DM B cells (P < 0.0001; Figure 8F). These data demonstrate that R-loops are indeed regulated differentially in normal and leukemic cells, suggesting a contribution of enhanced cen-R-loop levels, driven by Sf3b1 and Atm lesions, to CIN and CLL leukemogenesis in vivo.

These observations led us to propose a working model for R-loop accumulation during CLL development (Figure 9). Specifically, Sf3b1 mutation and Atm deletion trigger global and centromeric R-loop accumulation by generating splice variants in genes involved in R-loop biogenesis. Failure of ATM recruitment (due to deletion) to resolve R-loops exacerbates DNA damage and ultimately results in CIN. These genetic copy number changes further lead to dysregulated gene expression and, eventually, to CLL development.