Nucleus accumbens D1/D2 circuits control opioid withdrawal symptoms in mice

Morphine-treated mice show depressive-like behaviors after a protracted withdrawal period. According to our survey, physical disturbance in long-term heroin users usually disappeared within 4 weeks after withdrawal (Figure 1A). Moderate to severe depression symptoms appeared in 29.2% of heroin users after 4 weeks of withdrawal (n = 169/576; Figure 1B). This frequency was significantly higher than 0.54% of the control population (24). Because depression in opioid users is significantly associated with a high rate of relapse (6, 7), we examined somatic and emotional changes after morphine withdrawal. Mice daily received 2 intraperitoneal (i.p.) injections of escalating doses of morphine from 10 to 50 mg/kg for 6 days (Figure 1C). To confirm physical dependence, mice were treated with a single dose of naloxone (1 mg/kg, s.c.) 2 hours after the last injection of morphine. As expected, naloxone induced strong acute withdrawal symptoms in morphine-treated mice (Figure 1D, left). However, these symptoms were not observed 4 weeks after spontaneous withdrawal (Figure 1D, right; also see Supplemental Table 2). To assess emotional changes after morphine withdrawal, we performed a series of depressive-like behavior tests, including the sucrose preference test (SPT), tail suspension test (TST), and forced swim test (FST), at 1, 4, and 6 weeks after spontaneous withdrawal. Interestingly, depressive-like behaviors gradually appeared after 4 weeks of withdrawal in morphine-treated mice (Figure 1E), a time scale similar to that observed for heroin users. The magnitudes of depressive-like behaviors were highly correlated with each other after protracted withdrawal. Specifically, the lower the sucrose preference in SPT, measured 4 weeks after cessation of morphine administration, the longer the immobile time in TST and FST (Figure 1F). There was no correlation between 3 depressive measures in saline mice (Figure 1G). These results validated that sucrose preference in SPT and immobility time in TST and FST are suitable and efficient measures for depressive-like behaviors in mice after protracted morphine withdrawal. Anxiety and body weight were also assessed in mice during 4 weeks of morphine withdrawal (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163266DS1). Anxiety-like behaviors were observed only 1 week after spontaneous withdrawal (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). The correlation was not observed between anxiety- and depressive-like behaviors after 4 weeks of withdrawal (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H).

Figure 1 Mice treated repeatedly with morphine show depressive-like behaviors during a protracted withdrawal period. (A) Withdrawal score within 4 weeks of drug withdrawal in heroin users. n = 576 per group. ***P < 0.0001, by repeated-measures (RM) 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (B) Depressive ratio of heroin users. (C) Flowchart of withdrawal symptoms and behavioral tests. (D) Withdrawal symptoms. n = 30 per group. ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Depressive-like behaviors appeared 4 weeks after morphine withdrawal. n = 62 saline (Sal) mice, and n = 131 morphine (Mor) mice. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (F and G) Correlation analysis between SPT sucrose preference, TST immobility time, and FST immobility time in Mor group and Sal group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by Pearson’s correlation test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

A subpopulation of morphine withdrawal mice with depressive-like phenotypes are vulnerable to stress-induced CPP reinstatement. Clinical studies of depression in heroin users distinguish affected and unaffected individuals based on the severity of symptoms. We found a high variability in depressive-like behaviors after protracted morphine withdrawal (Figure 2A). Currently, there are no clear behavioral cutoff criteria to define depressive-like phenotypes in a rodent model of opioid withdrawal. We used a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) algorithm to establish cutoff criteria based on depressive-like behaviors in mice. The areas under curves (AUCs) for 3 measures were greater than 0.7 (Figure 2B). Specifically, cutoff criteria were determined according to the Youden index (25), which allowed us to make an unbiased decision whether an individual animal was positive for a given behavioral phenotype. The cutoff values that had a combination of the highest true positive and lowest false positive rates were 64.78% for the sucrose preference of SPT, 138.04 seconds for the immobile time of TST, and 108.67 seconds for the immobile time of FST. We separated saline- or morphine-treated mice into subgroups according to the number of positive criteria met; then we assigned mice a score of depressive-like behaviors from 0 to 3 (D score). Strikingly, both saline- and morphine-treated mice included animals that were positive for multiple criteria (Figure 2, C and D). Mice that met all 3 criteria represented 37% of morphine-treated mice and only 2% of saline-treated mice (Figure 2E). Mice that met all 3 positive criteria (D score = 3) were defined as depressive-like phenotype (Mor-D). Mice with a D score of 0 or 1 were defined as non-depressive-like phenotype (Mor-nD). The saline group only included saline-treated mice with a D score of 0 or 1. This model was used for subsequent experiments to accurately distinguish individual animals into subpopulations. In addition, we examined the correlation between each depressive-like behavior (Supplemental Table 3). We found significant correlations between sucrose preference and immobility times (Figure 2F), suggesting that depressive-like behaviors in TST, FST, and SPT were suitable for classifying depressive-like and non-depressive-like phenotypes in this mouse model.

Figure 2 A subpopulation of morphine withdrawal mice with depressive-like phenotypes are vulnerable to stress-induced CPP reinstatement. (A) Three-dimensional plot showing the variability in depressive-like behaviors of SPT, TST, and FST. (B) ROC algorithm to establish cutoff criteria based on SPT, TST, and FST. Orange line, cutoff value based on the maximum Youden index. AUC, area under the curve (0–1). n = 62 Sal, and n = 131 Mor. ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. (C and D) Bimodal distribution of depression scores. Sal and Mor mice were considered positive for behavioral criteria 0 to 3 according to the cutoff value (orange line). (E) Separation of groups according to depression score. Mor mice that met all 3 positive criteria (D-3) were classified as the depressive-like phenotype (Mor-D). Mor mice with a D-0 or D-1 were classified as the non-depressive-like phenotype (Mor-nD). The Sal group only included mice with D-0 or D-1. (F) Correlation analysis between SPT sucrose preference, TST immobility time, and FST immobility time in Mor-nD and Mor-D group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by Pearson’s correlation test. (G) Flowchart of the CPP reinstatement test. (H) Left: Example traces of morphine CPP tests. The red chamber indicates the morphine-paired chamber. Right: CPP scores in pretest, post-test, and extinction test. (I) CPP reinstatement test. Left: CPP score before and after foot shock in different groups. n = 8 Sal, n = 21 Mor-nD, and n = 9 Mor-D. **P < 0.01, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. Right: A priming dose of morphine evoked CPP reinstatement in different groups. ***P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Next, we asked whether Mor-D mice were vulnerable to stress-induced reinstatement to conditioned place preference (CPP). A new cohort of mice was trained with morphine to establish CPP (Figure 2, G and H). After confirmation of CPP extinction, mice were subjected to a subthreshold stress (foot shock) and immediately evaluated for CPP reinstatement. Interestingly, only Mor-D mice showed a significant reinstatement of CPP after foot shock (Figure 2I, left), while a priming dose of morphine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) elicited CPP reinstatement in both Mor-D and Mor-nD mice (Figure 2I, right). These results indicated that Mor-D mice were vulnerable to stress-induced reinstatement of CPP.

Mice with depressive-like phenotypes show increased PVT→NAcD2 and decreased BLA→NAcD1 synaptic efficiency. The NAc is strongly implicated in opioid use disorder and depression (26, 27). We found robust c-Fos signals in NAc of Mor-D but not of Mor-nD or saline mice (Figure 3, A–C). To determine which afferents to NAc were activated in Mor-D mice, we injected retrograde tracer Fluorogold (FG) (Merck) into NAc and performed double labeling of c-Fos and FG in excitatory afferents to NAc (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We observed an increase in active c-Fos cells (ratio of c-Fos+FG to total FG cells) in both PVT and BLA in Mor-D mice (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E).

Figure 3 The BLA and PVT afferents to NAc are activated in mice with depressive-like behaviors after morphine withdrawal (Mor-D). (A) Flowchart of NAc c-Fos staining. (B) Representative NAc c-Fos immunostaining photos. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) Total c-Fos–positive cells in NAc. Four slices per mouse, n = 6–8 per group. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (D) Flowchart of retrograde tracer Fluorogold (FG) injection and c-Fos staining in PVT or BLA. (E) Representative photo of c-Fos and FG staining in PVT and BLA. Scale bar: 0.5 mm. (F) Representative co-immunostaining photos for c-Fos and FG. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G and H) Active c-Fos cells (c-Fos+FG to total FG cells) in PVT and BLA. Four slices per mouse, n = 5–6 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To characterize synaptic efficiency in NAc D1- and D2-specific circuits, we injected ChR2-expressing virus (AAV-CaMK2-ChR2-mCherry) into PVT or BLA of D1-tdTomato×D2-eGFP double-transgenic mice. The whole-cell patch was performed ex vivo in identified NAc MSNs with optically evoked excitatory postsynaptic current (oEPSC) elicited by 473 nm light (Figure 4A). The ratio of AMPAR to NMDAR oEPSC (A/N ratio, which measures synaptic efficiency) increased in PVT→NAcD2 synapses of Mor-D and Mor-nD mice (Figure 4B). On the contrary, the A/N ratio was decreased only in BLA→NAcD1 synapses of Mor-D mice (Figure 4C), suggesting that BLA but not PVT afferents modulate depressive-like behaviors after morphine withdrawal. To test the effect of DBS treatment on depressive-like behaviors and stress-induced CPP reinstatement, we applied a classical high-frequency DBS (130 Hz, 90 ms, 1 h/d) to NAc shell for 5 days (Figure 4D). The DBS treatment only partially improved depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice (Figure 4E), but did not have any effect on foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement (Figure 4F). Ex vivo recording in NAc revealed that the A/N ratio was recovered only in D2 MSN synapses from DBS-treated Mor-D mice (Figure 4G). No changes were found in the A/N ratio in D1 MSN synapses.

Figure 4 Mor-D mice show increased PVT→NAcD2 and decreased BLA→NAcD1 synaptic efficiency. (A) Schematic of the in vivo recording of NAc D1/D2 MSNs. D1-tdTomato×D2-eGFP double transgenic mice were used to identify NAc D1/D2 MSNs. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B and C) Sample of optically evoked EPSC traces of NAc D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs from PVT or BLA inputs. The A/N ratio is shown in NAc D1 MSNs and D2 MSNs. n = 16–20 neurons from 4–5 animals per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (D) Flowchart of the classical high-frequency DBS treatment in bilateral NAc (130 Hz, 1 h/d for 5 days). (E) Depressive-like behaviors in mice treated with or without 130 Hz DBS. n = 16 per group Mor-nD, and n = 6 per group Mor-D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (F) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement. (G) A/N ratio in NAc of Mor-D mice. n = 18–22 neurons from 4–6 animals per group. ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

The PVT→NAcD2 pathway modulates aversive withdrawal symptoms in morphine -treated mice. Next, we investigated the role of the PVT→NAcD2 pathway in morphine withdrawal mice. Using D2-eGFP mice, we injected ChR2-expressing virus into PVT. In NAc slice, we applied ex vivo optogenetic low-frequency stimulation (oLFS; 1 Hz) to selectively induce long-term depression in PVT→NAc pathway (Figure 5, A and B). As previously described, D2 MSNs were visualized as eGFP-expressing neurons, while the MSNs that lacked the fluorescent tag were identified as D1 MSNs (10, 28, 29). oLFS induced a long-lasting EPSC reduction in D2 MSNs (31.5% ± 3.7% of baseline) and no obvious change in D1 MSNs (104.2% ± 4.62% of baseline) (Figure 5C). To test depotentiation of this pathway in vivo, D2-eGFP mice were injected with ChR2-expressing virus into PVT. After morphine administration, mice were subjected to 1 Hz oLFS treatment in NAc for 15 minutes (Figure 5D). oLFS significantly reduced the level of withdrawal symptoms induced by naloxone in the ChR2 group compared with the control group (Figure 5E). Furthermore, 4 weeks after withdrawal, ChR2 mice treated with oLFS showed similar depressive-like behaviors and depression ratio to control mice (23.4% vs. 26.6%, n = 30 per group) (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). We also found that Mor-D mice treated with oLFS (Figure 5F) showed a similar stress-induced reinstatement of CPP in both ChR2 and control groups (Figure 5G). These results demonstrated that the aversive withdrawal symptoms were encoded by the PVT→NAcD2 pathway. Importantly, the circuits that encode withdrawal symptoms and depressive components may differ in the brain.

Figure 5 The PVT→NAcD2 pathway modulates aversive withdrawal symptoms in Mor mice. (A) Ex vivo oLFS-induced LTD in PVT→NAc D2 MSNs. The ChR2-expressing PVT→NAc pathway was stimulated by 1 Hz of oLFS to induce LTD. (B) Image of ChR2 expression in PVT terminals of D2-eGFP mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Normalized EPSC. oLFS induced a long-lasting reduction in EPSC in NAc D2 MSNs (n = 16 neurons from 4 mice) but not D1 MSNs (n = 9 neurons from 3 mice). ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. (D) In vivo optogenetic depotentiation of PVT→NAcD2 pathway. Mice were implanted with optical fibers in dorsal to bilateral NAc and subjected to morphine treatment plus daily 1 Hz photo-stimulation for 15 minutes. (E) Naloxone-induced withdrawal symptoms in mice. n = 12–30 per group. ***P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (F) Flowchart of CPP reinstatement test. Mor-D of D2-eGFP mice was subjected to daily 1 Hz photo-stimulations to induce oLFS in PVT→NAcD2 pathway. (G) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement. n = 6 per group. ***P < 0.0001, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. Data represent mean ± SEM.

KOR on BLA→NAc pathway is essential for depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice. We noticed that KOR dynamically shapes the NAc D1 and D2 MSN collaterals (10). In NAc, we found that the μ-opioid receptor (MOR) was elevated in Mor-D and Mor-nD mice, while the levels of KOR and prodynorphin in NAc were elevated only in Mor-D mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). This result indicates that the abnormal increase in NAc KOR and dynorphin levels may correspond to a greater risk of developing depressive-like behaviors in morphine withdrawal mice. To determine whether differential modulation of PVT and BLA afferents was due to differential expression of KOR, we injected retrograde tracer FG into NAc and performed KOR mRNA in situ hybridization in PVT and BLA (Figure 6A). In BLA but not PVT, we observed an increase in the number of double-labeled cells with FG and KOR mRNA in Mor-D mice (Figure 6, B and C), indicating that KOR expression was increased in BLA→NAc inputs. To detect whether KOR in NAc regulates depressive-like behavior in Mor-D mice, we bilaterally infused a long-acting KOR antagonist, norbinaltorphimine (norBNI; 5 μg/μL, 0.5 μL per side), into BLA or NAc 24 hours before the behavioral test (Figure 6D). We found that depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice were ameliorated by KOR blockade (Figure 6E). However, the CPP scores in the 2 norBNI groups were similar to those of the saline controls, indicating that KOR blockade in NAc or BLA failed to prevent the CPP reinstatement in these mice (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 The KOR on BLA→NAc pathway is essential for Mor-D mice. (A) Photos of in situ hybridization of KOR mRNA and Fluorogold (FG) in BLA and PVT. fr, fasciculus retroflexus. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Mean KOR mRNA intensity in BLA and PVT. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (C) Percentage of KOR mRNA plus FG double-labeled cells in BLA and PVT. n = 5–6 per group. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (D) Flowchart of behavioral tests after norBNI infusion. The KOR antagonist norBNI (5 μg/μL, 0.5 μL/side) was infused bilaterally into NAc or BLA of Mor-D mice 24 hours before behavioral tests. (E) Depressive-like behaviors in norBNI-treated mice. n = 7–10 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement. n = 8–10 per group. ***P < 0.0001, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (G) Conditional KOR knockdown on BLA→NAc pathway. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Depressive-like behaviors in the wild-type (WT) or conditional-KOR-knockdown (cKO) mice. n = 10–12 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test. (I) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement in the WT or cKO mice. n = 9 per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by mixed RM 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To further investigate the specific role of presynaptic KOR in NAc, we used transgenic KOR-floxed mice (Oprk1fl/fl) combined with the virus-mediated FLP/FRT system to conditionally eliminate KOR on BLA→NAc inputs. As we previously described (30), the Oprk1fl/fl mice were stereotaxically injected with AAV-CaMK2-fDIO-eGFP-2A-Cre into BLA and Retro-AAV-Ef1a-mCherry-Flpo into NAc for Cre recombinase expression (Figure 6G). Interestingly, the elimination of KOR on BLA→NAc pathway significantly ameliorated depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice (Figure 6H), but did not prevent the reinstatement of CPP in these mice (Figure 6I). Taken together, these results revealed that the KOR on BLA→NAc pathway is essential for depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice.

The BLA→NAcD1 pathway bidirectionally modulates depressive-like behavior and stress-induced CPP reinstatement. Next, we explored the role of BLA→NAcD1 pathway in Mor-D mice. To selectively induce long-term potentiation (LTP) in BLA→NAcD1 pathway, we used an ex vivo dual-channel optogenetic LTP protocol as previously reported (31). As shown in Figure 7A, D1 MSNs were identified by expression of mCherry in D1-Cre mice (injection of AAV-hSyn-DIO-ChrimsonR-mCherry into NAc), which were specifically activated by 590 nm wavelength. D2 MSNs did not show a fluorescent tag or a synaptic response to 590 nm optogenetic stimulation, while like the D1 MSNs, they showed a response to 405 nm stimulation (injection of AAV-CaMK2-Chronos-eGFP into BLA) as D1 MSNs (10, 28, 29). In NAc slices, we found that Chronos-mediated optogenetic high-frequency stimulation (oHFS) with ChrimsonR-mediated optogenetic postsynaptic depolarization (oPSD) induced robust LTP in D1 but not D2 MSNs from Mor-D mice (Figure 7B). In contrast, LTP was not observed in D1 MSNs when only oHFS or oPSD was applied (Supplemental Figure 5A). To investigate whether KOR affects LTP of BLA→NAcD1 pathway in Mor-D mice, we pretreated NAc slices with the KOR agonist U69,593 (1 μM, 10 minutes before LTP) or the antagonist norBNI (10 μM, 1 hour before LTP) before the dual-channel optogenetic long-term potentiation (oLTP) protocol in D1 MSNs (10, 32). Compared with Mor-nD mice and saline controls, we observed a greater oEPSC in D1 MSNs in Mor-D mice from both the U69 group (oEPSC amplitude 136.8%; Supplemental Figure 5B) and the norBNI group (oEPSC amplitude 164.3%; Supplemental Figure 5C). Furthermore, oEPSC in D1 MSNs of Mor-D mice was significantly enhanced by pretreatment with norBNI but not U69 (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that KOR blockage selectively amplified the potentiation of BLA→NAcD1 pathway in Mor-D mice.

Figure 7 BLA→NAcD1 pathway bidirectionally modulates depressive-like behavior and stress-induced CPP reinstatement. (A) Dual-channel ex vivo optogenetic LTP protocol in D1-Cre mice. Chronos and ChrimsonR were activated by 405 nm and 590 nm light, respectively. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Optogenetic high-frequency stimulation (oHFS; 405 nm, 50 Hz, 100 pulses, repeated 4 times with a 20-second interval) combined with optogenetic postsynaptic depression (oPSD; 2 seconds, 590 nm) induced a long-lasting elevation of EPSC in BLA→NAcD1 pathway. n = 15 neurons from 3 animals. ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 ms and 50 pA. (C) oHFS + oPSD + U69 or oHFS + oPSD + norBNI induced a long-lasting increase in EPSC in BLA→NAcD1 pathway. n = 15–22 neurons in 3–6 animals per group. ***P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (D) Flowchart of the dual-channel in vivo optogenetic LTP protocol. Chronos and ChrimsonR were expressed in BLA→NAcD1 afferents of Mor-D mice. (E) Depressive-like behaviors in D1-oLTP treatment. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (F) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement. n = 6 per group. **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (G) Schematic of the in vivo chemogenetic inhibition protocol. hM4Di was expressed in BLA→NAc afferents of Mor-nD mice. CNO was administered before foot shock. (H) Depressive-like behaviors after CNO administration. n = 12 per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. (I) Foot shock–induced CPP reinstatement. n = 12 per group. *P < 0.05, by unpaired Student’s t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Using D1-Cre mice, we applied an in vivo oLTP protocol to potentiate BLA→NAcD1 pathway. Chronos and ChrimsonR were specifically expressed in BLA→NAcD1 pathway in Mor-D mice. Dual-channel light stimulation was delivered to NAc for 3 days. Meanwhile, norBNI (20 mg/kg, s.c.) was administered 24 hours before behavioral tests (33) (Figure 7D). We found that this in vivo LTP with norBNI treatment significantly improved depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice (Figure 7E). Furthermore, this treatment effectively abolished stress-induced CPP reinstatement (Figure 7F).

To further confirm the necessity of the BLA→NAc pathway for depressive-like behaviors, we selectively inhibited BLA→NAc pathway in Mor-nD mice with a chemogenetic approach (Figure 7G). We found that inhibition of BLA→NAc pathway significantly decreased sucrose preference and increased immobility time in Mor-nD mice (Figure 7H). Furthermore, Mor-nD mice with inhibition of BLA→NAc pathway showed significant stress-induced CPP reinstatement, a phenomenon similar to that observed in Mor-D mice (Figure 7I). These results clearly indicated that activation of BLA→NAcD1 pathway is necessary for homeostatic resilience to depressive-like behaviors and stress-induced CPP reinstatement.

Refined DBS treatment improves depressive-like behaviors and inhibits stress-induced CPP reinstatement in Mor-D mice. Recent evidence suggested that KOR inhibits D1 MSN collaterals more strongly than it inhibits D2 MSN collaterals (10). We hypothesized that enhancement of NAc D1 MSNs with presynaptic KOR antagonism in the BLA neuron alters the excitation/inhibition (E/I) balance of NAc D2 MSNs. Using the ex vivo D1 MSN oLTP protocol, we measured the optogenetic evoked E/I ratio in NAc D2 MSNs from previously used Mor-D mice (Figure 8A). The E/I ratio of D2 MSNs (without fluorescence tag) was reduced in the D1LTP+norBNI group compared with the D1LTP+Sal group (Figure 8B), suggesting that KOR on BLA terminals selectively regulates collateral inhibition of D1 MSNs to D2 MSNs. Next, we sought to translate optogenetic D1-LTP protocol to refined in vivo DBS treatment. Using the D1-tdTomato mice, we performed NAc DBS at 50 Hz (translated from oHFS frequency) to determine whether BLA→NAcD1 pathway is enhanced in Mor-D mice (Figure 8C). D1 receptor agonism (SKF38393, 1.40 mg/kg, i.p.) was performed simultaneously to mimic optogenetically induced oPSD. Previous studies have shown that excitability in D1 MSNs increases after administration of the D1 agonist (34–36). We found that only KOR blockade (norBNI, 20 mg/kg, s.c.) (37) with DBS+SKF, but not any single treatment itself, selectively elevated A/N ratios in NAc D1 but not D2 MSNs (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, the E/I ratio of D2 MSNs was reduced in the norBNI group (Figure 8F). These results suggested that the combined approach of 50 Hz DBS plus D1 receptor agonism with KOR blockade effectively potentiated NAc D1 MSNs and amplified the collateral inhibition of D2 MSNs, reducing the D2 receptor–mediated influence.

Figure 8 Refined DBS increases the A/N ratio in NAc D1 MSNs. (A) Schematic for excitation/inhibition (E/I) balance of NAc D2 MSNs. After induction of oLTP in BLA→NAc D1 MSNs with or without norBNI treatment, presumptive NAc D2 MSNs (MSNs without fluorescence) were recorded for EPSC and IPSC. (B) The LTP+norBNI group showed a lower E/I ratio. n = 14–15 neurons in 5 animals per treatment group. ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bar: 50 ms, 50 pA. (C) Schematic of the in vivo DBS-induced LTP protocol in Mor-D mice. The refined in vivo DBS protocol includes 50 Hz DBS, D1 agonist (SKF38393), and norBNI treatment. NAc D1 MSNs (MSNs with red fluorescence) were recorded for EPSC of AMPAR and NMDAR. (D and E) The A/N ratio in NAc D1 MSNs (D) and D2 MSNs (E). Left: Example EPSC traces. Right: A/N ratio of NAc D1 MSNs. Scale bars: 50 ms, 100 pA. (F) The E/I balance in D2 MSNs. Left: Example IPSC traces. Right: E/I ratio of NAc D2 MSNs. n = 12–15 neurons in 5 animals per treatment group. Scale bar: 50 ms, 50 pA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

We further tested this refined DBS treatment at the system level (Figure 9A). This treatment significantly improved depressive-like behaviors in Mor-D mice (Figure 9B). The validity of this treatment was also confirmed by the novelty-suppressed feeding (NSF) test. Refined DBS–treated mice showed significantly lower latency to feed than other groups, suggesting improved anhedonia in these mice when in a novel open space (Figure 9C). We then tested the effect of refined DBS treatment on CPP reinstatement and memory retrieval in Mor-D mice (Figure 9D). Interestingly, refined DBS treatment fully prevented stress-induced reinstatement of CPP in Mor-D mice (Figure 9E, left). Additionally, a priming dose of morphine (10 mg/kg, i.p.) still elicited a strong reinstatement of CPP (Figure 9E, right), suggesting an intact memory retrieval of morphine CPP. Analysis of c-Fos staining revealed a significant increase in NAc c-Fos cells in DBS-treated mice (Figure 9F), suggesting that NAc cells were activated in these mice. We also performed a state-dependent contextual fear memory test and a novel object recognition test to further evaluate memory encoding and retrieval in DBS-treated mice. As shown in Figure 9G, DBS-treated mice showed normal encoding and recent (24 hours) and remote (7 days) retrieval of fear memory compared with control mice. Furthermore, the discrimination index in the novel object recognition test was similar between 3 groups (Figure 9H). Together, these results suggested unchanged memory formation and recall after the refined DBS treatment.

Figure 9 Refined DBS treatment improves depressive-like behaviors and inhibits stress-induced CPP reinstatement in Mor-D mice. (A) Flowchart and schematic of the refined DBS treatment. Mor-D mice were implanted with bilateral NAc electrodes and treated with norBNI + SKF + DBS for 5 days. (B) Depressive-like behaviors before and after refined DBS treatment. n = 12–13 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by mixed 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (C) Novelty-suppressed feeding (NSF) test. n = 6–8 per group. **P < 0.01, by mixed 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (D) Flowchart of CPP reinstatement and memory tests. (E) Foot shock– or morphine-induced CPP reinstatement. n = 7–12 per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, by mixed 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s test. (F) Immunostaining of NAc c-Fos following the CPP reinstatement test. Scale bar: 200 μm. Four slices per mouse, n = 6–8 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by mixed 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (G) Contextual freezing time in different memory stages. n = 10–12 per group. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA. (H) Discrimination index in different memory stages. Left: Schematic for the novel object recognition test. Right: Discrimination index. n = 10–12 per group. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Refined DBS treatment prevents naloxone-induced withdrawal symptoms and improves depressive-like behaviors and stress-induced CPP reinstatement in both male and female mice. We further proposed that both naloxone-induced withdrawal symptoms (controlled by PVT→NAcD2 pathway) and depressive-like behaviors (controlled by BLA→NAcD1 pathway) could be improved, resulting in resilience to stress-induced CPP reinstatement. Refined DBS treatment (1 h/d for 6 days) was applied to morphine-treated male and female mice 24 hours before behavioral tests (Figure 10A). The refined DBS treatment significantly improved naloxone-induced withdrawal symptoms in both male and female mice (Figure 10B). Furthermore, this treatment also significantly alleviated depressive-like behaviors in male and female mice (Figure 10C and Supplemental Figure 7A). Importantly, this refined DBS treatment effectively prevented stress-induced CPP reinstatement in both male and female mice (Figure 10D and Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). These results indicate that our DBS treatment with KOR antagonism is effective in the treatment of morphine withdrawal–related behaviors in both male and female mice.